Dec 30, 2020
comment 1

WATCH: The Future of Vaccines

Editor

If the Gateses and the Faucis and the representatives of the international medical establishment get their way, life will not return to normal until the entire planet is vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.

What many do not yet understand, however, is that the vaccines that are being developed for SARS-Cov-2 are unlike any vaccines that have ever been used on the human population before. And, as radically different as these vaccines appear, they represent only the very beginning of a complete transformation of vaccine technology that is currently taking place in research labs across the planet.

This is a study of The Future of Vaccines.

For links, sources and shownotes – plus an audio-only version, download links and a full transcript – click here.
richard
richard
Dec 30, 2020 8:32 PM

“…life will not return to normal until the entire planet is vaccinated…”
Not even then, if you consider The Great Reset plan…

