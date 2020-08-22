Covid Positive – Messages of Hope

The image above is called Sanity, Her Son, and the Credulous and was sent us by an artist from Washington State named Jordan Henderson We’re publishing it because we think it’s a powerful visual representation of our current situation – and a powerful message of the importance of celebrating the spirit of human warmth and connectedness that is currently under attack.
Recently our Admin pointed out to us a conversation BTL where some of our regular and respected commenters were regretting a lack of positive message from us over the covid19 New Normal psyop.
Fair enough. We agree that some affirmation is needed during this spiritually draining time.
So – here is our new category “Covid Positive”. A place for people to post their own positive experiences – large or small.
- Do you have information about a demo being planned – tell us below and we will help publicize it
- Did you have an affirming experience of solidarity with other non-pod people you’d like to share?
- Do you have writing, artwork, anything that expresses that human warmth and connectiveness currently being so nakedly attacked?
- Anything else positive, hopeful or affirmative of the human spirit you would like to share?
Post links or info below or email us at [email protected] and we will publish the best (the ones we like most!) ATL.
Here’s the artist’s commentary on his painting:
This painting is the culmination of a long, careful, visual exploration of the world that I see today, the world that I see when I go to get groceries, or run an errand. The mundane world only looks boring because we are used to it, we see it everyday, but the prosaic has never been more than a deceptively simple facade for a fascinating place where nearly everything we do has spiritual, and ethical significance. Often we must observe the everyday world with great care to perceive these things, but sometimes they surface in an obvious manner. Imagine throwing dust on an otherwise invisible person, masks are like that; power struggles, and beliefs are now proclaimed, for all to see, with a prominent symbol.
And here’s the image again – stay positive and sane!
Im just on the train home from the Anti Lockdown Anti Mask protest in Dublin today
Was very well organized
About 1500? Maybe more i can’t tell.
Dolores Cahill spoke brilliantly with good information, Ben Gilroy who said he went to jail for 3 months for telling a supreme court judge he works for a secret society !
Then a legal expert Una Mcgurk spoke about the legal ramifications of the Lockdown and all that it entails and how illegal a lot of what has happened to our constitution in the last 6 months is pure tyranny.
Great to see all walks of life there. Vocal crowd and just great atmosphere
It gave me hope here in Ireland. We do have a great band of vocal online Like Dave Cullen-Computing Forever who was there also.
There was a Garda presence there
Some group claiming to be Antifa came and advertised the anti lockdown protest as Right Wing. The Irish times mentioned it 13 times in their article about the protest of course.
A journalist must get commission how many times they use the word Right wing.
There was a few scuffles that were soon dissipated with Garda force
But the other end of the entrance of the protest the gards had STOPPED peaceful protesters coming in!!
Put low and behold someone with expert knowledge on peaceful gatherings got them to let the people entry freely.
If ireland can wake up and take back what was fought for during our war of independence then we have a chance.
What is this nonsense. I come here to wallow in abject horror, to gaze impotently at the unfolding nightmare and share my false prophecies of doom and gloom so we can all enable each other’s addiction, like junkies!
The truth is between optimism and pessimism- we cannot know the future but we know something is not quite right here. Each of us has to come to terms with their mortality. There is no real solace unless you have experienced a certain truth in your heart about who you really are and what all this is about, and I wish everyone will know this when their time comes. In the meantime, please disobey and deny denialism! A little bird told me that “they” are grasping and they can feel the ground shaking beneath their feet, so you can expect some more barking of dogs.
You are free to be afraid, or not!
Stand Up For Freedom rally London 29th August.
Wish I could join but suffering the consequences of the gutting of health care…. I hope the numbers are there and that people are waking thefuck up!
Sanity… Is going to be hanged!
Poorly chosen metaphor…. see Tesla and Edison, and the problems with electric lights.
Thank you Off-Guardian.
I always say, a small act of kindness goes a long way. It reminds us of the way life should be.
And we must express ourselves at all times.
I experienced 2 glimmers of hope and positivity today. The first was an approx 9ft piece of graffiti that said “Great Covid Hoax,Say No to Agenda 21”. The second was the fact that my partner and I were not the only people refusing to wear masks when doing the weekly food shop. There was about 12 of us in total that I counted. This included a family of 4 ( the 2 kids not counted in my overall count). I think a quiet, subtle resistance may just be in its infancy.