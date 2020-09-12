WATCH: 9 Demolitions and 1 Fire

Questioning the events of 9/11 is key to understanding the geo-political landscape of 21st century.
Just as you cannot understand the Vietnam war, or the presidencies of either Johnson or Nixon, without looking through the lens of the JFK assassination – you cannot hope to understand the dynamics of the War on Terror, or the invasion of Iraq (and others) without asking questions of the 9/11 narrative.
Nevertheless it remains a difficult topic to introduce to people. It’s complex and can seem too multilayered and confusing.
As AE911Truth have been saying for the last few years, Building 7 is the smoking gun. Its collapse is inexplicable in the official narrative, and yet many people still have no idea it existed. This is no accident.
This little vid is our contribution to getting that message out. Please share it with anyone you know who still laughs at “twoofers” and has never heard of nanothermite.
Then share this independent expert saying Building 7 is a controlled demolition. And Larry Silverstein himself, the building’s owner admitting in an unguarded interview they had decided to “pull it”.
As the new normal descends and the world is changing for the worse all around us, it’s never been more important that people are woken up to the way our world is run. We have uploaded the video to youtube, twitter and bitchute. Please share it widely.
It’s never wrong to ask reasonable questions, or seek rational answers. Encouraging this process at times like this is key.
WTC7 demolition certainly is the crux that leads one to look at the whole event with new eyes.
There are other pieces of evidence though that cut through to the truth, the ones that naysayers can only avoid.
Such pieces as the tiny bone fragments found atop the Deutsche bank building adjacent to the Twin Towers. Bone fragments exhibiting such a degree of fragmentation that only high-powered demolition charges can account for.
No way over, under or around such evidence, only through.
You can always count on the BBC to give you the story before it happens.
just how much did Larry Silverstein make from the demolition of WTC7? Wasn’t it him who said ‘pull it’?
He said to ‘pull’ 7 so he couldn’t have made a claim, surely.
He saved billions in demolition and asbestos removal costs from the towers going down. That should have been subtracted from the insurance payout. It was a total fraud by Silverstein but also by the insurance company.
Any honest company would have questioned how come he bought the buildings for so little just weeks before they collapsed.
Any honest assessor or surveyor would have known that the buildings were detonated in a controlled demolition.
I wonder what kickback he gave them.
If the insurance company was AIG, that’s CIA anyway (founded by an OSS guy)
Kickback?
Anyone in the way who rolled over and played ball got to keep on living 🙂
What could turn these buildings into pyroclastic dust, spreading the remains over Manhattan? When the dust settled there was virtually no rubble and some big hot holes in the rock remained where mighty buildings once stood. As if a small volcano had erupted in the basement of each building, yet there are no volcanoes in NYC. The heros, the first responders, so many of them having lost their lives disproportionately from illness and disease. A cataclysmic event indeed.
See the diagrams of the “artists” in residence at the Towers — Gelatin, The B-Thing.
Padon moi, for the lenght.
Yeah, I liked the video, it infact tels the truth smack into our faces, there is no doubt about that at all.
I have worked with steel, and standed beside an 35m long and 5.5 dia. m oven with 1250 deg C as the main temp to flush out any moisture because to create pelets, you use water, (thereby the problem with toxics like Dioxsides) wich is the fundamental item we created, to use in the oven where you liqify pelets to molten steel, witch is higher regarding temp in the range of 2000 deg C. do you understand that, for metals as this suport colums inside the twin towers to become even plastic it have to be above 1500 deg C. and thats when the metal becomes soft, and from then on, britle, if you use mechanical force againt that, its what we define as white hot, red hot is lower than 1600, etc.
The second fact, no fuel fire can melt steel, its not physicaly possible, look at other ex. like tankers exploding etc, the explosion may rip holes in the tank, but it never melts it, aluminum is not steel, and have an much lower grade before melting, steel is much worse/better, thats why its used in tankers, etc.
To then claim this twin towers came down because of crerosen is riddicilous by it self, it simply cant, period, the only way to take this towers down was due to controlled demolition, and every image/video of this event tells us just that, how some people cant see it is for me the living prof of total ignorance, nothing else than just plain ignorance.
Thats why no highrise since or before the twin towers went down have done the same because everything else my burn, but not the suport colums or the sole structure of the towers, no way in hell.
This time I will again give you an video wich is good, stil not the one I am looking for but never the less tels everything you need to know, to take down this sice of buildings, even with CD, you need to soften the base, just look at this demolition video OffG have here, and keep that in mind hile you watch this video I have linked to.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJpY4I6a-Wo
I didnt bother to watch the so called debunkers, again they just drool nonnsense, build everything on shere ignorance and so on.
