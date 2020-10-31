Michael Lesher
Even the pundit class admits that the coming presidential election in the United States is shaping up to be an event like no other.
“We’re in such a unique time that you don’t know what the next week is going to bring,” burbled Harry Enten, an “analyst” for CNN, on October 15 about the impending face-off between incumbent Donald Trump (a man who can’t even make his hair look plausible) and Clueless Joe Biden, former Vice President of Vice and/or Senator from Senescence. “This is the most insane freakin’ thing in the entire world.”
Close, Mr. Enten. But no cigar.
Because, you see, there’s every reason to worry that the impending election isn’t going to be an election at all. Though no mainstream commentator will say so out loud, the most important single fact about this contest is that it very possibly won’t determine the identity of the next president. Both major political parties – despite their shrill disagreements over a whole host of pseudo-issues – seem united in their determination to prevent a decisive result. And in the process, they’re edging dangerously close to delegitimizing the electoral system itself.
Which means, in plain language, that we may be heading for a coup.
Now, a problem on that scale should not have to be whispered from the margins. But popular media steadfastly refuse to discuss the subject – and their silence speaks volumes about the sort of government our pundits actually favor, which (whatever their pretensions to the contrary) has little or nothing to do with democracy.
That’s the elephant in the room, folks. And if you’re not worried, you should be.
Remember: this is the first American election held under the shadow of King Corona; and if there’s one thing our public intellectuals have made clear over the last seven months, it’s that pedestrian details like constitutional “due process” or representative government count for nothing against our ruling class’s autocratic prescriptions for the public health. Since March, a relentless series of edicts have turned state governors into virtual dictators, destroyed tens of millions of jobs, trashed the Bill of Rights, promoted political censorship of social media and made a bad joke of medical priorities – all for our own good, of course.
Why should democratic elections be immune from the same treatment?
Oh yes, there are persistent mutterings that Donald Trump may refuse to “concede” the election, if (as polls predict) Joe Biden somehow manages to navigate to victory through the murky waters of his own incomprehension. But this is mere chatter. No law requires a candidate to “concede,” and no one even casually familiar with Trump’s record would expect him to do any such thing, no matter what happens on or after election night.
But while formal concessions are dispensable, two other things are not. First, each presidential election must cross certain legal thresholds – and must do so by specific deadlines – in order to facilitate the balloting of an Electoral College. Second, and perhaps even more important, the electoral process must be accepted as legitimate by the people who are to be governed by it.
Can we count on either requirement being met this time around?
True, at least since the Hayes-Tilden debacle of 1876, the necessary conditions have been satisfied so readily that they’ve never become public issues. But today we face a mainstream media that is running at full anti-democracy throttle – smearing defenders of civil rights as a “death cult,” while ignoring more than forty state governors as they upend the Constitution with a spree of unilateral diktats. Under these conditions, what’s to stop the powers that be from claiming legal grounds to derail the election of 2020 altogether – and then shoehorning into office whatever corporate shill can be installed with a minimum of squawking from an already cowed populace?
Make no mistake: both political parties are shoring up the groundwork for just such a denouement.
That Trump and his fellow gangsters are dishonest enough to reject an adverse election result need hardly be said. As I write this, the same Republican senators who piously insisted that Barack Obama had no right to appoint a Supreme Court justice in the last year of his term are ramming through the confirmation of a cult-worshiping crackpot to that same court in the final weeks of Donald Trump’s. If Trump loses on November 3, we can expect Mitch McConnell and his minions to block or delay the convening of the Electoral College past its legal deadline, and then to deadpan to the press that the election doesn’t count because it didn’t finish in time.
And the Democrats? Well, maybe it’s too much to expect that the champions of an old plagiarist who has trouble remembering the name of the office he’s running for would put up any principled opposition to a threatened coup. But McConnell himself could hardly have asked for a more perfect dance partner in his This-Is-No-Real-Election two-step. By insisting on an unprecedented and risky regime of massive mail-in voting, the Democrats have virtually guaranteed two things: that Republicans will claim fraud if their candidate appears to be on the losing side; and that, even under the best of circumstances, the counting of the ballots will be slow and complicated enough to stir public doubts about the certainty of the result.
