Helen Ilitha
My middle child has always struggled with lung issues. She is prone to asthma incidents and attacks after a triggering event. Such an event would be if she were to go swimming when the ambient temperature is very low.
A few weekends ago she went for a walk by a river with her friends and their dad and upon her return I saw from her blue lips that they must have taken a dip into the river.
Her cough developed within an hour and slowly but surely her coughing and wheezing worsened over the next 10 days despite the use of asthma medication. After a sleepless night I contacted the doctor to ask for dissolvable steroid tablets because I knew by then that the situation would not clear itself without stronger meds.
Our General Practitioner has barricaded herself into her surgery and away from her patients since March. This has resulted in us being reduced to requesting medical assistance and advice vicariously through the GP’ receptionist.
This has its downsides. She has been massively over diagnosing patients, including myself whom she instructed her receptionist to order me to attend the local hospital’s A&E department with a suspected heart attack – which I am delighted to report I was not in the midst of.
I also had my medical condition discussed in front of a sizable crowd of patients via the intercom system linking the receptionist’s desk with the car park. It is fair to say we have not been well served by this doctor for some months now.
But I was confident that she’d simply prescribe a few steroid tablets and leave it at that. Instead, the receptionist advised me that I had to take my daughter to an “Acute Clinic” in another part of town. I assumed that this clinic was one dealing with acute respiratory infections and conditions.
Our first indication that all was not well occurred as we walking in the door of the building. Security guards in visors and masks yelled at us to stand still, then nursing staff came running with hand sanitiser and face masks. It was only then that I asked, “Is this a Covid clinic or a respiratory clinic?” It was, of course, the former.
I was told nevertheless to stay as GPs were inside and they would be able to diagnose any condition and offer treatment. Ok I thought, the carry on at the door had left my daughter rather stressed, but at least a doctor was a short wait away. We were led into a surgery room and went through a triage with a nurse. Once we had discussed the asthma, she went off to find the doctor.
The doctor examined my daughter, said that she could not hear any underlying chest infection issue, agreed that her problem related to asthma and she prescribed the medicine I had asked for already from my GP. So far so good.
As I rose to leave the doctor then started talking about how my daughter’s symptoms could be Covid19 symptoms. I said that I disagreed, we had gone through a list of those symptoms with the nurse and with the exception of the unspecific “persistent cough” none of the symptoms mirrored any issues she had.
I pointed out that even the cough was not relevant because it was caused by the asthma and the doctor had agreed she could hear no infection in her chest.
The doctor kept on insisting that I consider her taking the Covid19 test. When even my daughter said no she didn’t want it, the doctor then said that I must then ensure that our whole household “self isolate” for 14 days.
I asked on what possible basis could she tell us that we must self isolate. She had already made the clinical decision that my daughter had asthma and prescribed the treatment. She had not treated any additional condition so where was this Covid claim coming from?
I explained that my children had just gone back to school after 5 months of it being denied to them and I was not going to disrupt that because the doctor wanted to pretend my daughter had a condition that was not supported by her clinical findings.
We left.
Only afterwards did it dawn on me that the 14 day period from when the “symptoms” occurred was all but up. I didn’t keep the children out of school and my daughter’s condition improved dramatically after she took the steroids.
That, I thought, was the end of that!
The Scottish Health Service had other ideas though. A few days later a receptionist from our local GP’s office called. She’d been asked by the bunkered down GP to let us know that, wait for it, my daughter’s Covid19 test had come back positive and this meant that the whole household must self-isolate for 14 days.
Let me remind you at this point that my daughter had not been given a Covid19 test.
I admit I hit the roof.
I demanded to know why doctors were lying that asthma was Covid19.
I demanded to know why a person that refused to take a test had a test result written up in their notes.
I demanded to know where they felt they had the right to ruin my children’s education once more.
I got no answers at all, just told that I must speak to the barricaded GP.
I have since submitted a formal complaint for a full inquiry into this matter, and await some news from them.
I feel appalled by the breakdown of trust and respect I feel has occurred between myself and the medical practitioners. I do not want them to be making political decisions when treating me. I do not want them to act as if patients are some form of biohazard to be hosed down in chemicals at the door if they are ever deemed important enough to allow into the building in the first place.
Politicians cannot supplant their politicized agenda into the health care of children. When a doctor examines a patient then they, not some Minister or public policy drafter, are aware of all the facts they need to diagnose that person.
People cannot then have their worlds turned upside down by what they do not have, after the doctor has determined what they do have.
Helen Ilitha is a South African/Scottish lawyer currently living in Scotland. Working in the legal tech sector.
“The doctor kept on insisting that I consider her taking the Covid19 test. When even my daughter said no she didn’t want it, the doctor then said that I must then ensure that our whole household “self isolate” for 14 days.”
New Monopoly rule” No Covid test? Go directly to jail. Do not collect $200 dollars.
Obviously they now can.
Haven’t they given themselves extra/enhanced/emergency/ powers.
I tell you what is also creepy: the silence of all the staff involved; nurses, receptionists, aids, other doctors. They are following the script like automatons without showing any sign of intelligence. For speaking up could mean you’re rocking the boat. From another perspective, neolibralism managed to make everyone to become so busy that no one has time to raise the alarm and put things straight.
“…all the staff involved; nurses, receptionists, aids, other doctors…are following the script like automatons without showing any sign of intelligence. “
Almost as if they’re “situated decision-makers” as opposed to autonomous rational thinkers.
Where have I heard something like that before?
(Cough, MINDSPACE, cough.)
I am horrified by what you had to go through and by the attitudes of doctors in Scotland. As a former asthma sufferer I also know how frightening asthma can be.
In the US providers were given an array of codes for billing COVID -19. Physicians and hospitals are “guaranteed reimbursement” for coronavirus testing and treatment– an INCENTIVE in itself for labeling patients COVID positive. The statistics cannot be trusted.
Why the incentive?
Who’s pushing it?
Why is no one asking questions?
In the US 30 million did not have health insurance prior to the pandemic, it’s probably doubled by now since insurance is usually attached to employment. That being said, hospitals and doctors will not be reimbursed if a patient cannot pay. However, COVID-19 is being covered under Medicare–hence ensuring provider payment.
In addition, it appears submitting statistics showing a high COVID caseload is viewed as desirable, maybe that’s why two motorcycle deaths in Florida were labeled COVID. I’m sure, similar shenanigans are going on in all other states.
The coronavirus is a “political hot potato” used by liberal mainstream news to remove Trump from office. I’m not a fan of Trump, but it’s reprehensible how the population is being terrorized and financially devastated by a disease not that much different from the flu.
I differ from your conclusion slightly. I agree the ruling class wants rid of Trump, but since the coronavirus shenanigans are being implemented globally, I suspect the agenda is the ‘Great Reset’ or the ‘New World Order’ etc.
The billionaires have initiated a coup of the world.
Oh yes, I totally agree it’s a “global reset” and have posted that opinion on numerous threads. My previous comment is a description of what’s occurring specifically in the US. In additional, the mainstream media news is encouraging race and culture wars. It’s a Color Revolution in the US–the Pacific Northwest is burning. One fire relating to fireworks, but others probably were purposely set. I believe they apprehended one nutcase trying to start a fire. I’m sure there’s more than one.
I agree.
I became suspicious after reading about the millionaires and billionaires who had donated to BLM. These people couldn’t care less.
Now, it makes sense. The ruling class are steering dissent away from class consciousness and instead redirecting it towards identity politics to protect themselves. Divide and rule.
