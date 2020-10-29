Incentivised Vaccine Trials: Kill (or maim) a friend and get £100

John Goss
On 19th October 2020 a doctor died in Brazil. He was 28 years old and died of Covid-19-related complications after taking part in vaccine trials. The BBC stated, according to hearsay, “the doctor had worked with infected patients,” but this was not confirmed by the Brazilian Health Authority, Anvisa.
Knowing the BBC’s history this either means the vaccine companies are looking for a scapegoat on which to blame the doctor’s death, or they have set up the story of him working with infected patients to catch out independent reporters who might republish it to discredit vaccine research.
Regardless of this doctor’s death – sad though that may be – research into a vaccine for Covid-19 is already discredited. It is taking shortcuts like never before in the history of modern medicine. Pre-clinical trials used to take years. Not any more.
On the day the Brazilian doctor died the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a statement in a foreward to its draft landscape on COVID-19 vaccines. It includes this disclaimer not ostensibly connected with the doctor’s death.
WHO […] disclaims any and all liability or responsibility whatsoever for any death, disability, injury, suffering, loss, damage or other prejudice of any kind that may arise from or in connection with the procurement, distribution or use of any product included in any of these landscape documents.
Coincidence? Who knows? We already know that vaccine companies are exempt from liability should anything go wrong with these untested vaccines. With that in mind you would think it unlikely anyone would want to be a “guinea pig” in this empirical research, least of all a doctor.
This immoral vaccine race to treat a coronavirus, which peaked in April 2020, is beyond comprehension. Incentives to vaccine producers must be huge.
Volunteers get next to nothing by participating in these vaccine trials. Residents who use the Yardley Wood Practice in Birmingham have been sent a letter begging them to take part in trials “with a goal of finding a vaccine or treatment” plus the lucrative incentive of receiving “reasonable travel expenses” to and from the clinic.
Lockdowns in “your area” will not “affect you” unless you are suffering Covid-19 symptoms. So it seems lockdowns only apply to those of us not partaking in clinical trials.
If you really want to earn some money in these hard times, one vaccine trial specialist company, Synexus, is offering a £100 reward to sentence a friend to death, or perhaps even a fate worse than death. A brochure has been published with all the features of a Western Outlaw notice that might have been nailed to a wooden post in a dusty cowboy town. It depicts seven unsavoury looking characters, their faces masked.
WANTED: Dead or Alive
REWARD: £100
The glossy leaflet does not quite put it like that though it pretty well amounts to the same thing. “Refer a friend and receive £100” is the heading with further explanation: “If the person you recommend then goes on to participate in a study, we will give you £100 as a reward for your referral.”
Going for the “refer a friend” option I rang a Synexus number 0800 470 2449. After some five minutes or more I got bored listening to the spooky music, so I tried another number 0800 470 2488. The recorded message for keypad options and the spooky music were the same so I put the phone on speaker mode anticipating a long wait. Amazingly I did not have to wait more than three minutes before speaking to an operative, Alex.
I told her that I did not want to take the test myself but would like to recommend a friend who was really, really keen. She explained that you can only refer a friend if you’ve taken part yourself. After emphasising how keen my friend was she said you can get him to phone the centre but I had to tell her I did not know where he was.
His name is Bill Gates I told her. The phone went silent. “You know who Bill Gates is?” Yes, she thought so. I gave a brief biography and we had a bit of crack, as the Irish say.
Realising I wasn’t going to get £100 for referring everyone’s friend, Bill, I wished her a good day and hoped she was getting decent money for the job she’s doing, which I meant sincerely, since so many are out of work.
It occurs to me that having to wait a while for someone from Synexus to answer the phone shows that there is no shortage of volunteers. This is corroborated by a letter dated 16th October from Our Health Partnership, which now governs Yardley Wood Health Centre.
“You’ll be joining a growing community of over 14,000 volunteers contributing to finding new medications and vaccines.”
This incentive was listed as one of the bullet points to attract people to participate in vaccine trials in addition to the reasonable travel expenses, “complimentary routine health checks” and “regular covid-19 testing”. Whoopee!
The sinister programme of Bill Gates to vaccinate the world – or else – begins early. Nobody knows the exact source of the quote “Give me a child until he seven, and I will show you the man”, but it is something the Gates’ philosophy endorses wholeheartedly. Where vaccination is concerned ‘the earlier the better’ appears to be the credo.
In South Yorkshire, and presumably the rest of the country, they are administering nasal flu vaccines for four strains in an age-range from two to eighteen. The product is Astra-Zeneca’s Fluenz Tetra, an upgrade of Fluenz.
From their own figures the greatest success using Fluenz was in 1996-7 and 1997-8, in other words, the earliest. Since then to 2003 there would not again be a success-rate above 90%. The long-term effects do not appear to be disclosed.
The indication is more vaccinations equate with less efficacy of the vaccine. This has been borne out in further studies. In the study here it shows that those vaccinated only the previous year had more resistance to flu than those vaccinated two years consecutively and significantly more resistance than those vaccinated the previous three years.
Whether flu vaccines are beneficial has been questioned since the 1970s as this sceptical article points out.
More important than either of those is a piece in The Brotosh Medical Journal, not just because it is the most recent – February this year – but because it sheds light on the vulnerability of volunteers for flu vaccinations to other pathogens, like the coronaviruses.
Although Bill Gates might be seeking a vaccinated world in which people’s RNA/DNA can be modified using synthetic proteins, all the predictable deaths and other side effects from these vaccination projects, will render the programme untenable in the long-term. Then the plan will revert to RFID chips.
Three’s another item to be on the Public Inquiry…….
Past indemnity clauses and the fact that confidentiality clauses are in place.
The COVID vaccine being developed by Moderna led to one participant developing a fever of more than 103º and later fainting in his home. In Moderna’s Phase 1 human trial, 100% of volunteers in the high-dose group suffered systemic side effects – fatigue, chills, headache and myalgia (muscle pain). In fact, Moderna’s vaccine was shown to have a 20% “serious” injury rate in its high-dose group; one participant in their trial stated that he had become “the sickest in his life” after taking the vaccine. In this interview with Gates, the CBS anchor reveals 80% of trial participants had a systemic reaction after the 2nd dose. The corruption goes deeper still, for the FDA just granted permission to yet another Big Pharma company Pfizer to test its experimental COVID vaccine on American children! Although it wasn’t for the COVID vaccine, there was another COVID trial that was halted; the NIH stopped the Eli Lilly COVID antibody trial because of safety concerns. The dubious amount of side effects apparently hasn’t been a problem for AstraZeneca, who according to Reuters was able to strike deals with many nations whereby it will gain protection from future vaccine liability claims.
The horrible side effects are ominous enough, but it doesn’t stop there. There is also fraud in the way the trails are designed. By setting the bar very low, the vaccine can come through the trials looking like a winner, even it’s not particularly effective (to say nothing of its safety)
“Shockingly, preventing infection with SARS-CoV-2 is not a criterion for success in these vaccine trials. The only criterion for a successful COVID-19 vaccine is a reduction of symptoms shared by both COVID-19 and the common cold. In AstraZeneca’s case, the interim analysis includes 50 vaccine recipients. The vaccine will be a success if 12 or fewer develop symptoms after exposure to SARS-CoV-2, compared to 19 in the 25-person control group.”
In the well-quoted article Covid-19 Vaccine Protocols Reveal That Trials Are Designed To Succeed, William Haseltine wrote :
“Prevention of infection must be a critical endpoint … Prevention of infection is not a criterion for success for any of these vaccines. In fact, their endpoints all require confirmed infections … the vaccines are not expected to prevent infection, only modify symptoms of those infected…”
” We all expect an effective vaccine to prevent serious illness if infected. Three of the vaccine protocols—Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca—do not require that their vaccine prevent serious disease only that they prevent moderate symptoms which may be as mild as cough, or headache ”
” A vaccine must significantly or entirely reduce deaths from Covid-19 … None list mortality as a critical endpoint…The second surprise from these protocols is how mild the requirements for contracted Covid-19 symptoms are. A careful reading reveals that the minimum qualification for a case of Covid-19 is a positive PCR test and one or two mild symptoms. These include headache, fever, cough, or mild nausea. This is far from adequate. These vaccine trials are testing to prevent common cold symptoms.”
Did you catch that? The vaccines are not designed to prevent infection, but only to reduce possible symptoms. This is ultimately because there is no isolated, purified SARS-CoV-2 virus. Which also suggests that no anti bodies exist in the plasma o So, w recovered patients. Where is it ? What is it. All evidence points to a global psychological drill. Mass mind control through disinformation, fear and a fear of the unknown. A rehearsal.
In 1995, Oklahoma, a federal multi story building was ‘bombed by a terrorist’. It primed the world for 9 /11 in 2001.
This is the digital equivalent. This is the digital Oklahoma bombing. Priming us for a digital 9 /11.
The ongoing spat between Mssrs Hitchen and Piers Morgan show’s no sign of abating.
One wonders why Piers Morgan has not placed himself front and center for the vaccine trial and why he doesn’t invite the likes of Delores Cahill on his show.
For that matter, I’d like to see Delores Cahill on the George Galloway show alongside his go to resident doctor for all things ‘Covid pandemic’ related, who once had a reaction to the malaria drug as his riposte to the possible use of HCQ.
Yes. The Billee Gates billlionaires Eugenics Culling.
How bouts ‘Pandemrix’. The neurotoxin vackseen. And Fauci the big proponent. Hey fool folks PHARMACOM is out for U!!!
“But like any medicine it is not without risk and the history of pandemic viruses are particularly worth consideration as the UK government considers changing the law to fast-track a Covid-19 vaccine and to grant pharmaceutical companies immunity from being sued.
