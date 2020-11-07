Kit Knightly
The Liverpool-based Broadgreen International School is in the “privileged position” of running a pilot scheme with Public Health England that will:
- Bring in the military to run Covid19 tests.
- Test children without getting parental consent first.
- Identify each individual with a “unique barcode”.
- “Isolate” and “secure” anyone who tests positive.
It’s all pretty bleak reading. You can read the letter here:
And we suggest you download a copy, just in case they try and retract it.
This is one scheme at one school for now, but there’s no reason to assume it will stay that way. The only way to guarantee it doesn’t spread is to denounce it, loudly.
So it begins
Parents are encouraged to administer “A spoon full of sugar to help the medicine go down”
What is this dystopian hell, makes Gilead look rational
Am I dreaming this nightmare? How is this is OK?
Teenage soldiers with half a brain: prefrontal cortex does not finish developing until the age of 24.
Perfect order followers