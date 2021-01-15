Today – Friday 15th January – over 50,000 restaurants are planning to open, an act of mass civil disobedience against “anti-Covid” lockdown measures which have massively hurt the restaurant business, especially small family-owned businesses.
Spreading through social media under the hashtag #IoOpro (“I am opening”), the movement is largest country-wide act of civil disobedience since lockdowns began.
Italain opposition MP Vittorio Sgarbi has backed the movement, saying in an interview:
Open up, & don’t worry, in the end we will make them eat their fines”.
Italy’s government is already facing internal conflict and crisis, an early election is a possibility.
A similar movement already started in Mexico on January 12th, when hundreds of restaurant owners gathered to protest the lockdowns:
Mexico 🇲🇽 Epic scenes, Over 500 restaurants have joined forces, agreeing to open up together, defying LOCKDOWN. Forced closed since Dec 18, they've stated it's either 'WE OPEN UP OR WE DIE'. Long Live the People
The “I am Open” protest is spreading across Europe as well, with variants already taking hold in German-speaking Switzerland (#Wirmachenauf) and Poland (#OtwieraMY).
It’s good to be reminded that, no matter how much it looks like the new normal is spreading unopposed, it’s not. People all over the world are resisting where they can. That’s what “Covid Positive” is all about.
I cannot believe, that this garbage website, that appeals to the sick and twisted misanthropes of this world, still ignore the facts that lockdowns have worked.
One country is leading the world in the vaccination programme:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/israel-covid-vaccinations-1.5859396
Israel! That’s where it’s at!
Better send in the body bags they will need them!!
Wonderful. Why don’t you move there?
Click the link below, on the page select “I agree”, then select the “Request Form” tab. Under 1, “Group Results by” select the option “Event Category”.
Scroll down to 3, and under “Vaccine Product” select “+ COVID19 (COVID19 VACCINE)”. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and select “Send”.
Study the results.
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
anything in the news that this happened.?. I can not find anything…
Try the Twitter account @city_affairs
Good on them in italy. Over in the uk we need the same thing too – and a £10,000 organiser penalty shared amongst thousands of people becomes very economic. They had a similar informal scheme in Poland I’m told before the communists were outed, colloquially known as Lloyd’s of Warsaw (the communists said they’d crush the car if anyone distributing free market press but folks all clubbed into a fund together to help out the victims).
I just endured something called Death To 2020 – a Charlie Brooker “mockumentary” on the events of said year. And not my idea before anyone accuses me of hypocrisy or accuses me yet again of indulging in “mere” propaganda. It certainly is propaganda and reveals the underlying psychology of the “right on” “Leftist”. At which point I should stop the scare quotes since they are threatening to take over.
Re: the movie,
Naturally the pandemic is taken completely for granted and anyone who doubts it is a fool (cue straw man attack on “conspiracy nuts” etc.)
Naturally all Trump’s claims are assumed to be the ravings of a madman (cue… well the same straw man as before).
But the one big sacred shibboleth is the treatment of the BLM matter. Where suddenly all humour stops. We adopt a sanctimonious obeisance. Granted the killing of George Floyd isn’t a joking matter. Nevertheless, there isn’t even the hint of any cognitive dissonance in the sudden lack of social distancing in the protests. Nor is there any criticism of the statue trashing. Indeed, when the “silly oaf reactionary” Hugh Grant character says these vandals were tearing down history, the interviewer responds with “Weren’t the protesters making history?” And so we have officially sanctioned history in the making here.
Hey but it’s all just a bit of fun!
they have never ever isolated a ‘virus’, sequenced a ‘virus’, characterized a ‘virus’ or shown that a ‘virus’ causes disease. Or the sniffles, I mean, I get sniffles every time I shovel the snow, is it a ‘virus’? lol
The flu, colds, corona, polio, AIDS, hepatitis, herpes, chicken pox, small pox, shingles etc. are not caused by a ‘virus’, however it is clearly easy to convince most that they do. There are books on this info, perhaps you can read some rather than masturbating all the time and consuming news/sports and other bs to keep you from knowing truths.
The flu and colds are not caused by a ‘virus’, which I remind has never been isolated, sequenced or shown to cause disease. You can never catch a ‘virus’ as they do not exist.
There are many published scientific publications and even a field called ‘virology’ where they seem to study things that do not exist. They are either mistaken, or lying when they talk about a ‘virus’. DNA/RNA sequences are found everywhere, and your cells are constantly releasing them in what are called exosomes. Exosomes are created by cells when stimulated to, stimulation can range from stress, electricity, microwaves, anxiety, toxins, poisons, radiation, starvation, temperature changes, environmental changes and a thousand more unknown things.
Exosomes are agents of information (communicators) released to deal with these issues so humans can adapt. Exosomes are not infectious and do not cause any disease, obviously.
Exosomes are identical to what they call ‘viruses’, and are always there when there is disease or an issue.
Do you see? They have fooled the world (well, I’d say there are 10k people who know this stuff) that exosomes are ‘viruses’. That’s it, that’s the trick to all plandemics and that’s how they have so many in fearful desperation. A lie. Believed bc of conditioning and most unable to critically think.
It should be obvious by now after a year of covid lies…you can plainly see it’s a hoax as President Trump said on day 1. The only ‘virus’ is a mind virus from the govmdia complex, there is no infectious particle that you’ve been conditioned to believe (and with no evidence too!).
