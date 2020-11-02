The Big Day is almost upon us. Soon Orange Man Bad will be banished back the nether-realm, and good old (not at all creepy) Uncle Joe will be in charge. Briefly. Until he loses the few faculties remaining to him, and we get landed with President Kamala Harris. A politician so incredibly unpopular within her own party she couldn’t even ride the triple identity coups of being black AND Indian AND a woman to success.
Our friends at The Guardian have been busier than Christmas elves on this one. They all likely have opinion pieces ready for morning after election night. Stuff about healing and growing. (Maybe they’ll just use the same column they were going to use last time, but change all the “Hillarys” to “Bidens” using find and replace).
Joe Biden: from a campaign that almost collapsed to fighting Trump for the presidency
This long piece tells an interesting story, just not the one it thinks it’s telling. They try to spin the tale of Biden’s Lazarus-like presidential campaign, without coming to logical conclusion that presents itself.
I’m going to bullet point out the narrative here, and see if you can spot the glaringly obvious idea, which the the Guardian seems to miss:
- Joe Biden was a late entrant to a crowded Democratic field.
- He was seen as old fashioned and non-progressive, but had powerful financial backers.
- He lost the first three primaries embarrassingly badly.
- There was a generalised panic in the DNC that Sanders might win the nomination.
- Biden wins the 4th primary by a landslide in a “miraculous turnaround”.
- All the other candidates start dropping out one-by-one and endorsing Biden.
It’s fairly clear what’s going on here, no?
Is Biden going to win?
The short answer to this appears to be “yes!”. They have not 1, not 2, but 3 separate articles saying as much. Many of them devoted entirely to citing polls and then saying “yes, the polls said Hillary would win, but this is different”.
For example:
Polling is better now, and Biden’s lead is larger than Hillary Clinton’s was.”
Thank god for those leaps forward in polling technology, amirite?
Of course this nailed-down certainty of victory is, in an of itself, a tactic. It doesn’t necessarily mean the result is a foregone conclusion. But it really feels like the result is fixed for Biden, and everyone knows it.
Bu…that is what we said last time, too.
OK, so Biden won, now what?
Since it’s almost certain Good Joe is going to beat Bad Donald (yes, that’s really the level of political analysis we’re dealing with here), maybe we should focus on Joe is going to do when he’s in office.
There’s lots of talk about that (and none of what will happen if Trump wins, further suggesting a fixed result).
Robert Reich thinks Biden should “fix democracy”. “Fix” being the perfect word. He thinks they should “reform” the electoral college and the Supreme Court, as well as adding more Senators for certain states and even splitting california into two states (thus doubling it’s senator count). This would apparently make democracy “fairer”, and not in anyway simply give voting power to traditionally democratic states.
Simon Tisdall is in ecstasy as he expects Biden to resume the US’s “global leadership”. Jeffrey Frankel says Biden is “safe hands for the eocnomy”.
This article promises “something big” in Biden’s first 100 days, to “fight the coronavirus”. There will likely be a “national mask mandate” and moves to “counter disinformation.”
But by far the worst offender – and a solid contender for the worst, most dishonest article of the year – is this piece from Richard Wolffe.
In it he laments that Trump has “damaged US democracy”, by suggesting it could be corrupt (without ever mentioning all the evidence that it is so). He praises US foreign policy for “focusing on democracy promotion” (yes, seriously):
For most of the last 30 years, since the fall of the Soviet Union, democracy promotion has been a mainstay of American foreign policy […] the US plays a central role in spreading democratic government around the world.
He goes in to raptures about how Biden will resume US efforts to “spread democracy”. It is quasi-masturbatory Imperialist garbage. And it’s likely just a taste of what’s in store should Biden win.
Hunter who?
No coverage at all of the Hunter Biden laptop story, or even a discussion about his obviously corrupt employment by Ukrainian energy giant Burisma. (Imagine the news if Trump’s government had backed a change of government in Venezuela, and then Donald Jr. had been given a job in the largest Venezuelan oil company).
One step further, the only talk about the Biden e-mails we get is one column claiming Facebook and Twitter were right to censor the information “because it might be false”, and they should do it more often. And another which, with a straight face, says:
Media organisations shouldn’t publish allegations unless they believe them to be true, after making appropriate checks.
…this from a paper which published a proven falsehood on its front page, and never apologised or retracted it (in fact, it’s still there to this day).
Bonus 1: Vote by mail!
The Guardian (along with most of the media) is really keen on mail-in ballots, and wants you all to know that they are NOT easier to cheat with. As we have written before, this is historically completely incorrect – postal ballots are far more susceptibale to voter fraud. This article is actually just reprint of something they ran in August – both times it was paid-for content by non-governmental organizations.
BONUS 2: Don’t worry, the military will only get involved “if it’s close”
An entire column dedicated to the US military’s involvment in the election seems bizarre…but there is one. Don’t worry they would “prefer not to get involved” and will likely only be forced to act “if the result is very close” and/or someone contests the elections.
It’s a strange article, it doesn’t have an author attached to it, and seems to be answering a question no one asked. Or apologising for some slight no one has committed. What it feels like, is a justification for crime yet to come to light. “We HAD to rig the election, because if it had been close then Trump would have contested the vote and the military would have got involved.”
Maybe I’m reading too much into it. But it is very odd.
*
So, here is the Guardian’s story of election laid out in nice neat terms:
- Biden will win.
- He didn’t cheat.
- When he’s won he’ll change the laws and courts.
- Really, he didn’t cheat. Even suggesting it is bad for democracy.
- The US will resume “democracy promotion” and “world leadership” once he’s in charge.
- The US military don’t want to be involved but they might have to if it’s close.
- Seriously, he didn’t cheat.
*
Some seem to think this mess will be cleared up over (this) night.
The information on what has been going on with the PTB has only been available to the masses for about 20 years, with the internet.(I know, seems longer…)
The current PTB have had control for, at least, centuries.
