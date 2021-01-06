Jan 6, 2021
UPDATED: “Trump Supporters” (Allegedly) Storm the Capitol As always at times of political strife, we have a collective duty to remain calm and ask “cui bono?”
Sophie - Admin1

The session of Congress in which Joe Biden was set to be confirmed as the next US President has been put on recess after the Capitol building was allegedly “stormed” by supporters of Donald Trump.

How one of the most secure buildings on the planet was suddenly vulnerable to “storming” froma couple of hundred Trump supporters remains a mystery. There have been only very limited reports of violence, despite the legendarily itchy trigger fingers of America’s militarized police forces.

This apparent contradiction has not gone unnoticed, even by mainstream voices:

As always with breaking stories designed to create a narrative, story is picking up and discarding threads. There have been as-yet-unsubstantiated reports of “pipe bombs”, but no explosions. Another article accused the “rioters” of “deploying chemicals”.

In “progressive” political circles, this absurd series of events is being used as a catalyst to trigger the potential forceful removal of Donald Trump from office, via the 25h Amendment:

Or even expelling any Republican member of congress that questioned the result of the Presidential election:

The so-called “President-elect” Joe Biden has been quick to label the protests “chaos which borders on sedition”.

The response is escalating quickly. The mayor of Washington DC has been quick to put a curfew order in place, and there is talk of the national guard being brought in.

So, was the whole purpose of the blatantly rigged and fraudulent US election to kick off riots, and eventually a ‘civil war’ to justify a coup by some faction and martial law?

This is the standard “color revolution” playbook anyhow. Is it currently being used in the US by proponents of the New Normal?

Do we really believe some ad hoc rioters just closed Congress?

This has all the hallmarks of a planned rollout…

UPDATE: Donald Trump posted a brief video to social media, repeating his claims of electoral fraud, but telling the protestors to “go home”:

Facebook has taken the video down. While twitter – at first – totally prevented people from commenting on it or sharing, adding the alarmingly Orwellian warning:

This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence

…but then totally removed both the video and this tweet, which called on protestors to go home “in love and peace”:

Is this about ending the “risk of violence”? Or is it about purging all evidence of Trump telling the protestors to desist, so he can be blamed?

UPDATE: Democratic Congresswoman McBath has asked that VP Mike Pence remove Trump from office:

UPDATE: Did the police enable the “riot”? Video emerges which appears to show police opening barriers and ushering protesters through:

UPDATE: Certification is reported to have resumed. Trumps Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have been locked. Various condemnation of Trump for ‘inciting’ violence in the Capitol, including this tweet from Obama:

Various calls for impeachment.

Louis N. Proyect
Louis N. Proyect
Jan 7, 2021 2:04 AM

WHAT A BUNCH OF RIGHTWING SCUMBAGS YOU ARE.

Thiekbalj
Thiekbalj
Jan 7, 2021 2:17 AM
Reply to  Louis N. Proyect

“COINTELPRO employees are encouraged to use all caps when addressing herd members on message boards” FBI Great Reset Handbook page 3 section 1.1

Tom Larsen
Tom Larsen
Jan 7, 2021 2:23 AM
Reply to  Louis N. Proyect

It’s fucking theater!
And :RIGHTWING SCUMBAGS”? That’s rich.That is what I have always thought of you!

Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Jan 7, 2021 2:29 AM
Reply to  Louis N. Proyect

Neither left wing or right wing here, just people.

Tom Larsen
Tom Larsen
Jan 7, 2021 1:43 AM

Here’s how the “radical” socialists at the WSWS responded:

“Thousands of Trump supporters, acting at his direction after a rally outside the White House, stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon, putting a halt to the congressional session at which Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election was being certified. This is a coordinated, planned fascist insurrection. Trump supporters passed through police barricades outside the Capitol and entered the building without serious resistance.”
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/01/07/coup-j06.html

I thought it was hundreds? And isn’t there a slight inconsistency between “storm[ing]” the Capitol building and “pass[ing] through” police barricades ostensibly by police invitation?

My first response when hearing about this “coup” – a yawn.

Deplorable D
Deplorable D
Jan 7, 2021 2:29 AM
Reply to  Tom Larsen

And the theater worked. Republicans who were going to contest the Electoral College certification are falling like flies. The dog-and-pony show resistance has crumbled. “It is for Unity and Democracy!!”

