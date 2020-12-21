The Lord Protector Abolishes Christmas.

Ian Fantom
For the first time since the restoration of the Monarchy in England in 1660 Christmas has been abolished in many parts of the country. The original abolition of Christmas came just 417 years and three days earlier when a previous Lord Protector, Oliver Cromwell, came to power following the English Civil War.
“After the execution of the King”, states Wikipedia…
a republic was declared, known as the ‘Commonwealth of England’. The ‘Rump Parliament’ exercised both executive and legislative powers, with a smaller Council of State also having some executive functions. Cromwell remained a member of the ‘Rump’ and was appointed a member of the council.
Today, many regard the present Parliament as a ‘rump parliament’, or, to put it in the words of journalist Peter Hitchens, ‘a dead parrot parliament’. Attendance at the House of Commons has been severely restricted because of the claims of a deadly pandemic, despite a government announcement saying, “As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK” .
Lately there have been concerns that Boris Johnson has acquired dictatorial powers, making laws by decree, and possibly even marginalising the Queen.
His Council of State is known as SAGE, though with his latest announcement, it seems that that has been replaced by their ‘New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats’ (NERVTAG). One member of NERVTAG, Professor Neil Ferguson, had previously resigned from SAGE, after he was seen to break the government rules, which had arisen through the alarmist statistics of exponential growth of the pandemic, based on his own department’s statistics.
Speaking at a televised press conference in Clowning Street, Lord Protector Boris Johnson stated on 19 December that the Chrismas break in the COVID-19 restrictions would now be limited to just Christmas day in many parts of the country, and would be abolished altogether in others. However, a large part of Southern England, which had only three days previously had been put into Tier 3, would now be placed in a new Tier 4. He stated:
Residents in those areas must stay at home, apart from limited exemptions set out in law. Non-essential retail, indoor gyms and leisure facilities, and personal care services must close. People must work from home if they can, but may travel to work if this is not possible, for example in the construction and manufacturing sectors. People should not enter or leave tier 4 areas, and tier 4 residents must not stay overnight away from home. Individuals can only meet one person from another household in an outdoor public space.
Unlike the November national restrictions, communal worship can continue to take place in tier 4 areas.
These measures will take effect from tomorrow morning.
He didn’t explain how people will be able to attend places of communal worship if they must stay at home.
On the question of Christmas, he stated:
Given the early evidence we have on this new variant of the virus, and the potential risk it poses, it is with a heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned.
In England, those living in tier 4 areas should not mix with anyone outside their own household at Christmas, though support bubbles will remain in place for those at particular risk of loneliness or isolation.
Across the rest of the country, the Christmas rules allowing up to three households to meet will now be limited to Christmas Day only, rather than the five days as previously set out.
He explained that the reason for the changes was a “new variant of the virus”, which they learned about earlier in the week. He stated:
As your Prime Minister, I sincerely believe there is no alternative open to me. Without action, the evidence suggests infections would soar, hospitals would become overwhelmed and many thousands more would lose their lives.
However, the only reference to the evidence was that they had none:
There is no evidence the variant causes more severe illness or higher mortality, but it does appear to be passed on significantly more easily. …
There is still much we don’t know. While we are fairly certain the variant is transmitted more quickly, there is no evidence to suggest that it is more lethal or causes more severe illness. Equally there is no evidence to suggest the vaccine will be any less effective against the new variant.
Following the press conference the government put out a press release, in which they list the areas which will come under Tier 4 as:
Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings; London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London); and the East of England (Bedford, Central Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton, Peterborough, Hertfordshire, Essex excluding Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring).
Then, remarkably, they state:
In Tier 4 the ‘Stay At Home’ message will be put in law.
There was no explanation of how this would be put in law before coming into effect the following morning, as stated at the press conference. Was it put to Parliament overnight? Or has it been enacted by decree? It would appear to be the latter.
But how were we supposed to know what the law was, when we woke up the next morning?
A professor of Soviet and East European Comparative Law at the London School of Economics once explained to me that in the West we know what the law is before we break it, whereas in the Soviet Union they know what the law is only after they break it. So where is the legal text for that law? I suppose the rules are now different in the New Normal of the new Commonwealth of England under the new Lord Protector.
We all want to be protected from the deadly virus, even if it’s not considered to be a high consequence infectious disease in the UK. “When the science changes, we must change our response”, stated the Lord Protector. Indeed, the science being changed by YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, vested interests in the mass media, and of course Big Pharma.
Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, who now leads the Reform Party, tweeted: “Congratulations Prime Minister and your experts, you have caused the first evacuation of London since 1939” in response to a tweet by Politics for All, showing a video of “Londoners fleeing from St Pancras this evening following the Tier 4 announcement”.
Comments are also coming in from mainstream churnalists.
BREAKING: Boris Johnson cancels Christmas. He’s therefore, by his own yardstick, inhuman
…tweeted Piers Morgan.
Cabinet members have been briefed that the PM expected to announce a Tier 4, tighter covid restrictions for London and SE at 4pm this afternoon – and will cut back on the planned relaxation of the rules over Christmas
…tweeted BBC churnalist Laura Kuensberg.
That sounds about right: ‘briefed’, not ‘consulted’, as would have been the case when we had Cabinet government.
I think, though, that many will suspect that the real reason for abolishing Christmas in a vast area of England may have something to do with the difficulties that current censorship is having in suppressing the increasingly large body of pandemic sceptics.
What else could the Lord Protector do to keep us safe?
Update 21 December:
Boris Johnson addressed the nation live this evening, regarding the recent travel restrictions imposed by France, as well as confirming “over 500,000 people in the UK have now received their first dose” of the vaccine.
He assured the public that the virus is “steadily being defeated by an international response that is bringing the hope of vaccines to the the entire world and, in that, the UK will continue to play its full part”.
He also essentially reaffirmed the above statements, as well as reemphasising that the transmissibility of the ‘new strain’ has ‘substantially’ increased, but with ‘no evidence’ that the disease is different in any other way — ed.
How to receive email notifications:
If the ‘new variant’ bollocks doesn’t work to their satisfaction, there’ll be a celebrity death, just to up the ante.
If I were one of the cast of EastEnders or a game-show host/reality-TV presenter, I’d be feeling a bit nervous, right now. Checking the brakes on my car, etc.
Many of us posted notices here in March that after cancellation of the entire Easter Season, that whatever the ups and downs of their flow charts, that Christmas would be next in their crosshairs.
So we were right about all that. That seems the most ominous assault, among all the others, on civil liberties: the neatly timed cancellations of public worship.
“Not random enough to be coincidence.”
The Grinch is mighty pleased.
It is quite brilliant that we see through them.We have seen this unfold as we expected and we all have ideas about where it is going.They know we onto them.Its like we are controlling it because we always , one of us , know whats next.Keep up the good fight and have patience.We see through them.Paz.