That would be bad enough in any election. In this one, it could be disastrous. What with all the pundits and the tame “experts” screaming at us that if we don’t obey Big Brother we’ll all drop dead, it’s quite possible that the public will acquiesce in a coup if the Right Thinkers tell us that elections aren’t good for us and that our job is to “stay safe” at home while they decide how to govern our country for us.
In fact, if you ask me, they’re already halfway there. The closer we get to Election Day, the more intense and invasive is the bludgeoning of the fear porn. According to the latest propaganda, inviting family members to his home to watch movies – yes, to watch movies! – was enough to make a Trump supporter guilty of mass murder. A magically-timed Hulu documentary, Totally under Control, ushers us to the polls with the claim that Trump’s “relentless downplaying” of the virus “led us to where we are now, with a devastated economy and more than 200,000 Americans dead.” (Boy, “downplaying” must be potent stuff.) Even small children are being dragged into the terror campaign: where I live, Halloween trick-or-treating has just been banned “due to the safety concerns regarding COVID19.”
The more pretentious among us may have missed those tidbits, but they can still get their propaganda fix from the strait-laced Public Broadcasting System. A few days ago, PBS’s mouthpiece Judy Woodruff demanded of Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, how he plans to save Americans from extinction now that one state (Wisconsin) is actually considering allowing people to walk around without muzzles. The good doctor deplored such moral laxity, of course, hinting broadly that “people are dying” because of (you guessed it) Donald Trump, who committed the unpardonable sin of insulting Anthony Fauci, that “wonderful communicator.”
And what makes the coronavirus so uniquely “significant and very serious”? Well, it seems that in the week leading up to the interview there had been “more than 775 deaths [of people with COVID19] a day.” Never mind that 1,800 people in the U.S. – more than twice that number – die every day from heart disease. “Hey, we’re Americans. We’re not stupid,” Dr. Collins concluded cheerfully. We know the Black Death when we see it. Or if we don’t – well, then, we obviously need a new President.
So please, if the upcoming election is replaced by a putsch, let’s not say we had no warning. A canceled presidential election would be a new and ugly reality. So would street violence over the legitimacy of the balloting.
But the assault on democracy, under cover of coronavirus hysteria, has been building steadily for months. The whole mail-in voting travesty, which may lead to a coup at the highest levels of U.S. government, is only one element of a larger and only slightly less dramatic coup that sprouted at the state level last March and has been slowly sweeping away democratic principles ever since.
The sidelining of legislatures, “executive orders” issued in the absence of any emergency, mass house arrest without a warrant, “quarantines” without court orders, the wholesale destruction of small businesses in the absence of any legal recourse, restraints on public demonstrations, the censorship of dissent – all of these were not only evils in themselves, but were ominous harbingers of an even more drastic attack on the principle of popular government.
And our so-called liberals knew all along what sort of false fire they were playing with. Even the Atlantic, one of the most consistent organs of coronavirus propaganda, now concedes that all the hysteria about deadly voting booths was groundless – that, in fact, “voting with a mask on is no more dangerous than going to a grocery store with a mask on – something millions of Americans do every week.” Actually, masks have no provable effect on viral transmission in the first place, so the upshot of the Atlantic’s admission is that the whole scare campaign about normal voting – like nearly everything else the “experts” have been yelling at us – was a fraud. And it was a fraud that only strengthened the case for an invalidated election, a fact that was staring the Democrats in the face when they started bleating for mail-in voting. Either they were unpardonably stupid, or – as I tend to think – they were getting tired of democracy and were just about ready to pick the next President in a back-room deal with other political rainmakers.
I hope my fears about the jettisoning of the electoral process prove to be premature. But the American public has never had a more tenuous grasp on the traditional institutions of democracy than it does now. With four-fifths of our governors already acting like dictators, with both major parties working hand in hand to delegitimize the election of a president, and with a mass media that stubbornly refuses to report these facts, we won’t preserve democracy by doing nothing.
