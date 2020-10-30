Kit Knightly
Disclaimer: I originally started writing this article over a year ago, when the “antisemitism crisis” was in full flow. But by the time I had come round to finish it, other topics had taken the headlines and I put the piece aside. I regret that now, because in that time this mural has been used to bash Corbyn and his supporters over and over again.
Now “Labour Antisemitism” is back in the headlines thanks to the predictably biased nonsense in the EHRC report. The hacks at the Guardian have dug out this mural again, to beat decomposing horse that is the British Left. It needs to stop.
The mural is not antisemitic, and anyone saying it is either a mendacious liar, an ill-informed fool, or an antisemite themselves.
*
This is the mural, THAT mural. Painted by Mear One, defended on Facebook by Jeremy Corbyn. The source of much of the “antisemitism crisis” media hysteria. We’ve discussed it, at length, in other places but it needs, and deserves, it’s own article.
We need to finally put this to bed. The constant repetitions of the same tired lies (see this Rafael Behr piece) need to end.
This article isn’t for you to read, regular reader. I know you likely share our position already. This is for you to send to, and share with, everybody out there who is still – wittingly or otherwise – spreading the myth of “Labour antisemitism”.
There is no Labour antisemitism. It is an invented narrative based on nothing. Months of quote mining and deliberate misunderstanding produced a case so thin as to almost not exist.
This mural is their prized piece of “evidence”. It is not antisemitic.
The media say it is. They say it displays “antisemitic tropes”, that it “caricatures jews”. None of that is true. It is not antisemitic, it is not intended to be so, and anybody saying otherwise is either knowingly lying, or hasn’t done their research.
The defense of the mural is simple: the artist said it wasn’t about Jews. There are six people in the picture, two of them are Jewish, but four of them are not. They are all very rich and powerful men.
If your argument is “they must be Jewish, because they’re rich and they’ve got big noses and they’re exploiting people”….well then YOU are the antisemite, not the artist.
*
That’s a simple summary, now let’s get more detailed.
Mear One, the mural artist who painted it, released a statement when it press furore started.
It never got much attention in the mainstream media because it didn’t fit their narrative:
It was also [the media’s] interpretation, and never mine, to point out “hook noses” “crooked noses” and other vile Nazi, Third Reich anti-Semitic propaganda, even concocting cuckoo ideas like how the naked figures under the monopoly board depicted “starving holocaust victims” when they actually represent the multi-races of humanity! As a thinking feeling human being to hear such stuff makes me sick to my stomach.
According to artist, the mural was about billionaires oppressing the poor. That holds up, given the names of the people in the picture:
I chose to depict the likenesses of such early turn of the century Robber Barons, specifically Rothschild, Rockefeller, Morgan, Carnegie, Warburg, as well Aleister Crowley who was a kind of philosophical guru to the ruling elite of that time and a well-known Satanist.
Shall we go through the names? Let’s work in the order he names them.
1. “Rothschild”
It’s actually unclear which Rothschild Mear One is referencing, but guessing by appearance I would say it was Lionel Walter Rothschild, on the far left:
The Rothschilds are one of the richest and most powerful families to ever exist. The own and operate central banks in dozens of nations, hold title in both English and Austrian nobility, and serve as financial advisors to the Queen of England. Which ever one the artist meant, yes, they are one of only 2 people in the picture who were actually Jewish.
2. John D. Rockefeller
The original Rockefeller, possibly the richest man to ever exist, he founded the Standard Oil Company in 1870 and ended his life with a fortune worth 400 billion in adjusted dollars.
Easily identifiable by his side-swiped hair and small moustache, he was an Evangelical Protestant. He was not Jewish.
3. JP Morgan
One of the richest and most powerful men of the modern era, JP Morgan had a storied career in finace, steel, railways, and many others (not to mention spots of war profiteering). He was also a driving force behind the setting up of the Federal Reserve.
The most easily identified thanks to the huge nose, the bigger moustache and the tiny spectacles, JP Morgan was a lifelong Episcopal Christian, he was not Jewish.
4. Andrew Carnegie
Andrew Carnegie was one of the richest Americans to ever exist, making billions in the steel and railway industries. His later charity work notwithstanding, he was a premium example of a robber baron. His legacy lives on in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a US-backed NGO and integral part of the Deep State.
