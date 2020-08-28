Faceless beings with muffled voices

stare at me through dark sunken sockets

full of fear and fright.

Muzzled and mugged,

choked and tugged;

I see them

here

there

and everywhere!

From dawn to dusk,

from dusk to dawn;

on the streets, in the trains,

on the beach and in the parks!

I know not

who they are!

Friends or foes?

Neighbours or strangers?

Ghosts or living dead?

These faceless beings!

Yet not all is lost!

One single uneffaced face

fills me with boundless joy!

One single smile on a bare face

makes my day!

One singe unmuffled “hello”

is a ray of hope!

Avadesh Yadav

Spain

August 2020