The constitutional system may not collapse in a week’s time. But if we don’t want to see it collapse sooner or later – and probably sooner – we had better start taking politics into our own hands.
Bleak as our prospects may seem now, the alternatives are bound to be worse.
I, for one, actually enjoyed this article and found it even handed as it equally mocked the two freaks aspiring to be “leader of the free world” for the next four years. The last POTUS who was under the illusion that he was anything but an upper middle manager for public relations for USA Inc. was Jack Kennedy, who was shown, as the object of a public ritual sacrifice, that nothing could have been further from the reality. One of the highest priorities of the Global Death Cult running the rona psy-ops is to bring the USA into total dysfunctional chaos, perhaps even the start of Civil War v. 2.0 which of course would necessitate a military martial law to replace the current biomedical martial law. This selection next Tuesday has been designed to do such over years of pre-planning with what Creepy Joe refers to in his vague consciousness as a great organization.
This crap should be taken down instead the powers to be here at Off-Guardian insult their supporters.
There should be a semi-colon, or a full stop, after “powers”, and the correct phrase is, “the powers that be”.
Back on topic: After Phase 1 of the current ludicrous initiative, there is little in the article which can be easily dismissed as ‘improbable’ in the coming Phase 2.
The authorities are doing exactly what I would do if I were a modern-day Caligula.
Trump will win this election and then cancel Covid. The fat one (aka Johnson) will immediately follow suit and then we can take our revenge on the evil jokers who have perpetrated this scamdemic.
Hope you are right Harry. Not holding my breath though. The UK Deep State has been at the forefront of trying to destroy Trump.
In your dreams, at least regarding cancelling the rona. Commander Warp Speed has no intentions of doing such.
Much too pleasant a scenario.
‘Covid’ has now taken root everywhere, and no mere American president can stop it now…
What I don’t understand is – as it would seem to go against Trump and the Republicans -how they go along with the psyop that is the COVID-19 pandemic? How do all the powers agree on this psyop when it would seem to work against the incumbent … or maybe not?
In the film, Leaky Boat, made a decade after the November 2001 Australian federal election which followed the staged refugee Tampa affair (August), the 9/11 psyop (September) and the staged refugee “children overboard” rescue (October) propelling Howard to election victory, Stephen Mills, New Zealand Political Researcher, says:
“It was as close as you can get to a khaki election, that’s an election that’s held during a war where incumbents are usually massively favoured and fear, anxiety, hatred, anger tend to rule voting choices.”
https://occamsrazorterrorevents.weebly.com/blog/how-major-fraud-helped-john-howard-to-election-victory-in-2001
My answer to you would just be that this whole thing has been prepared, and plant-staffed, for so many decades that party politics no longer have anything whatever to do with it.
Tom Cruise could be the next President, yet nothing at all would change.
I liked Off-G better when it was just accurately reporting facts that aren’t being reported elsewhere, like for the coronahoax. I’ll go somewhere else for opinion pieces, especially ones with unfounded insults.
I agree. When I read: “a man who can’t even make his hair look plausible” I knew I was in for a ‘woke’ article…
yeah, insulting one’s opponent is “rules for radicals” basics.
Dr Reiner Fuellmich again. Pharma opportunism repeats, but I worry this time around that the agenda is about control. The Great Reset etc
So sad to see the world and our freedoms being destroyed
https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=mJq_lCcMPnI
Thanks, Jay. Another good interview (again with a reference to Off Guardian).
I’m not hopeful. At 28:00 Fuellmich says ‘there’s lots of good people, it’s just the heads of these organisations seem to be under the control of someone else’. This statement is left unexplored.
However, I do think, with a little bit of imagination and research, we can easily fill in the gaps…
“Meanwhile back in Nueva York, Gov Death channeling his Inner Adolf wants to inject every resident with ‘Doc’ Billy Eugenics Euthanasia Death Shot. Is one to take it that offing Grandma and Grandpa, closing down every Church, Temple, Public School and Brick & Mortar business no longer satisfies him. Or is it that “brain trust” adviser ‘Doc’ Billy has convinced him that untermenschen, useless eaters, sheeple and slaves have no civil liberties or rights that ubermenschen (slavemaster overlords) are bound to respect.”
