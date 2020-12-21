Utopia, Coming to a World Near You

Patrick Corbett
We’ve been told by the promoters of the pandemic, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, and others that it’s ushering in an opportunity for a Great Reset and that Covid 19 is the doorway to it.
Independent reporters like Cory Morningstar and Whitney Web have told a similar story without the glossy optimism.
The WEF has been running ads showing attractive young people having a great time and saying…
It’s 2030, I don’t own anything and I’ve never been happier.
They don’t go into just who will own everything but as they haven’t proposed eliminating capitalism it isn’t hard to guess.
According to the consortium of capitalists and their organizations such as the World Economic Forum, World Bank and even the UN we have a technocratic revolution led by AI, robotics and nanotechnology to look forward to. There will be a huge reduction in the need for workers. Scenarios are proposed which anticipate some form of UBI for the unfortunate masses.
From that majority position it looks like a very gray dystopian future. And maybe that’s what they want the people who are wise to the Covid deception to be thinking as the worst case scenario. Because there’s something far more sinister embedded within the Great Reset. And that is depopulation.
And by depopulation I mean on a grand scale; perhaps taking the planet’s roster of humans down to around a billion.
When I previously thought of this idea, the image that came to mind was of an horrific blood spattered massacre not unlike a scene from The Walking Dead. Now I don’t think they plan actual physical mayhem, although god knows they don’t shy away from that sort of thing .
I suspect they’ve come up with something diabolically clever and, as often is the case, it’s hiding in plain sight.
Are they planning on using their mandatory vaccines they’ve hyped so relentlessly to vaccinate virtually the entire world’s population? And will the vaccine be programmed to sterilize 60% or more of the women in the world? At this point I think most people would have to sit with that for a while, if not outright snort their coffee out their nose.
And I am not a lone nut in considering this or contemplating the possibility. Dr. Mike Yeadon and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg both warn that the Pfizer vaccine will likely impair our ability to procreate.
The vaccine* contains a spike protein… called syncytin-1, vital for the formation of human placenta in women. If the vaccine works so that we form an immune response AGAINST the spike protein, we are also training the female body to attack syncytin-1, which could lead to infertility in women of an unspecified duration.
* This link no longer takes you directly to the above article as WordPress has since suspended Health and Money News for violation of “Terms of Service.”
Dr. Mike Yeadon and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg are not some fringe medics with pet theories forged in fevered imaginations.
Dr. Yeadon was former Head of Research and vice-president at Pfizer and Dr. Wodarg is an MD, PhD, epidemiologist, lung specialist and former Chairman of the Health Committee of the Council of Europe.
Professor Sir John Bell top UK Covid advisor and member of SAGE startled his interviewer when he said:
these vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilize a population…say 60-70%.
Of course they wouldn’t include their own billionaire class. They, along with the Royals, seem to be extremely fertile as well as long lived. And they would need a cohort of people to serve them, both in high level positions and low. Below them (in economic class) are their political operatives, presidents on down, professionals, scientists, and the few specialized workers they still need.
And vaccines being used for birth control is not a new idea. They have been studied for some time for their efficacy towards that goal.
Here’s a worrisome quote from an August 1994 article in the FASEB Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology) Journal, (“highly cited and consistently ranks among the top biology journals”):
The authors conclude that their “findings provide insights to possible endocrinological effects of an hCG 3CTP-based WHO promoted birth control vaccine on which a phase I clinical trial has already been completed” and that “might not reliably fulfil major expectations with respect to safety and efficacy?’ We submit that the authors provided only a repetition of old information and biased speculation, which could be damaging to progress in this field.
The article is defending the WHO against claims of some researchers about the safety of their birth control vaccine 26 years ago.
Just imagine how neat that is for their plans. While they have the majority of people terrified they vaccinate them. Then, as easily as they ramped up their Potemkin pandemic, they wind it down. People, the great mass anyway, are kept perpetually on the back foot by bizarre policy shifts always in the interest of biosafety, of course. The sterilization plan takes some time for people to catch on. When it becomes apparent there are far fewer children being born they will have a plan to explain it. It was the Cvd; it was something.
It was at this point in writing this I became aware of a streaming television series (late to the game I was here). UTOPIA. Great title, rhymes with Dystopia.
Spoiler alert: I am going to reveal plot lines and incidents in what I consider an extremely well done dramatic series. Whether it was created with a purpose or was just a product of the zeitgeist, I don’t know. It could easily be classified as “predictive.”
It was initially a 2 season series 2013/14 in the UK followed in 2018 by an American version produced by Amazon and released this past September on Amazon Prime (more below).
The plot of both is the same in its essence. A thumbnail off the top of my head: A plucky band of misfits who share an obsession with a graphic novel entitled Utopia discover that a sequel has been produced and they set out to find it. But it seems some very deep state type forces also want it and will maim, kill and steal to get it.
The novel was apparently the work of a somewhat unhinged genius who saw the world as far too populous and wanted to do something about it. The resulting dramas were (imo) very well done, compelling, fast paced frightening with obligatory plot twists and denouements. It was first shown on Channel 4 in the UK. The plot in broad strokes was that a frightening flu pandemic — the Russian flu — is let loose on the world resulting in widespread panic. (Starting to sound familiar?)
In the Amazon version: A mysterious “Mr. Rabbit” (billionaire?) has let loose a deadly pandemic which kills children with a case fatality rate Dr. Fauci would envy. And the billionaire owner of a pharmaceutical company (played by John Cusak) has a vaccine which offers a cure. Pretty soon the population is marching in the streets demanding to get the vaccine. Our ragtag gang of heroes deduces that the vaccine is meant to kill and maim people. That is until the character played by John Cusack tells them that the beauty of the vaccine is that it is not designed to kill, only to sterilize people.
He says (paraphrasing) “Imagine a world of only a billion people. Plenty to go around for everybody and they’ll be free to screw up as much as they want without destroying the planet.”
He is not a ranter like Hitler or even Klaus Schwab, he’s more like, well … Bill Gates. Only John Cusack doesn’t quite reach the level of creepy that Gates is able to convey.
In the UK version there is an oblique reference to the Georgia Guidestones at one point where one of the characters says that the optimal population of the world is 500 million, roughly 7% of what it is now. And another character says that they didn’t need to have a deadly pandemic, only one that people believed was one, to frighten them into taking a vaccine.
In 2014 HBO planned an American version of Utopia but dropped it over budget concerns. Amazon picked it up in 2018 and the American version starring John Cusak was released just months ago, September 2020. The American version keeps the same basic plot and in the beginning is almost identical to it’s British sire. It does diverge somewhere past the mid-point although the core of the plot remains.
Amazon Prime has now cancelled the series although the first season is still online as apparently is the UK version seasons 1 and 2.
Some of the press are saying it was cancelled because it…
failed to connect with an audience.
That is pure bullshit. It was a hit.
The very liberal online magazine, SLATE, vehemently argues that Utopia should never have been shown so they must be at least happy that it was cancelled. I would wager from their point of view far too many people already saw it. SLATE: said:
the results [of broadcasting Utopia] are catastrophic —
Really? Are we not capable of discerning fiction and reality and if fiction is reality don’t we need to know that too?
