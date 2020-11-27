Nov 27, 2020
comment 1

WATCH: What NO ONE is Saying About The Lockdowns

Editor

If you are advocating for lockdowns, you are complicit in tearing families apart. You are complicit in inflicting untold suffering on millions of people around the world. You are complicit in casting the poorest and most vulnerable in our societies into even further grinding poverty. You are complicit in murder.

For a list of sources, a full transcript and an audio-only version, click here.
Nov 27, 2020 1:19 AM

~ Predators & Preys ~

“We may well have a doubling of world poverty by early next year”

This is because of the economic system has been transformed from ‘Offer & Demand’ to ‘Predators & Preys‘.

The lockdown isn’t causing this but it is bringing it up to the surface, and everyone can now see it.

