UK DEFRA gassing chickens?

The Ice Age Farmer channel is reporting anecdotal claims of localised chicken culls in the UK, focused on small or medium producers, allegedly in response to Bird Flu, but perceived by him as a directed move against independent sources of food.
Can anyone in the UK shed further light on this? Please let us know in the comments.
I left the U.S. 15 years ago and am so glad I did. I live in Costa Rica, in the coffee highlands, amongst farmers and simple folk. My half acre with small house, owned free and clear, grows bananas, mangoes, yucca, oranges, chayote, and more year round. I am affiliated with a growing community based on the principles of love, honesty, and trust. No one is going to make me take a vaccine.
Here is one of the ways injection tricks are used to fool us.
Here is one example of how the trick may play out. A toxin creates a disease. The toxin might be pesticides or industrial pollution or wireless technology radiation. The toxin damages millions of people and their communities. Companies or their insurance provider may be liable for civil or criminal violations. Then a virus is blamed. A “cure” is found in a “vaccine.” The pesticide or other toxic exposure is halted just as the vaccine is introduced, and presto, the sickness goes away. The vaccine is declared a success, and the inventor is declared a hero. A potential financial catastrophe has been converted to a profit, including for investors and pension funds. As a portfolio strategist, I admit it has been a brilliant trick and likely has protected the insurance industry from the bankrupting losses it would experience if it had to fairly compensate the people and families destroyed…..
This is an excellent article by Catherine Austin Fitts – well worth reading.
https://home.solari.com/deep-state-tactics-101-the-covid-injection-fraud-its-not-a-vaccine/
C’mon, now– if there’s one transferable lesson we learned from our overlords during the Global War on Terror, it’s that you can’t make a Freedom
OmeletVaccine without breaking a few eggs.
In 2009, a US paper reported that “stem rust” disease was endangering wheat crops in Africa, and spreading eastwards from there. By 2013, it had reached West Asia, India and China. No further news.
Destroying the food supply has been part of the plan since the days of Zbigniew Brzezinski. GMO corn? Glyphosate? Roundup? The per annum dump of 20 million tons Aluminum oxides and other Geoengineering chemicals into the atmosphere? Could these be problems? Erm…
How about this? > A China Food Crisis More Dangerous than Trade War? The African Swine Fever (ASF) Outbreak
By F. William Engdahl
May 21, 2019
Complete text: https://www.globalresearch.ca/china-food-crisis-more-dangerous-than-trade-war/5677967?utm_campaign=magnet&utm_source=article_page&utm_medium=related_articles
Or this? > China’s African Swine Fever (ASF) “Spreading Globally”?
By F. William Engdahl
Global Research, November 30, 2019
Complete text: https://www.globalresearch.ca/chinas-african-swine-fever-asf-spreading-globally/5696345
US pork “commodities” went ballistic just about the same time as these “outbreaks” It sure turned into a bonus for Hormel and other US based agriculture…
There has been another decree, here, in France taking power away from the Maire regarding weedkillers (under phytosanitaire) etc.
They used to be able to say, ‘No weedkiller within exty kms of the village’, but now there will be an entity appointed by the government.
I’m not making this up. These laws are available to see on the French government website.
This one is a bit scary
https://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/fr/politique-etrangere-de-la-france/diplomatie-scientifique-et-universitaire/veille-scientifique-et-technologique/japon/article/moonshot-program-definition-des-objectifs-du-programme
Operation moonshot.
Hello Karry: Heh… I used to think a “moonshot” was something completely different…
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science and technology. And this combustible mixture of ignorance and power, sooner or later, is going to blow up in our faces.
Who is running the science and technology in a democracy if the people don’t know anything about it?”
– Carl Sagan –
Quoted May 27, 1996
(November 9, 1934 – December 20, 1996)
Was Professor Neil ‘Pantsdown’ Ferguson anywhere near the model that made the projections or prediction of bird flu?
a man of science
a shining shiny beacon
his family are oirish and scotch
and khazarian
well mainly ashkanazim
gates funds it
imperial does the paper work or should i say
windows 10 computer model in
and like magick
the chicken hollow cause is a go
the birds had to die
if they did not
the crops may fail
the crops may fail
I believe that he was…but I’ve read so much recently that my head is spinning.
He used the mad cow model as that went so well for him and us
First they came for the mink, and I said nothing because I was not a mink …
Toby Young from Lockdown Sceptics pretty much butchered his appearance on Newsnight and they tied him up in knots.
It’s not difficult to win this debate by sticking to the absolute, known facts:
A) The mortality rate (if we just go along with their fairytale about a new virus) is proven to be very low and unremarkable, no different to normal flu (which has somehow miraculously disappeared), so there is absolutely no need nor justification for any of these measures or changes being installed. The government, by ignoring these glaring and known published facts, is guilty of committing very serious crimes against the British public by perpetuating the myth that this situation is much worse than they know for a fact that it is and continuing on the path of outright destruction of the fabric of the nation
Publication: Bulletin of the World Health Organization; Type: Research Article ID: BLT.20.265892 Page 1 of 37 John P A Ioannidis Infection fatality rate of COVID-19 This online first version has been peer-reviewed, accepted and edited:
Quote: “ In people < 70 years, infection fatality rates ranged from 0.00% to 0.31% with crude and corrected medians of 0.05%. Conclusion The infection fatality rate of COVID-19 can vary substantially across different locations and this may reflect differences in population age structure and case-mix of infected and deceased patients and other factors. The inferred infection fatality rates tended to be much lower than estimates made earlier in the pandemic.”
https://www.who.int/bulletin/online_first/BLT.20.265892.pdf
Prof Dr John Ioannidis has been confirming the low, totally standard for flu mortality rate since April
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btvDL6kIDsA
When he writes “The infection fatality rate of COVID-19 can vary substantially across different locations,” it’s reasonable to deduce that the scale of death certificate fraud and false recording of reason for death plays a huge role in this. The UK I expect has a fairly high IFR, because their system for recording death is ultra bent
B) There is nothing new about an overwhelmed NHS, which is their main justification for the furtherance of lockdown. We often have an overwhelmed NHS during flu season. This has more to do with piss poor management and decades of underfunding/underinvestment in training etc than half the country turning up choking their guts up all at once, all of a sudden. The NHS is not currently overwhelmed and even if it was, this still does not provide any justification for the measures being taken, because the measures cause damage to many millions of people, as opposed to the comparitvely miniscule number of people who would become actually impacted by an overwhelmed NHS. Even if that does happen (patients presenting but unable to be treated because of low capacity) they can just move patients to other hospitals which are not so busy. The Nightingales have never been used, the screaming and shouting about overwhelmed hospitals is very much hypothetical anyway, it’s just not happening on the ground, which is why people are entering and documenting empty hospitals all over the country. There are perfectly sound ways of dealing with these issues that don’t involve inflicting needless carnage onto every person’s life. It’s bullshit, like everything covid related.
NY Times article from 2018 describing overwhelmed hospitals in 2018. No further destruction was necassary. Life carried on and no-one in the wider public even noticed. The logic of doing further damage on top of overwhelmed hospitals adds up to this: “Oh look there’s a car crash. Therefore I’d better go and burn down some buldings, to save lives.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/03/world/europe/uk-national-health-service.html
Case closed. There is no justification for this based on either mortality rates or hospitalisations, which are the weak defences put forward by the traitors in Westminster and their corrupt scientists to justify their criminal behaviour and make them feel important in their big contrived moment. These arguments cannot be defeated. But don’t expect any Brits to listen, because they are in a deep trance and they are born fascists who are revelling in this madness. I am seeing calls for the Army to be brought in and vaccine saviour fantasies all over the shop. This is truly tragic and Orwellian in the extreme. Even the dance music community is getting behind the genociders in Westminster. Dance music used to be about freedom and peace. Now it’s dominated by a bunch of braindead fascist morons. It’s not looking good for freedom.at this moment in time
Even easier: Government can just authorise sceptics to photograph/video the covid hospital wards it claims is overwhelmed, strictly on an unannounced (surprise) basis. We only need a shot from the door.