He was born in Scotland to Presbyterian parents. He was not Jewish.
5. Paul Warburg
Paul Warburg was a member of German-Jewish banking dynasty who moved to the US in 1902. He was director of the Wells-Fargo bank and then chairman of the Federal Reserve. He is considered the major driving force behind the founding of the Fed, and was a vocal supporter of central banking.
Marked by the receding hair and big moustache, Warburg – unlike almost everyone else in the picture – was actually Jewish.
6. Aleister Crowley
Aleister Crowley is the only subject not associated with high-finance. He was an occult figure, an author and (his biographers allege) a sometimes intelligence agent for His Majesty’s Government.
Standing out for being the only entirely hairless subject, Crowley was born to wealthy Christian parents, and then founded his own religion. He was not Jewish.
(As a “prolific Satanist”, he’s actually the only person included in the picture based on their religion, so you could argue it’s an anti-Satanic mural.)
*
In conclusion: The majority of the people in the mural are not jews. None of them were included for being jews. Judaism or Jewish symbols do not appear and are not in anyway referenced in the painting.
It is not antisemitic.
If you see a painting of rich man with a big nose and think “he must be jewish!”, YOU are an antisemite, not the artist.
More than that, and as I have written about before, “antisemitism” is now being used to deflect criticism away from 0.1%. The men in this painting were NOT all Jewish, but they WERE all billionaires.
Anybody who persists in using this as evidence Jeremy Corbyn – or anyone who supports him – is an antisemite is therefore either being deliberately dishonest, or speaking from pure ignorance.
Send them this article to correct them.
On my nice little smartphone I get my daily update from the Ministry of Truth: such helpful links which I assume are the ones pushed in everyone’s face. For example I had an article from Channel 4’s Fact Check facility on the Labour anti-you-know-what issue and it seems that the statistics here are about as informative as the ones for Covid. Indeed the article ends in total lack of commitment but on the way we find some revealing comments.
Check this out:
“It’s hard to understand how Mr Corbyn can claim to know how many Labour members were investigated by the party for antisemitism throughout his leadership. This is because people close to him have always argued that Labour did not have proper systems in place to track antisemitism cases until they took over the management of the party.”
Passing over that ominous “people close to him” who “took over management of the party”, how are “proper systems” to be defined?
“In 2019, Ms (Jennie) Formby (general secretary) told Labour MPs there was no consistent and comprehensive system for recording and processing cases of antisemitism” before she became general secretary.”
I.e. “no consistent and comprehensive system” that gave the desired results. As the inestimable Ms Fomby goes on:
“The Party does not have the same detailed breakdowns of figures for the period before 2018 as a comprehensive central complaints system was not in use.”
Ah a “comprehensive central complaints system” I.e. a witch hunt watch dog.
THE LOBBY wants to character assassinate certain people again!
https://www.aljazeera.com/program/investigations/2017/1/10/the-lobby-young-friends-of-israel-part-1/
The Lobby Episode 1: Young Friends of Israel
Al Jazeera Investigations reveals how pro-Israel groups are trying to influence Britain’s youth.
The Lobby Part 2: The Training SessionIn part two, our undercover reporter joins a delegation from the Israeli embassy at last year’s Labour Party conference.
The Lobby Part 3: An Anti-Semitic TropeA heated conversation between activists raises questions about whether anti-Semitism charge is used to stifle debate.
(regardless of facts)saying something isn’t anti-semitic it is an act of anti-semitism by itself
.. Otherwise “THE LOBBY” will lose its raison d’être.
They are all servents, of empire.
It’s bewildering to see the ease with which the media can convince the gullible of any old nonsense: Jeremy Corbyn’s an anti-Semite, the coronavirus* is a grave and unusual threat to public health, some men who couldn’t fly a Cessna in a competent way suddenly developed the ability to execute manoeuvres in a 747 that would be almost impossible for even the most experienced of pilots (with said manoeuvres causing steel-framed buildings to react in a way not seen before).
*The alleged coronavirus, I mean.
All deputies of Empire. They knew that, why don’t you?
