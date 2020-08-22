Covid Positive – Messages of Hope

The image above is called Sanity, Her Son, and the Credulous and was sent us by an artist from Washington State named Jordan Henderson We’re publishing it because we think it’s a powerful visual representation of our current situation – and a powerful message of the importance of celebrating the spirit of human warmth and connectedness that is currently under attack.

Recently our Admin pointed out to us a conversation BTL where some of our regular and respected commenters were regretting a lack of positive message from us over the covid19 New Normal psyop.

Fair enough. We agree that some affirmation is needed during this spiritually draining time.

So – here is our new category “Covid Positive”. A place for people to post their own positive experiences – large or small.

Do you have information about a demo being planned – tell us below and we will help publicize it

Did you have an affirming experience of solidarity with other non-pod people you’d like to share?

Do you have writing, artwork, anything that expresses that human warmth and connectiveness currently being so nakedly attacked?

Anything else positive, hopeful or affirmative of the human spirit you would like to share?

Post links or info below or email us at [email protected] and we will publish the best (the ones we like most!) ATL.

Here’s the artist’s commentary on his painting:

This painting is the culmination of a long, careful, visual exploration of the world that I see today, the world that I see when I go to get groceries, or run an errand. The mundane world only looks boring because we are used to it, we see it everyday, but the prosaic has never been more than a deceptively simple facade for a fascinating place where nearly everything we do has spiritual, and ethical significance. Often we must observe the everyday world with great care to perceive these things, but sometimes they surface in an obvious manner. Imagine throwing dust on an otherwise invisible person, masks are like that; power struggles, and beliefs are now proclaimed, for all to see, with a prominent symbol.

And here’s the image again – stay positive and sane!