Catte Black

First published on Catte’s Facebook page.

To all long term Covid sceptics.

Let’s take a moment to embrace the strength of our position.

From the outset when the official response was a brief lockdown to ‘flatten the curve’ we were telling people this was just the beginning.

We predicted there would be more lockdowns, increased policing, suspension of democracy, mandatory vaccines, a permanent ‘new normal’.

And we were correct.

We pointed to the data – not the media fear porn – and said the virus was not unusual or dangerous and no measures – beyond normal flu season precautions for the vulnerable – were necessary.

And we were correct.

Embrace this.

The Covid hysterics have lost the argument – and you have won it.

You don’t need to concede anything to their destroyed and absurd argument in a mistaken attempt at reconciliation. All you do by that is undermine the most important truths.

The pandemic is a scam aimed at initiating a new and terrifying degree of global control over the human body, mind and society.

You can’t meet an agenda like that half way – or find common cause with those promoting it.

All you can do is use the weapons of truth to defeat it.