I suspect the destruction of the economy is deliberate too. To create poverty in order to increase the chances of fascism developing, as happened in Nazi Germany. (The ruling class will always prefer fascism over socialism.)
This is WW3.. I wish I hadn’t been born. What keeps me going lately is thinking about all the good people that there are in the world – and there are many.
Interesting, how the ruling class severely cracks down on the Yellow Vest Protesters and not BLM. Whenever the NYT advances an ideology it’s being promoted to benefit wealthy liberals.
The endgame is to move towards a more tolitarian state.
Over the last few years they saw most of the world’s population rejecting neoliberalism. You know the rest……..
Yes. Ironically, the Yellow Vests are not very radical. They’re not revolutionary; they just want things to be a bit fairer.
If the New Normal happens, then no one wins, except a handful of billionaires.
If there’s no push back wealth will continue to be consolidated, all public services will be privatized, and heightened surveillance will deployed to suppress the outrage.
Dr Morse has a testimonial from someone about Asthma.
Sic em Fang!
The remaining avaricious GP’s and new blood Yankee style doctors are promised wealth of their cousins – you go into medicine to make a million bucks quick! Not to cure millions quick.
Any old fashioned Doc with a rusty hypocratic oath would honestly treat any patient.
Not many such venerable critters remain or graduate Oe days from western private universities.
The fact that six months in basic Ppe is still not made available to dentists and GP’s and they are all being forced to let medical crises develop for the Great Free Trade Deals on Jan 1st
When plane loads of Yankee doctors will arrive like they did in 1917 and 1943 to save plucky little England again fairytale.
————-
That GP should be reported to the police and charged with falsifying patient records.
A report should be carried in the local papers so that other residents know.
Name and Shame.
Why haven’t you Ms Ilitha?
A few days ago, Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham issued a statement on rising rates of covid19 in the area.He was particularly concerned that there had been 35 hospital admissions in the last few days, 10 in one borough alone. That borough is Tameside, and one of those 10 admissions was a good friend of mine. Except that my friend presented to hospital with the symptoms of severe food poisoning. But the hospital admitted him as a suspected covid 19 case and put him on the covid ward. He wasn’t happy about this, and made a nuisance of himself until they eventually moved him to a private room. He was discharged recently with a diagnosis of food poisoning.
A few observations by my friend:
The covid ward was pretty quiet.
The staff were sitting around doing nothing most of the time, with the patients left to their own devices.
When he was moved to the private room, he left the door open so that he could see what was happening on the ward (out of boredom), from where he continued to observe the staff sitting around doing nothing most of the time. The staff kept coming over and telling him to keep the door closed, eventually just slamming it shut rudely.
He was administered morphine for his severe stomach cramps. The nurse botched it, and injected into his skin, whence he discovered that he is allergic to morphine when his arm swelled up in an angry red rash. The nurse brought a duty doctor, who suggested administering future doses orally. My friend queried a possible allergic reaction in his mouth and throat, to which the doctor replied that they might well swell up. WTF?????
Andy Burnham, Socialist warrior who failed to vote against the Tories’ Welfare Bill.
Who was more angry about a banner protesting the 130,000 premature UK deaths caused by Conservative Government austerity policies than than the deaths themselves.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/these-are-the-184-labour-mps-who-didn-t-vote-against-the-tories-welfare-bill-10404831.html
Tony,
Yes, everything we are being told is lies or distortion. The media have continued, as they have throughout, to refer to ‘hospitalised coronavirus cases’ and, latterly, how these are going up again. What they deliberately fail to clarify is what ailment these patients were actually hospitalised for – and I would almost guarantee that none was because of ‘Covid19’.
You mention Greater Manchester. I was brought up in the Stockport area and still have family there, so I have been taking a particular interest in the Greater Manchester lock down. I have linked to this article from the Bolton News before but it is worth re-posting it here as it unintentionally elaborates on the nature of the lies or sheer incompetence behind the lock downs, locally and nationally.
https://www.theboltonnews.co.uk/news/18696540.bolton-highest-rate-coronavirus-infection-uk/
To keep it simple, look at the Bolton figures. The same calculation principles apply to all local authority areas which are also detailed in the linked article. I remind everyone these statistics come from the PHE. The figures relate to two consecutive weeks in late August but the dates are not important. They supposedly show how the infection rate per 100,000 population has changed from one week to the next, purportedly going up in Bolton:
presented as: infection rate per 100,000 (total number of positives during week)
Week Y (previous) Week X
Bolton 76.5 (220) 17.4 (50)
Based on later media reports, I can add in a later week (Week Z) which was
92.2 (265)
It is because of this ‘increasing’ infection rate that Bolton has been labelled as having the worst infection record nationally and has been subjected to enhanced lock down.
But note that the relationship between total positives and infection rate per 100,000 is identical for all three weeks. The ‘total positives’ figure has simply been divided by 2.87. Why? Because the population of Bolton is 287,000. Nothing more, nothing less. The same principle is used for all the other listed national local authority areas.
So the Bolton lock down (and scrutiny of all other local authority areas nationally) is based on naive calculations which assume that every person in the area has been tested and do not take account of the fact that in reality, in order for weekly figures and area figures to be comparable, the calculation would have to factor in the number of people tested in those areas in the same time frame.
In short, increased testing is likely to lead to increased ‘positives’, and this is erroneously being interpreted as an increasing infection rate. Any areas being more ‘responsible’ and testing more than others are most likely going to automatically be identified as having a particular problem without the statistical justification. It is here in black and white. I wrote to Andy Burnham’s offices last Monday pointing this out.
p.s. sorry I can’t get the formatting of the figures above correct, but hopefully it doesn’t detract from my point.
1 in 19.1 million chance of dying of covid https://youtu.be/FDDkY9z908M
One thing my doctors hate is declaring this all a major hoax because they know I’m right
Chinese -style totalitarianism with British characteristics!
China is a lot more free than you’ll ever know. Britain still has more cctv
Signora Ilitha
You being of the judicial .legal fraternity should take this to the next step and force discovery on the the books.
PUNTO UNO: There is enough data out as of this very day that could absolutely bury these vile entities. The Median age of death globally is 81 years of age. The vast majority of the deaths the victims had co morbidities IE( Diabetus type 1 and Type 2 Hypertension or Cardiac disease and last but not least docius in fondem obesity. These facts and data seem to allude the stenographers and the legacy media department. (They are doing it on purpose).
PUNTO DUE:The latest data show that this virus cannot even be compared to the common flu because it is less lethal.
PUNTO TRE: Belarus did not lockdown no social distancing and no forced facemasks. Their numbers are the same to all other countries with a lethality rate circa 0.01-0.05. This is pure raw data numbers that not with standing the fudging of the numbers it is less lethal then driving to your local supermarket.
POST SCRIPTUM; If one were to observe in all the five eye countries they have all legislated the health act emergency around the same time in March and their mandates are about to run out hence this coming week one will notice from Australia to USA and the three in between will be legislating extensions and proviso’s to their medical fascism.
DOCIUS IN FONDEM: stand up and get up stand up for ur rights to life. It worked in Serbia it will work all over. Stand up in front ur local parliaments.
QUI TACET CONSENTIR VIDETUR
‘Our General Practitioner has barricaded herself into her surgery and away from her patients since March.’ – this is one of the scariest parts of this whole crazy situation – doctors should know better!! – they are supposedly pretty intelligent people, and intelligent people should be the ‘check and verify’ type, i.e. when anyone says anything controversial (the sky is falling run and hide!!!!!!), they should be checking around to see if it is true before getting all panicky, and also be putting any such stories through the ‘does this pass the basic sniff tests??’ first. But evidently a very large percentage of our western English doctors, supposedly among the best qualified, and thus intelligent, in the world, allowed themselves to be more or less immediately controlled by the wild stories of the government about the Great New Plague Covid19!!!! and the endless media propaganda about this – and even after months of rock solid evidence proving this is all nonsense, are still basing their actions on what can now only be called hysterical fear rather than reason and knowledge. So if we can’t trust the frigging doctors anymore – who can we trust????
