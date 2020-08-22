Covid Positive – Messages of Hope

The image above is called Sanity, Her Son, and the Credulous and was sent us by an artist from Washington State named Jordan Henderson We’re publishing it because we think it’s a powerful visual representation of our current situation – and a powerful message of the importance of celebrating the spirit of human warmth and connectedness that is currently under attack.
Recently our Admin pointed out to us a conversation BTL where some of our regular and respected commenters were regretting a lack of positive message from us over the covid19 New Normal psyop.
Fair enough. We agree that some affirmation is needed during this spiritually draining time.
So – here is our new category “Covid Positive”. A place for people to post their own positive experiences – large or small.
- Do you have information about a demo being planned – tell us below and we will help publicize it
- Did you have an affirming experience of solidarity with other non-pod people you’d like to share?
- Do you have writing, artwork, anything that expresses that human warmth and connectiveness currently being so nakedly attacked?
- Anything else positive, hopeful or affirmative of the human spirit you would like to share?
Here’s the artist’s commentary on his painting:
This painting is the culmination of a long, careful, visual exploration of the world that I see today, the world that I see when I go to get groceries, or run an errand. The mundane world only looks boring because we are used to it, we see it everyday, but the prosaic has never been more than a deceptively simple facade for a fascinating place where nearly everything we do has spiritual, and ethical significance. Often we must observe the everyday world with great care to perceive these things, but sometimes they surface in an obvious manner. Imagine throwing dust on an otherwise invisible person, masks are like that; power struggles, and beliefs are now proclaimed, for all to see, with a prominent symbol.
And here’s the image again – stay positive and sane!
Please use this thread for positivity. There are several hundred other Covid threads for you to discuss all the negatives. And don’t talk smack about the painting guys – c’mon – this is the hopeful thread you all wanted – be hopeful.
be hopeful? Is that an order? I’m sorry, I come here to express myself freely, and I’m really hopeful this platform is not just another moralizing venue, where you have to embrace a certain vue of the “Universe”. Sort of a “la la platform” if you will. You march with us or you’re sacked… (Let see what happens to me now, but this was a do or die)
“To have a right to do a thing is not at all the same as to be right in doing it.”. — GKC
Case in point.
and i’m wrong because (ok I’ll bite)
You’re wrong for exactly the reason the admin said: You have literally every other thread to say whatever you want, but they want to reserve just this one for positive comments.
“Please use this thread for positivity.”
That’s why I haven’t commented yet. I can’t think of anything. But I’ll keep trying!
They say the best medicine is laughter
I have from the start taken the mickey out of the silly rules
Laugh and the world laughs with you , cry and you cry alone.
When asked to obey certain silly rules like where to stand or walk
I normally reply would you like me to hop or I have heard the latest government dictate is we have to stand on one leg and whistle Dixie. I enjoy the puzzled looks I get. Sometimes they frown and sometimes they smile.
Some good news in South Wales things are fairly normal. You see some waring face masks. There is a little bit of anti-social distancing. Schools are still closed.
Do not know if that is good or bad. Never learnt much when I was at school.
You mostly learn to be punctual. You are supposed to learn to obey orders somehow had the reverse effect on me. Even the cane and six of the best did not work.
Limit watching the news to about 10 minutes a day. To much doom and gloom and to many lies.
When and if the madness will end who can say.
Earlier this week, lawyer Dr Rainer Füllmich, one of the founding four lawyers of one of Germany’s extra-parliamentary inquiries into the corona crisis, announced (German) a US/international class-action suit against relevant state governments as well as the manufacturers and sellers of the various PCR tests that “cannot identify an infection”. The lockdown measures are entirely based on the PCR tests, which, he claims, are entirely unfit for purpose. The suit is being brought by a major US law firm, because US law permits international scope.
I’ve been following the inquiry since it began. It had gathered enough information by the fourth hearing to make Dr Füllmich very confident that such a case can be tried and won. His opinion is obviously shared by the US law firm. His announcement, linked to above, exudes confidence and cool professionalism.
Is this an “American” thing? to be honest I have never seen much negativity here, most commenters seek to enlighten and supply links for folk to have a look at, very few troll here and they are easy to spot, I have no idea what the motivation or aim is behind this article. I love the picture, very good, I also love off-guardian and the old adage of not trying to fix shit that aint broke springs to mind.
Odd article imho, it would be hard to cover the protests here, day by day the numbers grow, huge as one, in Dublin yesterday, but we have twitter for that, perhaps retweeting the footage and messages on twitter would be the way to go? I got no idea and still baffled why this article is here, the peeps at off-g do a wonderful job and many hard hitting articles have cheered me up no end knowing I am on the right side of rational and sane thought.
I think the idea was more that people share info about protests ahead of time, so those who are otherwise unaware they are taking place will have the time to organise transport etc to get there.
We do hear a lot about protests after the fact, but that doesn’t help anyone who doesn’t know of their existence beforehand get involved, which I for one would like to do more of.
Hopefully Trafalgar Square next Saturday is going to be a big one.
What about starting between us a hospitality network? Traveling is certainly very hard, but on top of it, some may nonetheless have to travel for work. However then the problem arises: if you need to be a lodger, share a house, it certainly would be extremely imprudent to do so where the others are not fully cognizant about what is going on. For the measures everywhere are likely to change, could worsen, and you dont want to end up with people that will then enforce all the measures even when there is no direct coercion.
An example: someone needed to go to UK, but the people she was supposed to stay with said that for the 14 quarantine days, she would not be allowed out of her room and see anyone. So she had to cancel.