Are the White Helmets in on this?
There aren’t any establishment White Helmets. Only the independent unallied voices can be given credibility .
Toby Young is another controlled oppo semi-insider .
toby the radical enemy of the state
what does he think of bechamp v liar germ theory louis?
what is his view on christopher bollyn and the 9 and 11 ritual
what you have to understand about us
we have are people everywhere
to give the perception that all opinion
is argued oxygenated and concluded in an amicable sporting fashion
anything else just is not cricket
is it toby
my life already
“Even the dance music community is getting behind the genociders in Westminster. Dance music used to be about freedom and peace. Now it’s dominated by a bunch of braindead fascist morons.”
At the risk of seems/being lazy by not doing my own research, could you tell us more about this phenomenon? Sounds very worrying.
Revered tech house DJs modelling masks and posting Orwellian messages saying “Don’t Kill Granny” and lambasting people who organise and attend free parties because they’re not obeying the rules, having lived their entire lives in the most exorbitant, debauched manner and building their rep on the fact they were part and parcel of the illegal rave/warehouse party scene.Promoting government propaganda like the message that everything will be back to normal when the vaccine arrives and normalising the coercion of the population into taking experimental untested medicine. John Digweed posting DJ sets which open up with government voiceovers demanding people wear masks. Dance music magasines running interviews with events and festival organisers who can’t wait for the vaccine so we can get back to normal. Ibizan resident Djs totally on board with the fascism………..the list goes on
Techno DJs believing every word that comes out of Matt Hancock’s mouth…… quite a few of these. They are also running their own branded masks, getting busy with the disaster capitalism. People who should know better, quite honestly. I guess some of them read the Guardian and are too dumb to figure out that it’s not what they think it is and still believe it to be a left wing rag.
The Digweed set actually encourages people to get a test and speaks of an “INVISIBLE ENEMY”, over the intro song to his show. It’s a US voice. We have well and truly entered the twilight zone
And of course the fact that this is an agenda which is set to destroy their culture forever is completely lost on them
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/nigel-farage-calls-for-tony-blair-to-become-uks-vaccination-tsar/05/01/
https://twitter.com/InstituteGC/status/1346733632594055168
Twitter link is to The Tony Blair Institute headed up by Tony Blair. They are busy rolling up their sleeves to get the vaccine “into peoples’ arms” and “get the jab done”
We have entered the twilight zone
Tony Blair is deeply unpopular in the UK; less so abroad I think. Here’s a poll from 2017 which gave him 21% favourable, 72% unfavourable ratings: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/tony-blair-jeremy-corbyn-unpopular-labour-party-general-election-a7721561.html I’m surprised that the favourable ratings are even that high, actually.
He made the tactical mistake of joining in a foreign war of choice with a US Republican government, for which the UK media never forgave him. When such wars were initiated by US Democrats the media were fine with it.
A definition of Tony Blair: New term: Individiot: A uniquely stupid individual.
https://worldchangebrief.webnode.com
BREAKING: The Italian Job or “Italygate” Gamechanger Elusive Election Steal Cyber Proof Found/ Developing Story
There have been 200 000 ducks culled at 61 foyers of contamination, mostly in Landes, in France, with another 400 000 condemned.
According to AFP (reported in France Soir and Sud Ouest)100 000 ducks were killed within the foyers de contamination and 104 000 have been killed by way of prevention, as are the remaining 400 000. The areas of prevention are 3km around each foyer and includes all birds with webbed feet and chickens. The foyers of contamination have been identified since 1st Jan.
The article goes on to say that the bird flu is not transmissible to humans but that the cull is scientifically shown to be absolutely necessary.
The Conseil d’Etat has also issued a series of draconian decrees recently which have severe impact on civil liberties in the name of state and global security. Essentially, anyone can become a political, religious or health prisoner in France now.
Anyone who reads French can find out what’s going on at France Soir. It’s very frightening.
Would you be able to provide a link? As I live in France and have relatives who are farmers…so looking to know more.
Here it is : https://www.francesoir.fr/amp/article/actualites-france/grippe-aviaire-des-centaines-de-milliers-de-canards-abattus-ou-en-passe-de-letre-0
Thanks!
Oops, sorry Chris, I replied before I scrolled down.
If you just search for France Soir, James, you will find it…until they suppress the journal.
Here is the link for the most recent article about the duck cull. I hope it works. There’s lots more info on the site.
https://www.francesoir.fr/actualites-france/grippe-aviaire-des-centaines-de-milliers-de-canards-abattus-ou-en-passe-de-letre
i just see on one of the news web sites that Germany is busy killing off the poultry as well….. same reason……..have we all gone totally nuts…….
It would be interesting to see these ‘foyers de contamination/zones’ on a map. Les Landes are in the Southwest, Atlantic coast. I wonder if they have given any thought to the geographical aspects of bird migration…or have they just targeted the areas of greatest farming.
Shouldn’t be raising animals for food anyway.
Another severe adverse reaction to COVID related experimental bioagents wrongly called vaccines with likely long term effects.
RT:
(Dr) Karla Cecilia Perez was left partially paralyzed in her arms and legs mere hours after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech jab on December 30 and was immediately placed in the intensive care unit of the hospital in Coahuila, in Nuevo Leon state. She also presented difficulties with speaking, according to media reports.
She experienced a number of seizures in addition to skin rash, weakness, and breathing difficulties all within half an hour of receiving the vaccine. She has since been preliminarily diagnosed with encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord).
Perez is now in stable condition and is no longer experiencing seizures, but her family has called for additional testing to examine potentially hidden side effects of the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine..
Interesting attitude of “family” who does not think the event was related to experimental vaccination just few hours before but rather to undiagnosed allergy to.. may be PEG?
someone tells the family that extreme allergic reactions are top listed severe adverse reactions to experimental COVID vaccines.
Media suddenly discovers that death happens for all reasons and all causes not only COVID. But still they refuse to accepts deaths or severe adverse reactions caused or triggered by corporate vaccines.
And in Portugal a healthy 41 yr old health care worker died 2 days after receiving vaccine. See Childrenshealthdefense.org
The vaccine and PEG are not two different things, although you can find PEG in other products, including ultrasound gel. Children’s Health Defense has looked into the problem of PEG in these experimental medications that they are calling vaccines.
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-55433318
Kfc is bringing out a gaming console with a heater bucket to keep your plastic chicken warm whilst you play. This is vitally important as we need more innovative ideas to escape reality with and keep the absurdity of this life inclining up hill or head first off a cliff
Salmonella tastes much better warm.
E. coli and C. difficile are acquired tastes.
There’s a story here of a gamer who sat playing for so long that he developed DVT and the clot migrated, killing him before anybody noticed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VY-k_YVkRKs
Mandatory vaccinations, masks, culling the animals, subjecting you to GMOs and unlisted chemical additives, keeping you indoors with illegal lockdowns and curfews is just the beginning of the dystopian biometric surveillance state:
What is the Internet of Bodies (IoB)?
“RAND defines the IoB as “a growing industry of devices that monitor the human body, collect health and other personal information, and transmit that data over the Internet.” In order to qualify as an IoB device, the technology must:
~ contain software or computing capabilities.
~ be able to communicate with an Internet-connected device or network.
An IoB device must also satisfy one or both of the following:
~ collect person-generated health or biometric data.
~ be able to alter the human body’s function. “
https://truthunmuted.org/the-internet-of-bodies/
What’s the alternative? We all know the problem quite well but I am hearing no real counter action?
First thing is to open up a channel of communication offline. I wear file cards pinned to my shirt that say things like: End the Lockdown. PCR Test is Fraud.
