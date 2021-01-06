Christmas Crossword: Solution, Winners and Prizes

Twelfth Night is here, and that means it’s time time to print the solution to our first ever Christmas Crossword, announce the winners and showcase their prizes.

Before all of that, first a note of thanks and good will in the New Year. We launched our first ever puzzle this Christmas because we felt people needed – and deserved – at least some distraction and joy over the holiday season.

The feedback we got was great, and we’re happy so many of you appreciated both the method and the motive.

Secondly, special mention and commisserations to 11 entries who were so close, but fell short by just a few letters. Doubtless you know who you are. Better luck next year!

Without further ado, here is the solved crossword in its entirety:

We are very excited to unveil our prizes…

Seven Limited Edition Off-Guardian Mugs, one for each of our 7 winners. In fact, the first seven in existence. Because facts really should be sacred, especially at tea time.

Congratulations to SAM, TERRY, MARK, JAMES, SARAH, PHIL & SIMON, and a happy new year to everyone who took part!