This is what SLATE has to say is the problem with showing Utopia (my emphasis, bold and italics):
We are in the middle of an actual pandemic, a staggering number of Americans sincerely believe that that pandemic is a politically motivated hoax, and an equally staggering number believed vaccines were harmful years before COVID-19 emerged. It’s not the filmmakers’ fault we’re in this mess; it’s not their fault so much of the public is superstitious and gullible; and it won’t be their fault if Utopia gives some dumbass the confidence they need to quit wearing a mask and infect and kill you or the people you care about.
It will probably not be a revelation to you that SLATE is totally on board with the Covid narrative and thinks we who aren’t are dumbasses, superstitious, gullible and, without masks, loaded guns ready to kill people.
But even with the hyperbole above SLATE isn’t finished, they have to bring President Trump in via the back door, ie. QAnon (bold emphasis mine):
Even if everyone who sees Utopia is capable of distinguishing fact from fantasy — and that’s vanishingly unlikely in a nation that is sending QAnon followers to Congress — it’s impossible to enjoy a story where the heroes convince themselves that shadowy forces have manufactured a phony pandemic to trick people into taking a dangerous vaccine when those exact beliefs are helping to kill hundreds of thousands of Americans.
Although it’s interesting to speculate, I don’t think it’s vitally important to know the intention of a drama that, sans the action movie veneer, is playing out in real time as we speak.
Leaving fiction aside for the time being, I am one of those “staggering numbers” who believe the novel coronavirus pandemic to be a gross exaggeration and was deployed as a controlled demolition of our lives as we have been living them.
So the question is do they plan a Great Reset of the current population (to 1804’s 1 billion) as well as all of their modern 4th Industrial Revolution wet dreams?
I’m seriously contemplating the prospect that, just as portrayed in Utopia, the vaccine they are clearly desperate for us to take — or else why would they need to force us — will not actually kill people. Or at least that will not be its principal target. It will be to sterilize us.
If that is the case it is genocide on a scale never seen before. Cusak in his role presents it as a benign solution to the intractability of overpopulation. But family is the beating heart of most of our lives. To rob people of the chance to create their own families is to take everything. It will make zombies of the people left.
But, of course, the people left will be too weak and demoralized to do much of anything. They may be offered distractions to live out their years, which will no doubt be shortened by those very same vaccines and the withholding of healthcare. But throughout there will be very little actual state killing. Just the drip drip turning into a tide of unborn children until their Utopia arrives: the world cleansed of the useless eaters. Billionaires can then enjoy their Neverland Ranch of a planet without those unwashed crowds of homo sapiens stinking the place up.
Do I think this is what they’re planning? I don’t know for sure but it’s my primary suspicion. It all fits once you can get your mind around the immense evil of it. They have never had much use for us. Railroad magnet Jay Gould famously said, “I can hire half the working class to kill the other half.”
His musing bespeaks a horrific fantasy of elimination.
We, the working class, were at best only to be tolerated for what use we could be to them. Now that we’re no longer that, it’s sayonara.
There’s one thing that puzzles me greatly though and that’s the role of China and Russia. The Great Reset seems to be run out of Klaus Schwab’s Fuhrer Bunker at the WEF and we can be certain that the globalist billionaire class, aka the ruling class Americans, Europeans and that gang of suckhole countries, the rest of The Five Eyes, are all on board.
Russia and China both seem to be getting along without the need of population reduction. And why would they mind if the West crashes their population? It would actually seem to be a benefit to them, unless the West is planning to be the Sparta of the future. And conversely wouldn’t the prospect of depopulation of their people just seem like an attempt to dupe them? I mean why would Russia and China go along with it when it would probably be seen as an attempt by the West to weaken them?
However I have a sneaking feeling that the Great Reset gang missed something somewhere that is going to backfire on them. I honestly have no idea except that when they destroy what it means to be human in the way that we are and they aren’t, they will have destroyed their own humanity and the result will be a painful implosion of their own selfhood. But maybe that’s just wishful thinking. And if they get that far there won’t be anything left of us either.
Imagine the dinosaurs lived for hundreds of millions of years. We know that because in our great hubris we studied them learning more than we know about ourselves. In comparison our time here will have been a very brief but spectacular strut across the stage.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/pfizer-covid-jab-warning-no-breastfeeding-avoid-pregnancy-2-months-unknown-fertility-impacts/5732865
Just a small word to represent the voice of the increasing number of people who have wisely, over recent decades, decided that having children at all in today’s world is practically an act of cruelty.
It is, after all, mostly propaganda which for centuries has led us all to believe that we have to ‘contribute our bit to the continuance of the species’…
But if you think about it, that’s basically what animals do – instinctively.
Humans, however, make informed choices, and it should take more than grandma’s admonishment that not having children is being selfish to undermine your gut feeling that something is terribly wrong with the world today.
It is barely fit for children, as can be seen when you look at what so many of them turn into as grown-ups. It is becoming fit only for demons.
Those old enough to remember a time when mankind had not yet entirely severed its connection with Nature are, of course, thankful for the memories of those days – and they are wonderful memories – but that world has gone, leaving nothing substantial in its place.
Superficiality, short-term profit, utter narcissism and over-acting now rule the media and thereby influence what have become the highly-gullible general public.
Oddly enough, it seems to me that only a ‘great reset’ of some sort could put this right, but of course the Great Reset currently planned by our over-indulged manipulators is unnatural, inhuman and indeed thoroughly demonic.
It’s like a perverted version of the Noah’s Ark story, so that instead of the bit where God caused the Biblical Flood, we now have the Military-Industrial Complex taking God aside, and advising Him, “Look, we have an even better idea than flooding the planet to get rid of the bad people: Why don’t You just give the sheep some sterilizing and lobotomizing medicine for their own good, and leave the Military-Industrial Complex people alone to do their wonderful work of furthering human evolution? You could even take another break, like You did that Sunday aeons ago!”…
I hope those of a sensitive religious nature here will forgive my borderline blasphemy here, but it is only intended to add passionate emphasis to what I consider to be a morally desperate situation for us all right now.
Ursula von der Lying does not have our best interests at heart.
This world, and human life, are both created by God. I suggest you rethink these excuses you’re using to avoid living your life fully. I can’t imagine my daughters not existing, no matter how bad it gets out there.
The demons, poverty, and disease have always been here, and they will remain until our Lord returns for the final victory.
I binged season one of the UK version of Utopia and the first two episodes of the US version (with John Cusack – who cares so much about John Cusack, anyway?). The reason why Amazon cancelled the US version is because it is terrible. It should have been cancelled. UK version is great! What a let down. I see no conspiracy here. The coincidence is very crazy. I can easily see why pro vaxers want it off the air. I am surprised the UK version has not been pulled down. I have never seen so many people get their brains blown out. The topper was fishing for a bullet in someone’s skull so a ballistics test could not be performed. Talk about cold. They should invent a new rating: Over 50 only.
Yes, Wayne, the original is far superior to the remake. I’ve now watched it three times.
It’s extremely well made. And very gruesome, as you say. I’m not surprised that the scene in the school in Episode 3 drew quite a few complaints.
My abiding memory of the remake is the odious question which the Cusack character asks his family at the dinner table every day: ‘What have you done today to earn your place in this crowded world?’