And doesnt that photo above of Boris look like David Cameron.Who is it ?
Speaking about the abuse of the Lord Protector, I take good note that Off-Guardian, under the pretext of a “verification against spamming” deleted my comment.
Interesting and informative. Thanks and bye.
I send this message to people I know who are marginally familiar with what science is regularly: “It is not science without using some form of the Scientific Method. Anecdotal statements made by scientists and/or medical professionals outside of a medical emergency facility while being interviewed live by Jake Tapper is not science.” The stats are still the same. 99.7% of us who get it will live without treatment. The other .03% will live with proper and timely treatment. I do it over and over and over. 3X plus rule. People are actually getting it. I have a family member who is at extreme risk and tied to the TV because she is immobile, for the most part. Propaganda machine is still running. She needs reminding. Regularly. Person to person reminding works. Let’s hope it starts to trickle up. I send the same message to my representative politicians by email. Problem with them is, they all holed up somewhere hiding behind their form letters about masking and social distancing. Maybe an airdrop of brochures over the capitols of our states and Washington D.C. is needed……..multiple air drops…..that is. Daily. Big Font that reads. 99.7% Maybe they will start to wonder what the number means.
“Get it”, “at extreme risk”. Get what? At risk for what? There is no such thing as “sars-cov-2”, and there never was. Please do more research. You’re inadvertently supporting their official narrative.
Maybe it’ll come out like the “ghost” scene in Charles Dickens “Christmas Carol”. In the new version, it’s Boris Johnson who’ll be visited by the ghost of Jacob Marley. I hope ol’ Jacob thinks enough to bring a hanging rope this time…
A recent video by Vincent Racaniello, Ph.D. Professor of Microbiology & Immunology at Columbia university of New York in which he explains he is not scared by recent virus mutation news from the UK and why. Influnza viruses mutate a lot, while polio or measles barely do at all.
It is quite simple. Doris has succumbed to pressure of the UN and its cohorts from Davos and the WEF. It is obvious by simply looking at the choreographed conspiracy. How else can one explain the synchronised response of world Governments. He is captured simply put.
We see the same response everywhere within a day or a few hours of the proclamation – the latest is the new variant or mutation, everywhere suddenly?
It gets worse and worse as more and more terrifying predictions are made all without substantive evidence, again on model projections.
Why do people accept this?
H. L. Mencken – “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”
Good thinking.Paz.
https://youtu.be/YQSGZKWBSmA All ready famine has started in sub Sahara Africa with an additional 22,000 children dying per month and a projection of a 14 % increase in child labour from the lock downs on those that exist on less than $ 2.00 per day.
Quick! Call the United Nations!!! Let them know there are people STARVING!!!!! Let them know kids are being treated as SLAVES!!! As if it’s ever made one ounce of difference…
Call Bob Geldof, you mean! :o)
(It’s Christmas time, after all…).
Coughs,colds n flu in December ?
It’s a new variety of a very old Corona virus.
‘Dangerous’ not because it’s makes I’ll, but because it’s more easily transmitted and kids can get it.
It’s a common cold give the SAGE fear marketing technique .
If this Govt didn’t lie to me, I wouldn’t have to distrust them.
Just like here in the USSA, this is about destroying traditional centers of economic and cultural power in the west. NYC and London are the two primary targets. NYC is already on its knees, and even if every restriction was removed today would still take a generation to recover.
As Jeff Berwick has said, this is the controlled demolition of the American empire, of which the UK was a key component.
The religious worship restrictions (even just making it logistically impossible), and the attack on Christmas, are symbolic to the satanic parasite class we are all ruled by.
Has anyone come across any scientific evidence for the existence of the “new variant”?
i.e. How exactly did they determine that there was a “new variant” and in what way (biochemically/genetically, etc) is it different to the original “SARS-COV-2”?
(I know that to talk of “scientific evidence” in the context of what has been happening is laughable, but I thought I should ask the question, in order to try to find out what has been claimed. I only know what’s been stated in MSM “headline news”, and of course, that’s just repeated ad nauseam without any questioning).
They won’t produce any, and the media puppets won’t ask for it. There can’t be a “variant” of a virus that never existed.
Exactly.
Fear levels were dropping.
Time to up the fear factor again and justify the impending new lockdown which will last until spring.
They haven’t produced any concrete evidence of the first strain either, but hey, who needs evidence when we’re all having so much fun. I thought the same. I watched a BBC news broadcast where I noticed that no sources were provided to back up the claim o f a new strain. Then I reminded myself that I was watching the Rothschild Broadcasting Corporation, and truth is the last thing they care about
Hello Mucho.As each day passes the earth gets flatter dont it.They got it in antarctica now.Exciting innit.Paz.
It’s been around since September along with the other 12 000 different strains. So if it is indeed 70% more contagious (but there’s so much we don’t know!) it has already wreaked its damage. What’s even more outrageous is Pfizer today saying ‘they don’t know if the vaccine will work on this strain’… a strain that has been in circulation since September and doesn’t seem to have caused any increase in deaths. I’m not sure how people can’t see through this BS.
If the strain is 70% more contagious.
According to Sage this ‘new variant’ has been in Kent since September.
It’s spread very slowly but spreads very quickly and now effects kids.
There is absolutely no data given to support any assertions.
Ferguson’s computer model strikes again.
They all knew about it for months but only announced it last week.
It’s a complete hoax. Just a big pile of steaming bullshit.
Spreads very slowly but spreads very quickly! Hilarious! That’s exactly what they’re trying to say… it’s SO contagious but it took us 3 months to realise how contagious it was.
The current agenda is for cultural degradation and debauchery (divorced from reproduction) so of course the Puritans must be dug up regularly and given a good kicking.
And why not? The Puritans themselves were forerunners of the same cultural degradation, abolishing Christmas and forbidding plays in the land of Shakespeare. Oh sure: they fancied themselves ‘reformers’ and ‘revolutionaries’. But then, so did the Jacobins and Bolsheviks.
the pfizer surpriser:
https://www.brighteon.com/e1884e1d-06b6-4e67-8859-86d2099b7807
Worrying if she really did die! As they say never volunteer.
Interesting. I just looked at some online pictures released by the hospital to ‘prove’ that she is still alive. I have to say they don’t really resemble her. In the original footage of her collapse her hair is parted distinctly to one side, she has fair skin and wears no or little eye makeup. In the latest photos ‘she’ has hair parted down the middle, appears more tanned and has very heavy eye make up…oh, and she is of course conveniently wearing a mask as she is in a group photo. Must be the effect of the vaccine! A bit like the after effects of Novichok!