Expect major cognitive dissonance/chaos for a few years.
The movement that is Q, which is about looking and deciding for yourself, can only grow, from tomorrow.
Oops, mentioned Q, cue downvotes !
It’s easy to get upset , even depressed with the world as it.is
A couple of weeks ago, I was home alone again, when my wife went to spend a few days with her Mum.
I find solitary confinement very hard to deal with. Once a few years ago, the only person I saw was the binman collecting our rubbish around Christmas time….We had already left a tip and a Christmas Card for Mo our Milkman, and it has been reciprocated..
He was in his dreadlocks, doing our bins, and I gave him 2 quid…
He looked at it and he looked at me. I didn’t know if I had given him too little or too much. I didn’t know if he was going to be delighted or offended..
He looked at me with his long piercing eyes and said – We have been doing this all week – Christmas week – and you are the first person to give us a tip.
I am all right now. Grandkids are back, and they laugh at Grandad.
The youngest – he is 2 is a natural comedien. I have never come across a kid so bright. He has obviously learnt a lot of it from his older brother 4.
Tony
Looks like the Transnational Capitalist Class has come up with a great game plan…..have Trump set the table for 4 years and then hand it off to Biden. A lot of progressive, liberal and moderate voices will fall in line under Biden. Therefore, the so called pandemic will be easier to sell under Biden. More masks, lockdowns and the coming vacination program will take place under Biden. Great plan for shifting more wealth to the TCC and less income and security to the masses.
I honestly didn’t see this coming in this way. This is why they are called the Transnational Capitalist Class or the TCC….they are the ones who call the shots while the rest of us are preoccupied with the weapons of Mass Distraction or what is foolishly called an Election.
have Trump set the table for 4 years and then hand it off to Biden. A lot of progressive, liberal and moderate voices will fall in line under Biden. Therefore, the so called pandemic will be easier to sell under Biden.
kind of like how the Terror War, having been set up under Bush II, on the fake pretext of the 9/11 false-flag event, met with near-unanimous liberal acquiescence once it was handed off to the Great Liberal Hope, O’Bomber.
why change a winning script?
Vienna latest. Several “mobile perpetrators” believed to still be at large. Citing government sources, broadcaster ORF reports the gunman shot outside St Ruper’s Church was carrying a reindeer belt and a bag filled with a large amount of Christmas presents.
Think about it.
I’ve had enough of this shite.
Goodnight.
The Gauntlet has been unleashed on Trump as it was on Corbyn.
The fix of postal votes run via giant Canadian conglomerate CGI as the big data people of the DS in the 5+1 eyed Gollum Empire being unleashed at its hearts as they have been doing across the world ‘spreading democracy’
Biden/Bozo and Will Be King Starmer are the NeoCon/Lib death merchants of the last 50 years – and they straddle the make believe political ‘opposites’.
They don’t WIN elections. They STEAL them.
By lying, cheating and plain aggravated robbery.
Complaining a little about them but ignoring their main misdeeds is playing jesters in their court.
So fucking obvious.
Here we go again: “Terrorist attack in Vienna” (outside a synagogue)…
I mean, who but complete numskulls would do such a thing in today’s world?
The answer is, nobody but complete numskulls.
This is not a ‘terrorist’ attack. It is a numskull attack.
Or (I almost forgot), of course it could also be that other thing… you know… that false flag thing our society has been getting such a lot of recently. Orchestrated by the CIA and financed by Putin and Trump in a conspiracy to distract and rob Americans of their freemanmoxy (Bush’s version of “freedom and democracy”) just as they stand on the very threshold of that new dawn of unprecedented greatness which was to be theirs as a result of the most significant presidential election in human history… and all out of sheer antisemitism…
Oh, you can fill in the rest… I feel ill…
Daniele Ganser — NATO’s Secret Armies — Operation Gladio and Terrorism in Western Europe
ok, so im channeling my anger in a positive way, lets have a fair trial, with the lightest means of punishment being locking these murderers up in total isolation, with an intravenous nano alloy drip (just enough to sustain their life/pain) whilst they have to watch looped videos of themselves (clockwork orange style) delivering this murdocracy. with absolutely no contact with another being (so they cant even get some stockholm syndrome) whilst in continuous submission to immense pulsating 80 mghz frequencies… or we could be really nice and just hang ’em?
I keep looking for the hangmans jobs being advertised …but alas we are not that far advanced yet into the pushback against the nu wurld ordure…..even polished my c.v for when opportunity presents itself for me to apply
Milan, Italy, April 1945:
A false flag terror attack in France on the day of their lock down, now a false flag terror attack in Austria on the day of their lock down. There appears to be a pattern developing. Will London do the same? Is this the US letting everyone know they mean business when it comes to lockdowns ?
Sue we sort of posted at the same time.
I won’t add to what you say, except to say that all of these ‘terror attacks’ are never properly explained to the public. Under ’emergency laws’ the supposed perpetrators of these attacks are put on trial in secret, with no public scrutiny allowed.
Why’s that?
If some nutter is killing me and my fellow citizens I will want to know what it’s all about.
But no, all you ever get is zilch.
Havent you heard The terrorist have been in quarantine now there out of isolation and CV looks a little bit less scary (the Cv19 bullsjhiot stroys is getting boring )
so THEY the real terrorist pull out nigel fragae out of retirement and get him (they to launch a disgruntle party and guess who is back tommy 4 name gets nicked and several be headings and attacks all on Halloween weekend when they announce the lockdown
thats some coincidences
thoses evil terrorist’s hate are way of life and freedoms
is your illiteracy for real, or adopted as some kind of pose?
it would appear that you have useful things to say, but it’s hard to tell, because it’s too tiresome to decipher the garbled language in which they are expressed.
suggest that you write properly, or learn to do so, if you want people to actually consider what you’re trying to say. as it is, few will make the effort. why should they, when you clearly can’t be bothered?
They can lockdown entire countries, totally restricting our civil liberties and wrecking the economy, but they still can’t stop those darn terrorists.
