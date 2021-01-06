Jan 6, 2021
11

Christmas Crossword: Solution, Winners and Prizes

Editor

Twelfth Night is here, and that means it’s time time to print the solution to our first ever Christmas Crossword, announce the winners and showcase their prizes.

Before all of that, first a note of thanks and good will in the New Year. We launched our first ever puzzle this Christmas because we felt people needed – and deserved – at least some distraction and joy over the holiday season.

The feedback we got was great, and we’re happy so many of you appreciated both the method and the motive.

Secondly, special mention and commisserations to 11 entries who were so close, but fell short by just a few letters. Doubtless you know who you are. Better luck next year!

Without further ado, here is the solved crossword in its entirety:

We are very excited to unveil our prizes…

Seven Limited Edition Off-Guardian Mugs, one for each of our 7 winners. In fact, the first seven in existence. Because facts really should be sacred, especially at tea time.

Congratulations to SAM, TERRY, MARK, JAMES, SARAH, PHIL & SIMON, and a happy new year to everyone who took part!

Sarah
Sarah
Jan 7, 2021 12:46 AM

Yay! Thank you offG. I look forward to a sacred, factual cup of tea xxx

Voz 0db
Voz 0db
Jan 6, 2021 9:33 PM

Why 7?

TheseGo2Eleven
TheseGo2Eleven
Sid
Sid
Panto season
Panto season
Jan 6, 2021 8:23 PM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNQRGohdW9Y

coup or pantomime?

Sid
Sid
Jan 6, 2021 8:05 PM

Look forward to drinking from it!

fritzi Cohen
fritzi Cohen
Jan 6, 2021 7:38 PM

how can we buy a mug?

Phil McAvertie
Phil McAvertie
Gwyn
Gwyn
Jan 6, 2021 7:21 PM

I solved a paltry 8 of the clues. Do I get an Off-G thimble as a prize?

Superbuggg
Superbuggg
Jan 6, 2021 6:43 PM

Me a dislexic mug! Crosswords I only ever have with Mrs Superbuggg in the month of Gay!

Loverat
Loverat
Jan 6, 2021 6:18 PM

Great idea. I collect mugs – my favourite in my collection is 21st century wire, I picked up at an event. But my brain is not wired up for crosswords.

I’m sure Off G will do another competition – perhaps at Easter, Mastermind style, on a specialised subject.