Apparently, she declined giving any personal interviews ”out of a desire for privacy’. I would have thought it would be better to do that and get the rumours over and done with, especially as she had no problem with interviews after receiving the jab.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/us-news/13546381/hospital-posts-vid-missing-nurse-fainted-after-vaccine/
Well I can prove beyond doubt she will die .
By doing this, Boris Johnson has committed to a lifetime of lying, since any truth requires him not only to resign from all employment forever, but also face a lifetime in prison for wilfully destroying the UK economy for no good reason.
Boris Johnson knows that the total death statistics for England and Wales went DOWN on 4th December 2020 after 3 weeks at 2000 above the 5-year average (around a 20% spike).
He has zero evidence for true Tier 4 requirements and knows that his career has to end when the data emerges.
Remember well that Boris Johnson considered 1 million entirely innocent Iraqis worthy of genocide without even doing any due diligence.
I remain interested to understand why anyone considers Boris Johnson and his several families worthy of greater mercy, given the current dire economic circumstances will very soon require a citizens uprising……
I do however think he should be a strong candidate for an early dose of the vaccine.
I am now realising another plank of the propaganda game. I have said that I refused the vaccine when it was “offered” to me. I phoned my mother to tell her this and she said right away that I should take it and that she was planning to take it when it came round to her.
I then got into a long conversation about what was going on and I told her about all the propaganda and I talked about the PCR tests etc. But I soon realised that she wasn’t listening. As before I felt that I was competing against all the TV propaganda that was being blasted at her when I wasn’t there.
I reminded her about the thalidomide she turned down when pregnant and was shocked when she told me she actually did take some. At this point I felt the conversation was slipping away from me.
She phoned back and I could see I’d sown some doubt in her mind. But I suddenly realised something else. These covid pushers had always emphasised getting the vaccine to the “most vulnerable” first i.e. the old ones who may be more likely to take it without a struggle. If the old dears take it, then the younger members of their families will feel bound to follow (“Well if she’s brave enough to take it then I ought to as well” etc.) Sneaky.
I don’t know if it works like that – available statistics suggest the elderly are most endangered, with average age of those who die being about 80, and the Greek government is probably not alone in complaining that young people think it does not concern them. But why should it? Young people might be more likely to think, “Gran’s taking it but she is of an age that Covid is possibly dangerous. Nothing to do with my personal situation.”
So what are these “available statistics”? The only statistics supposedly telling us about COVID are the PCR tests which are, to say the least problematic.
And I would say that if Gran decides to take the vax then that will make mum and dad feel emotionally pressured to take too and so it trickles down through the family.
GEFAFWISP. They should’ve found a way of making this the acronym for their new advisory group. I could’ve taken that far more seriously than NERVTAG (which sounds a bit too much like NERVGAS).
Nerve Day… and Bill has already promised us a biochem attack
Bill Gates warns tens of millions could be killed by bio-terrorism – The Guardian, 2017
Poor little rich boy Billy! The mutant who talks with glee of jamming needles into little kids’ arms. And who accidentally-on-purpose let slip the words Final Solution on TV.
But there’s no need whatsoever to cynically read too much into the innocent mistake of this son-of-a-eugenicist eugenicist, of course. It was simply one of those hilarious Nazi-style woopsies that happen all the time!
There you go. It will henceforth be known as:
New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat to Government-Appointed ‘Scientists’
Thank you! I humbly offer an alternative name for that fine group of people: the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Working Alliance of Tenured Scholars (headed by the ‘esteemed’ Prof. Ferguson, of course).
CIA lifer Bill Barr, the outgoing Attorney General, says he detected no CIA involvement with the Pee Pee Dossier and the Russiagate Hoax.
Barr is desperate to limit the fallout from Britain interference in elections in a friendly country — and spying on an incoming U.S. president.
Entertainment value for UK readers is heightened by the fact the CIA’s London station chief was Gina “golden shower” Haspel, currently Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. It was in Britain that Mi6 lifer Christopher Steele was fantasizing about prostitutes performing for Donald Trump. Supposed contact with Russian intelligence figures was made by Cambridge academic and Mi6 asset Stefan Halper (likely another fantasy).
Thanks to Luke Harding at The Guardian, we know that: British spies were first to spot Trump team’s links with Russia. GCHQ is said to have alerted US agencies after becoming aware of contacts in 2015
The UK has form… looks like it goes back years…
The FBI Informant Who Monitored the Trump Campaign, Stefan Halper, Oversaw a CIA Spying Operation in the 1980 Presidential Election — Glenn Greenwald, The Intercept.
Ep. 1419 Is This An Enormous Coverup? – The Dan Bongino Show
The UK has form going back way beyond children’s homes in Belfast in the 1970s, way beyond Elm Guest House and way beyond covering up Cyril Smith.
It goes back centuries, not decades.
SAGE man, Andrew Hayward: “We’re just entering a really critical phase of this pandemic, and it makes absolute sense… to act decisively I would say across the country, as many other countries have done, despite them not as far as we know being affected by this strain.”
Yes we seem to have been “entering a really critical phase” ever since this whole charade started. It’s always “a really critical phase”. And it always will be.
Meanwhile, other SAGE man, Robert West echoes the WSWS: “We need to reset our strategy and move rapidly to a zero Covid strategy”
“Zero Covid strategy” naturally doesn’t mean zero covid deaths but zero covid. Implication: as long as there is a single case of covid, the world must be shut down.
This is a computer generated plague, with many simultaneously overlapping goals held by a very few. It exists as a simulacra of real life, as many have said no social media/MSM, no pandemic, no computer generated PCR, no ‘pandemic’.
I’m no sociologist I’m a landscaper but I’d venture vast majority of people (some days I think as high as 80%) know the true score. I mix with a wide range of classes/races in my travels. So I have come to doubt that the consensus is anything but the same as so many aspects of the circus nothing but complete fabrication.
The oppression and its markers are ubiquitous. But is that just a function of this insane gamble, that all resources will be thrown at this operation? How much of it in the general population is simply compliance going along to get along, clinging to desperate belief of back to normal if we behave? How do people resist in their everyday lives under this very low and diabolical blow by the TFIC? We won’t read about it in a newspaper, how they resist, or don’t believe. None of it, it’s in the streets.
I try to get a word in wherever I can with whoever I can. I travel widely across a fairly representative area of the US. In the many many conversations of corona circus inconsistencies, illogic, cpu-generated mEdIcAl DaTa, pCerr, amongst my fellow working class humanity these ‘deplorables’ and ‘skeptical ghetto scum’ often cut my speech overpopulated with (irrelevant?) facts short with ‘it’s just the new world order’ or ‘it’s depopulation’. In contrast, the ‘anarchists’ and other professorial classes (the most educated) have proven to be what I always suspected they were.