We got to drop the notion that educated people are Smart. They do as they are told like anyone else.
Quite right. Many educated people were trained to not think, but simply to absorb and accept what they’re told by others who were similarly trained.
Freedom of thought is dangerous to profitable dogma.
And lawyers seem to be the dumbest frogs in the box as they endlessly cower as rights are eroded/
The cowardice that has flourished throughout the legal system thanks to Covidism is astounding. Not just wooly “rights” have been eroded, but all of the layers of civil authority and administrative prerogative were instantly bypassed (and neutralized) on a “warning” from the global “authority” WHO. With all these layers of jurisdiction went all checks and balances, and the justice system simply vanished in a cloud of dust, replaced by a singular controlling principle: Fear the Virus of Doom!!! All notions of due process, fair access to redress and open justice were sacrificed at the altar, while the “officers of the courts” looked on in masked approval.
Smart enough to follow half a word from the boss.
“Antennae, Bernard, antennae!” — Yes, Minister.
you can be ‘smart’ and do what you are told, or stupid and do what you are told, or either smart or stupid and tell those who think they can boss you around to f*** off. Courage and integrity aren’t qualities associated with smart or stupid. There’s lots of ‘smart’ people, doctors and scientists among them, pushing back hard against the lockdown BS.
It’s called ‘Standard of Care’, and they are are required to adhere to it no matter the outcome. They are not allowed to ‘think outside the box’. Many years ago there was a survey/study in which oncologists were asked if they would use chemotherapy if they, themselves were diagnosed with cancer and/or if a family member was, would they recommend it, and the majority said no.
They have earned their credentials precisely because of their exceeding aptitude for following instructions. This is called conscientiousness, which is only a positive trait as long as the one giving orders is doing so in good faith.
More educated types tend to rate extremely high on the neuroticism scale, also, making them particularly susceptible to triggers of obsessive-compulsive or hypochondriac behavior patterns.
Doctors and lawyers tend to be the most committed adherents to the Tenets of Covidism.
My local clinic in South Australia literally nailed the doors shut for months and did all call via the phone, luckily I didn’t get a flare up of my Crohns disease, after months of that they insisted people wait in their cars or in the rain outside for another 2 months, now they still have a do not enter sign on the door. So called cases they dealt with – 0, the closest they will ever get is in the history books as they cringe at their lunacy.
The corona that causes most common colds in the world today was considered a ”novel” corona in 1968, did we close down the world and destroy it over that? Nope, that cold has made most of the global population immune to so called covid just like it did so called Sars1 and MERS
There are good doctors and bad doctors. It is not education that makes them so, but character.
The problem with socialized medicine is that your once trusted physician is now a card carrying affiliate member of the Stasi. You are well rid of your previous GP because by barricading himself in his office indicates that he is too freaking stupid to realize that covid-1984 is a hoax, as he actually believes that he might become “infected.” Maybe he should have a chat with Nancy Pelosi or Niall Ferguson. Their egregious flouting of their own rules not only shows their arrogance, but since they are too narcissistic ever actually to endanger their own precious bodily fluids and worthless lives, it proves that at upper middle management on that grand global pyramid of power, they know it’s a scam.
Re: the rt-PCR test
https://twitter.com/EthicalSkeptic/status/1304250461164314626
the UK is using 45 cycles for amplification purposes for the test which means every test will essentially be positive – suggests no standardisation of ‘testing’ across the planet which would presumably indicate why different countries have different ranges of positive tests – plus, of course, that a positive test does not mean you are infectious as the test can’t highlight degree of infection
https://twitter.com/LaurenceBettle/status/1304184589393551361
More evidence that this entire ‘thing’ is a scam
and this
https://lockdownsceptics.org/addressing-the-cv19-second-wave/
People are educated to have too much respect for doctors: it is a weakness. Doctors, like anybody else, have their fair share of incompetents, idiots, liars, cheats and scumbags. I always remind myself of Shipman as I walk into the doctor’s office: do not let yourself be conned into buying the latest fad they are pushing, just because they are doctors.
I have massive respect for the doctors and nurses, who saved my wife’s life, when she got run over by a car on a dark night in November 2016, on her way to her Dance Class. The guy who ran over her, phoned me up and told me what had happened, and then the phone went dead, and I shouted upstairs to my son. I thought she was dead. we got there a minute later, and she was already in an ambulance….It just happenned to be passing when it happened. The police checked him, the driver of the car, and gave me all his details, but I didn’t blame him…he phoned me up to tell me what had happened.I phoned him back a week later – and told him she’s going to be O.K. Her leg smashed to bits in two places – but she will be fine – and she is.
It was not his fault. I didn’t want him to feel guilty in any way.
If he had been drunk or on drugs, then it would be a different matter.
but I didn’t care about any of that – the police had checked him, and I trust them
I just wanted my wife back.
She’s fine.
Tony
Few people know that oncologists in the USA sell that toxic crap called chemo directly to their “clients” and mark up the already spectacular wholesale price 100%. I’d rather have a beer with a street drug dealer than an oncologist any day. John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie, two giants of eugenicist genocide, destroyed healing with their Flexner Report in 1910.
+1000! see my comment above regarding oncologists, I’ve seen so many lives destroyed by them, I often wonder how they sleep at night.
Similar thing happening in Hong Kong:
The HK police have arrested 15 people for buying Apple Daily stock on the day that Jimmy Lai was arrested by the government. Jimmy Lai’s Apple Daily paper had supported the pro-democracy movement, so on the day he was arrested the now secret pro-democracy prople supported him by buying his stock. The price of the stock shot up and more than doubled in price.
The stock buyers are being arrested for market manipulation. The police are making these arrests under Beijing control, no court order, no formal procedure, this is a police decision. The HK SFC (financial regulator) has stated that it is not possible to accuse these people of market manipulation, as that is a very difficult charge to prove and the police do not have the necessary skills.
After the SFC comments, the police are now accussing the arrested people of shorting the stock – a different financial crime – but actually it is not possible to short Apple Daily stock, proving that the police have no idea of why they are arresting these people other than Beijing wants it to happen. We await the next story from the police who have obviously been told by Beijing to pick these people up.
The Beijing political masters trampling over HK laws to arrest their targets. HK legal system is already a joke, after the government declared that there is no separation of powers, the politicians can decide whether you win or lose your court case!
Lies, lies and more lies. Even your legal investment decisions can be a crime in the new HK. Many senior police in HK are British scum, brought up in democracy but now “just following orders” helping to implement authoritarianism.
Of course, the western couch communists will still support the Beijing authoritarians in the same way as they support the lock downs and the removal of peoples’ human rights. They are the enemy, leading the white trash rebellion.
THE HIPPOCRATIC OATH: CLASSICAL VERSION. “I swear by Apollo Physician and Asclepius and Hygieia and Panaceia and all the gods and goddesses, making them my swear by Apollo Physician and Asclepius and Hygieia and Panaceia and all the gods and goddesses, making them my witnesses, that I will fulfill according to my ability and judgment this oath and this covenant:
To hold him who has taught me this art as equal to my parents and to live my life in partnership with him, and if he is in need of money to give him a share of mine, and to regard his offspring as equal to my brothers in male lineage and to teach them this art—if they desire to learn it—without fee and covenant; to give a share of precepts and oral instruction and all the other learning to my sons and to the sons of him who has instructed me and to pupils who have signed the covenant and have taken an oath according to the medical law, but no one else.
