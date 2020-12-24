In a flagrant piece of political theatre, the governments of Britain and the EU have announced they have come to terms on a Brexit deal.

Though the deal has been agreed upon, it is not yet official. It still has to be voted through parliament when they are recalled on the 30th of December.

What, if anything, is really likely to change, should that happen, is as yet unclear.

However, there’s no denying the obviously cynical timing of the announcement, designed to give everyone something to talk about over Christmas dinner, and reigniting the flames of Brexit-Remain division at a time when society should be unifying against the “pandemic” narrative and all the evils contained therein.

But, even while it feels awfully like taking the bait and being caught in a trap…discuss it we must.

So:

Will the UK parliament vote the deal through?

What will change as result of the Brexit deal?

Will it be revoked by the next government?

Will Britain ever rejoin the EU?

What impact will this have on Scottish independence movement?

In the wake of the New Normal and the Great Reset…does any of this even matter?

Discuss it all below