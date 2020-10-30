Class Consciousness in the Age of COVID

Colin Todhunter
Prior to the appearance of COVID-related restrictions and lockdowns, neoliberal capitalism had turned to various mechanisms in the face of economic stagnation and massive inequalities: the raiding of public budgets, the expansion of credit to consumers and governments to sustain spending and consumption, financial speculation and militarism.
Part and parcel of this has been a strategy of ‘creative destruction’ that has served to benefit an interlocking directorate of powerful oil, agribusiness, armaments and financial interests, among others. For these parties, what matters is the ability to maximise profit by shifting capital around the world, whether on the back of distorted free trade agreements which open the gates for plunder or through coercion and militarism which merely tear them down.
In the so-called ‘developed’ nations, notably in the US and the UK, along the way millions of jobs have been offshored to cheap labour economies. In effect, societies have become hollowed out. They have increasingly resembled empty boxes whereby the main component lurking inside is a giant mechanical hand of government and media propaganda with the threat of state violence lying in wait. And its only function is to pull the lid shut if anyone ever dares to tear it open and shed light on things. If successful, they will see the immorality, the lies, the hypocrisies.
And they would also be able to identify cynical methods of social control that have assumed a different level in 2020 with constant COVID fear propaganda being pumped out on a daily basis. If we take the UK, the fact is that excess deaths in 2020 are not out of the ordinary when looking back over a 25-year period.
But we continue to see the rolling out of near-endless restrictions and tiered lockdowns across the country based on questionable PCR tests and the designation of healthy, asymptomatic people as ‘cases’. The narrative has shifted from COVID deaths and ‘flattening the curve’ to an obsession with ‘cases’ as the curve became flattened and COVID-related deaths bottomed out.
Even at the height of government- and media-driven COVID paranoia, over 90% of ‘COVID deaths’ were most likely due to the serious co-morbidities listed on the death certificates of the mainly over-75s who make up the vast majority of such deaths.
COVID marks a crucial stage of neoliberal capitalism. Under yet another strategy of creative destruction, millions of livelihoods across the world continue to be destroyed and small businesses are on the edge of bankruptcy.
But this is precisely what is supposed to happen when we acknowledge that it is all part of the ‘great reset’ as explained by the recent article ‘Klaus Schwab and his great fascist reset’ which appeared on the OffGuardian website: a transformation of society resulting in permanent restrictions on fundamental liberties and mass surveillance as entire sectors are sacrificed to boost the bottom line of the pharmaceuticals corporations, the high-tech/big data giants, Amazon, Google, major global chains, the digital payments sector, biotech concerns, etc.
In other words, a ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ which historian Luciana Bohne recently noted on her Facebook page is going to result in a different economy based on new businesses and sectors. In turn, this means older enterprises are to be driven to bankruptcy or absorbed into monopolies. It also entails massive job losses.
Although COVID is being blamed, Bohne notes that the shutting down of the old economy was already happening as there was insufficient growth, well below the minimum tolerable 3% level to maintain the viability of capitalism.
Bohne quotes the World Bank to underline her point:
In order to reverse this serious setback [COVID] to development progress and poverty reduction, countries will need to prepare for a different economy post-COVID, by allowing capital, labor, skills, and innovation to move into new businesses and sectors.”
World Bank, October 2020 Report
Economies are being ‘restructured’ and ‘downsized’ and COVID restrictions and lockdowns are being used as a battering ram to implement this agenda.
It is very revealing that Matt Hancock, British minister for health, gave a speech to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Fourth Industrial Revolution in October 2017. Klaus Schwab was also in attendance.
And I’m delighted to speak alongside so many impressive colleagues who really understand this, and alongside Professor Klaus Schwab who literally ‘wrote the book’ on the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Your work, bringing together as you do all the best minds on the planet, has informed what we are doing, and I’m delighted to work with you.”
If readers take time to read the aforementioned piece, they may well be disturbed by many of the beliefs Schwab holds for the future. And now, three years on from Hancock’s presentation, we are seeing him play an active role in implementing the type of scenario Schwab has set out in his various books and speeches by rolling out further restrictions and phased lockdowns, mass surveillance measures, vaccination projects, authoritarian government and economic devastation.
Hancock really does seem to be taking his cue from the influential Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum.
COVID is being used to inject neoliberal capitalism with new life by destroying livelihoods and implementing a social and economic tectonic shift. If people in the richer countries are perplexed by the destruction of livelihoods under the pretext of COVID, they need look no further than India to appreciate why governments wage financial and social war on their own people and the type of brutality they are capable of and whose interests they ultimately serve.
There is a plan for the future of that country and most of its current farmers do not have a role in it. India remains an agrarian-based society with over 60% of the population still relying on agriculture either directly or indirectly for their livelihood.
Successive administrations have been making farming financially nonviable with the aim of moving farmers out of agriculture and into the cities to work in construction, manufacturing or the service sector, despite these sectors not creating anything like the number of jobs required. By uprooting the agrarian base, we are seeing a fundamental attack on Indian society.