Also they may enforce testing and so on or themselves go and be tested. And this may in case of a positive result (given the tests are rubbish, its either random or depends on the whims of the person doing the test, or possibly there may be already lists of people who will incessantly be told they are +ve, so as to have them locked up in quarantine) lead to tracing, and its not safe.
Hence you can only stay in ”safe houses” so to say.
A modern day underground railroad system is desperately needed again like never before. And on a far bigger scale than the last.
To hold a belief in the purpose of life. To believe in being part of a greater reality. To dream of a future where love is the foundation of our actions is not our reality at the moment, far from it. But that does not mean that it is not mankind’s destiny.
To hold the dream is not only a mere positive affirmation, it is the vital component of creating that vision.
Positive thinking and reassurance is not ignoring the current conditions, it is, I feel, the way we overcome them.
Positive thought, positive action and positive outcomes.
We have to dream.
thank you
Saturday 29th august 2020 Trafalgar square 12pm. Stand up x march.
Marching for humanity 🙏
“Berlin Invites Europe“, “Celebration for Freedom and Peace”, 29 August 2020.
For the Berlin demonstration on 1 August, they predicted 500,000 would come. It may well have been more than that. This time the organisers are saying 10 million are coming. If that sort of number turns up in a city of around 3 million inhabitants, the streets will be full indeed!
Furthermore, the plan is to occupy the Straße des 17. Juni for two weeks, or until the Merkel regime ends the corona-crisis measures. In other words, the organisers and whoever participates in the occupation, are going to occupy / block off a major historical street in Berlin until the state ends its antidemocratic approach to the corona crisis.
It’s a collective of groups going under the name of ‘Unite for Freedom’, which Stand Up X are participating.
The photo looks like it’s Barovsky’s website but here’s a link to the event flyer:
https://williambowles.info/2020/08/22/unite-for-freedom-trafalgar-square-29-august-2020/
Here’s the crowdfunding page for the event btw. They’re at around £5500 and are aiming for £9500 to cover P.A. / stage etc.
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/uniteforfreedom
What about those of us living in Europe, meeting up in real life, in some country that allows people to meet, to
1) get to know one other
2) have some discussion groups
3) talks
Ive been thinking for months this is necessary. This in particular would be good for those of us isolated in countries where there is nothing reliable going on in terms of meeting like-minded peoples.
PROTESTS
29 AUG: BERLIN INVITES EUROPE
Here’s ‘something what I wrote’ in tribute to those who refuse to be ‘normal’ – the type of people who, ultimately, are our only hope of breaking away from Covid-1984…
Here’s to boys who like boys, girls who like girls and men who like to wear dresses. Here’s to the woman who doesn’t want to look like an anorexic stick insect from some vile fashion magazine and who knows she is the equal of any man. Here’s to those who don’t have any interest in telling others how to live their lives but have an interest in the lives of others, those who can shed a tear for their fellows, who know it’s not always about “me, me, me” and always remember that “there but for the grace of God go I.” Here’s to those who recognise the power of Love and know that the life we live in this world is but a small fraction of our total existence.
Here’s to those who will not accept that a system that hands out opportunity and privilege based on how rich your parents are is neither justified nor justifiable, to those who believe in a level playing field for all. Here’s to those who are, every day and in every way, angry with the world even in the face of their own powerlessness and who don’t know when to shut up about it, refusing to go quietly into the night. Here’s to those who aren’t ready to be the people other people think they should be, who just won’t dress appropriately for their age or do the “sensible” thing. Here’s to those who don’t believe a word they are told, who will always check the “facts” and the “research” before coming to a decision that is entirely their own, be it right or be it wrong.
Here’s to those who accept they are different and revel in it, who enjoy standing out in the crowd, who know that they are unique and wonderful individuals but no more unique and wonderful than any other individual. Here’s to those who nobody loves, those who society has cast out to sleep in the street as though they were nothing more than human garbage. Here’s to those who won’t accept authority and see it for what it is; an attempt by flawed, sick and dangerous people to gain power and control over others so that they can satiate their own perverse desires.
Here’s to those who are appalled by the brutality we inflict on animals and weep at the way we rape the world that sustains us. Here’s to those who feel outrage that 1% of humanity controls as much wealth as the other 99% does collectively, who are disgusted that even a single child should starve to death in a world of plenty. Here’s to those who have principles and beliefs and who stick to them even when there’s a price to be paid for doing so. Here’s to those who have strange ideas and say stuff that they shouldn’t say, who say “maybe things are not all they seem to be” and who carry on saying it even when others are laughing in their face. Here’s to the gentle, the kind, the loving, the caring; here’s to the meek and to the day when they shall inherit the Earth.
Here’s to the old man standing on a street corner, protesting at the way things are, waving his walking stick in the air and shouting incoherently at passing traffic. Here’s to the different, the strange, the eccentric, the odd, the looked down upon, the ignored, the outcasts, that funny bloke from number 37. Here’s to the freaks. Here’s to the future.
Taken from my book ‘A Curious Book (Light)’….available at Amazon (forgive the shameless plug!!):
Although I still can’t say I know anyone in real life who shares my rejection of the Covid Death Cult (and I increasingly feel the great need to find such people here in northern NJ and in some way organize with them), in some small ways I think I’ve influenced others.