The last time the UK rushed a vaccine into use it ended up costing taxpayers millions of pounds in compensation because of a rare complication linked to the Pandemrix vaccine, developed by pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to protect against swine flu”
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-vaccine-pandemic-swine-flu-covid-a9693721.html. (definitely not ‘independent’!.
Yep the RFID nano particle MicroKill© vaccine will ‘exterminate’ all unwanted serfs.
Haf a sweet day suckers.
PS: screen shatted. HA!!
vaccine (countable and uncountable, plural vaccines)
THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS A FREE LUNCH
It’s particularly sinister for researchers to use the young and healthy as vaccine guinea pigs, especially for COVID since the virus rarely affects the young. If a young person tests positive they’re usually asymptomatic–so why would they need a vaccine. And how would you test the efficacy of a COVID vaccine since if the young are exposed to COVID they usually remain asymptomatic 99% of the time.
Secondly, it’s the elderly and those with compromised immune systems who are the most susceptible to developing pneumonia from either COVID or the flu, but they’re not part of the COVID demographic during the vaccine trials. However, the elderly are relentlessly targeted by pharmaceutical companies during the “annual flu shot money maker promotion program” every influenza season. Speaking of the flu: “Four dozen people in South Korea died after recently receiving their seasonal flu shots, but health officials quickly said the deaths were not related to the vaccinations. How can they be so certain?
“South Korean health officials brushed aside any concerns by quickly saying they found no direct link between the deaths and the flu shots and plan to continue the country’s immunization campaign to vaccinate people for FREE.” Haven’t most learned there’s no such thing as a free lunch.
In an article by Dr. Robert J. Rowen entitled: “Influenza vaccination and respiratory virus interference among Department of Defense personnel during the 2017-2018 influenza season” he states:
“Receiving influenza vaccination may increase the risk of other respiratory viruses, a phenomenon known as virus interference. Test-negative study designs are often utilized to calculate influenza vaccine effectiveness. The virus interference phenomenon goes against the basic assumption of the test-negative vaccine effectiveness study that vaccination does not change the risk of infection with other respiratory illness, thus potentially biasing vaccine effectiveness results in the positive direction. This study aimed to investigate virus interference by comparing respiratory virus status among Department of Defense personnel based on their influenza vaccination status. Furthermore, individual respiratory viruses and their association with influenza vaccination were examined.”
Who knows, maybe that’s why the elderly are more susceptible to COVID, since they are the ones who conscientiously take flu vaccines.
Below is a link to a video citing the opinions of Dr. Suzanne Humphries who worked as a kidney specialist. She saw the connection between vaccinations and kidney damage. Isn’t it interesting that remdesivir the new COVID “miracle drug” claims to help severely ill COVID patients, but the drug’s usefulness is questionable and one of its side effects is Kidney damage.
“Humphries started questioning whether vaccines are safe and after doing a lot of research, she wrote a book together with Roman Bystrianyk called Dissolving Illusions, Disease, Vaccines and the Forgotten History.”
“This immoral vaccine race to treat a coronavirus, which peaked in April 2020, is beyond comprehension. Incentives to vaccine producers must be huge.”
Anyone who thinks this is mainly about profits for Big Pharma from the top of the power pyramid is rather naive at best. They can make as much funny money as they want by the central banks just printing it out of thin air, giving it to their bosses on Wall Street or The City, and registering it as debt against my fellow pissants of the 99%. The Fed has printed $3 Trillion and they are still just warming up in the on deck circle with trial swings. They intend to hit this cash cow out of the park when they get to the plate. (Excuse the US baseball metaphors.)
The scamdemic has two general agendas. The first is both to control and to cull the population through destroying the global economy. When the Georgia Guide Stones state 500 million people, they meant it. Let’s see, with an estimate of a current population of 8 billion, that means a reduction of 94% or one survivor out of 16, that one being the unlucky one. The second agenda is transhumanism, but to do that properly we have to rearrange our DNA a tad, so that the survivors can trade in their old fashion consciousness, bleak as it may be, for an AI hive mind in the cloud. Billy Boy of the Borg Collective is telling us in no uncertain terms that, “You will be assimilated. Resistance (or even reluctance) is futile.) Where is Jean-Luc Picard when you need him? I am sure it will turn out to be a vast improvement over the last few hundred thousand years. Billy Boy, the self proclaimed medical expert who dropped out of college in his sophomore year, was charged by his programmers from the abyss to oversee that project. I wish it were beyond my comprehension, but to the contrary, it couldn’t be more obvious.
Is the writer of this article really friendly with Bill Gates?
Not if you read the headline.
We live in a world where everything has a price – even friendship it seems.
“The indication is more vaccinations equate with less efficacy of the vaccine.” Or, ?, The more injections of poison that you give to people, the harder it is for their bodies to fight those toxins, especially as we are also all fighting toxins all the time and as time passes that means more toxins from our poisoned environment.
These Health Terrorists and Scoundrels (doctors, nurses, technicians and so on) working the the Pharma Complex WILL NEVER admit that their MIRACLE VACCINE killed any moron volunteer.
I’m just waiting for the increase deaths due to CUVID-19 vaccination. I do hope they make it mandatory for ALL health care workers… Starting with doctors!
I suspect there will be different vaccines for different groups of people – without their knowledge (or consent). The depopulation version will be for older, disobedient, disabled, the very able and capable of fighting against tyranny, those with mental problems, the unskilled, and anyone they don’t like for any reason.
“This immoral vaccine race to treat a coronavirus, which peaked in April 2020, is beyond comprehension.”
See “Pages 58 & 59 Of Peter Phillips’s “Giants – The Global Power Elite”.”
A MODERN MORON SLAVE!
But since those scoundrels (doctors) never lose an opportunity to MAKE PROFIT they would prescribe the test!
Go here O-G readers:
This thread is going to examine & dissect the very specific behavioral-patterns, underlying market-architecture, fraudulent scientific methods, orthodox rituals of the vast pharma-wasp nest set around the queen wasp Christian Drosten
https://twitter.com/Bobby_Network/status/1321188173913927680
May I thank every poster for their comments, contributing to as enjoyable a thought-provoking evening as one can possibly have in a world directed by psychopaths. At least we are currently still able to think, which may not be the case within a few years.
Meanwhile in Romania a small town store
-hey would you mind? How the hell am i suppose to buy any bananas now that you have touch them without gloves???
-aaa….don’t know i just touched this ones… you can go to another store i think….
-yeah right you think i have all day to look out for bananas?
WTF!
Courtesy of the WorldHomocideOrganisation
Thank you for driving me crazy every f.day!
It’s driving you bananas, Dante. ;o)
(It’s the same here in Wales. People have collectively lost their minds…).
…
Thank you SANE PEOPLE! There are really few places this days where you can actually feel normal again.My mental health is on the roof.
I really Wish you all the best.
All the best, Dante. You’re not alone. Stay strong.
I haven’t visited Craig Murray for some time but I see his site seems to have lost the Covid skeptic contingent. So much so that when Craig posted an article which gave the offense of raising certain criticisms that suggested an exaggeration of the threat, it brought down the wrath of the Covid followers who now seem to comprise his fan base.
Consider this seriously blasphemous passage from Craig:
“The risk of death to children is very small indeed. The risk of death to healthy adults in their prime is also very marginal indeed. In the entire United Kingdom, less than 400 people have died who were under the age of 60 and with no underlying medical conditions. And it is highly probable that many of this very small number did in fact have underlying conditions undiagnosed. Those dying of coronavirus, worldwide, have overwhelmingly been geriatric.”
And this even more Satanic one:
“The hard truth is this. If the economy were allowed to function entirely normally, if people could go about their daily business, there would be no significant increase in risk of death or of life changing illness to the large majority of the population. If you allowed restaurants, offices and factories to be open completely as normal, the risk of death really would be almost entirely confined to the elderly and the sick. Which must beg the question, can you not protect those groups without closing all those places?”
Well – he wasn’t going to get away with that! Feel the fury of the believers:
“This is the most misguided post by Craig that I have ever seen, by an order of magnitude.”
And
“this directly feeds into C-19 denialism which will feed this pandemic”
And
“It’s a pretty shocking, to be honest. All these people who have ranted on about “Agenda-21”, NWO, crap like that – they’re suddenly willing to dismiss this genuine danger to humanity.”
Oh dear – Moderators – time to escort Mr Murray to that little backroom!
“David Murray who? Sorry but just not into hero worship. It tends to end badly.”
Poor Craig surrounded by the mob.
Yup – and he’s starting to show signs of rational independant thought. Well there’s no way they’re going to allow that!
Also (and you better sit down for this!) – DunGroanin is there. And he’s bad mouthing OffG.
Seriously? What a complete dog. Just another covid zombie gagging for a fascist police state. I hope he fecken stays there. Thanks for that George.
The biggest irony is that our DunG is moaning about being censored by OG! The censoring on Craig’s site is ridiculous. I have put in comments that disappeared and whilst trying to find them, I note that an entire swathe of the “conversation” has gone. I recall having a spat with some jerk and then complaining that my post had disappeared and he came back with “Yeah – so has mine!” Oh the fun to be had!
But my favourite was a rejoinder to yet another Murray refugee, John Goss who, when he started to question the Covid narrative was met with this:
” You might also like to comment at the Lifeboat News, which is run by a practising medic who is currently recovering from CoVid-19.”
Isn’t that beautiful? It’s like “Yes – criticize the Covid story but do it to this baby dying of Covid in our arms!”
Thanks George… I also read your exchange with the zombie on page 4 of Craig Murray’s site that you linked below to Steve Hayes. He’s certainly got a real bee in his bonnet about this site… That’s all I’ll say. Cheers👍
I was surprised to see my comments still there. Oh well – maybe I was lucky this time.
