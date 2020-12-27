What Time Is It in Lockdown?

Ed Curtin
Here where I dwell in the northern hemisphere, the winter solstice has just occurred. The darkest day of the year in a dark year. A few days ago was also the Grand Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn and the dawning of the Age of Aquarius, which is interesting to those who like the musical Hair and believe their fates lie in the stars and not in themselves. Shakespeare’s Cassius had it right: such astrological determinism is for underlings.
Free people agree with Beethoven:
I will take fate by the throat; it will never bend me completely to its will.
Oppressors have always wanted people to believe their lives are fated, that they live in a prison and there is no escape. It is the key to successful slavery. Many institutionalized religions have promoted such a belief, contradicting their founders’ messages of freedom. So have secular ideologies. There is nothing you can do, so rollover with Beethoven; it’s hopeless. “Do what you’re told,” as the great wise leader Anthony Fauci has said.
But a much wiser Kris Kristofferson sang:
Freedom’s just another word for nothin’ left to lose.
Didn’t Dostoevsky’s Grand Inquisitor say to Jesus in his cell in the gloomy vaulted prison:
We will show them that they are weak, that they are only pitiful children, but that childlike happiness is the sweetest of all. They will become timid and look to us and huddle close to us in fear, as chicks to the hen. They will marvel at us and will be awe-stricken before us, and will be proud at us being so powerful and clever, that we have been able to subdue such a turbulent flock of thousands of millions.
They will do as they are told and reject the freedom Jesus brought, “for nothing has been more insupportable for a man and a human society than freedom,” drones the Inquisitor. They will do as they are told. And the prisoner was silent.
As the year comes to an end and another begins, the contemplation of time, its passing, the days gone by and days to come, the new year, resolutions, and how to “keep safe” occupy many minds as governments across the world continue to impose lockdowns on their people that are creating suffering on a vast, unimaginable scale.
“Every ruling minority,” wrote the late great John Berger, “needs to numb and, if possible, to kill the time-sense of those whom it exploits. This is the authoritarian secret of all methods of imprisonment.”
There is time for you and time for me is the mantra of all authoritarians. We set the clocks to slow or fast. You follow. Alternating rhythm to keep you guessing. When things are kind of slow, we’ll give you 5G speed as we reset your future to the online life. Everything will be so fast that you won’t know whether you are coming or going or just running in place.
Slow is for prisoners around the world. Here in the United States, the world leader in incarceration, there are more than 2 million people caged in such hell holes. Doing time. Very slow time.
For those on the outside, a year ago, permanent busyness and speed were the norm. Everyone was so frantic and rushing in the madding crowd of a consumer and cell phone frenzy, driven by an unseen nanosecond digital dictator. Now the lockdown has brought a taste of boredom, slow time, and anxious waiting for the day the authoritarians will give the word that the new normal has arrived and the children can fling the doors open and run out to play. But they will have to learn the new rules of the game. Same game, but Built Back Better. Better for the bosses.
Forget that criminal born in a manger. Getting there is a long and hard journey. We are in lockdown. Just do as you are told.
Or imagine that child as a grown man in a prison cell in Seville 15 centuries later.
Or in Bethlehem today, in the West Bank as Palestinian territory is inexorably disappeared by the Israeli government and Palestinians’ places to dwell on this earth grow smaller and smaller as their houses are bulldozed and land stolen.
Imagine the fates of all those locked down shut-in abandoned ones, those who are doing time to the slow ticking of the clocks. Or those who have no time to escape the supersonic hum of drone-launched missiles. Those whose time is up because the authorities deem it so. Those who just won’t do what they are told.
In lockdown, there is plenty of time to imagine.
Thomas Merton, the inspirational anti-war Trappist monk, in “The Time of the End Is the Time of No Room” in Raids on the Unspeakable, said this about that child in a manger, soon to be radical anti-war criminal executed by the state:
Into this world, this demented inn, in which there is absolutely no room for him at all, Christ comes uninvited. But because he cannot be at home in it, because he is out of place in it, and yet he must be in it, his place is with those others for whom there is no room. His place is with those who do not belong, who are rejected by power because they are regarded as weak, those who are discredited, who are denied the status of persons, tortured, exterminated. With those for whom there is no room, Christ is present in this world. He is mysteriously present in those for whom there seems to be nothing but the world at its worst.
Their numbers are growing by the day.
Pundits are fond of saying that time is all we have. This is untrue. We don’t have time; time has us. We are born into it and in a techno-clock world those clocks start ticking and we turn with the seasons until our turning stops and our time is up. It comes with being born, being mortal. Human. We don’t need astrology to tell us this. We don’t want authoritarians controlling our experience of this greatest of mysteries.