The Virus Misconception – Dr. Stefan Lanka
wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-1.pdf
wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-2.pdf
Taken together, Dr Lanka’s writings (and similar work by others) and the below books (and many others) explain how there are no ‘viruses’ and that the causes of influenza, colds and other diseases are not contagious and not of ‘viral’ etiology. They explain how they have never isolated any ‘virus’ etc., and its bc they do not exist.
’Goodbye Germ Theory’
’What Really Makes You Ill’
’Bechamp or Pasteur’ – This friggin amazing book which is 2 books put together, one published in the 1920’s and one in 1940’s, explains how they knew disease does not come from constant attack from microbes from the research done around 1840s to 1890s. They knew it and covered it up, and gave you the lies of Louis Pasteur/modern medicine. They knew there was no pathogen in 1850!!! Modern medicine is based on Germ Theory, which there is little evidence for! There would be no big pharma if these experiments and their results were brought to light, bc drugs/pills/pharma is based on the lie that we are constantly attacked by ‘germs’. That is why hospitals and doctors do not heal, they keep you on their poisons and make you sicker for as long as possible. Follow the money.
’Virus Mania’
’The Invisible Rainbow’
’The Curse of Louis Pasteur’ http://whale.to/w/appleton1.html
’The Contagion Myth’ by Dr Cowan and Sally Morell, banned on Amazon
https://www.pattoverascienza.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/The_Contagion-MITH_W.pdf
https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/notes-from-yesteryear/germ-theory-versus-terrain-the-wrong-side-won-the-day/
The PCR ‘test’ is a scam/false:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/?fbclid=IwAR3G6Fuq8C-8XW7szL43scbKOYFx78irq52A6ZQCRdZmPMWiHTqD_2jv4Zo
https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/
Perhaps a logical theory:
https://fitzinfo.net/2020/08/29/growing-evidence-covid-19-symptoms-a-result-of-5g-wireless-exposure/
Thousands of scientific publications showing electromagnetic radiation from cell towers/WiFi/routers/tablets/iPads/routers etc. causes cancer/tumors in humans and affects cells, insects and animals negatively, to put it mildly.
https://bioinitiative.org/
Finally, 2 studies from 1919 showing they know what is going on, and it ain’t a contagious ‘virus’:
https://zenodo.org/record/1505669#.X8_YINhKiUl
https://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJM191912111812401
Others are giving great links about PCR, Kary Mullis and AIDS, which was faked and is not a ‘virus’ and how they killed people with the ‘cures’, as they do with vax’s.
Have some fun http://www.virusmyth.com/aids/award.htm
I’m tempted to believe some of this no-virus-exists stuff, but my own experience of a viral infection (not particularly serious medically, but hugely socially) and anti-viral medicines to treat it (which were effective, and life-changing) make me struggle to believe it, sorry. BTW I have watched Kary Mullis who was very convincing and genius-like.
As you have mentioned Kary Mullis (who I agree was very convincing and genius-like), I was reminded today that at some point, I had downloaded an e-book version of a book he wrote in 1998, called “DANCING NAKED IN
THE MIND FIELD“. It covers his invention of the PCR test, among other things.
I’m afraid I can’t remember where I downloaded it, but it was almost certainly in response to a posting here on Off-G. I have a PDF and an Epub version of it.
With luck a search on:
“Kary Mullis DANCING NAKED INTHE MIND FIELD PDF”
and/or
“”Kary Mullis DANCING NAKED IN THE MIND FIELD Epub”
may find it, for anyone interested.
I kind of have an open mind on viruses, to be honest, although I am inclined to be sceptical. For what it’s worth, Tom Cowan, who is a kind of renegade M.D. well known in these parts, believes that some (but by no means all) viruses have in fact been isolated / purified. However, I don’t think he believes that any virus is pathogenic. There are plenty of Tom Cowan videos on YT if you wish to find out more.
Which antiviral medicines?
Dr Morse said “most antivirals are fatal event pharmaceuticals”. I wonder if they were testing those out for “covid” in the care homes.
Cell phones can cause flu like symptoms, pneumonia, anxiety aswell as the sort of mental impairment that is clearly occuring for people to be acting so insane.
It’s always interesting to see who comments directly above a post like this, to figure out who are the operatives on this site. It used to always be Tony Composite.
Thanks for posting such a great comment with so many good links.
Forza Italia!
Lead the way Italy! for god sake… we know you hate rules! Go break them.
Resist like your life depends on it. Because it does!
BBC employees to wear ‘proximity’ tags to prevent them breaching coronavirus social distance rules
https://inews.co.uk/news/technology/bbc-coronavirus-employees-wear-proximity-tags-social-distancing-820967
I found out about this from this clip from Nigel Farage, who I do not endorse in any way, he is a tool of the banksters, but he is someone who Brits will listen to, so I see no harm at all in sharing this vid so folk can show it to the non-believers and say “look, even Farage is calling this crap out”
https://www.facebook.com/nigelfarageofficial/videos/240111337516027
Except he lies at the beginning of the video. He never questions the test or the false figures from the government.
I’m not expecting that from him to be honest. The point is that Brit fave Nigel Farage is publicly calling the UK a fascist police state along the lines of East Germany and he gives great examples to demonstrate this. This is to be applauded. He’s obviously not going to be linking to Andrew Kauffman videos arguing there is no such thing as disease anytime soon either, it goes without saying, but I don’t expect that from him. I’m not claiming Farage is the newly crowned King of the ‘Covid is a fraud’ campaign, I’m saying this is a very useful tool, becaue he is one of the only people Brits will listen to en masse. If you think sharing Andrew Kauffman videos is going to get us anywhere, you are incredibly naive as to what we are actually dealing with here, which is a nation and world of totally brainwashed people who need to be woken up. That awakening will never happen via exposure to fringe scientists who may have valid things to say, but who also have zero chance of persuading Janet and John down at 38 Lavender Crescent that what they are saying trumps what the government is saying.