I will apply dietetic measures for the benefit of the sick according to my ability and judgment; I will keep them from harm and injustice.
I will neither give a deadly drug to anybody who asked for it, nor will I make a suggestion to this effect. Similarly I will not give to a woman an abortive remedy. In purity and holiness I will guard my life and my art.
I will not use the knife, not even on sufferers from stone, but will withdraw in favor of such men as are engaged in this work.
Whatever houses I may visit, I will come for the benefit of the sick, remaining free of all intentional injustice, of all mischief and in particular of sexual relations with both female and male persons, be they free or slaves.
What I may see or hear in the course of the treatment or even outside of the treatment in regard to the life of men, which on no account one must spread abroad, I will keep to myself, holding such things shameful to be spoken about.
If I fulfill this oath and do not violate it, may it be granted to me to enjoy life and art, being honored with fame among all men for all time to come; if I transgress it and swear falsely, may the opposite of all this be my lot.” Breach of Oath,= breach of contract. Sack the quack.
As I understand it, the emergency powers granted around contagion and biological threat make governments virtually unaccountable for the consequences of their actions, and that’s why the Covid Lie is being perpetrated.
Whatever the cryptocracy have planned for us next, including editing our DNA to make us non natural products and therefore under law, disposable and possible possessions of the original patent holders, there may be limited or little legal recourse.
Emergency powers to martial law before the end of the year isn’t inconceivable.
It appears that the cryptocracy are currently setting the stage for an international incident; Israel-USA vs Iran-China, which could result in a limited strike or exchange, in order to enact martial law and divert from the financial crisis that is beginning to unfold.
“ As British General Wellington wrote, “martial law” is not law at all, but martial rule; it abolishes all law and substitutes for it the will of the military commander. Military personnel are not bound by constitutional restrictions requiring a warrant, and may enter and search homes at without judicial authorization or oversight. Indeed, civil courts would no longer be functioning to hear citizen complaints or to enforce their constitutional rights.”
Law isn’t my field of research, but I know that experts on civil liberties and constitutional law, like John Whitehead in the US, have been warning about what was on the horizon for some time and nobody took heed.
https://www.counterpunch.org/author/johnwhite1124/
https://www.rutherford.org/about/about_john_whitehead
This articulates the fear I began to feel when Covid-1984 started its insidious crawl.
To instinctively know, deep down, that the ruling class were actively using (as a trojan horse) a known and ubiquitous virus in nature to do what they’ve always dreamed of doing, and getting away with it, because most people are either scientifically illiterate and/or intellectually lazy.
A window of opportunity for the ruling class – a gateway to hell for us. Made more nightmarish by the intense irritation that comes from watching the dystopia deepen daily, thanks exclusively to half the human race who seem to be bona-fide simpletons glued to their televisions.
Spot on, Eyes Open!
You call those who are swallowing the propaganda “scientifically illiterate and/or intellectually lazy”. I might add “mathematically challenged”, because right from the very start, the hysteria and panic were obviously wildly out of whack with the statistics (even as inflated as they were back then).
I struggled for several weeks into this situation, to try to understand, characterise and label those who simply cannot or will not see what’s unfolding, and whose acceptance of the narrative and acquiesence with the controls are enabling the agenda to pick up speed. They’re taking all of us down with them…
They don’t need hot warfare to do it.
I think the existence of the “Transition Integrity Project” shows that the deep-state apparatchiks expect the military to make their move under cover of the election process, and they are just trying to anticipate how to maintain seats at the table when USA, Inc., becomes a de jure military dictatorship.
This is much like how I think the Rockefeller’s 2010 “Scenarios” (including Lock Step) were a hint by the philanthropies that they had intel the military was going to make a move, and they needed to justify why the philanthropic set should be left a piece of the pie, and how they would be sure to prove themselves valuable to the junta.
I’m not saying hot warfare isn’t a distinct possibility, but I think the Herd’s supine acquiescence to thinly-veiled military command so far has demonstrated to both the military brass and the deep state that they don’t need to be all that rash, in order to roll out overt military rule. It’s looking like a cake-walk.
COVID statistics is a sham. And it was from beginning sham by design of frantically passed everywhere in the world new catch-all classification rules COVID deaths and COVID cases led by CDC and GF bankrolled JHU biosecurity center.
Since March 21 all COVID statistics may be discarded to trash as they are including Most of all-causes deaths and most of all-disease cases.
What manipulation of COVID cases this article describes corresponds to COVID deaths manipulation where people while died on heart attack, stroke or cancer were PCR tested positive after death or not tested at all but simply were being placed in room with PCR positives or cared by a PCR positive or negative nurse also caring for COVID patients.
So according to this twisted, cruel logic purposefully discouraging denying vital medical care, author supposedly “exposed” herself and her daughter to COVID by seeking help for asthma in health clinic treating PCR tested positive people.
in Wuhan hospitals doctors admitted that half or more patients diagnosed with COVID actually acquired viral infection in hospital.
Excess deaths are mostly due to denying or discouraging medical care unrelated to phantom COVID.
I was talking to a relative yesterday who lives in England. She’s a retired health worker who has some chronic issues that means she’s got to be really careful about contrating infections. The tale of her interactions with the health service sounds like a slapstick comedy — there’s a combination of ineperienced medial personnel (we’d call them ‘underqualified’), over-specialization, patronizing attitude towards seniors (that is, they don’t listen to people even if they were ‘in the trade’, they just run down the checklist regardless).
Its quite possible that a lot of people in the UK are experiencing a combination of a really inept government and a health service that’s been systematicall degraded and they’re unable to square their observations with the reality that they grew up with. This reality had a moderately competent, reasonable, government and a national treasure called the NHS. The resulting cognitive dissonance is creating a wealth of conspiracy theories as intellect tries in vain to join the dots. There’s just got to be a mastermind in a volcano (with cat) somewhere. The view from elsewhere is somewhat more rational. We’ve got a seriously weird and dysfunctional Federal government in the US but unlike the UK its not our only government, its just the one you hear about all the time. We’ve also got active state and local governments, and when you think that our state (California) is economically on a par with the UK then you get a feel for what local action can achieve when central governent ceases to function. Our response isn’t perfect but it is at least rational so the overall impact of the pandemic isn’t that serious, its like anything else that’s natural — heat wave, earthquakes, wldfires, whatever — you learn to live with it without it dominating your life.
Ultimately we’re all living not so much with a virus but with chronically poor choices at the ballot box. Although democracy isn’t quite as perfect as the cheerleaders make out it does nudge government in the direction that the electorate wants — provided the electorate is smart enough to not get conned during those short windows of opportunity called election campaigns. You lot got scammed last Christmas, choosing not Boris but rather rejecting that combination of Hitler, Stalin, Ghengis Khan and part time vegetable grower who was obviously going to aborgate your freedoms, drive the economy into the toilet and so on. How we ended up with the Orange One is the stuff of legend — or nightmares. Careless voting costs lives!
BTW — I like the UK’s well thought out ‘six persons’ rule. I grew up in a family of five children. I wonder who gets to live in the garden?
Behold the effect of tens of thousands of dollars dangled in front of the medical industrial system. Now you see what we have to live with in the U.S. Save yourselves while you can.
