On the 28th September Tobias Ellwood, Tory MP for Bournemouth East, stood up in Parliament and suggested that the British Army and the Ministry of Defense be in charge of distributing and administering “millions of doses” of the Sars-Cov-2 vaccines, as well as issuing “vaccination certificates” which will “allow travel”.
And that’s just the highlights, there’s a lot more vaguely sinister language, camouflaged in his rather drab monotone voice. (You can watch the whole speech here, go to 20:24).
This is a concerning development, one very much worth keeping an eye on. The BBC don’t think so, of course, because the call for what would easily amount to medical martial law didn’t even make it into their “Today in Parliament” programme.
This is not new behaviour for Ellwood. He has always been a consistent voice for use of the military in response to the “pandemic”. On the 18th of September he requested the Prime Minister make “greater use of our fine armed forces”.
He specifically mentions “managing the narrative”, which is no surprise considering his role as a former Army officer, a current reserves officer, and his known affiliation with the 77th Brigade. For those who don’t know: The 77th is the British army’s team of “facebook warriors”. An information warfare unit whose job is to “counter misinformation”, “manage the narrative” and generally corral and control the internet conversation.
That’s not a “conspiracy theory”, their existence is readily acknowledged by both the government and the mainstream media. Considering they’re currently employed “countering covid misinformation“, they will likely be in the comments of this post (Hi guys!).
Other countries around the world have already moved on to this “war footing”, and the UK is likely not far behind.
The military “option” was on the cards from he start. Indeed this is what the whole thing has been about. Forget the virus. That was just a noise to lull everyone towards this point. Right now the showbiz area known as “parliament” is only skirting around this “last resort” issue which thus appears as “just silly extremism” at the moment. But this military matter has been dropped into the mix and will become more emphasised along with an increasing level of virus porn.
Why medical? It’s martial law.
Not sure if anyone saw Ellwood’s performance in the House of Commons.
There seemed to be something strange in the way he was speaking. Like he was on drugs.
In any event, out of anyone he should be tried for treason to this country. He is menace to us all and our families.
Pottern
Oct 2, 2020 12:26 PM
The ‘Covid app.’ is already being made compulsory for entry to some London pubs & restaurants. These Apps, controlled by US Corporations, are being allowed to sentence people to unlimited house-arrest, at threat of a 10,000 pound fine, without trial or appeal.
Not only are the CIA able to pursued the British population, via social media what to think, but now they are be able to punish and destroy the lives of people, without trial, from an office in the USA, for not thinking the way the CIA want.
How can British MP’s accept this……. imprisonment by order of the CIA’s glove puppets Google and Apple, where is that allowed in British law?
I wrote of this days ago …
The ‘I can’t believe its not the NHS app’ is not just sending the data to the US. There are other States and their industries involved – especially Israel.
The data the US wants is to do with marketing Health Insurance to the Brits post their hard won hardest of hard BrexShit.
The consents people are giving when partaking in Covid tests have been altered in the last week to enable the NHS app to gather that data.
Oh-Gee still hasn’t got an opinion AGAINST that for its readership but is happy to hold a limited hangout article on the 77th, again without a Byline!
Only a softening up for the installation of a Junta government, come the delivery of a irreversible geddingitdone pantomime.
Such is the level of piss taking and projection that is resorted to. While real revelations from the Assange case are ignored( while a direct challenge from MoA is ignored; while the further revelations of their integrity initiative is ignored. Etc. All is subsumed by the narrative reinforcement of the neologisms created to program the readers with constant repetition. Slogans worthy of the best advertising and propaganda of the century.
So while we are urged to focus on stuff which is NOT mandatory- like the ‘mask’ Law – there is not a single squeekpip about the mandatory use of the NHS app by Pubs!
NOT A SINGLE article.
Just a anonymous limited hangout.
Any genuine independent minded reader of the site ought to surely wonder WHY?
Pathologised fascism will never work in the UK. It will just turn into a farce
Wow, talk about not self-aware. The UK is one of the most controlled states in the world. As Snowden said, it has the most advanced tracking system in the world, which records every digital action, in the country, in real time. A system made freely available to any US subcontractor. Living in the UK is like living is a massive propaganda loud speak, lying 24 hours a day.
The mob are so easily triggered to do anything the ‘deep state’ demands, even against their own self interests. Remember the mob cheered the destruction of their own economy, with Brexit, which was an act of nation economic suicide, just like Covid.
And still utter silence from the opposition, not that I should expect it I suppose.