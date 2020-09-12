WATCH: Justice Rising – 9/11 Truth Conference Day 1

JUSTICE FRIDAY – The first of three days of video conferences and talks on the key topics of 9/11 truth focuses on current legal challenges and court decisions.
Timecodes:
- 0:00:00 – The Long Road to Justice, Richard Gage AIA
- 0:56:00 – A UK Family Fights for Truth, Matt Campbell and Nick Stanage
- 1:45:00 – Closing in on NIST with Ted Walter, Tony Szamboti, and Mick Harrison
- 2:45:00 – The Expanding Legal Front | David Meiswinkle, Mick Harrison, Barbara Honegg
The concluding two days – Science Saturday and Big Picture Sunday – will be livestreamed on the Architects and Engineers youtube channel 3pm-6pm EST (Sat) and 6pm-9pm (Sun). We’ll also be posting the completed videos here for people around the world in different timezones.
Thanks for the post. Definitely worth watching.
I don’t accept the official narrative of 9/11. WC7 is huge. However why can’t it be accepted that on this part, the BBC exxplanatin on this rare occasion, might be valid. Just playing devils advocate when looking at the evidence.
BBC announced the “collapse” about 23 minutes before the fact. How is that possible?
Excellent. Thanks for posting the conference. I’ll be up all night 😊