Scary to know that there are twats who actually think in that way!
Over 90 only…
It’s all PROGRAMMING, plain and simple. I haven’t been to a movie theater since the release of the first “Matrix” film. Mostly because I had concluded years before that nearly all theater and film productions had been designed as programming tools.
Once a person gets past the fancy leather and special effects, what was the message contained in the Matrix? The horrors of the Matrix still exist at the end of the film, yet the alleged hero has survived. He even manages to get a new coat and cool sunglasses… Everyone else remains pretty much screwed. Great!!!
Here’s another new programming tool. The reviews of the film claim it’s nothing special, yet the film’s been pushed on YouTube for weeks and weeks. Why?
“The New Mutants”The New Mutants (film) – Wikipedia
Let’s all line up for our nifty flue jab. Maybe there’s something in it that’ll give us “special” powers… I could use a new leather coat and sunglasses.
Thanks for a (less than) kind word for “The Matrix.” “Little Orphan Annie” is more deserving of cult status than “The Matrix,” which is little more than Kung Fu Fighting on steroids.
The second installment is even worse, saved only by The Keymaker – who is even Asian but doesn’t Kung Fu Fight at all!.
I plan to watch the third installment (that’s right: I’m kind of brain dead).
It was well known that John Bell was a CIA plant in the UK – he was recruited during his time at Stanford and got promoted inordinately rapidly on a timeframe only compatible with being ‘in the club’.
For reference his wife was a PhD student when he was shagging her as a Professor prior to marriage and the birth of twins, so by rights he should arguably have been sacked for gross professional misconduct in the 1990s.
He planted loyalists into Roche and AZ and was high up in the AZ advisory hierarchy for many years.
He’s not the brilliant saint he is painted as.
He is what you would expect at the top: utterly ruthless, utterly self-serving and doesn’t think that the rules everyone else must abide by apply to him.
Thanks for that info on Bell. It is very interesting, and connects some more dots…
just realised i had to click on little bell thingy to get notes. hope it works.
I’m replying so you can see if it works. Cheers:)
I have a sneaking feeling that the Great Reset gang missed something somewhere that is going to backfire
In many cases, large-scale planning is just hope and propaganda. It rarely considers combined (multiple) failures. Consider comparatively circumscribed projects such as nuclear plants, recent cutting-edge planes, etc.: horrors of cutting corners and incompetence. For government at any level, the mess is far greater, partly due to corruption and censorship. Unless justified in detail, any project beyond a couple of years is likely to flounder, as someone said.
Underming family, community, tradition and local resilience is a part of the war on democracy and dissent. It may entail
:- more child “protection”: over-worked and under-paid guardians deemed to have failed
:- artificial insemination for the infertile, with limited rights on the child
:- artificial wombs.
why i hope the house of cards will collapse when…https://www.astrology.com/article/2020-saturn-pluto-conjunction-astrology/ .. jupiter aligns with saturn, else we’re looking at the shadow side of the aquarian age.
You know I’ve gone most of my life firmly believing that central planning is folly and the more ambitious and far reaching the campaign, the more catastrophic the failure.
2020 has shifted my view on such things, particularly as I have been reading more about propaganda and the history thereof. Point is I’m starting to believe our rulers and their string pullers are far more competent and effective than I ever gave them credit for. It’s just that obviously the intended goals of their efforts aren’t atall what the public is lead to believe.
So while I used to take comfort in the belief that even though our rulers are insidious and destructive, the bureaucracy is at least ineffective and most of it’s actors are incompetent.
2020 has lead me to believe that the insight propagandists have into how to manipulate the masses, undermine what remains of the public’s ability to influence their governments, their ability to predict outcomes, their ability to execute on their plans – is actually really advanced. I mean FFS; it must be! Look at what they’ve accomplished in the past year. It’s mind boggling, and pretty dreadful.
Whether it’s Malthusian dogma, some 21st century eugenics thing, a technocratic transhumanist dystopia or profiteering on a monumental level; I have no reason to believe the drivers of the covid narrative won’t succeed in whatever their goals are here. Damn it’s getting hard to sleep at night.
The divide between the Intelligence that is managing Humanity and Humanity itself is truly as wide as the divide between Humanity and cattle. Human-husbandry has been refined to such a scientific degree that it has been more or less automated at this point. Just like cattle have no conception of the business of the Ranch where they live their hapless lives and suffer their mechanized death, so too do humans have no conception of the Machine that manages them, its nature or its ends.
Re: “Utopia”
Last time Jupiter and Saturn were this tight,
The City of the Sun was published.
VERY TELLING in regards to eugenics, etc.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_City_of_the_Sun
https://www.astrology.com/article/2020-saturn-pluto-conjunction-astrology/ .. jupiter/sat explored in link/s.
Since most people suffer the same almost pathological impatience as my dog Chico, they may have stuck their heads out the door on 12/21/20 and saw no sea change around them. And thereupon concluded there’s nothing to Astrology and its much touted Jupiter/Saturn conjunction.
And while there may indeed be nothing to Astrology, anything as powerful as such a conjunction would register slowly, over years perhaps. Let people look around on 12/21/21 and maybe they will see something.
seems i must click that bell thingy every time i comment to get replies?
and forgot again!!!
Excellent article. Both versions of Utopia are available on Amazon Prime and in light of current events are very much worth watching.
In the original UK series an organisation (the Network) lead by an MI5 officer arranges for widespread infection by Russian flu and a vaccine that will sterilise 95% of the human race.
Corbett speaks Cobblers , when he states:
‘Professor Sir John Bell top UK Covid advisor and member of SAGE startled his interviewer when he said:
“these vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilize a population…say 60-70%.”
———-
STERILISATION in the lexicon of immunisation is nothing to do with pregnancy as he FALSELY claims as any foole’nos.
What is sterilizing immunity?
Sterilizing immunity means that the immune system is able to stop a pathogen, including viruses, from replicating within your body.
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/501677-what-is-sterilizing-immunity-and-do-we-need-it
* Sterilizing immunity could be achieved if neutralizing antibodies bind to a pathogen and prevent it from entering a cell to replicate in.
* Not all vaccines induce sterilizing immunity.
* Coronavirus vaccines show promise, but may not produce sterilizing immunity.
THE AUTHOR IS MAKING A FALSE CLAIM.
What on earth kind of fact checking are the editors doing here? If any?
We cannot spend our lives discussing mean
things that have been done to us. We must
free ourselves from the yoke of the shadow.
Freely spent lives include discussion.
But fixation on grievance gives power to the shadow of a past that is not here.
The attempt to regain the Golden Age set the pattern of the King.
I don’t know if Humpty related back that far.
But in any case it fits perfectly to the attempt to regain or reset order by force, from a broken perspective.
What if Humpty was neither pushed or fell, but is the archetypal false flag?
What if a phished mind runs of as a mistaken identity?
And what if…. ‘what if’… is masking over What Is.
Like the film roll over the light of the projector.
In a movie referencing article, the reference to Plato’s Cave comes to mind.
Shackled convictions, re-enact the casting out in wishful remakes of a virtual nightmare.
That will find you.
But what is this?
The Terminator that will not stop until you are dead?