Does anyone actually listen to Farage? I think he is there to make the antilockdown position seem like it’s emanating from the far right which then ties it together with Trump etc. He was involved in the Brexit campaign, too.
Fantastic and the customers must join in.
The movement depends on them even more
‘Canadian expert’s research finds lockdown harms are 10 times greater than benefits | Toronto Sun
I wish I could say I’m surprised but the data are now so clear that there’s no longer room for debate.’
https://twitter.com/MichaelYeadon3/status/1350094273639809026?s=20
They should have asked me about a year ago. I’m a Canadian too and I don’t need to be an expert to determine that fucking lockdown harms are innumerably greater than benefits for the simple fucking reason that lockdown has NO benefits.
It boggles my mind how anybody can take this lockdown shit seriously. I never heard of anything like that before.
Fuck lockdown. Fuck experts too.
This is a stunning document detailing the fraudulent origins of lockdown policy and more. This document needs sharing, printing, whatever. People NEED to read this. Kudos to Schmitze Katze for the heads up.
The Chinese Communist Party’s Global Lockdown FraudRequest for expedited federal investigation into scientific fraud in COVID‑19 public health policies
To:Federal Bureau of Investigation
935 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, D.C. 20535
CC:U.K. Security Service (MI5);
Australian Security Intelligence Organisation;
Canadian Security Intelligence Service;
Bundesnachrichtendienst;
U.S. Department of Justice
https://ccpgloballockdownfraud.medium.com/the-chinese-communist-partys-global-lockdown-fraud-88e1a7286c2b
Western governments are initiating lockdowns, face masks, restrictions on their own without China. The instructions are coming from Pharma, Gates, WEF, the banks and tech companies
Right. I see China as Globocap’s trial balloon.
China is far from innocent, but it’s not the main enemy
And here’s the proof:
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said last month via Belarusian Telegraph Agency, BelTA., that World Bank and IMF offered him a bribe of $940 million USD in the form of “COVID RELIEF AID.” In exchange for $940 million USD, the World Bank and IMF demanded that the President of Belarus:
• imposed “extreme lockdown on his people”
• force them to wear face masks
• impose very strict curfews
• impose a police state
• crash the economy
Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko REFUSED the offer and stated that he could not accept such an offer and would put his people above the needs of the IMF and World Bank. This is NOT a conspiracy. You may research this yourself. He actually said this!
Now IMF and World Bank are bailing out failing airlines with billions of dollars, and in exchange, they are FORCING airline CEOs to implement VERY STRICT POLICIES such as FORCED face masks covers on EVERYONE, including SMALL CHILDREN, whose health will suffer as a result of these policies.
And if it is true for Belarus, then it is true for the rest of the world! The IMF and World Bank want to crash every major economy with the intent of buying over every nation’s infrastructure at cents on the dollar!
REPLY: Interesting claims. They certainly cannot afford countries to buck the trend if they are behind this Great Reset. The IMF and World Bank are definitely involved with Bill Gates. I do not think they are trying to buy companies for pennies on the dollar. They are trying to wipe out companies that are not GREEN!
To provide some context as to why the BBC is the worst purveyor of propaganda in the world, is the following graphic showing their top 10 funding sources for 2019-2020
Plus all the schmos that religiously, or cultishly, send in the extortion fee each year
They are often international collaborations and deals for programme production. You are so clueless on everything you write about, you know nothing about anything.
You are now just working for Comcast or some other US corporations to get the BBC privatised. You might not know that is what you are doing, but many here do. You are a useless idiot.
Thanks ADL
aka Jack-Jill
The BBC is the oldest broadcasting corporation in the world. It’s connection to the foreign office and the signals office are well known. It presents itself as impartial where it is nothing but propaganda.
There’s nothing remotely suspicious about posting a graphic of their funding.
This is great! Do you have a source? Please share a link.
Sure.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediaaction/about/funding
That is not the BBC funding. It is a record of donations to a small group associated with them.
From your link:
Enough can be said about the BBC with being creative.
It is not their entire funding budget, it is their TOP DONORS on the media action page.
Stop changing your name and writing spurious, irrelevant non arguments.
The majority of their funding comes from bilking the public with license fees.
“What is the state of play with the licence fee?
The licence fee as a method of funding the BBC dates back to 1923, when it was charged on the owners of radio sets. The standard TV licence now costs £154.50 a year and pays for the BBC’s TV, radio and online operations. Some of it helps fund the Welsh channel S4C, and in recent years the Conservatives have also loaded the costs of both funding the World Service (previously subsidised by the Foreign Office) and providing over-75s with free licencess (previously paid by the Department for Work and Pensions) on to the corporation.”
“There are 25,752,560 television licences in the UK, according to the most recent figures – a slight drop on the previous year, despite the population continuing to increase.“
This is basically forcing people to cough up for their own propaganda and the rest of their funding comes from those private donations on their media action page. As for income from deals with other media corporations who the fuck cares except a government shill such as yourself.
Note: These numbers are in the thousand denominations, which is what the letter k refers to, so when we examine the top donor which is the UK government as having ”donated” £2,767k that translates to £2,767,000. That’s British taxpayer money, bringing you propaganda you pay for yet do not want or need.
And the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation “donating“ £1,569,000.
And the United Nations “donating” £2,402,000.
And USAID (CIA) “donating” £1,005,000.