The aim is to displace the existing labour-intensive system of food and agriculture with one dominated by a few transnational corporate agribusiness concerns which will then control the sector. Agriculture is to be wholly commercialised with large-scale, mechanised (monocrop) enterprises replacing family-run farms that help sustain hundreds of millions of rural livelihoods, while feeding the urban masses.
As is currently happening in the West, small independent concerns (in this case, smallholder farmers) are being driven to bankruptcy. So why would anyone set out to deliberately run down what is effectively a productive system of agriculture that feeds people, sustains livelihoods and produces sufficient buffer stocks? Similarly, why in 2020 are governments facilitating economic destruction?
Politicians are effectively facilitating the needs of global capital and all it entails: a system based on endless profit growth, crises of overproduction and market saturation and a need to constantly seek out, create or expand into new, untapped markets to maintain profitability.
India’s agrarian base is being destroyed at the behest of predatory commercial interests (via the Indo-US Knowledge Initiative on Agriculture, World Bank directives and WTO policies) and the peasantry is being dealt a knock-out blow so global agribusiness and retail concerns can capture financially lucrative markets and further incorporate the agri-food sector into their global supply chains.
Looking at the Industrial Revolution in England, historian Michael Perelman has detailed the processes that whipped the English peasantry into a workforce coerced into factory wage labour. Peasants left their land to work for below-subsistence wages in dangerous factories being set up by a new, rich class of industrial capitalists.
Perelman describes the policies through which peasants were forced out of agriculture, not least by the barring of access to common land. A largely self-reliant population was starved of its productive means.
It was brutal, just like ongoing developments in India. And what we are now seeing are vested interests forcing through a Fourth Industrial Revolution across the world. This too is brutal and is also having dire consequences in places like India as I have previously outlined in the article ‘Coronavirus Capitalism: Entrenching Dispossession and Dependency’.
The encouragement of identity politics, narcissism, apathy and consumerism’s irretrievable materialism, among other things, have undermined ordinary people’s capacity for action. Not so the billionaire class pushing through the ‘great reset’ which is acutely aware of its own interests.
A lack of class consciousness among ordinary people debilitates their ability to unite and recognise that their interests and those of the government and the people they really serve are diametrically opposed. Free from the shackles of mainstream propaganda, ordinary people would be better placed to resist current restrictions and challenge the prevailing narrative on COVID.
Unfortunately, those who might be expected to be pivotal in this – prominent figures and media outlets which claim to be of the ‘left’ – have failed to lead by example and have capitulated to the agenda of those who are driving the COVID narrative, the restrictions, the fear, the rolling out of draconian surveillance and rushed-through vaccines and the economic devastation leading to millions of job losses.
What must be regarded as the ‘establishment left’ has done little more than cheerlead restrictions and lockdowns.
What is it the Marines say: The Difficult We Do Immediately; The Impossible Takes A Little Longer. What I say is: The Pretend Humans See Immediately. The Obvious They Never See.
I’m not talking about the Obvious attempt to corral humanity into a straight jacket by the global elites. No, I’m talking about the infinitely more Obvious end of human civilization all together. Unless people can get off the planet, that’s it; game over. There’s no place left to go. We’ve used it all up. And replaced it with absolutely nothing.
Each new thing we do brings the end of (what they euphemistically call) “civilization” closer to the edge. The Fourth Industrial Revolution will be the impetus needed to finally push it over the edge entirely.
When people everywhere truly believe wearing a mask will save them, that’s all she wrote.
Great article , but China not India is the model for turning the planet into a termite colony /ants nest ? The rest of the planets elites simply are following China’s lead, which began in earnest with Mao’s demise circa 1976
In other words…
-Hi Klausy what are you up to?
-Ah,you alright Matty.Nosing,just writing zome linez for my negzt book like: F*ck meeting you friendz/F*ck shaking handz
You know…
-ok ok sounds good old sport
Talk to you later! Kiss kiss.
OT but I just thought that in the pretty certain conviction that we are going to get a tsunami of upsetting tales about dear little vulnerable Margaret Hodge’s terrifying ordeal at the hands of the Labour Reich, it was time to revisit Norman Finkelstein’s excellent response. Both text and video here:
https://wallofcontroversy.wordpress.com/2018/08/23/norman-finkelstein-calls-out-dame-hodge-and-speaks-to-the-crucifixion-of-corbyn/
Excerpt:
I’m not sure what other ways other than lobbying our MPs, protest marches there are to contest what’s going on. But signing this digital protest may help in current times:
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/?fbclid=IwAR3chbAHLOjhmhzkM4TJOMlMDO5bFZZzYLuJHemBkXSaFgIkPcC7dOjpZTI
The Beeb is such a little tease:
“Glimmer of hope even as Covid cases rise”
Although
“Covid: Are we heading back into a full lockdown?”
Are we heading? As if it’s all like a weather forecast. It’s not as if these lockdowns were ordered by anyone. They just happen.
Meanwhile Wales journeys on towards Orwell:
“Wales lockdown: New offence to lie to Covid contact tracers. Giving false information to NHS contact tracers will become a criminal offence in Wales. …there would be a legal requirement to self-isolate if asked to do so by contact tracers. People in Wales can be told to stay at home for ten to 14 days, depending on whether they or people in their household have symptoms.”