You’d never accuse DunG of modesty:
“I have been spending a bit of time debunking the ‘Debunking’ at that now classic Fake ‘Alt’ site 0077th-Gee!”
“now classic Fake ‘Alt’ site”? Who bestowed the “now classic”?
And then
“Pardon me everyone while I deal with this troll.”
DunG excuses himself in front of “everyone”, i.e. his regimented buddies at CM, to take a couple of seconds to unleash his big manly bazooka on the little pest.
But by Christ aren’t these CM comment threads so boring? So prissy and proper and anal? It doesn’t bode well that DunG is the only sign of life there!
The quotes you provide demonstrate a very different Craig Murray to the one who supported the lockdown measures. Has he explained why he changed his mind?
Well I don’t tend to frequent the CM site so I couldn’t tell you about his development. I’ll give you the link:
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2020/10/covid-19-and-the-political-utility-of-fear/
On page 4 of the comment thread you will find a possibly amusing exchange between me and DunG – if the piranha moderators haven’t shredded it. (Indeed I have a go at the moderators so the censorship carnage has probably already happened.)
As you can see, CM doesn’t just query the lockdown strategy but even the Covid narrative itself. (A very brave thing to do and I’m amazed that even the moderators allowed it) The first line alone was enough to bring on howls of derision from the corona-faithful:
“The true mortality rate of covid-19 remains a matter of intense dispute, but it is undoubtedly true that a false public impression was given by the very high percentage of deaths among those who were tested positive…”
Actually – when I read Craig on this topic (and a few others) I get the same feeling as I did watching Corbyn and the Zionist sharks. I think, “Oh for fuck’s sake – stop being so apologetic! Stop dancing round the subject! Stop trying to appease these attack hounds who are going to kill you anyway!”
Vaccines are just another silent weapon in this quiet war against humanity by the fascist cosmocracy.
Yes they are. But modern moron slaves “think” vaccines only purpose is to “save lives”!
Go GAVI & Friends!
I had to guilty smile, there.
No need to feel guilty at all!
Hi Voz,
the planned genocide rate for the UK is 78 percent between 2018-2025 a reduction from 64m to 14m. Sourced from Deagel.com. It gets its information from the alphabet soup l.e. NSA, NATO, World Bank, UN etc. and it is a recognised Intel provider to the government etc.
Is that typo in the second last paragraph meant to read “British Medical Journal” or “Brutish Medical Journal”?
Oh – did you mean the “Brutish Medicrap Journal”?
Heh. It’s the same genre as the New Enron Journal of Medicine: Fantasy.
This seems quite fitting given the current climate. You have to be logged in to view it these days. Too close for comfort. Censorship, eh!
Monkey Dust; Ebola Army Doctors:
These politicians are going to have to pay the ultimate price, this tyranny will have to be destroyed and the leaders made an example of. This BS has destroyed my life not based on getting the virus but based on the neglect of people with other health issues that have been sacrificed for this fraud. I would have no problem pulling the trigger on Gates and Schwab and any of the other villians in this plan.
Though it may have been commissioned by the BBC, as can be seen by the logo, this series (there are three in total and this clip is only one episode of many) has a culture or social commentary echoing the playwrights and directors of the 60/70s (i.e. Ken Loach- Cathy Come Home…, Mike Leigh – Abigail’s Party… and many others) albeit produced in the 2000s when the BBC were beginning to bare their teeth and throw off the sheepskin and go all muscular, abandoning all pretence of aunty. It was always shown between the hours of 2 – 4am (trouble for some). So no-one really got to know about it. Great show. I’ve noticed here at OFF G you can see it without the need to login.
Always thought that this particular clip echoed the English class system so succinctly, brutal and a callousness undiluted.
Off topic – or maybe not:
I was almost ecstatic to tune into the news and find it was a NON Covid article …and then I listened and my blood pressure almost murdered me. Why – it was sweet vulnerable little Margaret Hodge yelping away yet again about putting this evil episode in the Labour Party behind us and of Keir Starmer taking a brave stand against evil Corby-Nazis.
Oh for fuck’s sake! It’s over! You vicious little vultures won! Your pathetic little phony anti-Semitism exploded everywhere all the time and you managed to stick the stake through DraculoCorby! And you’ve got your nauseating little Starmer boy puppet waving his grovelling hands around with his tongue up your shit stained Zionarses! So just fuck off!
But the fact that the good old Beeby MSM are still shovelling out this patently obvious NON story even now is an indication they can shovel out anything.
Which is a cue for…
Yup – here it comes. From Corby to Covey!
I understand that the reason this Corbyn matter has risen is due to a newly released ERHC report that reveals that Corbyn truly is indeed Hitler. This in contrast to a leaked report from a few months back which showed that Corbyn was the target of a vicious smear campaign. But then again even that earlier report was no match for our determined Blairovultures:
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/labour-anti-semitism-report-the-far-left-self-destructs-over-800-madcap-pages-sgfgf57r7
“Labour anti-semitism report: the far left self-destructs over 800 madcap pagesA document intended to damn the anti-Corbyn resistance does the exact opposite”
Oh dear I haven’t subscribed to this bold truth telling enterprise so I can’t get the full article. Just as well – since the last thing I can read is:
“What I found so riveting about the madcap report is that it reveals clearly that there was a heroic underground resistance movement operating in the Labour Party”
“Heroic underground resistance movement”! Led, no doubt, by dear spunky little Margaret Hodge!
And going by the flesh crawling abomination that Labour has become, Corbyn should consider it a badge of honour to be suspended by them!
Question is why did you tune into the news?
As I said before, YOU CAN’T ESCAPE! There you are just looking for a bit of release from the bullshit with some old Netflix crap and you tentatively tune out for a second AND THERE THEY ARE WAITING FOR YOU! They’ve usually got their Covid kit on but this time it was the ZioBlair kit. And despite your resolution to studiously ignore whatever they say, you pick up just a little bit and think, “What the fuck?” And you don’t want to but nevertheless you’re hooked in to listen to the rest because you can’t believe what you’re hearing!
Corbyn’s mistake was actually believing in decency and the concept of the Edwardian Gentleman. A point borne out by those who have repaid him in the manner they have while they are still Labour Party members; he needed to have his own night of the long knives but decency in collective bargaining prevailed. The best British Prime Minister we never had, almost. I see echoes of history are repeating in the form of The Labour Party particularly under Michael Foot. Will Labour split again? Gordon Brown similarly suffered too when mitigating the more extreme fantasies of Blair’s chaise lounge styles of politics.
How come Starmer is so animated now about anti Semitism and not when he sat at the top table with Corbyn? After all he wielded considerable influence then judging by the disastrous 2019 election strategy regarding the Brexit position; whether you believe in it or not, or whether the idea we will have a second referendum on this issue. I believe we will. They kept shouting; IT’S ALL ABOUT WINNING, and still do. Not in Starmer and his attack dogs cases at that time. Sir Kier Starmer does have a particular colourful professional history, let’s not forget. Not Kier Hardie at all.
Starmer utterly ignored that earlier leaked report. There was a big kerfuffle about it on the Left channels – while the Right (as demonstrated above) just nonchalantly reversed the report. Now we can see why Starmer stayed silent. He was waiting for the nod from his paymasters when the “real” report came out.
Be aware! Believe in your self a d do not believe in anything based on fear! Anything!
https://philosophyofgoodnews.com/2020/10/29/believe-in-yourself/
Twitter account from France that speaks to the PCR cycles they are using.
https://twitter.com/JeanYvesCAPO/status/1321817071580307456
Incroyable : si certains continuent à ne pas comprendre cette arnaque qui explique le nombre “hallucinant” de positifs, il n’y a plus rien à faire.
Au-delà de 35 (et même 33 cycles), même un négatif ressort positif …
Translation:
Incredible: if some people continue to not understand this scam which explains the “hallucinating” number of positives, there is nothing more can be done.
Beyond 35 (and even 33 cycles), even a negative comes out positive …
Ils montent à 50 cycles et se vantent de faire des tests “très très très très sensibles “
Tellement sensible qu’il détecte des particules virales mortes.
Quel escroquerie.
Translation:
They go up to 50 cycles and boast of doing “very very very sensitive” tests. So sensitive it detects dead virus particles. What a scam.
Hello Maxwell…
If even a moron portuguese soccer player KNOWS that “PCR IS BULLS H I T”
imagine the LEVEL OF THE SCAM?!
Because I think he doesn’t even know what “PCR” means!
IMO, I think we need to stay focused on a few things:
1. The “virus” does not exist. It never did exist. Researchers have not been able to isolate, purify and characterize it. The test being used to detect the “virus” (PCR) was not designed to detect any active “virus” or diagnose any illness.
2. If this “virus” does not exist then we have to ask an important question: Why have people been getting sick, with some hospitalized and some dying? The only reasonable answer is that we are living in a toxic environment. The air is toxic, the water is toxic, the food is toxic and we have been brought to the tipping point with the advent of 5G technology, which is in the process of completely saturating our atmosphere with EMF radiation. Thousands of scientists are now speaking out about this but, unfortunately, are largely being ignored.
The sickness that people have been experiencing is a result of the body trying to detox from all this crap that we have been exposed to for so many years. Anyone who has gone through a detox will tell you that the experience can be quite unpleasant. Right now those with healthier immune systems are faring better than those whose immune systems are compromised. But if this insanity doesn’t stop then eventually everyone will be dramatically affected.
Anyone who is skeptical about this scenario should read Dr. Thomas Cowan’s book, The Contagion Myth. It’s meticulously researched, very readable and thus it’s one heck of an educational experience.