If you listen closely, you can hear waves of empty words tumbling through the world, whistling windy words saying nothing. Whining words, nodding heads, vacuous sayings. Media saturated fatuous words. About “time” more clichés have been coined and more quotable quotes recorded than nearly any other word. Quotes about what no one knows.
Time stands still, time flies, time is up, time is on your side, time is short, time is long, who knows where the time goes, time out, time starts, stop the clocks, start the clocks, we’re running out of time, clock in, clock out, time served, serving time, lacking time, losing time, having time, gaining time, the end of time.
Yet everyone knows what time is even though they can’t tell you. It comes with the territory of existing. Like silence, like love, like peace, like truth – simple gifts that authoritarians invert to suit their evil designs. Twisted people twisting words.
And yet:
It is no different now.
The yearning still gnaws.
The night dark, utterly silent,
Sky stretched endlessly back
Into an infinity beyond reach.
And the fears, the tears
Are they any different?
It is no different now.
Joy sometimes, hope too, divisions
Seemingly unbridgeable, vast chasms
Opening between those closest.
Little changes, though two thousand years
Dissolve into oblivion behind us.
It is no different now.
Plus ça change,
Plus c’est la même chose.
Always the same.
Yet a word is heard dimly
Laboring out of the deafening black
Silence, almost but not inaudible.
And the angel says, “Go out,”
And the angel said, “Go out,”
Always the angel, always the voice
Bearing us up along the way
(If you do not turn to the inner light,
Where will you turn?), always calling:
“Journey far through strange country,
Follow the light you barely see
But which is the light of your life.
Follow it across the desert of your heart
Where wild beasts seek to devour you.
There is no time, there is no time
To hesitate. Now is the star’s hour,
Now you are called on a fool’s journey
Into a pig’s pen and a child’s strange
And glorious presence.” Thus speaks the angel
Again and again, no matter how dark
The darkest day, nothing changes.
It is no different now.
Now as always is the star’s hour.
Now as then a star is born to men
To lead us on. A light that darkness
Cannot overcome, despite us.
Love is not a sometimes thing,
Though we abuse it like the earth.
It is all we have to hold us up,
And it always will.
A star is always born.
This year’s seasonal virus was re-branded as Covid 19 on the back of a redefinition of what a ‘pandemic’ was by the WHO at the bequest of its financiers.
This unlocked access to financial incentive programs that were large enough to bail out every failing economy. The bailouts come with costs.
The IMF and World Bank will give you whatever money you need to “support” your country through this manufactured crisis on condition of:
– you do what we say;
– you test, track and chip everyone;
– you tell our story via your media;
– you pay us back at some time- with interest;
In the future that payback will be a currency reset and global governance.
Covid 19 is the final heist to strip all value out of the world in an effort by the creditors to consolidate what they believe they are owed. They want everything.
We are all collateral damage.
Rudolf Steiner Quote:
“As you know, in regard to some things human life changes; but certain basic nuances of human life remain unchanged through many ages, don’t they? For example, in the Middle Ages a certain fear prevailed, a fear that today is considered the rankest medieval superstition. That is the fear of so-called ghosts, the fear of all sorts of elemental beings, and in particular of ghosts. Of course, nowadays this fear is considered a typical medieval superstition. However, although by now the subject of the fear is different, the fear itself is still with us. That is, just as in medieval times people were afraid of ghosts so they are now afraid of a different kind of ghost, of so-called bacteria and similar entities. We could even say that ghosts were in a way respectable, formidable, and intimidating beings, and thus more frightening for people than the entities we now call bacteria and the like.
And really, the only thing that has changed is that back then people were more spiritually inclined, and were afraid of spiritual elemental beings. These days people tend to be more materialistic, and so the ghosts they fear must be physical ones. That fits better with this age of materialism. . .”
—Rudolf Steiner, Our Dead: Memorial, Funeral, and Cremation Addresses1906–1924
Great quote! Rudolph is on my main reading list these days. A true visionary.
Hey, though Mr Curtin had done his last missive this year already !
Seems he is not into astrology. Well, the controllers are ! (hint).
I’ve just re-discovered an author I loved in the nineties, Morris Berman and am now reading his 2000 book, ‘The Wandering God’. I’d read the other two in this trilogy thirty years ago. Weird how expensive these books are now and don’t seem to be on kindle either.
No quotes from it from me here though, already too many quotes in this article, but no ideas.
I noticed the Shakespeare quote though. Wasn’t he the first Englishman to get the vax ? And was it really him, geddit, er, Shakespeare ?
Having a larf !