Then comes what I find even more disturbing than the case about WC 7, witch is glearingly obvious, again, CDemolition, period, and why, etc, is also an debate but I dont tuch that now.
This time I give you something I my self watched on the Tube, it took some years from the initial WTF moment, to realising that this was indeed 100% fake, it simply never happened, and again the contradictions are so jaw dropping hughe its borderlining hillarious.
First the images, this video is the same as the one I watched that time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4I2zpIfofY
DO that look like an fully loaded airplain crash site to you, does it.
Its all fake, and do look into the back ground, where the plain, where they claim it somehow bounsed into, that dont either look like anything, what really happened, well, I guess again, an AMG 86 cruice missile slammed the ground and exploded, period, an comerisal plain, no way.
And the video where they claim they replicated the crash, that confirms the fake video when it shows the plain went straight down, not freezebeen into the fores, and on top of it, they found some scraps years after.
Yeah, how, eh… convinient.
I was also looking for images of people standing on the same site where the so called plains entered the twin towers, I cant remeber witch but I have seen them but I need some more time to find them or do others have them, because this images tells something else than the official bollocks we are been spoon feed.
peace
I was also looking for images of people standing on the same site where the so called plains entered the twin towers
https://login.filesanywhere.com//FS/M.aspx?v=8c6b64895e97afbda8a3
https://phantasypublishing.blogspot.com/2016/09/911-no-planes-fail-blog-dr-judy-wood.html
“It’s never wrong to ask reasonable questions, or seek rational answers.”
Okay then, why would WT7 need to come down as well? If it’s all a conspiracy to justify Afghanistan and Iraq invasions, wouldn’t the massive deathtoll and collapse of WT1 & 2 be more than enough?
Asking for a friend.
You mean the clear scientific data pointing irrevocably to controlled demolition should just be ignored because YOU can’t think of a good reason for anyone to do it.
“It’s never wrong to ask reasonable questions, or seek rational answers.”
And I get an arsey response from the Admin? Nice.
It was an arsey question and you know it. Plus I don’t believe you have any friends.
the point being, that we don’t know exactly what the objectives of the 9/11 organizers were. but it did come down, in a manner that cannot be plausibly explained except by controlled demolition. to then ask “why”, is at most a secondary question, and cannot reasonably be used to argue against the intentional nature of that event.
I think they probably thought WT7 would have sustained more damage so its collapse would look less out of the ordinary.
I suspect its collapse has something to who had offices there.
WTC1&2 didn’t collapse. Say what you see.
They exploded, floor by floor, from the top to the bottom.
Why wasn’t the “demolition” done straight after WT1 or WT2 fell then? If it was all set to go,the massive dust clouds would have obscured everything.Why wait hours, knowing that “demolition” would be caught on multiple cameras?
You are assuming that the controlled demolition happened when it did because that is when it was supposed to happen.
You preclude the possibility that something went wrong, that they had to carry on and raise the small possibility of discovery by the now visible controlled demolition against the REAL possibility of discovery, if they didn’t conceal the evidence.
Having said all that, the controlled demolition stands on it own.
the possibility that something went wrong
yes, the scheduled meeting with Flight 93 sadly failed to occur. after hours of frantic deliberation, the event organizers concluded that they really didn’t have any other option, and the demolition went ahead, without plausible pretext.
It was a sensitive building with various security services having offices in that building. There was a lot of evidence in that building that had to be ‘forgotten’. Same with area hit in Pentagon. Destroying records.
Given the need to pull it down, they were somewhat compromised by witnesses who attested to the fact that explosions had gone off in the basement prior to its collapse sometime later.
Barry Jennings (RIP) was one such witness.
Also Danny Jowenko (RIP) the dutch demolition expert who testified on television that the WTC7 collapse could only be due to controlled demolition.
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Danny_Jowenko
Perhaps there was something in that building that had something to do with the controlled demoliton of the other two?
That’s it.
It was the closest secure location from which the detonation could be managed without fear of discovery.
Barry Jennings in the above interview explains how all the intel and security agencies would have been active in 7 during an emergency so it must have been occupied earlier in the day.
By the time he witnessed the explosion in the basement of 7 it had already been vacated.
Jennings’s testimony is crucial. That’s why he has disappeared.
Why was the NY Office of Emergency Management empty — unless something was being done from there that required all regular staff be expelled?