These numbers are obscene. All of the donors are connected directly to the covid-1984 operation, climate fraud, and the Great Reset.
PROOF THAT HOMES FOR THE AGED WERE TARGETED.
The province of Ontario, Canada, has two types of homes for the aged:
Long-term Care Homes, which are administered by the Ministry of Long-term Care, and
Retirement Homes, which are administered by the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority.
Retirement Homes are not required to provide the same level of care as Long-term Care Homes, however, many Retirement Homes are, in essence, Long-term Care Homes. Long-term Care Homes are largely government funded, whereas Retirement Homes are not. Long-term Care Homes are 54% privately run, and 46% government run. Retirement Homes are 100% privately run.
There are about 627 (licensed) Long-term Care Homes in Ontario.
There are about 770 (licensed) Retirement Homes in Ontario.
There were Covid-19 outbreaks in 272 (43.4%) of the 627 Long-term Care Homes, till Apr 7.[9]
There were Covid-19 outbreaks in 38 (4.9%) of the 770 Retirement Homes, till Apr 7.[10]
So, the Long-term Care Home outbreaks are 43.4/4.9 = 8.86 times more prevalent than Retirement Home outbreaks.
Because an outbreak is, by definition, the introduction of Covid-19 into an old-age home, the most important factor influencing an outbreak is the number of people that the residents meet from outside the home. Long-term Care Home residents would generally meet more staff (from outside the home), whereas Retirement Home residents would meet more outsiders while they were away from the home, as they are free to wonder wherever they choose. Which of the two groups would meet more outsiders? One suspects that Retirement Home residents would come into contact with more outsiders than Long-term Care Home residents.
Given this, one would expect that Retirement Homes would have had a few more outbreaks than Long-term Care Homes. However, at least initially, Long-term Care Homes had nearly nine times the number of outbreaks. This is proof that Covid-19 was deliberately spread to Ontario’s Long-term Care Homes, but not to the Retirement Homes.
It appears that the list of targeted places included Long-term Care Homes, but not Retirement Homes. An administrative oversight by the spreaders?
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=15&t=1184
ANOTHER PROOF THAT HOMES FOR THE AGED WERE TARGETED.
In Ontario, as of June 1, there were:
1,652 (89.2%) deaths in Long-term Care Homes.[11]
199 (10.7%) deaths in Retirement Homes.[12]
So, there were about nine times as many deaths in Long-term Care Homes.
About nine times as many outbreaks has led to about nine times as many deaths.
This indicates that the severity of the outbreaks in both classes of home were similar, which is not what we have been told. Although, this is roughly what one should have expected as Long-term Care Homes, and Retirement Homes, are quite similar.[15]
As of 1 June, 1,851/2,293 = 81% of all Covid-19 deaths in Ontario occurred in Long-term Care Homes.[13]
As of 1 June, 92% of all Covid-19 deaths in Nova Scotia, and 88% of all Covid-19 deaths in Quebec, occurred in Long-term Care Homes.
By June 1, the Long-term Care Homes in the Canadian provinces/territories, Prince Edward Island, Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut had no cases of Covid-19 at all, and those in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan had 12 cases between them (including 4 deaths).[14]
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=15&t=1184
There doesn’t need to be a “outbreak” for people to die in care homes. All that is needed is for the claim that there is an outbreak to be made and all sorts of panic stricken policies introduced. There isn’t evidence of a virus existing but there is evidence of policies being introduced so the most likely suspect is what ever they did like for example failing to care for the people there. Dehydration, medications, abuse, abandonment, fear, terror etc. could be the cause of death. The medical cult are trained to panic if there isn’t a “vaccine” since they beliece “vaccines” are the greatest miricle of modern medice and the reason there isn’t armagedon so the moment you tell them there is a “virus” with no “vaccine” they panic. Like a bomb waiting to go off. They were probably doing all sorts of crazy stuff like giving all sorts of dangerous drugs that killed people. Dr Morse said antivirals are very dangerous fatal event pharmaceuticals.
I have mentioned before that the English-language print daily Cyprus Mail has been including some dissenting views from the received Covid narrative in its columns, but I was happily surprised to see the following editorial in Sunday’s edition which attacks the latest set or restrictions introduced on the island in quite strong terms:
Our View: SMS permission system violation of our liberties
https://cyprus-mail.com/2021/01/10/our-view-sms-permission-system-violation-of-our-liberties/
I wonder if any other mainstream print newspapers out there are diverging from the imposed narrative?
Cypriot politicians must be a special kind of corrupt
People are getting tired of being pushed around over something that really only kills the sickly and elderly who took the flu shot. More on my YouTube channel
https://youtu.be/GP_gGvIM0-Y
It’s time to rise had a whole load of you tube videos showing protests across the world over the summer – Berlin, Quebec , new your, Toronto London, Brussels, paris cities across France, Italy and Spain, Poland Hungary, Slovenia – but his account on twitter has been wiped a number of times. It would be great to have a website – maybe a page here – linking all these videos: it’s really important we get the message across about both the scale of this and the way people are rising up – it’s not just anti vaxx crazies as the MSM like to make out. The more people see this the more they will wake up.
The insurance industry in the UK is now being forced to pay small businesses claims for loss of revenue due to lockdown mk1. An interesting development. Of course this plays into the hands of the deceivers, because it will keep the business owners sweet, as opposed to people realising their business has been destroyed using fraud and deception, and all the legal challenges which would be mounted becaue of that.
Our pubs in Edinburgh should all try to so something similar to the Italians.
Not sure we can manage the difficult bit of all opening at the same time.