It reminds me of a guy in a cave in Afghanistan.
Another bullshit ‘terror attack’, just as Europe is being completely locked down again…
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/02/several-people-injured-as-shots-fired-in-centre-of-vienna
Now, there’s a coincidence, innit.
You really have to be braindead to believe all this crap is real.
You’ll have to wear lead armour over your hazmat suits, so that you are totally protected and don’t quite understand that all your civil liberties are being taken away from you by a bunch of psychopaths.
Good luck with it.
It means they can put the military on the streets, whilst everyone is locked down and when they come out of lockdown, ops I now live in a military state.
People do get old, and just die. In fact I think its the commonist form of death.
The Medical and Pharamaceutical Industry come in at Number 2
The Military Industry aren’t even in The Top 10 as the leading cause of death…though they are working on it….”How can we kill more people?”
I meanwhile listened to an interview with some very very old Lady – possibly the oldest lady in The World
The man with the video camera and his mate with a Microphone, interviewed her.
They asked her (maybe not in English)
How come you are so old..Is it 120 now?
She replied,”I don’t go to The Doctor”
“A woman believed to be the oldest person to have ever lived has died aged 129.
Koku Istambulova, a survivor of Stalin’s repressions, would have turned 130 in June, according to accepted pension records in Russia.
She was older than a woman listed in the Russian Book of Records who died last month supposedly aged 128, officials believed.”
I try to follow her example.
Tony
the british army did great guns in belfast
likewise with partners police g4s and serco more great works incoming into liverpool.
liverpool willl be the test serco and g4s where up for the job alone but als the 2 billion contract was not enough.
we hope the unemplyables of liverpool will throw flowers and wave union jacks as the army go about making us all safe and protecting the nhs from customers.
a special nightingale wink will be set up for large caliber gun shot wounds as are brave service men and woman will be given 50mm bullets for protection
testing testing testing or be shot should be the watchword
nasal and throat swabs are needed
thousands of soldiers on the streets
by hook or crook liverpool will be cured
Ahhh but…..The nightingales wont be used ….the mod police are actively recruiting and new entrants will be given firarms training and crowd thuggery lessons…considering the UK is littered with ex army navy and raf establishments under care and maintenance orders (raf machrihanish for wee nippits undesirables perhaps?)….Bexhill on sea as an internment camp anyone ? (ok children of men did it first)…also as Liverpool and Manchester have historically and statistically had more illegal guns on the streets…maybe its time they dusted them off ?
with that in mind, why is this a topic at all? its only an up / down, no left / right debate. please just express your ideology {as your brain can summarize humanity and its controlled moral future) or just respect our humanity with nothing but our natural souls to guide us.
in repeat… why would anyone vote democrat where there is no democracy?
what did i say to upset you so much?
ive never, and still dont, understand left/right politics… but to vote ‘democrat’ in a terrain of no democracy is surely not only contradictorily but at least the dumbest proof of the sadness of humankind?
To be fair, Alan, silly labels have always been a part of politics. Monty Python’s “Life of Brian” did a wonderful satire on that.
That said, I understand your confusion about left/right politics, although I have also found the reason why they are so confusing: They no longer exist.
We’re right down to “bad people vs. decent people”, and that cuts right across all concepts such as ‘left’, or ‘right’. It’s back to basics.
At least for me, it just doesn’t work any longer to judge people according to their ‘left-right’ status, because they no longer think in those boxes.
Now it’s either, ‘Me Me Me’, or “What about the human race?”
You can see it everywhere.
Now it’s either, “Me Me Me”, or “What about the human race?”
this is roughly what “right” and “left”, respectively, actually meant when those terms were invented during the French Revolution.
a great amount of ruling-class propaganda effort has been expended since then, to obscure this fact. in recent years, at least in the US, the common understanding of the terms seems to have actually been reversed, so it seems to have been money well spent.
note to Admins: as soon as my posts stop going in the Spam Check folder, I’ll stop changing my pseudonym. as it is, there’s only 8851 more left, before I’ll have to add another digit. woe is me.
Trump must be an absolute shoe in and the polls must be being run by Paddy Power.
The only reason I believe Biden is running is because the PTB are happy for a Trump win. They will win whoever is elected.
Any further news in the On-G regarding the US election interference carried out by a foreign power?
Election interference perpetrated by UK intelligence services? Funny … I’m sure Mr Mueller is on the case though…
I can tell the difference between the accents of the people from Northern USA and The Southern USA
But someone earlier today posted a video of this girl, and at first I thought she was American, but then I listedned to what she said – and include the phrase which kind of went “My Friends in The USA”
So this is one of her earlier videos, with I guess her boyfriend..Not seen any kids yet, but I reckon They are Canadians.
She could be my Wife’s Guru
She is Completely f’ck’n Beautiful
I Don’t Know Her Name
“10 DAY DETOX CAMPING IN THE CANADIAN WILDERNESS | NATURAL HEALING”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqDZ4Wj95mk
For some strange reason we always got on well with Canadians.
Tony
In general agreement with your take on these articles, but Reich’s proposals, as you state them, are not really just a partisan ploy but actually address undemocratic features in the U.S. constitution. Because each state has the same number of senators, a voter in Wyoming has 68 times as much power to influence the upper house of Congress than does a voter in California. It isn’t fair, and it has facilitated minority rule.
You realise that the country is called the United States of America? Each State was necessarily given an equal vote. Without it the US will fall apart, and that’s exactly what the neo-Bolsheviks are attempting to achieve.
Hee hee… Welcome to 1950…
Quite possibly. In the same way they are destroying the economy in Western Canada, likely hoping for a break up. The globalists wish to destroy nation states. Attacking once revered historical figures is another tactic.
They could just toss for the result for all the difference it makes.
Heads they win, tails you lose.
