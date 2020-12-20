“WATCH: Physical Media – A Solution to the Great Reset”

The Grand Leader of The Technofascist Great Reset Klaus Schwab has issued his pronouncement: our digital infrastructure and even the power grid that enables it is at great risk of global disruption from cyberattack.
And you know what? He’s right. It’s just that the most likely cyberterrorists are the criminals in government and in organizations connected to the World Economic Forum.
In any case, we shouldn’t rely on the idea of important information being forever and always available at the click of a button. So what ever can we do to safeguard the books, music and media that we hold dear? What people have always done: keep a physical copy of it.
Today James and his guests extol the virtues of physical media in an increasingly digital age.
Another excellent James Corbett presentation. However, the issue is that real or actual “information” has been hijacked into the Patent and Copy-write systems of media control. “Trust”??? Erm…
I taught myself acoustic wave propagation theory and electronics engineering, by simply using card catalogs and reference materials that were once part of the library systems in the former USA. These “antique” systems were still available well into the late 80’s. Modern libraries have become nothing more than digital play grounds and romper rooms for children… Access to digitized technical information is limited to enrolled students only, and the “information” pretty much sucks wind.
Fahrenheit 451 will soon apply to digitized media as well. Most solid state digital electronics will be rendered completely useless within seconds after an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) strike. I’ll stick to my 120 year old books…
My thanks goes to S. Augustine, germs are precious because its hard to find them, and the videos with the talks to A. Mcdowell where an revelation, not that everything is knew, but put into an context and given in an frame that impressed me thruout.
This, people, should be an must watch and its not much to add, briliant mind and even better, the ability to explain it so even everybody can get it.
Its not often I see and hear something so revealing about the future like this video, and I must again thank you for giving it to us, its nice to see that at least, we are not alone.
Carbon foot prints.
I watched some few videos from like TEDx talks witch gave me an chill down my spine, because they talked like the coming 4 Ind Rev was some sort of bliss, witch gives you an impression of sticks and carrots, something will be much better, because we dont need cars anymore, etc to jobs in a lot of ways, because it will be done by robots, and then what, and so on, when they can give us an impression of an future where the roads are pawed with gold, how will most then reply, gove their consent, look the grass is so much greener if we do that then whats now.
And if you own an care, how often do you get to use it, road tax is just the beginning, and when we will have an public comon income, they can just denie your driving because you dont need it, order the shit online and shut up.
Bitcoin, is just another tool, nothing else, and if its run by the banker federations I would trust it at all, and on top of it, we dont need them, they need us but we dont need them, what should be done is an total disintigration of the present banker system, but when thats said the legislatores would come in and say, hey, what about crimes, corruption, etc white washing, transparecy, etc, well, this things exsist because its alowed to exsist, period, like the war on drugs, the massive amount of people benefitting is jaw dropping, because of the insane amount of cash it generates, and the briberys it then inflicts, from police, politicians, the judges, military, the insane amount of cash white washed thru our bankers, to purchasing everything from homes to companys, etc, etc and so on, where they dont want it to be legalised because they will loose the benefit of having an war on drugs.
And you wounder why they would never ever legalise drugs.
And I can debate drugs anytime, but its about power, the only one benefiting from probitions in the 20-30 was the iligale mooneshiners and the people whom sold it etc, the mafia.
And I have just one recomandation to thise that think Transhumanism knows what they talk about when it comes to human consciousness, witch is close to nothing, take an acid trip, and watch what happens, then you will know the reason for banning them, in all their forms, because it will open your eyes and also blow your mind wide open.
The reason for people going insane isnt the drug, its the reality witch we live in that cant handle the effect and thereby destroys the teaching by creating paranoia, and people belives it, like demons etc.
I find transhumanism as to be like an religious cult run by total nutts, period, because their perseption of what we are have nothing to do with reality, I can give you ex and even teach you some but they have no clue about it other than an pereverted perspetion of our world based upon an pathetic primitive reality where we are just neurons farting and an physics based upon materialism, witch is for me, stupid to be frank, igorance is indeed an bliss isnt it, morons.
I am afriad its going in the wrong direction because of stupdity, ignorance and paranoia on an grand scale, and the debates between various -isms is an dead end, witch they want us to walk on, but it will not change anything because of the real powers behind it all is suspended above any critics, and lives in gated comunitys, protected by an army of idiots and comentaries whom is doing what they can to divert the attentions away from the real deal, the scumbags behind this Great Reset, they, are the real enemy of man, nothing else.
I really enjoyed this videos, this sould be obligatory to anyone whom wants to know the ugly truth, we are just catles, nothing else.
Yeah, freedom, yup, as long you grass inside their fences, go beyond and you will be zapped.
ya think so?
I work in care. I have just been asked if I want the vax. I said no. The assistant manager went off to the office came back and said that the manager wanted to know why I had turned down the vax I said that if I had been given the choice then I didn’t see why I had to give a reason. I was told to see the manager.
So I saw the manager. I said I’d heard she wanted to see me. She said no. But she did bring up the vax issue just to confirm I didn’t want it. I gave her confirmation.
Interesting. Clearly SOMEONE wasn’t happy about it.
I have a strange feeling this won’t be the end of it!
Best of luck!
Let’s hope they don’t start going all coercive on you.
I just want to make a point and it’s a very important one. They can’t have it both ways. They can’t ask me I.e. give me a choice and then get nippy when I say no.
If it’s mandatory then obviously there will be no choice.
But also if they give a choice and say, “But you won’t be able to work in this line without the vax”, then there is no choice.
And if they give a choice and I say “No” and I get ostracized then there is no choice.
So i just want to see how this plays out. For as long as i have a choice, then i will say no.
Absolutely.
In theory, coercion, whether explicit or implicit, is illegal under international (aka treaty) law.
However, how will that work in practice? Is there a court anywhere that will uphold that position?
I don’t envy your situation mate.
As a third party, I will be interested to see how this plays out. For you though, being the first party, I see how difficult this could get and you have my sympathy and best wishes.
Nobody wants to be the ‘test case’. Particularly not under the current regime. My fingers are crossed for you (which, I realise, is akin to doing nothing, but it’s all I can offer).
At what point will you no longer have a choice? (If they say you can no longer work there without the jab, surely you can choose to walk away? Though it remains a possibility that, sooner or later, you won’t be able to work anywhere–or even leave the house!–without the jab. Such is the Orwellian world the killionaires are unleashing upon us.)
As I said, I work in care – caring for the disabled. My son is disabled too and requires the same care that I myself provide to others.
I am approaching retirement age and if things really got bad with them forcing the jag on me, then I suppose I could take early retirement. But that would weaken the service.
I also think that, if the ones supporting my son took the same attitude as myself and left, then he would have no support.
That’s how it works. They have me over a barrel basically. And yes – it’s truly evil.
be sensible George and play them at there own game
YOUR exempt / allergic give them the newspaper articles from
10 December NHS and vaccine manufactures have said Quote
Warning after two NHS workers have allergic reaction to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine The UK’s drug regulator says anyone with a history of “significant” allergic reactions to food, medicine or vaccines should not currently receive the jab
Unquote if you copy and paste the headline you find 1000’s of pages about it
#or put it back on her/him manager and say was your aware people who where on meds which is most of the old people in thoses places have been advised not to take the vaccine. especially not to take them if your on immune suppression meds and allergic
or give him her manager the vaccine liability form
form which people have posted which makes them responsible as employers if anything happen if they try to bully you into taking it
and the government is putting pressure on employers to do this just like they did with the masks
My colleague ws ask he said i am allergic showd the articles and explained he called doctor they said wait for the other vaccine to come out which should cater for thsoes who are allergic
BUT dont take it if your allergic
As part of the deliberate confusion, one govt. (USA?) has already stated that allergic people are not exempted unless they have experienced “anaphylactic” shock.