DISCLAIMER: I have no financial interest whatsoever in the sales of Dr. Cowan’s book. I am recommending it because I read it and I think it goes a long way in explaining the circumstances in which we now find ourselves.
“Synexus, is offering a £100 reward to sentence a friend to death, or perhaps even a fate worse than death”.
Ah – but is that as bad as “killing your granny”?
One of the biggest hindrances for the Vaccine Mafia has been the length and accompanying costs of R&D and vaccine trials. They have for years been looking for a “work around” and even as they own the regulatory agencies nettlesome obstacles cut deeply into their profit margins- can’t have that.
You can use The Google and in about two minutes read where Pope Gates speaks openly about the need to cut down on R&D timelines and assorted pesky particulars as well as the problems of “unnecessary and burdensome” trial specifications and oversights.
Like figuring out vaccine timelines, figuring out vaccine costs is also very difficult. One study stated that the best answer to the average cost of vaccine R&D is that “the cost of vaccine R&D is unknown”. Certain estimates state that it costs an average of $1.2B to bring a drug to market in the US, though it’s unclear how well that average generalizes to vaccines specifically. Another estimate found an average cost of $1.39B.
To use a concrete example of the rotavirus vaccine, Light, Andrus, & Warburton (2009) estimated using publicly available data that the Phase I-III trials for two different rotavirus vaccine candidates were $137M-$206M (Merck) and $128M-$192M (GSK). But the costs of a vaccine are more than just the costs of the Phase I-III trials.
Andrew Witty, the CEO of GSK in 2013, said in 2013 that the $1B price tag for new vaccine development was “one of the great myths of the industry” and expected to bring future vaccines to market at lower prices.
From a 2018 Lancet article titled: “Estimating the cost of vaccine development against epidemic infectious diseases: a cost minimisation study.”
The cost of developing a single epidemic infectious disease vaccine from preclinical trials through to end of phase 2a is US$31–68 million (US$14–159 million range), assuming no risk of failure. We found that previous licensure experience and indirect costs are upward drivers of research and development costs. Accounting for probability of success, the average cost of successfully advancing at least one epidemic infectious disease vaccine through to the end of phase 2a can vary from US$84–112 million ($23 million–$295 million range) starting from phase 2 to $319–469 million ($137 million–$1·1 billion range) starting from preclinical. This cost includes the cumulative cost of failed vaccine candidates through the research and development process. Assuming these candidates and funding were made available, progressing at least one vaccine through to the end of phase 2a for each of the 11 epidemic infectious diseases would cost a minimum of $2·8–3·7 billion ($1·2 billion–$8·4 billion range).
Good post. Extreme pressure is what they are under and the time/cost factor could well be their undoing in the shape of a useless/hazardous concoction. Then it’s our turn to spread the fear. Oh sorry , facts.
Excellent points! Billions and billions aren’t enough!
I was under the impression that an indemnity was granted against the companies for any fallout from the vaccines and, that there existed some small print that the people who trailed the drugs, shared the profits?
If this not the case why is anyone making a profit and more importantly if your making a profit, then your on the trial.
Indemnity isnt not new this has been going on for at last 20-40 years depending what country.
the taxpayer pays the damages
i recall when trials use to pay 3-5 k they used to advertise it in magazines and posters in the lesser money areas
REMIND folks they used to do and still do trails
in children’s homes and prison
The bit about volunteering “my friend Bill Gates” is hilarious. The £100 pales in comparison to what doctors get. If you Google “Do doctors get paid for clinical trials?” the first hing you see is: “Some doctors find clinical trials to be very profitable. In general, companies pay in the $70,000 to $80,000 range for each clinical study.”
Somewhere else I read they get $20-3000 per referred patient, but I don’t remember where…
Even if we run with the official narrative about the virus and PCR tests when you apply logic it just doesn’t add up.
We are told if you have the virus it can take 14 days to show symptoms and you should only take a test if you have symptoms as the test works best if you are tested between 1-5 days of symptoms.
As other viruses will infect a person with 3-5 days why does SARS-CoV 2 take 14 days.
PCR is testing for the RNA of this virus so if you have the virus PCR will detect the RNA even if you have no symptoms.
Complete contradiction of the official narrative.
We are told the non viral fragments can be present in the body for up to 73 days, so if that’s the case how can someone test positive and a few days later test negative? It’s impossible for a virus to leave your body in such a short space of time.
Another complete contradiction.
In the world of evidence based medicine PCR is not a diagnostic test and is only relevant when presented with the CT number and the relevant symptoms. It cannot distinguish between viral and non viral RNA and does not measure the amount of viral particles. For the result to be meaningful a clinical diagnosis is required.
So why would a positive test result be referred to as a case with no clinical diagnosis?
Total contradiction.
Why would anyone be required to self isolate for ten days with a positive PCR test when there’s no evidence that person is infected? How could any law be imposed or a fine issued.
Covid19 is the disease caused by SARS-CoV 2.
But as PCR isn’t clinically diagnosing the virus then how can anyone be diagnosed with Covid with no clinical diagnosis?
PCR is widely recognised as having a false positive rate of between 0.8 and 5%.
So how can any country like New Zealand claim to have no cases if they’re testing regularly.
If you are judging the spread of any virus by using PCR then that virus will never go away.
Taking an educated guess I’d imagine that these ‘case’ numbers are pulled out of thin air.
On the first “rest day” of the Vuelta approximately seven hundred people were tested for the virus. There was not one positive result. I wonder how the race organisers got around the false positive problem? Perhaps, they could share with the rest of us?
Exactly I’d be very intrigued.
They probably had the cycles on 10 instead of 30 or more
And therein lies the beauty of their scheme.
Even if they were testing for what they say they are they can increase or decrease positive test results as they see fit.
I imagine when the vaccine comes out the amplification cycles will decrease markedly and ‘cases’ will drop and hey presto the vaccine works.
Yup, its called manufacturing your own pandemic to cycle exactly how your “public health (sic) officials” predict
Until its time for the second shot.
Great comment.
On the 30th of December alarms bells were raised about this “new SARS virus.” Then New Years Eve comes and in China they begin to look for reagents.
On New Years Day Drosten is developing a PCR, and develops the PCR test parameters, before the results from China can be verified and proven before the Chinese results were even made public.
It appears Drosten’s PCR design appeared in a day- during the New Years holiday no less- with no material yet available from which to design his test.
How does that all work?
Meanwhile profits on Wall Street reached $27.6 billion in the first six months of the year, an 82% increase over the same period in 2019 and nearly equal to all of 2019’s pre-tax earnings of $28.1 billion.
I highly doubt Drosten spent his New Years Day designing a PCR test and especially as he had no material to work with.
All the evidence suggests this has been a long planned scam.
I read in the Daily Telegraph that the British government signed a contract with the advertising company on the 2nd March for all the slogans such as protect the NHS etc.
This was 3 weeks before the lockdown and I’m sure the slogans took a bit of time to put together.
Conveniently Ferguson’s computer models came out on the 16th March and was used to justify the lockdown.
Not one member of the media, nor any politicians nor any member of Sage nor anybody in the world has ever explained why they didn’t investigate Ferguson’s models.
It was been completely discredited and yet we are asked to believe no one bothered to verify it and especially with Ferguson’s record of being wildly inaccurate.
I believe the only exception was Tegnell of Sweden who did comment he challenged Ferguson and realised the model was a sham.
Tegnell has never publicly questioned the virus but my guess is he knows the truth which is why he didn’t lockdown Sweden and allowed life to continue with relative normality.
Again the disgusting hypnotising mantras. Build back better my as.. what i find very scary is that even some of the smartest individuals doesn’t seem to see this horror show.
The propaganda has been so intense even Josef Goebbels would be proud.
Sage even admit in their minutes they want to increase the level of personal threat by using the media to deliver hard hitting emotional messages.
It’s using fear to control the narrative so people lose the ability to think rationally.
Thankfully some of us can see through it.
More than you think– they see through it but just want to get on with things and so will wear the bloody masks– but I feel if the Build better back people push further they will draw a line in the sand. Its about how much inconvenience it is causing the average person. Sad but true
Great analysis. None of their story makes any sense.
Good observations. The case about Quingdao testing 9 million inhabitants in 5 days is also interesting in this regard, because it completely contradicts what we know about the PCR test.
You can read about this story in the MSM like the BBC (google it, I don’t post links. The story was circulating 12-15-ish October). Supposedly 12 “cases” were initially detected, connected to a hospital. They then supposedly went on to test the entire population of 9 million people. Here is a report from a MSM newspaper after supposedly 7.64 million tests:
“Some 7.64 million of the collected samples have been tested, with no new positive case reported so far.”
Right. That’s literally IMPOSSIBLE. just false positives alone should be in the thousands, if not tens or hundreds of thousands. It is literally not possible to run a PCR test that many times without generating enormous amounts of false positives.
So, we know that this story is FALSE. it is literally fake news, because it simply cannot be true. The question is, why was this story circulated?
Yes it’s fake news.
It’s completely impossible.
Interesting though that this virus just mysteriously disappeared out of China almost as quickly as it arrived.
Whilst most of the worlds economies are being decimated by lockdowns, China’s has recovered and is doing nicely.
The CCP are fully aware there is no SARS-CoV 2. They are laughing at the rest of the world.
Excellent points– it is all a political shell game.
Hi Paul,
MOST people are not aware that alleged pathogenic viruses cannot infect just any old host cell.
The game is rigged by virology. The cells must be “accessible, susceptible and permissive” they are special and are somehow endowed with special attributes that must also be appropriate to special attributes of the alleged virus which also has to be present in sufficient numbers.