Polls such as cbs news recent that said 86% of afr Americans and 64% of Latinos won’t vax (BLM!)—-is it a coincidence that these most marginalized of US groups are ‘not buying it?’
In a computer simulation such as this the seeming consensus is not what it appears and we can’t allow it to also colonize our perception of our fellows too much.
It is despair TFIC are trying to engineer and only the loudest/most fearful with access to the loudest platforms are being heard.
It happens with shitty Hollywood blockbusters all the time; the highest budget movies so often fail to register with regular people. The fact that with trillions spent towards these overlapping NWO goals, that there is still massive skepticism ON THE GROUND (although not IN THE CLOUD), along with this XMAS/PRO-VAXX announcement indicates to me the story of how humanity threw off shackles of the state is far from over.
PS I recommend Alf Hornborgs book The Power of the Machine to all on off-g most of y’all would love it
Hayward should be required to provide hard data to prove his assertions, or be sacked from SAGE with no prospects of ever returning.
I am sick of lying prostitutes taking money for treason.
I understand that the first doses of the “vaccine” has produced severe bad reactions amongst 3% of those injected, so far. That would cause 1,950,000 people at the very least to become ill immediately. The longer term effects can only be guessed at. I think we can be fairly sure the second dose will be worse. We can reasonably expect 3,000,000 immediate bad reactions and an unknown number of deaths longer term. The coming, planned, food shortages will likely cause malnutrition and increased susceptabilty to illness. Also the continued push towards more and more childhood vaccinations and flu jabs continue to cripple children and kill off the elderly.
Or we could wake up, throw off the blinkers and face, at worst, a mild flu outbreak.
Any Government that pays £100bn to knowingly injury 3% of its population to counteract a disease which kills 0.1% or less of the population is unfit to work, let alone govern.
Basic sanity long since disappeared from Parliament, Whitehall, the BBC, the newspapers and the EU.
Excellent point.
The lies seem to be losing traction, though. I was out in Tier 4 shopping much of yesterday and there seemed to be no panic at all. Staff and customers were acting as if nothing had happened.
Quite right. I am not considering anything to do with Tier 4, I am going about my daily business. Unimpeded.
I have an idea, Thom and Rhys. This might be something worth trying. I’m thinking of trying it.
If you see someone out and about who seems friendly and unworried, have your iPhone out, or even a printed page, and smile, make eye contact, and say something like, “Huh! Have you heard? A court in Portugal ruled the Covid tests unreliable and quarantines unlawful!” And show them this page:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/11/20/portuguese-court-rules-pcr-tests-unreliable-quarantines-unlawful/
Plant the seed that the science is fake. Obviously you can only do it if they’re already not fearful, panicked and brainwashed.
In fact it might work better if you just casually start chatting with a member of the staff rather than a customer. Because the staff member is supposed to attentive to customers. Just casually work it into the convo.
Good article. This topic needs to be explored further. Cromwell’s excesses parallel those of today. Whether his regime was more repressive than the Tudors is open to debate: he was as arguably more influential.
The alliance with bankers is a key parallel. The Puritans’ accent on the Old Testament — and the fact that many Huguenots were Conversos — led them to reverse the Explulsion after 360 years, leading to the rapid growth of banking, shipping and the slave trade from the mid-1650s putting great pressure on the City of London.
Some even see the Great fire of September 1666 as a consequence. Something similar is happening as part of Event Covid. The existing economy is being burned to the ground, paving the way for a similar expansion of banker influence and power. The resent conference in London did not hide the bankers’ ambition: Green Horizon Summit: The Pivotal Role of Finance, which declared, “It’s time to reset the relationship between finance and the real economy.”
While they imposed the angry God of the Old Testament, the Puritans and Cromwell’s army took measures that that look familiar. The parentheses and highlights in the following passage are mine.
“Cromwell and the largely Puritanical Parliament then began consolidating their power through the standing army they had formed. In many ways, the army became the means by which Parliament enforced its [Puritan] values upon the populace.
Parliament often used soldiers to enter homes and ensure that the Sabbath was treated with reverence. Soldiers were also empowered to seize any feasts being prepared for the Christmas holidays. The army sometimes surrounded churches to ensure the parishioners remained for the entire service.
Additionally, leisurely pastimes were heavily limited and regulated, though they were not eliminated entirely. The city’s theaters that were not approved by Parliament were torn down and Sunday sports were banned. Many inns and pubs were also shut or placed under heavy restriction and even swearing could result in a fine and continued swearing with prison time. However, it was during the midst of this period, some music and opera were able to be born.”
Having written about post-Soviet legal reforms, I can attest that Soviet law was often left deliberately grey… Effectively anyone could fall foul of it and the weight fell on the individual to prove he or she had no subversive intent.
However the issue in Britain now is that decrees issued are not even laws. Further, the interpretation and implementation of laws is left to the police (and soon to the military).
The role of finance in the economy should be one of serving more important people. Bankers are very, very unimportant people.They don’t feed anyone, house anyone, clothe anyone, keep anyone healthy. They just lend money for interest.
Yippie.
Surely a more contagious strain means we can achieve herd immunity quicker and therefore do not need to vaccinate.
More contagious means nothing. What matters is if it is more virulent, more lethal.
Until that is proven, no-one should worry in the slightest.
The smartest viruses are hugely contagious and hugely NON-VIRULENT.
Without another round of trials, it makes a joke of the claims for the vaccine. This is nothing new for vaccines in general.
Re: Today, many regard the present Parliament as a ‘rump parliament’, or, to put it in the words of journalist Peter Hitchens, ‘a dead parrot parliament’.
—
My suggestion: “Basementocracy”; i.e. government from the basement. Since they’re now too afraid to venture out into the world of real people.
The sad thing about this is the fat , overfed, scruffy hay stack headed twat will make millions out of this when he’s finally fucked off .any decent society would prohibit any minister from taking any kind of lucrative contact for about ten years , but we live in no gear of that ever happening even under the great socialist Starmer , he will be more interested in getting Anti Semitism sorted out even if it takes the fiver years to do so.
Is he really interested in anti-semitism, or is it all about trying to kill the undead spirit of of Corbyn and Corbynism beyond the grave? Although it is utterly untrue, the lies have unfortunately successfully spun the myth that the Corbyn era encouraged Antisemitism in the Labour Party, and we can be sure this myth will be for ever more spun to ridiculous proportions by our MSM.
This sudden news about the new mutant strain of COVID-19 and the sudden Tier 4 lockdown of London over Christmas must mean one thing … no-deal BREXIT is coming faster than the British realise and they still don’t have anything that resembles a Deal … or a No-Deal, or whatever they’re supposed to have.
The new mutant strain is the poison pill that Gates and Pfizer handed to Johnson to make him shell out billions for a vaccine no-one needs.
It is just lies, lies and more lies.