To me, personally, I believe that natural immunity is better than artificial immunity. I’ve a good immune system that has kept me healthy for a few decades, one that will beat all CV’s. Not every body is so lucky but those under 82 without other med issues should go for nat. imm.
You have a history of allergies. Hay fever. Dust mites. You break out in hives when you eat shellfish. Make up a story and stick to it. Then tell them as you leave the room, ”with a 99.9% recovery rate I’ll take my chances on the virus since most people are asymptomatic, anyway.”
There’s nothing they can do. It is not mandatory.
There’s no job in existence that’s worth becoming ill and or dying for.
It is an issue of awareness and solidarity: that denounced word from the time of employee unions. No enterprise of any kind can survive resistance from ~70% or more of its employees.
Our concern here is that it soon WILL become mandatory.
I don’t see why I should give reasons at all. If someone gives you a choice then you can say no. If they ask you why you said no, you say that it was them who gave you the choice therefore they should permit you to say no. The moment they ask for reasons, it is clear you gave the “wrong” answer I.e.you don’t have a choice.
“Seems like your manager is trying to force you into getting sterilized-euthanized. Some fine company. What is the name and address of those Nazi-fascist-eugenicist filth. The World should know. Those criminals need to be brought to account.”
“Do they offer any other fringe benefits, such as showers that can double as gas chambers?”
Well somebody’s lying. Would be nice to know who…
This is the most fact-dense, lucid aggregation, of What The Fuck Is Actually Happening, that I’ve seen this year; well worth your time. This is like getting a younger Michael Parenti in a female (“less triggering”) form. If you’re short on time, then try “Predatory Philanthropy” @7:55
Ha ha! I forgot about the video-posting-roulette demon… the wrong video is now displaying. The title SHOULD be “Part 1: The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Global Technocratic Takeover w/ Alison McDowell”
Yeah, what the hell is up with that!?!?!? I originally thought it was just the video image appearing on-screen that was wrong, but then the other day I copied the actual link and, of course, it led to the (wrong) video shown. As this happens with such regularity here, one is naturally led to the speculation (if not conclusion) that this is why tonyOperationMockery is always posting those irrelevant rock music videos: they take the place–due to some weird coding error, if that’s what it is–of other, meaningful and relevant, videos that other non-disruptive contributors are posting links to. IOW, taking advantage of a known glitch in the system to remove from view content that someone somewhere would prefer we (or a large number of us, anyway) didn’t see.
I was interested right up until the point she said America was built upon the slavery of Black people and that the constitution was set up to protect the property rights of powerful White Men, as opposed to the freedom and property rights of ALL citizens, so property RIGHTS are a bad thing ? white men a bad thing ? Constitutional rights a bad thing ?White man oppressing Blackman race division Check ! No mention of the tribes disproportionate involvement in the slave trade Check ! Free trade capitalism Bad Check ! No mention of the )ewish owned central banks Overriding involvement Check ! No mention of the Fact Karl Marx was Third Cousin of Nathan Rothschild Check !
So she’s basically a Marxist ! Oy Vey Rubs hand feverishly.
Good try, but no kazar…
No mention either of the fact that Beethoven was born in 1770, but we have to remain focused on the actual topic at hand, don’t we?
Put your shotgun away. Marx died a long time ago. There are no Marxists left that Karl himself would be able to recognize.
It’s so pathetically obvious that they are trying to ruin Christmas (to, like you know, protect people and save lives etc.) that I predict the Christmas TV viewing will consist of one thing every time you switch on:
“FUCK! NO! COVID! FUCKING COVID! FUCK! RUN! HIDE! WON’T DO YOU ANY GOOD! DEAD DEAD DEAD! EVERYBODY’S DEAD! AHAHAHAHAHAHA! COVID! AAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRGH!”
look at new variant variety covid like old windows virus
moderna pfizer is windows 1
with every new covid variety mutation we will need a vaccine update
a microsoft windows 2 if you will
human windows upgrades into infinity
pasteur germ theory self termination for most
blue skies ahead for the fabians nazi communists
The cyber attack ploy has kept companies such as Norton/symantec, Mcaffee anti-virus, Avast, and many other “security” frauds in business for decades. They hire someone else to write the virus programs, than save the day by writing the alleged “fix”. All a lucrative hoax.
Most cyber treats are simple extortion and corporate organised terrorism. There are anti-racketeering laws, but Klaus Schwab and his balling buddies will never be prosecuted…
Maybe somebody will at least smack Schwab’s face one day…
Heh… Be sure to wear rubber gloves…
They are certainly preparing for the inevitable:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-trending-55350794
“How should you talk to friends and relatives who believe conspiracy theories?”
I love no. 3:
“Encourage critical thinking
People who believe conspiracy theories often say: “I do my own research.” The problem is that their research tends to consist of watching fringe YouTube videos, following random people on Facebook, and cherry-picking evidence from biased Twitter accounts.”
i.e. the problem is that their research tends to be their research and not ours!
Advice to the curious and sceptical:
“Your aim is not to make them less curious or sceptical, but to change what they are curious about, or sceptical of.”
Ah you see – some things are off the table with the curiosity and the scepticism!
“That’s what helped Phil from Belfast. He used to be big into 9/11 conspiracies.”
Oh silly Phil!
Then there’s a whole host of advice that could easily be turned against our mainstream pulpit bashers:
“Just because one expert believes something, doesn’t make it true.”
and
“You can find experts and very intelligent people who lend credence to any position,”
and
“Focus on those who are pushing these ideas, and what they might be getting,” says Claire Wardle. “For instance, financial gain by selling health supplements, or reputational gain in building a following.”
Well precisely!
I am compiling a list of quotes from mainstream media journalists with a view to awarding the “Top Fear Porn” prize to the lucky, imaginative winner. Can you suggest what the prize should be?
Here’s a short list of some quotes from MSM……
the blatant flouters of lockdown rules
experts fear the mass movement of people is a super-spreading event waiting to happen
mass seeding event
It’s difficult to hide the toll of an unrelenting tsunami of critically ill patients, with no end in sight.
trying to save lives from a virus that knows no bounds.
He’s been critically ill on the ventilator, developing multisystem organ failure. Despite our best efforts he’s not got better. Like most coronavirus patients this critically ill, he is chemically paralysed and sedated to make sure he doesn’t fight against the ventilator.
the COVID war was far from over.
Feel free to add your quote to the fear porn list.
The word “tsunami” is always a favourite. And it reminds me of this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVp2U2p4lmE
Scary stuff? Well what did you actually see there? Nice graphics. Chilly tinkling music and lots of talking heads telling us about “tsunami”, “we’re in a building that’s on fire and we’re naked”, “this guy seemed OK and then was dead in 24 hours”, tearful stuff about pets (?), and note the woman at 6:50 cracking up.
Other choice lines:
“The worse thing about covid 19 is that people die alone” Well isn’t that because of the restrictions?
“People are getting tired and worn out” etc. None of them look tired and worn out.
But most of all, there was no footage to corroborate anything they said. This next one at least takes us round a hospital:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUb4p9POjxE
Lots of views of …stacked equipment? More talking heads etc. The really annoying thing about this video is how it even tells you what it’s trying to do: give a human face to the situation etc. But what is the situation? Are there any patients there? Well there’s one who doesn’t seem to be doing too badly. And, as if to emphasise the sheer lack of evidence, they whip this patient out again at the end. The effect is almost comic. Or are they taking the piss?
And here’s the real joke: this last video was used by the WSWS. Are they taking the piss?
how is someone supposed to get better whilst sedated on a vent being poisoned with more and more drugs their failing organs can’t remove? seems like murder.
The State of NSW now has 80 new cases of propaganda. The sheep are urged to stay indoors.
Going outside is hazardous. Don’t risk it.
