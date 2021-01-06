- Social media companies censoring Donald Trump.
- Democrats request Pence remove Trump from office.
- Video appears to show police ushering protesters into Capitol.
- Trump’s social media blocked, certification appears to resume
The session of Congress in which Joe Biden was set to be confirmed as the next US President has been put on recess after the Capitol building was allegedly “stormed” by supporters of Donald Trump.
How one of the most secure buildings on the planet was suddenly vulnerable to “storming” froma couple of hundred Trump supporters remains a mystery. There have been only very limited reports of violence, despite the legendarily itchy trigger fingers of America’s militarized police forces.
This apparent contradiction has not gone unnoticed, even by mainstream voices:
As always with breaking stories designed to create a narrative, story is picking up and discarding threads. There have been as-yet-unsubstantiated reports of “pipe bombs”, but no explosions. Another article accused the “rioters” of “deploying chemicals”.
In “progressive” political circles, this absurd series of events is being used as a catalyst to trigger the potential forceful removal of Donald Trump from office, via the 25h Amendment:
I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.
Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.
We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021
Or even expelling any Republican member of congress that questioned the result of the Presidential election:
I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.
I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR
— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021
The so-called “President-elect” Joe Biden has been quick to label the protests “chaos which borders on sedition”.
The response is escalating quickly. The mayor of Washington DC has been quick to put a curfew order in place, and there is talk of the national guard being brought in.
So, was the whole purpose of the blatantly rigged and fraudulent US election to kick off riots, and eventually a ‘civil war’ to justify a coup by some faction and martial law?
This is the standard “color revolution” playbook anyhow. Is it currently being used in the US by proponents of the New Normal?
Do we really believe some ad hoc rioters just closed Congress?
This has all the hallmarks of a planned rollout…
UPDATE: Donald Trump posted a brief video to social media, repeating his claims of electoral fraud, but telling the protestors to “go home”:
Facebook has taken the video down. While twitter – at first – totally prevented people from commenting on it or sharing, adding the alarmingly Orwellian warning:
This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence
…but then totally removed both the video and this tweet, which called on protestors to go home “in love and peace”:
Is this about ending the “risk of violence”? Or is it about purging all evidence of Trump telling the protestors to desist, so he can be blamed?
UPDATE: Democratic Congresswoman McBath has asked that VP Mike Pence remove Trump from office:
Tonight, I am asking Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from office.
— Rep. Lucy McBath (@RepLucyMcBath) January 7, 2021
UPDATE: Did the police enable the “riot”? Video emerges which appears to show police opening barriers and ushering protesters through:
Trump Supporters No Where Near These People, Look Choreographed Police Pull Back And The Leader Waves Them In On Cue Just Before Trump Was Due To Arrive
— SwampNugget (@swamp_nugget) January 6, 2021
UPDATE: Certification is reported to have resumed. Trumps Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have been locked. Various condemnation of Trump for ‘inciting’ violence in the Capitol, including this tweet from Obama:
Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021
Various calls for impeachment.
Neither left wing or right wing here, just people.
Here’s how the “radical” socialists at the WSWS responded:
“Thousands of Trump supporters, acting at his direction after a rally outside the White House, stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon, putting a halt to the congressional session at which Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election was being certified. This is a coordinated, planned fascist insurrection. Trump supporters passed through police barricades outside the Capitol and entered the building without serious resistance.”
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/01/07/coup-j06.html
I thought it was hundreds? And isn’t there a slight inconsistency between “storm[ing]” the Capitol building and “pass[ing] through” police barricades ostensibly by police invitation?
My first response when hearing about this “coup” – a yawn.
And the theater worked. Republicans who were going to contest the Electoral College certification are falling like flies. The dog-and-pony show resistance has crumbled. “It is for Unity and Democracy!!”
ANTIFA/BLM being bused in for the rally with a police escort ?
https://twitter.com/RockNPolitics/status/1346900594796146689
Republican Party RIP.
Just like Sir K’s shiny new Labour Party.
A competition in irrelevance.
For the past 4 years, the Antifa/ BLM Fascist Left in America has been rioting with complete impunity.
Night after night, for weeks and months on end.
Continuous rioting in scores of cities every night for 100 consecutive nights and more. Organised looting, arson, tens of billions of dollars of damage.
The famous “mainly peaceful protests” of CNN.