The true of Love that nothing can ultimately stop from releasing its Own?
How we look on our world is the function and meaning we give it.
And receive.
Everything does ‘double duty’ that comes into the World.
Is it predictive programming?
Is it revealing the device to our freedom to no longer employ it?
The deceiver does not know it deceives because it IS the conviction by which the false is set as true, by which all truth is cast out in fragmented distortions that are not allowed to come Home while a stranger or ‘step-parent’ usurps the nature of a true inheritance.
Identifying the cast of our life within us cannot be undertaken by the character set by the casting. So there is a ‘waking’ within the dream that can deeply unsettle and trigger long and deep buried terrors, guilt, rage and frozen impotence. But waking is not for the ‘ perfecting of the dream, but its release to a direct recognition and appreciation that the ‘convict in the cave’ is intent on not seeing, for sake of a life set in shadows by the invested identity set in fear of dispossession.
The Call to Wake is as loud as our willingness to hear it.
If we take the ride without active discernment, then we give our lives over to whatever comes in through the back door to use the offer, in resonance with our own wish to block out or escape the fears and pains we WANT to project out away and at a distance, as if to keep resetting a dissociation from who we fear and hate ourselves to be.
This post continues on
https://willingness-to-listen.blogspot.com/2020/12/freedom-from-yoke-of-shadow.html
https://www.astrology.com/article/2020-saturn-pluto-conjunction-astrology/ .. we most explore it, seriously, rather than talk about bad,evil,monsters demons. it’s always those who help /let them who are the real problem, and demonising ‘#’bad” guys rather than looking at ourselves is just what creates trouble.
As well as depopulation through sterilisation, there is also talk of the vaccine(s) causing much worse reactions to the next corona virus you encounter – personally I think this is as likely an intended outcome as sterilisation, it will play easily into the need for more vaccines and more lockdowns etc etc. How the hell do we fight this?
resist! which few seem to do 🙁
What do you mean “the next coronavirus”? There wasn’t even a first “coronavirus”.
Watch Dr Tom Cowan’s videos. Coronavirus, like “AIDS”, has never been isolated and identified, and the alleged unique genetic markers they claim it has are found in 99 human chromosomes, and over a hundred other microbes. Also all of the symptoms of the disease they’re claiming, again just like AIDS, are explainable by other causes. You’ve been duped.
This just makes it easier to keep coming up with one after another COVID. They got away the first time without producing the “weapon”; they know they can get away with it again and again. The gullible will always outnumber the aware.
The term “tolerance” comes from the science of building
materials. It defines the range until a material begins to
burst beyond its capacity. There is also the pattern of
“Apparent death”. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apparent_death
Utopia, is an idea of a society in which equality, peace, fairness and happiness hold it’s citizens together in a state of passionless peace and tranquillity. There’s no greed, ill-will, selfishness or anger. And no oppression or threats of violence. Somewhat appropriately , it translates from it’s Greek origin to ‘no place’, despite Thomas More’s idyllic presentation of it in his original work. It’s appropriate as we know it’s impossible to achieve a Utopia. There are many reasons to suppose this. But all roads seem to lead back to the the flaws in man’s character and his susceptibility to the lure of ego satisfaction and power.
Dystopia, on the other hand, is easy. This society allows tyranny, murder, oppression and war in the name of power and greed. All roads here lead back the aforementioned flaws in man’s character. Those who occupy the highest positions of society, and possess more money, have more influence on the fate of nations and the people of them. Such power feeds upon itself and as the adage tells us- much wants more.
Those below the societal giants seek Utopia. They have an innate sense of the damage that inequality inflicts on those less fortunate. They also have an innate sense of the inherent evil that drives those who profit by exploiting their power at the cost of anyone and any consequences. A Utopia would reset the balance. A reset that would give us all a reboot. A sort of back-to-the-womb of nature second chance. Utopia achieved without conflict.
Those above see no appeal in the Utopian ideals. They only see profit as a goal worth pursuing. Gain is everything. They value the fear that others show rather than the respect. The Dystopian is driven by power, money and nihilism. They pretend to believe in -or fear- a God, only if it serves to conceal a darker intention that they will profit from further down the line. In truth, they believe in the here and now only. No God, no Heaven and no Hell. Notions such as these are seen as obstacles that can cause a man to develop a conscience and empathy with his fellow man.
In the final analysis, the Utopian values serving his fellow man for good; Dystopians value the making use of others then the disposal of them without conscience.
God, it’s argued, isn’t tangible. Nor is faith or belief. Science and money are. God has never shown himself or demonstrated a miracle. Science has and does. Man is evolving all the time. He’s made the journey from primordial soup to pin striped psychopath. He is becoming all the time. Without God’s assistance. As such, Man will become God, not submit to one. And the men with the money, power and influence are the chosen ones. They chose themselves and each other. All those people beneath them are wasting their oxygen; eating their food; taking up their resources. They have to go. More space needs to be freed up and only a slave race is needed. So, the rest can go. They can be ‘phased out‘ ( sterilisation) or culled. Removed from the new Eden like weeds.
The most well known Dystopian novel is 1984. George Orwell painted this landscape and it’s come to pass. Only now are people realising the importance of the warnings within it’s covers .
One of the most subtle prophecies of Orwell was that of Doublethink. Doublethink is a process of indoctrination whereby the subject is expected to accept a clearly false statement as the truth. For instance, preaching about peace while sanctioning war; preaching about liberty while sancti0ning measures to curb individual freedoms; to preach about democracy while ruling like a dictator.
We see it all the time. We accept it. And we have never really examined why. Not closely. We see leaders employing tactics of war and making personal fortunes from it that would make those of King Midas pale by comparison. We listen to promises and recognise the lies they are later. But we accepted it. We point at the evidence of evil and corruption and we accept. We vent- and move on. We have been complicit in constructing the infallibility of the despots who want to crush us. We keep the walls of Dystopia strong by cementing the bricks with our own compliance.
And here we are. On the brink of being led across the Rubicon by the NWO. The elite used Darwin’s ‘natural selection’ as the foundation to build the NWO without a God and without faith, hope and charity. Is it ironic, or id it more doublethinking that they are now using the unnatural selection of chips and wires to help us ‘evolve’ into the superman; half machine / half AI. That great all seeing, invisible A I.
In Orwell’s nightmare scenario Dystopia is ”the boot stamping on your face forever’‘. But that’s Utopia isn’t it? Our ideal is their nightmare ; our nightmare is their ideal. That’s how doublethink works . And they make the rules.
As always, Jura, spot on and informative. It also gives me the prompt to re-read 1984. The only problem I have with what’s going on, is it’s like being on the shore when a tsunami is heading towards us. We may well be aware of events to come, but there’s not a damn thing we can do about it. We’re watching a slow-motion car crash happen before our eyes while the majority around us are telling us we’re insane. I wonder what percentage of the population think the way we do on offG?
This is a computer generated plague, with many simultaneously overlapping goals held by a very few. It exists as a simulacra of real life, as many have said no social media/MSM, no pandemic, no computer generated PCR, no ‘pandemic’.