The Mirriam-Webster dictionary defines ‘variant’ as ‘manifesting variety, deviation, or disagreement”.
I guess that sums it up pretty well.
I am still trying to work out how they can have a variant of something no one has ever found. https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-data-totals.page#deaths Probable Deaths
So if the PCR is the yardstick for ”deaths”’why are untested people with similar even listed. The only reason is to pad the deaths because the pandemic didn’t bother to turn up. As for the 60 days after a pointless fake test some one is run over by a bus and listed as covid 59 days after the test.
Originally RNA vaccines were just one variant among several candidates… yet it seems the RNA is the one governments are pushing…
Even though RNA vaccines have a troubled history, caused death to children in the ’60s, HiV in the’ 80s, killed ferrets in 2002-14, and an RNA coronavirus vaccine for humans has never passed testing before… RNA it is.
I can’t imagine the problem with making a conventional vaccine using Covid-19… except they would need to isolate Covid first.
Could you please explain this : caused death to children in the ’60
My understanding was that RNA vaccines (mRNA vaccines) are a new technology. What am I missing? RNA and mRNA are different?
Quite right – It was a coronavirus-type vaccine rather than an RNA one. Thanks for catching that (memo to self, don’t type on the phone from memory).
In the late 1960s, children in Washington DC received a vaccine for RSV which is similar to coronavirus. They had skipped testing, with no testing on animals. The children got a good antibody response but when they later caught a virus, 80 percent of the children given the shot were hospitalized with severe respiratory disease, and two died.
While I’m here, this article’s interesting: Experimental HIV Vaccine Stimulates Production of Neutralizing Antibodies — Poz, Aug 21, 2020.
“A new experimental HIV vaccine using the same approach as a leading COVID-19 vaccine triggers production of neutralizing antibodies that protected monkeys from infection with an HIV-like virus, researchers reported last month at the International AIDS Conference.”
I wonder if the research is being done in parallel. As noted in the original post, RNA research with HIV and hepatitis goes back to the 1980s.
Interactions between the HIV-1 Unspliced mRNA and Host mRNA Decay Machineries
mRNA is the messenger which acts as the intermediary between a DNA gene and a protein encoded by that gene.
There are many sorts of RNA, but usually anything which is translatable into protein is called mRNA.
All RNA viruses are translatable into proteins, so you might as well call them mRNA too.
The RNA vaccine comes from a US corporation and we all know that the UK is a US protectorate nowadays.
I am sick and tired of the BBC being a mouthpiece for US sport, the Daily Mail being a mouthpiece for US vulture capitalists and I am sick of the world not telling the USA it is time to pay reparations for the tens of millions it murdered, looted and ravaged since 1945.
The Lord Protector Abolishes Christmas.
..
A Pathetic Title….aimed toward Cretins, but they are nothing, are not of paramount importance, for that, we look to The People. This obsession with the Politics of Division….there’s little unity to be found there, History has taught us that, has exposed our ranting under the deafening drums of repression as nugatory at best. We need to unify, show our numbers, reveal our strength and weakness by concentrating our thoughts toward those who Truly allow Tyranny it’s reign of destruction – US….what We have allowed Them do, to US.
Interesting. Johnson always likes to be compared to Churchill. Yet will have to make do with Cromwell.
Mind you I suspect even Cromwell’s motives in cancelling Christmas were more sincere than those in play today.
After his death from natural causes, Cromwell was dug up and hung at Tyburn. His head placed on a spike for 20 odd years.
No wonder Johnson looks so petrified every time he appears on TV. I doubt like his hero, Churchill, he’ll be writing his version of history.
If Churchill could listen to one of Johnson’s speeches he would break down in hysterical laughter.
The man can’t finish a sentence without stuttering stammering and interpolating, “you know…”
Classic signs of a guilty liar.
I would compare him with Vidkun Quisling. He was a pathetic puppet too.
Robin Monotti has a substantial batch of tweets today regarding “medical procedures and treatments” in nursing homes that led to euthanasia.
As this gruesome reality comes to the fore not only does the entire Covid narrative disappear but the criminality of what happened is exposed. Keep hammering on this point people- these acts were premeditated. An entire can of worms comes open when this aspect of the Covid scandal is highlighted.
Much has been written and much more will surface.
Very important to stress this aspect of what happened in March/April- it explains the ‘spike’ seen in the 6 week period. It also shows further the vulgar cynicism of those who were bullhorning “save grandma” even as they were involved in policies that were killing grandma.
This illustrates again that there was no epidemiological event whatsoever there were policies of administrative euthanasia implemented throughout the Western World.
Midazolam is one of the drugs used in prison executions.
“CARE homes have been accused of using powerful sedatives to make coronavirus victims die more quickly.
Prescriptions for the drug midazolam rocketed during the height of the pandemic, with some claiming it has “turned end-of-life care into euthanasia.”
“Official figures show 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for midazolam were issued in April – more than double the February figure. The monthly average for the past five years in England was about 15,000.”
“Whistleblowers have also claimed to have witnessed the misuse of sedatives – with staff told to give them to dementia patients to stop them wandering the corridors.”
“Retired neurologist Professor Patrick Pullicino, who publicised the wrongful administration of powerful pain relief to patients “believed to be dying”: “Midazolam depresses respiration and it hastens death. It changes end-of-life care into euthanasia.”
On the 19th March 2020 the WHO released this guidance intended for healthcare workers (HCWs), healthcare managers and IPC teams at the facility level & at national and district/provincial level:
Section 5 of WHO guidance on treatment of severe Covid19 begins like this:
“Management of severe COVID-19: oxygen therapy and monitoring – Give supplemental oxygen therapy IMMEDIATELY to patients with SARI and respiratory distress, hypoxaemia or shock and target SpO2 > 94%.”
“7 Management of critical COVID-19: acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) – Recognize severe hypoxemic respiratory failure..and prepare to provide advanced oxygen/ventilatory support. Endotracheal intubation should be performed by a trained and experienced provide”-Avoid disconnecting the patient from the ventilator, which results in loss of PEEP and atelectasis.
-Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) should be used only in selected patients with hypoxemic respiratory failure.” “There is no current evidence to recommend any specific anti-COVID-19 treatment for patients with confirmed COVID-19..ongoing clinical trials testing various potential antivirals; these are registered on clinical trials dot gov or on the
Chinese Clinical Trial Registry”
The WHO was pushing oxygen & ventilators already on March 6th.
Tedros was framing the narrative of life & death as ventilator-no ventilator, completely ignoring standard infection treatments.
Who was working with Tedros on the narrative that was to lead to disastrous intubations? The Gates & the Clinton’s.
And let’s not forget the role of Klaus Schwab in all of this.