We, your guardians, will let you know when it is safe to continue normal activity.
Thanks for your patience under such dire circumstances.
We could not do this without your compliance.
We thank you, and bye for now.
Nothing so effective as a good dose of proper gander. The sheep love it.
A planned strategy for sure.
They opened the QLD Border and allow thousands of QLD residents to travel to Sydney for the holiday. Soon after they declared Sydney a hotspot and stated if you are from QLD and don’t come back in 48 hours you will be all be imprisoned in quarantine facilities (hotels) at you own expense for two weeks over the holiday.
What’s more, they are performing a massive testing program on the back of this for QLD residents who travelled to NSW.
QLD residents have been give an easy ride compared to most and have been disrupted the least. I’m betting there will now be a large outbreak in QLD on the back of this so they can slap the QLDers around a bit for a change. Share the fear so to speak.
Mik, I live in Qld. and agree with your sentiments. The guvmint here will declare a ‘hotspot’ with ‘superspreaders’, or they may wait until cooler weather arrives, then the fear porn propaganda will rapidly expand – just like the ‘virus’ – with lockdowns designed to coincide with the availability of jab – media are saying this will be in march 2021. I can hardly wait!
From The Times:
“Leading academics have demanded more data on the new strain of coronavirus after Christmas celebrations were curtailed without consulting the wider scientific community. Devi Sridhar, a member of the Scottish government’s COVID-19 advisory group, said that raising the alarm over a new strain without wider peer review had stoked “unhelpful” rumours about an increased risk to children. Linda Bauld, chair of public health at Edinburgh University, said that experts around the country had not been shown any data to support the claim from UK Government scientists that the new strain was up to 70% more [transmissible] than existing strains.”
And yet this 70% more deadly new strain is being cited by people around me. Why? Because they heard or read it on the mainstream news.
This deadly new strain is also being cited by the WSW who are anxious to produce the directives of the designated authorities including our old friends SAGE along with ludicrous claims that the politicians wanted to try and hide this information (?!) (Unintentionally hilarious line: “While definitive information is yet to surface as to the origins of the mutation…” Actually, definitive info is yet to surface on anything!) The WSW signs off on: “It is up to workers to save their own lives!” Yes everyone, let’s storm the clinics and demand that we get the vaccination which is getting shoved in our faces anyway!
“This deadly new strain is also being cited by the WSW who are anxious to produce the directives of the designated authorities including our old friends SAGE along with ludicrous claims that the politicians wanted to try and hide this information (?!) ”
What the hell is wrong with them? I cannot make head or tail of how they went from a reliably interesting news source to practically the worst purveyor of unscientific, illogical fear porn out there, in many ways even worse than the mainstream publications. Were they always this stupid and I just failed to notice?
I fear that the apparent change in the WSW, from a perceptive critical site to the most rabid pusher of MSM propaganda (while ludicrously pretending to be opposing the MSM) is actually a case of them revealing their true function. They were happy to provide the customary Left position while the neoliberal phase was ascendant. But now, with the extreme switch to the new, as it were, endgame programme, they are fulfilling their part in the phony Leftist restructuring project. As such, they will not play an active role but will demonize all genuine dissent as “Right Wing”.
The deadly new strain has arrived together with the jabs. Clever little virus.
Hancock has said, “we have got a long way to go to sort this” and it will be “very difficult to keep it under control until we have the vaccine rolled out”.
So the game has been set. If anyone refuses the vax (as I believe they are still entited to do) then they will be relentlessly ostracized by the Covid faithful. This is going to get very ugly very quickly. It will be the most violent divide-and-rule move in living memory. The psychotic fear that drove all those criminally impressionable puppets to raid the shelves for toilet role will now compel them to attack the vaccine protesters. The rulers of course won’t give a damn about now much murderous chaos they cause as long as it furthers their game to keep their power and control.
scwab is just another khazar front man the pirate you can direct hate at the bogey man.
as is gates and soros .
soros can hardly walk now without man nappies and 4 helpers so new old blood is needed
gay actor scwabb fits the bill
bagman reading a script
Stockholm Syndrome: I just had to do it: a little peek into the WSW. Almost the first thing I noticed (well you could hardly not notice it) was a little window that popped up with Dave Northgreen in a video pleading for money. The window was so constructed that clicking it off wasn’t easy. So I’m guessing I may not be the only one packing in his payments.
Anyway Britain’s dangerous new COVID-19 strain: A warning to take urgent action now! They don’t usually lead with Brit news but this one’s a doozy for them. Blah blah blah massive spread blah blah blah reckless criminal response …and here’s that magically produced 70% figure thus signifying that, when it comes to covid, all hesitation about new info goes straight out the window.
I suspect I may have to book myself in for some kind of withdrawal programme. It may take a while.
The magical 70% more deadly??? Erm… If the first “strain” only caused a paltry .026% mortality rate (not my figures) a 70% increase actually comes out to less than a 1% fatality rate. Ooooh!!!!! Run away!!! Hide!!! Wear a mask!!! Don’t go anywhere!!! There’s another pandemic coming!!! URGENT ACTION NEEDED!!!!!
Heh… I’ll say…
Well the good news is that, having re-wired my subscription thingy, I am now receiving OffG notifications. The bad news is that even though I tried to restrict those to replies to my own posts, I am now getting replies to everyone’s! And I tried to click “only me” twice now. Well I supposed that’ll have to do!
LOL you wanted replies
is it new variant of replies so it it
I don’t mind. It gives me the feeling I have a busy social circle!
Georgemania!
Are you getting 70% more replies than before?
I have yet to carry out the necessary testing on that.
these replies are very contagious. be careful!
Yes, according to the new instructions, using the “settings” feature at the head of each thread to request notification of replies to one’s comments– as opposed to notifications for every new comment– will send such notifications for all comments without the need to use the bell button/icon.
This is the option I prefer, since it automates the reply notification without the hassle of remembering to click the bell– BTW, IIRC this was the default option before the server change.
But when I try to use it, it seems to default to the unwanted option of sending notifications for every new post. The only option seems to be to “unsubscribe” altogether, revert to clicking the bell on each comment, and pray that the system somehow retains one’s e-mail address.
Formerly, I would’ve attempted to report this malfunction to the admins. But lately, attempts at good-faith feedback seem to be ignored, or belatedly trigger a peevish, exasperated reply.
Couple more thoughts:
Someone said that there have been American anti-lockdown protests but they have received zero coverage in the MSM. The only such UK protest to receive such coverage as far as I’m aware was the one featuring David Icke. Surprise surprise – lockdown protest gets linked with the lizard man.
If the new variant is indeed a selling point for the vaccine then it may misfire, seeing as it logically makes the vaccine redundant. (“It hasn’t been updated to provide a super Star Trek type shield against the new strain from the Dark Land of Mordor!”) But I suspect the purpose of the new strain is to “justify” the more draconian Christmas lockdown i.e. the lockdown that imposes war type blockades across all Christendom.
Speaking of which, I wonder if the entire Christmas cancellation is part of a Weimar type psychological destabilisation programme? It will be interesting to see how Christmas TV carry out their terror deformation of the normal sugary rigmarole. Regular updates of outbreaks of covid – or the new strain? (Have they got a name for it yet? “Covid plus”? “Covid max” – the latter isn’t good since that threatens to cut them off from further enhancements of bio-fear.) Subtle reminders of previous festive febrility etc.?
Maybe it’s time to allow society to live under totalitarianism. The western world that is. Be controlled. I can’t see it going anywhere else.
Atrocity after atrocity of other nations hasn’t swayed the fortunate, why would this.
Millions of deaths slayed at their feet hasn’t stopped the stupidity and hunger of self.
They seem hell bent on following orders, regardless of merit.
Maybe the only way out of this mess for future generations is to let it be.