But enough of all that doom and gloom. Let’s have a happy tale of Truth, Justice and Gratifying Retribution:
“Sir Keir told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I made it clear the Labour Party I lead will not tolerate anti-Semitism, neither will it tolerate the argument that denies or minimises anti-Semitism in the Labour Party on the basis that it’s exaggerated or a factional row.””
It’s so good that these helpless ZioBlairites don’t have to put up with weasel arguments about anti-Semitism being exaggerated or factionally compromised. They are now invulnerable to irrelevances such as reason and fairness.
Fascist use the lowest IQ’s as inforcers. The contact tracers, will be very dumb, bitter and angry women.
And, presumably, able to spell ‘enforcers’ correctly.
These governments know full well that “Covid” is being used as cover for crashing the economies in the Western world. There is not now and never has been a “pandemic”- that is all Kabuki theater to disguise the reality of rapid economic decline brought on by the Ponzi Schemes of financial institutions over the past few decades.
The US (and much of the Western world) is in economic free fall. This was occurring long before Covid Mania was engineered but now it is moving with much greater velocity.
The collapse started in 2008 and attempts to salvage this Leviathan have been failures only delaying the inevitable. Fast forward to 2019 and the crisis began to unravel again. There was a dramatic decrease in industrial production and then showed up in the banking crisis of August of 2019- the so-called Repo crisis when suddenly banks started to refuse US sovereign debt instruments as collateral of overnight loans forcing the Federal Reserve to step in and basically print money to cover this massive shortage.
So by the time the “Corona virus” appeared the economy of the United States and many other Western countries were in full blown collapse.
The “Corona Virus” has proven to be very useful (poetically and coincidentally showed up just in time) by political leaders to mask (metaphor and reality) what was and is going on in the “real world” of the financial trenches. The economic destruction that it is being blamed for this is absolutely extraordinary.
We are suppose to pretend that it’s not economic policy decisions made through the years by financial parasites (who are now here to save and “reset” us) that are destroying our lives but some alien virus. It’s all lies.
From Corey Morningstar:
The devolving of physical relationships and whole societies, up against an accelerating, digitalized, virtual world is not a social dilemma. The leveraging of COVID-19, waged as a weapon against the citizenry, is not a social dilemma. Rather, this is the strategic destruction of the social. A social dismantling. A social deliquesce. A social nightmare.
For the Fourth Industrial Revolution to take hold, our global society must be socially engineered to accept, even prefer an artificial existence over that of a physical one. The saturation of the collective psyche with language and framing such as “tech for good” is strategic, a key method and means of obtaining the social license required for the Fourth Industrial Revolution “great reset.” The “watch dogs” put forward as reassurance to assuage a growing anxiety, thus a growing threat of backlash, serve not society, but the hand that feeds.
Physical is dangerous, digital is safe. Humans are lethal, technology is benign. Masks assist in dehumanising the human body. The conditioning for avoidance of human intimacy. Children learning not to touch. Nature is both separate and zoonotic – stay home, stay safe. Our deteriorating social fabric, already eroded from social media, and technology at large, has been doused with gasoline. It burns in silence behind a veil of willful blindness. Both isolated and detached from the physical presence of one another, and nature herself, we are in freefall. Remains of relationships in piles of invisible ashes.
OK, off topic but related – because what isn’t these days.
I am sitting at my desk in New England, USA where a number of leaves have not even changed yet, and it is SNOWING. I mean full on SNOWING.
The rooves on the houses are all white. The telephone lines (there’s a cute obsolete exression) are covered.
It is as if I am looking at a day in January. This is not a light sprinkling, folks.
Well, I have always been on the fence regarding geo-engineering, but I just fell off.
Isn’t this perfect for the second wave??? Snow in October! Keep the kids indoors! No one outside! A virus in every snowflake!
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any crazier.
Hello Judith: I live in Minnesota, and well aware of how weather control (geoengineering) has impacted health and destroyed local farming. These “experiments” have been ongoing since 1947… The “snow” you mention is chemically nucleated with a variety of toxic agents. >
Heterogeneous ice nucleation activity of bacteria: new laboratory experiments at simulated cloud conditions
O. M¨ohler, D. G. Georgakopoulos, C. E. Morris, S. Benz, V. Ebert, S. Hunsmann, H. Saathoff, M. Schnaiter, and R. Wagner
Received: 11 February 2008 – Published in Biogeosciences Discuss.: 7 April 2008
Revised: 27 August 2008 – Accepted: 29 August 2008 – Published: 21 October 2008
“Abstract. The ice nucleation activities of five different Pseudomonas syringae, Pseudomonas viridiflava and Erwinia herbicola bacterial species and of Snomax™ were investigated in the temperature range between −5 and −15_C.”
Major news outlets have censored all mention of these destructive “experiments” thus civilian populations fail to do research. Geoengineering is the elephant in the room that no one wishes to acknowledge. Thanks for your post.
Please refer to the complete text for details: https://www.biogeosciences.net/5/1425/2008/bg-5-1425-2008.pdf
Thank you, Paul.
