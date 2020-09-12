WATCH: Justice Rising – 9/11 Truth Conference Day 1

JUSTICE FRIDAY – The first of three days of video conferences and talks on the key topics of 9/11 truth focuses on current legal challenges and court decisions.

Timecodes:

0:00:00 – The Long Road to Justice, Richard Gage AIA

0:56:00 – A UK Family Fights for Truth, Matt Campbell and Nick Stanage

1:45:00 – Closing in on NIST with Ted Walter, Tony Szamboti, and Mick Harrison

2:45:00 – The Expanding Legal Front | David Meiswinkle, Mick Harrison, Barbara Honegg

The concluding two days – Science Saturday and Big Picture Sunday – will be livestreamed on the Architects and Engineers youtube channel 3pm-6pm EST (Sat) and 6pm-9pm (Sun). We’ll also be posting the completed videos here for people around the world in different timezones.