Learn by the mistakes of your dumb mum and your daft dad, and don’t let it happen again. Let them work it out.
Personally, i’m sick and tired of explaining the obvious.
will they know history ?
Lets hope so. I’m writing everything down for my Grandkids.
Re: the 70% more deadly new strain:
This is from the Daily Mail and so any self-respecting Leftist will have no difficulty in banishing it from their mind and indeed ruling it out in advance. So the pincer movement – whereby skepticism is permitted only on the Right – continues to work effectively to relegate the Left over to COVID Hallelujah Land!
Margaret Klein Salamon, psychologist and founder and executive director of US NGO, The Climate Mobilization, spoke of fighting climate change “with a World War II-scale mobilization.”
It is that model of propaganda that is being used with covid. Previous manufactured scares were relatively ineffective. Talk of climate change had a feeble impact. The vast majority of the population shrugged and thought, “Well that’ll still be decades off so it won’t affect me.” And you could have the skeptics who claimed it was all a con. You could demonise then as “conspiracy nuts”. But, on the whole, it was all just a talking point at get-togethers.
The “War on Terror” had been far more effective. But no matter how many convenient bombings and aerial/ vehicular crashes, the vast majority of the population again shrugged and thought, “It won’t happen to me!” And again you had the skeptics claiming false flag who again could be denounced as “conspiracy nuts”. And again – it’s just a talking point to most people.
The trouble with the above is that people in general aren’t going to care much about the “big issues” you want to shove down their throats if these people are living complacently comfortable lives with reasonable security.
You need a clear and immediate danger that stares everyone in the face all the time and which can provide a justification for draconian laws introduced at breakneck speed without question.
COVID!
It is only though this virus meme that you have a pretext to shut down the whole of society, scare everyone into keeping away from each other, constantly terrorise them over all media – and indeed commandeer the media for this one monolithic purpose (so that all Western media comes to resemble the image of Soviet totalitarianism), brand all sceptics as dangerous, suspend medical services and even have the audacity to blandly announce that this sorry situation (but good for you) will go on forever and ever. It is only with covid that “conspiracy theory” becomes “dangerous conspiracy theory”!
Not to mention it allows for a global reach, one that involves every community on earth, which only a ‘pandemic’ can provide.
Yes and how best to do it ….why the COMMON cold….I got that about week one and thought you clever evil bastards…weaponise the common cold…one can be pretty certain it will travel with no help, anyone who coughs or sneezes becomes the enemy of human kind etc etc…and have a bodgy testing protocol…bound to work…soon have well enough scared to do whatever one wants…
I got 2 xmas cards from distant friends yesterday….both anxious that the vaccine soon arrives in their neck of the woods as their wish for 2021….it is depressing how ignorant the average human is.
Yes – i’m hearing ‘when we get the vaccine we can return to normal’. Oh dear!
So we use #withdrawconsent whilst we can still flood the web. Coming from a place of love to withdraw consent for regimes; withdraw consent for inequality and injustice; withdraw consent for the raping of the earth. Invoke the changes we want. As a collective consciousness we can conteract the terrorism of government and GlobCorp
#loveisviral
I was thinking that real people (as opposed to covidian people = the masked zombies) should start forming an alternative society, a structure opposing the establishment.
We should found the Real World Health Organization, we should form our government, real opposition as opposed to the useless muppets that stink in parliaments worldwide. And so on. Stop transacting with supermarkets, buy stuff from R-people as opposed to interacting with C-people. C-people can either go fuck themselves (as per the government’s instruction – https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/imm/covid-sex-guidance.pdf) or join R-people.
With any luck, the C-world will eventually die off by attrition …
yes, withdraw consent. but we never consented in the first place.
Books, CDs/DVDs and cash are certainly the way to go. It amazes me that people pay so much for downloads or store things on the cloud.
Meanwhile, here in the UK, it looks like North Korean-style Brexit as Johnson’s collapsing regime try to bring the country down with them.
and if anyone who point this out 4 years ago to thoses with a brain cell was classed as a eu lover or leftest or commi socialist etc
Who did benefit?? well of course the parasite elites since this crap start i have had to pay more for certain products.
So just after the vaccine is announced, there is a new variant which, we are assured, is far more contagious than the regular one. And just in time for Christmas when this terrifying new variant has “forced” the various countries to impose harsher restrictions on the Christmas schedule.
Just think: at the “festive” season, you have a truly captive audience – not that they were going anywhere anyway! But everyone was building up for Christmas – especially as a relief after 9 months of concerted terror. Ah but that is not to be.
“Look we have this new vaccine! What’s that? You’re backing off? How dare you! Don’t you realise how deadly this illness is? …..Oh OK – then take this: New Variant far more deadly! So what do you think about the vaccine now?”
Meanwhile the WW2 conditions have also been ratcheted up with lockdown imposed at midnight at the beginning of Boxing Day. Which also, incidentally, has the effect of further concentrating everyone’s attention on the vaccine selling point of the new variant.
And at this point I would find it difficult to understand if anyone out there isn’t starting to suspect that these astonishing manoeuvres have nothing to do with any virus.
I don’t know if anybody else has posted this, but Vernon has been reading the CDC website and found this warning…
https://brandnewtube.com/v/haLXfJ
Here is the link to the source document from the CDC website:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-12/slides-12-19/05-COVID-CLARK.pdf
still using the CGI Bs19 image which looks virtually like the CGI image of HIV & AIDS surely shutterstock has new images they can use? or they so cocksure they can pull the same image same stunt and repeat it as the clueless will forget and forget they do
I don’t imagine the clueless care either way.
It looks like what they’ve been told ‘a virus’ looks like. Job done.
No point getting bogged down in trifling stuff like details.
“But if these monsters keep on pushing us around, a point will be reached where life would be so degraded and human dignity so shattered that we would naturally think nothing of trying to take matters in our hands, i.e. direct action.”
This has been repeatedly suggested, that if they go push people too hard, people will rise up and fight back. I wonder. Unfortunately, there is a precedent that suggests that it might not be so.
In the 1950s, shortly after Second World totalitarianism was established, the communist regimes carried out extensive purges (this was to some extent mirrored by McCarthyism). They went apeshit paranoid and terrorized the population. Executed quite a few people based on bogus treason charges. According to the book Operation Splinter Factor, this was orchestrated by the CIA, which wanted exactly that – provoke the bolsheviks into inflicting terror on their populations, expecting that people would be pushed so hard that they couldn’t take it anymore and would overthrow them. Whether this is true or not, it DID NOT work. People in all communist bloc countries allowed themselves to be subjugated. Now, this was shortly after WWII when people were used to fighting, many fought in the war, knew how to use guns. People weren’t as soft physically as today. Save for a few, there was just about no resistance.
I wish I were wrong, but I’m afraid that most people today will not resort to active resistance. Most haven’t yet realized, or allowed themselves to, what the hell is going on. There is a long way from where we’re at to some sort of resistance, let alone fight. Plus, if there is, say, a power outage, the establishment will feed it to people to make it easy to swallow, like the C-hoax.
I’m afraid that expecting resistance at this point is wishful thinking. The only place I can see this happening is some parts of the US.
As much as I don’t want to give up, historically speaking, the world is entering the Dark Age of Fucking Technocracy, and it will take decades if not centuries, if ever, for people to formulate an alternative ideology that will have to reject technology, at least to an extent, as the primary vehicle for all things in life and confront these motherfucking technocratic psychopaths. In the end, it kind of boils down in faith in Man himself, body and soul, as opposed to this crazy fucking idea that Man is imperfect and therefore needs to improve himself through technology. Anyways, let’s hope that people realize this before Klaus “Cockroach” Schwab and Bill “Peddler of Shitty Software” Gates turn them into androids.