The room is getting frightfully stuffy (and smelly) from all these elephants.
The Grand Solar Minimum is in effect. Which means we are in for a very cold winter.
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/09/05/global-cooling-noaa-confirms-full-blown-grand-solar-minimum/
That’s why they are pushing the climate crisis lies so hard. And this “pandemic“ with the 5g rollout and satellite launch. Because they cannot hide the fact that the sunspots and flares have diminished and we are in for 70 years of very cold temperatures.
Also, the North Pole is moving away from Canada towards Siberia at a rate of approx 34 miles per year. That’s why the Arctic ice has been melting. It has nothing to do with carbon emissions.
Thanks, Researcher
It’s amazing here. Still snowing. 4 inches so far.
I suspect masks will start freezing.
What utter nonsense. So now Dorothy Crowe is implying that none of Koch’s postulates need ever apply to the detection of “viruses” and the broader scientific and medical community agree with this view?
If scientists and doctors can’t make healthy people sick from these “viruses” either through isolation and culture, or through contagion experiments from sick patients to healthy subjects, how can they even pretend that viruses exist?
Antigens are non-specific. They do not detect the presence of any virus contrary to the claims made by labs. Antigen tests cannot confirm specific illnesses. IgA, IgG, IgM and IgB presence in blood are an immune response.
And molecular assays to determine genome presence using “software“ to create the magic SARSCov2 genome and then a 45+ replication cycle of RT-PCR tests is simply fraud. They created a pandemic around tests that were manufactured and distributed before any novel virus was proclaimed to have been found.
queer keir is classless
a brave new world
corbyn and his imperial college brother wear mask
like this place part of the grid
make statement after fake psy op
show weakness
when truth and strength are needed
all sides are zio owned borged
but know matter for good news
the candy is coming children
lolipops lolipops
Coronavirus vaccine ‘could be rolled out by Christmas’ Government has already bought up 40 million doses of the drug, from German firm BioNtech and backed by pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer.
which is nice
the 5g electical grid needs that vaccine junk inside ya
so you can be awitched on or off
Coronavirus vaccine ‘could be rolled out by Christmas’ Really, well I hope they know where they can shove it.
A lifelong Agnostic Atheist myself – I still feel distressed to witness governments banning religious congregations. I imagine for many that a faith brings comfort and meaning to life. It is a human right to have a faith and I would march in protest to protect people’s right to practice their faith.
An essential thread by Robin Monotti:
https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1322121201821646848?s=20
We are witnessing state sponsored terrorism merely to stop people congregating. For more than two thousand years the controllers used religions to control and divide people and now they are using MKUltra subjects to terrorize church goers.
“Nice residents mourn church attack dead as official warns of more militant attacks”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-france-security-idUSKBN27F1AZ
It’s not the religion that bothers our Big Knobs up there. It’s the congregations. People actually gathering together and able to speak to each other face to face? I mean – come on! They might find out that they have group ideas that depart from the sanctioned mainstream!
Excellent peice Colin… and that’s been one of the biggest eye openers of this year, that so many of the alleged Left have thoroughly betrayed their principles and ethics, and are now supporting the most anti human, fascistic measures being that are wielded against so many.
Shameful is almost too polite.
Max Igan has called the scamdemic one of the greatest crimes ever committed against humanity. I fully agree. So many lives and people’s livelihoods destroyed, for what? So the vampires can gorge themselves on humanities blood?
In Australia, it looks like the digital travel card will be up and running by October 2021, which will have the capability to have your test results and verification of vaccinations on these cards.
No jab, then no travel. That’s what’s coming along with a lot of other nasties like a social credit system and biometric id. I may even be trapped in Australia, coz I won’t be tested or take the vaccine period.
Spoke to another Kiwi tonight also living in Australia who is mortified about this development.
First day back selling the magazine, and despite the economy in Victoria being pulverised, it was an incredibly good day, way better than I was expecting, and the suburb I was at, it was as good as it was prior to the ‘pandemic’. Very relieved actually, but I’m also aware it won’t last.
I’m also aware of what’s coming.
Hello Gezzah Potts: I appreciate the plight of those living in Australia and New Zealand. Max Igan is correct. Lock downs, mandatory masks, and social distancing are all artifacts of social engineering via a militarized State.
If civilians wish for any kind of future worth living, they need to confront their husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, sons and daughters about their participation. Persons employed within police and military capacities will either enforce the will of overt fascism, or be restrained by those they love and respect…
This “revolution” needs to be accomplished around kitchen tables, within living rooms and quiet bedroom discussions. Human beings need to regain their elemental associations as human beings. This will never happen throwing bricks and burning cities to the ground.
Does anyone have links to protests taking place around Europe?
https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1321785323676991489?s=20
There IS no ‘Establishment Left’ left in the UK. Keir Starmer is no more left wing than Boris Johnson. He is a millionaire lawyer, compliant when orders come from both Washington and Tel Aviv and now he is going to kick out the Left of the Labour Party to welcome back the Blairites with open arms. If anyone represented the false left globally, Tony Blair is that man. A repulsive brown-noser to billionaire interests, all to build his personal fortune up to £100m. And that is a Labour Party icon? Give me a break….
