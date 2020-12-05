Dec 5, 2020
WATCH: Your Guide to the Great Monetary Reset

Editor

Do you know what it means when the Managing Director of the IMF warns of a “new Bretton Woods moment?”

How about when the head of the BIS revels in the total surveillance power that digital currencies will afford the central bankers?

Well, you’re about to.

Don’t miss this info-packed edition of The Corbett Report podcast where James peels back the layers of the great currency reset onion and uncovers the New World (Monetary) Order.

For links to sources, show notes and an audio-only version, click here.
