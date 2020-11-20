OffG Is Moving…Again

Last year, in response to increased traffic, OffG had to move to a new host server.

This year, the coronavirus happened. And as such our traffic has increased even more. So we need to move to a new server…again.

The new server will be faster, bigger and – most importantly – more secure. So we can (hopefully) look forward to less disruption from DDOS attacks in the future.

This process should not take more than a few days, and – if all goes as planned – will result in little to no downtime. However, there are a few things everyone should know:

We will be closing all comment sections for the 24 hours prior to the move .

. We will not be posting any new articles for the 24 hours prior to the move.

Both of these decisions are designed to make sure no data is lost in the transfer.

There might be some downtime while the new IP is propagating.

The specific date is yet to be decided, but it will definitely be before the end of November. We will announce it when it is known, and will be pinning posts on all our social media with the relevant details.

A final word of thanks to all our supporters, without whom this move would not be possible.