We could attempt to synchronise our watches using the one o’clock gun.
If it still works.
Aaa… finally the small businesses are waking up. I personally can’t wait for a similar Nuremberg Tribunals as these people with evil intentions have shown themselves to the public.
UK Column News – 15th January 2021
PART ONE
CHINA CALLS TO SUSPEND mRNA INJECTABLES
WESTERN PRESS SILENT ON LOSS OF 1.3 BILLION mRNA SALES
Pfizer is collecting data on adverse reactions — but does not release them.
British gov celebrates vacination of more than a third of over 80s as of Jan 10
Patrick Henningsen: This is gene therapy by any definition. This is the world’s biggest ever genetic experiment. Testing should have taken 10 years. There were no animal experiments.
PRESS REGULATOR HAS NEW ROLE AS ARBITER OF “THE SCIENCE”
RULES TELEGRAPH WRONG TO SAY T-CELLS CONTRIBUTE TO IMMUNITY.
Shadowy individual “James Whitehead” challenged Young’s report as fake news, claiming T-Cells do not contribute to herd immunity.
Independent Press Standards Org sides with “Whitehead” based on… what?
Telegraph withdraws article even though it is in line with scientific research.
Mike Robinson: what qualifies IPSO to make this judgement? It is not a medical authority. What does IPSO say about an injectable that fails to confer immunity but only reduces symptoms?
The regulator is trying to impose editorial control on a publisher. The government is imposing a narrative. Much of the scientific community is being silenced.
This is the same as we see with social media. The gov is encouraging platforms to become publishers and have editorial control.
Patrick Henningsen: It’s not the job of the press regulator to decide on medicine. T-Cells do provide immunity.
Scientific dogma is based on assumptions that get overturned as new research comes along. There is no such thing as “The Science”. Governments and regulators are making it up as they go along. The Telegraph should not have taken the article down.
SIREN REINFECTION AUDIT IGNORES T-CELL IMMUNITY
44 POSSIBLE REINFECTIONS IDENTIFIED
Sarscov2 Immunity and Reinfection Evaluation looks at public response to injectables but ignores herd and T-cell immunity as that does not fit with the “vaccine” agenda.
MORE APPLAUSE FOR NHS PUSHED BY MEDIA AND POLITICIANS
RELAUNCHED AS CLAP FOR CARERS – RETURNS AT 8PM ON THURSDAYS
Presstitutes like Piers Morgan and Jon Snow leading calls for the clap.
Nurses push back. Nursing Times: Clap for Heroes: Nurses say they do not want return of applause
WHO’S GOT THE CLAP?
UKC DRIVES IT’S CLAP CAM AROUND LONDON AND BRIDGEND, WALES — SEES NO EVIDENCE OF THE CLAP
(actually contributors sending in videos — still no one claps)
TRUMP RELEASES RUSSIAGATE DOCS
FBI AND CLINTONS POOP DIAPERS
British witch Fiona Hill finds her cheeks to the toaster. She was the middleman for Christopher Steele’s pee pee dossier.
Hill is a British purported academic living in the U.S. but tied to think tank and Mi6 circles, like Stepfan Halper.
Declassified documents likely to expose British influence in the U.S. elections including former Mi6 head Richard Dearlove’s advice to Christopher Steele, the Australian Alexander Downer and the Maltese Joseph Mifsud…
Patrick Henningsen: this will be hugely embarrassing but the mainstream press will be ordered to ignore this but you will be able to read this as it drips out on the Daily Caller and Just The News.
OUTGOING TRUMP AIDS ISRAEL AGAINST IRAN
ORDERS MILITARY SHIFT TO SPUR ISRAELI-ARAB COOPERATION AGAINST TEHRAN
Israel put into CENTCOM, the U.S. military control of theaters of war, which is based in South Carolina and overseas bases including Qatar.
TWITTER MADNESS
LEAKED DOCUMENT EXPOSES PLAN TO ROLL OUT CENSORSHIP
Jack Dorsey quoted:
When Dorsey went before Congress in Nov, he said decisions to censor or label Tweets were made ad-hoc and sometimes were mistakes. This recording suggests that the censorship is premeditated.
On Thursday Jack Dorsey said of the Trump ban: “It was the right decision” to cancel U.S. President. But in a rambling set of Tweets, Dorsey seemed to be either confused, or hiding who pulls his strings. The Duran takes a look: https://youtu.be/m84DtCo8lmY
SOCIAL MEDIA IS AN EXTENSION OF THE ONE-PARTY STATE
THAT KILLED THEIR PROPOSITION AS THE FACE OF THE FREE WEB
Patrick Henningsen: Jihadi groups were recruiting fighters and fundraising on Twitter for years and they did nothing about it. It is an international terrorist group that has killed hundreds of thousands of people — but it aligned with UK, U.S. and NATO policy at the time so Twitter did nothing about it.
BLM rioting resulted in many deaths. Those were organized and promoted on Twitter and Facebook. This last week, the Capitol attacks were largely organized on Twitter and Facebook.
This idea that anything harmful needs to be taking down… but only some things and not others. I don’t understand where the rules are on this.
Mike Robinson in 2010-2012 the attempt to regulate the UK press through the Leveson Inquiry showed there was no need for further regulation. The activities it was considering were already illegal. Yet the gov pushed ahead with more regulation.
Anyone promoting terrorist activity on social media is already illegal. The idea that legislation has not kept up is not true. This is an attempt to bring legislation to deal with specific narratives that governments don’t like
Patrick Henningsen: Or that parties don’t like. Google, Facebook and Twitter are Democratic Party-oriented organisations. Is Jack Dorsey not purging the political opposition?
