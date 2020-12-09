WATCH: Ask The Experts (Covid-19 Vaccine)

Oracle Films, a Bristol-based production company, has released a video called Ask The Experts (Covid-19 Vaccine), uploaded on 7 December.
The video, made in collaboration with Fiona Hine, Founder of CoviLeaks, features 33 Doctors and a few other professionals – including some names you’ll be familiar with and others you won’t – who all urge caution regarding the CV-19 vaccine.
The video, recently banned from Facebook and Youtube, has received 55k views on brandnewtube (at the time of writing). We would have liked to embed this video here, however we can’t reliably embeded brandnewtube on this site at this time, for unknown reasons.
We’ve re-uploaded to bitchute (above), with the film-maker’s approval, but we encourage viewers to watch at the brandnewtube link, to help them climb the algorithm ladder.
The roster of experts include (in order of appearance):
Dr Andrew Kaufman,
Dr Hilde De Smet,
Dr Nils R Fosse,
Dr Elizabeth Evans,
Dr Mohammad Adil,
Dr Vernon Coleman,
Prof. Dolores Cahill,
Dr R Zac Cox,
Dr Anna Forbes,
Dr Ralf ER Sundberg,
Dr Johan Denis,
Dr Daniel Cullum,
Moritz von der Borch,
Dr Anne Fierlafijn,
Dr Tom Cowan,
Dr Kevin P. Corbett,
Dr Carrie Madej,
Dr Barre Lando,
Natural Nurse Kate Shemirani,
Pharmacist Sandy Lunoe,
Licensed Acupuncturist Boris Dragin,
Dr Piotr Rubas,
Dr Natalia Prego Cancelo,
Dr Rashid Buttar,
Dr Nour De San,
Dr Kelly Brogan,
Prof. Konstantin Pavlidis,
Dr Sherri Tenpenny,
Journalist Senta Depuydt,
Dr Heiko Santelmann,
Dr Margareta Griesz-Brisson,
Dr Mikael Nordforsa and
Dr Elke F. de Klerk
These qualified and largely orthodox medical voices are posing essential questions and bringing their expertise to bear on this imminent and highly controversial vaccine.
If there are some names that cause eyes to roll for some viewers, doubtless there will be many others here to grab your attention and make you think.
Oracle has collated an accessible, sharable collection of alternative viewpoints, and we hope they can continue with their valuable work. When we are force-fed a myth of scientific and medical consensus behind this vaccine and this pandemic on a minute-by-minute basis, such work has never been more valuable.
Oracle Films says of the video:
This video is merely a compilation of doctors, scientists and activist who are offering their opinions. IN NO WAY do the views of any individual contributor to this video represent the views of anyone else shown. To confirm, this video contains a wide variety of views, all of which are exclusive to the individual expressing them.
With the rollout of the you-know-what just around the corner, we ask a worldwide panel of experts the question on everybody’s minds #asktheexperts
Produced by Oracle Films
In collaboration with Fiona Hine, Founder of CoviLeaks
This video can be downloaded and re-uploaded on any non-monetised media channels.
The UK drug approval documents are available. They make interesting reading, primarily for the endless list of unknowns about the vaccine. It is also not to be used on anyone under 16.
That is the best thing you have ever posted. Some of the doctors shown are fools and some brilliant, a whole spectrum of opposition, as it should be.
Prof. Bhakdi recently expressed a verboten view on the vaccine and Fox News cut him off.
No doubt he’ll soon be sent to re-education camp.
Looks like the vaccine is the get out of jail card fot the governments that
painted themselves into the lockdown corner. I strongly suspect the vaccine
is simply coloured water so that absolutely no ill effects appear that would impinge
on the orgy of self congratulation we are about to witness from the pols.