Or with all his WWF experience, Trump could arrange a pay-per-view (as opposed to the normal pay for play) winner-takes-all mud wrestling bout, with himself v. Creepy Joe and Mike Pence v Kabbala Haaretz. Or they could combine both in a tag team match.
No need to bother about polls, or postal ballots or voter suppression or any of that malarkey.
Just 3 falls, one submission or a knock out.
Who could argue with that? It would even save old Adelson millions of shekels.
Direct me to all the footage of Trump molesting women.
And there was me, thinking that all men molest all women…
What a surprising world we live in…
You sound like an enthusiast of #MeToo. Biden has been of the “hugger” type that have now been turned into ‘sexual predators’ while Trump’s crotch grabbing remark was locker room talk hyperbole (although I wouldn’t doubt that he has a history of certain transgressions.)
Election Impact Score Sheet [lol]
https://xkcd.com/2380/
THEY PUT HOUDINI TO SHAME
Houdini couldn’t perform the fantastic magic act of raising a lifeless, unpopular, mentally declining candidate from the “politically dead” to the top of the Democratic Party ticket. Not to mention, transitioning Kamala Harris a candidate who couldn’t get one delegate during the Primaries to the VP spot on the Dem ticket.
The DNC along with their sidekicks the security state are expert cheaters. The CIA has interfered and undermined elections throughout the planet.
“For decades, American intelligence agencies have used clandestine tactics to put leaders into office who are favorable to U.S. national interests. This practice of meddling dates back to the early days of the CIA and was seen as a necessary strategy to contain the Soviet Union during the Cold War. “Several months after the CIA was created in 1947, it set out to steal the Italian election in 1948 to support the Christian Democrats who were pro-American, against the socialist Democrats, who were pro-Moscow….. It’s just the beginning of a long, long story. After seeing success in Italy, the CIA took this formula — which involved using millions of dollars to run influence campaigns — and brought it across the world to places like Guatemala, Indonesia, South Vietnam, Afghanistan, and beyond.” https://www.wnycstudios.org/podcasts/takeaway/segments/history-us-intervention-foreign-elections
With decades of schemes and scams under their belt the CIA became experts at sowing the seeds of social unrest, balkanizing countries, and arranging rigged elections. Now in 2020 they’re practicing those same skills in the US. A rigged South Carolina primary using black “sellout misleader” James Clyburn started the ball rolling and then the state-run MSM did the rest. Before you knew it, half-dead Biden emerged as the winner of the Dem Primaries overtaking coward Bernie. COVID ensured that a traumatized population would “accept” all the shenanigans as they cowered behind masks fearing death.
COVID the running mate of mentally impaired Biden– “a lightning rod” gathering support from mesmerized MSNBC and CNN cable news viewers. The despicable sociopathic commentators targeted the elderly terrifying them about COVID. Death-o-meters and positive test results characterized as “cases” are relentlessly displayed and cited, while a series of “deep state doctors” are paraded in front of the cameras proliferating the official narrative. Never once, is any alternative view allowed to be cited. Epidemiologists with well-documented data differing from the official COVID narrative are banned and censored. COVID, the lockdowns, masks, and mass-hysteria is the security state’s chosen strategy to remove Trump, even if that tactic destroyed the lives and livelihood of millions all while enhancing the wealth of tech billionaires, big pharma, banks, and Wall Street. Interestingly enough, those are Biden’s most avid financial backers.
The American Empire is finished and will soon become another cautionary tale, tossed upon the trash heap of history, and destroyed by the very same societal issues that plagued the many former empires that share similar fates. It did not have to end this way, but when the most devious and ruthless members of a society are tasked with running the system, the outcome can hardly be in dispute. All empires fall, but it is the reason they eventually come apart that is surprisingly similar. The fate of America will not be any different. Like a 47-story steel and concrete building that is covertly slated for demolition, the American Empire was built on a rotten foundation and has been targeted for destruction. The core of the building has been pre-weakened over the decades through government policies, had its support columns identified and rigged with financial detonators, watched society be transformed into a culture incapable of recognizing their impending doom to sound the alarm, and as the plunger is pushed down and the destruction begins, many people will have no idea of what is coming their way until it is too late. Once the debris is cleared away there is hope that a new civilization can be built, but will they make the same mistakes, or can they learn from the past and chart a different course?
You forget the US has thousands of poorly secured nuclear weapons and huge numbers of “leaders” that are itching to use them both on the right and left these days . When such an empire collapses chances are the rest of us will go as well.
Indeed, one could hardly expect such a ‘great’ nation to go under without a considerable amount of desperate thrashing about and collateral damage…
Speakers at the anti lockdown protest in Dublin today. One guy Alan sweeney, who’ve I got to know during these protests, walked from Galway to Dublin which the west coast to the east coast in total defiance to the 5km lockdown restrictions. That’s what is needed
https://youtu.be/F9FqSwO5110
Now that millions will find themselves unemployed the byways will indeed be crowded by travelers looking for a meal . An Irish tradition going back to the Norman conquests ?
Regret to say I just couldn’t read this.
The whole thing is just so damn familiar – and familiarity breeds contempt – so I’ll wait until something actually happens in the world.
I should explain that I do not consider the US election to be ‘something actually happening in the world’…
Amateur Troll Here
An “official poll” by my UPS driver (while delivering another Amazon shipment of stuff I don’t really need but, at least it makes me feel good and gives me a chance to talk with another human since the lock down has limited my human to human contact which is especially important because the local grocery people are growing tired of my anti lock down chatter. One thing the UPS people agree with me on is guns. Use them!) Sorry.
The official poll is that most of his customers despise Biden and Trump will win in a landslide.
I hope. In the last debate Trump, accidentally, hit the nail on the head when he said that Biden and politicians like him are the reason he ran for President.
It could not be more true. It’s why he won last time and why he will win this time.
Just saying……
lock her up lock her up lock her up they chanted and they got locked up under his watch
funny how that works
Fuck. You make me sick. The chant was about about Hillary Clinton. She should have been locked up. More of the same. Bullshit. Another Trump hater making up his or her narrative to promote the left. I hate your leftist ideas and lies. One of the ten commandments: Thou shalt not lie. You lie. Therefore you don’t count.
