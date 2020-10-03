Kit Knightly
Twitter is blocking all links to OffG with an incredibly vague and highly dishonest “warning”, they have been doing it for weeks and we have never received any notice or explanation. It is a blatant attempt at censorship, and it needs to stop.
Any of you who follow us on social media have probably become more than familiar with this screen:
…it appears every time you click on any of our articles on twitter.
Note the vague language – “potentially spammy”, “could fall into”. They don’t even definitely say there is anything wrong, let alone what it actually is.
Since we can obviously rule out malicious software, phishing, spam and “violent content”, the only thing we can concluded is that we supposedly “violated” one of twitter’s rules. Since they don’t see fit to tells us which of their rules we’ve broken, let’s just inspect them all. They are right here in black and white and are fairly predictable:
- No child exploitation or child pornography
- No promotion of illegal practices
- No violence or promotion of violence
- No hate speech or threats
- No posting private information without consent
- No abuse or harassment
- No hacking, spam or fraud
- No plagiarism or copyright infringement
It’s all very basic stuff, and anyone even passingly familiar with our site could tell you we have never come close to breaking any of those rules. (We would be happy to argue this with anyone who comes forward to accuse us of anything specific).
Of course, none of this is accidental – the vagueness is entirely intentional. They don’t accuse us of anything specific, because then we cannot give a specific refutation (youtube does the same thing all the time, they will say your video “violated our community guidelines”, but they will never say how.)
This is actually even more dishonest than youtube – which is a hell of a thing to say – because twitter is going further, implying we have engaged in borderline illegal behaviour.
The most revealing details here are actually buried deep with the rabbit-warren of “help pages” on twitter.
First, there’s the way they “surface links” (meaning identify URLs which might be “dangerous”). Their methods include [our emphasis]:
Collaborative information sharing with industry peers and trusted NGO partners
They don’t say who their “trusted NGO partners” are, but we can probably guess…and we really don’t need to know the specifics to see how potentially corrupt that is.
Second, there’s this quote from the section headed “about links that have warning notices” [again, our emphasis]:
In some instances, Twitter will introduce a warning that the link may be unsafe. The warning notice can be clicked through if you wish to proceed to the third-party site. When a link has been categorized by Twitter as meeting the criteria for a warning notice, it will also have limited visibility on Twitter.
“Limited visibility” means twitter is actively hiding our content. Specifically – they are concealing it on people’s timelines and suppressing in search results.
To sum up:
- Twitter is suppressing our content in searches and blocking links to our articles.
- This decision was informed by unnamed third party “partners” – perhaps including unknown NGOs – and based on unspecified criteria.
- They have been doing it for months, without ever notifying us, or giving us any option for appeal or review.
- We don’t know of what we are accused and we have been given no method or avenue for defending ourselves.
This is authoritarian censorship, pure and simple.
But, as the saying goes, “When you’re taking flak you know you’re over the target”
All these big social media were developed by the death cult intelligence agencies for almost costless data mining first and perception control second.
The only solution is to simply quit them, and if you need their “services,” research and attempt to find one that is not death cult originated and controlled. I still use youtube for pointers on growing tomatoes, but that is where it ends. I quit FacePuke long ago. I do have a Twitter account which is strictly for immediate business notifications and is unavoidable. This business “friend” is my only one and I am hoping he will switch soon to a medium less offensive.
P.S. If you are looking for alternatives a good place to start is corbettreport.com and use his search engine for in depth articles and videos on the subject.
I never trusted FB and stopped using the disgusting thing since it allowed me back in when I’d forgotten my password and was using a new email address – preventing me once then letting me login a few days later. It pisses friends and family off but I’m no less for avoiding it. Twittypoo would be handy but I just can’t stand the egos and cowards on it.
What is the average age of twitter users, 14?
I’ve only seen a few comments on there and they are so banal and brain numbing I haven’t been tempted to go back there.
Why do I want to see what someone made for tea?
How do we know that it was D Trump who wrote the stupid tweets to KJU…
It was odd to me that he was threatening to blow North Korea off the planet in one breath. Then visited the guy and came away his best friend? Duh?
Not only that but a week or so later KJU went and made friends with South Korea?
So who did write the tweets attributed to Trump?
It is all a load of distracting bo**ocks, there to engage the sheep and direct their behaviour and thoughts..
I have to laugh. Can’t count the number of times I’ve heard glow-white teethed, shoulder-padded, self-righteous Western politicians point the finger of shame at China and North Korea for their censorship and lack of democracy and human rights.
It’s the tool of those who have the power but not the legitimacy.
I don’t post videos on YT – I just watch and comment.
Yet, I’m being partially shadow banned – some comments I post on YT are not visible to others and the same is happening on Twitter.
I only found out about it by accident – I made a long comment ona video from my city hall in YT, about their shameless promotion of Agenda 21 as being heaven on earth, and there were only 2 other comments – I can see my comment, but the total of comments is still only 2 – my daughter checked and she could not see my comment. Since then I re-posted the comment several times and it stays visible for a few hours and disappears, so I keep re-posting.
Possibly, there are many others that are only commenting for themselves and don’t know it. The only way I figured out to check, is to login under a different name and go look for your posts (or have someone to do it for you).
“No hate speech or threats.”
And yet when I demanded to know why Twitter didn’t ban Trump for threatening to reduce the DPRK to “a sea of fire”, they banned my account instead.
i got that warning coming to this page:) I’m thinking, which is it? why don’t they identify the supposed offense or reason? they’re so vague!