CORONI COUSIN SHIMMIES IN FROM SOUTH AMERICA
SOUTH AFRICAN VARIANT RIVALS U.S. “SUPER COVID”
Anyone wanting to travel from South American and Portugal faces restrictions.
Trevor Bedford reports “striking evolution”
Viral spike protein and the receptor binding domain are the locus for viral evolution.
Mike Robinson: Lockdown can be perpetuated forever by inventing new variants of Covid.
Patrick Henningsen: Countries are shutting down travel becasuse everyone has a new variant.
NEIL FERGUSON OF ICL IS CENTRAL TO THIS RELENTLESS INVENTION
FERGIE IS BACK ON UK’S SAGE COMMITTEE
Ferguson is repaid for his incompetence and his past exaggeration of mad cow, swine flu, bird flu and Covid.
Ferguson says new variant will block much relaxation of lockdown before August. If you have had Covid or have antibodies you may meet relaxed restrictions – in other words may qualify for an Immunity Passport.
Patrick Henningsen: they are creating a rats nest. There will be endless variants and new broadcasts from Emmanuel Goldsteins. No mention of T-Cell immunity.
UK Column News – 15th January 2021
PART TWO
ITV NEWS EMOTIVE PLEA FROM “COVID GRANDPA ALAN CARSLAKE”
UK TV PROPAGANDA EXPOSED – GUSH OF INFLUENCE ACTIVITIES
Social media erupts simultaneously – 77th Brigade on your marks, get set, go.
Hundreds of comments push identical line… stick with the rules, believe the message, obey. Gotta protect everyone! Total safety! Never any deaths!
Revealing 77th Brigade Twitter handles like Jim123456 and Janet21284076
Jasmine Henleys_Ghost (purple and blue hair): Fuck you if you’ve been going out and meeting people this lockdown or any lockdown. FUCK YOU.
Patrick Henningsen: these dubious accounts pile in on the back of specific TV news reports about Covid. I never see that kind of waterfall on other stories.
THE SACRED MIRACLE OF THE VANISHING FLU
SINCE WEEK 16 OF 2020, THERE HAS BEEN NO FLU
https://www.who.int/influenza/gisrs_laboratory/updates/flunet_globalviruscirculation_20210104.pdf?ua=1
Excess Mortality from EuroMOMO shows nothing in UK and N. Ireland except for the April/May lockdown, and mortality in Scotland is below previous years. Nothing beyond normal in Wales.
ROLLOUT OF MILITARY, IN MASKS, VISORS, APRONS
5,300 SOLDIERS IN NHS AND A-SYMPTOMATIC TESTING CENTRES
Lots of masks and visors… while testing people with no symptoms.
Why would you need an apron, except to communicate a message?
The job of PCR testing is to loyally produce millions of cases to justify policy.
UK Column News – 15th January 2021
Thanks, and thanks to UK Column. We’re feeling powerless, yet acclimatised. Wonderful.
Thanx for all the diggin’.
Next we’ll be told that there is no such thing as T-cells, they’re just a figment of the imagination of fallen scientists who are being paid to push disinformation and disrupt public health.
Thank you for this OffG. Nice to see some resistance for a change.
80% increase in child abuse referrals reports the BBC. The same BBC that peddles misleading statistics and fear to perpetuate lockdowns
https://twitter.com/LeahButlerSmith/status/1350118570320130049?s=20
Not to mention the goal of distracting everybody with a child abuse story.
It’s awfully popular these days…
(This is where the neo-liberals in my social environment ask, “Are you saying that child abuse is okay?” – That’s where today’s logic is – in the trash can.)
The BBC has announced a new helpline for abused children, part of an ongoing effort to tackle widespread misery and depression in the country with the most unhappy chldren in Europe. Once open, the “Sir Jimmy Savile Helpline” can be reached on 0333 666 666, to be launched by the incoming BBC chairman, Goldman Sachs bankster, Dick Sharp
The same BBC that protected child abusers in its own studios?
The UK regime has industrialised child abuse.
So exciting! Can’t wait!
It’s time to rise had a whole load of you tube videos showing protests across the world over the summer – Berlin, Quebec , new your, Toronto London, Brussels, paris cities across France, Italy and Spain, Poland Hungary, Slovenia – but his account on twitter has been wiped a number of times. It would be great to have a website – maybe a page here – linking all these videos: it’s really important we get the message across about both the scale of this and the way people are rising up – it’s not just anti vaxx crazies as the MSM like to make out. The more people see this the more they will wake up.
FYI updates for NJ Off-Guardian Readers. (if one knows anyone from NJ please let them know about this)
The NJ Legislature is attempting to pass a law requiring mandatory wearing of face diapers in public. This should be strenuously opposed.
A New Jersey bill saying they can charge people 500 dollars and 30 days in jail (this may have been taken out of bill) for not wearing a mask in stores is in the legislature now. S2814/A4453 is in the Senate Judiciary Committee (their emails, phone nos, twitters below) and has passed out of the Assembly Judiciary Committee. It has to pass out of the Senate Judiciary Committee and come to a vote in both the Assembly and Senate. Plaster the Senate Judiciary Committee with emails, phone calls and tweets. We should be writing the whole legislature. You can write other people besides your area. It only takes 60 seconds to add five emails to a letter. Make an argument. The science is not on their side. When their constituents find out the truth of all this, they will not be re-elected. Talking points are below.
