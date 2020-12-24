In a flagrant piece of political theatre, the governments of Britain and the EU have announced they have come to terms on a Brexit deal.
Though the deal has been agreed upon, it is not yet official. It still has to be voted through parliament when they are recalled on the 30th of December.
What, if anything, is really likely to change, should that happen, is as yet unclear.
However, there’s no denying the obviously cynical timing of the announcement, designed to give everyone something to talk about over Christmas dinner, and reigniting the flames of Brexit-Remain division at a time when society should be unifying against the “pandemic” narrative and all the evils contained therein.
But, even while it feels awfully like taking the bait and being caught in a trap…discuss it we must.
So:
- Will the UK parliament vote the deal through?
- What will change as result of the Brexit deal?
- Will it be revoked by the next government?
- Will Britain ever rejoin the EU?
- What impact will this have on Scottish independence movement?
- In the wake of the New Normal and the Great Reset…does any of this even matter?
Discuss it all below, and we’ll see you all after Christmas.
In face of global attack on civil society under moniker of Great Reset is Brexit even relevant in the big picture. May be. May be many our petty concerns which Brexit inflamed now disappeared or became footnotes to history.
I think most Brits and EU countries citizens have their own different opinions what Brexit is or what it should have been in fact some having no clue why founder state and proponent of EU, UK suddenly quit or let Brexit vote to win.
As I see or the best view or sit for this theatrical spectacle was from US among people having invested nothing in outcome of Brexit materially and emotionally. and from such perspective Brexit pre vote Cameron negotiations and vote was a negotiating move to entrench power of conservatives and stalled coming EU reforms by proposing workout of two EU speeds ultimately rejected by EU solution that would effectively preclude Strict EU federalization for decades.
Most Brits would say Brexit happened because of Brussels regulatory intrusion and uncontrollable influx of refugees from MENA to EU and into U.K. already strained job market by massive influx of legal immigrants from Poland, Portugal etc., taking away opportunities from Brits, taxing social security and NHS already under attack by corporates under phony austerity regime started in 2007 or before and that includes abolishing of free college.
While such immigrant issue resonated within majority of UK pro and against Brexit population who work for living it was in fact the last reason for Brexit .
The first reason was German hard push for federalization, banking union and common banking and financial markets regulations, EU sovereign bonds (not to confuse with Eurobonds) , common EU budget comprised of national budgets all created, approved, modified or rejected by dictate of unelected European Commission and what more important including defense budgets on a path to one common EU defense budget, common EU military outside NATO etc. that required so call one speed EU including full adoption of euro as currency, (not done fully because of Brexit) expansion of Eurozone and banking control of ECB, abolishing of national central banks.
Brexit slowed down but not stopped the process of EU federalization and that includes abolishing of EU constitutional monarchies. All such moves would have changed post WWII Pax Americana and hence had to be arrested and derailed. Since 2014 open bullying of EU by US, driving wedge between EU members (new and old) served that purpose and assured relevancy of NATO and US as dominant global power EU supposedly cannot do without facing reality of global geopolitics.
In other words so called EU reforms opposed by U.K. government, British landed
aristocracy and most of all by London banking mafia living of pure fraud, meant winding down the rest of formal sovereignty among EU states merged into one Imperial federal state. Such “harmonization” beyond just laws but including policies administered directly from Brussels is being extended to corporatization social welfare, healthcare, public health, and acceptable social norms enforcing campaigns to name few.
At the end the deal appears to be quite fishy.
friend of lord jimmy saville ted heath an evil nasty piece of work
a blackmailed tool a freak a lover of children
rail roaded the country in because he was owned
an old magazine called scallywag outed many of these sickos
now actor boris
you could see guilt in heaths eyes for what he had done was forced to do
the fear of being disclosed
boris is having fun
with his story telling word wrangling
the jacob frank loving fat tosser needs to burn in hell with tory blair
for the lies deceit and past crimes
The party system – mob rule!
A return to democracy is long overdue.
It was a very stupid episode, in British history, why we did it, god only knows. I always thought it was a US policy to break up the EU and to asset strip the UK. Covid has begun the asset stripping and that will continue until all business in the UK is US owned. Don’t expect sudden shocks, the death of the UK economy will be slow and painful. It is a net loss of power, trade, wealth and employment, suicide by a billion cuts.
