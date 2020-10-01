Catte Black
First published on Catte’s Facebook page.
To all long term Covid sceptics.
Let’s take a moment to embrace the strength of our position.
From the outset when the official response was a brief lockdown to ‘flatten the curve’ we were telling people this was just the beginning.
We predicted there would be more lockdowns, increased policing, suspension of democracy, mandatory vaccines, a permanent ‘new normal’.
And we were correct.
We pointed to the data – not the media fear porn – and said the virus was not unusual or dangerous and no measures – beyond normal flu season precautions for the vulnerable – were necessary.
And we were correct.
Embrace this.
The Covid hysterics have lost the argument – and you have won it.
You don’t need to concede anything to their destroyed and absurd argument in a mistaken attempt at reconciliation. All you do by that is undermine the most important truths.
The pandemic is a scam aimed at initiating a new and terrifying degree of global control over the human body, mind and society.
You can’t meet an agenda like that half way – or find common cause with those promoting it.
All you can do is use the weapons of truth to defeat it.
“You don’t need to concede anything to their destroyed and absurd argument in a mistaken attempt at reconciliation. All you do by that is undermine the most important truths.” WORD!!
The name of the game is fear, hysteria and control. Nothing new, nothing that has not gone before. A very small number of extremely malevolent people are intent on not only controlling the world but eradicating a substantial proportion of the “ useless eaters” from it. The new buzz word is sustainable resources and as George Carlin would say we ain’t part of it. The scamdemic orchestrated by the parasites is one more tactic in order to achieve their goals. Fortunately, more and more people are becoming aware of their satanic strategies!!!
But to what avail? Yes, we can all stand proud we were right all along, but what did it do for us? The economy is still destroyed. Freedoms are still taken away. The mandatory vaccine and passport will still be imposed on us. The government yoke is still upon us. This is a Pyrrhic Victory if ever there was one.
Knowing that i’m on the right side of the argument is cold comfort.
When they remove the shackles, I may feel better but that currently looks like a far distant horizon.
Sorry, I don’t mean to negate the feel-good intent of this, but currently, we’re taking it up the arse from tptb even more than usual and I can’t sing or dance about holding a moral or intellectual high ground.
I’m not quitting. I will personally resist for as long as it takes.But I’ll feel good when I don’t have to resist any longer and not before.
Now there masks have been removed the oppressor has muzzled communication to stop discussing what the mask revealed yet some are still blind
there is no voting out of this thats what got you in this mess.
I truly admire what Catte, Off-Guardian, and its community have done during these last months.
It really takes courage and integrity to stand for truth when having practically the whole world shouting at you; when you can understand the end game, and the kind of people behind it.
Truly inspiring.
In these last weeks -I must confess- I have felt defeated. The whole thing (and some of those unfortunate events that seem to thrive during these last months) have taken a big toll on my mental health. But seeing people like you standing up, uncompromisingly cherishing truth, gives me strength. Thank you.
We have been correct, we are standing for truth and freedom. We have not allowed fear to shut us down, lose our empathy or relegate our responsibilities as free, loving human beings.
Lets be proud and keep going. We will win because we have to.
At this moment in time more people are dying from flu than from Covid, yet the agenda is rotating around Covid.
If we locked down for flu instead, then the game would be up. Coronavirus sounds more frightening.
In this scenario PCR tests should be banned.
“The pandemic is a scam aimed at initiating a new and terrifying degree of global control over the human body, mind and society.”
A different view: Covid-19 is a distraction from the real problems we’re facing – limits to cheap energy and debt.
Downvote as much as you like but we’re running out of cheap energy and there are limits to debt; quite a different world up ahead to put it that way. But as they say, don’t take my world for it, read up and you will see …
And yet today this fraudulent Govt has given itself another six months of governance by decree.
‘Marshalls’ are being appointed to use force on the public to enforce compliance
There is no organised or coherent opposition to this conspiracy against the people.
This is not an argument, it’s a psyop. The chaos is entirely deliberate. You cannot win because they (global pharma) are in control.
Yes, funny how facts speak louder than hysteria in the end.
They don’t seem to be in my neck of the woods