I go on group hikes, and when they resumed the hikes they did so with “restrictions”, which boiled down to having to carry a mask and put it on whenever we meet other hikers, or wherever we can’t properly anti-socially space out. (To be fair, most of the leaders seem to be content to recite this boilerplate at the outset of the hike but then don’t hassle anyone who’s not complying. But the recital is enough to intimidate some people.)
Several times, where at the outset everyone else was carrying or even wearing the superstition trinket and only I openly had none in sight, it seemed like within a few minutes several others put theirs away as well.
I don’t know for sure that seeing me completely flout the mask order was what encouraged them, but I think at least in some cases it did.
So there’s one small step toward what I hope eventually will be a giant leap.
I truly believe the virus is on it’s way out. I will not give in to hysteria-panic. I honestly believe we will all be fine. Kids are going back to schools. By June next year, the virus will be leaving
A parallel universe. The woman and the boy in the painting are vibrant, positive, happy. They are walking in summer sunshine against a background of rather unsaturated, resigned, face-covered people, most of whom are wearing closed shoes and warmer clothes to protect them against the social and emotional cold that has become part of their daily lives. The face coverings have made it impossible for people to smile at each other and to communicate effectively. They cannot connect with each other or the viewer while in contrast the woman and the child establish a connection with the viewer quite effortlessly. The boy‘s toy car serves as a reminder of a joyful ´good old time ´. The question is: Who do we want to be? Do we want to be like the sad, faded people or do we want to live a colourful life like the woman and the boy? It‘s up to us.
“reminder of a Joyful good old time”…..Sounds sublime, perhaps it a GM Caddy Deville, drophead 70’s, white leather, red carpets, a V8 lump to drink up the road, Sun glinting off its shiny chrome wrap – was the chrome that General Motors Hydra-Matic division used in the chamber of the M16 – as the Pentagon didn’t want the boys in Vietnam suffering rust in the rice paddies.
“A parallel universe”. I like your phrasing and have given an uptick.
As affirmative action, I would like to see off-guardian work with the artist to produce large prints of that painting and offer them for sale through the site. It would lift the spirits to wake up to such an apt image.
Banda Simfònica d’Algemesí, al concert de la Nit del Retorn celebrat el 6 de setembre de 2016 al la Plaça Major d’Algemesí.
Conductor: Alberto Ferrer i Martínez
Please send this to Mark Walport, who has shown himself to be a bought WHO prostitute.
People have got to stop giving this unprincipled man airtime, now he is saying ‘coronavirus will always be with us’, so we have to all be vaccinated regularly.
It will always be with us and NO, we do NOT all have to be vaccinated regularly.
The vast majority of people will be immune to its effects the vast majority of the time.
They do NOT need constant vaccination.
This prostitute is just saying ‘you must all pay risk-free profits to pharma forevermore, because if you don’t I won’t get my £1m a year.’
Who is Mark Walport? Doesn’t he have any family, people to whom he has an emotional atachment?
it seems there’s only one plastic bag in the picture – but at least the same individual is holding his kids hand – there’s hope for humanity yet !
the painting (Sanity, her Son and the credulous) is indeed a creepy thing – in particular, the mother and child, with vehicle to drive his motions, and her bold chequer-work playing a division between the rhythmic natural – as they swagger contently along among the machine-driven droids and brutalist architecture, could also be used to communicate what liberty looks like post vaccine…….regardless, I dont need an Image to show me what I experience almost daily, so I suppose, if there’s those that do, good for them, hope they throw away their muzzles.
Men Behaving Like MEN Rings My Bells
There are still a few normal brains left amidst the technocracy (social engineering) frenzy:
“Florida Sheriff Orders Deputies & Staff NOT to Wear Face Masks,” reads the headline.
“Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods sent an email Tuesday informing the approximately 900 people working in the department that “when you are on-duty/working as my employee and representing my Office – masks will not be worn,” the Ocala Star-Banner reports.
“Woods added that “effective immediately, any individual walking in to any one of our lobbies (which includes the main office and all district offices) that is wearing a mask will be asked to remove it.”
“[I]n light of the current events when it comes to the sentiment and/or hatred toward law enforcement in our country today, this is being done to ensure there is clear communication and for identification purposes of any individual walking into a lobby,” he said.
“We can debate and argue all day of why and why not,” Woods added. “The fact is, the amount of professionals that give the reason why we should, I can find the exact same amount of professionals that say why we shouldn’t.”
“The sheriff’s order came one day after Kent Guinn, the mayor in the county seat of Ocala, vetoed a city council ordinance requiring all indoor establishments, including houses of worship and government buildings, to display signs asking people to wear masks or risk a $25 fine. The council overrode Guinn’s veto on Wednesday.
“My (police) chief and I have talked about it. We will never write a fine. We’re just not going to do it,” Guinn said on Monday, referring to Ocala Police Department Chief Greg Graham.”
— a bit more here:
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/08/12/901756223/florida-sheriff-orders-deputies-and-sta
Bravo Sheriff Billy Woods! Hopefully quite a few politicians will regret being photographed in their self-righteous virtue-signalling masks very soon, when they see more brave people standing up. Our sheriff has stated his refusal to ticket any free faces so don’t even call about masks.
There are people to be proud of, thank you for posting this.
That’s great to hear. I’ve been saying for some time that if I had the power I’d ban all Covid-related mask-wearing. If you want to present such a fascist visage, do it in the privacy of your own home but don’t inflict it on we the living.
Thank you!
On another positive note – big protests in Dublin today. Does anyone know of any good links reflecting all the different protests so far – I want to share with my covid fearing mask wearing hand sanitising friends…. if they could see videos of all these normal people out on the streets across the world it may make them think. Or just links to ones where they have been (so far I can recall Berlin Madrid Poland Serbia South Korea Dublin).