Eric McCoo
Eric McCoo
Jan 7, 2021 1:37 AM

ANTIFA/BLM being bused in for the rally with a police escort ?

https://twitter.com/RockNPolitics/status/1346900594796146689

paul
paul
Jan 7, 2021 1:33 AM

Republican Party RIP.
Just like Sir K’s shiny new Labour Party.
A competition in irrelevance.

paul
paul
Jan 7, 2021 1:13 AM

For the past 4 years, the Antifa/ BLM Fascist Left in America has been rioting with complete impunity.
Night after night, for weeks and months on end.
Continuous rioting in scores of cities every night for 100 consecutive nights and more. Organised looting, arson, tens of billions of dollars of damage.
The famous “mainly peaceful protests” of CNN.
Openly encouraged, condoned and sponsored by democrat city mayors and administrations.
The police ordered to stand down and give them a free hand to set up no go areas and kill and terrorise to their hearts’ content.

But when a blatantly rigged and stolen election provokes protests, and Pelosi’s office is trashed, cue mega pearl clutching and much wailing and gnashing of teeth on the part of the Fake Media, who suddenly discover a belated love of law and order.

Mob violence on a vastly greater scale in targeted foreign countries like Venezuela or Syria, invariably CIA orchestrated, is celebrated as “peoples democracy.” Though it is certainly wise, knowing past history, to be open to the possibility of agents provocateurs.

JOHN ERVIN
JOHN ERVIN
Jan 7, 2021 1:58 AM
Reply to  paul

Hey wait, all that jazz, it could all be what they tell me is called “false flag” or something.

I mean, “the woman who was shot at the Capitol has died”.

Theyre getting more economy-minded in these
covid times about casualties (astroturfed ones, or otherwise, if there is).

I’m pretty sure she had Covid. She looks good for that:

The woman in the video seemed to climb onto a small ledge next to a doorway inside the building immediately before a single loud bang is heard. The woman, draped in a flag, fell to the ground at the top of a stairwell. A man with a helmet and a military-style rifle stood next to her after she fell, and shouts of “police” could be heard as a man in a suit approached the woman and crouched next to her.

Meanwhile, against all odds, even by MSM standards, both Democrats squeaked out very thin victories over their antagonists to bring control even in the Senate, a 50-50 proposition, with VP Kamala as the tie-breaker.

The race was called for Jon Ossoff, and the sweep in Georgia, and the Trifecta in DC (White House, House of Reps, and Senate, quite a quiet coup in itself) even at the very moments whilst dozens, literally dozens, of refugees from trailer parks were storming the Halls of Power, impersonating biker gangs, virtually undeterred. Because…..

Reality TV at its fickle finest.

Bob Short
Bob Short
Jan 7, 2021 1:01 AM

It is so sad that all these ‘good people’ will continue to be robbed and destroyed by the neoliberal financial cabal in Washington as long as they keep supporting Corporatists, neo-liberals like Trump. What are they thinking? it is exactly people like Trump who are destroying their businesses, and stealing government wealth. Socialism may not solve all their problems but it will solve most and it is a better route than bashing you head against this patriot brick-wall.

TheOriginalDaveH
TheOriginalDaveH
Jan 7, 2021 1:12 AM
Reply to  Bob Short

You really think the Democrats aren’t up to their elbows in favoring the billionaire globalists?
Is your cave comfortable?

Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Jan 7, 2021 12:48 AM

I’m all like, spam filter, I ken’t yer sister
Spam filter, C’mon Man
I saw Mike Flynn
He gave a 10 out of 10
for Trump to win
Trump didn’t know it
Could be he’s blown it
Deep State for the win
Again
Still, no different
It’s what we have had for thousands of years, so
can’t stop it
May as well adopt it
tyranny and beers
are we to believe
the vaccine 5G fears
depends if you got kids
or mothers and fathers
in care homes
go with the flow, anyway

Jenny Wax
Jenny Wax
Jan 7, 2021 12:36 AM

It is so sad that all these good people will continue to be robbed and destroyed by the neoliberal financial cabal in Washington as long as they keep supporting Corporatists, neo-liberals like Trump. What are they thinking? it is exactly people like Trump who are destroying their businesses, and stealing government wealth. Socialism may not be the answer, but it is a route worth trying to get out of this feudal hell.

Seamus Padraig
Seamus Padraig
Jan 7, 2021 12:36 AM

Well, the ball’s in the president’s court now. I guess we’ll soon find out how much support he has among the armed forces.

Eric McCoo
Eric McCoo
Jan 7, 2021 12:28 AM

The police opened the gates. Common tactic to discredit protests.

https://twitter.com/cevansavenger/status/1346920924310867968

Sandra Wilson
Sandra Wilson
Jan 7, 2021 12:16 AM

The only way to watch this whole event was to watch it via Alex Jones live. If you want to know what the US deep state are up, just watch Alex jones.