Neither the viruses or these special host cells have any determinate conditions of existence they are simply postulated to exist by virology because of the functions they are required to perform in accordance to the fallacious and reductionist germ theory of Louis Pasteur and the speculative imagination of virologists. There’s a lot more to it than that but I hope it stimulates your interest.
The biggest tragedy of mankind is that the wonderful technologies we have invented, in computing, agriculture, chemistry, and in biology are all being used for evil, all hijacked by the military industrial machine, and used to destroy life, suppress life and not enhance and make it more beautiful. Imagine a world where all these technologies were being directed to really making our lives easier and better and fuller, Oh what a wonderful world that would be. America, with all its wealth, would be the most comfortable, amazing place on the planet, with amazing architecture and wonderful arts and culture, all off the back of generous social programs. Europe has hinted at what is possible but it too is hijacked by greedy wealthy elites.
The problem is we have made our psychopathic ‘warriors’, the controllers of everything nad our lives. We have allowed the madness of conflict to take too much power and too many resources. Our military system was intended to be used against real external ‘enemies’, but now it is being turned on ‘enemies’ within….. us.
Many of us have already realised that difference does not make an enemy, difference is merely an opportunity to learn. We forget this when we fall for the xenophobia, warmongering and illusions of national greatness which, the now normalised, far-right try to sell us.
We forget how much progress the real left, the traditional left, had made is creating freedom, equality and social justice, we have sorted so many problems and were heading in the right direction and creating a good system, which is now being dismantled by the far-right, racists, haters as we are hijacked again by the military machine back to war and hate.
You call out the globalists – which you describe as ” greedy wealthy elites” then you start pumping out globalist propaganda.
We are “xenophobic” and “racist” -presumably- if we resist the globalist plan to destroy our nations and culture with forced immigration.
We are “far-right”, as bad as Hitler himself – no doubt and of course, we are “haters”.
I hate that…
I take acception with your first line. Big assumption there. Who is to say whether these inventions are so wonderful? And last I checked there is good AND evil in everyone and everything. A very reductionist view you have!!!
“the doctor had worked with infected patients,”
A doctor, engaged in vaccination trials, caught by the virus for which the vaccination is intended, this is how they write drama, it will make people see him as a hero who died during the battle for the good cause. The BBC is a cheap whore, with fifth rank journalists writing cheap drama’s.
They’re not even that good.
Off-topic but the latest news is that ex-leader of the Labour Party has been suspended by the party as a result of his ‘anti-semitic’ activities (whatever they might be) but in other words speaking up for Palestinian Rights. This was the verdict of an organization which hitherto I had never heard of viz., The Equality and Human Rights Commission: a non-departmental public body in England and Wales, established by the Equality Act 2006 with effect from 1 October 2007. A bunch of yes-men. Of course the first out of the traps was Keir Starmer with his condemnation. I think we can say that the Labour party is effectively dead. Now we have two zionist parties ensconced in the mother of parliaments at Westminster – What joy.
It is just so ironic to see Jews forming a critical part of this tyranny. they have lost my support.
In New York City, Orthodox Jews are just about the only people protesting the lockdown.
An ideal time for a phoenix-style party, perhaps?
In the US they also have two Zionist parties, so, you could shake hands.
Actually you could extend that hand shaking much broader.
Labour is dead. Not content with dethroning their former leader, they have to stamp him into the ground — based on a witch hunt orchestrated by a third party that many regard to be utterly phony.
This is because they have no policies except kow-towing to whichever vested interest has the upper hand.
Westminster is one big gravy train.
Because we let it be.
Doubtless we shall be seeing those soviet style group photos of labour party high ups with more and more mysterious gaps in them in the future.
I will never vote Labour again. it’s finished. why would Starmer want to belong to the Labour party, there was only ever one reason, the same as Bliar, it was to stop it going to where Corbyn tried to take it, and if Starmer carries on being a good lad TPTB might even let him win the next election.
It looks like the Mossad purge of the UK has started and they are arresting the enemies of Israel like Corbyn. It will not sotp there.
I think there is something like 120 members’ friends of Israel’ within the top ranks of the labour party quite a few MPs, he should never have bowed down to them in the first place. I’m not a follower of David Icke, but the same twats have stopped three of his venues that I know of, they threaten the owners of the venues with bad publicity , and then they pull the plug on it, we will never win against those cunts , they own the press, tv channels , film studios the fuckin lot it’s over I think.
Don’t worry about Icke the CIA are looking after him, and like you are giving him undue credibility for his distracting people from reality.
Like me ? I did make the point I’m not a follower of him so how do you arrive at that. I brought him in to it to highlight something else. he doesn’t distract me because I’ve no interest in what he or Galloway says
did they suspend Blair for war crimes or sexying up the WMD dossers nope
You only ever had one party.
All too true and that’s not to mention the smaller parties and the unions who have their own ‘Friends of Israel’ group.
Do you think there’s any chance Jezza will sack those twats and start supporting Piers now 😉
Human Rights’ commissions throughout the Western world are politically motivated hit squads. They are the new gestapo.
France is going on a lockdown from tomorrow, you will again need a pass each time to go out. Schools will remain open, but not universities. You can go to work, but are strongly urged to work from home. Its even worse than last time because you need a mask everywhere.
You are not allowed to meet anyone not living with you otherwise (so its again dreadful for those living alone). Also last time, it was spring, now days are shortening, and its gloomy weather time, so its going to be too hard, especially as this is following on a nearly 2 month severe lockdown, followed by several unceasing measures, worsened over the months. Restaurants are to remain closed.
Its going to last at least until Dec. 1st, so more than 1 month. And there was mention that the vaccines would be available this summer and until then they had to make sure.
Please someone tell me why I am being treated as the worst of criminals, in solitary confinement for so long, and possibly only let out if I agree to be vaccinated?
Could someone tell me why the nightmare has gone even worse? Please can we instead ask to be shot by a firing squad? At least that death would be quicker.
So many – indeed, most of those who comment on this site – look way too far away to see who’s behind this madness. It isn’t the ruling elites or any other such boogeymen. No, it’s your friends and neighbors. Without their active cooperation, no madman stands a chance of determining the fate of everyone within a society.
Put simply, I generally despise people, who in their refusal to take a stand in their own behalf have allowed all the evil that has ever befallen humanity.
Granted it’s nowhere near as bad here in the US as in France – yet. But it is coming. My best defense against the isolation which may ensue is simply that, with rare exceptions, I will not miss the lack of human company one bit.
The phrase “The Banality of Evil” is not just a catchy PR slogan. Rather, it points to the very core of evil: the willingness to look the other way. There is only one way to fight evil; and it begins with Awareness. An attribute sorely lacking in most people.
Yes I agree, its a bit too much to keep saying that the 99% have to accept torture from the 1%, and blame the 1%.
In fact, I would say that Im not understanding one thing: until this point in history, people closed their eyes, because the torture was on others. I can understand that someone cares little if their neighbour is tortured, as long as its not them.
Also, however many, only a minority at any time were tortured, whether through tyranny or war, or whatever.
Now 99% are being tortured and yet accepting the torture. I thought the instinct of survival was ingrained in us: if someone comes to kill you, your react back, protect yourself at the very least, or even kill in self-defense without realizing you’re doing so.
People have convinced themselves that their torturers are ONLY torturing them to protect and save them from a far greater threat. They have to know on some level that’s not true; but since the pain of their torture is stretched out over their entire lives rather than all at once, they’re apparently okay with it.
“See, it don’t hurt all that much. Don’t be a bunch of whimps. A little pain is good for us.” Though actually no amount of pain is good for anyone.
A lot of people (esp. upper middle class people) don’t see it as torture, because they can work online, and they have comfortable houses, and Netflix and Amazon. and, I think this is key: PEOPLE STILL THINK THIS IS TEMPORARY. They don’t seem to see that the goalposts keep moving. It’s all “oh this virus is so horrible! but we can beat it!” Yes, people really do think that. The idea that it’s temporary means they can convince themselves (as someone recently said to me) that — “oh well so 2020 was a bust, but next year will be a good year!” No, no no. This is not temporary. Once people realize that–there will be uprisings, as in Italy.
Yes but the uprisings in Italy were apparently violent. And they didnt get that many people. What we need is something organized, long term, like Gandhi’s freedom movement, something that gets the upper middle classes on board. But there is no Gandhi, no real charismatic leadership: you need someone that everyone, your family round the corner, feels they can trust, and march with. Someone who gives others courage, the courage to go beyond their own fears and limitations.
Germany has the nearest to that, but still no one quite of that charisma and strategic intelligence.
I live in Germany, and as far as I can tell the German protests aren’t having any substantial effect. Apart from a few concessions to schoolkids here and there, restrictions only get tougher and tougher by the day. This is what happens when you let the middle class lead it: they ask the municipality for permission to protest, and the municipality ALLOWS it to happen provided that you wear masks and keep social distance. It’s a joke. What the Italians are doing is far more effective.
One could argue that the survival instinct and the accompanying priority of saving oneself only works in cases of immediate (thus physical local) danger. How often are moderns confronted with such situations? So the situations at hand are not situations which appeal directly to the survival instinct. If people would find themselves confronted with an emergency which appeals directly, unmediated by reason, to the survival instinct, like for instance being in a building where there is fire, they would surely put no mask on or listen to authority, they would immediately save themselves.
It is the situation in the corona scare case that everything is mediated by reason (and delayed by time, and gradually intensified), which suppresses direct instincts. Besides, psychologically we can get attached to everything, even a prison, like caged birds unwilling to leave the well known place which one became used to very quickly. That it is reason based on false arguments, that it is just a little bit of reason doesn’t matter. Reason, even a tiny bit, no matter whether invalid or valid suppresses basic instincts.