Yep the controllers are either Definately into astrology or have a better instinct than most for what will work at what time….none of what has happened this year would have been possible without the amazing alignment of planets….full stop…
did they see it coming and plan for doing it now when the energy was ripe for the picking of those in the know? Or is the author trying to tell me it was all coincidence? To which I would say bollocks…
boris Johnston locked everyone down when Neptune hit parts of his birth chart…it passed briefly and near Xmas it was back again so you all went down again…just has to be coincidence….do some study and then tell it is nonsense…every last leaders chart I have looked at this year worked with great timing….but the real question remains just how was it they were all in place to have energy fields for the planets to hit? Now that is the greater question and probably even more scarier than the collection of apparent elites who think they know what is best for us….
oh and whether you ‘believe’ in astrology and the power of the planets I always say you will react to their presence like it or not…never found anyone who actually did do free will despite claims….what they thought was their free will was always a chance within their energy field like it or not….
Yes, I believe that most of us (including me !) only have about 5% of ‘truth’, obviously some more than others.
I thought at the start of this year, this has been planned for decades. Now I’m thinking its millennia !
That previous civilizations existed and were lost is ridiculed, well it is pretty funny, see
http://ancientnuclearwar.com/
Just say ‘Lizard people’ and you will be met with either laughter or contempt. Hey, I have to amuse myself somehow, in these (last ?) times….
Either the controllers/globalists know they and there families will be spared (the infamous 500 million) or we are moving to a new reality, (think the film ‘Transcendence’) or, something else… !
For myself, I’m pretty much a ‘Spinozian’ !
A quote I’ve always enjoyed from Sri Nisargadatta Maharaj’s teachings: “You do not move through time, time moves through you.”
Fun to think about. That’s all I got.
Thinking about it (and having fun doing so) is one thing; seeing the truth of it may be something else entirely…
That is certainly true.
And thanks for the quote from Maharaj! Always a joy to see his words pop up in unlikely places! 🙂
Or, as Jesus himself put it, “Before Abraham Was, I AM,” though this is usually/ignorantly interpreted as Jesus saying that he––an individual entity (“Son of God” or otherwise)––existed as such prior to Abraham, though it is clear that in choosing to state “I AM” rather than “I was,” he is not referring to the “(subtly- or grossly-) individualized” time-and-space-bound person Jesus, but to the impersonal, timeless, all-pervading Subjectivity––the “I AM”––in which he participates along with the rest of existence.
Or like Nisargadatta Mahara says, “I am’ itself is God. The seeking itself is God. In seeking you discover that you are neither the body nor mind, and the love of the self in you is for the self in all. The two are one. The consciousness in you and the consciousness in me, apparently two, really one, seek unity and that is love.”
Last time Jupiter and Saturn were this tight,
The City of the Sun was published.
VERY TELLING in regards to eugenics, etc.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_City_of_the_Sun
And the last time neptune was at this degree now the USA was getting itself primed for the civil war…when it was 90 deg to now HG Wells wrote war of worlds, and when opposite Orison read it out and caused great fear and panic…that reaction has been well studied and the covid narrative has many features of the drive to panic the population…this time the media with its endless fear stories….last time it stopped after 3 days and they admitted it wasn’t real….the bastards seem to need to continue this time …at least while neptune squares the eclipses I suspect…
From the Epilogue to John Schroeter’s BRAINWASHED: Cutting through the COVID Confusion:
In other words, “Wake the fuck up, people!!Now!!” 🙂 More and more I’m afraid it is a lost cause and approach. Rather than trying to wake others up(people who do not wish to be roused – won’t happen)…probably best to do what is possible to lift the remaining veils from one’s own sight. Could this be the mass awakening. Not an awakening by the masses, but rather thousands becoming truly realized and lighting the way? Hey, it sounds pretty good. I’ve gone past the “straw grasping” stage this point.
There already are––speaking dualistically––perhaps hundreds or thousands of (¿demi-? / ¿semi-? / ¿fully-?) “realized/awakened individuals” alive right now; their message, though, (while degraded for mass consumption by some of these folks of more questionable realization/awakening) has nothing to do with improvement of either “self” or “world,” so any way they might be lighting would not be one that would concern itself whatsoever with the enslavement of humanity by a power-and-control obsessed psychopathic ayleet [sic] and their agents in governments, academia, tech, etc.
I think it’s best to keep the spheres separate: do whatever you can and are moved to do WRT world-betterment, while realizing that the outcome of such activity is ultimately out of your hands, and concurrently maintain a greater or lesser degree of focus on matters that are––again, speaking dualistically––not of this (or of any!) world.