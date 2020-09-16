From Blue Shirts to Brown

Alan Hamilton
“On at least 3 or 4 occasions in the past week we’ve had to smash the windows of people in cars and pull them out of there so they could provide their details – because they weren’t telling us where they were going; they weren’t adhering to the chief health officer’s guidelines, they weren’t providing their name and their address.”
Shane Patton, Victorian Chief Police Officer 04/08/2020
On Saturday 5th of September a national day of protest occurred in cities around Australia against the unnecessary and draconian lockdowns that have been occurring across the country and which are still occurring in Victoria. Similar protests have occurred in cities around the world, most especially in Europe.
These protests are a legitimate and rational response to despotic and often unconstitutional laws that unscientifically characterize every member of society as a bio-security risk to everyone else. They are also a protest against law enforcement bureaucracies that identify responsible, civic-minded citizens as criminals if they dare to question such laws or even worse, step out of their homes in defiance of the lockdown to register their dissent.
The Australian protests occurred peacefully and without incident in most places, including Brisbane where I participated. But it was not the case in Victoria where a State of Disaster has been declared due to the ‘extraordinarily high’ number of active Covid cases there.
On the eve of the nationwide protests, mainstream news reported on the harrowing state of affairs in Victoria which was suffering from hundreds of active cases but, as it turns out, had only 20 people in intensive care suffering from covid-related illnesses. This is in a state of 6.35 million people that has 58 metropolitan hospitals and 69 rural hospitals and District Health services.
Despite the ‘extraordinarily low’ incidence of people who were actually sick from Covid 19, the Victorian Premier decided that new case numbers (>100 per day) were just too high to tolerate anyone leaving their homes for any reason other than the four exemptions provided by the government.
What he neglected to mention when insisting on preserving his lockdown was that most new cases are occurring in the under-30 age bracket: a demographic that is almost always asymptomatic to SARS CoV-2 and which has more chance of dying in a motor vehicle accident than of Covid19.
Undeterred by inconvenient truths like this, the Premier announced he had to protect the public from the potentially catastrophic medical emergency that would doubtless result from masked people walking down St Kilda Road to the Cenotaph in a socially distanced manner, so he banned all participation in the national day of protest.
Just days earlier the Assistant Police Commissioner for the North West Metro Region, Luke Cornelius, warned everyone in Victoria against participating in the Saturday protests. He referred to people who planned to protest against lockdowns as “boof heads”, calling them an “anti-vax, anti-mask, tinfoil hat-wearing brigade who were batshit crazy”.
This oddly extreme language from one of the State’s most senior police officers is not accidental. It serves a specific purpose.
In order to get ordinary well-adjusted police officers – who may have joined the force out of a desire to be of public service – to brutalize a population whose only crime is that they object to being locked in their homes for 23 hrs a day for months on end, you need to demonize dissent. If your officers on the ground can identify in any way with the people they are being told to terrorize, they might not follow orders.
This is a perennial problem for martial leaders everywhere. It’s particularly problematic when the rules being enforced are arbitrary or unjust. Hence the need to malign.
As Saturday rolled around, the police were out in force across Victoria on horseback with cuffs, batons, tasers and guns ready to intimidate, arrest and fine anyone unfortunate enough to attract their attention within the vicinity of a protest in any town in the State – even those towns where not a single case of Covid-19 has been recorded.
And here we get to the crux of the SARS-CoV-2 scam. Sure, there’s a virus out there. It’s real and it certainly kills people but we know enough about it now to know that the draconian response taken by Premier Danial Andrews is scientifically indefensible. So why is he persisting with the lockdowns?
My personal opinion is that the global program of lockdowns is a mechanism for reorganizing societies around the world along the lines of the World Economic Forum’s ‘Great Reset” agenda and all that this entails. It seems Daniel Andrews is fully on board with this agenda. But make no mistake, its coming to your state and country next.
I believe that sustained lockdowns are a “Stanley Milgram-style” experiment designed to see just how far bureaucrats in authority will exceed the moral limits of their power and how much abuse the Australian public will tolerate before they push back.
As part of this experiment, the algorithms that once monitored every nuance of our social media interactions to make frighteningly accurate predictions about us have been extended to track and predict our off-line experience as well. It should come as no surprise that both the Azure and AWS cloud eco-systems have expanded by 50% since the beginning of the pandemic.