Wayne ker if you vote for trump he Wiil arrest hilley his words and drain the swamp by employing them build a wall so bannan can make a million and keep you in
using the commandant or god to endorse politicians is a bit low so i would join you then
if Jesus came back now he would be classed as a terrorist and anti semetic
he would be not welcomed in america deported maybe even imprisoned or both
: Thou shalt not lie. doesnt apply to politicians in your world as theer as honest as the snow is white
I’m going to be charitable here and point out that there is a difference between lying and not having the faintest idea what you are talking about…
So….The UPS guy is a lier?
I am not looking for charity.
Challenge me.
A guy who is on the street every day provided an anecdotal assessment of the election based on personal contact with his customers. They hate Biden. I shared it. I want Trump to win too. A good share in my mind.
Trump supporters are sick and tired of the bullshit happening in our country. Traitors. Either you support the constitution or you don’t. If you don’t, you are a traitor. A fairly simple concept. I honestly don’t understand it. It is so simple. Every single citizen is expected and required to support the constitution.
Not rocket science.
If one is not happy with it, there is a process to change it.
Rioting, raping, murdering, pillaging, looting, etc., are not part of that process.
WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT.
Smart ass people who think they know everything piss me off. And I am not the only one pissed off.
Young, whiny, lazey people who think utopia is real, piss me off.
Get a FUCKING job and shut up. If you have never worked and earned a living wage (and I suspect you have not) you don’t deserve to comment while attacking me.
Even though “they” say so, it does not make it “so”.
Extremism is a demonstration of ignorance.
An expert is someone who knows everything thing there is to know in a very narrow field. There is no such thing as a narrow field.
I have been accused of being an ageist. So be it.
Experience is everything.
If you have no experience, you are nothing.
Is Off-G in Lockdown again or have they all thought F’ck It, on The News of Robert Fisk’s death, and gone to the pub for a Wake?
Robert Fisk, had to tread a fine line, or he would no longer be published. He was very much like what I consider to be some of our Greatest Journalists – like Vanessa Beeley, and Eva Bartlett, who too were actually in the warzones interviewing people in the wars, with bullets and bombs going off, and trying to keep your head down.
Such courage is completely Amazing
https://military.wikia.org/wiki/Robert_Fisk
Extracts
“Fisk also reported on the Arab-Israeli conflict, the Bosnian War, the Kosovo War, the Algerian Civil War, among other conflicts. During the Iran-Iraq War, he suffered partial but permanent hearing loss as a result of being close to Iraqi heavy artillery in the Shatt-al-Arab when covering the early stages of the conflict”
“During the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Fisk was stationed in Baghdad and filed many eyewitness reports. He has criticised other journalists based in Iraq for what he calls their “hotel journalism”, literally reporting from one’s hotel room without interviews or first hand experience of events.[”
RIP Robert Fisk
Good Man,
Tony
Fisk was a good man, and I believe he checked out with a heart attack.
Also on the same day, Galloway went AWOL, apparently needing minor surgery, and Richie Allen seems to be having some sort of crisis.
What’s happening at the moment is grinding us all down (which is what it’s designed to do).
Try to stay strong, folks; and remember: never let the bastards grind you down.
Well, Rob, just knowing that there are people like yourself, and others here, is an enormous help in not being ground down.
I wish some of my otherwise bright relatives and friends had independently discovered OffG, or a few other sites, because I am completely powerless to prevent most of them from doing the “Baa.. Baa..” thing…
I can understand the fear which many people have of being physically punished in some way for revealing that they understand the world better than the mainstream media do, but one hopes that they might at least try to keep their own private mental processes in decent order…
To think that you have to be ‘strong’ today, just to live a decent human life…
As far as I am aware there was no requirement to sub-contract ‘lockdown’ to the states in the US or to the regions in the UK. This was a way of pretending not to lockdown, whilst facilitating the worst form of lockdowns, having convincing the left that a socialist Utopia would be born out of the destruction, not the neoliberal hell the govrernment had always planned.
I would venture that the Trump vs Biden election is all part of the plot.
These two completely corrupt lunatics shouldn’t be running a car park, let alone running for President.
I predict that within a month or so, after a contested election and total anarchy on the streets, America will become a fully blown police state.
This has been planned all along.
And most European countries will be falling over themselves trying to be first to imitate the catastrophe…
All planned ages ago.
For me, looking up to a politician is rapidly becoming a very distant memory, and the new breed is particularly revolting.
It’s like an entirely new species of humanoid, capable of imitating a machine literally to perfection.
“America will become a fully blown police state”
My Niece was working as a University Professor in Baton Rouge, when The Levee Broke.. Her husband, who was also a University Professor in Baton Rouge (who was born in East Germany.)
Well the Americans didn’t seem to know what to do at The LSU..
So they organised it, whilst The American Police were going round Louisiana..shooting people…they were shouting at them and getting the tents ready on the campus…More Tents More Food.
They opened up the Campus Completely – for The Survivors of The American Brutality against Their Fellow Americans in The Flood in New Orleans.
Their kid was born there. The American Border Police, would not let her Brother in, cos they said he looks like a Terrorist…
So they looked at each other and their Young Child,,,and said Lets’s do it.
Lets Go back home.
They Knew The USA was gone on on August 29, 2005.
They moved back to Germany first, but are now home in England.
Bad Engineering
“Between 80 and 90 percent of the residents of New Orleans were evacuated before the hurricane struck, testifying to some of the success of the evacuation measures.[5] Despite this, many remained in the city, mainly those who did not have access to personal vehicles or who were isolated from the dissemination of news from the local governments. The Louisiana Superdome was used to house and support some of those who were unable to evacuate. Television shots frequently focused on the Superdome as a symbol of the flooding occurring in New Orleans.”