If the building was emptied because of damage by debris from the Towers or evacuated because of danger — what time did evacuation take place?
The 9/11 Commission never asked such questions.
Jennings’s testimony is crucial. That’s why he has disappeared.
surely you mean “died under unexplained circumstances”.
https://www.corbettreport.com/911whistleblowers/
Sure you can ask questions. You shouldn’t conflate the clear and obvious evidence of controlled demolition with not knowing why it was done though. However it seems there was important.investigations into high level fraud stored solely in WTC7:-
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/wtc_documents_lost.html
[WTC 7] contained offices of the FBI, Department of Defense, IRS (which contained prodigious amounts of corporate tax fraud, including Enron’s), US Secret Service, Securities & Exchange Commission (with more stock fraud records), and Citibank’s Salomon Smith Barney, the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management and many other financial institutions.
As with the missing trillions that were likely invested by Dov Zakheim (Rumsfeld’s predecessor) in his company that was working on technology to fly planes remotely, other investigations screeched to a full stop.
These suggestions aren’t proven as motives, but WTC7 is an open and shut controlled demolition. IMO much the same applies to the endless arguments about the technology used nanothermite,/ nuclear explosions / directed energy etc. These are very secondary considerations compared to the fact of mega false flag elite terrorism.
Like the Murragh building in OKC it was a depository for documents relating to high level fraud and accounting investigations.
I do find it amazing that in the U.S. it is so easy to halt an investigation just by burning the evidence, killing the witnesses and murdering the investigators. And nobody bats an eyelid.
It is still truly the wild west.
OK. I agree that is a reasonable question. There are three general questions regarding the WTC 9/11 “incident.”
1) Who did it?
2) Why did they do it?
3) How did they do it.
Answers to 1 & 2 are quite straight forward while 3 is still cloaked in some uncertainty.
1) Top politicians, generals, and three letter intelligence agencies of the USA and Israel. Classic False Flag operation.
2) I can name 10 reasons to do it while barely pausing to catch my breath. Some are more important than others. Start the wars in the Middle East; destroy the US Constitution Bill of Rights; accelerate the USA toward a Stasi state government, biggest gold heist in human history; raise Boy Bush’s tanking approval ratings; destroy “nasty” documents in WTC7 involving fraud investigations; gigantic and public occult human sacrifice where the Twin Towers represented the occult symbols of the pillars of Boaz and Jachin in the First Temple; make Larry Silverstein, Nutsy Yahoo’s BFF, much, much richer; put the American public into a state of PTSD as well as unfounded pseudo patriotism; have Larry avoid the billion dollar expense of removing the asbestos cladding on the steel beams, which existence makes the soot fire collapse official story that much more absurd. OK. That’s 10 – there are more.
3) Exactly how it was done is still partially clouded in mystery. I have the 3 pound book by Professor Judy Wood sitting on my bookshelf called Where Did the Towers Go? Judy was at the time an asst. professor of materials engineering and a very qualified person to do a forensic investigation of WTC. Her approach was “simply” to make a forensic crime scene investigation of exactly what happened and educated guesses as to how it could happen. No who done it or motivations. My major was in chemistry and some of the book might be challenging to people without physical science backgrounds. Lot’s of algebra but at least no differential equations 🙂 She documented the dustification of WTC 1 and 2 and can only explain it by a use of a “directed energy weapon” which weakened the atomic bonding between atoms in the structural (and human body) molecules. Also, there can be little doubt that nanothermite was used to cut the beams very quickly. As nanothermite is not considered to be a very powerful explosive, there is strong evidence that they were also used. A steel beam weighing tens of tons was thrown across the street and imbedded in a floor of a building over ten stories high like a giant spear. And we have the testimony of the witnesses including first responders who survived (at least immediately). Some also have suggested that nuclear bomb cores (micronukes) were used though Wood discounts this saying that they would have certainly broken the “bathtub” and flooded the entire area with water from the Hudson River.
OK. Let’s move on to your question as to why the controlled demolition of WTC7, recently proven beyond a reasonable doubt by the U. of Alaska, Faribanks dept. of civil engineering and sponsored by Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, was “necessary.” I can offer two reasons. That building was constructed in the 1980s while the core of the WTC was in the early 1970s. Larry Silverstein was the principal in its building and it was insured by him. It is also speculated with fairly strong evidence that there was to be a third jet collision into WTC7 which never happened due to a f*@k-up. This is not the ridiculous “let’s roll” story of PA which has been thoroughly debunked on factual grounds, but may have involved what actually did happen to that aircraft. When Larry told his toadies to “pull it,” he did so because he could wait no longer for the collision diversion and was terrified that first responders would soon re-enter the building and discovered the unexploded controlled demolition materials in place. But to answer your question in one short phrase – because Larry wanted to collect more money.