Besides, that is why they made up the creed ‘united in isolation’, people have been made to think that their compliance and sacrifices are for the good cause, for themselves and for the group, some even feel like hero’s. This is why shrewd demagogue politicians like Macron where quick to declare war against an invisible enemy.. It is the oldest method in history..
imo it becomes clearer if you look at it through the lens of an abusive relationship. The abused part rarely admits they’re being abused. But blaming the abused for staying in the relationship is pointless and counterproductive, because they’re either paralysed with fear, or convinced that they’re staying out of free choice, or both. It’s like the population is in an abusive relationship with their governments and global health institutions.
Yes I see what you mean, like some sado-masochist relation with a Stockholm syndrome. When we are out of this, future generations will truly have to analyse what took hold of world populations. This time just blaming a Hitler or someone will not be enough: we need to all go into soul-searching so the possibility it happens again gets lower.
sigh– its a standard “dont want to take responsibility for myself, my health etc.” lets let the govt and media tell me how to live. Standard dependency
I believe it’s more complex than that. Abuse victims often believe they’re acting out of free choice and create all sorts of rationalisations to convince themselves of that. I see the same behaviour among many (not all) people who wear a mask, for example. While others act like you mentioned and use the Nürnberg defense for everything.
Misanthrope
And proud of it.
If a person beats his dog mercilessly for years and the dog then goes out and kills a child, would you hold the dog or the human morally responsible? We are born with free will from our Creator but when people are programmed constantly to accept this authoritarian crap from the moment they poke their heads out of the uterus, is it any wonder so many behave “deplorably.” as the Beast would express it. Are you familiar with the techniques of MK Ultra trauma based mind control which uses torture and drugs to split children and infants into many different alter personalities, which can then be programmed like a computer to be beta whores or delta assassins? Your take on it is way to simplistic. In then end we must refuse to comply to the limits of our courage and set an example of alternate and better behavior.
I’ll “agree to disagree” with you on this. I believe the problem is far less complex than you make it out to be. If you ever want to witness human behavior on a microcosmic level, be part of a Homeowners Association (HOA) and attend the meetings – better yet, be on the HOA Board. You will see herd mentality in its purest essence. If the Board is popular, it can get away with anything; if it is unpopular, everything worthwhile it does will simply be ignored. MK Ultra is as superfluous as it is irrelevant to human behavior.
Ironically, dogs which have been abused are far less likely to attack humans. Certain breeds have been bred to accentuate their aggressive traits – which in itself can be said to be a form of abuse.
As to “Free Will” in a religious context, it simply isn’t there. God is said to be omniscient; therefore God knows everything a person can ever do; if God knows what a person is going to do, then that person is not truly choosing to do anything it does, but is merely acting out a pre-ordained script. God and Free Will are mutually exclusive concepts.
Macron is a war criminal. Lockdowns are crimes against humanity.
As you say – why are innocent people being treated worse than convicted criminals? Nuremberg style trails are required.
The french are showing themselves to be the cowards they always were. No principles, no morality. The compliance to the mask wearing is 100% in Paris, they are cowards.
I agree. I have as yet to meet anyone in France to really understand and to also show empathy for one other, help one other, except 3 elderly people in bad health who may not last this period.
I deliberately say
and” because I did try to get those who understand to show mutual empathy and help one other in these times, well they all behaved unpleasantly. It seems largely a case of
sauve qui peut”, i.e. of running away notably to the countryside, thereby falling in the trap (since by forcing people out of cities, they are making protest far less likely since people are far more isolated in the countryside), and just not caring, not even an email, nothing, even inquiring if I or anyone else they know are ok.
Given Ive since had an accident while visiting a friend abroad and cannot since walk, thats indeed very kind. To tell the truth I wish the accident had killed me rather than left me in pain and unable to put my foot on the ground. Luckily I am staying at a friend’s and we wondered if I should be taken to emergency. I tried to hold out as I dont want to be tested and goodness knows what else, but I cant afford to lose long term mobility, so will be going later today.
Good luck with that, I really hope it turns out well. I know the medical system in France adn especially Paris is still working well, and I hope they sort you out quickly.
Am not in France though, somewhere where its working very poorly…
is your leg sore or back.? or both
if you not on meds then arnica gel and white willow bark fantastic for pain natural no side effect s
was you out dancing drunk and fell ? ;0)
No Im afraid I just slipped on a wet pavement! Its not too black. Its sore and the ankle is now swelled. But Im actually hoping its just sprained because I can move my toes, and that it will be ok by itself. Thinking about it, its better to avoid emergencies these days, and where I am you have to go there for xray and I sure dont want to be tested. i cant bear my weight. It was lucky i am staying with friends as goodness knows what id have done otherwise.
Aw Hope. Suerte (good luck) with the Injury. I’ve had many and recovery is never as bad as you think.
But worse, I’ve also, during this madness, thought that I’d be better off dying, because I am not going to be able to handle either much more of the lockdown or the so called “great reset” total online data slave crap. But I have hope for Europe, even if I don’t have hope for the US. Take care of your foot….
what’s happening with the yellow vests?
The problem with the YV is that they had begun powerfully. To begin with their actions were local. And they were highly successful. Then they decided they would mainly have Paris demos. And then it was easy for the government to round them up. They’ve long been infiltrated. Another weak point is that they remained a truly grassroot movement and none of the so called educated upper middle classes joined them. Now in history, at least French history, no movement without proper leadership has ever really succeeded.
Also they made an unforgiving mistake: they did not take a stand against the lockdowns and measures. I know for sure that those academics who had all along against them but gradually came to turn
against the covid scenario and measures, were very upset for their absence: as they said, where are the YV now that we need them.
They could have then united the resistance. To this day, the anti-covid narrative remains a side issue for the YV.
So all in all they have since this autumn been neutralized to a large extent and lost support.
Interesting. I thought that the fact that the YV remained grassroots was a strength. Here in the US, every movement is either immediately co-opted by Dems or Repubs or whoever, or it starts out astroturfed.
Talking about “The French” in this way is, to my mind, absolutely unworthy of anyone who has an interest in what this site offers to decent people.
There is no such thing as “The French”, except inasfar as they speak a different language, and for every “bad” French person, I can show you an American or a Brit who could match them in every way.
I am not easily shocked, but the upvotes on this DO shock me.
Is this something which has somehow leaked out from the freedom we enjoy here to criticize a certain “chosen” people, with the result that some of us are beginning to think it is okay to tar and feather any whole nation with the reputation of its worst individuals?
This is what our worst enemies do.
For Pete’s sake, get a grip, people. The cowards, the people without principle or morality – all of them – live in our street.
Well said.
sure they do, but different societies have different histories, and this affects collective behaviour even long afterwards. There’s nothing racial about it. Regarding France, 1789 was fine. But they had 1793 when neighbours denounced neighbours and people were guillotined for no reason, ordinary people, as well as some of the best people. In the Vendée, there was an actual genocide. French society has been extremely divided since. In 1940 society collaborated massively, contrary to even Norway, where it was mainly the authorities.
Now to make up for it, a tiny minority in France has been among the bravest of individuals: the resistant fighters of the 1st hour in 1940 for instance. As you’re now realizing it, its far harder to fight an internal enemy when it is the majority than an external invading power.
Spot on, but although they are cowards, when they get angry, they will get very very angry, and I doubt Macron will make it out of Paris alive.
You have never lived in another country.
Does that include the Gilet Jaunes ?
Zio-Macron, including the French leaders who went before him. Zio-Macron after his election, the first thing he did was to morally whip the French people because of WWII, ‘always remember’ you know, and he will do anything to keep the French small and under the thumb. To always remember, keeping up the blame and the alleged guilt about whatever they can invent, and to declare war against non existing enemies in order to speed up the agenda, that is why the slick suits are there. It is a psychological power play. you keep the other under control by constantly pointing to his faults, real and made up, and so you can guide him to become good. People play this game individually, but it can also be played out collectively. People should refuse to participate in these games of blame, guilt and fear, but many love it.
Yes, and this time without the trials ending up whitewashing society at large.
welcome back hope Germany is also gone down and over half the u.k is also in lockdown and wales Scotland
Thanks for remembering ame.
The people of France should choose whether it is to be Macron and his criminal gang of CORPORATE FASCIST MOBSTER PSYCHOPATHS or SANITY.
https://twitter.com/cyan_nishat/status/1291672399885172736/photo/1
“Oops Macron’s Granny Bride forgot its makeup again.”
“Could someone tell me why the nightmare has gone even worse?”
Because those responsible are enjoying their power, like hyenas, smelling blood, fear and weakness they become even more bloodthirsty.
Yes I believe you may well be right…
I know someone who is a true believer, she became financially dependent on (lower) authorities, then complained to me why in despite of conforming to corona policies even more than others (quite fanatic i’d say), they are ever more cracking down on her, and others get away with many things. I didn’t formulate it as harsh as above, but yes, people can sense fear and someone being subordinate, and some love it and have developed a taste for it. Besides, in this country, kicking down and snitching is a hobby of quite some people.
Also, their desperation to remain unaccountable is making them thrash out all the more wildly.
It is baffling, buy most likely a smoke screen for the worst that is yet to come: the financial crisis…
Time to get the pitchforks out. Can never fathom how they let the slippery banker Macron rule their country. Then again we have this little criminal cabal in London inventing “rules” and peddling fear porn with assistance from a sewage manufacturer called the BBC .
It was well orchestrated: it seemed until the last few weeks before the elections that Fillon would win. I may not agree with Fillon’s standoints about this or that, but he foremost had the good of his country at heart. This is why he kept going to Russia to meet Putin to bring back good relations with Russia.