We occasionally meet at weddings and funerals.
Thanks, I’m feeling fine.
Tony
Sorry, Tony, I have a bad internet connection at the moment. When it’s working properly I tend to come online and make comments that I can’t always reply to.
I would say the USA was gone on 11th September 2001?
Exit polls, are the best indicator of a corrupt election. They are monitored internationally to verify the accuracy of results in many third world countries.
The USA does not use exist polls, claiming they are inaccurate, (or too accurate) which is the clearest indicator that their elections are massivily corrupted.
Or as the CIA’s Wikipedia puts it?
Election verification exit poll
‘’In the United States, exit polling is not accurate enough to be used as tool for verification of actual election results. Discrepancies are usually attributed to sampling bias in the exit polls.’’
What do they use marmite for in polling technology?
Have you ever tasted Marmite?
No, but I tested for covid.
Is Marmite Covid a new strain, like Long Covid?
Gawd, and I’m almost out of bog rolls.
Blimey, you’ll definitely get a new stain if you’re not careful
No chance of you wiping yourself out then …be thankful
Wolffe (anag)
Biden is so corrupt it is no wonder he is high up in the hierarchy of the Democratic Party. As Vice President his conversations with Poroshenko are so revealing. I picked up a snippet that was never reported in the west regarding the downing of MH17 when Biden let slip in conversation with Porky Poroshenko the tripartite dealings between Holland, the US and Ukraine (the main suspect in my books).
https://johnplatinumgoss.com/2020/10/25/joe-biden-leak-the-us-ukraine-and-holland-colluded-over-mh17/
For the first day this was getting spread around Holland and Malaysia but then it went totally dead. It has been up there for a week until today without any traffic. Can they do that? You bet.
I say even the dementia is a part of the act too.
If it is a part of the act it’s a good act. It might come in handy when proceedings start against him once the election is over and Hunter is no longer the diversionary news. As long as they don’t rig the election for Biden to win.
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/HSGAC_Finance_Report_FINAL.pdf
As an “old timer” gringo living well south of the border, here is my take on it. First, Creepy Joe is pretty horrible and I wouldn’t let him within 20 feet of a granddaughter. And Trump is owned by the Rothschilds and is controlled opposition. To get a feel for both the perversity of Biden and the double dealing hypocrisy of Trump, both true freaks, you might watch the first 20 or so minutes of this video by Dana Ashley (which themtube pulled promptly). Dana is a smart lady and a soft spoken evangelical Christian. I am none of these (smart, a lady, soft spoken, a Christian, nor an evangelical), but I regard people such as Dana as allies despite a difference of theological outlook.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uh25CAEd9qSd/
The last thing which our Overlords want from this election is a “clean” win with an uncontested result and a prompt concession speech from the loser. Rather they want a “close” bitterly contested result setting city centers on fire and the anger turning from crude bludgeons to .223 and 0.40. Wall Street prefers a Biden win simply because they are free money debt junkies reliant on their yuuuge profits from warp speed printing by the Fed. Trump would only enslave the American pissant at warp 7 while Biden and the Kamal pledge to do so at warp 9. The shadowy being(s) on the top of the 1 unit Federal Reserve Note pyramid where the all seeing eye (of Sauron?) appears, probably prefer a tentative Trump win because that will maximize the anger, discord, and violence.
http://usrarecurrency.com/1999$1federalreservenoteladdersnk03040506h.htm
This could well result in a switchover from the current biomedical martial law to overt military martial law. They can always raise (?) the Kamal to the presidency at a later date.
This opinion implies that these beings have total control of the election results. Well just bear in mind two things. The mail-in ballot fraud is huge and favors Biden as he so eloquently misspoke in a recent speech. And a couple of years ago an 11 year old girl won a contest prize for most quickly hacking a electronic voting machine. I recall she did it in 11 minutes.
While my digestion simply could not stomach watching the so-called debates, I have seen a few snippets of them. What struck me most was Biden’s emphatic usage of “Dark Winter” in the second. And I am noticing that this phrase is being parroted more and more by our Overlords’ gofers. This was obviously another of their pre-programing scams, so I checked it out. Operation Dark Winter was a Johns-Hopkins simulation in June of 2001 of a bioterraist attack using a smallpox vaccine. The CIA Factbook (Wikipedia) has a piece on it. I feel rather confident that the USA will be facing a false flag attack with subsequent severe illnesses within the next 6 months and probably earlier. It will be blamed on a “bioweapon virus” and on an unpopular country (Iran, Russia, China?) or a fictional group funded by the CIA such as ISIS v.2.0. It will really be caused by turning up those 5G mini transmitters to 11 affecting the most EMF sensitive. Symptoms with be similar to hypoxia from altitude sickness including hemorrhaging of the lungs. As opposed to RONA 1984, children will also be very much affected, partial due to the installation into all the schools of 5G while the children were lockdown in their homes.
That all seems reasonable enough, but a few links to sources would be helpful.
‘reasonable’? Thanks El G. for this post and info.
It’s just British understatement. Easily misunderstood if one isn’t used to it.
El G’s post is a fine one, but I would genuinely like a couple of links to some of the information in it.
Interesting issues are raised, and I was not familiar with all of the scientific detail mentioned.
They are now peddling the same old model on a virus known now not to exist and deemed pretty much nothing by the UK health authorities on 13 March and claiming 4,000 dead per day. All that money from Bill Gates must be making him a small fortune
Destruction of the schools and universities may alarm you but Fabians like Wells and Huxley took a class system for granted. Lockdown hurts the worker not the entitled.
That’s the message blaring like a fog horn through this crisis. It’s a reason the middle class left is silent. Does it hope to benefit from this winnowing out of society?
The Eloi and the Morlocks, as they are perceived today.
https://youtu.be/YfdCXNkzHmo
I remember seeing that old movie when it was pretty new.
I wasn’t very impressed by the inexpensive effects even then, and the stylized representation of the ‘Eliteoi’ as perfect humans and the ‘Moronlocks’ as apes also struck my young mind as somehow suspicious.