“The WHO further justified this approach by claiming that the less invasive positive air pressure machines could result in the spread of aerosols, potentially infecting healthcare workers with the virus.”
“This is more theoretical fear than a real fear,” Dr. David Hill, a pulmonary and critical care specialist who has experience treating COVID-19 patients, and who is a spokesperson for the American Lung Association, told Time Magazine.”
“Hysterical epidemiological modelers, the same ones that had just claimed millions of people were about to die from COVID-19 in the United States, took to claiming that there was a mass ventilator shortage in the United States.”
“The WHO recommendation has opened up a continuing conversation in the scientific community about the medical ethics of potentially unnecessarily harming a patient to hypothetically protect one’s colleagues from a virus (And one that is simply not that lethal”
China’s reports reference the WHO report above. It is clear that the WHO influenced China’s approach, and vice-versa, the reports from China then influenced the WHO.
CHINA & US, April 17th 2020: “Based on a Chinese expert consensus, it is recommended that invasive mechanical ventilation be the first choice for moderate or severe ARDS”
June 7 2020, Canada, US, Italy: “The initial message from the Chinese medical teams was to intubate early.This seemed to stem from the accurate observation that many of these patients deteriorated precipitously and that they may be more safely intubated at an earlier stage”
“However, this also can come at a cost. Mechanical ventilation is inherently associated with a number of well described and accepted complications such as ventilator associated pneumonia, ventilator-induced lung injury, hemodynamic disturbances..sedation and immobilization.”
June 20th: “What is new in the current study – Current experience suggests that many patients may avoid complications of mechanical ventilation and possibly avoid clinical deterioration by the use of non-invasive ventilatory support.”
Go here:
https://twitter.com/robinmonotti
A link that takes you straight to the relevant thread: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1341100180721070082.html
Like the Sun, the Mail had reported this in July: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8514081/Number-prescriptions-drug-midazolam-doubled-height-pandemic.html
Same now revealed in France. Whatever went on in care homes across the West in the spring may be described as monstrous.
So you are claiming that Covid19 was another 9/11?!
We must learn that nothing’s certain, that
“crisis” is not exception, but rule. We err
ahead. Are captains on the ship of fools.
Oh, I forgot, chaps and chappesses, how convenient for Remainers, for a foul up of channel crossings and freight just before 31st…
How exactly? Is it convenient for remoaners?
The leader of the Leave campaign doesn’t seem to need any help fouling the country up. The UK holds all the cards, after all.
It was very clear a few months ago when Boris came down with the fake COVAIDS that he had the living shit scared out of him…and not by the disease. He is an empty shell doing the bidding of the elite masters.
Probably a deliberate poisoning because he wasn’t sufficiently obedient to hsi controllers.
2 points:
who lives in Waverley, Surrey?
Will Queenie dine ’alone’ with Phil?!
IMO, the reason Cromwell wannabe Boris has canceled Christmas over this „strain“ is that his handlers realised that they had seriously underestimated how many Brits intended to say no to this experimental vaccine.
„French infectious disease expert shocked by the number of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccine‘I have never such a high frequency’ of side effects from an injection, the head of the infectious and tropical disease department at a Paris hospital observed.-“
LifeSiteNews Fri Dec 11, 2020 –
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/french-infectious-disease-expert-shocked-by-the-number-of-adverse-reactions-to-covid-19-vaccine
With an inadequately tested vaccine, what could possible have gone wrong…?
That was undertaken by Johnson’s ‘special friend’ and former boss David Cameron. I believe it was in 2010. The Queen- once upon a time- had the power to dissolve any government of any time and call for a new election. It was called the ‘royal prerogative’ . Since Cameron and his crew took over she can’t even add any of her own words- no matter how insincere- to her ”queens speech” at Christmas. The same Tory spin doctor who feeds Johnson, writes that for her.
David and the Tory party didn’t like that ” royal prerogative” business.. So David and the Tory party removed it. Her ‘Head Of State’ status is like the ‘Head Of The Church Of England‘ status- it’s titular only.
The only thing that didn’t change with the removal of those responsibilities was the colossal income she- and the rest of her nest- receive.
Cameron was after these changes from the day he took power. He targeted two goals :
The removal of as many human rights from the people; and the removal of the powers of the monarch.
He achieved both and his old school chum is carrying in the work on behalf of the same NWO who told them to.
I’m not sure if he has anything else in common with the wart-faced lunatic pig farmer Cromwell. The banning of Christmas is in line with that festive period being Christian ( ergo anti semitic), so that would fit. And of course there was David’s penchant for the heads of dead pigs in his younger, more reckless, days of playing the field.
living in thailand, it would be good to have a government with the balls to reign in a mad monarch…
i like cromwell, nice head chopper…
who needs a ‘mad monarch ” when the citizens think head choppers are nice ..
Do you have any definite sources for this removal of the Royal Prerogative?
This is a genuine question, and I am genuinely interested.
I don’t remember reading about it, although that doesn’t mean anything, and no doubt it was kept fairly dark.
I don’t set much store by the Queen’s Speech business, but there are other aspects of the RP that would be more important. As far as I know, the Queen’s Speech has always been written by the government of the day; it is after all, a presentation of their programme, not hers.
Wikipedia doesn’t mention this change, not that this means much.
As you probably know, Tony Benn was all for the removal of the Royal Prerogative precisely because it could be abused by the government of the day. This was only one of several very important constitutional changes that he regularly urged.
With all these restrictions we still have MSM churning out the propaganda 24/7. The covid doesn’t seem to have slowed them down.
The contradictions from ‘gov’t’ are starting to tell, even for the deeply brainwashed.
Without doubt, “The worst article” on Off.
Why the inverted commas?
Err … why? There’s a lot of competition for that title.
“We all want to be protected from the deadly virus,”
What ???
„The big ones stop ruling, when the many little ones stop crawling!”
(attributed to Friedrich Schiller)
Christmas song for sheep,
I’m afraid lemmings would be more apt.
I see my pension going down t’ drain….
Boris… Churchill you are not!
Why not? He seems to be playing the same role. And superficially he has so many of the same attributes. But possibly he lacks the same lust for war to alleviate deep depression and alcoholism. Not to mention the subservient financial state. Poor Bojo, if only this beastly thing hadn’t happened when he was Head Boy.
„Expert reaction to the new variant of SARS-CoV-2
Science Media Centre
December 14, 2020–
It is frustrating to have claims like this made without the associated evidence presented for scientific assessment and the variant remains to be officially announced.” Dr. Lucy van Dorp, Research Fellow, UCL Genetics Institute
“SARS-CoV-2, the virus which cause Covid-19 is evolving and mutating all the time, as do all similar viruses. Such changes are completely to be expected.” Prof. Tom Solomon, Director of the NIHR Health Protection Research Unit.