I’m no sociologist I’m a landscaper but I’d venture vast majority of people (some days I think as high as 80%) know the true score. I mix with a wide range of classes/races in my travels. So I have come to doubt that the consensus is anything but the same as so many aspects of the circus nothing but complete fabrication.
The oppression and its markers are ubiquitous. But is that just a function of this insane gamble, that all resources will be thrown at this operation? How much of it in the general population is simply compliance going along to get along, clinging to desperate belief of back to normal if we behave? How do people resist in their everyday lives under this very low and diabolical blow by the TFIC? We won’t read about it in a newspaper, how they resist, or don’t believe. None of it, it’s in the streets.
I try to get a word in wherever I can with whoever I can. I travel widely across a fairly representative area of the US. In the many many conversations of corona circus inconsistencies, illogic, cpu-generated mEdIcAl DaTa, pCerr, amongst my fellow working class humanity these ‘deplorables’ and ‘skeptical ghetto scum’ often cut my speech overpopulated with (irrelevant?) facts short with ‘it’s just the new world order’ or ‘it’s depopulation’. In contrast, the ‘anarchists’ and other professorial classes (the most educated) have proven to be what I always suspected they were.
Polls such as cbs news recent that said 86% of afr Americans and 64% of Latinos won’t vax (BLM!)—-is it a coincidence that these most marginalized of US groups are ‘not buying it?’
In a computer simulation such as this the seeming consensus is not what it appears and we can’t allow it to also colonize our perception of our fellows too much.
It is despair TFIC are trying to engineer and only the loudest/most fearful with access to the loudest platforms are being heard.
It happens with movies all the time; the highest budget movies so often fail to register with regular people. The fact that with trillions spent towards these overlapping NWO goals, that there is still massive skepticism ON THE GROUND (although not IN THE CLOUD), along with this XMAS/PRO-VAXX announcement indicates to me the story of how humanity threw off shackles of the state is far from over.
PS I recommend Alf Hornborgs book The Power of the Machine to all on off-g most of y’all would love it.
Thanks Lozzer. And yes, you’re right. It’s like we’re being hit by a bus – but really slowly.
There were clues from before Orwell and Huxley. And from WW2 on there were so many more.
The control of propaganda is one thing, and the control of official history is another. But too many of the population bought into both and that meant that we never had control of the conversations or the truth. It was assumed, by the ‘grazers’ , in the field I call ‘no mans land‘, that those in power had no reason to lie, while the rest of us had plenty of reasons to just complain. So the liars labelled us ‘conspiracy theorists‘ and made that phrase trendy among those wishing to give an impression of being switched on when the opposite was-and still is – true. They love the dark, it’s easier to stay asleep in.
The battle was for ‘hearts and minds’ so to speak. There has always been them and us. But the larger slice of the population grazed in the battlefield between us. Their complacency and lazy mindedness naturally led them to take the easy, quick, route. That is, to trust the millionaire politicians. Take the needles and get back to ‘insta’ for important stuff. They’ll only resist if their favourite ‘celeb’ resists first. We are all about to fall to the evil of psychopaths because too many of our number are idiots.
The claim is that the scientific miracles are repeatable and dependable. The associated propaganda is that they are beneficial, as detemined objectivly by our betters.
If we see ourselves as truly “democratic societies”, we
must be able to clearly identify all dangers! It cannot be
that critical judgement is stigmatised as a “deficiency”.
It could be that Western man reaches his tribalistic
limit here and exposes democracy as a pipe dream.
I even think a Kenyan could become a Frisian. We do not have the authority to accuse or harm other people. When they have found their niche with us, they should be allowed to stay! What I am against is the systematic plundering of our naivety. https://youtu.be/qZMtcyipMQc?t=1834
According to the GSK whistleblower the vaccines can take up to ten years to kill you and it will take a few years before you reaslise you’re sterile. Their version produces antibodies which combine with HCG to make it biologically inactive. Out of 63 women GSK tested with HCG (the antigen that causes sterility in women) 61 of them became infertile.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0QFpOQ225dbw/
“Through the other to ourselves.” We’ve to travel
far to recognize and appreciate our own origins.
The same is true for women and men. I insist that women should be allowed to be female and men should be allowed to be male. For 150,000 years of our evolution, this has been so. To deny this is to deny my existence. It is no coincidence that “aliens” have to teach us this again, since our mechanistic cultural development led to a degeneration, i.e. instinct separation. The basic biological constellation has not changed at all.
The problem arises when “forced” is equated with “allowed.” “Allowing” women to be female and men to be male is one thing; “forcing” this somewhat artificial construct on everyone is quite another thing.
I say “somewhat artificial construct” because the social is necessarily affixed to the biological to produce beings acceptable to societal norms. Considering that throughout nature the female is generally bigger and stronger than the male, can we say the human penchant for reversing that paradigm is truly “natural?”
Correction: I was able to access the Cusack version of Utopia. Just not on my main TV. Not sure why. Interface may need updating.
I personally feel attracted by the otherness of foreign cultures. They offer me something that my limited horizon is not capable of. They offer me a serene and joyful way of life. That is precisely why we should fight to preserve different ways of life.
I feel the same. I love foreign movies for just that feeling of “otherness”. Vive la difference!
Cusack version of Utopia was unavailable today on Amazon. Trying the UK version. Very dark. Saw Cusack version advertised when it first came out but long since gone. Interesting coincidence. More interesting that some people have been clamoring to get it off the air.
Go look at the research of Alison McDowell on human capital investing and social impact bonds at wrenchinthegears.com.
Hmmm… interesting! I left this comment twice, both times in reply to another duplicated comment (beginning with “This is far-fetched”). One of those duplicated comments to which I replied has been removed, but both of my identical replies remain (one of them now appearing right here). I can only interpret this as an indication that the admins wish to take every opportunity to point people towards Alison’s work, which is all for the good.
The bigger picture is still to a very large extent being neglected here, in favour of a (very understandable, to be sure) focus on masks, lockdowns, and vaccines. IMO, while these things should by no means be ignored, they must always be seen within the context of the overarching (Agenda 21/2030–NWO) goals that they are helping to fulfill (which Alison unravels so meticulously).
Agree! Wrench in the gears is thorough and thought provoking. This conversation reminds me of the article I saw here a while back that I have shared with my family and friends.
This was so eye-opening, (I’m embarrassed to say.)
https://off-guardian.org/2020/09/21/neoliberal-death-knell-for-indian-agriculture/
I want to go to England and experience English culture.
If this is negated, it is unhealthy. I am neither a nationalist
nor a segregationist. The inventiveness of European origin
has not only brought “misfortune” to the world. The opposite
is true. It is time to defend the achievements of the forefathers.
Admins, please correct in the article:
Whitney Webb
Railroad magn
et(magnate!)
Am i reading correctly in the news that Politicians have found a new strain of the new virus, which Scientists didn’t see an evidence of?
Apparently this man-made virus can mutate.
Viruses are not alive John they cannot mutate by themselves unless something mutates them. According to virology the environment or the host cells they allegedly infect do everything for the virus!!! That’s how daft it gets.
If they had all that money to create and administer the Covid Pantomime, then why didn’t they put it towards finding a cure for Cancer???
They spend a lot of money on research into not finding a cure for cancer.
And they allocate unlimited budgets on wars and covert operations.