A more subtle script could probably make a really good movie today, but then subtlety isn’t very fashionable any more…
a hierarchical society was only possible on a basis of poverty and ignorance.”― George Orwell, 1984
today that quote would be spun by the establishments owned whores
on YouTube as socialism WHILST there funded by the government.
I have never succeeded in getting any comment of mine to appear in The Guardian
I don’t think anyone was born to do Evil.
They may have sufferred when they were young, and Evil was committed against them.
This does not mean, that they will grow up, and become adults, and repeat the Evil, that was done to them, but many do.
Almost no one thinks this man is Evil, though he most certainly sung about evil. In fact his music was on the radio, as those of us who cared – over a Million of us travelled into London to try and stop The War in Iraq from Starting in 2003.
Robert Fisk who has very recently died wrote about it.
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/commentators/fisk/robert-fisk-a-million-march-in-london-but-faced-with-disaster-the-arabs-are-like-mice-119416.html
Ozzy Osbourne Sung about it, and he is still alive.
“Generals gathered in their masses
Just like witches at black masses
Evil minds that plot destruction
Sorcerer of death’s construction
In the fields, the bodies burning
As the war machine keeps turning
Death and hatred to mankind
Poisoning their brainwashed minds
Oh lord, yeah!
Politicians hide themselves away
They only started the war
Why should they go out to fight?
They leave that role to the poor, yeah
Time will tell on their power minds
Making war just for fun
Treating people just like pawns in chess
Wait till their judgement day comes, yeah!”
?w=980&q=75
Tony
This degree of pro-Biden bias is staggering. And i say this as someone who hates Agent Orange with a passion. Things will only get worse under Kool Kamala. And the “left” will be so thrilled Trump is gone it will feel obligated to act as attack dogs for the new regime, branding all opposition as “die hard Trump loyalists.”
Are the middle class simply the more psychopathic cohort among a largely moronic population? Not more insightful but just endowed with sharper elbows.
Isn’t that the unsayable corollary of the Fabian, HG Wells/ Huxley analysis?
Rather like the most energetic and wealthy getting to the front of the queue to buy tickets for the Titanic.
Doesn’t this explain why the middle managers and the middle class bureaucrats-civil servants are the loudest supporters of the Covid masque?
US middle class or British middle class, they are different things.
the voter always gets fuckd
Trump (Tweet; Nov 1, 2020): “Biden wants to LOCKDOWN our Country, maybe for years. Crazy! There will be NO LOCKDOWNS. The great American Comeback is underway!!!”
—
Miami (Nov 2, 2020)
Trump: “Covid, covid, covid, covid . . . Here’s what happens, Nov 4th, you won’t hear too much about it.”
Crowd: “Fire Fauci!”
Trump: “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait ‘til a little bit after the election.”
—
Trump thanks supporters chanting “fire Fauci” at Florida rally
Nov 2, 2020
Guardian News
Donald Trump has threatened to fire America’s top infectious disease expert during a rally in Florida, just 24 hours before the US presidential election.
Anthony Fauci has served for over three decades as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and has been critical of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. During the midnight rally in Florida, crowds chanted: “Fire Fauci”, which the president allowed to continue for several seconds before responding: “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election.”
Donald Trump threatens to fire Anthony Fauci after US election
It is a shame that he’s transferred $9 trillions of public money to the richest Corporations in the world and gave them $1.5 trillions in tax cuts and refuses to give the American people healthcare and has driven millions of Americans into absolute desperation and poverty with his lockdown measures.
i do wish they would stop claiming Fauci is top something or other, he;s been a liar for decades.
Trump’s real targets are the CIA and FBI; and I suspect he’ll be quite happy to let Fauci fade into irrelevance.
that why he gave them 2.2 trillion help them get the deep state yer
the lone patsy syndrome again blame one guy and forget the whole administration is rotten to the core always works the voter are /is very special kind of stupid and he Fauci has been about for 20 + years no issues and will go on on to get a very well paid consultation job else where in another contaminated administration and they will give him a award
theatre for the brain dead
Feeding the far-right is what the Covid operation is intended to do, ask Farage. Trump and Johnson are both in power, implementing very destructive lockdowns, whilst incredibly, claiming that the lockdowns are left-wing policies, as they do it.
Amazing how they get away with this. Both Johnson and Trump could stop the lockdowns tomorrow, using the same powers they are using to allow them.
Lockdowns are in general being far more aggressively pursued by the Left. Labour think Johnson isn’t going far enough. Biden will implement a national mask policy once he ‘wins’ the election. And let’s not even get started on Adern in NZ
I see serious damage being done by those who are in power, those who are not in power can say what they like, they are powerless.
They are only powerless now, but they have made it clear they intend to go even further if given power, and in the US this looks increasingly likely. But you are right, it’s not like Trump is remotely innocent.
The left are not responsible for what has happened in the US and UK, Johnson and Trump are responsible for that. Lets state the facts first, and then reverse engineer from there, try to work out why.
NONSENSE! The “left” has pushed hard for the lockdown in both countries and attacked Trump/Johnson for not being hard-line enough. And in the US, the governors have been the ones pushing the hardest. You are not gonna let Newsom, Cuomo, Whittner, Murphy (New Jersey), Prtizker (Illinois) off the hook, they have pushed matters far further than Trump.
There’s nothing ‘left’ about the faction you are thinking of. The whole of the USA has been right-wing for decades.
Just look at the ‘working man’ credentials of recent Democratic presidents… Non-existent.
When you separate the notion of ‘working man’ from Democratic presidential candidates, you are doing something very undemocratic. Something conservative. Something authoritarian. Something fascist. Something ‘right-wing’.
