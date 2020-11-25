OffG Has a New Home

OffGuardian is on a new server, the move is over and we’re back. In fact we never left, thanks to a transition that was (so far…and touching wood) very smooth and relatively painless.
So far we have managed to make sure there was zero downtime, but if, over the next day or so, you have problems accessing the site it may be due to delays in DNS propagation. It could be your cache causing the problem, so we recommend clearing your temporary internet files or try flushing your local DNS cache.
You can find instructions for flushing your cache online for Windows and MacOS/Linux .
Our comment sections will be re-opening tomorrow.
Thanks for everyone’s patience during the transition.
Nice and… roomy!
Let there be light!
Hi and Thank You !!!! : D Feels Festive and Fresh – and the Fight Carries on in the US. The fight there could help determine better outcomes for all the world’s citizens….
https://worldchangebrief.webnode.com
FAR FROM OVER: 4 GREAT VIDEOS EXPLAIN -Turley On Current Court & Legislature Moves GA, MI, PA, AZ, WI/What Powell’s Biblical Epic Filing Today Means/Non Trump Supporter On Clear Vote Machine Hacks/ Mike Adams-Situation Update
China Furious At US Admiral Taiwan Visit/ Powell Registered Treason Prosecutor.Accuses GA Gov.Kraken Turkey Day-Court Filing/ Dominion Voting Machine Disappears/ GOP Canvasser Describes Threats. Trump Call/ MSM Hysteria Over Troop Exits/ A Rude Awakening For Europe
Top Canadian Pathologist: Covid “Greatest Hoax Ever Perpetuated On Unsuspecting Public”
Well even if this comment is spirited into the void, congratulations anyway