People should stop worrying about either the Labour Party and the Conservative Party and simply vote for ‘anyone but them’. It’s much easier telling people NOT to vote for the two major parties than actually saying who they SHOULD vote for. If you do that, the Establishment knows who it has to nobble. If you don’t, they have to fire into a darkened room. They may hit a target, but just as likely they may miss.
And apart from that, if the total votes cast for Tory+Labour falls below 50%, the duopoly is broken and their ‘consensus’ no longer exists.
It is only when that happens that real change will be possible.
There is no change possible with either of the two main cartoon characters in the limelight.
Well said Rhys.
Starmer is another Tory planted to lead labour just like mossad’s Tony Blair. The millionaire club and pro- Jewish obsessives. He must have been told he’s in to bat next. A sort of souless version of Jonson but with a half decent education and a hatred of the people who are beneath the multi millionaire set.
The new world is data driven. Cummings promised Johnson that, despite the general feeling and straw polls ahead of his victory that not only would he win but he’d secure an 80% victory. People laughed. But Cummings is well connected to Cambridge Analytica and his own data analysis group. And as we know, Johnson’s ‘shock’ landslide was to the tune of 80% even before they’d counted all votes.
But they’ll all go the ballot boxes and think their votes matter and democracy exists and people count.
It’s all gone to shit as predicted.
I thing they have stuff on everyone. These CIA/Jeffrey Epstein type operations are everywhere, from MP’s expense blackmail to jimmy Savile. The blackmailing is a very efficient means of control. So much so that you can see when a politician is not under threat, they look very different.
Yep, Blair, along with Clinton were the snake oil salesmen for the reputed ‘Third Way’ which was the political scam of a generation. These two political parties are in fact indistinguishable. Democrats and Republicans along with Labour and Conservative. A two party cartel under zionist control. Just take a gander at this mornings Graun; it is sinking under a deluge of comments from the troll army in Tel Aviv.
Even the WEF can’t deny “the pandemic” is making the rich richer:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/10/the-rich-got-richer-during-the-pandemic-and-that-s-a-daunting-sign-for-our-recovery?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social_scheduler&utm_term=Future+of+Economic+Progress&utm_content=30/10/2020+04:00
Their solutions? The rich should donate more (in other words, a further expansion in Foundation culture.; do something about off-shore taxen havens (in other words, global government); build bridges between businesses and the poor (not metaphorically, literally. I shit you not).
They also have an article up claiming manual work is linked to dementia. All those new jobs in front of a computer screen at home will be good for your health really.
Breaking news: The corona crisis is over. Notice of liability served to president of Austria. The dominoes are falling. Press conference at following link:
Aus-‘tri’-a……trinity? .. please, is he trying to discredit the movement with hocus pokus ?
He is also pushing the CIA’s conpsiracy BS, to distract from US expansion, which is what Covid is really about. Amazon, Google, Zoom, Mastercard, Visa, Apple, Astrizenica…etc…and US billionaires are all winners out of covid.
Thanks for posting this. Excellent.
They have figured it out. All of it. Every part of the plan.
Claire Edwards & Steven Whybrow. Bravo.
I thought you’d like it, it confuses everyone.
There’s nothing confusing. It’s quite simple. How is it confusing?
What does it take for people to understand this scamdemic?
People are forced into bankruptcy and major corporations are getting money to buy them off.
Consent to spying technology is being engineered through fear “tracing apps” and new draconian laws are being dictated to limit the ability for people to aggregate and manifest.
Censorship is being rolled out under the guise of protection, and politics transformed into protection racket for pigcorporation and its debt/death industry.
Of course they can pull of a scamdemic and do it again the same people here screaming ‘scamdemic’ will still go out a vote which is just another scamdemic
That is why I’m telling everyone to buy or to build UVC air cleaners for their shops and homes.
The century old UVC technology destroys all viruses!
It is no wonder to me why the mass media and the puppet politicians have slander it or avoid talking about it.
I mean think, in Italy, where the so called outbreak begun, the WHO (which together with the UN as purchase UVC air cleaning system in all of its offices) had imposed an absurd protocol forcing all the infected and presumed infected people in the same closed rooms, as if their intent was to spread the virus and not containing it
It took months before they publicly admitted that UVC technology works and in the mean time while the world was panicking and struggling with the lack of face masks, they censured, slandered even tried to arrest doctors, nurses, and regular people which ware trying to post videos of their UVC boxes made to clean masks .
And this is why I’m repeating it again and again, get or build a UVC system to protect your self and family now, and for the future.
If we are no longer afraid, they will loose control over us and fall them selfs in the hole they dug for us all.
The left have joined in the chorus of approval in the roll out of totalitarianism and this should be recognized as betrayal. Why are we surprised? The absence of academia and the, so called, intelligentsia in actively challenging the narrative is one of self preservation in the main. The very people who are deemed expendable in this new revolution, the labour supplying working classes, are the target and always were. In the coming age of technology they will be needed ad hoc and will remain chattel. However, these
massesmove even when being directed otherwise.