The EU has walked away with a lot of booty including a large chunk of our financial sector, and why not, it was like taking candy from a crying baby.
“…designed to give everyone something to talk about over Christmas dinner…”
________________________________________________________
I’ve watched the Brexit farce desultorily and halfheartedly from the cheap seats way over in the US, so I can’t comment intelligently on the merits of this dodgy eleventh-hour deal.
But the above-quoted phrase from the brief article caught my eye. Surely this can’t be the intention of the deal’s architects. Aren’t they the same ones who have banned Christmas dinners, and severely discourage the hitherto-common practice of Megadeath Virus of Doom-transmitting dinner conversation?
Perhaps it ought to be revised to, say, “designed to give everyone something to talk about during Christmas Zooms“.
Ort, as always, spot on.
I, too, am an armchair watcher over here in the States. God knows what is going to happen now that the Megadeath Virus of Doom has taken helm.
Do you Brits even need Brexit anymore? Aren’t we all going to be one happy glop of Christmas pudding, happy to be asset free and renting?
God, makes you yearn for those days of plain old divisive shite.
By the way, Ort, I predict you as one of the finalists in the OG First Annual Crossword Puzzle.
I was hopeless after 30 seconds.
My attitude now is we are being screwed from every direction, deal or no deal….they are playng with us like a cat with a mouse. The way this entire world is run is a sham. What to do about it all is whats most important now. I doubt any of us alone can do anytjing to change the direction we are heading. I just want to surround myself with people who see through whats going on and care enough to be vocal, stand by their morals and stand by others in their community who are on the same side. We need to start looking after each other and find our own way of getting on with our lives. I do see a time coming when those of us that do this will be on the fridges and become outcasts, but heh better to live with morals and a good heart than to compromise or succumb to what this evil lot have in store for us.
You will own nothing and be happy slave
I agree. People like us will be freezered out of society.
As Catherine Austin Fitts says “there are some things worse than death”.
How will this affect the premiership ?
Britain free from EU! Uh-oh, now locked in with Boris.
Yes, it’s just the Brits and their genocidal amoral owners now, living in Orwell’s Farm
That’s my kind of Santa!
It just fizzles out but doesnt really happen yet.And it wont.Unless war.paz
Discuss.Turkey breast sandwich with brown sauce the day after.
Who cares? Really? Brexit? The only thing that bothered me was if it cost a few quid or more to cross a border. Also, Britain should really re-enforce the Navy. The British fishing towns have been reduced to nothing, it’s clear. Also, Gibraltar should remain sovereign to its people, which might be asking too much, cos Britain ain’t.
I dont think anybodys arsed at the mo.paz.
Why did they scrap their boats when evil Thatcher offered them money to do so if they were worried about the industry, sovereignty again fuck me I wonder how we managed to get a referendum if we weren’t sovereign, or Wales making most of it’s own laws along with Scotland, mind you we make our own laws don’t we by shutting down parliament .
“Now for a little night mood music”
Always the same.I like your style.paz.
Jacob Rees Mogg Makes Billions From No Deal Brexit
https://lloydhardy.com/news/Jacob_Rees_Mogg_Makes_Billions_From_No_Deal_Brexit/
Jacob.good or badman batman robin.
No need for the support of the DUP so I think a hard British border in Ireland is thankfully less likely. All in all there will not be any major change. However down the line there will be ever increasing political earth tremors that will push Britain away from Europe.
“parliament when they are recalled on the 30th of December”.
So that would be 30/12…. see the 33 there?
Full moon in Cancer pre 777 = 21 so anyone switched ion no the agenda
dont you worry there will be a xMAS present awaiting pre then with another big announcement and repeat
Si.
Is this even written in English?
Sorry, secret decoder rings are issued on a need-to-know basis.
Ah , clearly I’m outside that loop. As with most things.
Merry Christmas.
The UK government has published a summary of the agreement:-
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/948093/TCA_SUMMARY_PDF.pdf
Scanning though it I can’t see much has changed from the situation pre-Brexit. In order to interact with the EU the UK will have to adhere to the same standards and practices prevailing inside the EU. I suspect the immediate impact will be social — having to comply with passport and immigration restricions to visit, work and live in Europe, allowing the UK to pass laws restricting individual freedom that the ECJ might overturn and so on.