Are You Awake Too About Covid Exaggeration? See This Link for Covid Truth
I pass out flyers. I pin them to trees. People need encouragement to speak out, and YOU can supply it. It cancels the mask; I’ve met some great people!
I think you’re very right about this.
This is gonna be a long fight. The zombies people have become need to be sucked out of the virtual world and brought back to life. If that’s possible.
Personal contact is a whole different experience. I’m a musician and I can tell you that although people are saturated with music, when they see a person perform, it’s a different ballgame.
Another analogy would be having sex with an actual person as opposed to watching porn.
Me too, I deliver leaflets containing a short statement with websites and Drs and scientists names that are speaking out. It’s no use preaching to the choir on the alternate media, we need a low tech hands on approach to get the message out to the wider community.
There’s an awful high rate of turnover for guards at the site I work at (as a guard). On the other hand, they come in covid dumb, and, often, leave covid aware because I am all over it. Two nights ago I was greeted by a new guard with a turban and a scarf around his mouth. I eventually asked him if that was for the virus. He sheepishly said yes. So I queried him, asking him basic questions about covid 19. He could not answer one question. At that point I asserted that I am informed, that you can’t write over a 100 blog posts about covid and not be informed (and I showed him my blog) and I told him that there’s no covid 19 disease and I gave him details. He took his scarf off, which doesn’t usually happen. In my experience, Even when people I’m talking to say they agree with me and nod in agreement and so on, they keep the mask on and above the nose. So this was refreshing. And tonight, my second night working with this new guard, a young man, he mentioned that he passed on what I told him to his friends who all said that I was right.
I’m very grateful that there are people like you who can communicate to people like that. I’m so full of fear that I can hardly talk to anyone, and just gibber inarticulately.
Keep it simple. Memorize a few basics. People don’t even know those. They just know ‘virus’ and ‘bad’. Ask them what they know. They’ll have almost nothing to say. Then just go over those few basics and suggest that you’re informed and then make the point that as an informed person, you’re saying that there is no pandemic. Take it from there.
*I see that I’ve stopped receiving notices from OG about responses to my comments. Interesting. This could have been the one time I forgot to set the bell to notify, but I don’t know. I don’t think so.
At this point? Become ungovernable. Get in touch with friends and family and neighbors, develop methods for commerce and survival outside the system… Basically agorism.
I say this as advice I am incapable of following myself – I live in a small space in a big city amd am not wealthy enough to realistically leave, but frankly that’s the only answer I see. Folks need to start working on the foundations of a counter economy and society that doesn’t rely (as much) on that which our rulers control completely (IE utilities).
It’s a long shot but what else is there? The notion that things can be improved via political means (activism, voting, etc) is a lost cause, and only useful insofar as it wakes people up. But even that may be a lost cause, and what’s left is for the people who know better to really start developing black markets, networks, skills…
There is no viable peaceful alternative other than the implementation of a parallel common law court system with enough people involved to take lawful action against the corrupt politicians and their advisors that have committed fraud and other crimes against the people.
Those who are unfortunate to take the nano carrier vaccine by Moderna will have a very dystopian future awaiting that is, providing they get passed any of its potential short or long term adverse effects.
These things are already turning up….a friend of mine has something that is all hooked up and she claims can monitor her health and heal here and incidentally anyone else by remote distance healing…she is quite impressed by this magic device…the makers apparently claim to realign ones bio rhythms to make us right…roll on neptune in Pisces..we are likely to believe just about anything…and as a dr friend tells me, believing is half the battle in medicine….even the drs have to believe in the magic of their drugs much of the time…
I just keep hoping the world won’t be completely nuts before I get to depart it..
the iPhone smartphone measures your bio rhythm
can tell how many steps you done to what heat you have been during the day and so much more.
That’s an interesting site. I’ve bookmarked the above article and another, as well as the site. I’ll check it out. They are really on top of the covid hoax. It saddens me to see how some sites that I used to think of as progressive ignoring covid. That’s like ignoring Hitler as his troops roll over your border.
If we are serious about saving the environment, no-one should eat or drink anything anymore. come on folks we can do this.
I will try and eat my own head without cutlery or a napkin on.
Perhaps she is more to be pitied than mocked, but I admit that if someone taped a photo of a frowny-faced Greta Thunberg on my refrigerator I might be able to accomplish this. 😉
foot and mouth virus from pirbright who also have patents and connections with crown and gates foundation
The local rec center by me is now mandating that everybody wear a face mask AT ALL TIMES in the building. That means, in the pool and while exercising.
Dangerous times when people will willingly comply with such unbelievably counter-intuitive and damaging ‘mandates’.
To be fair the small businesses that comply with every order are sort of to blame for being herd
To be fair, they are intimidated by the requirements of survival into doing so.
Perhaps. But there’s being forced to comply and then getting into it. We don’t see bosses, usually, in big chain stores, but we do see the covid cool employees who cite company policy while telling you to pull your mask up over your nose. That was my experience more than once. I sense a boss behind those employees who is also getting into covid 19.
That’s been going on for months here. At first you could not use locker rooms or showers. Not sure now.
Many places you have to do temp check before entering.
Most pools you need the mask until you get into the pool (I would be extremely surprised if one is required to wear IN the pool. That’s a huge safety no-no. But in some places you have to wear them if you are teaching swim)
I was desperate to start working out again so almost joined a gym. I was even willing to wear the mask through the door. Found one place where you did not have to wear the mask while doing cardio (isn’t that nice?). But of course while you were doing weights.
I thought it over and just couldn’t do it.
I then researched all the pools in the area. The new thing with pools is that you have to make a reservation for a lane anywhere between 24 – 72 hours ahead of time. I gave it a try but when I logged on at 10 AM to do a 10AM the next day and it was already filled I thought “nah”.
So, it’s running outdoors and weight work in the maskless privacy of my own home.
This is small potatoes compared to nursing home-confined folk who haven’t seen friends or loved ones in months, worse yet, those who have died alone.
I was in a public restroom and there was a sign stating “Keep your mask on.” This was not a multiple stall place, just one person at a time. Very creepy.
And the hits just keep on comin’
It’s a simple way to cause people to collapse (during significant physical activity) and make those overwhelmed hospitals a reality.
All seem to owned by the same ethnic group too…
Plus the bbc, channel4, and the other one, and just about all mainstream media need to get the colon treatment.
We, the people, need to close down these gov’t propaganda units posing as MSM.
So it looks like the UK is just about to be importing a lot of American chicken. Because of an ‘emergency’. Thank you my American friend for slagging-off the EU as you tell us about our loss of chickens, before we buy your poisonous poultry. All smells bad including the messenger.
I doubt it’s the US govt. slaughtering your chickens.
It’s chicken fed on glyphosate. How bad can that be?
If your opinion of US chicken is based on UK media reports and the “chlorinated chicken” mis-info you may need to re-evaluate
lock downs prevent natural herd immunity
We know and they know that the lockdowns do not work, so it looks like they are making it so bad for people that they are forced to take the vaccine or stay locked up forever.
The aim must be to get everyone to take the vaccine not just those affected by the virus. So healthy people must take a risky vaccine to protect them from a virus which will not harm them. Freaky!
Off-Topic: This is a cracker of an article on the EU.
https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v43/n01/perry-anderson/ever-closer-union
it is paywall protected are you collecting names?
Interesting. What happens when you click on the link. I can see the whole article.
collecting names for what precisely?
Stay where you are: they are coming to explain it to you
there is no paywall.
Brexit has happened, so get over it, and talk about the many British problems you are now faced with and let the Europeans sort out their own lives, they are very good at it, unlike the British who are in the midst of destroying their own country.
A Remainder are we?!
Germany trashing their economy too, and France unable to vaccinate people. Oh, yeah EU works great!
I’m sure the french don’t mind not being vaccinated
God bless the French. More than half of them have told the vaxxers to fuck off.