I
m employed in a secondary high school in England with year groups numbering close to 300. Our school is an inner city, predominatelyworking class
drawn community. In my twenty years working here we have never had inoculations for our youngest year group. This September our Year 7 parents and guardians were informed their children were to be inoculated against influenza.Preventative
they were told and it was highly encouraged they should consent.The narrative was the usual roll out,in the current climate
blah, blah, blah. However, those parents and guardians did not consent. More than half of the year groups parents, carers and guardians refused to allow their child to be inoculated. Yes, maybe further down the line those dissenters will be brought into line,
bio passportsand the like introduced to subjugate. Who knows for certain, but I do know that all the pontificating here and the espousing left, right and centre of the political spectrum won
t be influencing the masses whenpush comes to shove`!
Personally, a reason to be cheerful and, ever so slightly, optimistic.
There’s a few on the Left who are opposing the Corona Scandal, but not many. The Fake Left (George Galloway et al) are complicit in crimes against humanity IMO. Someone I follow on Twitter said – ‘those who are calling for lockdowns are murderers!’.
In light of the destruction of the economy and civil liberties, the imprisonment of the elderly in care homes, the deaths from cancelled medical treatment, poverty and the rising numbers of suicides (including the suicides of children) I would have to agree.
It may be an act of self-preservation by academia, but it is only a short-term one. Aside from the fact that many areas of academia are likely to be eliminated or defunded with the new virtual “education,” academics and their children/grandchildren will be living in a totalitarian nightmare they helped create with their tacit support. Or maybe some of them will be content with the New Normal and Great Reset. After all, there is no accounting for taste.
Which makes you wonder how they’re going to pad it out next. Especially when even the Covid case rate slows down to nothing. How about a scientific study that proves all redheads are in particular danger of a resurgence? Round up the redheads! Quarantine! Call it “Operation Scarlet”!
PCR can always be tweaked to report a “positive” result, and hence a “case”.
Great analysis, many thanks.
If the mainstream media, the police, the military, the politicians, the blue ticks and anyone of influence were on the side of the people I would feel less afraid. There is no need for the ever increasing lockdowns and inhumane restrictions. But they continue, each day crueler. Life is becoming an unlivable prison. Why?
This will be troubling many police & military, who are very avid consumers of right-wing media, Which, for their own reasons, is doing a very good job of exposing the Covid scam.
I believe their consent to all this is not as robust as the establishment believe it is. If even a few indicate they will not enforce any of this, it will set alarm bells off and government will very quickly shut down the whole Covid operation. They learn in Sandhurst and Eaton that, losing control of the police and military signals immediate revolution, and it threatens their own personal safety and they know it.
I’ve seen reports of some police in Canada, Germany and Melbourne who are deeply unhappy about the way things are going. Some anti-lockdown protestors in Italy have chanted for the police to join sides with them. To be their allies instead of their foes. I can’t see it happening unfortunately.
I’m still haunted by the video of the distraught Italian mother protesting in Bologna, Italy. Shouting through tears because her life has been destroyed by lockdown. Her child threatened with hunger. When politicians are living lives of luxury and are exempt from PCR tests, masks, restrictions and poverty then we live in a fractured world.
Last week a police car passed by me in a mandatory-mask area, and nothing happened. Could be that they didn’t notice I was unmuzzled, could be that I was already leaving the area anyway so they decided to leave me alone, could be a lucky coincidence that none of the officers in that car on that day cared about covid. But maybe a sign of hope?
The dead corpse of Marxism is holding us back. It’s a debilitating distraction. Drop it !
Exactly, too right, lets get rid of universal health care, workers rights, the minimum wage, unemployment benefits, social benefits, disability allowances, evening classes, skills training, redundancy money, employment rights, social housing, rent control, anti-monopoly/cartel laws, free education and taxes on corporations, who needs it? There is no such thing as society, we are all animals, and should live like dogs fighting over a scrap of meat, for the pleasure and entertainment. of our wonderful wealthy elite.
Marxism to blame! (sic) If only. Neo-liberal, finance capital is the real culprit. But we are back to our old Aunt Sally, ‘Cultural Marxism’. We are back to ‘cultural Marxism’ are we. It’s more like ‘cultural Smithism’ after Adam Smith, and The Wealth of Nations. The ‘cultural Smithists’ are the ideological inspiration of actually existing capital old. Why don’t you try reading a few books for a change.
Technocrats like Gates sponsors many liars or to be accurate, he donates very large amounts of money to reputable establishments and in turn, they drop their pants and prostitute themselves.They readily allow themselves to do as they’re told for their sugar daddy freak child.The result is Gates and the likes of him who on behalf of their real sugar daddies “The Elite ” are driving the market of every health organisation on the planet, all the big pharma boys and the world’s licensed poisoners like Monsanto are running the world.All food, water, medication, agriculture and media are under their control.
The latest whores to dance for Technocrats are some scientists. Forget ethical motivation..They, for a fist full of dollars, will say anything about SARS COV-2 that fits the narrative. They’ll lie on papers.They’ll block other scientists who provide alternative findings.They will happily demonitise those peers who are willing to talk, even undermine their positions.Lets talk about selling your pride, honour and heart for power.