Trump is opposing the Covid oppression that his own administration is implementing. He is not a casual bystander, he is President.
It is just like the last election, when he opposed the ‘elites & Corporate military industrial complex’ which he himself is part of and went on to make unbelievably rich and more powerful.
How did this drivel make it on here? When the authors at Off-Guardian start using analysis from the Guardian it might be time to take a closer look at the vetting process. TRUMP will win in a LandSlide. The only Coup was trying to remove Trump after he Won in 2016
Where has the guardian ever published a pice like that, excuse me? Did you even read it? A2
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/sep/26/amy-coney-barrett-supreme-court-donald-trump-people-of-praise Heres the link read it and well what ever
Linked to this idiotic statement. cult-worshiping crackpot, if I want to read propaganda I would get my news from the MSM. You can do better. Dont get so defensive. But Just like all the other sites that purport to be the real news sometimes you slip up and let someone from fake news sneak in.
SO, perhaps I’m being proper dozy, but I don’t understand how this link proves the above article is fake news. Would you mind explaining for me? Thanks, A2
The MSM Fake news has been pushing this same smear that the new SCOTUS justice is a radical religious nut. Its garbage and if you don’t recognize it as garbage it will be impossible to convince you.
Off-Guardian linking to the Guardian and you dont get it. Ha Ha Ha !
Maybe your having a problem with the definition of “Fake News.
THEY are now trying to lockdown the world.
It is an economic freeze to save the dollar.
It is an economic freeze to save the dollar.
Hi Tomoo,
I was asking for a SOCIAL STRATEGY nothing less, only then is it a feasible proposition. Otherwise we remain ruled and divided and making up ones own mind will achieve next to nothing.
If there were a neutral, independent and unbribable form of government, the israelis will highly likely nuke it, and nuke it again to make sure it is wiped out completely.
Charles P. Pierce nailed it ten years ago in his excellent book “Idiot America”.
“Things are in the wrong place. Religion is in the box where science used to be. Politics is on the shelf where you thought you left science the previous afternoon. Entertainment seems to have been knocked over and spilled on everything”.
Actually, Pierce got it backwards: science is now in the box where religion used to be! For the Branch Covidians out there, no amount of proof (0.14% CFR, half-empty hospitals, et al.) will ever shake their blind faith that some sort Black Death is in progress. How is that not like a religion? It sure isn’t science!
Hi Michael,
You have stated that “we had better start taking politics into our own hands” how do you suggest that we can do that without bringing the wrath and full force of the repressive state apparatus down upon us? I would be very interested to know as you have stated that you are a lawyer.
Regards T.
You will have to make your own mind up about what to do. If you do nothing, then you will still have to face the repressive state apparatus. So it’s do nothing and dying, or die honourably trying to make a difference.
For quite some years now, the electorate, on the whole, has allowed their politicians to get on with the job without holding their feet to the fire. Laws and ring-fencing were in place to prevent politicians and leaders from going rogue. However, over the decades these laws and the ring-fencing has been damaged or removed altogether by the very same politicians who were trusted by the public to get on with the job of running the country on behalf of the people.
Much the same has happened in the financial industry where most political party wealth comes from. The banks were already fleecing customers with their monetary theories and slight of hand. But they wanted more.
All the talk over the coming US election is immaterial as the Trumpster is going to walk it. What should be prepared for is the violence that will be unleashed afterwards. The NWO ain’t giving up without a fight.
The Trumpster doesn’t believe the hype over the ‘virus’. In the early stages he was relying on shysters dressed as scientists until even the Trumpster worked out that they were all full of shite. To his credit, it didn’t take him long. Removing his mask on his return to the whitehouse was a deliberate act. A very public act that was much needed by a western leader.