I’m seeing a lot of ‘crazy number of sheep killed by 1 dog’ stories. Does anyone else smell bullshit here?
https://www.agriland.co.uk/farming-news/46-sheep-killed-by-dog-attack-on-suffolk-farm/
https://www.farminguk.com/news/dog-kills-30-sheep-in-cheshire-as-livestock-worrying-attacks-rise_57280.html
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-55545708
And all at small farms not the big supermarket providers! This entire hoax is by design so our corporate business overlords can make our choices for us.
I suspect this final lockdown in the UK is going to be the one where freedom is granted only by taking the vaccine. They really want this vaccine to be taken, god only knows what they have put in it.
Yes, but it won’t be freedom which is “granted” – it will be slavery.
And it will be more vaccines since the first one won’t work. Which is why they have a RT-PCR test in the first place. Once there’s a test, there’ll always be a mythical virus to test for, therefore the virus will never leave or dissipate, it will just eternally mutate which is the central part to the psy-op.
No matter how many people are sickened or die from vaccines or radiation or a combination of both, the mutating virus as the invisible enemy will always be blamed.
Yep.
If your health starts breaking down a few months after the vaccine, you will be a slave of the medical industry without any additional vaccine booster or update.
This should be the new political slogan of Western oligarch backed governments. “Slavery – For the many not the few”
War Is Peace.
Freedom Is Slavery.
Ignorance Is Strength.
There is either something in or something surrounding it. Is the vaccine a ritual used to bond the majority and exclude a minority? A social cleansing process to purge those who question power/science/authority? A means to simplfy a complicated reality, to provide a story?
Good point, Indeed, I have thought the same.
I have thought exactly the same. It doesn’t matter what “conspiracy” theory you think about, there is always a better alternative than the vaccine. Do you want to kill people? Then what about poisoning water and say that is because of “the virus”? Do you want to introduce a nanochip? What about doing it with other vaccines that are being used?
The ritual part makes a lot of sense, to be honest. It would also be a great way to track the proportion of people that believe in this scam (aka zombies or sheeps), or who are able to give up their freedom. In Spain, for example (where I am from), around 95% (obviously is not exact) of the people wear masks in every place, because it’s mandatory even if you are alone in the mountains (and believe me, many people wear it in this situation). But are they doing it because they are afraid of fines or because they are afraid of the virus? Tracking how many people get the vaccine they have an exact idea of the proportion I mentioned above. Of course it’s just a guess of a possible exaplanation!
I can only wonder if they are actually putting in something that simply does just keep generating rna so they can tests forever and as said more and more vaccines…none of it makes sense that healthy people would want a synthetic bit of rna placed in their bodies…it all gets into the territory of bizarre.
Would a PCR test for covid often/always be positive after the vaccine?
It’s positive whenever they want it to be positive. Disease has nothing to do with the PCR test. It is not a diagnostic tool–its own inventor, Kary Mullis, said so.
Correct re vaccine, final lockdown? I don’t think so.
This is the start of total medicalisation of society. Go to the WEF, every problem is solvable with another vaccine, and it’s worse from the WHO/UN
It isn’t going to be one vaccine it’s regular and multiple. Vaccine passports and totally reorganisation and controlled society.
What’s in it ? nothing good , God may know but he isn’t coming to help .
Isn’t it very strange how we are being told that the right-wing neoliberal, often fear mongers around immigration, pro-Brexit, anti-European, anti-left wing, TalkRadio, who are undoubtedly telling the truth about Covid, are being heralded as heroes of our civil liberties and are victims of censorship, following the actions of the equally neo-liberal google, which is essentially a CIA operation, who shut down their YouTube site.
How are we to read this? Are the champions of Neo-Nazi’s like Nigel Farage, our new heroes? I don’t think so. I am very suspicious when arms of the CIA, Google start telling me who my heroes are.
Don’t confuse “anti-European” with anti-EU.
Brexiteers love Europe but are wise to what the EU is all about.
Hmmm not really most of my leave voting family do have a hatred for Europe not just the EU. Same for the old blokes who stand outside blyth Woolworths talking non stop about Europe and how much they hate both the EU and Europeans because they’re british and that makes them automatically gods gift to the planet
Talkradio is With Julia Hartley brewer and dan fucking Wooton is just the daily express on air. And while they are almost on the money with covid being nonsense (they’ve never ever actually said it’s a hoax or anything) they are for british maniacs who think China unleashed the virus to install communism which would be great if it were true
I heard today about the arrival of home test PCR kits. A fascinating proposition. Look here:
https://www.better2know.co.uk/shop/products/home-testing-kits/covid-19-test
But I recall Michael Yeadon’s talk about PCR:
https://lockdownsceptics.org/the-pcr-false-positive-pseudo-epidemic/
Dr Yeadon notes, “PCR is a quite remarkable technique” but has notable limitations”, one being, “its propensity to suffer from contamination, and the integrity of a PCR is very easily destroyed by invisible levels of contamination even in the hands of an expert, working alone and on a small handful of samples.”
Dr Yeadon then notes that the PCR testing moved from trustworthy experienced labs to “newly-established large, private labs and most of their current staff are far less experienced than those in the NHS labs” and delivers a damning report on one such lab at Milton Keynes which evidenced “lack of thought that went into minimising the risk of contamination of the COVID-19 PCR Assay”.
So I am intrigued as to how PCR test technology has presumably advanced to the point where the punters can swab themselves and obtain reliable results.
PCR is not a remarkable technique.
PCR is a research tool. It’s use is severely limited.
Anyone who claims it can be used to diagnose any illness, condition or infection is a fraud. And I don’t care how many prefixes they have or how many degrees they got at the universities who are part of this virus scam.
Yet again, you are pushing “the virus is real” myth.
I don’t think this reference to Yeadon was pushing the virus narrative. It was yet another explanation of why the pcr laboratory tool should not have been used to propagate this plandemic. Unless I am mistaken Yeadon has been very vocal about this
And I’m not a scientist but I think, at least at its inception, it was considered quite remarkable.
What has the invention of PCR as a research tool got to do with the misuse of it to diagnose fictional diseases with all encompassing vague symptoms that cannot be diagnosed by doctors, but only diagnosed with a fraudulent test from the imaginary construct of viruses and transmissible pathogens?
You are purposefully misinterpreting my comment.
This operation was planned years in advance and those tests and the reagents were manufactured pre-pandemic.
And Kary Mullis’ genius and the misuse of his research tool are two separate issues. Do not conflate them.
OK, well, I did not, and DO NOT EVER misinterpret ANYONE’s comment purposely.
If I misinterpreted, fine. I misinterpreted. I did not denigrate.
And I think you misinterpreted my reply.
So I guess we’re even.
And I will conflate anything I want. You’re not the boss of me.
Conflate away. Continue to be disingenuous because that’s the only purpose I can see for conflation. It was purposeful mischaracterization from the minute you started to type because your intention was to mitigate George or Yeadon’s words. You implied I misunderstood their intent.
I don’t need you to explain, excuse or clarify what either George or Yeadon wrote. How condescending.
You can drop the faux indignation. Come at me with facts, not opinions.
I have the book “Making PCR” by Paul Rabinow, and “Dancing Naked in the Mind Field” by Kary Mullis. I’m quite comfortable discussing the polymerase chain reaction or any other scientific technique.
Perhaps you can explain how PCR can determine a viral infection, can diagnose illness or determine the presence of a virus since these “viruses” cannot be isolated and purified?
In his video, Yeadon claims the following: Coronaviruses exist and the virus is real. A large sector of the population already had immunity to Coronaviruses. And the RT-PCR tests could be detecting previous Coronavirus infection or exposure, possibly explaining the asymptomatic positive test results. He claims because the mortality rate dropped after the Spring lockdown spike, that shows that “the virus” has already run its course.