I have friends in Cuba and people there are rising, too. They have been suffering incredibly these last months as no tourism also means no food, no products, no nothing. They have to cue for everything and now if they need cleaning products they will only find them in dollar shops. With money services like Western Union blocking the country, they don’t have access to dollars.
I spent 16 days in Cuba this march and made friends with this couple.
I will start teaching them German by means of chat and video, as they want to leave for Europe and hope for a better future.
Nixon Scraypes presents~
A vexed rantrum, fresh from the store
In rhyming cutlets, dripping with gore.
I’m Covid Nineteen, the end of old worlds.
Herald of the New Subnormal
Sterile dream of impotent minds
A curse from lips most scornful.
I’m covid man, I’m a walking disease
Your mask won’t save you when I start to sneeze.
I’ve got Satan’s breath, it’s loaded with germs.
Better keep your distance or you’re food for the worms.
Abase yourself and tremble with fear
The blighted bats of the vampire are here.
I’m the Abominable Showman from the Halls of Dread
My latest production will knock you dead
It’s got mindless hex and gratuitous virus
It’ll make you dance like you’ve got Saint Vitus
You can lock down your houses, barricade doors
But you’ll never escape from my evil spores.
Corona,corona born anew, vicious daughter of Flu Manchu
I’m a plague dog howling at the sickly moon
Sniffing you out to my graveyard tune
The latest arrival from Pandora’s box
I’ve broken it open and smashed up the locks
Your vaccine won’t cure my fiendish mutations
Nor all the doctors in the United Nations
I’m Covid Man, this ain’t no tease,invisible vulture riding the breeze
The evil monster from Frankenstein’s lab, I’ll carry you off to the mortuary slab
I’m Covid man with no sense of humour, I’ll eat you alive like a cancer tumour
Double O Nineteen living unborn,dripping syringes, my corona of thorns.
I’m Covid Nineteen, the end of old worlds,
Herald of the new subnormal.
Sterile dream of impotent minds.
A curse from lips most scornful.
Corona, corona born anew, gift to the world from Flu Manchu.
That’s great, Nixon.
My son loves it. Rapping it now.
I haven’t worn a mask once here in the UK. Nobody has hassled me at all. I wish more people would do the same, because if enough people stopped worrying and listening to their bullshit, this would all be over pretty quickly.
Looking forward to meeting like minded people in London on 29th.
Honestly, I can’t see anything especially positive OR for that matter negative about this painting….Indeed, aside from the artist’s excellent drawing skills, I don’t find this painting particularly special at all….I suspect many will disagree with me.
Well it says that sane people wouldn’t wear a mask or have their children wear a mask… is it going to end up in museum? I’m not asking it to. It’s a reinforcement of how people think around here (?)… like an anti Guardian publication (?) That’s a good name for it… I salute the good people here.
Hey, it’s cool. Cool enough. I like the kid especially. Havin fun.
I’m getting fatigué with women showing skin, even in good weather. That’s not prudish, it’s just that we’re playing into the Reich’s plans to make us more breedable, like rabbits. That way there will be more control, through fostering “accessibility” and more DNA going around to create the types they want. It’s all flesh based. What if men did that. Here at the beach now, about 90% of the females from about 11 to 100 wear suits that show most of or all of their glutes.
That’s just ridiculous. It’s a pandemic of arse cheeks, and that’s just unnecessary. They all act like it’s de rigueur. Our rulers prize idle behaviour, all the easier to control us.
The CIA had a program five ten years back to get all their plants and trolls to use “Effing” every other word. They kept trying it on me, so obviously, but couldn’t draw me in. Now when you go to public places, all you hear is effing, and so many younger females too. Shrieking or shouting.
Contrarian that I am, it sure sanitized what was left in my potty mouth right fast. Squeaky clean, all fixed.
The painting has both positive and negative aspects. It represents a happy escape from a dark dystopian world. It reminds me of the film Brazil (1985) where the main character dreams about escaping a boring job in an orwellian world, in search of love and human contact.
Beauty will always outshine ugliness
I love the message of this post.
Small positive news: my spouse and I walk our dogs in a local 50-acre park that (except for weekends) rarely has anybody there except for a few dog walkers and occasionally landscape/maintenance workers. I hardly ever see anybody wear a mask. Also, at grocery and hardware stores, people rip the masks off as soon as they walk out the door into the parking lot. I take this as a sign that most people in our area know the masks are BS.
I am most impressed with Jordan Henderson’s powerful painting reproduced above. It resonates with me too. You can find other works and prints by him on this site.
Thanks for the link, I took a look
I use the term positive for integrative rather than as often used in polarity set against a demonised negative.
I use negative for segregative, and disintegrative or conflicted, rather than as a failure to support of comply with a seeming positive.
However, I note the youtube video testimonials from ordinary people that Anna Brees platformed – unedited – as some sense of simply sharing a human communication that Has something of a circle of trust to it.
I don’t feel to push anyone where they are not willing to look, but my sense is that honesty or self-transparency to our experience – rather than our masking over it – allows a transformation. There are many levels of masking.
Regardless of anyone else’s intentions, I feel to become clear in my own and align in the being not more nor less than who and what I am. This could be seen as a reconciliation and a release of what doesn’t truly belong in me.