Roger
Roger
Jan 7, 2021 12:54 AM
Reply to  Sandra Wilson

“If you want to know what the US deep state are up, just watch Alex jones.”

I agree with your statement, but not in the way you mean. That guy is an actor playing a role.

Lost in a dark wood
Lost in a dark wood
Jan 7, 2021 1:11 AM
Reply to  Sandra Wilson

Three Clown Circus

Andrew Neil calls Alex Jones an idiot in Sunday Politics clash
Jun 11, 2013
Andrew Neil ridicules American conspiracy theorist on Sunday Politics, American “shock jock” Alex Jones joined Times columnist David Aaronovitch to discuss it – and ended up disrupting the show in spectacular fashion. Presenter Andrew Neil described him as “the worst person” that he had ever interviewed.

Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Jan 7, 2021 12:08 AM

Thanks OffG , though we knew it was coming.

Is it over ? Trump provided nothing new in the speech. Has the 3 + years of Q been a LARP, as many have said. Flynn, Powell, Linn…shills ? Trump is not Q+, his tweet mistakes were real mistakes?

Well, I only got into it in the Spring anyway, seemed like something to do (ha !), learned a lot mind, but maybe some stuff I didn’t want to learn…

gordan
gordan
Jan 6, 2021 11:58 PM

most events real or staged around the world involve stand down
do you really think this is possible
without stand down
shirley the 9 and 11 could not have happened without stand down

what forces where on duty today or like the 9 and 11 where they sent away on a live drill
maybe 5 live drills out of town running all at the exact same moments

like the 9 and 11 nobody could have for seen this
in a sense we are all to blame
a lack of vision of imagination

nobody could have for seen a door breach on this scale 30 maybe 40 actors large

the pressure to much to bear for mr magoo yogi bear and hong kong fooey of state national guard.
infamy infamy
these events should not be seen as weakness
but of strength

god bless amazon microsoft pfizer and the foreign owned not federal reserve
amen

Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Jan 7, 2021 1:45 AM
Reply to  gordan

Shirley was nowhere near that stand-down, got that wrong.

Sandra Wilson
Sandra Wilson
Jan 6, 2021 11:58 PM

Your article is nonsense, the vote before it was stopped by the protest was going to confirm Biden, and not allow a recount of ‘rigged states’. So only Trump will gain from the delay they caused, giving him time to pressure more senators perhaps. Sorry but you article is basically a lie on behalf of trump. Who gains from the protests = Trump.

Borncynic
Borncynic
Jan 7, 2021 12:16 AM
Reply to  Sandra Wilson

Don’t really see what he gains from an open house that will be squashed (if the puppeteers decide to interve) within a matter of hours.

Sam Wilks
Sam Wilks
Jan 7, 2021 12:41 AM
Reply to  Borncynic

Why don’t you know, I just told you. He was going to lose the vote, but because of the riot, the vote was not held. So he now has gained time to win the vote later. He may not win, but he has got a chance.

Todd Smith
Todd Smith
Jan 7, 2021 12:54 AM
Reply to  Borncynic

Why don’t you know because I just told you. He was going to lose the vote, but because of the riot, the vote was not held, so he has gained time to win the vote later. He may not win, but he has got a chance.

Seamus Padraig
Seamus Padraig
Jan 7, 2021 12:38 AM
Reply to  Sandra Wilson

Actually, no. Several senators and representatives had already stated that they were going to challenge the EC votes, so this prevented them from making their case as to why.

ohn Ervin
ohn Ervin
Jan 6, 2021 11:48 PM

19 Arabs with box cutters.

I want a refund.

Jeffrey Strahl
Jeffrey Strahl
Jan 6, 2021 11:45 PM

Excellent analysis, perfect call. All the hallmarks of an op.

Ort
Ort
Jan 7, 2021 12:29 AM
Reply to  Jeffrey Strahl

My sentiments exactly.

Sandra Wilson
Sandra Wilson
Jan 6, 2021 11:35 PM

With all the pain and suffering in the USA at the moment, no healthcare, not compensation for closed businesses and with 60% of small business never reopening, it is so weird that people are marching in support of a billionaire establishment crook, who is clearly acting as a corrupt arm of the military corporate financial complex. We have two sides, the Democratic ‘left’ and the Trump alt-right screaming at each other, but who basically agree on almost every issue, ie.. corporate exploitation of the population, just how the CIA like it I suppose.

Sandra Wilson
Sandra Wilson
Jan 6, 2021 11:29 PM

It could have been staged to scare the wavering Republicans into voting for a rerun of the elections? it looks like that may be it. But who knows I think even the CIA have lost track of their own psyops.