For a terrific analysis and exposé of dear Larry, please watch the inimitable James Corbett’s:
https://www.corbettreport.com/why-arent-insurers-9-11-truthers-questions-for-corbett-067/
What’s good for Danny Jowekno is good for me.
Apparently asking a question against the Official Conspiracy Theory narrative supported by TheCanary labels one as Truther Loon and Troll.
TheCanary (The Piece in Question):
https://www.thecanary.co/global/world-analysis/2020/09/12/almost-two-decades-after-9-11-the-true-extent-of-the-war-on-terror-gets-exposed-in-new-report/
In particular:
As The Canary has previously argued, conspiracy theories that claim the attacks were part of some kind of ‘inside job’ by the US government are far-fetched and arguably even harmful to the cause of opposing needless war
My Question:
Tell me how a man with limited ability in flying a general aviation aircraft took over the flight of a jet and flew the flight profile he did into the Pentagon? That’s part of your Official Conspiracy Theory, which after one paragraph already looks dodgy.
Peter Boltons response:
I was wondering how long it would take for the Truther loons to show up and start trolling – and all on a piece on a completely separate subject… Well, it was 25 minutes. Even less time than I had predicted…
My Further Response:
Well If I’m a Truther Loon, then as my intellectual superior if you could point me in the direction that answers the question I posed, you will have acquitted yourself as a adult. I do suspect that an adult repsonse, answering the question will not be forthcomming. Am I right?
Further Response:
Why is it that a rational question asked of statements in the piece in question, are trolling?
“Tell me how a man with limited ability in flying a general aviation aircraft took over the flight of a jet and flew the flight profile he did into the Pentagon?”
He got lucky. Just because something is improbable that does not make it impossible.
where’s the fucking plane?
He got lucky. Just because something is improbable that does not make it impossible.
Doesn’t cut the mustard. It’s right up there with ‘A failure of Imagination’ as an explanation.
Given that your extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, i’ll wait in anticipation with your more detailed explanation based on the flight data recorder and what he did as a pilot from taking over control of the Jet to hitting Pentagon.
Strap in, the response should be definitive.
That you think my claims are extraordinary is telling. I know nothing of the flight data recorder etc. Unless what the plane is supposed to have done before hitting the Pentagon is physically impossible then my point stands.
I am not a person who is apt to believe anything without some type of reliable proof to back it up. Watching building 7 come down is all that is needed to fulfill that requirement. It is possible and even likely that the towers 1 & 2 came down due to being hit by large aircraft at high speed. I use the word “possible” and “likely” because I can’t prove it. But how on earth could a building like 7 fall in such a manner because its supporting structure had been randomly damaged due to a fire? That simply violates all common sense. It should have collapsed (if at all) in a lopsided manner. This corner here, that corner there and then maybe somewhere toward the middle but off-center anyway. But no, the whole building, over 45 stories, comes down all at once as if the entire bottom floor had been kicked out by a gigantic boot. Ridiculous.
ask Larry Silverstein
I assume “Larry” is the guy with the insurance policy? Yeah, okay, I looked it up. I would get nothing out of Larry unless there was a gallows right outside the door. THEN it would all come out. But Noooooooo! No, we torture ice cream store clerks in Benghazi instead.
No, it is not “likely” that the towers came down due to aircraft impacts only. Here is the evidence against that theory:
https://www.ae911truth.org/evidence/evidence-overview
I find the hollow tower theory particularly intriguing. Those photos where you can see the sun thru the building in the 70s is really weird. It looks like there was no floors at that point. Even to get the materials into the towers to build floors at that point would seem to be challenging. It should be easy enough to disprove but who can do it?
In the evening of Sept 11, 2001 reporters on one or two of the local NYC “news radio stations” (WINS and WOR) reported that WC-7 had been taken down (through controlled demolition) because it was structurally unsafe. I remember that. Now that is no longer the case.
The question is, how much would that detail have hurt the false narrative of the pathological confabulators and liars if they had stuck with their original fairy tale fable story?
Look familiar?
Building 6 needs more looking into as well.
An additional video compilation of tall buildings on fire would compliment this one. The Windsor Tower in Spain comes to mind. A skyscraper totally engulfed in flames acted nothing like the quick collapses at the WTC.