While the ‘inner’ responsibility for consciousness may seem evasive, the world can be used to hide in – including conflict. Navigating or discerning how to be in any event of situation is thus a unique call to be present, to tune in and align on purpose rather than act out of a sense of past triggering.
Everything is in any case changing, and I am not at all convinced that anyone is in control of it – nor that it is out of control – but that it doesn’t operate on the basis of the dissociated thought and modelling that makes our sense of self and world.
The thinking that has in a sense logically unfolded what we have taken to be consciousness is in a sense a way of augmenting and masking over awareness that is running as a reversal or anti-life script – in each of us and as a kind of thinking that is for some of us being revealed in the intent or attempt to ‘reset’ the control mind.
Imbalances of conflicting focuses or identities can only be accommodated to a critical point, from when they force a centring compression or reintegration to Source and synchronicity. Setting conditions upon life, generates denials that grow to deny life as experience of unworkable or futile under such a set of mind – and so the mind is released of support for the greater need of realignment in truth so as to result a coherent reality.
The releasing of support for what had seemed real, can be experienced in many ways – but in terms of invested fear set against pain of loss, will seek to reassert control – but within an always diminishing sphere of participation or Consciousness. The fear-mind is then deducing itself as a ‘reductionism’ taken to its logical conclusion. Death. But death to which life is called to sacrifice to, as freedom from Conscious awareness – as a willing refusal of the movement or Call to live the being of all that you are. In preference to a split off sense of an oppositional will set in limitation, division and conflict.
We shall not cease from exploration
And the end of all our exploring
Will be to arrive where we started
And know the place for the first time.
Through the unknown, remembered gate
When the last of earth left to discover
Is that which was the beginning;
At the source of the longest river
The voice of the hidden waterfall
And the children in the apple-tree
Not known, because not looked for
But heard, half heard, in the stillness
Between the two waves of the sea.
Quick now, here, now, always–
A condition of complete simplicity
(Costing not less than everything)
And all shall be well and
All manner of things shall be well
When the tongues of flame are in-folded
Into the crowned knot of fire
And the fire and the rose are one.
Little Gidding V, – T.S. Eliot
You must be JP !
Being aware of your own issues is all well and good but it doesn’t actually get to the rooot of the issue IMO, which is that humanity is being preyed upon. This might not gel with your somewhat forced advaitic perspective… all is one doesn’t mean all is the same….
The predators are not going to repent or suddenly acquire a heart and a humanity- that is the hardest thing to understand and why things are deteriorating… because not enough people are preying on the predators- they are busy turning the other cheek..
In a 2010 National Film Board of Canada predicatively program documentary OUTBREAK details the Government of Canada’s plans for a future outbreak
here we see short interview with a daemonic vampyre
Yep… she’s just going with the narative, but manages to give it an always creepier tone… feels like she want me to move out if I don’t like it
Unfortunately she is there saying these things because that is what people want.
you may want corrective china tried and tested actions
have it
i will pass
no consent given
just look at the face
no wonder it hates humanity
some Covid Haikus
alone machines crowding her bedside
she sees the lights go out
one by one by one
socially
we keep our distance
craving closeness
cocooned in a web of fear
shackled by obedience
silenced by compliance
like the caged rat
safe in our confinement
shunning the opening door
masking our faces
we turn our backs and move
ever further apart
Liverpool captain painted that.Good painting .
Good geese too.
Let me help you with you answering yourself.. i like it, it’s got balls… and taste, and it’s clever… i’m with you
There’s a facebook group called STAND UP X, which is a part of the grouping organising nationwide protests. The big one will be in London next Saturday. I’ll be there.
Wish I could be there too. There will be some doctors there to let you know what’s really going on. And the more the merrier.
This covid 19 bullshit has torn apart my family in the UK: those that believe the tidal wave of fear porn from the MSM, against those who look at the actual official stats.
A close relative of mine recently said “… when this is all over”. It’s never going to be over. There will be a second wave, a third wave, etc, etc.
It will only be over when millions get out on the streets; and not only to put these scum bags on trial; it has to go further than that.
Went to the beach today in the UK. ‘Social distancing’ signs on the seafront all taken down and only saw one person outside in a mask. Oh, and stores nearly all taking cash again.
Yes, enforcement troops seem to be getting out of breath. Young bully lady manager who yelled at me and made fun as well, got deep blue shades under the eyes (formaldehyde filled mask), like the rest of the early aficionados. Almost falling asleep on their shopping carts, really falling asleep in the bus. Today I said to her « AND HOW ARE YOU DOIN’ »… breathing proudly through my uncovered nose.. nothing out of her this time
I didn’t know there’s a beach in Cheltenham.
I live in Los Angeles- one of the funkiest, most fabulously progressive cities in the world, and I just left a beach where most wore masks. It’s really backwards, under some weird neo liberal agenda who call “anti maskers” rednecks and trump fans. People are super mislead. And super scared. And it really sucks.
Goes to show, progressive can be just another fashionable thing… not always supported by the best of our brains
Maybe those fun loving folk taking in some rays down on the beach in La La Land may want to compare fashion notes with some Progressive Gals from Fraudi Arabia.
NO NEWS IS GOOD NEWS ON MSNBC
Here’s some good news–no one I know is voting for Biden-Harris……
“The Biden campaign and the attempt to “rescue” American hegemony” is an article worth reading it analyzes the dangers of another Obama-style presidency, particularly when it comes to foreign policy:
“A Biden/Harris administration will not inaugurate a new dawn of American hegemony. Rather, the attempt to assert this hegemony will be through unprecedented violence. If it is brought to power—with the support of the assemblage of reactionaries responsible for the worst crimes of the 21st century—it will be committed to a vast expansion of war. Trump and Pompeo are barreling headlong toward a conflict with China. Biden’s critique of this disastrous course is that the United States needs to get “tough,” whether against Russia, China, Afghanistan, Syria, or everywhere in between.”