But if the alleged “virus” was never isolated and purified how can the virologists, health departments or governments know the virus even exists? They cannot. The genome of the alleged virus was sequenced using a software program. That is a scientifically invalid method for proving the existence of a virus or for determination of this computer generated entity as the cause of any illness, or mortality increase, because those stats were generated through fraudulent tests.
Yeadon cannot have it both ways.
Either the test is valid and scientists have proven the existence of a new virus or the test is invalid and therefore no new virus or mortality or infection rate can be gleaned from the use of the invalid PCR test.
A PCR test was constructed from a computer program using Next Generation Sequencing and the tests were manufactured and distributed pre-pandemic, which proves fraud and intent to commit fraud.
Governments cannot test for viruses using PCR since viruses can never be isolated and purified according to these virologists. Which also makes all the supposed genomes and the taxonomy of viruses in databases, equally fraudulent.
Virologists claim these viruses can only be discovered and/or replicate in poisoned monkey kidney cells, by starving and poisoning the cells with no scientific controls. Does that seem like science? Or fraud?
Yeadon’s deflection that the UK government opened up labs that were staffed with new recruits who may not be qualified to run these tests without possible contamination, provides the government and corrupt officials with legal disclaimers by implying overzealousness and incompetence, rather than the purposeful perpetuation of fraud, illegal emergency laws and lockdowns, iatrogenic mass murder through the widespread use of mechanical ventilators and DNR orders in hospitals and age care homes.
This is very serious. Governments are passing laws to seize people, force test them with a fraudulent test and lock them in quarantine camps. It won’t be too long before healthy people are being executed by vaccine and their assets and children seized through fraudulent and forced medical intervention.
In Dancing Naked in the Mind Field; Chapter 11, ‘What Happened to the Scientific Method’, Mullis writes “Most people can’t see the simple things and the simple things are always the most important.”
The virus lie and the myth of contagion needs to be exposed.
I’m not a ‘scientist’ either, but I am “scientifically literate”, to borrow a phrase from another article here today.
My recollection of this is different. I don’t remember PCR ever being considered ‘quite remarkable’ by anybody except the parasitic class of people who have infested all of our western governments today.
Yeadon at least sticks to established science. But Yeadon has embraced Rockefeller health care ideology, which like Christmas – based on facts but spun seriously into a fantasy that does not correspond to reality – is laden with errors.
This Covid-19 home test requires a combined nose/throat swab sample to be collected and sent back to our accredited UK laboratory for testing.
cut open some okra; the slime contained therein will easily pass for snot.
video yourself sampling the okra slime with the test swab, for future reference.
mail off the sample to the testing centre.
await results. publicize them, if interesting.
It will say congratulations you’re pregnant.
PCR test stands for Programed for Correct Response.
Indeed.
https://youtu.be/EyrQYgwdo9M
My immediate thought yep another way to get even more DNA collected…
No doubt the official Green movements – the XRs and their chums – are collating evidence on this right now and will errupt in a wave of protests against it…. any minute now…
they’re coordinating their actions with the establishment “left”, for maximum effect.
This is the start of it. Soros, stay well clear of Open Democracy, wants everyone in a communal group, so he pretends the elite have a socialist plan. In a way they do. It will make everyone equal in that to survive they will have to do unmentionable things. There will be a restriction on food supply – as witnessed in the video, seeds will be sterile after a first flowering, and they will be the ones in control of the living seed banks. Stock up now on your seeds.
It is not funny and they are really going for it head on. I have a friend with a young family who is desperately worried about the future, for her and hers. I tell her to stay positive because there are a lot of scientists, doctors and academics fighting this war on society. When the exodus comes, and I think town-dwellers like me and her are vulnerable, we need to go as a group – the bigger the better. But we need to be planning now – not tomorrow.
As things stand the elite is vulnerable. Look what happened to Jimmy Savile and Jeffrey Epstein! The most important target has to be the police and armed forces. If you know people in these industries gently talk to them, Show them articles. Nearly all coups come about when the armed forces lead a rebellion against established leaders. We need them convincing. We need them on our side.Carrier pigeons might be useful if Defra doesn’t get to them first.
Our biggest problem is reliance on electronic communication. Solution anybody?
Human communication – from thinking, to speech to external systems of information across time and distance has moved from Communioned being to a developing ‘consciousness’ that thinks itself the pinnacle of ascent when actually a product of Self-alienation, and dissociation to a virtually projected avatar in a screen ‘reality’.
There is a basis for say in all communication is electric – and that all awareness of existence is an electrically mediated experience.
The problem is of a fragmentation of polarised and polarising ‘identities’, and the undoing of this is a result of a resonance with that which identifies us truly.
Within the covid challenge notice the recognition of the need for true witnesses that goes beyond our ‘conditioned’ identity. This – for me at least – is far more that the enemy of my enemy is my ally. The situation is refining my discernment of what really matters.
I see some trying to double down in ‘control’ as a deeper dissociation and displacement to a much tighter constriction of denials mitigated in fantasy diversions.
Living our own willingness to release the problem rather than feed it, grows a consciousness from a new place. many are set in hate, rage and grief, but at some point we realise that we are the ones that are suffering toxic feelings – not those we might project them onto.
Drama and conflict can become an addictive personality of ‘role fulfilment’ and addicts seek social support groups.
Those who have lived through the pain and depravity of addictions or simply broken from the social mask of normality to have to find who and what life is in their own direct appreciation have a strength and compassion that supports passing through change and challenge rather than protecting and evading it in ‘solutions’ that actually propagate the problem in more insidious forms.
Laser and quantum communication bypass electricity. If Earth is alive, it is far more than electricity.
You are thinking in the closed circuit.
Of course Aware Existence is far more than electricity.
Resonance is at the heart of Communication.
Our biggest problem is reliance on electronic communication. Solution anybody?
https://www.gpg4win.org/about.html
Thanks THX-1154,
That is the problem. communication.
We know we have to unite and fight but organising is the hardest part.
We need a target date and everyone opposed to the tyranny go out and do absolutely anything you can think to do. Walk, run, sit in a park, mass supermarket and essential shop visits, drive, fill the roads & car parks.
It needs to be before the end of the current lockdown.
Be prepared, plan what your going to do and wait for the date.
Masses doing that will break the hold.
See you all there.
Let me know the date.
“ This is the start of it. Soros, stay well clear of Open Democracy, wants everyone in a communal group, so he pretends the elite have a socialist plan.” Number 1) Bollocks
Number 2) what is socialism?
The Police/security forces will be bought. They will maintain their perks/incomes/pensions while others are suffering. They will fight to retain their position until/if things get so bad they become personally exposed.
Savile died then a load of dirty washing was hung on him. None as in none of the high up perps was uncovered. May saw to that.
Epstein was in the blackmail/coercion business (amongst other things) he’s back in the Promised Land , if you think he’s dead you haven’t been paying attention.
I still say that lawyers should go after tv station chiefs. Imagine the repercussions from a court case where one or more of those scum get nailed! Remember, People have made tv their God. Ergo…
If the essentials for immediate life, including water and basic food, run out, how many days or weeks will pass before the mobs reach the underground shelters, yatchs or remote islands of the elite?
There’s no need to “gas” animals. They can just expose them to radiation.
The military has the capability to target people and animals using satellites and ground transmitters by subjecting them to frequencies within the 5g spectrum causing detrimental and deadly results:
Barrie Trower on 5G | The Genocidal Nature of Non-Ionising Radiation
“In this essential Exeter Phoenix talk by microwave weaponry expert, Barrie Trower, he diligently exposes the plethora of peer-reviewed empirical studies, which prove that all wireless technology causes non-ionising radiation sickness, which often results in flu-like symptoms and sometimes in death.”