Much as I admire Kit’s work, this article makes the same mistakes that Corbyn (and pretty much the entire contemporary Left) make: it starts with a premise that flies in the face of evidence; it is rooted in a commitment to what is ideal at the expense of what is real; it sends us into a cul-de-sac of contradictions. For example, the symbol of the pyramid, capstone and all seeing eye, are famously associated with Freemasonry. It doesn’t take a deep scholar to realise the fundamental connections between the ideology of Freemasonry and that of Judaism.
Corbyn’s performative anti-antisemitism got him nowhere. It was an intellectually bankrupt approach, based on denial of simple facts. That and repeating of society wide lies. In failing to name the powers, he was crushed by them.
There have been attempts coming from Left intellectuals to try and understand the Jewish experience vis a vis the development of capitalism (and socialism), and it is interesting to read of where their arguments ended up.
very good points, as admitted by the jews themselves, antisemitism is merely a tool, a weapon to be deployed against those whom the jews wish to destroy.
however their power is considerable, with their fifth columnists secreted [mandelson,levy,hodge et al] none dare say an alien menace is interfering with british politics or actually engaging in wholesale corruption [mossad buying ministers].
off course they have no power to destroy a major political party at a general election, that would be antisemitic to say so.
the jews lost control of the party under corbyn now they are back in control again, ready to help their brethren in high finance strip mine old blighty with the tory turds.
The pyramid, capstone and all-seeing eye are obviously part of the structure of power over the poor which the mural depicts. Surely nobody is unaware in this day and age that Freemasonry is part of that power structure. The police, for example, are notorious for their deep involvement in it, yet we don’t think of our police as a Jewish-run organization…
It’s greed and money which are the enemy here. Not race or religion.
Thank you, Kit Knightly! Your deft, straight as a die, morally uncomrpomised argument comes on the very day that Jonathan Freedman spewed yet another heap of noxious mendacity on the Guardian, in yet another salcious hatchet job on Jeremy Corbyn. Of course, Freedland allowed no comments.
Denoucing this beautiful mural as anti-semitic is a true act of a tin-foil hat wearing conspiracy theorist. A better example couldn’t be found.
I guess the irony of it all also escapes them.
The recording of the mural being done is interesting. It did raise some local concerns at the time, until it was finished. Only morons with an axe to grind and looking for a victim couldn’t or wouldn’t see this mural for what it was.
If this mural has to be explained to anyone then they should be advised to stop concerning themselves with adult material.
Agreed, with the small caveat that I wouldn’t describe the mural as exactly “beautiful”…
Blunt, and effective, is how it strikes me.
Too little too late as usual Kit.
You really should be bashing Rabbi Freedland and LaHyde And the witches cabal led by Hodge-
And you really Should be attacking SirScammer and his complete abandonment of his Anti Hard BrexShit stance that got him where he is, while serving alongside the nazis JC! And his protection of paedophiles like Janner the Butt and Thatcher favourite Saville and his persecution of Assange – all while being head of the CPS , installed by Blair/Campbell to be the gatekeeper and cleaner up of their bloody war crimes.
You really should be attacking the great reset of the Hard BrexShit – so why aren’t you?
Why have you not even mentioned it once?
Or the postal vote fraud?
Or LauraKOftheCIA and the rest of the full spectrum media narrative?
So you go back to write something you didn’t because it was not possible for some reason or other at the time when the attack was made on JC? What a pathetic excuse.
That is not fearless journalism Kit , that is how a controlled narrative is managed.
Your self-confessed campaign to discredit this site and your undisguised contempt for everything we do wouldn’t allow you to say anything else, now would it?
A2
for once he was right.. it wasn’t an attack on the site.
Dung. has had a reply like this for every article we’ve published recently, and yes this is a sustained hate campaign against this site, he has admitted this. Even a stopped clock….
Thanks, A2.
I think this article would have been better to actually highlight those making the charges against Corbyn and who are their influences and backers. Without that this comes across as a defensive piece without providing any context to that defence.
There is a very good video on Youtube I think by Al-Jazeera exposing the influence and infiltration of the Labour party by the Labour Friends of Israel grouping. They have been seeking to influence policy as part of the Israeli lobby. There is also such a lobby acting to do the same within the Tory party. Their influence in British politics is huge.
As a result the Israeli lobby has a.big say in British politics and along with the British board of deputies can actively be seen to be lobbying on behalf of jewish people and by extension Israel.