Openly encouraged, condoned and sponsored by democrat city mayors and administrations.
The police ordered to stand down and give them a free hand to set up no go areas and kill and terrorise to their hearts’ content.
But when a blatantly rigged and stolen election provokes protests, and Pelosi’s office is trashed, cue mega pearl clutching and much wailing and gnashing of teeth on the part of the Fake Media, who suddenly discover a belated love of law and order.
Mob violence on a vastly greater scale in targeted foreign countries like Venezuela or Syria, invariably CIA orchestrated, is celebrated as “peoples democracy.” Though it is certainly wise, knowing past history, to be open to the possibility of agents provocateurs.
Hey wait, all that jazz, it could all be what they tell me is called “false flag” or something.
I mean, “the woman who was shot at the Capitol has died”.
Theyre getting more economy-minded in these
covid times about casualties (astroturfed ones, or otherwise, if there is).
I’m pretty sure she had Covid. She looks good for that:
The woman in the video seemed to climb onto a small ledge next to a doorway inside the building immediately before a single loud bang is heard. The woman, draped in a flag, fell to the ground at the top of a stairwell. A man with a helmet and a military-style rifle stood next to her after she fell, and shouts of “police” could be heard as a man in a suit approached the woman and crouched next to her.
Meanwhile, against all odds, even by MSM standards, both Democrats squeaked out very thin victories over their antagonists to bring control even in the Senate, a 50-50 proposition, with VP Kamala as the tie-breaker.
The race was called for Jon Ossoff, and the sweep in Georgia, and the Trifecta in DC (White House, House of Reps, and Senate, quite a quiet coup in itself) even at the very moments whilst dozens, literally dozens, of refugees from trailer parks were storming the Halls of Power, impersonating biker gangs, virtually undeterred. Because…..
Reality TV at its fickle finest.
It is so sad that all these ‘good people’ will continue to be robbed and destroyed by the neoliberal financial cabal in Washington as long as they keep supporting Corporatists, neo-liberals like Trump. What are they thinking? it is exactly people like Trump who are destroying their businesses, and stealing government wealth. Socialism may not solve all their problems but it will solve most and it is a better route than bashing you head against this patriot brick-wall.
You really think the Democrats aren’t up to their elbows in favoring the billionaire globalists?
Is your cave comfortable?
It is so sad that all these good people will continue to be robbed and destroyed by the neoliberal financial cabal in Washington as long as they keep supporting Corporatists, neo-liberals like Trump. What are they thinking? it is exactly people like Trump who are destroying their businesses, and stealing government wealth. Socialism may not be the answer, but it is a route worth trying to get out of this feudal hell.
Well, the ball’s in the president’s court now. I guess we’ll soon find out how much support he has among the armed forces.
The police opened the gates. Common tactic to discredit protests.
https://twitter.com/cevansavenger/status/1346920924310867968
The only way to watch this whole event was to watch it via Alex Jones live. If you want to know what the US deep state are up, just watch Alex jones.
“If you want to know what the US deep state are up, just watch Alex jones.”
I agree with your statement, but not in the way you mean. That guy is an actor playing a role.
Thanks OffG , though we knew it was coming.
Is it over ? Trump provided nothing new in the speech. Has the 3 + years of Q been a LARP, as many have said. Flynn, Powell, Linn…shills ? Trump is not Q+, his tweet mistakes were real mistakes?
Well, I only got into it in the Spring anyway, seemed like something to do (ha !), learned a lot mind, but maybe some stuff I didn’t want to learn…
Your article is nonsense, the vote before it was stopped by the protest was going to confirm Biden, and not allow a recount of ‘rigged states’. So only Trump will gain from the delay they caused, giving him time to pressure more senators perhaps. Sorry but you article is basically a lie on behalf of trump. Who gains from the protests = Trump.
Don’t really see what he gains from an open house that will be squashed (if the puppeteers decide to interve) within a matter of hours.
Why don’t you know, I just told you. He was going to lose the vote, but because of the riot, the vote was not held. So he now has gained time to win the vote later. He may not win, but he has got a chance.
Why don’t you know because I just told you. He was going to lose the vote, but because of the riot, the vote was not held, so he has gained time to win the vote later. He may not win, but he has got a chance.
Actually, no. Several senators and representatives had already stated that they were going to challenge the EC votes, so this prevented them from making their case as to why.