This is truly shocking and sadly but completely believable in this current psychotic environment we find ourselves in due to this fairly harmless if at all truly existing “virus”. I think that health professionals are being told to write off as many illnesses or respiratory conditions as possible to covid-19. This is all about building the fear in the ignorant masses of sheeple who don’t realise what is actually going on here. Fear is the currency of control. I can 100% tell everyone, there is nothing to fear about this “virus” . Get on with normal life as much as possible. The more people ignore this spurious outrageous nonsense, the quicker we can get back our lives of normal liberty.
The fear successfully instilled is mind-boggling. I used to belong to a parents/education fb group in a large US city. I kept up the membership after I moved overseas. A parent who is well-educated, creative, and formerly rational is in a panic because they have to travel two states over to deal with a deceased (NOT from covid-19!) relative’s storage unit. They asked for travel advice, and was told variously to bring their own portable toilet, wear masks and gloves at all times, wipe down everything with bleach wipes in any potential hotel room and bring their own mattress, pillows, and bedding … or better yet, camp in a tent all the way … I did not provide any advice, even though I recently flew to the US and back to Europe to rescue my youngest from a masked all-day, twice daily temperature checked, twice weekly nasal swabbed, desks-in-perspex-carrels, strictly monitored socially distanced public school. I would have been tarred and feathered for such recklessness. My son is homeschooling with me this year.
This is the time for a people’s propaganda effort. Window is closing.
A fine UK gentleman suggested using the word “Collaborator”. We need posters, flyers, pamphlets, all in the street. Just paste your art here or elsewhere and everybody else, print and distribute.
This is an information war that can be won.
Re: People cannot then have their worlds turned upside down by what they do not have . . .
The reality is that they can, they do, and it’s been going on for a long time. I recommend Roy Porter’s “Madness: A Brief History”.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mental_Health_Act_1983
The Mental Health Act 1983 (c.20) is an Act of the Parliament of the United Kingdom which applies to people in England and Wales. It covers the reception, care and treatment of mentally disordered persons, the management of their property and other related matters. In particular, it provides the legislation by which people diagnosed with a mental disorder can be detained in hospital or police custody and have their disorder assessed or treated against their wishes, informally known as “sectioning”. Its use is reviewed and regulated by the Care Quality Commission. The Act was significantly amended by the Mental Health Act 2007.
History:
The Madhouses Act 1774 created a Commission of the Royal College of Physicians with powers to grant licences to premises housing “lunatics” in London; Justices of the Peace were given these powers elsewhere in England and Wales. Failure to gain a licence resulted in a hefty fine. Admission to a “madhouse” required certification signed by a doctor, and lists of detained residents became available for public inspection.[1] This Act was later considered ineffectual and was repealed by the Madhouses Act 1828, itself repealed shortly afterwards by the Madhouses Act 1832.[2] These Acts altered the composition of the Commission in several ways, such as including barristers in addition to doctors.
Someone who becomes depressed from lockdown, or suicidal even – I would say – is not experiencing a mental health issue. They are experiencing appropriate ‘mental distress’ in response to brutality. Their mental health is working as it should.
Lest we forget that prison is a punishment and solidarity confinement, a greater punishment still, for prisoners convicted of crimes.
The crime however, is lockdown itself and the sadistic incarceration of the healthy.
Governments, the media, politicians, blue tick commentariat, medical staff and the testers involved in this scam are guilty of crimes against humanity.
Mental health charities must not whitewash the emotional distress caused by lockdown by labelling it a ‘mental health’ issue. The problem is lockdown, and the various repressions/punishments connected.
People generally need to be very cautious about phoning hotlines and contacting “mental health” professionals; and it’s got worse over the last few years. See some of the articles here:
https://www.madinamerica.com/?s=suicide+hotlines
For example:
https://www.madinamerica.com/2014/10/confidential-crisis-lines-covertly-trace-calls-send-police/
Most Confidential Crisis Lines Covertly Trace Calls, Send Police
By Rob Wipond
October 28, 2014
Most crisis lines across the US trace calls and send police to people’s homes if crisis line staff feel someone might be at risk of suicide, according to an article in Suicide and Life-Threatening Behavior, the official journal of the American Association of Suicidology. A new policy developed in 2012 has clarified and more firmly entrenched this longstanding practice, stated the article. Even two Samaritans call centers which historically had resisted the policy have now implemented the covert practice.
The Samaritans are a disgrace. They have a presence at DWP jobcentres for when benefits claimants are ‘sanctioned’. A euphemism which means someone’s been pushed into poverty. No money – nothing.
Instead of protesting the causes of depression (DWP sanctions) the Samaritans focus on the symptoms instead, thereby acquiescencing and endorsing brutality.
‘807 Owen Benjamin dr andrew kauffman i discuss turpentine viruses broken medical system’
https://lbry.tv/@MoneyDontSleep:1/807-dr-andrew-kauffman-i-discuss-turpentine-viruses-and-the-broken-medical-system:7
This is a very refreshing discussion on medicine, Covid and standing up for your rights.
Blimey O’Riley, they have helped this “virus” along every step of the way including acting dishonestly and in my view sneaky snidey to make this “virus” everything it obviously isnt.
I just been to the NHS website where on can book a test for use at home, now I am wondering if we were all to take a leaf out of the book of the African President and send them some samples of whatever we can get away with, cheese may be too odourous maybe a bit of banana? and video record the whole show, so when the tests come back positive which they have a very good chance of doing, then showing it to family and friends who are still not convinced may start to wake them up, as I am afraid if they don’t wake up soon, we are heading into a regime that will be much more dictorial than N Korea.
grab a test kit, find some food to use as the sample and see what happens, in an ideal world every fleet street journalist would have already done this and ran with the scoop that really isnt a scoop given that the test kits they use, say on the box itself they have to open, that they are not to use it for the very purposes they then go onto use it for. Bit like someone trying to inflate a car tyre with a bag of crisps.
Try pineapple juice. There are enzymes in pineapple.
You don’t even need to use food. Why waste baked beans or porridge oats when sending it back unused will still provide a positive result?
For the last few weeks Sweden has been one of the few countries showing several regions with no cases, shown in green in the map below, and the number of such regions in Sweden has been growing
Sorry, bit off topic but I’m wondering if anyone else (I’m in England) is getting sporadically and momentarily blocked when accessing this site?
you may find it is because the site is protected against ddos attacks, It just checks your browser to see if you are directing unwanted requests from a third party to their site.
Thanks Mick
Not “just” that, of course. The CDN used is effectively a monopoly now so that CDN, the company, also knows you from all the other sites that use this CDN. Since this is IP (your network address) based, cookie cleaning will not prevent the CDN used – Cloudflare – from associating accesses to this site to other sites that you visit.
https://www.cloudflare.com/about-overview/
“200 Million internet properties” – that is websites.
”200 cities in 100 countries” – that is everywhere.
Now the question I always wanted answered is why hot sites like OG that clearly collect dissenting views insist on using Google, Cloudflare, Twitter, Facebook beacons in their sites.
If you’re a student of Cognitive Dissonance, and have 20 minutes to read the following comment-thread dialogue carefully, you may find it interesting, to say the least. Before the Internet, I was far more clueless than I could have guessed, regarding human psychology… a cluelessness our Owners would probably smirk at. I know better now, but I’m still surprised at the “fluidity” of things like “logic” and individual perceptions of Reality (the last seven or so comments in the thread, starting with “Anonymous 10 September 2020 at 18:40 After reading more than a few posts on your blog…”). This, I’m afraid, is what we’re up against:
:
http://cristobell.blogspot.com/2020/08/trafalgar-square-protesters-demand.html?showComment=1599759609895#c8279504528452191857
People don’t want to accept they aren’t in the club and will never be part of that club.
