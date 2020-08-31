This brilliant short video from the Children’s Health Defense concisely summarises the corrupt tragedy of the H1N1 vaccine, and how that situation should serve as a warning to the whole world today.
A brief summary:
- Governments all over the world sign “sleeping contracts” with pharmaceutical firms to buy flu vaccines in the event of a pandemic.
- In 2009 the World Health Organization changed its official definition of “pandemic” to a much looser one (with no requirement for anyone to have died).
- Just weeks later they declared the H1N1 flu a “pandemic”, despite minuscule numbers of deaths
- This triggered sleeping contracts worth billions.
- Governments were legally obliged to buy up and distribute untested flu vaccines.
- The vaccines caused serious, life-long side effects in over 1300 children.
- Legal immunity meant no pharmaceutical firm paid any compensation, instead reparations were paid by taxpayers
- Many of the scientists who advised the WHO declare a pandemic were later revealed to have financial interests in vaccine manufacturers.
This shocking recent history has been totally memory-holed in the mainstream, but serves as a dress rehearsal for our current “crisis”. Watch the video, share it widely. It has, quite obviously, never been more important or more relevant.
Kudos for posting! This could be the starting point for many in-depth articles which have the potential to expose the swindle that much of western “medicine” appears to be. Including the current plandemic. The question is where will OFFG take it???
Alternative to vaccine developed by scientists at Sorbonne. Nasal spray that mimicks a peptide that stops the virus attaching to the cells ACE2 ‘gateway’.
Tested on humans, works, no side effects. They want only 1mEuro to bring to market before the end of the year. UK pharma apparently today showing keen interest. They have patented it already as they are confident it works.
The preprint paper; https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.08.24.264077v1
Stick that up your nostrils Mr Gates!
Speaking of vaccines:
————-
America Is Running Low on a Crucial Resource for COVID-19 Vaccines
The country is facing a monkey shortage.
Sarah Zhang
August 31, 2020
In the past seven months, more than 100 COVID-19 vaccines, therapies, and drugs have been pushed into development. But for any of these treatments to make it to humans, they usually have to face another animal first: a monkey. And here, scientists in the United States say they are facing a bottleneck. There just aren’t enough monkeys to go around.
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2020/08/america-facing-monkey-shortage/615799/
Apparently New Zealand was free from Covid-19 in the community for 102 days.
Then a Covid-19 virus materialized from nowhere and spread, or was spread, to a hundred or so.
The RNA sequence of the virus did not match any other viruses sequenced in New Zealand.
No one knows where it came from.
However, it seems people in New Zealand are completely stupid.
They just accept that they don’t know where the virus came from, instead of drawing the obvious conclusion;
THE VIRUS WAS DELIBERATELY SPREAD AMONG THEM.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=15&t=1184
The video contains signs of a lock down. You need to preface such content with a warning of the SOALD content.