Your Analysis is spot on. In the U.S., the population is armed to teeth with assault rifles and what have you, you also have some pretty well organized groups like militias and more fringe elements like the boogaloo movement. What have they done since the election fraud? Nada! Are they wearing face diapers to their local Walmart? Probably. Do you see any armed uprising? Nope. All talk, no action.
Until there exists a movement that unifies the various fractions of the working class population, we will never see any resistance. The elites know this, because they have planned it and shattered these movements – look at what passes for “left” these days, laughable woke identity politics posturing. We used to have such an ideology, it was socialism/communism – the elites saw this and subverted and destroyed it. Yes, applied communism had/has huge flaws, this is not to discuss what went wrong there, just pointing out the fact that this was a unified movement and it scared the shit out of bankers everywhere.
Part of the problem, at least in the US, is that people are so completely politicized re the virus that, to even mildly question the veracity of the statistics or the necessity of the lockdown restrictions is to firmly stake your vote with Trump which, while you’d think that would not in and of itself stop most normal, tuned-in people from doing so, has a remarkable effect. As to what the hell is wrong with Europe and the rest of the world, God only knows. There has been an enormous dropping of the ball, a failure to keep eyes on the big picture, and a resounding silence from the voices that we most need right now. Much of it, I suspect, has to with people already being lulled into a sort of cyber-reality slumber by their iPhones and social media.
Actually, I live in Europe, been away from North America for quite a while. Kinda glad to be, even though some abandoned little town in Northwest Territories might not be a bad idea right now.
I don’t know what the situation is like on the ground in the US, to what extent the hatred toward Trump whipped up by the MSM in the last few years affects day-to-day life, how much people are antagonized, but – strangely enough – the same Pro- vs. Anti-Trump dichotomy exists here too and/or is transposed to local issues, local politicians.
You’re totally right about the dropping of the ball, and it’s been happening for decades, at least since the 1980s. People have gradually been turned into consumerist zombies, which has been exacerbated by harnessing them to Big Bro, first through computers and now through mobile devices. People have been conditioned to perceive as their raison d’etre to buy heaps and heaps of useless shit, a way of life they’ve gleefully embraced, giving up any trace of introspection, interest in public affairs, vision for the future. They’ve been convinced that it’s the End of History as per Fukuyama.
Meanwhile, the Devil never rests, and the pricks behind the scenes kept scheming while keeping wool over people’s eyes. Then, Trump, and more generally populism, became a threat to the perception of democracy, freedom, blah blah blah. So they pulled the shit with Greta, extinction, and then the CV-hoax. They’ll try to go back to the pre-CV status quo, albeit under a totalitarian regime in case that the populace gets rambunctious.
People have been brainwashed for generations now. Well prepped to be fucked over. The question is whether some animal instinct will kick in as they discover that the process of being fucked over is well under way (strangely, most people don’t seem to be aware of that) and do something about it.
https://youtu.be/sNXHSMmaq_s?t=242
This woman cuts through ALL the nonsense in one of the most lucid, relatable, fact-dense presentations on the topic that I’ve ever seen (and if the video gets switched, its proper title is “Part 1: The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Global Technocratic Takeover w/ Alison McDowell”):
“Operation Splinter Factor” should’ve been named Operation Sphincter Factor. The CIA is always shoving CIA bullshit up people’s asses… Sort of negative anal…
The planners of this plot really hate pleasure and joy. Here is the sex advice to New Yorkers from their government:
You are your safest sex partner. Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after sex.
I guess this is a physical solution to the great reset? Happy Christmas, wankers.
Since you quoted me I’ll have to respond, but next time you quote me, or anybody else, the reasonable thing to do is to use the “reply” button so the person in question gets your answer.
In some instances in history, people did nothing against oppression but in other occasions people rose and rebel, and for every historical example you provide of the first case, I can easily find ten instances of the second case. I won’t bore you with a list of all revolts, general strikes, etc. they are easy to find and they are legion. It is even surprising that your should use the 50s Purges as a precedent/argument to try to make your case.
Sometimes the rebellions were successful, and sometimes they weren’t, the point is that people CAN rebel and there’s no reasons they wouldn’t this time. One would think that this time is different, that people are so brainwashed, but there is really nothing new under the sun; absolutely nothing; feelings, emotions, fear, joy, etc. are timeless. It’s our perceptions that are different. We are the same humans of centuries back with the same exact needs, and the struggle is always the same: the many against the few. That’s all. That’s what all human history is about. So you can never tell what’s going to happen and it’s characteristic of human behaviour that you can’t: even if everything conspires to make it predictible, there is always that little factor X which is never controlled, and which can make the improbable happen. You just can’t tell.
We agree that as long as things haven’t got bad enough nothing much would happen (in 1931-Spain, daily wage was 1 to 3 pesetas for peasants/workers vs. 1kg of bread costs 1 peseta, that’s bad enough) but personally I don’t give up hope like you do. The future is open and as far as I’m concerned the game isn’t over yet. How most people are literally sleep-walking is bewildering but I don’t give up hope; I believe in humanity in spite of everything; it’s a question of principle and not open to argument; either you have it or not. These monsters want to break us internally as well as physically. One can recover from serious physical ills, but if one loses sense of sacredness, ideals, hope, values, etc. recovery is very difficult, one is as good as dead; and we don’t need any new ideology, we just have to be humans and live as such.
The only way the monsters can keep this going for a long time without much resistance is by making it swing within bearable conditions like a pendulum; the question is whether that serves their interests and whether they are able to achieve that kind of movement which, if we are to believe Marx, is impossible to achieve, the current system tending always to expand and aggravate things.
By the way, in your account of the purges of the 50s, you make it sound like people were randomly taken off the streets, charged with treason, lined against a wall in the public square and executed. It wasn’t like that at all, even though that could have happened occasionally and even though it is true that governments were crushing down all attempts to rebel. But you fail to mention that the people charged were not random people, they were prominent party members, ministers, members of security services, etc., and there were trials, some of them secret. So it was a targeted operation. As a matter of fact, I got the book you mention, and skimming through didn’t find -yet- events happening in the way your describe them. More importantly, I happen to have watched several times the 1970 french movie L’Aveu about the Slansky trials in Czechoslovakia (things couldn’t have been much different in other countries of Eastern Europe). And it wasn’t just a movie because it was supervised by Artur London himself and the impression the movie gives is that the whole story was perceived by people as purges within the party to clean it from supposed “anti-evolutionaries” and spies for the “Imperialists”. That partly explains the reception the people made of them.
So the final point is that History is being written right now and you can never tell what’s around the corner.
Politics is nothing more than a gangsters paradise with benefits.
A psychopaths wet dream!
Frankenstein & Fantomas, Dr. Mabuse & Dr. Caligarisend their regards. However, none of them would be ascareless as Schwab, and that should make us skeptical.
“The whole dissident idea attracts a lot of crazies. And then
all of a sudden, without realizing it, you’ve become one of them.”
(Peter Duesberg)
On Saturday, German TV-ZDF, the chairman of the drug commission of the German medical profession, Professor Wolf-Dieter Ludwig,
confirms that he would not be vaccinated at this time!
„As a person over 80 years without side effects I would not do it yet.“
He went on to criticize Federal Health Minister Spahn and says that he perceived pressure on Ema in the course of the (coronavirus vaccine)
approval process:
„I felt this pressure from politics, and the Federal Minister of Health also exerted this pressure.
When asked what he thought of the statement by Germany’s science minister Anja Karliczek that the vaccine was safe, he said emphatically:
„I find this statement negligent. I would never make this statement – -we know nothing about long-term safety.“
Overall, Prof. Ludwig is dissatisfied with the study situation. There are too many unanswered questions, for example with the group of people over 80:
„Now it is important to closely monitor the side effects and long-term effects after the start the vaccination..
There is a lack of data and the side effects have not been researched enough. It is important to inform the population extensively so that each individual is able to decide on a vaccination.