“Microwave – and other forms of electromagnetic – radiation are major (but conveniently disregarded, ignored, and overlooked) factors in many modern unexplained disease states. Insomnia, anxiety, vision problems, swollen lymph, headaches, extreme thirst, night sweats, fatigue, memory and concentration problems, muscle pain, weakened immunity, allergies, heart problems, and intestinal disturbances are all symptoms found in a disease process the Russians described in the 70’s as Microwave Sickness.“
SMART – Secret Militarized Armaments in Residential Technologies.
Very difficult too explain to people that have a smart phone or iphone and especially the real dummies who wear the iPhone on there main mediran (arm) when jogging looking rea;ly hipster n cool in Lycra and mr motivator pants
I cant feel it!!! they say
Once they see the reading on the cornet 88t plus(measuring device) it soon shakes them for a hour or 2)
they are genetically modifying people with theses death devices and they cant even feel it. heart breaking seeing children with them
Bs19 started a long long long time ago
Lol … Yet they are probably on at least one medication for anxiety or depression, take ambien or drink a glass of wine or two to get to sleep.
https://www.emfscientist.org/
As you can tell there appears to be a D notice on the discussion of Covid & 5G together.
Because Covid19 is so obviously the coverup. Not just now, but in years to come.
That’s why I am suspicious of those proclaiming there are no debilitating health effects from millimeter waves or that the outbreak of the alleged virus has nothing to do with 5g when the symptoms from radiation illness are identical to Covid19.
This paper calculates the probability of the connection between Covid19 and 5g, based on the correlation of cases and demographics of the 5g rollout:
http://radiationdangers.com/5g/study-shows-direct-correlation-between-5g-networks-and-coronavirus-outbreaks-2/
Ah, but the gas is ready and waiting to go right now.
We haven’t installed enough wireless technological transmitters and amplifiers yet.
Is it low-dose sarin?
I’ve been getting that weird sound that’s not a sound, in my head, a lot lately. Fortunately, whatever it is it doesn’t cause me to throw up or anything. It just seriously alarms me. I feel like I’m being watched when that happens. I think that we’ve all experienced that radio frequency thing now and then, but lately I’ve been experiencing it a lot and they’ve been intense, sort of deafening, episodes.
Or maybe I’ve got a brain tumour. Oh, wait, I do have a brain tumour, lol! (It’s benign.) If it’s my brain tumour going wonky, I just hope that I get those super powers like John Travolta’s character got in “Phenomenon.” That was a great flick by the way.
Consider getting a doctor to wash out any ear wax.
crippling destruction of the food industry.
creating shortages
remember ukrainia long ago, the irish famine remember churchills works in aftrica and india
vaccinate the chickens feed them themselves,human and any other waste corpse heavy metals toxins
the chickens get ill so slaughter
in the early days of vaccines many of the foot and mouth hot spots where near vaccine plants
slaughter all satanic
do you really think tory blairs mountains of burning cows was natural or needed
ritual
luceferaise
The bank of england cartel backed Cromwell was the start of the slaughter of the us Irish
Then the bank decided they wanted the Irish wiped out and get rid of our language and anglicized our names and after the genocide in 1847 the ROTHSCHILD gave a loan of 10 million pound to the starved Irish to enslave us ad infinitum
BOE 1691.
Cromwell?!
The English and Many Scots have a lot to answer for for there genocidal ways in Ireland but we are just thick paddy’s terrorists who picked on those poor wee Brits when they came to save us in the year of 69! I love popping that bubble for people who get there history from bourgeois documentaries.
They’ll be in the phone book, no doubt, so why don’t you call chicken farmers up and ask them and then report your findings, instead of reporting rumour, and appealing for more.
Ice Age Farmer is a reputable reporter and an expert in his own right The Corporatist Media presstitutes have no-one of his calibre.
You mean this Christian Westbrook?
https://www.linkedin.com/in/cwestbrook
Christian Westbrook
Director of Engineering, Opower/Oracle Utilities
Opower
Rice University
San Francisco Bay Area
Sorry but it doesn’t work like that.
The meat industry has been under attack for years. Independent suppliers are particularly isolated and exposed to hate campaigns so they tend to keep their heads down.
If they have a disease “outbreak” they won’t broadcast the fact because it impacts on their perceived future reputation in the chain.
local marts are open but no personal attendance is allowed so another avenue of human interaction and news spreading is closed.
I hate to keep adding to the gloom but the foot and mouth “outbreak” was a total scam.
It was a deliberate policy agenda to reduce the dairy and pig industries in the UK . These industries were then relocated in the new EU countries particularly Poland (and to reduce competition for the Irish dairy industry)
There is a lot to this story but that’s basically it.
The compensation was paid by the EU from an internal fund set up for this purpose.
The same M.O.is being applied to the poultry industry now. The ministry set up various zones around an “outbreak” and livestock are killed depending on where they are in that system regardless of whether they are “infected” or not. With the lockdowns it is particularly hard to find out what is going on unless one is directly involved. No one advertises the fact.
The most frightening thing about the f&m thing was how whole herds/flocks could be executed and 50yards away over the wall or hedge life carried on oblivious to it. It was easy to see how massacres could take place and no one would know.
This may seem anecdotal but I have first hand experience of all this and my distrust of politicians/experts really crystallised at this time, oh and 9/11.
”….to reduce the dairy and pig industries in the UK ”
Did it have that affect? is all our pork and milk and cheece from Poland now? I doubt it.
I stand by what I wrote .
Reducing the UK share of the EU dairy and pork industries meant they could transfer that work to another country.
Personally I know many farmers who didn’t return to either business, and by the way tanks of Polish milk make their way into UK farm certified fresh milk and dairy products, also powered products. Just like the South American and Central Asian “beef” that is processed through Ireland and sold as a premium product under the Irish beef fag , ditto Scottish beef .
If you want another example of similar EU funded mayhem, go to talk to farmers particularly on the Greek mainland who were weaned off tobacco in the 80’s and into crops like tomatoes etc. Now most of this produce is coming in from Romania ,the Greek farmers are now out of work and the country has to import basic foods. This isn’t economics it’s grand scale meddling by the technocratic elites in Euroland . Sound familiar?
Don’t forget frankenchicken now sold in Singapore – if I recall the country correctly.
Make way for Boris’s promised Biotech 4th Industrial Reich.
Exterminate the native stock and breed back better (sic).
Have you ever noticed how all those old animal rights exposés of cows and pigs being beaten by slaughter house workers etc have all dried up and it’s just small farms that don’t supply supermarkets that get picked on nowadays by the animal rights unwashed loonies.
Any reports about how many DEFRA officers have been treated for smashed in faces, knocked out teeth, dislocated joints, or broken limbs? Possibly for the gassing equipment being shoved up their ass or down their throat?
‘If we are not prepared to die for truth, we end up killing for lies’.
Who sed dat?
me
If we are not prepared to live for truth, we are dying for lies…
Making countries dependence on US food supplies and finance is a long established weapon in the history of US empire. Since the UK has, at least partially, cut itself off from the guaranteed food supplies from Europe. The UK might find themselves in a vulnerable position and victims of pressure from the US to import more.
Look out for more pressure to buy American food in the media, even glamorisation of American food. I’m not sure how much the UK has tied itself into the EU food safety standards, but I suspect they left open the possibilities of importing more US ‘poisoned’ food. We know the government scientists are part of the Covid scam to further US corporate interests, like Amazon, zoom, google. Pfizer etc… so I expect they will do it in the food industry as well.
The claim ‘EU good, US bad’ seems simplistic and needs lots of evidence to be credible.
How about 1/3 of the American population without decent healthcare, do you want more proof?
How about the fact that it isn’t possible to place a split hair between the degrees of corruption in all of them?
An honest appraisal of the ‘decency’ of the UK’s healthcare, for example, might yield some surprising results…
When everything is going to Hell, we really shouldn’t be wondering about which bit will burn the hottest… We should be counteracting the downward spiral with all our might.
