OffG Is Moving…Again

Last year, in response to increased traffic, OffG had to move to a new host server.
This year, the coronavirus happened. And as such our traffic has increased even more. So we need to move to a new server…again.
The new server will be faster, bigger and – most importantly – more secure. So we can (hopefully) look forward to less disruption from DDOS attacks in the future.
This process should not take more than a few days, and – if all goes as planned – will result in little to no downtime. However, there are a few things everyone should know:
- We will be closing all comment sections for the 24 hours prior to the move.
- We will not be posting any new articles for the 24 hours prior to the move.
Both of these decisions are designed to make sure no data is lost in the transfer.
There might be some downtime while the new IP is propagating.
The specific date is yet to be decided, but it will definitely be before the end of November. We will announce it when it is known, and will be pinning posts on all our social media with the relevant details.
A final word of thanks to all our supporters, without whom this move would not be possible.
Yeah just wanted to add my thanks for all the hard work and to say how much it is appreciated. It’s so important during the ongoing info-war to have an alternative narrative and calm, logical demolition of all the brainwashing and propaganda. Good luck with the move and keep up the good work!
Good luck. I’m sure everything will be fine and long may this site prosper.
Thank you for keeping us posted on the real news.
To all at Off-G: thanks for playing a very big part in helping me maintain my sanity over these last few months. Your hard work is much appreciated.
Hope the move goes smoothly.
Thank you for keeping the site up and your readers and followers informed.
I’ll be sending my contribution;)