Link for more info
https://www.facebook.com/groups/opennj
+++++
Online Recall Petition for the Murphy-Virus
Time is of the Essence
Already over 1,000,000 plus have signed the recall petition for the Newsom-Virus in CA. On to NY, PA, OH, MI.
https://recallgovmurphy.com/
https://www.facebook.com/100011218147831/videos/1246671272383466
Spread the Word Far and Wide!
Thanks
Un Fucking Believable
Good for those taking a stand.
Unfortunately, there’s a fatal flaw in this strategy. The customer base is on lockdown.
If they break it, they’ll be paying for food and drink first, then a fine big enough to cover food and drink for the next 6 months.
Then, to rub it in- they’ll have a ‘spike’ in positives a la the universal one world script.
And the axis around which this scam rotates is exposed – the tests
Stop the tests and the ‘pandemic’ disappears
Tests are ramping up though – going to need one from 1/26 to enter US. Dont know how that’s going to play out for the gazillion Mexican workers that cross the border every day to keep shithole Commiefornia functioning.
Halting Our Descent into Tyranny: Defeating the Global Elite’s COVID-19 Coup
By Robert J. Burrowes
August 19, 2020
Halting Our Descent into Tyranny: Defeating the Global Elite’s COVID-19 Coup – Global ResearchGlobal Research – Centre for Research on Globalization
See the section titled: Resisting the Elite Coup so Far
Weekend watching.
I recommend, with goodwill and humility open to dispute, that we kick it up a notch and foreswear any more dystopias or put our faith in Robin Hoods, whether they be Q or V.
Confront the harder road.
It has taken most of my life to realize that my early years were shaped in order to guide me now. I knew those years were pressing upon me… yet until now they seemed so distant and disconnected.
I suspect many see this in their own life now: Chekov’s tension between life as it is, and life as it should be.
I am talking of growing up long ago, far away in in worlds that were ours but not ours. Worlds that were shaped by our British, European and American elites… but which the inhabitants of our lands would never recognize in a thousand years.
But now they have come home. Nigeria… Biafra. Brazil… Goulart.
My internal commission of truth and reconciliation is a work in progress after almost 60 years. And until I can contribute something worth reading there are others who have done a far better job.
The 1972 movie State of Siege by the Greek-French director Costa-Gavras is based on the story of Dan Mitrione’s kidnapping, a down-to-earth Midwestern policeman by all accounts, but an expert in torturing and warping the minds of ordinary people who never committed evil nor expected it from a blank-faced, smooth cheeked, crew cut, two-faced American.
Forked tongue. The natives nailed it. One day, the perpetrators of Event Covid will answer for their crimes.
Maybe it will be a single politician, or a policeman, or a doctor — on the face of it as Apple Pie as Dan Mitrione. But they should be compelled to examine their actions as Mitrione did. Whether they pay for it as he did — is a matter for morality as it applies to the moment.
Morality as it applies to the moment. I shall explore that further. It may be the answer to the self-interested, relativist theology of those who presume to seize our world.
State of Siege — Costa-Gavras (1972)
Except Q is actually Q Group at the NSA.
So the photo-ops at the Capitol protest of the neck beards, operatives, provocateurs, and cast of characters including the actor with the Viking horns and the QAnon Shaman sign are now being used by the FBI to claim that this was an assassination plot by dangerous, potentially violent conspiracy theorists and domestic terrorists, simultaneously smearing organic produce.
“U.S. says Capitol rioters meant to ‘capture and assassinate’ officials – filing.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-capitol-arrests/u-s-says-capitol-rioters-meant-to-capture-and-assassinate-officials-filing-idUSKBN29K0K7
The DOJ, Arizona prosecutors and FBI are working together to provide a profile of the most visually recognized person taking part in the Capitol Hill protest as a domestic terrorist.
They accuse Chansley of leaving a note for Pence warning that “it’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”
“Strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government,”
Whether the prosecution is real or not, or justified or not, doesn’t matter. The narrative of domestic terrorism has been created and the association of organic food and so-called ”white privilege” comes together with this piece:
“Man arrested in Capitol riot refuses to eat non-organic jail food.”
The article below ridicules organic food and associates it with white privilege, QAnon, domestic terrorists and conspiracy theories.
That’s how propaganda works, as you know but George Mc seems unaware. Through associations, visual cues, narratives and memes.
https://www.today.com/food/man-arrested-storming-capitol-refuses-eat-non-organic-jail-food-t205569
The Capitol incursion is the gift that keeps on giving. You run a cack-handed psyop that goes off half cocked… the entire internet knows the “invaders” were invited through open doors. The protagonists were Antifa/BLM pretty boys and Playmates.
Then what do you do? Can’t go back. Must go forward. More script. More events. Write on!
So the things you failed to do — pipe bombs and evacuating Congressmen through tunnels — you write into the script after the event. The press is instructed to report them as if they actually happened.
It’s like an episode of West Wing. “Sorry we only got to film half of this week’s episode so if you want to know what happened, sign up for our complete script and we’ll email you the rest of the story.”
Well, it´s a good “symptom” after all. We will see if it´s just that or something deeper. (…cross my fingers…)
Many thanks for the post.
Testing the temperature at the WSWS, (and again I won’t bother with links), but it seems that two things are …ahem! “erupting”: the virus, naturally, but also an irresistible foaming surging veritable tsunami of Right Nazi Fascist and thoroughly unpleasant and even not nice people who, I have a feeling, will turn out to be virus deniers.
I suggest you get better info, “george”… 😉
There is no pure conduit of info. You have to sift through the lot and figure it out for yourself. “Mikhail”.
Who cares? The WSWS is irrelevant.