Sorry son as bad as the EU are the Americans make the EU look like a virtue of sanity! Who is launching and at most of the wars taking place now including the secret shadow wars in Africa: AMERICA that war criminal cunt nation of idiots
They are also the only nation to use a nuclear device to kill populations – indeed twice. And that was just to show they not only could but would.
Many more times than that. You can look it up at verteranstoday.com, etc. Or look up the photos of deformed babies in Faluja, Iraq. Nuclear bombs/missiles are now small-scale. Or investigate “9/11”.
Wrong. Misleading and divisive.
This is NOT about America vs Europe.
This is a borderless and global operation managed by the militaries and governments of the world against their own populaces, to further the Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 protocols, using a branding front called The Great Reset to hasten the following protocols:
Depopulation, sterilization, mandatory vaccination, lockdowns, destruction of small businesses and corporations, robotics and automation replacing most jobs, AI and machine learning data collection of populations, curfews, travel restrictions, global governance, digital passports, Q codes for humans and animals, geotagging of all plant and animal life, carbon taxes, carbon credits, energy restrictions, humans as data storage devices and capital, biometric surveillance, digital currency, GMO consumption and deregulation, land, property and asset seizure of populations, forced UBI, social credit system and a Global Currency Reset.
This is organized and controlled under the umbrella of the IMF, BIS, World Bank, WEF, WHO and the United Nations, partnering with their 1,000+ publicly registered and traded transnational corporations, along with hundreds of NGOs owned and operated by the billionaire parasite class and central banking cartel.
Borderless in the sense that the US is trying to establish a more robust hegemony over the world, yes, but they are the only game ion town, with localised billionaire hoping to join in the looting of their own countries and their own populations. Look at Venezuela, the local millionaire provided an alternative president for the CIA to put in place so they could benefit from the US looting of their country, You are just making up children’s fairy stories until you read a history book. None of these organisation: have their own army or autonomy, The IMF, BIS, World Bank, WEF, WHO, they are all talking shops for the most powerful country in the world and their allies. You are delusional if you think they have power independently, it is a children’s fantasy.
But the ‘US’ has dropped it A, as the host by which the parasitic purpose ran the US centric phase. Are we seeing a pivot to the East – ie – the parasitic pivot to a fresh host?
I imagine a multipolar balance forming as a pull back from the death cult of monopolism. But just because I can imagine it does not mean it is visible to the psychopathic persistence of win-lose as the basis of Life on Earth.
The only superpower of this world is the money system. They have the US by the balls the same way they have the other countries. If not more so. Those organisations are tools of the money power, used to coordinate policy across national borders. Every government on Earth is terrified by this power. You cant defeat it with an army. You can’t defeat something you’re completely reliant upon.
Cowards won’t, can’t, daren’t face up to it.
Just name Isn’trael will you?
They are just a bridgehead into the worlds Oil and Gas reserves created by the money power in the late 1800’s. You can’t control the globe without controlling that.
I think it’s much more divided among traditional, historical lines of power, those who might think shifting tokens of currency around rather beneath them.
So you think Christianity and Monarchies are responsible for today’s drive toward a Global Government?
Because that really goes against the vast amount of evidence showing the opposite. If you look closely you’ll see the same M.O used time and time again to remove these ‘traditional power structures’ and make way for the money men. Behind every hungry, unwashed, pitchfork brandishing mob there were financiers with printing presses stoking the fires of discontent.
It is no different now with BLM and other malcontents. Nothing but a bunch of ignorant, angry, unwashed criminals doing the bidding of financial corporations and institutes that, should they ever read a history book, would reveal to them that these are the very same families and organisations that instituted slavery…….. Comical.
They fractured Christianity into a hundred denominations whilst financing all sides during the resulting wars, again by using the presses.
They killed or removed the Monarchists by war or revolution. The few remaining ones are totally subservient and do not orchestrate policies such as the Invasion of Iraq. They are figureheads. They get the nod when stocks are bout to rise and they profit off of other peoples misery in order to sustain their parasitic lifestyles quietly in the corner like spiders.
Europe’s most powerful banker profited handsomely during the Napoleonic wars, he who took for his symbol the red six pointed star with six equilateral triangles with sixty degree internal angles should tell anybody with half a brain who these people are and what their aims are.
The only epithet is Evil.
They now own the rights to print Dollars for interest on the backs of your children’s children until the inevitable day when we all become slaves.
They have removed the ability to self sustain and there are not many pieces left in this jigsaw.
“…until you read a history book…”
What, any history book?
Or just yours?
Hahahaha 9 dislikes one from I left the left who I think is british and the rest crying yanks who hate having there nation named as THEE BIGGEST THREAT TO MANKIND
The US is the most powerful country in the world. That’s country. It’s political leadership, in turn, takes its marching orders from the Stateless Transnational Capitalist Class.
funny how the sale pitch by the anti establishment elites scream,ing tax payer pays all this money to E>U In the last 2 years most of the products i buy have gone up big time.
So who did benefit for the monumental ritual.
The UK’s neoliberal, slash and burn policies will trash the value of the British currency, as they wreck the economy, so life will get more expensive for all as so much of the UK’s fresh produce is imported.
In order to get a platform to tell some truth these days, you are encouraged to push, or at least defend one or more of the USA’s cornerstone projects. These are the projects that the USA is using to loot others or ensure their economic, financial political hegemony over the west.
I was struck by how much Chris hedges and the left wing ‘squad’ push the Global Warming scam on behalf of the empire. If they didn’t, then you would never have heard of them, and they would be working in petrol stations or bars.
The main projects are: the War on communism, the War on drugs, the War on terror, Brexit, the War on carbon or as Macron declare days into the ‘pandemic, ‘the War on Covid’. In my view Signalling to the world that this is an American project to be taken seriously.
Add to those, the lesser projects: the historic moon landing hoax, the American dream, and the ongoing wars on countries that refuse to sign up to US financial hegemony like, China, Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Bolivia and Russia. If you want to sell truth, it must be used to give credence to one or some of the above lies (projects).
The only reason to disseminate ‘the truth’, which is now a commodity owned by the CIA, is to propel American hegemony. As we can see with Covid, the truth about the virus is being used to sell the alt-right who have absurdly become our ‘freedom fighters’, defenders of our civil liberties & free speech, because they are the only guys being allowed to critique the Covid measures and expose their fraud. Like a trojan horse they carry this truth whilst planting an entire plantation of neoliberal ideas in the minds of the unwitting listener and make heroes of the liars of the American neo-liberal project like Farage & Trump.
Possibly you may have the wrong end of the stick .
This is also happening in the USA and elsewhere. It’s another dimension to the ongoing agendas.
Meat production and consumption is to be made taboo in the new world we are being taken to.
They will start connecting livestock to “viral mutations” and risk to human health and use this new fear front to propel the meatless future.
This is why the Gates Foundation has been promoting meatless ‘meat’ for us peasants, or at least, the ones who survive to serve their digital masters.
https://thedailycoin.org/2020/04/29/bill-gates-worked-to-end-livestock-production-pushed-lab-grown-meat/
Your evidence for saying that is what?…….Do you think the Empire cares about the American people? they don’t even provide them with healthcare. This whole project is making US billionaires rich, that is all they care about. The USA is is being restructured into a feudal society.
Chris hedges is and always has been controlled opposition! And as for the “left wing squad” what you really mean is you’re a fan of jimmy dore and you only started to hate on AOC and co when HE decided to. I know of only one group of lefties who saw through her immediately: Tankies
Not heard anything . and i would usually hear, after foot and mouth every COW in u.k had to get a passport infact you could not sell a farm cow anywhere without a passport. and most weeks cows have to have a inspector / vets visit the farm and check that the cows dont have F+M (does this sound familiar)
most cows are constantly vaccinated.
I was also heart broken to see what they ate.its called feed.