The next phase will see mass unemployment discontent, it will finally dawn on the morons what has been done to them and we will see the rise of the far-right.
It is already happening, and is being orchestrated by the same deep state that gave us the virus. It is a win win for the deep state. The Corporate fascist destroy the economy which causes discontents which they hijack to form parties that continue the destruction of the economy in their interests.
The only thing that can go wrong is that the ‘popular uprising’ as they like to call them art the CIA is hijack by real revolutionaries.
I think this is one of the reasons why protesters should stop focusing on covid and switch focus to the 4IR.
Destroy the economy.
Cause mass unemployment
Destroy thousands & thousands of small businesses.
Murder up to 200 thousand people through lack of healthcare, suicide etc…
Bankrupt you exchequer. Bancrupt your country.
Wreck the education of millions of children & young adults.
Induce hysterical fear into the population.
Damn millions to isolation, loneliness and despair.
Destroy your own theatre & musical culture.
Cause severe widespread metal illness.
Destroy the democratic process use control by dictate.
TO
Perhaps delay the spread of a flu like virus, without saving any lives in the process.
Macron chose to do this. Weird no ?
Slightly off subject, but the continuing victimisation of Corbyn- were the PTB really shaken when he got close in 2017?! So Schwab, Johnson Starmer are recruited to teach the great unwashed a lesson?
Corbyn clearly knows too much about something, even if he never assumed power. I’ve long suspected that British PMs are allowed to retire if they are compromised and thus guaranteed to keep omertà, like Edward Heath or continue to serve like Tony Blair. Otherwise they may suffer an induced dementia like Margaret Thatcher and Harold Wilson. Another Labour leader who never assumed power was John Smith. thought by some to have been ‘removed’.
As for the lengths to which military intelligence goes to control access to power and dissemination of its secrets, see Peter Wright, Spycatcher (1987)
“Another Labour leader who never assumed power was John Smith. thought by some to have been ‘removed’”.
Smith had been (like Schwab) on the Bilderberg Steering Committee, he was no hero.
J C was killing of the king ritual just like another JC who got killed by the jew
iconology they leave the imprint by dates and time 10’s of millions would of been upset last night and today full moon Halloween this is a sacrifice of energy anger hate love disappointment and crushing any hopes the people had
they feed on that
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if John Smith had been murdered. And that raises again the issue of Left aversion to “conspiracy theory”. Whilst in conversation with one of the mainstream Left, he gave me a link which had this:
“Neoliberalism has destroyed every tool developed, after 1929, to control and contain the destructive activities of the financial sector (which is, in reality, more and more, the real centre of world power).”
There is also this:
“New technologies… are mostly in the hands of small groups of private oligopolies or monopolies, which control the very future of life on Earth, without any real democratic, social or international control. … The power of those groups of people is growing inside the corpus of humanity, in the same way that cancer cells grow inside the human body, finally devouring it.”
All very well. But you’ll notice we are on a hugely abstract level where it’s OK to say such things. Once you start to come right down it the minutiae, the actual concrete mechanisms, that’s when the mainstream Left start to get nervous. And I remember Michael Parenti’s comment about the reaction he sometimes gets when he starts musing on actual conspiracies. Paraphrasing:
“They say, ‘You don’t mean they actually go into a room and plan?’ and I feel like saying, ‘Nah they go on carousels and sit on the horses as they go round or they go up in planes and jump out with parachutes and form those little circles in the sky where they talk to each other!’”
Yeah exactly. It’s okay to talk about conspiracies with the Left as long as it’s only past conspiracies, or none in particular.
Very much on-topic. I see the zionist troll-army were out in force in the Guardian today. I still can’t imagine what outrage Corbyn has been guilty of to get this treatment. But then of course I am not a zionist. Presumably it is because he spoke out in support of Palestinian rights. A crime against humanity this. Of course he should have known that Israel and the IDF – ‘the most moral army in the world’ – well in their estimation at least will not tolerate any criticism, however mild. But how come they are totally convinced of their own moral rectitude when they are like anyone else, in fact worse in many ways.
Israel is, after all, a colonial-settler state, just like the US, South Africa, Australia and NZ. White settler colonial states establish themselves by degrading – by all means possible – the original inhabitants from their homeland, usually by abject terror.
That’s just a brute fact. No amount of propaganda can make it any different. Ergo dissenting voices must be silenced.
Corbyn is being hectored to apologise. Should he do so, it would give way to the most triumphant gloating of all time.
It looks that way, Davem. I guess Johnson and his far-right goons are still feeling insecure after their rigged election last year so this is a rather desperate effort to discredit Corbyn, perhaps bolster Starmer and perhaps also split the Left and provoke a backlash and further ‘anti-semitism’.
I don’t believe it is Israel behind all this – it is the US ‘deep state’, fearing socialism and social democracy, hiding behind their vassal Israel and ‘antisemitism’.
Craig Murray’s take: https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2020/10/time-to-stand-up-and-be-counted/
Shwab is Shwab and us is us. It looks like all this is done becouse, as you stated beautifully there was a robbery by “the raiding of public budgets, the expansion of credit to consumers and governments to sustain spending and consumption, financial speculation and militarism,” When this was not enough the idea to cover it was “sustainability”, “downsizing” through fear and worry! Robbers first steal and then in order to protect themselves make laws!