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/08/22/pers-a22.html
I could see Biden-Harris going full-throttle towards a direct confrontation with Russia. Over the last four years the Dems, segments of the security state, and the mainstream media news have been promoting nonstop Russophobia. If these nutcases have their way the illustration “Sanity, Her Son, and the Credulous” will need to be revised to include a city in rubble………
“List of 73 Former GOP National Security ‘Experts,’ Swamp Monsters and Warmongers Sign Letter Endorsing Joe Biden for President”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/list-73-former-gop-national-security-experts-swamp-monsters-warmongers-sign-letter-endorsing-joe-biden-president-ric-grenell-responds-video/
The neocons and DC swamp are clearly very afraid of Trump winning. Trump haters on this forum should ask who they they are helping and why.
The DNC Convention was a Rogues Gallery of war criminals.
The Democrats have given up on this election. This campaign is nothing more than a dry run for Harris’ bid in 4 years time. They realise there’s no point in wasting the ‘female of color’ nuke on a likely unwinnable campaign. 2024 will herald a re-run of the Obama style ‘hope over fear’ vomit, replete with cliché ridden speeches in major European cites. I can see it now – TV pictures of thousands of kneeling teenagers in designer surgical masks.
We all have to do our bit. From little things big things grow. I refuse to wear a mask, continue to shake hands, kiss on the cheek and hug whoever needs it. I do this without having to explain myself and always with consent. I’m finding that most people need to be reminded of their humanity. Now more than ever.
Ditto, Joe. (Hopefully there are more than us 2.)
Me too
Life is love
Hugs and smiles
WELCOME
“If not us, who? If not now, when?”
President John F. Kennedy
It Is Up To Each One Of Us To Share, Send, And Post This Message Until It Goes Viral
Worldwide Peaceful Revolution, From September 16 – 30, 2020, In The U.S. At Washington D.C.
Share With Family And Friends, Send To A Few Websites Daily, And Post On All Social Media
If You Would Like To Help, Have Positive Suggestions, Or For Media Inquiries, And Interviews
Join together for a two-week peaceful revolution to take back America
And every country on earth for the protection of our future generations
Tens of millions of determined people gathering together worldwide in solidarity
Organized by a decentralized grassroots movement of people throughout the world
Locations are at Washington D.C. and the capital of every other country on earth
Come for September 16, 2020, or stay for a few days, a week, or two weeks
A revolution for everyone who realizes we must stop this unrelenting tyranny now
Manufactured through a fake pandemic to seize complete control of humanity
This is not a divide and conquer, Democratic, Republican or Independent issue
This is the most important issue facing all Americans and every person on earth
Whether you want to admit it to yourself or not, the oligarchy has declared war
They’ve long-planned and are now implementing heinous crimes against humanity
Our backs are to the wall, and it is truly now or never for the majority of us
Join together, or we will lose what remains of our freedom and liberty forever
As Many As 28 Million People In The United States Could Be Evicted In The Coming Months
by Michelle Conlin
https://earthnewspaper.com/2020/08/18/as-many-as-28-million-people-could-be-evicted-in-the-coming-months-by-michelle-conlin
50% To 60% Of The 28 Million Small Businesses In The U.S. Could Go Under This Year
by Kevin Baxter
https://earthnewspaper.com/2020/08/18/50-to-60-of-the-28-million-small-businesses-in-the-u-s-could-go-under-this-year-by-kevin-baxter
There Will Be 72,556 Extra Suicides This Year In The United States Because Of The Massive Unemployment
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ThereWillBe72556ExtraSuicidesThisYear
The Annualized 49.1% (-49.1%) Quarterly Plunge in Household Survey Employed Was
Consistent With A Real Second-Quarter 2020 GDP Annualized Collapse of 50% (-50%)
June 2020 ShadowStats Alternate (Using Real Numbers) Unemployment Rate Is 31.2%
John Williams’ Shadow Government Statistics
http://www.shadowstats.com
As Of July 30, 2020, There Have Supposedly Been 672,159 Deaths From COVID-19
I Say Supposedly Because Of The Outrageously Exaggerated Way Deaths Are Counted
Isn’t It Interesting That China, Hong Kong, And Niger Have 3 Deaths Per Million People
Malaysia, Nigeria And New Zealand Have Only 4 Deaths Per Million People
Singapore, Slovakia, And Chad Have Only 5 Deaths Per Million People
Kenya, Venezuela, South Korea, Somalia, And Mali Have 6 Deaths Per Million People
Australia And Paraguay Have Only 7 Deaths Per Million People
Japan, Zambia, Lebanon, Cuba, And Sierra Leone Have 8 Deaths Per Million People
Morocco Has Only 9 Deaths Per Million People
Congo And Libya Have Only 10 Deaths Per Million People
There Are 170 Countries (85%) That Have 100 Or Fewer Deaths Per Million People
Why Does The United States Have A Supposed Death Rate Of 469 People Per Million?