I am NOT talking about the Democrats. The Democratic Party has been a counterinsurgency operation since 1916, in that that was the first time the party posed as being somewhat “left,” and drew support from the likes of John Reed as the “lesser of two evils” which would at least keep the US out of WWI. Needless to say that within a month of Wilson’s re-inauguration, the US was in that war, and Reed had to flee the US due to federal prosecution. Since then, the Democrats have operated so as to facilitate the diversion of any independent left political groupings back into the mainstream.
I’m talking here about what remains of alleged independent left forces, such as WSWS and other Trotskyst, Leninist, Stalinist and even most anarchist groupings.
Surely what remains of the left forces you mention is long forgotten…?
Today’s young people (I am no longer young myself) don’t know anything about them, and they don’t want to know either.
They are only mouthpieces…..Vallance Cummings and Ellwood are the grey men with control of the strings ….and control of the scissors of retribution
We were ALL very well conditioned NOT TO REACT in the same coin!
In the Plantation where I slave on, ALL parties from the far left to the far right voted in favor of the lockdowns – under the umbrella of the figure “state of emergency” –
The result?
Since the “state of calamity” is not as good at killing old folks and gals they are preparing to declare and impose a new “state of emergency”…
Never ending FUN!
admin you sound like closet trump supporter i am not surprised you still playing the le$t righ£ left right or left of center ticket
surely you not a believer still in politics and democracy..?
i suppose it a few bad clerical errors that got us into his mess and bojo like trump got bad advice
you should WATCH: The Jones Plantation
Lockdowns are attacks. A war on the people. I cannot comprehend those who endorse them, unless the world is full of psychopaths.
Terrible footage of businesses being closed down by police and of police beating the sh** out of peaceful protestors. People starving and killing themselves.
Half the anti-lockdown movement seems to be controlled opposition. 2020 is a living nightmare. The science is irrelevant now.
You have the right and far right in power in the UK and US. They’re barely to the left of the extreme right. And left of these are the centre which would be the “left-wing” you talk about Sue.
As for the powers bestowed upon Trump and Johnson they’re just puppets in the show.
I am not a constitutional lawyer, nor have I ever played one on television, and what I have to say only applies to the USA. Trump played the lockdown card very shrewdly. While he did declare a national emergency, he never authorized any lockdowns, and left it up to the individual states to decide. The states which exercised the most draconian lockdowns were run by far left WOKE democrats. Neither the POTUS or any governors may rule through executive orders which bypass the legislative law making process. What the most draconian governors did, led by Gruesome Newsom and Benito Cuomo was to issue illegal EO’s bypassing the legislatures. EO’s are only legal and valid when they instruct employees of the nation or the states respectively, or companies that contract business with the state, and have no legal power over citizens in general. Like the fake RONA1984 PCR tests, the media was careful never to make this clear to the hoi polloi. When some citizens finally sued Gov. Wolfe of PA, another WOKE leftie, in federal court claiming that his restrictions were totally extra-constitutional, the federal judge agreed with them in a rather scathing decision and they were torn down, freeing up the state.
That is the essence of the entire mind bending phantasmagoric camera obscura being relentlessly projected down everyone’s eyeballs at the moment. The leaders “have no power”. They are being forced to do it by “the people”. Yes – we, the proles, are finally having our way! Bliss was it in that dawn to be alive etc. I can understand the young and even not-so-young actual proles being swept up in this fever. Forty years of soul-destroying privatisation hammering away with the utmost contemptuous indifference towards the wishes of the vast majority would be enough to drive anyone to grasp at the soggiest straws. But you’d really think that seasoned Marxists and Trotskyites would have showed a minimal move towards wising up. Unless, of course, they are not what they appear as.
Declare me as interim president of the world.
Problem solved!
People are morons and psychopaths, mostly. Do you have reason to believe otherwise, given the public’s behaviour?
The more they demonstrate these tendencies, the more they are likely to seek power and influence over the rest of us.
Given that reality, what do you propose? More power, more democracy, socialism?
Or if you want to guide them back to sanity, how to do that — and keep them there.?
I don’t mean to be flippant or sarky, but the military will soon claim to act in the name of the people. What will be the response?
Not only are the military front line largely teenagers, there are plans afoot to swap foreign troops between countries as they are more ready to repress populations with whom they feel no affinity.
Yes. Aussie Govt declared some weeks ago that foreign troops will be welcomed here to ‘help’. Easy to guess what that help will be.
R rate is based on a model, it is not based on figures. It is manufactured.
The tests only need to produce 1% false positives for it to appear like a surge.
Most ‘cases’ never get ill.
Never before have we quarantined the WELL.
Generally, Cold and flu like viruses, when A-symptomatic, are not contagious.
All viruses cause secondary conditions in some people. Corona is not unusual.
The average age of death from Covid is in the low 80s, similar to the average life expectancy in many countries.
The Covid mortality rate is becoming more and more in line with the common flu.
R is based on bullshit it new terminology vocabulary to give to people look at this graph the R is up ow look this area is in tier 2
its based on bullshtt
like asymptomatic pure bullshit dontt talk there new m,agic language wear masks to protect other
Make people queue outside shops in the cold and rain~ corona virus heaven.
Stating that the flu season has started, has become an act of treason, for some reason.
Friday they performed the killing of the king ritual
Saturday they performed the Halloween Samhain, and Beltane Southern Hemisphere), lockdown let out ritual
Sunday they relaunch the king of the knuckle dragger arrest ritual (establishment deflection )
and today they clueless milkshakes that would follow fly around shit and good news yeppeo establishment owned whore is back to set up the disgruntled party a establishment deflection run by the establishment
all good after November the 3r d world goes back to a new abomination and they will clap and vote for it and all it free dumb
What can you do with a totally discredited Corporate/Oligarch owned propaganda machine, the US main stream media?…… Disband it?… Change it?……. OR use them to attack the person you most want to get elected? to create the illusion that he is the enemy of the establishment.
Attacking Trump as the enemy, got him elected last time, so I don’t see why it wouldn’t work this time around.
The only trouble with this series of stories is they are so ludicrous there’s no reason to read them