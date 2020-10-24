WATCH: Your Guide to The Great Reset Episode 387 of the Corbett Report
You’ve all heard by now that The Great Reset is upon us. But what is The Great Reset, exactly, and what does it mean for the future of humanity? Join James for this in-depth exploration of the latest rebranding of the New World Order agenda and its vision of a post-human Fourth Industrial Revolution.
For links, shownotes and an audio-only version click here.