Prof. Wolf-Dieter Ludwig,
is a specialist in internal medicine, with a focus on hematology and internal oncology. Since 2006, Ludwig has also been chairman of the drug commission of the German medical profession. He also represents the Standing Committee of European Doctors on the Management Board of Ema.
Germans often compare Swabians with Scots (enterprising but stingy, which is not mutually exclusive but conditional). Wooden cuckoo clocks seem to tick in their brains. The guy is obviously best suited to mime the prototypical “Boche”. This is caricature-like. But since we know that the “elites” calculate everything, I would be skeptical to think this puppet is too important. Nobody knows the really important people.
To me Schwab speaking German sounds half way between Swabian and Swiss German. He can put any native speaker of German to sleep no time.
he is a very naughty ashkanazi
who works for one of the families
satanic actor tis all
no ideas himself
scripted
You can hear that he is a Swabian, but in the video he tries to use “High German” (at least what he thinks it could be). Their Rottweiler dog fits Schwab perfectly.
“One should not call an Alemanni a Swabian” (as if there were a difference between them). So I was told during my only visit there 20 years ago. It took me a whole day just to get there. The landscape there seems to be single huge industrial area. Their cities look like they were built in the Middle Ages. The only thing missing was Knight Rübezahl, armed with shield and spear, guarding the drawbridge over the moat. Personally, I like the Swiss a lot more.
The pseudo-nerdy Swiss interviewer also tries to speak “High German”. Greasy hair, hornrims and suspenders are supposed to simulate “serious journalism”. Though he only asks sycophantic courtesy questions. (You could also say he’s fondling Schwab’s “Muggeseggele” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muggeseggele)
THE GREAT RESET VS NATURE: Round Table w/Sandi Adams, Deepti Datt and Alison Hawver McDowell
Thanks!
Klaus “Schwab” must be in fact a Swabian.This population group (which is linguistically related to the Swiss) has downright embarrassing massive language learning difficulties. Even when we started school, we spoke better English. His “qualities” that make him so valuable to the global elite must therefore lie in other areas. Who knows if he doesn’t just have to hold his ugly mug up to the camera as a figurehead and punchbag. His mother seems to have been equally handicapped linguistically. Normally, you don’t give your children a name where two of the same consonants meet (KlauS-Schwab). There is the rule, hard on soft and soft on hard. Not “KlauS-Schulze” oder “KurT-Tucholsky”.
Here`s a (very brief) Indo-Canadian attempt to replicate this Schwabian english:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uT0wq07oH_E&t=2570
(or skip to 42:50 in video)
“Vee neet dze krate risett!” What does a German bride get from her husband on their wedding day that is long and hard? A new last name.
Eurocrat Oettinger is a Swabian too. Here he is competing with an Austrian. So you can half imagine how Hitler’s English would have sounded.
Well, looks like that episode of IF WE WERE HONEST with
guestspower trio (triette?) Alison McDowell, Cory Morningstar, and Whitney Webb did not happen due to technical difficulties (but Jason promises he will make it happen! [C’mon guys, do it soon: that would make a grand Solstice/Xmas/Festivus/New Year’s/??? gift to us all!]).
Instead, we got this very interesting interview with Alison, who shows how us she uses LittleSis software to create maps that show the interconnections between those who are overseeing the creation of our digital global prison:
IWWH Ep 12: Mapping Power and the Global Takeover ~ Alison Hawver McDowell
https://youtu.be/qilmO_JcNZk?t=4636
This is a global domination of all life on the planet. Period. It doesn’t need a bigger name than that. This is global domination by a militarized psychopathic force.
Thanks for this follow-up. I’d seen the video in comments here last week, I think– but when I looked for the episode it was nowhere to be found. I assumed that it had been preemptively censored.
Sophie, You are a great photographer. Your history is extremely close to my Daughter’s. I was doing underwater photography with her in 1999. She got her full PADI 7 years later when she was 15 in 2006
I had absolutely no interest in you whatsoever until a couple of hours ago. You are so close in age to my daughter, and your interests so similar (she was born in Forest Hill), you might actually have met each other.
The coincidences kind of blew me away.
It’s probably just as well you banned me.
Merry Christmas to you and all at “Southwark’s Aladura Spiritualist Afican churches”
You were probably playing together, with my kids at WOMAD, if not the Maldives. Cornwall’s a bit cold for diving, unless you have got the gear.
I don’t do emails. If its important they can phone me up, or knock on the door..
A chip off the old block goes the saying. this applies to Olivier M. Schwab
who is like his father Klaus Schwab, but without the bogeyman appearance.
Watch him in the video and no one will be creeped out, or will they?
I think what´s in store for us with their Great Reset-transhumanism agenda is more transparent when Klaus Schwab promotes it.
„Can we hit the reset button on capitalism?“Anadolu Agency, 05.07.2020
Excerpt
„As the world tries to extricate itself from the web of hardships spun by the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing has become clearer than ever, which is that new ways of conceiving economics for the benefit of human well-being are urgently needed.
–
The time seems ripe for economists and political philosophers to use their influence over governments and political leaders in the policy-making process in the post-virus era.
–
The seriousness of the issue has been also highlighted by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), at the annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland of leading political and economic figures.
He once said: “We can emerge from this crisis a better world if we act quickly and jointly.”
According to Schwab, the recent pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and hit the reset button on our world.
Reset in the cards?
Showing optimism, Olivier Schwab, one of the managing directors at the WEF, stressed that with the pandemic, a great opportunity can be seized to put some of the big themes on the table to make the world more sustainable.
He said that is why the 2021 Davos summit will be held under the theme of the Great Reset.
The World Economic Forum defines the Great Reset as a “commitment to jointly and urgently build the foundations of an economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable and resilient future.”
“If you look at what happened in Davos this year, we really arrived at a culmination of thinking around what many people call the environment, social and governance,” he explained.
The WEF manager said that in a way, the coronavirus crisis has accelerated the recognition of these criteria among business and policy leaders.
He said: “We have a very concrete project on ESG metrics, which has been driven by 100 of our leading CEOs (WEF members).
“These are large multinational companies, and together with them, we are developing a set of standards which we will then promote and have these companies adopt as part of their reporting.”
The purpose of forming such standards is to integrally change the way businesses are run, making them more eco-friendly, he said.
The Great Reset agenda of next year’s Davos conference will focus on the unaddressed problems that leave the world less sustainable, less equal, and more fragile.
Despite it rearing its head like a waking nightmare, the pandemic has proven how quickly people can make radical changes to their lifestyles.
All of sudden, the crisis forced businesses and individuals to quit practices long seen as unquestioned as the air we breathe, from frequent air travel to working in an office.“
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/economy/can-we-hit-the-reset-button-on-capitalism/1900265
We need to create a re-set of the re-set.
“Boris Johnson said the fast-moving new variant of the virus, which he added is thought to be 70% more transmissible than existing strains, appears to be driving a rapid spread of new infections.”
Note the words “thought to be “. Is this from government health “experts”, or the cretins working at SAGE ? It’s now heading into the realms of science fiction.
When they media etc say sage, WHO, dr fauchi, hancock, bill gates, biden, Pfizer, Moderna, World Economic Forum, bojo, trump, sir kier even that french fuck etc etc etc etc etc
it all the same crew there is no separation to the bs19 20 21 operation
It’s been science fiction all along. The ‘masks’ are causing the body to go into a acidic state which makes the dna produce different particles.
Does anyone know if there is a covid attenuated virus vaccine? And if not, is there a convincing answer?
Astra-Zeneca claims its vaccine is of that type. Remember that this virus was not fully sequenced, and no virus has ever been isolated.
Russia, I think.