Rosalinda is unaware that when a politician leaves an elected position, they retain power because they can work unencumbered from the constraints of political life, for the real power players behind the scenes, the cryptocracy. And that’s where the real profits begin.
I only needed to read her initial reply.
Most people are so heavily brainwashed they can’t conceive that they’ve never lived in a democracy and they are as irrelevant to the cryptocracy as a rotisserie chicken is to a supermarket owner. As far as the cryptocracy crime cabal that runs the world are concerned – and that includes their minions, the politicians and bureaucrats – people are a product, to be exploited and farmed for profit.
Until individuals (and society) understand the mindset of those in power, who have decided to relinquish themselves of morality, ethics or compassion for our fellow man, in favor of greed and power, they will continue to be passive and ignorant victims, unaware of the reality of the world we inhabit.
“Until individuals (and society) understand the mindset of those in power…”
Absolutely: THAT, I feel, is the key. To estrange people from the cozy delusion that we are anything but cattle (or, yeah: rotisserie chickens) in the eyes of our self-described owners.
Cattle is the term in “silent weapons for quiet wars”, but chickens seems more appropriate…
They fatten us up with gmo feed, keep us constrained within imaginary borders and pump us full of vaccines and antibiotics.
Wow, fascinating. She’s comfortable believing the McCanns know more about the disappearance of their child than they admit and the circus that followed is both suspect and manufactured….but she won’t tolerate a fact based critique of Bill Gates? That does say a lot, sadly so.
Bill is an important part of her life, apparently!
From the CDC’s own facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/CDC/photos/a.184668026025/10158331126011026/?type=3
Cloth masks are used to turn small droplets into bigger ones so they don’t travel as far. They’re not for your protection, they’re to protect others from you.
The masks have been dismissed by WHO extensive studies during pandemics of SARS 1, MERS and Swine flu with much higher lethality .
Size of viruses in all cases of pandemics are 0.1-1micron. The Vast majority of masks may stop 20 microns or bigger droplets/particles. 99% of masks people are using are completely useless do not protect anybody from disease and in fact except for those vulnerable, they may be counterproductive, extend Pandemic instead of ending it by acquiring population immunity via natural inoculation faster.
From https://swprs.org/face-masks-evidence/
So why didn’t you wear one in 2018 when flu was overwhelming hospitals in the UK and the US?
What utter tosh. Such ignorance is the lifeline of zombie mask promoters. What magic process are you envisioning? Masks do the opposite. They trap large droplets and promote aerosols.
Alex Barenson posted the CDC notification on Twatter and several commenters replied with precisely the same language as “Martin Usher” uses here. coincidence? I don’t think so. paid troll.
In any case, I thought to myself that this claim is laughably absurd. Like knee slapping … stop it … I can’t breathe … laughable. Viruses travel in BIG water droplets (Seinfeld fans should recall the Big Salad episode here). Really? Interesting, So how do we explain the summer epidemics in all the lands where hard mask requirements are in place? Oh I know, the droplets shot out the sides of the damp masks and then split into billions of tiny cluster droplets which then found their way around the masks of all others wearing them and infected everyone within 100 meters distance. Whereby hapless innocents breathed the viruses in, since their already wet masks were the perfect media to attract these errant viral smart drops. Smart droplets brought to you by DARPA. Very clever this Sarscov2 virus.
Paid troll? Two things. One is I’ve never received any payment in money or kind for posting here or anywhere else. The other is that being retired I can afford to waste my time posting stuff — I’m not quite in the Jeff Bezos league but I am one of ‘them’, I don’t need the pittance that a 77th brigade would offer even if was legal for me to accept it.
If several people are saying the same thing then maybe it would be a good time to listen. We now know — courtesey of Bob Woodward — that our (US) official response to the virus is entirely bogus, it was driven entirely by a calculus of what would help re-elect Trump. Many of us suspected this based on a combination of common sense, Trump’s track record and the like but we are all floating in a sea of propaganda so its not easy to differentiate the various vocies. (That’s why you still hear Trump’s officials talk about the “Deep State”.) Remember, the stakes are huge — capturing the US government is the ultimate prize — so no expense will be spared, no amount of collateral damage too great in order to win.
We’ve just gone through our annual 9/11 ritual, the commemeration of lives lost in the 2001 attacks. While there are significant questions about these attacks and our response (and how the “Patriot Act” — a huge piece of legislation — just appeared out of the woodwork) the actual damage and lives lost pales in comparason to the damage and loss of life due to our botched response to Covid.
This is partly true. The masks are to protect the Nudgers and Resetters by instilling fear and submission in the populace.
Hmmmm i wonder where this will go?
mandatory injections?
Kids removed if not?
no job if not?
I wonder.
It has momentum to either go the whole hog or as usual just fizzle out.
Some People know whats happening dont they.
Yes thats you, me, maybe some of them.
Its pretty obvious now and has been for a while.
Thats the trouble i think, keeping us waiting, on the fence, not knowing fully how far will they go
how far will we go?
what will we do to resist this falacy?
Anything?
Nothing?
Non violent talky talky resistance then give up and capitulate?
violent resistance with the destruction of lives that WILL follow.
violent revolution is not easy or pleasant, never has been.
Can you see us fighting an enemy like during ww2?
As a resistance?
Will it go that far?
Should it?
Could it?
Thoughts anybody?
Has to go all the way. The vaccine is essentially a death sentence.
The manufacturing is going forward. The merging of tech and the security state has already occurred.
We are coming to a point of no return soon.
Just a 1 in 19.1 million chance of dying from covid, but dont tell the sheeple https://youtu.be/FDDkY9z908M
Lots of thoughts! The only way we can sensibly overcome this coming health dictatorship, is mass civil disobedience. The main problem is the potential for mandatory vaccination and health pass certificates. Potentially anyone who refuses will be effectively excluded from functioning in society and will be considered a bio-hazard.There are a lot of people who know what is going on and see the bigger picture. Hopefully some influential voices will be heard and enough people of some or high influence will be able to block any such moves. Informed Consent without any consequential discrimination is the key.
i have a tool i use for weeding and slashing briars; it is crude and primitive but has a nice balance in the hand.
Anybody that threatens my children will see how it works on flesh, and I will have no remorse.
BoJo lunacy: “You may not know whether you are infected or not but you know whether you are infections or not… and that gives you a kind of passport… a freedom to mingle with everybody else who is similarly not infections in a way that is currently impossible.”
Read it twice for a double dose of lunacy. It makes no sense.
They have got rid of Parliament.
They have silenced dissenting doctors.
They listen only to experts who agree.
And the militaree.
If Britain’s cabinet is taking direction from the military, then give me the Good Soldier Švejk because we are in a chapter of Catch 22. Lunatics welcome to Asylum.
UK Column News – 11th September 2020
PART ONE
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen
We’re being guided by the science, says Patrick Henningsen with sarcasm.
Six-pack Boris say venues must request contact details and keep them for 21 days under new rules.
UKC: What happens if people decline the request, old chap?
Bojo: Venues get fined if they don’t make sure their premises are Covid Secure. “We’ll close places faster and use Covid Secure Marshalls to ensure social distancing, and set up a register of Environmental Health Officers.”
Me: This is not Boris Johnson. The improvisational and quite brilliant journalist is forcing himself to appear alive. His batteries are low.
UKC’s Patrick Henningsen: Covid Secure sounds like corporate policy, a set of boxes you must tick. It is not Covid Safe, which would indicate some medical basis. What we have instead is fascist, corporatist speak.