““The emergence of new genetic variants is a natural process that viruses undergo during protracted epidemics. Invariably the mutations responsible for the new genetic variants are neutral and have little effect on the transmission and virulence of the virus.” Brendan Wren, Professor of Microbial Pathogenesis
–
“Is there any reason to expect it to be more or less harmful?”
“No – the main selection is for the virus to spread, it would only become more harmful if this also helps spread.”
Dr Andrew Davidson, Reader in Virology at the University of Bristol“
https://www.sciencemediacentre.org/expert-reaction-to-the-new-variant-of-sars-cov-2/?cli_action=1608402885.229
Why do they still say that sars cov 2 exists and causes something. No one has isolated it and even the worthless CDC had to admit there is no evidence it is a caustive thing for any disease CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel – Instructions for Use (fda.gov) Detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of infectious virus or that 2019-nCoV is the causative agent for clinical symptoms. • The performance of this test has not been established for monitoring treatment of 2019-nCoV infection. • The performance of this test has not been established for screening of blood or blood products for the presence of 2019-nCoV. • This test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens – page 40 Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA (N gene; GenBank accession: MN908947.2) o – page 42
Then the next Civil War might come after the Lord Protector came to power. Don’t let these manipulators pull your strings. You’re worth more than that. And have a good Christmas.
https://johnplatinumgoss.com/2020/12/21/dont-let-them-rain-on-your-christmas/
I think it’s worse than an outright abolishing of Christmas – which would at least have been honest. No – they are saying, yes you can have Christmas and then stick so many restrictions on it that it’s pointless. What about that “have to be home before Boxing Day” crap?
And then there’s the covid rabbit out the hat. Nice little new variant at exactly the right time to justify ramming that Christmas log where the sun don’t shine.
And yes indeed – there’s still so much we don’t know but we do know that what we don’t know is unimaginably worse than anything you didn’t know about before etc.
Of course the real fun will come with the Left screaming “incompetence” again. Boris’s buffoonery etc. Well let me get that tin foil hat on! As I said before, if you wanted to create a psychologically destabilising trauma inducing time bomb, what better way than to have 9 months of terror, splitting everyone up, robbing them of their everyday activities, removing their medical care, throwing their entire future down the chute and then …when the season to be jolly comes round, pretend they will have it …only to deprive them of it at the last minute?
Starmer is ‘left’ ?!
Even Burnham don’t like lockdowns
The very idea of Blair’s labour being left is absurd
This Christmas paradigm is kind of the bellweather part of this entire COVID scenario. If Christians can be persuaded to give up Christmas for the sake of a total scam, then the rulers know they’re home free. The people will accept anything the ruling elites come up with.
faux christians
People aren’t scared of the virus but they feel helpless violating law and order. That’s what this was all about. Never the virus. Governments are imposing the hold they always had on us. We’re being bullied. Pure and simple. This is a show of power and control to get us into line. Nothing more.
Similarly, many (in the UK) were initially relieved at the start of the lockdown because they feared that if they had to take time off work because of flu-like symptoms they’d lose their job or at least ‘get shit’ from their boss or workmates.
In the UK at least the entire thing hinges on the ‘anything for a quiet life’ mentality.
As Covid spell wears off as people do not see long promised piles of dead bodies on the streets, more electric shock prodding to herd people into vaccination-houses was ordered with hysterical threats escalated.
The untested dangerous bioagents called vaccines are already told to be not preventing infections spread or protect anyone from infection and hence they are not the path to removal of any COVID restrictions, as lockdowns, as social distancing as mask wearing as contact tracing were not paths to normalization but simply lies to confuse people about true nature of blatant authoritarian violations of human and constitutional rights, a blatant power grab, a soft coup, committed under guise of phony COVID by applying methods of psychological warfare inducing confusion, disorientation among people about their vital interests as well as real deadly panic to cover up genocidal policies
This will never stop, new viruses biological or digital, new strains, new diseases, new lies for more power grab, it will only escalate even more if people hesitate refuse to submit to totalitarian powers as completely dependent slaves, proles or drones of high tech corporate dystopia. It must stop now. It is only alternative to outright bloodshed that one way or another is coming.
America is an empire of illusion and one of those illusions was a myth of local armed militias with 350,000,000 guns in possession supposedly standing guard of fundamental freedoms and liberties in US so state and federal government is supposedly kept in check.
That myth has been repudiated and ridiculed as militias and chief ideologues stand and watched dismantling of those supposedly sacred rights in last two decades of alleged war on terror mostly silent. Now they silent about COVID sham while pasturing with phony dispute against Antifa.
Such pitiful Obese, mentally retarded, brainwashed by self declared gurus failed to defend liberty and constitutional rights while proven success only in intimidating neighbors in private disputes while others were ether if uncontrollable dismantled or infiltrated by security apparatus using them as a zoo of phony threats to scare population with.
Open defiance and open disobedience now or rivers of blood later.
“Trust but VERIFY” – President Ronald Reagan’s watch phrase when dealing with the USSR…
(1) The West conspired to not VERIFY the ‘collapse’ of the USSR, even though the survival of the West depended on verification should the ‘collapse’ be a ruse, which proves (1) there was no ‘collapse’ of the USSR, because if there had been a ‘collapse’ the West would have immediately VERIFIED the ‘collapse’; and (2) the West’s institutions were co-opted by Marxists, explaining the West’s enabling of the fake ‘collapse’ of the USSR…quod erat demonstrandum.
(2) Throughout the 1980s the West conspired to regurgitate Soviet Bloc under counting of communist party membership numbers in order to facilitate the canard of imploding Soviet Bloc political establishments, explaining the West’s enabling of the fake ‘collapse’ of the USSR…quod erat demonstrandum.
(3) Before any religious sectarian strife in Yugoslavia (1991 – 2001) first there would have been massive reprisals against the reviled Communists who implemented draconian discriminatory policies to wipe out religion in Yugoslavia. LCY anti-religious discriminatory policies were so effective that within fifty years those who were without a religion increased by an astronomical 3,100%! The fact that no reprisals took place against LCY members proves that the ‘religious strife’ and ‘breakup’ of Yugoslavia was manufactured and controlled by the Communists.
