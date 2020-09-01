Facebook Censors Defense of “Unite for Freedom” Protest

Jill Kirkwood posted this on Facebook. It was censored. Can you think of a single good reason why?
If you find yourself ‘disapproving’ of the massive protest in London yesterday which was ignored by the BBC (yet they reported on the Berlin protest), if you find yourself agreeing with the completely distorted and misleading propaganda/disinformation in some other trashy tabloids, if you find yourself believing that we were all a big group of fascists, because there was (apparently but not seen by me), a fascist flag spotted draped somewhere at a height, (which had nothing to do with us and was away from the main body of people), despite the fact that one of our main concerns is the loss of freedom resulting from the policies of this oppressively authoritarian government, shame on you.
We were all there because we question government. When the masses are supporting kids wearing masks in schools, we are the people who have spent entire evenings trawling through peer reviewed science and censored information and are wondering who makes these decisions when more under 19s died from flu, and it now turns out that every one of the supposed Covid deaths had serious underlying conditions.
We are the people who have spent months of our spare time studying independent epidemiologists who are ignored by the media and who are saying that more lockdowns will result in a 15 million NHS backlog and resulting in thousands of unnecessary deaths, more increases in domestic abuse and rocketing suicides.
We are the people who are asking why are we destroying the mental health of millions of healthy people by fining them for having kids parties and preventing them from freely meeting up with who they want to, in any location, when they are not at risk, but at the same time BLM protests where statues were pulled down get the police kneeling and full support from the establishment.
We are the ‘mad conspiracy theorists’ who have studied the origins of the PCR test, and understand that entire areas are being locked down based on either false-positive results, or positive results that have not detected a live virus, but dead remnants of viral fragments that cannot be called ‘infections’.
I can tell you from being at the protest yesterday that I am absolutely fuming at how this diverse group of intelligent and well informed, sane human beings are being deliberately smeared and ridiculed. I have had it with what is going on in this country. Sometimes I feel like screaming with frustration, particularly at the insane desire to follow nonsensical rules without questioning.”
Yup. That about sums it up.
The psychopaths and sociopaths who are running the show are upping the game.
We are currently like wolverines who when caught in a trap gnaw their own limbs off. While others bury their heads in the dirt and ignore the fact that they are being devoured alive by our rapacious ruling elites and their slaves, looking to turn a tidy profit form the covid panic aka the “war on death” , which has replaced all the others wars on terror, crime ,drugs, poverty, hunger , etc. since March
It should surprise no one that Facebook, Twitter, You Tube, The State Broadcaster, ITV, MSM are censoring and slinging slime and smear against anyone, any organisation or any body brave enough, courageous enough to challenge the establishment narrative of a “ pandemic “ which is according to the establishment the New Black Death.
Yet, strangely it only seems mainly to kill old people nearing the end of their natural span who 95% of the fatalities, according to the NHS plus the CDC and other regional country health authorities, have 1 or more serious illnesses. It’s also curious that this “ pandemic “ is deadly to children but statistically they have more chance of being hit by a bus than dying from the “ pandemic “.
In addition, it is rather bizarre that more people have died in road accidents than from the “ pandemic “. Intriguingly, the WHO have not quarantined people from using or crossing roads besides banning all forms of motorised vehicles.
When these anomalies are pointed out to the true believers, there is a cacophony of voices calling you : a child murderer, conspiracy theorist, idiot and so on.
However, there is very rarely any evidence to support this Tsunami of accusations.
So people who have their eyes wide open and brains switched on should not expect any favours from the organs of “ truth.
As Goebbels once stated “ propaganda works best when people don’t realise they are being manipulated. “
On the day after the London demo the Daily Telegraph reported this…
Wait to 2022 to see an NHS consultant, patients told(it’s a paywall site, but you still get the headline and first paragraph)
There’s also been reports this week that from November you will have to make an appointment to attend a NHS accident and emergency department.
Even the shuffling, mask wearing, fear-laden folks must realise there’s something very wrong here.
The ‘new normal’ being forced on us by a bunch of criminal psychopaths means that the world you once knew has now gone for ever, and that includes a national health service.
Paste the URL into the WaybackMachine ))
Basically, the most obvious reason is that Mark Zuckerberg wants to get even richer (why he needs to, who knows?) and to do so he must do as he is told. So he does….
The covid cult are deeply racist. They are mansplaining all over forcing the Del Bugtree theory on us. A theory which fails to recognise differences in vitamin D production amoung different races.
Kennedy has always been just another carpetbagger looking for a cause to front after helping destroy the Environmental movement some years back.
If you feel stupid, just remember.. there are people depriving themselves of oxygen, to protect themselves from a virus they are going to inject themselves with later
Gotta love spiked!
“No, what mattered online was that Hope Not Hate’s Joe Mulhall had pictured two men above Trafalgar Square with a flag bearing the logo shared by Oswald Mosley’s prewar British Union of Fascists (BUF) and his postwar Union Movement. The men concerned were from the New British Union, a re-enactment society of Mosley’s BUF, only without its support base…
“Perhaps the first thing to do here is salute Hope Not Hate’s indefatigability. Maintaining an anti-fascist organisation, with salaried staff, investigations, a website and publications, in an era when Britain lacks a fascist group capable of filling a socially distanced train carriage, is an achievement… **
“Cambridge University professor Priyamvada Gopal tweeted that she thanked the British Union of Fascists (sic) ‘for making visible and clear what some of us have been pointing out for months now’. For good measure she added: ‘Fascism is in the ascendant and must be fought.’ One wonders what she would have thought if three of them had turned up, rather than two?
“Particular hilarity could be found from those Twitter users who were expressing their concern that the fascists were on the march again and who possessed little EU flags on their Twitter biographies. Sir Oswald Mosley was a proud European federalist, and the thrust of his postwar Union Movement was to campaign for ‘Europe a Nation’.
“To quote the Friends of Oswald Mosley website: ‘Though political uniforms were now banned, the “flash & circle” symbol was retained, and now stood for the flash of action within a European union.’ That is the flag that was waved at Trafalgar Square on Saturday.”
** Hope Not Hate is looking in the wrong place. If they investigated Common Purpose, Mi5, the British Army and the Corporatists in bed with the government, they might actually find some of the fascists they’re pretending to look for.
“We seek them high, we seek them low. Oh, where did those fascists go?”
“One wonders what she would have thought if three of them had turned up, rather than two?”
Clearly that would have been a 50% increase in fascism /s