The number of jewish people of influence in politics in the US and UK is vastly over representative in proportion to their demographic numbers. In the US the ADL are very vocal in their targeting and tactics to shut down debate in the US. Israel openly admits it controls the middle-east state department and the number of dual-nationality jews in the higher eschelons of politics and media in both countries is eye opening.
From this to the NGO’s there are lots of questions to be asked by all the while the we are afraid of asking questions suffering the fate of Corbyn to these groupings they are able to control the narrative using these tactics to gain control. It would be very interesting to see if O-G would dare to puts it toe in that particular pool.
It can be argued that this grouping has played a very large part and continues to do so in the dismantling of the nation and nationlist identify. The demonisation of people holding patriotic views especially in working class communities even on here as ‘far-right’ itself having become a pejorative is very insightful. As a result the country and its core have been hollowed out over the last 50 years and its communities destroyed. Just the very fact of raising this is enough to be demonised as racist or worse. The working class in this country have no voice and have watched as these groups have willingly played a role in both undermining their love for their country and threatening their communities with those they have used for their replacement.
This is a huge topic and one that simply can’t be covered without attracting the opprobrium of the groups responsible. We have watched this countries destruction over the last 50 years but are not allowed raise our voices in complaint. The establishment and its ilk are just about to finish that job now but its too late for those who played their part in the demonisation of those earlier voices to realise that they have been played too.
you sir have touched the third rail, and without addressing this problem things are very bleak for us.
there are thousands of minority advocacy groups in britain, look for one representing ethnic englishmen…. good luck.
Kit, you regret not putting this essay out a year ago? Do you honestly think it would have made the slightest difference? The attempt to turn Labour into some kind of Auschwitz patrol party would have chuntered on anyway – and indeed continues to do so to this day. It doesn’t matter how pathetic it is, how screamingly stupid. It wouldn’t even matter if all the ZioBlairites came out and confessed, “Of course it’s all a load of shit!”. After that, they could go back to their little Indiana Jones crusade against the melting Corby-Hitler faces and the media would be ecstatically enthusiastic to promote it as Schindler’s List – The Musical.
John D. (Rockefeller) = John Dee. Another John D. was John D. Watson, behourist psychologist of ‘Little Alfred’ infamy and husband of the sister of Harold ickes, FDR cabinet minister. The Michael Powell film PEEPING TOM where a psychologist conducts trauma-based mind control and sexual experiments of a boy and produces a serial killer looks based on Watson who died the year before the film was made (it also happens to be the thesis of Dave McGowan in PROGRAMMED TO KILL).
Anyone new to Crowley and who wants to look further than the SGT PEPPER album cover might look at the work of William Ramsey (either on his Youtube channel ‘William Ramsey Investigates’ or books like CHILDREN OF THE BEAST.
The fundamental problem is that the goal posts moved as a result of Zionism being deliberately conflated with Judaism. Back in the day an anti-semite was easily recognized, it was someone with an irrational hatred of people — your friends, neighbors, colleagues, whoever — just because they belonged to a distinct cultural group. The ‘new’ anti-Semite is anyone who rejects Zionism as a racist ideology and, by extension, anyone who criticizes the State of Israel and in particular its policies towards Palestinians. In particular you’re not allowed to describe these policies as racist, apartheit or refer to places like Gaza as ‘ghettos’ — this will get you into trouble big time and its no use saying “but it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck”. (Incidentally, if you’re actually Jewish and regard these policies as abhorrent then you’re just called ‘self-hating’.)
Jews are like anyone else, they’ve got saints, sinners, gangsters, philanthropists, whatever and they’re probably in the same proportion as everyone else. Like any distinct cultural group that can be a bit clanny. They have come in for some stick because of financial acument but its really a holdover from the old days when their culture alone allowed lending money at interest; as a result they have a history in banking and finance. However, don’t fall for the logical trap of assuming that because such and such a monopolist banker is Jewish that it follows that if you’re Jewish you are by definition a rich, amoral, capitalist. The painting might identify several people as Jewish but primarily it identifes them as who they are — if the painting makes you uncomfortable then gve up being an amoral capitalist.
