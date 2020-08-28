Faceless beings with muffled voices
stare at me through dark sunken sockets
full of fear and fright.
Muzzled and mugged,
choked and tugged;
I see them
here
there
and everywhere!
From dawn to dusk,
from dusk to dawn;
on the streets, in the trains,
on the beach and in the parks!
I know not
who they are!
Friends or foes?
Neighbours or strangers?
Ghosts or living dead?
These faceless beings!
Yet not all is lost!
One single uneffaced face
fills me with boundless joy!
One single smile on a bare face
makes my day!
One singe unmuffled “hello”
is a ray of hope!
Avadesh Yadav
Spain
August 2020
Mask-wearing becomes mandatory on public transport in New Zealand at midnight on Sunday 30 August https://covid19.govt.nz/travel-and-the-border/travel-within-new-zealand/local-travel/
Not Faceless Beings. We have been sailing and got into a bit of difficulty last week. One guy we met was a complete angel. My son just met him on the beach. Whist my wife and I are now at home, there are now two young families sailing together in The English Channel, occasionally finding shelter ftom the storms for their sailing boats. They will be back soon (probably), because their young kids are going back to school next week.
We had only planned it for 5 days, thought we would be back last Wedensday, but then we we were caught by the storm, and lost our new dinghy – the plastic brackets just snapped, and as the sea suddenly became very rough.
My wife and I shouted at the Captain – Get Your Life Jacket on, and most unusually our son obeyed. It was very rough, but he got his dinghy back.
I screamed at him, do not leave the boat. We can survive without the dinghy, but we can’t survive without you..
It was very scary.
So we found shelter for 3 days, when we couldn’t move cos the anchor and the chain were entagled amongst rocks (which probably saved our lives)
The wind was very strong, but sheltered on an island, the other side of the wind, the waves were quite mild – even sexy in bed (my wife came along too)
On the third day of not being able to move the boat my lad trecked across the other side of the island to find the dive shop. He had freedived to try and free the anchor, but was too boyant in his wet suit to disengage the tangle of chains, preventing him from pulling up the anchor. There was no one there at the dive shop. All he wanted to do was to borrow a bottle of air (he is a fully qualified diver but didn’t have the gear)
So he comes back to our beach with nothing – and sees this family playing on the beach.
He asks them Hi – I’ve got a problem with my boat – I can’t shift the anchor. Have you got any scuba diving gear on your boat mate?
He says to him, Yeh, I will meet you at 2:30pm at low tide.
I have never seen two people who had never met each other work so brilliantly. trying to think of and try everything they could think of to disentagle the chain and the anchor from the rocks 8 metres below – with my lad freediving…his brilliant new friend on scuba
By 4pm we were free. I have never seen two people work so hard together, who had never met each other before in their lives.
He refused to take anything in thanks. In fact he even offered us some milk.
We caught 7 large pollock and ate most of them (we were running low on food)
The first few days were like heaven, then it got tough…but we survived (so far – my son is still out at sea – but I am pretty sure he is safe – in fact he just replied he was)
For nearly 2 weeks, I had almost forgotten about COVID
And today, I arrive back in ZOMBIELAND
I have a problem. I will not wear a MASK, and I very rarely go into a shop.
Halfway back home with my wife, I needed £60’s worth of Diesel and a Piss.
The diesel was in my car, as COVID Police turned up, right next to it, and took up station by the entrance to the shop. They could quite obviously see the packet of fags, sticking out of my shirt pocket. My wife had disaapeared inside the shop, but most importantly I was dying for a piss.
The COVID Police followed me round the shop. My only defence was my walking stick
, and talking to my wife (who was wearing a mask). I paid for the diesel and the snacks – the COVID Police watching my every move…but there was no bag. So I had to give he snacks to my wife, as I went into the toilets.
Whilst I was in there, the COVID Police Interrogated my Wife.
She gave the right answer.
I though I was like a jew in NAZI ENGLAND
It really upset me.
We will be off again soon. You are all mad here in England and you think its normal.
Tony
True enough.