(4) The World War I Allies never did immediately send a naval expedition to Petrograd to easily topple Lenin & Bolshevik’s November 7, 1917 coup, thereby promptly returning Russia to the war, Russia’s involvement in the war being a critical variable for the Allies’ victory strategy against the Central Powers, proving (a) that the Allies knew they were going to win the war; (b) that the war was set up to (i) weaken the West’s influence in the world; (ii) weaken the West’s people’s confidence in their institutions and what those institutions stood for; and (c) one objective of the war was to settle into power the first above board Marxist state, with more to follow. In fact, there already was an anti-Marxist force in Russia at the time that if ordered would have conquered all of Bolshevik Russia during this period when the Bolsheviks were very weak. The unit was the 60,000 strong Czechoslovak Legion (soon to be 100,000 strong) but instead of sending the legion 700 miles north to Petrograd, the Allies sent it on a 6,000 mile odyssey across Russia to Vladivostok for evacuation to Europe(!), once again proving the Allies knew they were going to win the war…that the war was a Marxist operation.*
(5) “On the initiative of the KGB, an army of Soviet vigilantes five million strong, the so-called ‘druzhiny’, was recruited from among the Komsomol activists. Their units were led by retired Chekists. They have been patrolling and policing the streets of all the Soviet cities. Their primary task has been to prepare the Soviet people to ‘behave’ during the forthcoming ‘liberalisation’.” – KGB defector Major Anatoliy Golitsyn, ‘The Perestroika Deception‘, March 1989, pp. 14-15.
(6) Leningrad Oblast (Province) is still named Leningrad Oblast! Engels City is still named Engels City! Engels Air Force Base is still named Engels Air Force Base! Russian military personnel still refer to each other as “Comrade”! Kaliningrad Oblast is still named Kaliningrad Oblast! The State Emblem of the Soviet Union is atop the Duma building, and illuminated at night for clear viewing! Soviet Red Stars are still attached to the bows of Russian naval ships! The Hammer & Sickle logo is still on Aeroflot commercial aircraft! Not one statue to Lenin has been destroyed in Russia, where out of the 3,000 still standing throughout Russia, only a handful have been carefully taken down (in locations where tourists frequent) and hidden away in parks and museums, the remainder of these monstrosities to Russian nationalism/Russian Orthodox Church rubbing historical salt into still open wounds of Russian nationalists! The Russian ‘electorate’ are only ‘electing’ for president Soviet era communist party member Quislings, who persecuted the 85% of the religious population held captive by the Communist Party during the ‘Soviet era’!
At my blog, read the articles…
‘House of Cards: The Collapse of the ‘Collapse’ of the USSR’
‘Playing Hide And Seek In Yugoslavia’
Then read the article, ‘The Marxist Co-Option Of History And The Use Of The Scissors Strategy To Manipulate History Towards The Goal Of Marxist Liberation’
Solution
The West will form new political parties where candidates are vetted for Marxist ideology/blackmail, the use of the polygraph to be an important tool for such vetting. Then the West can finally liberate the globe of vanguard Communism.
My blog…
https://djdnotice.blogspot.com/2018/09/d-notice-articles-article-55-7418.html
———————-
* Even more telling is neutral Denmark’s laying mines off its coastal waters in international waterways in August, 1914 [thereby violating the 1857 treaty opening the Danish Straits to all shipping, where, “No ship of any kind may, under any pretext whatsoever, be subjected to detention or obstruction at the passage of the Sound or the Belts”] at the prompting of Germany (Germany too lays mines in the Danish Straits) and Great Britain does nothing! Not a word from the Allies (and the usual deafening silence from the Marxist co-opted press), in fact, even though access to the Baltic Sea is critical for the Allies to roll up Germany quickly by (a) closing the Baltic Sea to all German surface/subsurface vessels; (b) denying German access to trade with Sweden; (c) bringing the Royal Navy and the Imperial Russian Navy together; (d) forcing Germany to relocate critically needed infantry divisions and heavy armaments away from the Western Front for the new Baltic Front; (e) allowing British and Russian troop landings across the Baltic coasts, preventing German forces from moving eastwards towards Russia; thereby (f) knocking Germany out of the war before one shot is fired.
Hey Dean me old mate, are you aware it’s 2020 and we have a thing called covid?
Dean, meet Tony!
(note: this reply was meant for Dean MJ, though I suppose it works just as well here, as both Dean and Tony–whatever similarities may also exist between their daily activities–seem to be lost in yesteryear.)
I don’t quite see what you’re trying to say, it rather depends on whether you lived through that era. The “End of Communism” was really about reform in the USSR and a generally less adversearial relationship with ‘the west’. Fair enough, but unfortuantely our neocons took this as unconditional surrender, moved a whole bunch of helpful consultants in and proceeded to drive Russia back to the Stone Age. This turned out to be a brilliant example of ‘winning the battle but losing the war’ because the Russians — a pretty resilient bunch — eventually turned around and threw the carpetbaggers out. They then proceeded to rebuild and now they have a quite normal country, which should be the end of the tale.
Unfortunately we ended up with a lot of under-employed Cold Warriors who proceeded to meddle with everything and anything — Yugoslavia was a prime example but the Middle East has plenty of scars. They live for Zero Sum — everything’s a Great Game, any advance by an ‘adversary’ is an attack and has to be countered. The result has been a steady decline in the west, especially in the US and the UK, a decline which is really the result of standing still while the rest of the world has moved on.
Now about ‘Marxists’. Will everyone please remember that Karl Marx was an economic theorist from the mid-1800s. He made revolutionary noises but wasn’t a revolutionary in the Russian sense (and wasn’t even a Russian). His era is that of the Paris Commune, not the October Revolution. His work is interesting and it is relevant today — at least I’d guess it is by the sheer amoount of effort that goes into to trying to prove its ‘irrelevant’ or ‘won’t work’ — but it is mainly theoretical. He did most of his work in the UK (and was financed by a close friend, the Mancunian businessman Fredrich Engels). If you find yourself reviling “Marxism” as some knid of evil cult then you’ve probably been spoonfed propaganda since infancy — like any variation of the dismal science Marxism is not evil, its not a cult, it just ‘is’. Take it or leave it.
Well said, Martin.
I’ll just add that, since what passes for the Left these days has sided up with the covid zombie tear fest, I wouldn’t even bother bringing Marx into it. If he was here now and saw that massed array of carrion hack merchants – the WSWS, Skwawkbox, The Canary etc. he’d rip the red flag to pieces and say, “Start again!”
Marxism is power over others. Evil by another name.
Marxism is power over others which is evil. It just is take it or leave it.
“It now looks as if one of the mutations in this new, more infectious, Covid-19 strain can be traced back to South America, and that it may have emerged via a single patient who had struggled to fight off the disease. ”
China first and now South America. A great Christmas yarn.
No, this mutation comes from mars.The martians are putting their wieners into test tubes and ejaculating, then bill gates mixes into our food supply. That is how the mutation happened
Origin: Llama-testicle soup at the favela “Wet Bodega” perhaps?
The vaccine gets sanctioned for use in the EU states today and all this talk of a new varient follows closely side by side.
People are actually really stupid and they know this.
The world is retarded
And now the QR code cert. to fly.
https://news.err.ee/1214689/foreign-minister-qr-vaccination-pass-could-restore-travel-freedom
Why come you don’t have QR code?