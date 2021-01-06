As always at times of political strife, we have a collective duty to remain calm and ask “cui bono?”

The session of Congress in which Joe Biden was set to be confirmed as the next US President has been put on recess after the Capitol building was allegedly “stormed” by supporters of Donald Trump.

How one of the most secure buildings on the planet was suddenly vulnerable to “storming” froma couple of hundred Trump supporters remains a mystery. There have been only very limited reports of violence, despite the legendarily itchy trigger fingers of America’s militarized police forces.

This apparent contradiction has not gone unnoticed, even by mainstream voices:

As always with breaking stories designed to create a narrative, story is picking up and discarding threads. There have been as-yet-unsubstantiated reports of “pipe bombs”, but no explosions. Another article accused the “rioters” of “deploying chemicals”.

In “progressive” political circles, this absurd series of events is being used as a catalyst to trigger the potential forceful removal of Donald Trump from office, via the 25h Amendment:

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

Or even expelling any Republican member of congress that questioned the result of the Presidential election:

I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021

The so-called “President-elect” Joe Biden has been quick to label the protests “chaos which borders on sedition”.

The response is escalating quickly. The mayor of Washington DC has been quick to put a curfew order in place, and there is talk of the national guard being brought in.

So, was the whole purpose of the blatantly rigged and fraudulent US election to kick off riots, and eventually a ‘civil war’ to justify a coup by some faction and martial law?

This is the standard “color revolution” playbook anyhow. Is it currently being used in the US by proponents of the New Normal?

Do we really believe some ad hoc rioters just closed Congress?

This has all the hallmarks of a planned rollout…

UPDATE: Donald Trump posted a brief video to social media, repeating his claims of electoral fraud, but telling the protestors to “go home”:

Facebook has taken the video down. While twitter – at first – totally prevented people from commenting on it or sharing, adding the alarmingly Orwellian warning:

This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence

…but then totally removed both the video and this tweet, which called on protestors to go home “in love and peace”:

Is this about ending the “risk of violence”? Or is it about purging all evidence of Trump telling the protestors to desist, so he can be blamed?

UPDATE: Democratic Congresswoman McBath has asked that VP Mike Pence remove Trump from office:

Tonight, I am asking Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from office. — Rep. Lucy McBath (@RepLucyMcBath) January 7, 2021

UPDATE: Did the police enable the “riot”? Video emerges which appears to show police opening barriers and ushering protesters through:

Trump Supporters No Where Near These People, Look Choreographed Police Pull Back And The Leader Waves Them In On Cue Just Before Trump Was Due To Arrive pic.twitter.com/Za1q9SYaDV — SwampNugget (@swamp_nugget) January 6, 2021

UPDATE: Certification is reported to have resumed. Trumps Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have been locked. Various condemnation of Trump for ‘inciting’ violence in the Capitol, including this tweet from Obama:

Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021

Various calls for impeachment.