These Marshalls will eventually become mask police. For now they do not have police powers. Cornwall has been piloting these Marshalls since July. They check with businesses and offer assistance.
UKC’s Mike Robinson: As deaths go to zero it’s time for government to ramp up Covid Secure measures… We have to stop a second lockdown by imposing a second lockdown.
VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE
A backlash is coming from the remnants of the Conservative Party, led by Sir Charles Walker, vice chair of the 1922 Committee: He attacked powers to restrict civil liberties without recourse to Parliament. These powers are up for review at the end of Sep/early Oct. He says he will vote to curtail them.
Bojo faces pushback, according to the Daily Telegraph, but Johnson has a strong majority (that huge majority was suspicious at the time there were allegations that someone had manipulated the general election).
Henningsen: Opposition from the left is lacking. At most they want to debate the degree of lockdown or testing or PPE. Labour is totally on board with this agenda.
Mike Robinson: Bojo is sidelining Parliament at every opportunity.
OPERATION MOON LANDING
The government has found 100 billion pounds, which is more than 2/3 of the NHS annual budget. At the heart of Moonshot is a 20 minute test that would allow venues to test people on the day.
UK Covid Impresario Matt Hancock:
UKC’s Henningsen: What happens if you return from travel and test positive? You will be detained. China is not even this extreme.
UKC’s Robinson: This is bio surveillance. It is a test every day you go to work. This leads to an immunity passport. The UK is not talking about this openly. Hancock has pushed this through without cabinet support. He talks of a Manhattan Project type effort. WW2 metaphor. This is a sign of Dominic Cummings’ involvement. But it is also desperation. The government is so deep in the Covid farce it has to cover its arse.
Me: Both sides of the arse, because both sides are talking. The test doesn’t work and cases are no indication of illness.
DNAnudge KERCHING
Corporations are preparing to line their pockets. They sell bracelets that record test results but those results currently take 90 minutes.
Career Opportunities for Coroni Fans
Covid-19 Community Researchers – flexible work for one of “the UK’s best known brands”. The company is not named but the job is nationwide. You will collect swabs and other stuff.
Pay is 130 pounds a day plus travel, flexible shifts, online training, contract to March 2021 and may be extended.
UKC’s Henningsen: You are not a test Nazi, you are a Covid researcher. How nice.
ATTACKS ON CHINA
LA reveals Covid was around in Dec 2019, thus China must have known, thus China didn’t tell us, thus we must attack China.
UKC: It is not known for sure where Covid started. Did it begin in China and it covered up, or was it already doing the rounds in Europe long before it showed up in China.
Cambridge University is researching the different strains and says the outbreak in China was a B strain.. and the U.S. has the A strain That would suggest the virus began in the U.S. and was spread to china. Europe has strain C.
SPECIAL VITAMIN D
The Journal of Steroid Biochemistry finds that specific types of vitamin D significantly reduce the risk of needing intensive care.
Surprise, surprise, the Corporatist Media is on hand to debunk the cheap option.
The Print, Sep 9, 2020: Vitamin D supplement calcifediol could reduce death risk in Covid patients, Spanish study says.
Immediately the press looked for experts to attack the study – ignoring the fact that the study was conducted by experts. But vitamin D is cheap and not as profitable as a vaccine.
UKC’s Henningsen: We have discovered that vitamin D is essential for older people as the T-cell response declines and this cheap and natural solution provides immunity. Bill Gates and the profiteers don’t want to hear about natural immunity. Everything has to come out of the barrel of a syringe.
ECONOMY ROLLS OVER
The BBC claims the economy jumps 6.6% in July. Given that the economy was flat-lining, you cannot measure a jump. It is meaningless.
Teenage scribbler Thomas Pugh of Capital Economics pointed out that the Pub and Hospitality sector jumped 140% in July.
UKC’s Robinson: The economy is still 12% below where it was. It is heading for about 7 million unemployed.
UKC’s Henningsen: What about Christmas? Social distancing and the Rule of Six cannot help the high street. The office economy, all the businesses that serve office workers, are now just a big economic hole.
JULIAN ASSANGE & BENT JUDGES
Hearing began on Monday at the Old Bailey in London. John Pilger was there to speak. “It is our responsibility to stand by a true journalist whose courage should be an inspiration to all of us.” — LetMeLook.TV provided pictures
UKC’s Henningsen: The U.S. has recycled its charges against Chelsea Manning with no basis in fact. Just a whole, new, made up set of indictments.
BARAITSER, BUZZED
Covid in da house, leading magistrate Baraitsa to suspend hearings when a lawyer got Coroni.
UKC’s Henningsen: this Covid interruption comes just as criminal trials and in-person hearings have recommenced. Is it deliberate: these are not sick people, these are simply testing positive in a very random test. There is an agenda to end public trials.
Brian Leveson was the corrupt judge who investigated the sham phone-tapping case involving newspapers. Now he wants to digitize courts… and policy he was already pursuing before Covid came along to help his efforts.
COLLAPSE OF DEMOCRACY
UK Parliament is non functional, leaving the Internal Market Bill in chaos.
The bill overrides key parts of Brexit agreement but the UK government is pushing ahead with bill proposed in July. The bill ensues trade between the four countries to replace their former agreements with the EU.
UKC: The law going through parliament is in breach of international law — but the government insists Parliament is sovereign and can do what it likes. Yet Parliament is not functioning and the government avoids parliament.
UK Column News – 11th September 2020
PART TWO
DEMOCRACY IS A DEEP FAKE
The Irish Tánaiste insists Westminster must honour its existing deals with Europe. Leo Varadkar is backing up the its demand by throwing huge money at Irish companies — 9,000 euro per hired employee to help manage the customs agreements.
UKC: Ireland may be feinting. Many participants never wanted UK to leave and have an incentive to pretend the sky is falling.
UK PM Bojo is threatening no-deal Brexit. The much touted need for an Ireland-Northern Ireland deal that occupied the BBC for 18 months has faded away. The border is likely to be the Irish sea.
NAVANLY NOVICHUMP
The new Novichok is like Covid. Its novi, it’s deadlier, but it still doesn’t kill many people.
Minor Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is alive. The world’s deadliest chemical weapon spared him, just like it spare the Skripals, their cat and their hamsters.
Novichok was a USSR weapon that was decommissioned after the end of the USSR. The only country that reconstituted Novichok was the USA. Germany has handed the Navalny Novichump to the OPCW in the Hague. Russia says, as it has before, that it would like to see the alleged poison.
Bellingcat has an in-house position within legendary German news magazine Der Spiegel, destroying Spiegel’s venerable reputation, though there are lots of CIA- and Soros-funded journalism awards winging their way to underwear salesman Elliot Bellingcat Higgins for his low grade attempts at pretending to be a journalist.
Belling cat says: the Rusha done it.
SPECTACLES
Have you noticed that lots of politicians are wearing glasses to look more serious and intelligent?
They are trying to offset the fact that Event Covid has proven no politician deserves respect. They are all a literally baboons. Oh, oh, coo-coo-ca-choo
UK Column News – 11th September 2020 https://youtu.be/91DjBGT0zHA
I take heart from the fact that despite the billions spent on trying to pull off this illusion, people can see through it – and no money has been spent on our perception.
After watching a video interview with Sucharit Bhakdi shortly after Covid-1984 began I knew we were being played.
After Tom Hanks tested positive when there were only 20,000 or so cases worldwide, it confirmed to me it was bullshit.
Not to mention Boris the Johnson.
You are going about the confrontation in entirely the wrong way.