Cancer is a very profitable industry, especially for the CEO’s and senior staff of all the cancer charities. The last thing they want is a cure.
Just like World Wildlife Fund – megabucks in donations, fake wildlife projects and emotional blackmail. Same for Save the Children, etc. etc. All headquartered in Switzerland with no legal requirement for auditing.
United Way. Red Cross. Green Peace. Sierra Club. All making buckets of money from conning the world.
Re Russia China :-
Got to remember the orchestrators of all this are primarily bankers. The global system they’ve created leaves china as exposed as anyone to coercion by the main string pullers, also the population is already mostly under the cosh.
Russia is such a small economic power it won’t take much persuasion to keep them in line if a Tzar like position is up for grabs.
Also the military/economic power of the west ie US isn’t going to be dispersed. It’s envisaged to be under different control ie UN and backers … er who’s that ? , the bankers .
So anyone stepping out of line still faces overwhelming force. The smart dictators will obviously play ball , and who wouldn’t want to get rid of the troublesome underclass and low level individuals.
They call it a no-brainer nowadays don’t they ?
You are getting warmer…
Russia, China, Iran. They are all tightly under the control of the bankers. Have been since the 19thC. What we’ve seen in the 20th century and 21stC, was a staged performance to create NGOs and Supranational organizations that control global policies and move capital around the world more efficiently, behind the scenes.
The new world order was formed after WWII. They admit it amongst themselves.
Jennifer Morgan, the executive director of Greenpeace International, said the world should use the current crisis to push “the reset button,” similar to what occurred after World War II, when Morgan says, “We set up a new world order.”
“We set up a new world order after World War II,” Morgan said. “We’re now in a different world than we were then. We need to ask, what can we be doing differently? The World Economic Forum has a big responsibility in that as well—to be pushing the reset button and looking at how to create well-being for people and for the Earth.”
Yesterday I saw a beautiful picture of a German-
American. On the sword it says “Be prepared”.
Let’s forget that this motif was stolen.
Don’t bring Erasure into this.
I don’t know. If they wanted to get something in on a massive scale to cause infertility – they’ve already got that route established via the global childhood vaccination programme, which is pretty much at 80 – 90% in most developed countries and taken up by bribing governments in poorer ones. Something in those vaxes over the last 10 years would cause a catastrophic drop in population in the next 20 and is much easier to do – so why go to all the bother of a fake pandemic to usher in these covid vacs? It doesn’t really make much sense. Unless it’s suddenly become so much more urgent? In which case is it depopulation by sterilisation or something more immediate? Or – I wonder if it is more to do with the economic backdrop another poster mentions – and this is simply about embedding control through nanotechnology within the next 5 years before the dollar collapses.
Who knows? The only thing certain is that we are being fed a pile of stinking bullshit, served up by a compliant press.
This is a very good and important point to reckon with.
We can only infer the agenda by the intent implied by the character of the program.
This program necessarily prioritizes pan-generational inoculation. Why be insistent in inoculating the oldies, if sterilization is the primary objective? Definitely shows that sterilization is not the primary objective. However, that doesn’t mean that sterilization is NOT a subordinate objective.
The primary objective, as best I can gather, is to tag (brand) each and every head of human cattle with an irreversible marker. You take the Moderna shot, and its proprietary protein will be expressed by your cells ad infinitum. Besides that, it might just be inert.
The MAIN objective is a readable tag to brand somebody as goyim, so that they can be reliably distinguished from the chosen.
This is probably their plan. Older people (like me) will probably be killed off by the jab if we are foolish enough to have it. We don’t need to be sterilized, and are not worth much by way of social impact bonds.
I suspect their jab will have varying degrees of harm/control according to the usefulness/profitability of the selected victims. Their already extensive data mining of all our personal information makes the job much easier.
Main goals of the project (Trying to tackle the crisis of capitalism, i.e. destroyed demand, rising pollution, scarce materials):
– Deflating the global ponzi scheme, and perhaps destroying much of the unpayable debts
– Deflecting blame for the collapse from central banks and the biggest speculators
– Plundering more public wealth: “rescuing” the biggest speculators and awarding “emergency” contracts, plundering welfare/pension funds, printing money
– Plundering more private wealth: acquiring businesses/property from bankrupts and short-selling shares
– Depopulating through destitution, restricting essentials including medical treatment, bio-warfare.
– Evading compensation for lay-offs and pollution
– Preparing to crush mass unrest
– Distracting from the failure of imperialism and related plunder
– Trying to thwart foreign counter-measures against imperialism
Yup, that sounds about right.
Not imperialism. They are thwarting counter measures against banker controlled governments; the NWO. NWO = UN. And that includes Russia, China, Iran. Those countries have central banks that are members of the BIS. Rothschild, Rockefeller owned central banks.
Those countries are not a bulwark to the imperialist West. They’re controlled opposition.
And the only biowarfare the cryptocracy possess besides poisoning our food, water, soil and air is the vaccines and iatrogenic murder. The vaccines are the killer and they can be triggered remotely using 5g, so different populations or geographical areas can be targeted in “waves” or simultaneously. They will call it Ebola or SARS21. None of it is viruses. Viruses do not exist. Not as contagious pathogens. They are fictitious constructs generated from normal biological processes.
PhRMA don’t want the public discovering that most of the treatments and drugs in modern medicine are based on fraud and deliver poor outcomes, especially biologics such as vaccines. Vaccines create disease, they don’t prevent disease. It’s a circular economy. A racket.
The key to achieving their economic agenda is the permanent lockdowns.
Yes, that list is about right.
The plandemic is a cover for several of their goals.
The depopulation goal is probably secondary to the economic collapse that is their primary concern, since they need a distraction away from it so they are not blamed for it. Then they can bring in their digital currency and go cashless.
All of the other goals are also probably secondary too, but they are all being accomplished with the plandemic as cover for them.
They wouldn’t collapse economies simply to depopulate – they could EASILY have put infertility-causing crap in the birth control pill for the last fifty years.
And why all the focus only ever directed at the Five Eyes or Russia/China. There IS a whole other world out there. Take Mexico as an example – they can’t even provide drinking water, over 50% don’t have bank accounts. Are they really gonna build a cashless, digital transhuman world by 2030? Or are we all to be eliminated and only the “advanced” nation states allowed to survive? Or will we be left with some autonomous existence and no essential services?
What does the Deep State do in its off-time? Dont oligarchs need theatre, art, music, literature? They won’t get that from robotic humans. If you had all the cash in the world, would you want to live in a bunker? I think not. We’re so used to seeing dystopian movies where daily life is played out exactly the same but isn’t that an even uglier world than the billionaires are keen to wipe out?
Why are there never any articles about crypto? I usually find the comments here more insightful than the articles so wonder what the hive thinks about BTC – and the amount of KYC required to acquire some.
“We, the working class, were at best only to be tolerated for what use we could be to them”
what is even more tragic, pathetic even…is that we read echo words from 100’s of years ago with a gasp of surprise.
I Laugh.
This is far-fetched. A decline in population means a decline in the technology that the plutotechnocrats are so infatuated with. An overlooked truth is that all technology, from spears on up, exists only to maintain population. (If you reflexively disagree with that statement I would ask you to consider it further.)