Magical animals look how big there third eye is
just to remind you i am talking about cows not humans
If you really want to get excited check out how they vaccinate a cow. (up the nose)
respectfully i found Ice Age Farmer fear porn central
I’m sure there is something in this. But what I don’t expect the government to be doing anything about is the fact that the Food Standards Agency discovered that a lot of commercial free-range and organic chickens and duck eggs contain high levels of flame retardant chemicals. FRs are bio-accumulative, highly persistent and associated with a wide range of human illnesses, including cancer. They get into eggs via FR toxins deposited from the air on to the land, run-off from landfill (leaching out of old furniture mostly) and because chickens peck at the breeze blocks in their sheds which are often made of compacted fly ash stuffed with FRs, from incinerator waste. This is incinerators, by the way, that are actually filtering out FR toxins; many do not (illegally), hence the deposits from the surrounding air.
I know that Defra knows about this but they won’t act because flame retardants are massive business and linked to a whole host of environmental and human health scandals, including Grenfell Tower fire. If you search online you’ll find a number of studies about FRs in eggs (usually the brominated variety which are especially toxic) but most are outside the UK. Yet the UK situation is probably worse than most other countries mainly because our upholstered furniture contains far higher levels of FRs. This is because we have strict furniture flammability requirements (which don’t work – but that’s another story) that lead to manufacturers stuffing FRs into sofas and mattresses at around 45kgs per household, and as said these are not dealt with at end-life as they should be under the Stockholm Convention. The UK is signed up to this but flouts it.
Defra has bent over backwards to protect the chemical industry in this respect even slipping out a rule that furniture containing FRs that were legal at the time of purchase does not constitute hazardous waste under the Stockholm Convention – which is totally untrue: the Convention is clear that any FRs constitute hazardous waste (mainly on the grounds that most of them end up being banned for being toxic eventually).
Interesting. Thanks for the information. Covid 19 is a made up disease, and, like all (non existent) viruses and pandemics, it’s a (profitable) cover for the poisons that uncaring and too free neoliberal capitalists foist on the planet and all life on it. I’m not anti-chemical, but rather, I’m anti uncaring scammers. I do look forward to a future where people don’t need to go crazy with tech and chemicals.
We’ve got to do all in our power to stop an imaginary disease while the poisoning of all life on the planet, and (mental and spiritual) ruination of the world’s citizens, continues apace and police State governments allow it and all protect the predator/parasite class that’s mainly responsible for that destruction. It’s time for Armageddon.
My guess is the replacement Chickens will all be imported from the USA, it is just another looting of the UK, via CIA captured scientists.
So is the CIA alone responsible for all our woes, or do you blame the entire American nation? It seems wrong to demonise ordinary US workers, when the corporates own and control so many politicians. But I can fully agree with those saying that much of the US state apparatus is an irredeemably corrupt swamp bent on destroying democracy, freedom and any limits on its power, and which therefore urgently needs draining.
When he said drain the swamp what makes you think he was taking about his elites mates
after 4 years surely you must feel by now he actually talking about the usa general goy public
When you drain a swamp, you’re left with the dregs.
In any ‘democracy’ people must take blame for continuing to vote for the system.
At least the Soviet or Chinese could say we can’t do anything to stop it’ !
well said not like they did not have the information about just how dodgy they all was.
They Came: A Poem
First they came for the Chickens
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Chicken
Then they came for the Mice, Gerbils and Hamsters
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Mouse, Gerbil and Hamster
Then they came for the Kitties
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Kitty
Then they came for the Doggies
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Doggy
Then they came for me
And there was no one left to speak out for me.
Save the Straws!
~ Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman “Butch” Thornbooger
Controlling food, controlling travel, controlling what one sees and reads, controlling the climate, controlling humans, controlling everything. It’s all in the UN blurb and great for new taxes.
Starving, controlling, robbing, killing, profiteering, in quantity, is their business.
Controlled Starvation coming soon ?
This is worrying but not totally unexpected. Of course, only those who survive the vaccine cull will starve.
It is a looting not a genocide. Parasite don’t kill their host generally, or immediately.
Never has government appeared more like a deadly, giant parasite than it does now. No-one on a state salary has lost a single pay-check since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, many more people under 60 have died through suicide (because of being depressed or financially ruined by lockdown) than by Covid (reportedly less than 400). ‘We’ are most certainly NOT ‘in this together’.
It all depends what ‘This’ is.
The inference is a crisis but clearly those who concieve, define and run the crisis are in a different perspective to those who are worked by it or those who wake up to a deeper education from it.
Glad you mentioned vaccines. I suspect the COVID vaccine may cause something (not necessarily life-threatening) that might require us to be continually medicated in order to have a good quality of life. Not only would it be hugely profitable, but offers a means of control as well. Medications could be doled out only to people who go along with “the plan,” whatever that may be.
There’s been a dramatic increase in the number of vaccines given to children over the last 30 years or so and a simultaneous increase in medications taken by those children to help them deal with problems caused (at least partially) by vaccines. I’m not “anti-vaxx” and don’t think all vaccines are bad but they should be used only when absolutely necessary and not dumped into people excessively to gain profit. Taking too many vaccines (some with harmful additives) has been linked to an increase in auto-immune disorders, depression, anxiety, ADD/ADHD, asthma, allergies, etc., etc. Drug companies make a fortune off of medications used to treat those conditions.
HCQ and Ivermectin both stop covid very well and have ended mass fatalities in various nations. Taiwan (pop 23m on a small crowded island) has been using HCQ routinely throughout the pandemic, and has seen only 9 fatalities. Compare to lockdown UK, with one of the worst performing governments globally, and now referred to as ‘Plague Island’ by international media. Here, medical ‘experts’ continue to ban these very cheap, very safe life-saving drugs, which just happen to make risky but lucrative vaccines redundant. The fact that our leading advisors are very close to Bill Gates and big pharma may lie behind this insane ban, which is a fundamental element of the atrocity now being committed against the British people.
How can anyone know what stops covid when the tests used to identify the virus don’t work? How can you tell this or that drug stops covid when you can’t even tell the patient ever had covid at all? We suggest these stories are just back up of the official narrative in order to make even skeptics end up accepting there is a new dangerous pathogen.
Yes I agree. But adequate vit D levels allow whatever is being associated with sarscov2 or called covid19 disease – to be of little or no consequence. Along with some other conditions and modes of prevention or treatment.
I also notice anything that pays tribute to the god virus as part of its justification to exist.
The current Ivor Cummings shows the Japanese took up whatever the respiratory conditions that are associated with antibody tests – but with hardly any effect.
There is a new dangerous pathogen – called global reset 😉
A major detriment is stacking multiple vaccines into one shot – 6 in one case.
Not in Gaza. They’ve been on a restricted, by the Nazi Israelis, diet for a long time. The are allowed just enough nutrition to keep them alive, as they are slowly but surely murdered off into non existence (in this world).
Coming home to roost, just as Colour Revolution has come home to USA.
Yes, this is happening, but I do not know to what extent or the target group (SMEs) there is also rumours that they said pigs can get covid – expect more culling…
There is this. https://www.gov.uk/government/news/avian-influenza-bird-flu-national-prevention-zone-declared
In India also, https://twitter.com/i/events/1346379820930777096
Lots of tweets and personal messages. The chickens are in bloody lockdown too! https://twitter.com/search?q=defra%20chicken&src=typed_query
They always were. We just know better how they feel now.
For a long time I felt that what we do to animals (and other fellow humans) is coming back to us – in all kinds of ways that are not noticed – until a sudden slam of the door set in lockstep reveals the human stock.
But the focus of my vision is the inner life or better said – conscious participance in Life.
The prodigal son didn’t see the wasteland until he looked up and then saw within.
I have also heard these rumours, and I suspect there is a nugget of truth in them.
Keep me a breast of any updates.
chicken nugget..i like it 😉
Are you suggesting fowl play?
I’ll pop into my local Kentucky Fried Chicken later tonight and see if they know anything about it.
Is it still open?
Or a predictive programming for what to expect as ‘normal’.