And then they created this scandal around him that he had employed his wife and a friend of his had also employed his wife. Now, this friend had a private company and frankly he can give a job to anyone. As for her having served as his assistant in parliament, how many men have employed their wives as secretaries, and as their assistant? This frankly was usual in France say among doctors, and shop keepers. And real corruption where a wife is given a public money supported job she certainly is not the best candidate for is the most common thing in academia. And Im sure its also very common in other higher professions. Here you couldnt even say she was not very well qualified for the positions she was paid for, possibly she was the best candidate even.
Anyhow, as I wrote in an above comment, France is extremely divided and one of the strong divisions is on a class basis. You just dont know what a gaping abyss there is between social classes, worse than in the UK.
So the media paid for by their globalist overlords went full into turning Fillon into some sort of highly corrupt character, which he wasnt, there were court cases with the judges complying (in France, a friend studying to be a barrister had explained to me that anyone failing to be one, could become a judge, so being a judge in France hasnt got the aura it has in the UK).
And even to this day the lower 1/2 of society (I hate these expressions, but dont know what to use) are anti Fillon even though they knew from the beginning and even more so now that Macron was a candidate of the Globalists (he’s an ex-Rothschild bank person, he’s close to the Rockefeller foundation according to the Le Monde Diplomatique), even though the fact that a man rarely has a wife that much older than him, especially marrying such an older worman at an early age, and moreover she was his teacher and he an adolescent (especially with that age different at that time of life, women are much more mature than men), which certainly should make people doubt his psychological well being.
At least they’re protesting in Italy–all over Italy. Here in the US almost nobody protests this shit.
Remember the Bournemouth beach story and people went to the beach in summer how dare they!!!!
On that day
this was announced and wasn’t important enough to make the news
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has finally refused to investigate benefits deaths this year after dragging its feet on making a decision on the matter for over a year.
The Disability News Service reports that Labour MP Debbie Abrahams first approached the EHRC in April 2019 to ask them to look into links between the DWP and deaths of benefits claimants. (remind folks 150.000 deaths over a 10 year period they named it austerity)
Eight months ago before lockodwn and U>K s/elections the EHRC said it was reviewing what “potential” work it could undertake to tackle “discriminatory decision-making in the social security system” and would respond to Abrahams “in due course”.
Now, however, after again being approached by Abrahams, the EHRC has said it will not be able to carry out an inquiry into the DWP this year and blamed the pandemic for the further delay.
But the isreal thing IN u.k news today just before the usa selection seem priority but fuck English people who where killed due to the policy’s and THOSES policy are still about now as the Bs19 has created more people on that system which has theses policy’s.
All about protecting
the venerablechosen
Remind folks Israhell has been charged with war crimes at last and needs all the sympathy it can get and nettyboy Netanyahu: been charged fraud and corruption
Of course this article is anti semetic for pointing this out
We should start calling them the New Normal Labour Party
Great report, thanks. Such a story deserves huge exposure, and were MSM outlets still able and interested in investigative journalism, would get it. But the MSM no longer want to inform citizens and speak truth to power. They want to reform the inferior, problematic plebs and protect power from truth.
The false oppositon, at Talkradio are folding in the face of a possible vaccine, that was always their role.
The deep state are now concentrating on what they can salvage from this crisis, so they don’t risk a real exposing of the fraud.
Economist Johnathan Davis spoke of the Great Reset on Talk Radio on Monday this week in and interview with Richard Madeley
The trouble is he is bit thick. So for one thing he gets right, he’ll get 10 things wrong. A simple soul and very representative of the majority of the population.
The first vaccines don’t need to be dangerous, that is as red herring, they will not work at all. They are a placebo to get the whole drug administration system in place. They will not need to kill Covid, because Covid has already exhausted itself. All they will do is to stop using the tests that are giving false positives.
Headline will be:’’ Covid test showing too many false positives’’
They will expose the tests as a fraud, as it always was, as they roll out the useless vaccine. Covid ‘cases’ will then fall but we will all then be in the drug administration machine.
They will not inject it, they will use a nose spray, so expect expect to be sprayed every time you do anything. From flying to the theatre.
Headline will be: ‘’frequent spraying does not damage health’’
this turns the whole population into a mass drugs trial, where the governmenet will test their new drugs. Areas like Scotland and Detroit or the poor areas of Europe will get special drug tests, they always were very special, when t ocmes to testing policy.
Headline will be: ‘’flu vaccine administers to whole population in spray.’’
It is even better than the google app, which people know is a fraud, because it plays on fear and offers instant protection. Millions will die as a result of this system of course, that goes without saying.
The vaccines are a part of the apparatus of control. Covid is about controlling the masses via technology.
Remember we have had a victory in the Covid App, they lost, because it is being rejected en masse by the population. we need to reject the vaccination too.
More generally speaking we also need to look at Syria and the failed coup in Bolivia, the Empire’s operations are falling all over the world, they have lost it.
Except that the mainstream media refuse to recognize it, so nobody knows that they have lost it.
Ingenious, so crafty it’s probably correct. Perhaps it’s unwise to give them ideas, though I feel sure the thousands of think tanks staffed with brainy psychopaths will have thought up even more devious schemes.
It was all worked out decades ago.
I think a lot is being played by ear, and is responsive, we can see them changing direction all the time. In fact it is all a little confused, they keep fucking up.
Overly wealthy control freaks playing God. Contracting out the nefarious work to minions who act with unseemly alacrity, drunk on the same power to meddle and control, as though they’d been waiting all their lives for this moment.
Why are they so keen to stick needles in people? Why did Gates talk with such relish about jamming them into the arms of little children?
The sick bastards are continuing the work of mass experimentation on humans which was a hallmark of the Nazis and of Project MK-Ultra (which started just a few short years after more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers and technicians were helpfully ”relocated” to the USA and put to work by the government of that country).
Don’t expect any obligatory vaccines, masks or lockdowns under the next Trump administration. Provided the globalists/deep state don’t succeed in killing him.
But then again, there’s Operation Warp Speed– vaccine hunt which trump handed to the MILITARY to manage (and probably dispense) So i don’t think it matters which moron is in the white house. this will keep on unless we stop it. And, no, I don’t think that will happen, given what i see.
Its a money making exercise , a way to transfer public funds to private companies–they dont really care if there is a vaccine. Its R&D money for other things– ie the sewage tracking stuff– yup look it up
You ask why?
Sorry to give such a cliché answer, but it’s just money and power.
Staggering amounts of both.
Money and power, of course. But I just get the very uncomfortable feeling that they also get a sexual thrill from the thought of doing such invasive things to other people’s bodies.
Hard to know that, but it wouldn’t surprise me.
Still, in the face of the sort of money we’re talking about here, I think many of them would give up any kind of sexual gratification for life.
They are not human, except in the most rudimentary way – that of resembling humans.
Yeah, a mentally and spiritually healthy human doesn’t do the things that they do. That callous disregard for other people’s suffering. They seem possessed.
Well put. “Possessed” is exactly what they are.
Good article, John. I was interested to see the reported circumstances of the Brazilian doctor’s death. As you say, John, we cannot be certain of anything we are told. But what it took me back to was an interview with, I think, Dolores Cahill in which she said that she had serious concerns about all the vaccines under development but one type gave her more cause for concern that the others.
She was referring to a two-part vaccine, given with a four week window between the two doses. I can’t recall the technical details but she explained that the two parts have different purposes. In brief, during that four week window, the immune system is compromised by the first round of vaccine and the recipient has a significantly heightened risk of a cytokine storm if they come into contact with any coronavirus before they have received the second round. Makes you wonder if this may have happened in this case.
I am now reading:
Dissolving illusions
Disease, Vaccines And the Forgotten history
by Suzanne Humphries, MD and Roman Bystrianyk
downloadable hassle-free from: (and probably others)
https://www.pdfdrive.com/dissolving-illusions-disease-vaccines-and-the-forgotten-history-d195020876.html
Forgotten history indeed: it turns out that even smallpox vaccine caused many deaths, at least initially.
Tks for the link!
This is an excellent book. I would recommend purchasing rather than downloading a PDF. Support the authors and publisher.
Fair point!
It is also downloadable from archiv.org and listed as OpenSource, so I suppose the authors gave permission…
https://archive.org/details/SuzanneHumphriesMDDissolvingIllusionsDiseaseVaccinesAndTheForgottenHistory2013Pdf
Conveniently Fauci’s wife Christine Grady works in bio-ethics at the NIH. One of her areas of expertise is communitarianism, which encompasses getting people to agree to volunteer.
The vaccines still do– look at Africa.
Voices the BBC will never broadcast
A distraught Italian woman bravely protests against the terrible loss of freedoms, poverty and hunger that lockdown has inflicted on her family
‘Corona Scandal’ is a war on decent, law abiding people. Respect to Italians who are protesting for freedom
https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1321785323676991489?s=20
This video needs to be subtitled into English and seen by millions around the world. It is emblematic of the human suffering that lockdowns have inflicted on populations. Suffering and tragedy the mainstream media has deliberately ignored and concealed
Thanks to Robin Monotti Graziadei for posting
Reminder: had the coalition government under populist Matteus Salvini not been brought down and replaced by pro-EU and leftist politicians, Italians wouldn’t be subject to authoritarian measures like this woman describes. Because the authorities wouldn’t be bowing to the Gates-WHO fake science orthodoxy on how to stop wu-flu.
I’m guessing all politicians around the world are succumbing to the Covid Cabal.
Makes no difference what political colour they are. Apart from Sweden and Belarus, show me a country that’s refused to implement restrictions
Okay, I agree with her passionate protest absolutely.
But cynicism has to work both ways. We can’t just use it where it suits us personally.