That they may not have thought of, but what they are well aware of is that diminished population means a diminution of the capitalism they are so infatuated with. Indeed, their drive is the relentless drive for expanding markets.
Perhaps they realise that on our finite world, the relentless drive for expanding markets will hit a wall, and is now hitting a wall.
They already have all they need to completely dominate this world.
But now they want to keep this world in as good a condition as possible, but while also keeping a hold of their power and wealth, and so also keeping access to the opulent luxury to which they have become accustomed.
How many people are needed to service that luxury?
The Georgia Guidestones say only half a billion, but technology has moved on a great deal since 1980 and perhaps that number can now be reduced significantly.
There are plenty of “immature” markets to exploit.
Go look at the research of Alison McDowell on human capital investing and social impact bonds at wrenchinthegears.com.
I kind of agree, in my brighter moments. How much “surplus value” can you extract from a robot especially if the market is kaput ?
”not owning anything”
Not even clothes? I can’t imagine anyone would want to wear my work boots let alone the rest of my garb at the end of the day. At least I bugged out a decade ago. I am already socially distanced. Come and take my tractor from my cold dead hands you bold new techno-overlords! At least I still produce something necessary, food.
-semper fructus producendo
I’m sick to death of hearing all this negative fear mongering bullshit how about offering some life affirming positive solutions to all this for a change quite a revolutionary idea what do you think bollocks to the NWO the great reset and all that shite
Yes John ,but we have to be realistic dont you think ?
Yes but I’m just weary of hearing it now nobody ever seems to offer any positive answers they just keep pointing out the problems and fixating on them how does that help to resolve the situation we find ourselves in having said that I like this site there are some very good and interesting articles on it
I’m all ears, John.
Hit me with your Solution-Stick!
Nice idea, the issue at the moment is that not enough of the mass of people realise there is a problem to which a life affirming solution is needed.
We are still at the phase of defining the problem in a way that’s palatable to many people , folk on this post and many others know it’s all going wrong , but still can’t agree on the fundamental issues.
By the way , I know he gets a mention now and then but Rob Slane at theblogmire has some very good assessments for the nature of the shifting “narratives” and the difficulty we have in countering it.
There is no easy escape from the cull. Only mass resistance and a preparedness to sacrifice oneself in the fight for freedom will give us a half chance. Do nothing and we die in any event.
Looks like the mass resistance. Almost seems to be fast approaching that point. Remember, they, including their myrmidons, are in fact vastly outnumbered.
To play the devil’s advocate, medical personnel is now to be some of the first to get the jab. I can see how they can be coerced into playing along with the C-horseshit, but if they have to take the vaccine, they’ll be screwing up themselves. Some might also be reluctant to inject this shite into their patients. I mean, doctors must be smelling something; they can’t all be that brainwashed. Ditto people who make the vaccine. That’s a lot of people to have under control …
In the US, Big Pharma has convinced the vast majority of pediatricians and they have either convinced or did not provide informed consent to the vast majority of parents that infants should get a hepatitis vaccine. Mothers transferring hepatitis to their infant children is exceedingly rare. So, why are babies getting a vaccine for a disease they can’t possibly get until they are sexually active? This is just one example of “a lot of people … under control.”
The controversial 3-in-1 vaccine (given as 2 shots and a booster) has now been “improved” to 6-in-1.
>”But family is the beating heart of most of our lives. To rob people of the chance to create their own families is to take everything. It will make zombies of the people left.”
Why do you think they’re “social distancing” us and limiting if and how many family members get together at Christmas? And I predict this will be the last Christmas or other holiday we’re permitted to celebrate at all. Weddings, funerals and other milestones are also on the way to extinction. We’re being forcibly divorced from family and friends to prepare us to accept the time when we’re all sterile and our older generation has been mass murdered.
Wait for the prohibition of private burials and even cremation. A govt. dept. that also manages garbage disposal may take over the task.
Russia already had a huge depopulation during Stalin’s time. How many millions was it that died in the gulags? Or starved to death? All in the name of “equality”. I’m sure the Russian people were told “you won’t own anything and you’ll be free” just as good old uncle Klaus is telling us now…
“Someone sees to have overlooked the CRIMINAL IMPERIALIST WAR RACKETEER CORPORATE FASCIST military invasions (interventions) starting with the fall of that murderous dictator butcher the czar and continuing through Hitler and the Reich (which was subsidized by those self same CRIMINAL IMPERIALIST WAR RACKETEER CORPORATE FASCISTS). Stalin was a product of that. Meanwhile they imprisoned Eugene Debs for speaking out for peace and equality. So much for freedom of speech and political liberty. Such rank hypocrisy.”
“The sooner the WAR RACKETEER CORPORATE FASCIST OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOPATHS go, the better off WE THE PEOPLE (HUMANITY) will be.”
https://www.tumblr.com/search/v%20debs
“To Hell with War!”
Must watch: Klaus Schwab (Rockefeller-Rothschild) agenda in plain view
Klaus Schwab is a protégé of Heinz Kissinger (who like Zbigniew Brzezinski) were Rockefeller foundlings. As front men, Schwab and Bill Gates go to work each day for some very powerful people whose lineage goes back more than a century.
Richard Grove of Tragedy & Hope traces the Great Reset from its roots in technocracy and Fabianism.
Great Reset, Inclusive Capitalism, The Vatican & Klaus Schwab – Richard Grove / Jay Dyer
Speaking of technocracy ,you might be interested to listen to this interview of Patrick Wood who has dedicated his life’s research on the subject.
Cheers.
Dont you think they’ll likely force everyone to hand over their crypto keys and wallets as they made them hand in their gold in the 30s?
Force? BTC = NSA
I believe that the recent stunts like the nurse fainting and the CDC figures stating 3k our of 118k who got the Pfizer Vaccine are created to enrage the anti Vax brigade and to conjure the lively debate as the outrage will only reaffirm the majority who are drinking the covid kool aid that the vaccine is the best bet.
They need to create energy and to get people to queue up for this Vaccine.
They are turning the screw now on the vaccine push.
Hmm. I have way too many OG emails in my inbox. Of course, that’s because I didn’t realize that I had to select ‘new replies to my comments’. So, I just now tried to re-do the subscription but was unable to alter the state of the subscription. I got a ‘subscription fault’ message, in red. What I was originally trying to do was get the subscription re-routed to my new email address.
Yes. So unsubscribe. Then just hit the bell on the comment button each time you comment. I found that the subscribe feature at the top of the page was notifying me of every comment on the thread even when I hit the ‘new replies to my comments’ menu choice.
It doesn’t differentiate.
Yes, I just discovered that. Now I know. Thanks!
The retired communication scientist Norbert Bolz was asked whether he would have had the intellectual courage he has today as a young scientist? He answered in the negative. He says that the humanities and social sciences are hopelessly lost. In his observation, they keep an extremely low political profile so as not to fall prey to the “suspicion of non-conformism”. Consensus rejectionists live dangerously. A “like” for the “wrong” Facebook entry can ruin entire biographies. They deliberately seek out fields of research that are far removed from any political dubiousness.
Not so sure that is just limited to the humanities and the social sciences. People in the medical sciences haven’t exactly shown themselves to be models of courage.