Many people don’t understand that the fantasy of ‘charting your own course’ is really just that in the modern world. One simple example is the motorcycle I bought this year. This was a Royal Enfield, made in Chennai, India. Its construction and emissions were built to “Euro 5” standards which, coincidentally, are similar to those either prevailing or planned for US states like California (where I live). Our outgoing President had signed an executive order decreeing that the newer emssions standards were to be relaxed, somehting that might be attractive to manfactuers, except that they make and sell products globally so the order was opposed by many manufacturers. The UK’s standards don’t even appear on the radar because they’re just a local market, and not a particularly big one. Now China is cooperating with Germany — that is, the EU — on setting industrial standards (seen in the US as something that needs to be ‘countered’). So there really isn’t much scope for individual countries to chart their own course any more — its all about cooperation and coordination.
All nonsense.paz.
And a Merry Xmas to you too.
Ok I’ll keep it short and sweet.
There is only one of our (U.K.) Parliament to agree our side.
On theirs there the other 27. Here’s a press release with more details about the ‘great’ deal.
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_20_2531
“It is now for the European Parliament and the Council to have their say on this agreement.”
…
‘Big changes coming: getting ready 1 January 2021
Even with the new EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement in place, there will be big changes on 1 January 2021…
————-
On a happier and optimistic note , here’s an immediate balm and action that can be taken. Let’s make it a No1 this week.
All purchases starting tonight for the week will help make it so. Please share with your friends.
https://louderthanwar.com/watch-this-stewart-lee-and-asian-dub-foundation-exclusive-interview/
https://mobile.twitter.com/CominOverHere/status/1337808264415809541?s=08
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_kkOHtniTts
But of course this post may not see daylight before making the difference.
Stewart Lee. Mr “The Guardian”. No more words are needed.
The very fact that Johnson is trumping this as ‘ what the people voted for in 2016..’ is enough to cause some serious alarm. That Farage also appears happy is another.
The last 4.5 years have shown us the divide between the people and their elected ‘representatives’. I believe its about to be illustrated just how much the ‘peoples vote’ really counts.
Not least this will probably be some kind of BRINO or associated membership which was always the big fear. Against the backdrop of the shit show that has been this year this is as opportune moment as any to reveal that because for most people now they will simply accept anything to get this over especially as there are rather more urgents things afoot now.
That makes some sense into what has been happening this week not least at Dover and the lockdowns. And with Trump gone shortly? this will be the final nail in the coffin of ‘populism’.
It has been a big successful year for the globalists and over the next 12 days they will probably deliver the Christmas they dreamed of.
As someone who followed Brexit closely for years before the referendum this year has shown little regards or interest the govts of the day for the people. This policy of death by a thousand cuts has shown how misplaced our hopes were in that Brexit could be a turning point for our country. That last 9 months have brought home more rudely than ever how little is our stake in it.
Thank you to OffG for sterling service through the months of the ‘pandemic’. Your narrative hasn’t wavered and at least history will show that you and us were on the right side of history – Merry Christmas one and all.
That Starmer will be telling his party to vote for it is also a bad sign.
As you say, BRINO, more or less, probably. Well, BRINO with more inconvenience.
boris piffell
not so young turk
new york born
fallen family
khazar donmeh agents
kibbutzim apparatchiks
zionist internationalists
like churchill befores bankers friend
boris 2 much johnson
like liar blair
man boy jimmy cranky he he wee sturgeon
terry man may day mayday
bozo bojo zippo circus clown chief kagan
of engerlunds londonistan
flab frontman acts out long ago
scripted shoah
bozo bojo
he has a timetable of deliberate failure
he is bang on schedule
the masonic folks at the fishy fish mongers hall
in the state within a state called the city of london
will be laughing laughing
a new yorker a turkic donmeh satanist with a khazar mom
world bank mi6 zio twat dad called stanley
mock foreign actors playing billy bunter lord snooty
covid rape
brexit buggery
satanick pirates
normalcy
the red dagger strikes again
betrayal
I love your poems man.The show not even begun.
Imagine how dumb the voter is to spend 4 years thinking there getting a good deal and it them making the decision when they been psyop big time.
so dumb the voter is i mean really thick they paid Nigel or was it Nigel charged you (a Establishment whore) money to create a so called alternative disgruntled party which at the last minute joined up with kosher conservatives.
so predictable, mind you so the voter
One for for sure is YOU the voter will not be getting a good deal out of this.