Many of those in gov’t and industry participating in this scam are doing it so that the NWO will know just who is truly aboard their gravy train. Gates once giggled in an interview that the next ‘virus’ along will be even worse. Maybe this time it’s a trial run to ensure all their ducks are in order?
It’s clear that the Tory gov’t in Blighty also want the Trumpster gone otherwise they wouldn’t allow their spooks to run around fabricating false information slandering a sitting and legitimate US president.
Wishing america all the best on November 3rd. You dodged a bullet last time and can do it again.
The Dem Coup machine will deploy a breathless LauraKOfTheCIA type clone to broadcast from her SUV that its all over for Trump because She has the inside gen on Postal Vote results which are overwhelming for DozyJoe
* Thats how upPompusarses Gauntlet was deployed against Corbyn in the UK last year to fix the result and perpetrate the coup and junta here.
*
Trump should NOT ACCEPT such a stitch up – Corbyn and Labour did! Knowing that the clusterfucj would belong to the Tories – but they underestimated the devious and fully controlled Starmer who is in the process of dismantling the largest popular social democratic party in Europe as he heads for his leadership in the coming Junta government and a one party fascist state in the UK. Closely allied to the Junta state in the US after the ousting of its legitimate potus.
The 5+1 eyed Gollum is ready to make its final stand as it fails to subdue its long term targets, again, and its bollocks Reset is run over by the juggernauts rolling down the BRI.
All these record gun sales in the US? Washington will see the militias coming to the Capitol to oust the Junta Joe Coup.
Unless they really are dumb ass pussies with toy guns and no cojones!
You can count on nothing out of the infiltrated militias, thats a given.
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AND THE GREAT RESET
DRAIN THE SWAMP FOR MILKSHAKES
Upcoming bills in NEW YORK for 2020 legislative session.
Not all politicians are equally corrupt. This generalised loathing is understandable but unhelpful. Those of us who wisely reject violent revolution, fear and chaos always have to identify and support politicians who deserve our trust and support. People who can put collective or national interests above selfish ambition and greed must be a reality, or all leftists would themselves be frauds. We must examine politicians’ actual records and how they deliver on their promises or not, rather than swooning at their virtuous words, or naively accepting second-hand judgements from political enemies who disseminate abusive labels. If you start trembling when hearing superficial terms like ‘far right’’ or ‘populist’ or ‘radical leftist’, then your mind has been successfully closed to critical thinking and truth-seeking.
It’s going to be a Redwash.
Even the blue cities will be flame red.
If it’s a clean election. Sadly, that seems unlikely.
Stopped there: The author has explained that he has nothing to say.
Why didn’t you read the next line, where he refers to ‘clueless Joe Biden’? He then writes about the election process and how it’s doomed whichever candidate ‘wins’. A2
Trump insults, Biden insults. Not very interesting.
You clearly have a short attention span today. Could you attempt pne or two more paras next time before cluttering up the comments with your uninformed opinion? Thanks, A2
US economy supposedly grew by 33% in the last quarter:
https://news.sky.com/story/us-economy-rebounds-to-grow-at-record-33-rate-in-third-quarter-12117670
One figure in the Trump cabinet we don’t hear much about is Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce. Ross just happened to be the representative of Rothscild & Co. who rescued Trump when he was several billion in debt in the early 1990s. Nothing to see here…
drained the swamp by employing them
Shhh, you’ll further trigger the Trump bots. How dare you point out facts that question Lord and Savior Trump!
Democrozia!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!. Me thinks this died with Socrates. @least they had legalized slavery with their demos meanwhile we here in sheeple land all get gaslighted.
Every single demonstration in Italia in the last week have all been portrayed as inhumane activity and anti democratic. They have even used that stupid WASP commercialised tradition Halloween to divide the neapolitan community.
Boy we have surpassed Huxley and Orwell .
Gee with all these educated individuals (wokism) one would think that maybe the slightest scintella might re activate common sense, reason and logic and good old simple peasant deductive reasoning.IE The sun rises in the east and sets in the west. 2 plus 2 equals 4.
To Quote Roger Waters in his younger days. “Is anybody outhere”