The Labour movement has a long history of being anti-fascist and anti-racist. Jewish intellectuals provided a lot of the underpinnng of left wing ideology. I find it incredible that anyone could label a Labour party as ‘anti-semetic’ but in this day and age where propaganda is so pervasive its probably to be expected. People can be trained to react, to accept that two plus two really sums to five, because this is the safe way, the way that make things hurt less. I was appalled by the treatment of Corbyn by the media when he led the Labour party but then if you’ve lived through other Labour governments you’d recognize that this isn’t anything new. Change is not permitted, only the appearance of change is allowed and a reasonable chap like Sir Keith is just the person to deliver this. His job is to provide just enough opposition to legitimize the ultra-right, to give the appearance of opposition without actually changing anyhing.
Another article predicated on the FALSE idea that they use ‘truth’ and ‘facts’, and when they get it ‘wrong’ it’s all an accidental ‘whoopsie’- a near universal theme in articles written here.
Yet most of us here are aware of the work of Edward Bernays, close relative of the even worse Sigmund Freud, whose very perverted descendent was a recent member of the House of Commons, and a very favourite media figure of the BBC- Clement Freud (another one who spent his life r–ing children).
There is a power cult that uses the mechanisms of power and psychology, and NOT truth, to control what people hear, read and think. So this mural represents literally whatever leading members of this cult says it does, simply on the basis that they have worked insanely hard to gain direct access to the thought patterns of the majority of citizens.
Bernays and Freud were key leaders in the modern beginning of this whole process. One focused on the weaknesses of the Human Mind and how these weaknesses could be exploited for direct personal gain (Sigmund was an even greater pervert than Clement). But Bernays took the research to an entire new level, with methods targeting whole groups of Humans.
Today, 99.99% of people in the West get everything they THINK they know from brainwashing programs almost entirely in the hands of cult members. From the AUTHORISED textbooks at school, through to all newspapers, TV channels, big web sites, all significant ‘indy’ sites (with a few exceptions like Icke), radio, books etc etc. The ‘truth’ is now actually whatever the cult says it is- so the mural becomes ‘racist’ by ‘definition’.
What I know is that this power cult thinks itself the ‘master’ of Humanity, but actually serves the vastly more demonic fabian cult, where Tony Blair is god emperor. The relationship is Jeeves to Wooster. Fools consider Jeeves the ‘clever’ one- but Jeeves, even as he ‘thinks’ himself clever while he robs his master blind and ‘manipulates’ his master’s fate, merely uses his expertise and corruption to perfectly empower his master, Wooster. Blair, of course, converted to the ‘Church of Rome’, and used his own ‘religious’ body to infiltrate Syria, Yemen and Libya before all three were put to the sword.
The fabians have always chosen to operate (effectively) in the shadows. Only after WW2 did they realise how important it was to fully partner with this power cult, and use the ambition of this cult for a complete take-over of all outlets suitable for propaganda dissemination. Members of this power cult think themselves ‘chosen’- a pathetic mental weakness that makes them perfect for their ‘butler’/’valet’ role to the fabian machine.
Tell the Truth and Shame the Devil. The fabian goal is to make YOU scared to follow this life rule, by making you believe that by doing so, you will be branded ‘racist’ (or some other ‘ist’). Once they have you self-censoring, they own your soul.
Corbyn, like Assange, is a statist horror deserving no sympathy, BUT the public cruxification of both by the fabian machine creates a precedent intended to be used against influential decent ‘wrongthinkers’ in the very near future.
British Labour = dead, buried, cremated.
A new party must rise, leave the husk behind.
Whether one knows it or not it has been dead for some time (since at least Blairigula’s reign of terror). What Stormtrooper and his criminal associates are doing now are preparing the remains for burial.
Yeah, those guys are middlemen, real demons are (actually) underground.
So I got a reply from Tony Optics for my previous comments on the last thread, (banned, so far).
‘Thank You’ he said.
So I guess I am dead now, or worse.
Okay, I tried.
Try, try,try.
Seems like Keir Stormtrooper and the rest of the racist Zionazi Death Kult goyim are preparing for Labours dissolution. Zionism is not Judaism.
i suggest you read the talmud particularly their mishna, and then readjust your perspective on supremacist rabbis and their followers.
The common denominator whether they are Jewish or Gentile is they have no no value, no empathy, no conscience on what they do by their actions to their fellow man !!!!
Wo, baby,
Big turnaround on threads here.
To stop people reading previous thread comments, surely not !
Sorry, meant as an original comment, Brianborou.
Now to read this new one…