‘does any of this even matter?’ I’m sadly inclined to this possibility. I see the forthcoming ‘Brexit’ manoeuvres as somewhat small beer compared to the ludicrous, yet horrific impending fate in store for us should we decline to act against.
Well said.Its a nonsense.paz.
No, it’s important. Will England be part of Oceania or Eurasia and will Newspeak be the official language.
We have been had by the fat porker Johnson . He was the remainer cuckoo in the nest. Dishonest to the core.
The ‘Deal’ will be voted through either by abstentions or ‘nose holders’. The changes will be so numerous they will affect every aspect of our lives. No government of any persuasion will act contrary to what they perceive as the peoples’ informed choice. I believe Britain (as a whole undivided entity) will not be given the opportunity to rejoin the EU as they have had enough of us and wouldn’t want to repeat the likelihood of this happening again in the future. Scottish independence will depend upon who is leader of the SNP as the present leadership doesn’t appear to be pushing that hard, but it will quicken the pace for Irish unification. The Great Reset is the key to all of the above, so probably not.
Things should probably be viewed that way. You have the roll out of the global biosecurity police State that politicians, virtually all, would allow NO ONE to impede. That’s the black hole. All else is revolving around it. Those same gangster politicians are going to act in such a way so as to ensure that what they are already doing, namely facilitating that roll out, isn’t harmed but is only helped. That reality should probably inform all analyses of Brexit and all else that gangster politicians do these days.
Brexit just made my head swirl. I could never grasp all the details, including the border thing with Ireland. Then again, I wasn’t terribly motivated to do so.
Independent nation States have not been independent since the American-dominated Corporatocracy materialized and free trade deal after free trade deal completely removed the people from decision-making about almost all matters affecting them. (How many times were the people mentioned, in their own words, in free trade deals?) They continued as slowly disintegrating corpses and served as a means to fool the people into thinking that they had democracy. Look at the fakery surrounding elections. They don’t take them seriously. Why should we? And now, with the rapid rolling out of what most call a technocratic society, that charade is being dropped. More and more politicians and assorted mucky mucks are talking openly about one world government. The technocratic world will be one devoid of politicians and political parties and, most crucially… unecessary democracy.
I think that The Great Reset or could not wait (they will know) and they have done it with some haste, or everything that is happening (this also concerns a series of politicians put by them, think), it is a holistic issue, this is , nothing escapes its tentacles and this also goes with Brexit. There is no going back … It is a whole.
The corporate media (including the BBC) steered the debate toward the ‘inevitable Armageddon’ that would result from Brexit. They avoided discussing the EU and what it actually does. Under the circumstances Johnson did extremely well.
‘Jeremy Corbyn called for the European Union to be “defeated”, united as it is with the bankers and the IMF to create austerity and unemployment’. (2010)
https://talkradio.co.uk/news/exclusive-jeremy-corbyn-called-european-union-be-defeated-explosive-rally-speech-19021129836
“It was the free-market economist Friedrich Hayek, the intellectual architect of neoliberalism, who called in 1939 for “interstate federalism” in Europe to prevent voters from using democracy to interfere with the operation of the free market.
Simply put, as Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission (the union’s executive body), did: “There can be no democratic choice against the European treaties.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/28/opinion/why-brexit-is-best-for-britain-the-left-wing-case.html?_r=0
You are so right. The EU is designed to offer protection from democracy.
Indeed.
Corbyn also said it was 7/10 good. And we should remain to make it better. In 2016.
Discuss what exactly? How many more times do we have to go through interminable tedious discussions and minutiae which lead nowhere and keep us in a place we don’t want to be by using secret backdoor deals?
Or are the Remainers going to yet again try and postpone the legitimate exit result again by poring through the arcane details trying to find something, anything, which they can use to cheat the people. You lost we won. Don’t like it? Tough shit. That’s politics for you. Don’t like the heat, get out of the kitchen.
That’s a bit bold of you – looking for a fight?
😂
Chill out man.paz.
What the fuck is it you’ve won?
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2020/12/the-fake-political-and-media-class/
BRINO?
If it was a deal that gave the British anything close to what they voted for the MSM and the EU would be screaming blue murder. The fact that they aren’t speaks volumes
You protest too much perhaps. The scumbags of the City think they got what they wanted.
https://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/2020/12/24/there-will-be-dancing-in-the-uks-tax-havens-this-christmas/
They did not know what they were voting for was the trick and the fix was in.paz.