The purpose of all this surveillance is not to better understand us as potential marketing targets (the standard explanation) but rather to better control us as victims in a system of profound inequality. Such a system is already in place across much of the world and under the guise of a health pandemic, it is rapidly being expanded to developed countries as well.
So far as I can see the whole experiment is going spectacularly well for the globalists, billionaires, and authoritarians, and very poorly for free citizens everywhere: mostly due to the effectiveness of media propaganda in driving public passivity.
A scientific dictatorship
Many medical practitioners are aware that Victoria’s management of the SARS CoV-2 pandemic is based on highly selective medical advice which doesn’t stand up to serious scientific scrutiny.
Recently a group of doctors wrote an excellent letter to the Premier advocating an alternative response to disease management, noting that more than 41,000 people die every year in Victoria, roughly 10,000 each from cardiovascular disease and cancer, yet in 7 months of a supposed pandemic less than 600 Victorians have died of Covid-19: 90% of them over 65 years of age and most with multiple co-morbidities.
The problem with the doctor’s alternative advice is that it assumes the government is merely mistaken or misinformed in its policymaking and implementation. The idea that the exercise of political power in Victoria has become pathological never seems to occur to them – despite a wealth of evidence supporting such a notion.
When governments pass laws that are extreme or unjust or which by-pass constitutional constraints, it is rarely by accident. As doctors they ought to be the first to appreciate what a pathological exercise of power means to the cultural and institutional bonds that hold a society together:
- As bio-security increasingly substitutes for health care, doctors will find that the personal confidences of their patients are no longer inviolate and that the Hippocratic obligations they once held so dear can be easily compromised by legal mandates to force-medicate people regardless of need or consequence.
- When politicians rule by executive decree the police force morphs from a public service comprised of citizens in uniform to the enforcement arm of a political clique. When this happens, public trust in the police is lost and this loss of legitimacy results in a loss of respect. Eventually this loss of respect becomes mutual and the police start to despise the people they victimize and abuse the power they have. The opening quote being a perfect example.
- Similarly with the military: when the exercise of our democratic rights is pathologized by those in power, our servicemen and women eventually find they’re being asked to apply, at home, the counter-insurgency training and urban warfare tactics they learned for battlefields abroad. This is something that has occurred since the time of Thucydides and it’s happening again.
- Even the tools we use to make sense of the world, such as the scientific method, cease to function properly when our governments become toxic. Once everyone in a society has been force-vaccinated by government decree, it will become legally impossible to prove a link between mandated vaccines and any potential vaccine-related injury. Not because the manufacturers will have immunity from liability (they will), but because there will no longer be a non-vaccinated control group left against which randomized double-blind control studies can be conducted.
Not one of these developments is accidental. All of them are known, predictable outcomes of policy decisions being taken today. And these policy decisions rob everyone of their integrity; health workers, academics, the police and the military.
When those in power have a pathological relationship to the people they rule, you know you are on a road to perdition. We can see such a pathology evolving among our politicians most clearly in Victoria with its home invasions, curfews and lock downs but it is also evident in the overreach of governments around the country.
Western Australia’s recent dispute with mining magnate, Clive Palmer, over the State’s Covid border closure is a case in point. According to the WA Law Society the Government’s anti-Palmer legislation violates several of the fundamental legal principles that underpin the rule of law in a civilized society. Such overreach is also apparent in the ASIO Amendment Act 2020, introduced into Federal Parliament by Peter Dutton in May this year – right at the height of the Covid panic while most members were not even in Canberra.
This legislation is the latest in a succession of Bills that have been passed by our Federal government since 9/11 (85 and counting) which have vastly expanded the powers of law enforcement and security agencies in Australia while limiting public oversight. The legislation effectively criminalizes the free exercise of our basic democratic freedoms.
The Dutton amendment extends powers normally applied to terrorists, to any group or person engaged in any kind of civil disobedience or protest that could possibly result in ‘politically motivated violence’. That would include the anti-lock down protests that I participated in last week.
Among a raft of frightening provisions this bill allows police and intelligence agencies to track, apprehend and question children as young as 14 yrs of age as though they were terrorists. It suspends the rules of habeas corpus and allows the State to arbitrarily restrict a defendant’s access to legal representation.
This is the sort of legislation you’d expect to find in China or Saudi Arabia, not Australia.