This is a very good point, which has now also been noticed!
The argumentation is correct. If one imagines what a psychopath wanting to usurp the world to himself would do, this would be the perfect scenario.
Another factor that supports what’s suggested is that robots are taking over labor, people won’t be needed for most tasks. That, however, is not the case yet. Humans are still needed for most tasks. The technologies probably exist already, but it will take some years still before robots produce the stuff the likes of Shwab need for comfortable life. Hence, it’s more likely that this would be the start of a gradual process spread over a decade, two, three.
Another thing that I find right on the button is the eventual implosion of the Schwabian-Covidian world. As much as they might have access to all sorts of genetic manipulation technologies, their “culture” will eventually atrophy because of a lack of progress. Lack of ideas, lack of creativity. For some time, they’ll live on what was created in the past or what they can muster up through technocracy, but progress stems from opposition, tension. They won’t have that, it’s all being suppressed. Unless, of course, their vision doesn’t get fucked up and start developing in some other direction.
Frankly, if this is what is to happen, what fucking good is intelligence for? Intelligence of the human kind? Us people fuck everything up. Look at animals, they live largely content lives, are totally in sync with their natural habitat, don’t fuck it up like humans. Us? We’re fucked up. We don’t live happy lives. And if we do, it’s mostly because we can distance ourselves from the horseshit we imposed on each other and ourselves. Well, I guess not completely and not all of us.
Damn …
Animals are not “content.”
Their behaviors are driven by terror, lust, dread and nagging starvation…
just like ours are. Humans merely have more command of resources to express those anxieties and impulses into grotesque worldly manifestations.
Hello, interesting paper here: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ijcp.13795 on the ethics of the health authorities not warning vaccine subjects about the real possibility of ADE, by which years later, the vaccine could make even a common cold deadly. It’s a reason why previous coronavirus vaccines for SARS-I and MERS have never been authorised. This is despite the manufacturers acknowledging the risk in their applications for Emergency Use Authorisation.
A tutorial article here: https://sciencewithdrdoug.com/2020/08/01/is-a-coronavirus-vaccine-a-ticking-time-bomb/ discusses the mechanism for ADE, which is only partially understood.
Thank you for this information .I have subscribed.
The problem with that paper (and what Yeadon et al mention in their paper) presumes that subjects are encountering wild viruses. They are not. For instance, the feline Coronavirus antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) occurred following the cat’s exposure to more than one vaccine. Not a wild virus.
In the simplest terms possible this is what’s occurring:
The initial vaccination creates a heightened immune response that causes chronic inflammation and immune dysfunction. Any subsequent vaccine or exposure to toxins (such as an increase in external radiation or introduced pathogens such as poisoned water or food, or even low levels of D in winter) creates an additional burden on the subject, leading to cytokine storm syndrome, or other conditions such as outlined in the CDC slide presentation I posted recently, with 22 known and possible side effects from vaccines.
That’s why these vaccines don’t and cannot confer immunity. There’s no viruses circulating. What people will experience after vaccination, will induce more illness than the unvaccinated population experiences. But more vaccines will be manufactured and forced on the population under the “virus mutating” scenario.
Each subsequent vaccine taken, increases a patient’s risk of death. It’s basically, people’s immune systems being hijacked by the vaccine to permanently dysfunction, and eventually kill them.
The vaccines cause what the proponents and manufacturers of vaccines claim they prevent.
Would you be kind enough to repost that link (or the title of the presentation) for those of us who may have missed it the first time around? Sounds like it’s more detailed than what one finds here: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/side-effects.htm
Deaths.
Guillain-Barré syndrome.
Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis.
Transverse myelitis
Encephalitis, myelitis, encephalomyelitis, meningoencephalitis, meningitis, encephalopathy.
Convulsions, seizures.
Stroke.
Narcolepsy and cataplexy.
Anaphylaxis.
Acute myocardial infarction.
Myocarditis, pericarditis.
Autoimmune disease.
Pregnancy and birth outcomes.
Other acute demyelinating diseases.
Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions.
Thrombocytopenia.
Disseminated intravascular coagulation.
Venous thromboembolism.
Arthritis and arthralgia, joint pain.
Kawasaki disease.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.
Vaccine enhanced disease.
Slide 18
https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download
I’d like to see that presentation also. Thanks.
The vaccines cause what the proponents and manufacturers of vaccines claim they prevent.
And it would seem intentionally so!
The Covid-19 vaccines though are a whole new ball game and they have a very special job to do, which has nothing to do with disease prevention. Those who have regularly taken the flu vaccine may already be primed to have bad reaction from the Covid-19 offerings and so some of these people will be amongst the first fallers.
There are only two possibilities: to exist as an opinionless worm
in the system, or to risk one’s existence by finding the truth. If we
gain wealth, we lose our self-respect; if we gain self-respect, we
lose our wealth. We remain caught in this conflict of conscience.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12100515/care-homes-accused-sedatives-coronavirus-die-quickly/
The labels can be interchanged. There have always been the
believers, and the doubters. The believers have ruined our world.
They shun open discussion “like the devil shuns holy water”.
Because they suspect that their buildings are built on sand.
Only the leaders are known, millions of victims remain nameless.
The propagandists of such doctrines, thanks to their immense
wealth, always have the possibility of evading jurisdiction in time.
Hmmmm….”not owning anything”: and “living by selling your labor” describes what used to be called ‘the proletariat”. Its a majority and one of the dilemmas of modern society is how to get that majority’s buy in to a system where they’re treated as a resource, a bit like a farm animal. Open repression if they complain, a compliant cultural structure (used to be ‘use religion’ or ‘congratulations, you’re part of the master race’), even the provision of welfare, they’ve all been tried. Of these the most successful has been the welfare state, a sort of low rent socialism where just enough resources are allocated to keep everyone divided (the trick is to provide a suitably unpleasant looking sump just below the lowest rung of the ladder so it can serve as a warning for those who don’t play along). Done right the people on the ladder can get to pay for it all — a wonderful, self-sustaining system of social control.
As for there being “too many of us”, that’s a given. Population growth tends to level off, though, so you’ll see anxious articles appearing from economists about shortfalls in the labor market, the need to import labor and so on. (You can’t have a tight labor market — that increases the bargaining power of the workforce.) Religion chimes in here; regardless of the actual belief system they all seem to have a few things in common — the “sanctity of womanhood” (i.e. as a unit of worker/soldier production), belief in leadership and of course, the perennial “pie in the sky (when you die)” (“its a lie”). But for most of us childrearing, although a potentially very rewarding activity, is inevtiably a sentence of a lifetime of drudgery — children are expensive, demanding and, no, they won’t take care of you in your old age (because they can’t afford to).
The current situation gives a deep insight into the mechanisms that led to the greatest catastrophes of mankind. It was always the unquestioning adoption of predetermined agendas.
All the great minds of history were “nutcases.” Otherwise, the earth would still be a disc around which the sun orbits. Such stubborn ideologues have not understood the essence of finding the truth. Their closed world view runs in the framework which their “masters” give them.
The earth is a disc which the sun orbits is it not ? Thats what I got taught.
Emotion triumphs over reason, demography over democracy.