Time and again, the MSM news – yes, the mainstream, broadcast videos of a very upset woman screaming at somebody – or something – while others in the same crowd stare at her as if they think she has really gone over the top, and they’re not sure they really want to be associated with her.
This sort of video does not support the cold, scientific truth that a terrible, criminal scandal is being perpetrated upon us. It distracts us into tut-tutting about a conceivably-staged performance by an individual who appears to have lost it, or who is over-acting in the knowledge that a video of her is being made. If she is genuine, of course she has my fullest sympathy, but we have no way of knowing whether she often acts that way in her daily life at home and at work, or whether she just likes publicity.
Yes, that’s cynical. But it’s also a mistake to think that distractions from the most important aspects of this scandal could never be orchestrated by those who fear serious scrutiny.
I’m listening when real experts with nothing to lose by telling the truth (except perhaps their lives…) come forward and show us with facts, sources, tables, graphs, human intelligence and human insight what is happening to our entire race right now.
As far as I’m concerned, if the media show us something which could easily be staged, then it probably has been staged.
Stay focused, dear people. Not only does this site rightly indicate that “facts really ought to be sacred” but I would say in this context that ONLY facts should be sacred.
Videos can be staged, and we all know it. Just as I can state here unequivocally that I do NOT know whether this one has been.
It’s prudent to be cynical, but people are actually killing themselves because of lockdown. A close friend has been suicidal – paramedics at 4am. I would like to go to Dignitas (or somewhere) and end my own life now. Life has become a living nightmare devoid of hope and joy.
I do not believe this poor woman is overreacting. We are seeing genuine, sincere suffering. The only people not suffering are the super rich and the politicians.
” decent, law abiding people”
The amount of laws and regulations modern democratic people have to abide to, even before the corona scare, makes them not decent, but slaves, or, if in support of the modern system, dictators themselves. Perhaps you should become a politician, as politicians are also very fond of this simplistic sentimental demagogic creed..
To Mr Goss: I can only hope your wish for Alex of the Phone to be making decent money was said tongue in cheek. Because it is ultimately those who carry out the fiendish plans who bear the greatest responsibility. NO DECENT HUMAN BEING should ever man the phones or take the calls of those who would actually submit themselves or recommend someone for a stint as a lab rat.
It would be like having a phone-in in Nazi Germany, where the fraulein was taking names of those who might like to take a train ride to a summer camp.
£100 towards future legal action for brain damage doesn’t seem like a whole lot. The gov’t are really taking the piss.
Those not brainwashed are watching the brainwashed march towards their own brain damage in an effort to keep everyone safe from their civil rights, their human rights, conspiracy theorists, eminent doctors, and thriving economies.
Slaves don’t need a thriving economy, civil rights or possessions, and a doctor will be called only to confirm that the chattel has stopped working.
Gates and the vaccines are a patsy. Neither the alleged crisis nor the motivations have anything to do with public health.
They are accomplices after the fact, nevertheless.
And I understand the penalties for that are often pretty severe.
Again. Humanity not asking the relevant questions: ‘What are cases?’ and ‘do I need a vaccine for a coronavirus?’ and ‘does wearing a face mask for a long time cause harm?’.
It used to be the case that governments would encourage populations to develop healthy immune systems.
an excited lady called mossad global london radio glr yesterday.
one of the big farma pharma companies is doing a 6 month test on vitamin d.
corona flu colds immune system pro or con
vit d trials by big pharma
she said they told her a belief exists in some circles that vit d can help support immune function. a belief exists nice words.
they will be injecting the vitamins
which is nice
one would assume with the same technology as a vaccine
Come along, kiddie-winkies! Here we are children, come and get your lollipops, lollipops, come along my little ones. They’re all free today, cherry pie, cream puffs, ice cream, treacle tart vitamins
come along now
In 1976, doctors in Los Angeles went on strike, and the mortality rate dropped 18%.
life is cheap for the billion pound medical companies i recall when
medical testing trails was 3-5K then a decade ago a trail went savagely wrong and made it to the press now recommend a friend what a fiend you must be and get 100£
Should email them bojo and matt hancock trump bill gates anyone who seem to be
selling the vaccine or antibody viral nasal spray wonder cure them email them as a possible person/s who will be really interested – lots of 100£ there
Covid-19-related complications
HIv aids related complications
Basic op had complications add the famous line we did the best we could
hospital visit and guess what complications
he she died of cancer errr no they did not they died for the medication they gave them and the chemotherapy they would of lived longer without that poison added
Gulf War Syndrome remember that complications
general practiti on er rather not
why need vaccine when sanitizer gel kills the virus and you
Not all experts and doctors are liars or under the control of big pharma or silenced by the fear of losing their jobs, and the vitamin D story seems legit. New research from Spain shows that 80% of hospitalised patients were deficient in D. Unlike Remdesivir or new vaccines, big pharma could never make millions from cheap vitamin D supplements. So there is no known motive to fake such science, unlike with HCQ research.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/10/201027092216.htm
Better stock up on Vitamin D. If Big Pharma is looking at it, it’s just a matter of time till it becomes a prescription only drug and ceases to be available over the counter.
Howard dearest between sun up and sun down is vit d get out during them times
if you want to power up your fruit and veg especially mushrooms leave them in the sun either sun up or sun down
it not rocket science and doesn’t need to be synthesized bottled and resold
Thanks for your advice; I’ll pass it along to those who live way far north.
BTW, while we’re out in the sun getting our natural vitamin D, how’s the best way to avoid breathing in the muck the geoengineers fill the sky with? And what’s the best method for dodging UV-C rays the collapsing ozone layer lets in?
Thanks.
Reminds me of why we put peanut butter in mousetraps rather than 5yr old cheddar
Diet, injections and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. The Impact of Science on Society, Bertrand Russell, 1952, p.66. However unpleasant, the book has many excellent insights and is well worth studying.
Lol. So now they are putting the tech in a vial of D. Unbelievable. Injecting it. Completely unnecessary.
”The sinister programme of Bill Gates to vaccinate the world”
Why is it sinister to vaccinate the world?…..If the vaccine works it is not sinister at all.
Because you cannot vax against a virus that does not exist.
The virus exists, but it’s not anywhere near as deadly as is being made out.
It barely affects the under-50s.
No one has ever found any new virus, The CDC don’t have anything, no one has ever isolated or grown any new virus, it’s a con. The old people were locked in abandoned, neglected and killed in the tens of thousands by western nations, and we all know that if people think they are really sick they can make themselves really sick.
The government says they have not isolated it.
No vaccine should be mandatory.
All vaccines have not been proven to be safe or effective.
Pharma companies have total immunity against damages during this covid era. Before that for other vaccine injuries there was Vaccine Court. A joke.
Many, if not most, of Gates’ vaccine programs in the third world have caused more harm that the diseases they were supposedly intended to prevent.
“IF the vaccine works…” then everything is Hypothetically Hunky Dory? That’s a very big IF.
No flu vaccine has ever worked. Proof: annual flu shots do not prevent annual flu epidemics. Further proof: Covid is the Latin name for Bird Flu, but after years of search no Covid vaccine has turned up to prevent poultry epidemics. Real Covid is smarter than Hypothetical If.
Because Gates is a well-known eugenicist, and funds the corrupt WHO?
this guy also reminds me of why we put peanut butter in mousetraps and not 5yr old cheddar
Depends on what they’re vaccinating people with.
A vaccine that’s produced in less than two years hasn’t been fully evaluated in clinical trials.
There are many additives that they put in other than attenuated virus, some of which can give nasty side effects.
Vaccines are fraud. As are viruses.
A vaccine is just a drug. Any covid vaccine will have side effects and may offer no clinical benefit to a great part of the population coerced into wanting it. So for those, the drug is a pure negative, with risks varying from a mild form of the disease to brain damage to death. Even for those falling in the clinical benefit group, the side effects may outweigh the benefits.
No. A vaccine is not a drug. A drug binds to a receptor. It causes a reaction that is measurable. A vaccine is a biologic. It’s not a drug and there’s nothing in it for health. Nothing. And the immune system does not need any kind of rehearsal so don’t even go there.
That was a really succinct way of explaining it. Well said.
Last night I had my inevitable 5 seconds of exposure to the MSM (Can’t avoid it no matter how much I try). And there was this guy with a tube up his nose whispering in a sepulchral voice, “I …managed…to …come …(cough cough) …through ….it” And I just had to laugh. Stick a camera on me recovering from pneumonia or even that last bout of food poisoning and you’d get the same effect. (Without the tube but hey! – I’ll stick this straw up!)
So this is the way it’s going? Somebody collapses on TV every minute? Line them up like skittles. Meanwhile I’ll bet nobody shows an interview with the wife of the guy who died with a misdiagnosed gall stone all due to the lockdown.
The MSM is complicit in crimes against humanity
“The fake news media is the greatest enemy of the people”, says Trump. So was he lying or joking? Trump-haters should also note that what they believe about Orange Man Bad comes from the MSM. Try listening to Trump instead is my advice.
Suddenly I’m afraid of Trump. Any dissent will be labelled fake news
When Trump says ‘the fake news media are the greatest enemy if the people”, he’s neither joking nor lying. Trump-haters on this forum may also note that their opinions on Trump come from the MSM, which they say they cannot trust. (1 deletion, first repost)
You’re overlooking the people here whose opinions on the Trump clown do NOT come from the MSM, but from simple observation of him at work.
I’m assuming you’re mature enough not to make the mistake of thinking that this means I support Biden.
Washington went down the plughole years ago, and I can’t see anything salvageable where it used to be. So I suppose we need something else instead.
Trying living in Toronto– we are WAY too close for comfort. Time to build that wall!
We can thank trump, the great deregulator, for allowing big Pharma off the liability hook in the US.
Reagan.