Having listened to a podcast featuring Cory Morningstar, she made a comment about how simply going to the World Economic Forum website would reveal so much about what’s happening because the creatures behind all this are so vain and arrogant that they love to boast about what they are doing.
One interesting site here:
https://cepi.net/about/whoweare/
Notice something odd? You would expect the emergence of an infectious disease to be something that would be hopefully rare. Certainly not something predictable. But note: “We’re working together to accelerate the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases and enable equitable access to these vaccines for people during outbreaks.”
You’d think they were expecting these diseases to emerge. They certainly need these diseases.
The bots on mainstream comments always try to sow seeds like “Vaccines doesn’t make a lot of money so no reason why to go to such effort”
Yet it’s hugely profitable
It’s on precipice of converting a billion dollars industry into a trillion dollars industry overnight
It is a feast at the trough when government is on the same team. Many big industries would collapse without protection from competition, protection from compensation and large handouts. Classic fascism.
It’s a gateway drug for the entire germ theory based medical model. Most all the profits of the whole allopathic system are based off ‘vaccines’ and the belief system it engenders. A induction into a death cult as the victims try to rationalise the insanity of thinking the long needle could somehow be good for their health.
The Bastards have just shut our local Gym and Swimming Pool
Cunts
Tony
“WATCH: Physical Media – A Solution to the Great Reset”
Solutions only work when the enemy is identified, and as fortune would have it the enemy actually identifies itself numerous time every day…
Trump giving the Marxist raised clenched fist salute during inaugural speech…
https://www.aier.org/article/the-expert-consensus-also-favored-alcohol-prohibition/
Most people today regard America’s experiment with alcohol prohibition as a national embarrassment, rightly repealed in 1933. So it will be with the closures and lockdowns of 2020, someday.
In 1920, however, to be for the repeal of the prohibition that was passed took courage. You were arguing against prevailing opinion backed by celebratory scientists and exalted social thinkers. What you were saying flew in the face of “expert consensus.”
There is an obvious analogy to Lockdowns 2020.
A VESTIGE OF THE PAST
Notice, how it’s imperative for the international financiers and big tech to continually predict one catastrophe after another, alternating between biological disasters like pandemics or technological mishaps like cyberattacks. These “international slimeballs” thrive on calamities– the more horrific the better. Every hideous “planned” debacle strengthens their power by either transferring wealth or initiating heightened surveillance. Every new cataclysm increases the smarmy cabal’s power while it diminishes the individual liberty of millions.
In fact, just a few days ago mainstream media news announced that US Government agencies were hacked and the offender was “definitely” Russia:
“An alarming new alert issued by the Department of Homeland Security’s cyber arm Thursday revealed that Russian hackers suspected of a massive, ongoing intrusion campaign into government agencies, private companies and critical infrastructure entities used a variety of unidentified tactics and not just a single compromised software program.
Specifically, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said it has determined that the SolarWinds Orion software vulnerability disclosed earlier this week is not the only way hackers compromised a variety of online networks — warning that in some cases, victims appeared to have been breached despite never using the problematic software.”
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/17/politics/us-government-hack-extends-beyond-solarwinds/index.html
As Western populations are terrorized by flu-like virus pandemics, the internet will become a “lifeline.” This will allow Klaus Schwab, and his cohorts of ghouls to tighten the “psychological torture screws” by screaming about endless cyber attacks. So in effect, the ruling class is designing a world in which there’s nowhere the public can be “safe” without of course the help of the security state who’ll protect the population from biological germs as well as computer viruses.
A sequence of planned misfortunes will produce a worldwide population totally dependent on the magnaminty of sadistic sociopaths.
“The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous. Hierarchical society is only possible on the basis of poverty and ignorance. This new version is the past and no different past can ever have existed. In principle the war effort is always planned to keep society on the brink of starvation. The war is waged by the ruling group against its own subjects and its object is not the victory over either Eurasia or EastAsia, but to keep the very structure of society intact.” George Orwell 1984
The current war is the “COVID terror campaign” transferring trillions in wealth to billionaires–consolidating the power of existing monopolies while causing widespread poverty, starvation, and homelessness. The upcoming “cyberwars” will give justification for heightened AI surveillance and total internet censorship.
As the international sociopaths continue their psychological warfare on the world’s population Western liberal democracies will become an anachronistic vestige of the past.
Touche, to you! How incisive your observation.
Definitely think you’re on to something here. Disrupting the power grid might cause too many problems for them, especially the possibility of mass uprisings (unless that’s what they want), but using the threat of a cyberattack as a justification for internet censorship and other tyrannical measures is highly plausible.
Where there’s mayhem there’s money to be made.
Thanks Grafter.
In the Alt-Media ‘back in the day’ (that is before it went almost mainstream around 2008), many warned of cyber attacks and hacking been used as cover for further controls prior to the roll out of the NWO.
When the last major global economic implosion hit in 2007 (publicly visible in 2008) there was much written about the so called elite pulling the internet plug to cover up the banking bail-ins / derivtive market collapse / currency war / hyperinflation, etc (and of course to control speach / information exchange and protest organisation on the internet).
Following other events in 2008 many expected the global economic collapse and roll out of the NWO to occur by 2009, although most conceeded it could happen as ‘late’ as 2012 if unlimited currency printing and asset buying continued (which it did).
However, I and many of the oldtimers of the alt-media did not anticipate the show could be kept going this long passed the outside estimate of a 2012 collapse.
Returning to 2008, I worked with several other pundits and we talked about there being x2 forms of the current internet (as distinct from the so called ‘Internet 2’ and also distinct from the ‘closed’ military internet). Basically there was the ‘Smart Grid’ (aka the internet of things including phone and wi-fi) and the communication internet.
We showed how the smart grid would stay up and running during the collapse and NWO rollout, but communication / social media / alt-media based internet communication would at best be controlled and censored – but potentially even cut off completely if needed.
To cut a very long story short, when the time was getting close to pull the plug on a particualr area / aspect of the internet it would be blamed on cyber attacks or hacktivists.
12 years after much was written and many video made on this, and 8 years beyond the far collapse date estimate, it looks like now in 2020 and moving into 2021 the collapse and NWO roll out is happening (re branded the ‘great reset’).
I fully expect some form of sudden and widespread attack on the communication side of the internet to occur soon – particualrly if the current covid-vax information war looks like it will be lost by the powers. It the info war looks like it will be lost I am sure they will pull the plug on all independent forms of internet based communication and blame it on hackers or cyber attackers.
When the elite are ready to reset the financial system they will, with little doubt, fake a cyber attack of some sort to pull the plug on the banking system used by the 99% (the 1% will not be touched). We will end up being ‘bailed in’ to whatever new system is started when the lights come back on – and we will be made to feel grateful that we didnt lose everything in the great attack.
The problem we have today is that all this was detailed – and I do mean detailed – back in 2008-2012, which is an age ago in information cycles measured in weeks, and many people have forgotten or were not reading the alt-media back then and dont know.
Cyber attacks, Hacking, etc, and especially the ‘Derivitive nuclear time bomb’ has been out of the public mind now for so long (at least 8 years) but I feel we are being prepped to expect to see a major ‘cyber attack’ in 2021.
If they follow the old plan, the Deritive markets will tell you when we are all going to be bailed-in and ‘reset’.
I have got a large number of books and photographs and positives and vinyl records, and a record player that will play them.
The current rise in data that is invented can be used to suggest that it represents a spike. Why not- it’s only a story. The spike will be sharper once the Xmas period is over and the virus comes back from the pretend holiday we’re told it’s having. In turn, that can be used to pronounce the new year ‘third wave’.