Sandra Wilson
Sandra Wilson
Jan 6, 2021 11:26 PM

My problem with this whole event is that the police let them into the Capitol building, there is no way they should have got access, this is so staged. They didn’t protect it despite knowing the march was taking place that day. Crazy pantomime.

Rik B.
Rik B.
Jan 6, 2021 11:45 PM
Reply to  Sandra Wilson

Indeed the “storming of the Capitol” has all the hallmarks of a staged event including actors and agent provocateurs and ofc useful idiots. Media and Dems will spin this show to death. Now they have the excuse to go full Orwell.

Sandra Wilson
Sandra Wilson
Jan 6, 2021 11:50 PM
Reply to  Rik B.

As will the alt-right propagandise. I believe there is only one deep-state which plays with both these political movements for its own advantage, and to steer American empire. Very little of this is real.

Thom1111
Thom1111
Jan 6, 2021 11:53 PM
Reply to  Sandra Wilson

New evidence that some were antifa dressed up as patriots. One wearing the same costume with horns as he did back in June in Arizona at a BLM.

Sandra Wilson
Sandra Wilson
Jan 7, 2021 12:10 AM
Reply to  Thom1111

You mean FBI dressed as Antifa dressed as ‘Patriots’.

vector
vector
Jan 6, 2021 11:12 PM

It was far too easy for relatively peaceful protestors to swarm the Capital State without resistance… But this neatly replaced the narrative from the lame protests that Republican senators were planning which would have been a nuisance 24 hour filibuster.. This completely took away the spotlight of the attention whores.

Kalen
Kalen
Jan 6, 2021 11:06 PM

Choreographed Protesters orderly following Capitol Hill visitors lines even wiped their feet before entering House and Senate chambers making sure not to disturb nothing so usual spectacle of anointing a new stooge of oligarchy May proceed shortly after a photo op with a Getty Images hired photographers and live transmitting via FB MSM correspondents that happens to be there. All fake, badly choreographed and directed with no shred of credibility.

if their goal was to stop or disrupt the debate or to stop rotten political charade of lies and deceit they did really nothing to achieve that, likely as planned. They did nothing to prevent voting Biden in, no ballots burned no procedural requirements blocked, no occupation started.

i have never seen such phony protest in my life and I attended and fought in hundreds as first thing those who enter buildings always do is opening all other doors and widows to let thousands in and at least trigger fire alarm if not start small fire to sow confusion and panic for their own protections from security apparatus killers they would encounter.

While not perfectly AF/BLM at least followed some of that script and burned something, looted something a little to make it look more realistic. Unfortunately but deliberately they not only burned symbols of oppression like polices stations but people’s livelihoods and small businesses leaving corporate buildings in tact.

Sadly Trump fools showed stupid reverence to the Capitol Hill a building epitomizing autocratic imperial power of oligarchic evil that deserved to be demolished as a symbol of totalitarian rule under thin veneer of phony parliamentary democracy.

Corruption is embedded feature of American electoral system for over 230 years where every election have been stolen by oligarchy from the people and where they could be no shred of democracy existing where routinely 75% or more US citizen opposed or did not support installed POTUS and where opinions of 95% of population are ignored or directly contradict US congress actually enacted policies.

although a little shitting in pants by congressmen and senators Is never bad existence of this abhorrent imperial regime cannot be threatened without mass revolution rejecting entire structure of power and local self governance, including hopelessly manipulated elections, all at once.

S Cooper
S Cooper
Jan 6, 2021 11:18 PM
Reply to  Kalen

“The aphorism that in SHAM DEMOCRACY USA every “election” above that of local dog catcher is rigged is not far from the truth. WE THE PEOPLE do not choices, we have owners.”

https://www.deviantart.com/redamerican1945/art/Eugene-V-Debs-Republican-Democratic-Party-674343047

livingsb
livingsb
Jan 6, 2021 11:38 PM
Reply to  Kalen

I agree whole-heartedly. This is much of a sham as was Trump being a true ‘wild card /rogue’ President. Absolute hogwash. Staged Opposition.

Rik B.
Rik B.
Jan 6, 2021 11:50 PM
Reply to  livingsb

Maybe Trump is staged opposition. But he awakened a lot of folks. Imagine Hillary would have won the Presidency. Endless wars. More control. More corruption. With Trump, at least, almost 70 million Americans are now immune of the media brainwashing and see the problems of Big Tech censorship. More and more people see through the corrupt bs. That’s more accomplishment than one can hope for.

Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Jan 7, 2021 12:22 AM
Reply to  livingsb

You got it right, right ?

paul
paul
Jan 7, 2021 1:21 AM
Reply to  livingsb

The Storming Of The Winter Palace.