Let us start believing more in ourselves, our ability to ignore all that is based on fear! Be positive!!!!
https://philosophyofgoodnews.com/2020/10/29/believe-in-yourself/
What is “neo-liberal”? Some progressive flavour? There is only capitalism: narcissism, greed, deceit and usury. It becomes fascism when collusion, corruption, brutality and sadism join the party.
Unfortunately for both the elite and the masses who are about to enter this brave new world it doesn’t work, it never has and never will. Writing in The Great Transformation Karl Polanyi outlined the present and future of late capitalism thus:
”Our thesis is that the idea of a self-adjusting market implied a stark utopia. Such an institution could not exist for any length of time without annihilating the human and material substance of society; it would have physically destroyed man and transformed his surroundings into a wilderness. Inevitably, society took measures to protect itself, but whatever measures it took impaired the self-regulation of the market, disorganized industrial life, and thus endangered society in yet another way. It was this dilemma which forced the development of the market system into a definite groove and finally disrupted the social organization based upon it …
Nowhere has liberal philosophy failed so conspicuously as in its understanding of the problem of change.”
The system is consuming itself and will continue to do so until it collapses entirely. For the masses and humanity as a whole it is a question of resistance or terminal destruction, and the destruction will also extend to the ruling elites themselves.
I hear and read time and time again references to history. These history lessons of past human endeavours and failures are being used in some way to assuage us that the present mechanisms currently being unfolded will fail because it has in the past, because there is something ‘special’ about humans that won’t let ‘evil’ prevail.
I’m becoming increasingly aware that history is irrelevant for our current predicament.
When you have a global mass of humanity dumbed down by capitalism and its ‘fantastic things’ (that ultimately are useless (think W.Morris!!)) you are left with an empty vessel that is void of all individual critical thinking and feeling and that is easily manipulated by msm propaganda and vacuous celebrity culture.
What is missing, or that is not being aired, for public viewing is a questioning of this neoliberal/covid agenda by political thinkers and activists, artists musicians etc etc, who can offer something of an alternative to the present brainwashing. A political platform for people to rally behind, like people who read this website, but also as a platform and vision for the dumbed down masses to glimmer as something different to the present fakery…that has ended up making their lives a hollow fake machine…an automaton…..
Have you been dumbed down, rendered into an empty vessel, void of critical thinking, easily manipulated by msm propaganda?
‘Have you been dumbed down…..?‘
Clearly not, imho!
FTA: Looking at the Industrial Revolution in England, historian Michael Perelman has detailed the processes that whipped the English peasantry into a workforce coerced into factory wage labour. Peasants left their land to work for below-subsistence wages in dangerous factories being set up by a new, rich class of industrial capitalists.
—
I haven’t researched this in any way, but it’s probably another example:
https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/the-navvies-how-the-irish-built-the-modern-british-railways
The Great Famine had a range of negative effects on Ireland – starvation, disease, economic turmoil and, notably, a period of mass emigration. Although some of those who were forced to leave Ireland came to the United States, a large number also went to mainland Britain, where they labored to construct the first mass railway network in the world. Of the 250,000 Navigators, or ‘Navvies’ (in the US, Navigational Engineers) operating in Britain at the height of railway expansion, roughly 1 in 3 was an Irishman.
Matt Hancock needs further investigation. No one previously could understand how he had gained prominence. He is so clearly a functionary not a leader.
Was he working for the same Rockefeller interests as Klaus Schwab at the time of his 2017 presentation on the Fourth Industrial Revolution? Was Hancock manoeuvered into the position of health secretary so that he could direct the Covid charade?
Do you read Hancock’s Twitter? https://twitter.com/MattHancock?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
It’s a hoot, complete with cute dogs, sniffing out the nasty virus, tales of doom from the ICL, and hero Hancock, saving us. An epic for our times.
The good old Lockdown Left.
Speaking of the “Lockdown Left”, there is apparently a whole new strategy called “The Sickout”:
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/10/23/texs-o23.html
Kinda like a normal strike only you obviously can’t have people lined up and waving placards since they might drop dead of Covid. They’ll have to stay under their beds.
But that gives me an idea for the next protest manoeuvre: when the strikers DO turn up waving placards and dropping dead of Covid. That will be “The Deadout”.
It reminds me of lockouts, however these were a bosses’ tactic used against strikers. They were not allowed back into the factory even if the strike ended. The boss would presumably have new workers lined up to replace them – though this was not always possible, more difficult if the job was a complex one.
Obvious. The airline industry and history. The fun of flying yourself or boarding as passenger belonged ever to the privileged. Today. All signs are this happy time is returning.
On 10 April 2020, at the Daily Coronavirus Update, Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said that the government had not made any attempt to assess how many people would die as a result of the government’s lockdown measures. At best, this was an admission that the government had adopted an irrational, irresponsible and incompetent approach to policy-making on the coronavirus issue. At worst, it suggests that the coronavirus responses have nothing to do with public health.