We Are Overweight, Unhealthy, But Mostly Numbers Are Inflated For Ulterior Motives
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus
Even Taking Into Account, The Grossly Overstated COVID-19 Numbers Recorded
Healthy People In The United States Still Have A Survival Rate As Follows
0-44 Years 99.96%, 45–64 years 99.76%, 65–74 years 99.06%, 75+ years 97.75%
This Is A Far Cry (10 Times) From The Intentionally Fear Induced 3.4% Death Rate
And 2.2 Million Deaths That Were First Deceivingly Projected For The United States
https://coronavirusbellcurve.com
As I First Stated On February 26, 2020, By Doing The Math On Numbers From China (from A Wall Street Journal article)
This Is Not Even An Epidemic And Is Light Years Away From Being A Pandemic
What About The 5.6 Million Children Under Age Five That Die Yearly From Starvation (that equals 15,333 deaths daily)
Isn’t It Telling How We Don’t Hear Anything At All About This Never-Ending Genocide Of Children
But Yet We Are Inundated 24/7 By The Blatant COVID-19 Lies Of The Mainstream Media
https://www.worldhunger.org/world-child-hunger-facts
For hundreds of links to learn their plan of our enslavement via medical tyranny
Go to EarthNewspaper.com and search for COVID, COVID-19, Corona, Coronavirus,
Vaccine, Vaccination, or other keywords, and find hundreds of articles and videos:
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
EarthNewspaper BitChute Channel with over 1,100 videos uploaded
With hundreds of videos explaining COVID-19 from honest intelligent Doctors
The Worldwide Peaceful Revolution For Future Generations
And The Full Restoration Of Our God-Given Unalienable Rights,
That Among These Are Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness
And To Provide New Guards For Their Future Security
September 16, 2020, Through September 30, 2020
Thank you for your help, only by joining together can change the course of history.
That my friend is a great post and what I’m talking about… thank you and thank you
I wrote this in April:
Some say He’ll return with a blessed word,
but others say, no, look out for the sword.
But what if the form that He takes among us
is more like that of a simple virus?
Small and coiled, like a serpent, deadly.
He comes to take those that are nearly ready.
Invisible, immortal, bug, hid from our eyes,
the implacable enemy, in wait for us lies.
We thought our religion would always protect us,
but God’s creature, a virus, came along to infect us.
How do we love Him, can we count the ways
as we cower inside, cooped up, in a daze?
His agent is artful, it hides from the light,
a political assassin, preferring the night.
We are told to be patient, to believe in the experts,
but politicians are talking, that’s what really hurts.
To believe in the experts, is to believe Boris first,
but that’s too far to go: it’s for freedom I thirst,
so open your windows and let in the sun,
the old ways are dying, the revolution’s begun!
‘Was reacting the the wonderful painting before reading the first line of the editorial. ‘Couldn’t agree more-skis!
I haven’t got a mask, I will not get any and I’ve menaged to live that way and enter public spaces since all this scam begun. Moreover, I also succeeded to fly all over Europe without this damned symbol of subjection. All without a hint of agggresion,fear or hesitancy. I simply and kindy keep explaining that ‘I cant wear it’ (any additional words will only fluel the parody of keeping people safe), then smile and go ahead. Please, do not be afraid to refuse being masked. My all kids do the same and we feel exactly like Sanity and her family…
Same here. No mask. Some pushback, but basically OK.
This has been, for me, an exceedingly illuminating period – personally, socially, politically, and without a doubt medically!
There’s a long list of blessings, but for brevity I will just say that I am very grateful for the connection I feel through sites like Offguardian, Corbett Report, Catherin Austin Fitts, The Children’s Health Defense. The articles, links and comments have been enormously helpful in this journey over the past 6 months.
The people I have “met” on these and other sites are so intelligent, diverse, articulate, funny, informative.
I would have been lost without the connection and information.
Planning my big sign for the protest here next Saturday at the MA State House. Looking forward to it.
The next massive Berlin demonstration where we again expect over 1M, and welcome the World: Sat, Aug-29. And, this great documentary to share:
More of the police and the military need to join the anti-lockdown movement and pledge allegiance to the people and freedom. Like the brave police officer in Germany who spoke at a demonstration, Michael Fritsch. The police must have children and grandchildren too. Do they really want a dystopia for them?
“The police must have children and grandchildren too. Do they really want a dystopia for them?”
An excellent point. I am hoping for the same.
We stand with you, Germany! It’s a beautiful sight to see you standing so strong together and I hope the world follows your example! ♥️
YES!! Thanks for posting, already saw but glad to see it’s getting wide circulation.
I have to eat, I have to shop, I refuse to wear a mask and compromise with a visor. a strip of white tape on the visor is written ‘worn under duress’ . most people smile in a condescending way but the other day a checkout operator offered me her hand and I was reduced to tears. What have we become?
Oh my goodness!!!
The structure being imposed on us is brutality, but good people still exist within.
Thanks! My first mask, from G4S (I’m a grunt security guard) was black. I took it home and carefully attached a message: “This is abuse!” I wore it to a mall where everyone was nuts. I lost the stupid thing on the way home. I’ve been too busy to do a repeat with my second G4S mask, and I’ve just gone on to other things. Perhaps I should attach the same message to the second mask but I’m divided on that. I sort of like to completely put the mask out of my mind after being forced to use it here in Toronto.