19 Arabs with box cutters.
I want a refund.
Excellent analysis, perfect call. All the hallmarks of an op.
My sentiments exactly.
With all the pain and suffering in the USA at the moment, no healthcare, not compensation for closed businesses and with 60% of small business never reopening, it is so weird that people are marching in support of a billionaire establishment crook, who is clearly acting as a corrupt arm of the military corporate financial complex. We have two sides, the Democratic ‘left’ and the Trump alt-right screaming at each other, but who basically agree on almost every issue, ie.. corporate exploitation of the population, just how the CIA like it I suppose.
It could have been staged to scare the wavering Republicans into voting for a rerun of the elections? it looks like that may be it. But who knows I think even the CIA have lost track of their own psyops.
My problem with this whole event is that the police let them into the Capitol building, there is no way they should have got access, this is so staged. They didn’t protect it despite knowing the march was taking place that day. Crazy pantomime.
Indeed the “storming of the Capitol” has all the hallmarks of a staged event including actors and agent provocateurs and ofc useful idiots. Media and Dems will spin this show to death. Now they have the excuse to go full Orwell.
As will the alt-right propagandise. I believe there is only one deep-state which plays with both these political movements for its own advantage, and to steer American empire. Very little of this is real.
New evidence that some were antifa dressed up as patriots. One wearing the same costume with horns as he did back in June in Arizona at a BLM.
You mean FBI dressed as Antifa dressed as ‘Patriots’.
It was far too easy for relatively peaceful protestors to swarm the Capital State without resistance… But this neatly replaced the narrative from the lame protests that Republican senators were planning which would have been a nuisance 24 hour filibuster.. This completely took away the spotlight of the attention whores.
Choreographed Protesters orderly following Capitol Hill visitors lines even wiped their feet before entering House and Senate chambers making sure not to disturb nothing so usual spectacle of anointing a new stooge of oligarchy May proceed shortly after a photo op with a Getty Images hired photographers and live transmitting via FB MSM correspondents that happens to be there. All fake, badly choreographed and directed with no shred of credibility.
if their goal was to stop or disrupt the debate or to stop rotten political charade of lies and deceit they did really nothing to achieve that, likely as planned. They did nothing to prevent voting Biden in, no ballots burned no procedural requirements blocked, no occupation started.
i have never seen such phony protest in my life and I attended and fought in hundreds as first thing those who enter buildings always do is opening all other doors and widows to let thousands in and at least trigger fire alarm if not start small fire to sow confusion and panic for their own protections from security apparatus killers they would encounter.
While not perfectly AF/BLM at least followed some of that script and burned something, looted something a little to make it look more realistic. Unfortunately but deliberately they not only burned symbols of oppression like polices stations but people’s livelihoods and small businesses leaving corporate buildings in tact.
Sadly Trump fools showed stupid reverence to the Capitol Hill a building epitomizing autocratic imperial power of oligarchic evil that deserved to be demolished as a symbol of totalitarian rule under thin veneer of phony parliamentary democracy.
Corruption is embedded feature of American electoral system for over 230 years where every election have been stolen by oligarchy from the people and where they could be no shred of democracy existing where routinely 75% or more US citizen opposed or did not support installed POTUS and where opinions of 95% of population are ignored or directly contradict US congress actually enacted policies.
although a little shitting in pants by congressmen and senators Is never bad existence of this abhorrent imperial regime cannot be threatened without mass revolution rejecting entire structure of power and local self governance, including hopelessly manipulated elections, all at once.
“The aphorism that in SHAM DEMOCRACY USA every “election” above that of local dog catcher is rigged is not far from the truth. WE THE PEOPLE do not choices, we have owners.”
https://www.deviantart.com/redamerican1945/art/Eugene-V-Debs-Republican-Democratic-Party-674343047
I agree whole-heartedly. This is much of a sham as was Trump being a true ‘wild card /rogue’ President. Absolute hogwash. Staged Opposition.
Maybe Trump is staged opposition. But he awakened a lot of folks. Imagine Hillary would have won the Presidency. Endless wars. More control. More corruption. With Trump, at least, almost 70 million Americans are now immune of the media brainwashing and see the problems of Big Tech censorship. More and more people see through the corrupt bs. That’s more accomplishment than one can hope for.
You got it right, right ?