You have two choices:
What that GP no longer has a right to is any form of respect. You are an educated adult, responsible for your child and they are a lying apparatchik doing the work of authoritarian gangsters, making up test results to show political correctness. They have broken the Hippocratic Oath by doing so, and as a result should be no longer possessing the credentials and character to continue practicing medicine.
Great post.
Brian Silvester (Parish Councillor near Crewe) No Deal Brexit -Truth about the Plandemic & CHARLIE
https://youtu.be/lSWa4Mw9EVQ
Two of our friends in Billings , Montana went to get tested, they filled out the forms and waited to be called. There were lots of people waiting so after awhile our friends informed the staff they were leaving and would return later. Guess what they got in the mail,a few days later, a letter telling them they had tested positive……….for a test they had’nt taken ? Go figure.
Health staff and doctors falsifying medical records to satisfy the political agenda. The NHS is failing us all, just as the Tory party and toady blaaar wanted it.
It will soon be time for doctors and nurses to stand up and be counted before their jobs also disappear down the drain. The police will also need be vigilant should the Defund The Police brigade make it to Blighty. The police already have a difficult job and it could be made much worse by blindly following political agendas instead of catching criminals.
Individuals, however brave, won’t do it. It needs doctors and nurses, and police officers, to use their common sense and support each other en masse, who then need support from the general public. No happy clappers allowed or welcome. This is a serious business for adults.
The gov’t are going to push this all the way to enforced vaccines if they are not stopped. There will be no U-turn because then the law suits will start in earnest.
Look at it is this way, would those corrupt Tory-Labour Pukes, not to mention THE ROYAL MAFIA CRIME FAMILY, be goosestepping and prancing around with their swagger sticks if they did not have GESTAPO protection?
https://twitter.com/AVDCAreScum/status/1143627206868054016
Measurement of Temperature on Wrists
Just read this article – dumbfounded!
White coats and stethoscopes are the new Brownshirts.
“White coats and stethoscopes are the new Brownshirts”
exactly – and when the People observe the fabrication – they promote the lie, and become the complicit agents of truth limiting subterfuge.
In the latest episode of The Highwire, Del Bigtree presents a review of the last six months drawing on extracts from previous episodes.
—
Ep. 180: The Pandemic: Hindsight Is 2020
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
https://thehighwire.com/
Sep 10, 2020
From the Imperial Model that triggered global panic, to the doctors, scientists, and journalists reporting unbiased #Covid19 data, we look at moments that made The HighWire a go-to source for reliable facts on COVID.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F0AYNHYl1t7v/
I wonder if the uk government has been in touch with its Swedish counterparts to ascertain how they have dealt with Covid, with a view to learning lessons.
If there has been little or no enquires, would this amount to criminal neglect ?
Who’s going to prosecute the government?
I don’t know much about the legal system in Britain, but I doubt there’s much room within the emergency powers laws that have been enacted, country to country to counter these draconian and criminal measures.
Using a corrupt judiciary to seek justice from a corrupt government who’s created said corrupt judiciary is pointless. The working class withholding their labour in coordination with trades unions is the only thing I can think of that might reverse this dystopia.
Yes, I agree on your points about the judiciary.
Most of the workforce has already been proven redundant. Unions are corrupt and riddled with organized crime, as are governments.
Mass civil disobedience and disruption. Only 20-30% of the population could dismantle and disable the pyramid.
GET A GUN (…the bigger, the better…) AND RESIST..! It´s very sad to say, but I can´t see another way, in front of all these cretins. We are alone…
Take a look at this:
Far from reassuring, the current communication with anxiety-inducing tones, goes so far as to make certain citizens doubt their own judgment. What if the second wave arrives? We could easily believe it because another wave of viruses will surely arrive. But will it be the same disease, a variant, a mutant of the virus? Or quite simply the flu which returns, having in this last year made less than 100 deaths according to Public Health France, whereas it had made 15,000 the previous year?
http://www.francesoir.fr/politique-france/le-comite-scientifique-se-detache-t-il-du-gouvernement-les-derniers-messages-le
FYI, Maxwell (and everyone else): if you haven’t seen it, I think you will appreciate this 48-page PDF document from Mark Crispin Miller. It certainly couldn’t be published in full as a Off-G article, but I think it deserves more exposure: Masking Ourselves to Death: A stunning propaganda win for voodoo epidemiology
http://markcrispinmiller.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/masking_ourselves_to_death_mcm_0904-1.pdf
— Dr. Mark Crispin Miller, PhD [version: September 4, 2020]
_______________________________________________________
I didn’t even realize that Miller had a website*, but a quick glance reveals many interesting articles.
* NEWS FROM UNDERGROUND — http://markcrispinmiller.com/
A simple flyer:
“200,000 Americans killed by Covid-19” – corporate press & limited hangouts like the Intercept.
“200,000 deaths with Covid-19 present” – CDC data
”Can you tell lies and terrorizing from facts?”
I find it appalling that doctors who are supposedly bound by their oath are willing to distort test results, misdiagnose illness, falsify death certificates, fail in their duty of care by neglect promote dangerous vaccines and push “do not resuscitate” orders on elderly patients. Far from worshipping the NHS workers I think there should be an enquiry into the conduct of the entire NHS and it’s political leaders.
The ‘test’ is for the most part, bullshit (if it’s the PCR ‘test’). It has 70% false positive readings.
I think you are being a little too polite.
Having turned 65 this summer I fall into the DNR group. Takes a while to get your head around that fact I can tell you .
Don’t mean to sound macabre but that brought a smile. And I’m right there with you.
“Politicians cannot supplant their politicized agenda into the health care of children.”
In your dreams..They have done it for adult and junior cancer, kidney, and heart patients.. Why not?
Did you think that we were living in a post- Fauci, Gates, and Obama sane society?
Biological existence has been criminalized.
The Medical Industry has now been repurposed as a punitive penal system, designed to process, dehumanize, degrade, torment, and ultimately murder every single person with the misfortune of finding themselves “in the system.”
Which will be, sooner than you can imagine, the entire Herd of humanity.
Yes you are right: people are more and more being considered as bio-hazards instead of human beings.
The MSM were trumpeting the head of Morrisons yesterday saying that food prices were going to go up… because of a no-deal Brexit.
The accompanying sound was of a cover story being manoeuvred into position. Presumably the food prices in all those countries impacted by the so-called pandemic but untouched by Brexit are going down, are they?
Funny, I remember food prices going UP because we joined something called the EEC.
We would no longer be able to buy “cheap” grain from the US and Canada, butter, dairy and lamb from NZ, or meat from Australia. But we would have food ‘security” by paying mostly French farmers and wealthy arable concerns two pounds in subsidies for every pounds worth of produce.
Interesting that any future food shortages are blamed on Brexit. So the meat packing processors shut down because of covid. The crops left to rot in the ground because of covid, the mysterious grain silo explosions and fires worldwide, the countries banning food exports and the Chinese grain and rice dealers reportedly hoarding grain and hoping to profit when the price goes up, along with record low harvests have no effect on prices.
It’s all brexits fault.
No the crops left in the field to rot came about by migrant labour understand that the idiots who voted for brexit didn’t want them here, and you seriously believe it’s cheaper to bring butter from halfway around the world than from 22 miles through the tunnel, we were on our arse before we joined the EU ehther you except it or not
Indeed it used to be, and likely still is, cheaper to bring butter half way round the world from New Zealand. The cost of long distance refrigerated sea transport is very low. NZ’s agriculture isn’t even subsidised, and it doesn’t rely on a pool of migrant labour.
Don’t worry, we will be able to buy GM Sludge Burgers and other synthetic concoctions (otherwise known as meat free vegan foods) at a knockdown price when we get a trade deal with US.