The permanent changes to our society that are now in place in Australia following the SARS CoV-2 pandemic mean we qualify as proto-fascist State by any measure of political freedom. This thought is anathema to most Australians and would be vociferously denied by paid-off mainstream media pundits – but probably not constitutional lawyers – because the legislative reality is that we are now much closer to full-blooded fascism than we are to the liberal democracy that existed when I was born in 1963. And we are a very far cry from the nation our diggers returned to in 1945.
The only way we will arrest and/or reverse this trend is if we all take direct, non-violent, physical (not digital) action to exercise our civic and democratic rights at every opportunity we can. The time to speak up and stand up is now. It will be too late tomorrow.
The system uses violence to coerce, control and suppress etc. Puts a boot on your neck if it wants to. Then we are supposed to non-violently fight back. That’s hilarious. Shouting BAD SYSTEM at it will not do. If we are going to even think about disrupting this system then violence or violent actions need to be (perhaps a big) part of it. But I believe we ultimately need nature to finish it off for us. It will not end well for humanity, whats left of it.
How come you describe the under 30s as “asymptomatic”? If there was a virus that kills people then how do you explain the people who get no symptoms at all from ‘it’? Perhaps we should set up a mental hospital where you can where your masks and get your injections?
Thanks for laying it out as it is, Alan.
Laws are always underwritten with the threat of violence. Every single one of them.
Meanwhile, in NZ…
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/122791630/with-the-election-campaign-underway-can-the-law-protect-voters-from-fake-news-and-conspiracy-theories
Looks like at least some our law academics are fine with censorship.
gordonsson
My mate’s second best friends wife knows a lovely lady who works in the policy enforcement bureau.
Thing is, she has a family. Grandparents, uncles, aunts nieces… Many of whom are aware of the bureaucratic pseudo-science of enforced quarantine.
Police are people just like all humans.
When their families are not well-chuffed with the policies this leads to family discussions. Perspectives are persuaded and proved.
Police are just people and so are the citizens that comprise the military.
So are the bureaucratic societies that administer them.
This is the key to the lock of promoted complexity.
Forget cell phones and sniped modes of communicated commerce.
Talk to each other
The Mind is a ghost.
The Heart is the guide,
When the men and women who comprise the Police and the Military and the bureaucrats who administer them feel the pointless pain such actions insane orders create, they will stop complying.
‘Us and them’ is a pathologically devised fabrication to disconnect us from ourselves.
Kiwi, your jest has a grain of earnest in it. I know personally of one SS Officer who repented at the last moment, and refused to kill a little Jewish girl in Poland who lived long enough for Poland to be liberated from the Brown Pestilence by the Red Army and Polish Communist Partisans. But mostly, alas, most of your advice is a joke: Brownshirts and Blackshirts, Grey Uniforms and their Ukro-nazi accomplices killed millions of innocent Poles without mercy nor any sign of a twinge of conscience. Look at the uniformly blank, cruel expression on the flabby faces of those Black-Leather Anglo Stormtroopers in the picture.
Then:
Plod recruitment poster, circa 1980’s.
Snowflakes need not apply.
Now:
https://www.rt.com/uk/500032-spit-attacks-police-uk/
“Thousands and thousands of days of policing are lost because of these assaults,” Leicestershire Police’s Chief Constable Simon Cole said, calling the rise of bodily fluids attacks a “particularly distasteful trend”.
He added that the threat of being infected takes a toll on officers and staff members “both physically and mentally, and it has a huge impact on communities.”
The average person now faces hightened threat of infection due to (a) extended usage of mask – usually at least 1 day instead of 1 hour (b) lack of exposure to flu viruses, including other corona ones, that improve immunity (c) lack of sunshine (d) lack of exercise (e) lack of income (f) anxiety – that weakens immunity (g) poisoned or polluted air, water and food (i) sloppy and fake medical treatments – miracle cures that change with their patents.
Blue collar work has shifted out of the who world to PR China, which is run by CCP brown shirts.
In the West it are the middle / upper class blue jeans sheep supporting brown shirt authoritarianism.
Lets get this straight. In other words the Gestapo and their political hack bosses are inviting the general public to attack themselves and their families. Is that what the Gestapo and their bosses really want? If that is the case they may come to regret it. Robogestapo they are not.
“This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”
~ Frederick Douglas, 1857.