This can – and will – be used to support their argument that they should never have allowed us to leave our cells and mix- even in small groups and bubbles. That will be used to justify Tier 4 nationwide lockdowns. And you can bet all your future Christmases that the virus will still be out there free and spreading invisibly. You can also count on it ‘mutating’ every time the politicians need it to. But don’t ask for, or expect, an explanation as to how a vaccine we were told in November ‘can’t cure or prevent covid 19 but can lessen symptoms- in theory” can be effective if the virus that it was supposedly designed to fight has mutated and it’s ‘variant’ is now running free.
All of this will mean we are forcibly herded into the dark streets of the ether; our prison online . The matrix that has more surveillance than the real streets. At least you can see the cameras out there. Online you don’t know who’s climbing through the Bill Gates back doors…
The Twitter / Facebook / Youtube / Instagram ? ( etc) platforms will receive far higher and more regular foot fall than normal. Thus making it perfect for propaganda reasons. And that’s where it happens.
In 2001 we had 9 /11. The internet, as in home use internet, was still in it’s infancy. Most people were still doing crazy things like talking face to face and socialising in the flesh; talking with their mouths and laughing without texts. So, to control us out there, we needed to buy into the ”terrorists are everywhere” BS. Muslims are hiding and have bomb vests on. They hang around the underground and want to create death and destruction. Many thought it was crap. They were and still are correct. It is. So they provided ‘home grown fundamentalists’ to create the bigger bangs . Always remembering to shoot them in case they wanted a trial.
Now we are shuffled online and the internet is no longer an infant. And it has a very high population. So, no need to panic out there now- where can we be scared ? Online obviously.
*They take your bank details, they hack you; they steal your emojies. They give your mouse malaria.
It’s just more bullshit control- by- fear obsessive nonsense. It’s used to segue the oppressive bullshit policing to wherever we are.
Go out? No- Martial law. Stay in and go online- same dance I’m afraid.
Gates dreamed this shit up years ago. It’s on record.
As cyber-terrorists go, Gates is Mr. Big.
Gates would not be able to do anything he hasn’t done already – without the full knowledge and support of his controllers.
That’s why the CIA turned to him 😉
STAY in your huts !! Keep the talking to a minimum ! Do not touch anything or anyone near you !! The Vaccinators will be with you shortly ! All those who attempt to cross the perimeter fence will be shot !!
The Vaccinators. I’m starting my own rock band so I can call it that. I’ll have tee shirts printed with the tour dates on. Then I’ll have more printed with the covid 19 dates on . At least that way we’ll know where ‘random’ lockdowns will be occurring next.. 👍
This is a free-range virus. It can do and go where it likes, but we are imprisoned (for our own good).
COVID-19: For the first time in its history UNICEF will help feed children in the UK
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-for-the-first-time-in-its-history-unicef-will-help-feed-kids-in-the-uk-12163515
Rees mog worth 100 million and doesn’t pay any tax
”
Makes sense to you..?
So during austerity a decade of it – poverty actually went down according to Tory party rees mogg
Dont you worry Bs19 wont effect them with the mindset
You know it’s going to go on and on. But still… when the news comes on and it’s the next “BOO!” it’s so boring!
And you look in wonder at those around who look horrified. They gasp and you think, “Oh come on!” And you feel you are going to laugh hysterically but you stop yourself because you know if you do laugh then you’ll have to explain why and you shouldn’t have to do that because it’s all so fucking obvious!
And yet ….
On….
…..and on
…..it goes.
I have faith even the ones who are still horrified will eventually start looking bored after round four and five of this obvious desperate, overreaching, scaremongering bloody scam. I wonder though what they’ll pull out of the hat when the majority reach this stage. I’m sure Aliens must be in their bastard, ratbaggary, schedule of psyops somewhere.
This just in this morning from Global Research .
The most damning evidence exposing how we have all been scammed into believing that the sky was literally falling due to ever increasing covid-19 cases.
Remember a case is not necessarily and infection .
Please check out the following article regarding the useless PCR tests ,not fit for purpose.Some people made a lot of money on the back of so many being drenched
in fear .
https://www.globalresearch.ca/coronavirus-scandal-breaking-merkel-germany/5731891
Everyone here already knows about the useless PCR tests, Guy. It’s been discussed over and over. The problem is how to get the majority to see this and understand this. Anyone have any ideas?
No it does not make sense. Possibly in the end the more evil-minded you become the more stupid you also become. I do hope they manage to have large power outages and then they’ll see what happens: they are only managing to keep populations quiet and under lockdowns and working from home and not socializing because of the internet. Take it away, and they will really start rebelling. This is why in the first place they waited until the internet and all its associate technology was developed to sustain such a shift of human activities into the virtual world.
If this is what Schwab said, then its good news, frankly.
Yes and no. No electricity would also mean no heat, possibly no water, no food, no this and that. Maybe people would start rebelling. Maybe they would be destitute after a week or two. There are places where people heat with electricity, Quebec being one of them since power is so cheap there. Winters are rough, minus 25-30 degrees …
Yes I guess so, but anything real that would make people rebel is good. I can tell you one day during the previous lockdown when electricity was off for 1 hr, well the people where I live in Paris were going door to door totally upset because they could no longer work online, and those who hadnt recharged their iphones before, were going mad…
The threat to the fragile modern world includes solar storms. Experts and government authorities have no vision to address this. They are going along with the hustlers in big business. They are colluding in making manufacture, trade, money and even identity more dependent on this tenuous infrastructure.
Actually they want a Mad Max world which idiots and propagandists refer to as anarchy. People will then plead for a Hobbesian totalitarian state to keep themselves in check through rigid control. The immediate agenda is to throw 95% into dire poverty through the lockdowns and UBI and start the transhumanist agenda turning humans into cyborgs with AI minds. Save us from ourselves dear masters. Problem>Reaction>Solution.
They do, but for the moment they still need to keep certain illusions going, and the main is the virtualization of
life”, without which people wont last long before they begin to rebel. No evidently they may also suffer from the cold as Jacques pointed out, but they are going to suffer anyhow since as you say they are being impoverished to the point that even fairly high up the social ladder people will begin to lose their homes and so on, and any real suffering will bring them back to earth, anything except this fear of something fake. Im sorry its going to be terrible and there will be much suffering, but what to do populations asked for it and now they can regain their humanity and freedoms only through real suffering, not fake make-believe.
Totally agree. In spite of everything, most people in the world are still managing acrobatically to have a semblance of life, and family members are helping each other to get on. But if these monsters keep on pushing us around, a point will be reached where life would be so degraded and human dignity so shattered that we would naturally think nothing of trying to take matters in our hands, i.e. direct action.
Just ask people in the Middle-East.
But things haven’t gone far enough for that to happen in other parts of the world where life has been made too easy and comfortable for certain sectors of society, including in the so called third world, and for which there is media coverage saying that things are still bearable; and so a lot of things may still be taken away from us before we could snap out of it. Also, we all sense (I’m convinced) that what’s going on has at its root cause the social and economic system we are living under, for which the financial crisis of 2008 was a forerunner, and was correctly interpreted by the the planners of the present nightmare as a symptom that the system has outlived its usefulness (for them). Nevertheless, the people in those sectors still don’t want to face that reality and are ok with the system as long as it is controlled somehow but if things get bad enough, they will have to face it. For the other sectors in which life was already very hard, I am sure that the fight has started long ago, but we wouldn’t hear about it; the media either doesn’t cover it, or simply dismiss it just like it (still) doesn’t tell us what is really happening in the Middle-East and other places where there exist armed conflicts.
https://winteroak.org.uk/2020/04/03/anarchists-and-the-coronavirus/#8
This little bit (highlighted) tells all:
“The epidemic (rather than the response it has triggered) is regarded “a national and international emergency” in which “human life is presently threatened on a planetary scale”.”
It is a terror campaign based on an illusion. It was never “the epidemic” but the response that was the threat. That’s why it’s a protection racket. The goons “protecting” you from the “problem” ARE the problem.
So what can be done, George? Have you had any luck in waking people up?