The vast majority of Torontonians are cattle. I can’t shop anywhere with it. But I’m sure to prick people with info when I’m able, even if there isn’t the opportunity to really engage. (it’s been 50/50 for negative and positive responses.) The girl who I just talked to on the phone – a motorcycle shop – about buying a helmet from her store was very anxious to tell me how serious they take covid 19. I simply responded that I’m not concerned at all – because I’m informed. She didn’t respond but the tone seemed friendly enough. I had another phone conversation with another lady about my monthly transit pass (which I’m paying too much for now that I’m hardly using it). She finished with “Have a great day” to which I responded with “You to – in covid 1984” or something like that. She chuckled, a good sign. Those who have guzzled the covid Kool-Aid wouldn’t chuckle at a comment about enjoying yourself in covid 1984. Who knows?
Thanks for these things you do. They are more valuable than people realise.
I don’t know how to just go along with that evil. You too clearly.
A mate of mine in the UK has “HOAX” printed across his muzzle.
IMHO, that understates the true nature of this beast. However, I do sense a change in both sentiment and their narrative, which is now playing catch up!
”The times they are a changing…”
~ Bob Dylan
Good article. The lockdown is the first strike in a war on humanity itself that will be waged on a fundamental level never seen before. There will be a deliberate fog in that war as to what the battle is actually about. Which makes it all the more important for us to keep reaffirming what it is that needs defending.
Dr. Carrie Madej – “Human 2.0”? A Wake-Up Call To The World
I could finish the whole vid but I bookmarked it. So far so good. I quibble with a little bit of it, but it really is good.
Of course everyone wants hope: that is the whole point of a radical liberation praxis or soteriology spirituality ….whichever is your choice. Or better still: a liberation politology of freedom that combines spirituality and politico-juridical science in a workable methodology ….of a total field ecosophy that combines the three major ecologies of psychology, political-economy, and Earth System science (that takes the history of the nature-culture continuum of Man and Nature as one unfolding process). [Naess, Guatarri]. Only, there is not one. But not through lack of trying.
There is a total underdetermination of what we face as a bio-medical fascism is blood polishing its boots to kick our doors down and our teeth out. The enemy is not without: but within. And no one else can do our changing for us.
The message of hope is it has to be that way: because ‘they’ cannot change. We have to be the new Sovereign and take our autonomous constitutive cultural creativity and use it to build the world we always knew was the potentiality of our heartmind. What we have to realise, if we have not already, is that it is us we have to be free of. Which makes it a spirituality of soteriology from the self-identity: to zen. Which puts Yogacara as the heart of the heartmind. And meditation as the praxis of liberation.
You cannot think your way out of a mental (ontological) prison. It is impossible: all you can do is imagine another more primordial prison.
Yogacara is the extension of Madhyamaka: the interpolation of which is that any ontology is a biopolitical immiseration of mind and a negation of life. Though Nagarjuna did not use those exact words. But he might if he were alive today. Which means that the negative message – the via negativa – and the positive message – the via positiva – both lead ultimately to the nihilisms of annihilation or eternalism. The <I> and the <We> forms of humanism have turned to nihility, fascism, communism, or neoliberal necropower.
As of yet: no one (beyond small groups of intentional communities) has found the Aristotelian “Golden Mean”. The Golden Ratio between the nihilisms of totalities of absolutism or relativism ….the fabled “Middle Way”. No, Giddens and Blair did not find the middle way ….quite the opposite.
The reason is simple: metaphysical dualism. If you cut an elephant in two: you do not get two baby elephants. Once you cut life in two: you cannot get life back from the two bloody dissected mystifications of life. The solution is a new understanding of life that heals the metaphysical vivisection. That is us when we “turn the light around” – ashraya-paravrtti.
The evolution will not be televised. The evolution will not be outside. The evolution will be at the “base of consciousness”. The evolution will be a return to embodiment and enaction of the heartmind.
The evolution will not be televised. The evolution will be live. The evolution is life ….and it is underway right now.
Thank you, at last some sanity and hope
Here’s some very positive news!
Wuhan hosts massive water park party as coronavirus concerns recede
August 18, 2020
According to the article, Wuhan China, with a population of 11 million, has not had even one new case of CV19 since mid-May! This impressive statistic implies that CV19 has been cured WITHOUT THE NEED FOR A VACCINE. Apparently, they have developed total and complete immunity all on their own. Perhaps it is the ginseng tea?
Of course, there is the question of asymptomatic carriers and transmission, but apparently again, this is not a real problem since there were no questions about allowing such a large, maskless, un-social distancing party.
wait… so they have a test that they can trust?… So the virus is proven real? wait… a lot of us here don’t know that for sure.
I live in China in Jiangsu Province, which borders on Shanghai. Jiangsu contains several very large cities… Suzhou, Nanjing, Xuzhou, all very densly populated cities with each containing more than 8 million souls. (Suzhou at 10.7 million) The entire population of Jiangsu is around 80 million people, in a land area of about 40 thousand sq miles.
Compare with, for example the state of Georgia, USA: Georgia population -10.5 million people, (roughly the population of one city in Jiangsu–Suzhou) land area- 59 thousand sq miles.
Supposed Covid 19 stats: Georgia 252,000 `cases’ (whatever that means) of Covid 19; 5,092 deaths. Jiangsu province: 665 cases of Covid 19. And number of deaths? 0 . Not a single death attibuted to Covid 19 of a population of 80 million people.
I used to think perhaps China was skewing numbers down, but now I am inclined that the US is vastly skewing numbers up. Simply by the way that things have generally speaking returned completely to normal here.
What’s next ladies and gents?
Fake asteroid scare?
Leaked ahead of time?
My prediction? Idiots are culled into FEMA infrastructure setup by Obama administration, probably killed. Nuclear missiles used under cover of asteroid fake news. Beirut was a possible pilot weapon.