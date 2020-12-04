On Wednesday, December 2nd Donald Trump – the sitting President of the United State of America – released a 46 minute recorded speech. In an alarming display of co-ordinated censorship, much of the media simply refused to air it.
In the speech (embedded above) he details all the suspicious behaviour surrounding the November 3rd election, as well as showing charts of evidence of peculiar activity in the vote counts of key swing states.
None of the major networks aired it in full. CNN simply refused to broadcast even clips, instead letting the millionaire son of a political dynasty lecture the viewing public in a bizarre ten-minute long abuse-laden rant.
Twitter and Facebook stuck “fact-check” warnings under anyone attempting to share it while papers like the Guardian or Independent post mocking summaries without ever showing – or even linking to – the original.
If you want to actually see the speech in full you have search out smaller youtube channels, or go to C-SPAN. (We would suggest downloading a copy while you can, it is likely to become hard to find. There’s also a transcript here.)
Their defense of this overt censorship is that Trump is “endangering lives” and/or “encouraging violence” by calling the legitimacy of the vote into question. Such claims were never made about claims Putin’s Russia had rigged the vote for Trump. In fact, Russiagate nonsense was spouted nightly by every major news outlet in the country, if not the world.
However they justify to themselves there’s no denying the hard truth of it: The mainstream media are actively and openly engaged in the wholesale censorship of an elected head of state. Deliberately crippling the ability of an elected leader to communicate with the public.
Whether or not the vote was rigged – and there is more than enough reason to think that it was – the behaviour of the media is verging on the kind of co-ordinated gagging you would expect to happen during a palace coup.
Even if you hate Trump and love Biden, even if you don’t care about the vote and count all modern democracy a sham, there’s a coup going on here that’s bigger than just who gets to sit in the Oval office:
The billionaire owners of the media are deciding what you can and cannot see. Granting themselves a monopoly on “truth” and usurping the power of the ordinary citizen to inform themselves and make a reasoned decision
Rigged vote or not, what’s left of our crumbling democratic freedoms has never been in more danger.
Censorship. I agree. Totally bought. I agree.
But let’s be honest about the US electoral system. Just concerning post WW2, It’s a two-team battle much like a professional football league with just two franchises: playing, making the rules, running the game, refereeing, promoting, providing media and “journalistic” coverage, administering funding, policies, budgets and arenas, controlling ancillary business franchises; and literally charging, controlling behavior of and dictating every aspect of the event an attendance. The public’s only power is to buy (being taxed) a ticket or watch the commercialed event on TV. Same two teams, same basic play, same outcome for everyone. The owners & 1% players and support franchises make out fabulously and the public sit in the serf’s seats powerless and obedient. As ratified in 1789 and functioning in 2020, it’s a rigged game from the start.
In the last 100 years we’ve had the incredibly popular socialist Henry Wallace, VP to FDR, sabotaged by internal Dem politics giving us the most incompetent Truman; JFK thru Chicago ballot rigging; internal sabotage of McGovern and Carter; the Anderson split sabotage of 1980; Gore in Florida 2000 w/SCOTUS & Dem sellout; Kerry Sellout in Ohio 2004; and the 3 million plus majority popular loss to the archaic Electoral College in 2016. For me the only solution for a survivable future was Wallace in 1948. But as 2020 was rigged, it has always been rigged by the system which is the Deep State to get what it wants: 1) a plutocracy that provides for the Commerce operations of the 1%; and 2) thwart, block & erase any functional democracy or potentiality of democratic socialism that allows the 99% to self-govern-provide for the social needs of humanity.
And they’ll still have the brass neck to bang on about ”exporting democracy” to other countries. The USA is a bad joke of a country. A rogue state.
Which makes it the ideal henchman for the transnational financiers who run the world. A big, stupid bully with unlimited military spending at its disposal that can bomb countries that can’t defend themselves into submission. Very courageous, those servants of illegitimate power from the Home of the Brave.
It’s also called the Land of the Free, of course – which is slightly at odds with the fact that it’s the proud possessor of the highest per capita rate of incarceration in the world. And they say the Yanks don’t do irony!
We have all globally lost democracy and freedom in a very sinister and well co-ordinated revolution without a shot being fired, apart from the one they’ll give you in the arm. I feel very sad for the young people, they’ll never grow up in the wonderful world I knew.
Re saving the original speech, there are multiple uploads of it available on BitChute, Odysee, and YToob.
One thing that 2020 has exposed is all the people and institutions in media, government, business and science that are totally bought.
This jester is already dead… WELCOME the new female president Kamala Harris.