As I noted elsewhere, it’s not all Covid hysteria at the WSW. That was starting to be boring. There’s Trump hysteria as well! Trump was trying to carry out a fascist coup on January 6 and apparently only the WSW sees this! Indeed it has been denouncing other Trots for playing down events in DC on that date.
Why do you do it to yourself George? Just say no.
#IoOpro should possibly be #IoApro (Aprire is to open in Italian)
Io Opera !! lalalalala
Grazie per la correzione, tuttavia a tutti i nostri amici che non parlano italiano è il sentimento che conta, grazie Off Guardian per il tuo supporto
vinceremo
I thought we kept hearing about intrepid Switzerland offering a refreshing contrast to the rest of Europe. Apparently they’re locked down too ?
Well there is a similar movement in Germany: “Wir machen auf”. And already it has that tinge of controlled opposition. After all, if a campaign is based on twitter et al., how far can that go (cf. the previous article on OffG).
I have a terrible, terrible feeling about this
Is this orchestrated? Is it another ‘storming of Capitol Hill’?
Cory Morningstar describes it as the beginning of a global revolution. Is she so naive as to believe that, or is she controlled opposition too?
Or perhaps you’re controlled opposition for claiming they’re controlled opposition!? Ahhh my brain! 🙂 A2
I’m happy to be proven wrong. There’s already been ‘Capitol Hill’ as you’ve reported on
Merkel is deep state. She won’t have a genuine revolt on her watch. She has too many paymasters to entertain.
Like so many of our would-be ‘owners’, she’s smart, but hers is not a brilliant mind.
It only functions up to a certain, well-defined point.
If a neo-Stasi committee were formed to define such a point, they would probably go for an IQ of no higher than 112 – and certainly no higher than their own average quotient.
Mensa members are out.
Exactly. Consider the UK counterparts, Cameron, Johnson, May, Blair, Clegg. None of them have the brains they were born with. But they’re corrupt, immoral, and will do anything ( or anyone) if it takes them to millionaire status.
That’s why they get them to have sex with animals at the Bullingdon Club, it’s all about making sure they are made of the right stuff and conditioning them to do anything required, on demand, no matter how immoral and depraved it is
“Mensa members are out”
Dr. Billy is living proof of this statement.
Well done Italians
UK Vaccine passports
https://londonlovesbusiness.com/uk-covid-19-passport-from-iproov-and-mvine-moves-into-trial-phase/
With additional backing from Innovate UK, which initially funded the development of a successful working prototype, the Mvine-iProov passport will now be tested by Directors of Public Health within the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK. Mvine and iProov aim to complete two trials by 31 March 2021, giving Directors of Public Health across the country the confidence to deploy the passport at scale to benefit their local areas.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/01/no-plan-for-covid-vaccine-passports-in-uk-says-michael-gove
Yeah and another 75mill of our money to 2 more of Boris’s mates….
Exactly. A couple of Tories getting rich from digitally enslaving us
How can this be allowed? Where are the human rights lawyers? Liberty? Big Brother Watch? The unions? ECHR?
The problem isn’t the lack of lawyers, law makers, human rights campaigners or any other support groups.
It is that we are too afraid to act ourselves, because of what it might cost us.
We’re talking real courage here, and the market has never been flooded with that.
Our debt to the few who have already risked a great deal in order to put a spanner in the works of these frauds is truly enormous.
Since 1997, we’ve had Nu-Labour, The Con-Dem Coalition, then the Bullingdon Tories………..?
And before that, since 1979, we had Thatcher and Major……….?
And you ask where are the unions? Where the bloody hell do you think are the unions?
They are very keen to get compliance. The vaccine passport is tied to an ID system, a digital payment system, social credit and biometric monitoring.
Anyone who gets vaccinated thinking they will be enjoying restaurants and vacations is being duped. They will fall victim to the ill effects of the vaccine and will be stuck on a treadmill of increasing injections until they are unable to function.
There’s no need to social distance, no need to wear a mask. No need to shut down businesses, no need for vaccines:
THE REAL SCIENCE OF GERMS: DO VIRUSES CAUSE DISEASE:
Dr. Andrew Kaufman in conversation with Dawn Lester and David Parker who researched the cause of disease for more than ten years before writing the book ‘What Really Makes You Ill?’ Why everything you thought you knew about disease is wrong:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TORel19zI2A2/
Here’s his latest with Dr Thomas Cowan: https://www.bitchute.com/video/w8zYi9Juivub/
I wish you hzd told us a week ago.
Briliant!…… lets hope we can give this some publicity. This will soon stop the shut downs the governements will crumble in minutes, if it gets traction.
Resistance from the natives:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-55666407
Asians, eh? What can you do? Of course the lack of cooperation is down to cultural and religious issues (read: irrational and unscientific).
But the big concern is “false information”. And I must say my heart swells with pride at our scarcely believable progress in scientific advancement which is such that a new vaccine doesn’t even require full testing. We just know. Perhaps there is some hallowed lab somewhere where they have one of those Tolkien wizard globes that can foretell all coming events?
It is certainly shocking that these not fully assimilated foreign elements have not evolved sufficiently to trust us!
Yes, there is that. But it is also a desperate attempt at dog-whistle racism by the media, in the hope that the white majority do the opposite and obey, and/or turn on ethnic minorities rather than the elite.
BBC is literally the worst of the worst.
These BBC articles you post here are not helpful or informative. I think of this place as a haven where I come for links and information that counter the lies.
Well I’m sorry but I’m afraid the BBC is something you need to know about because sadly I think it’s still the main source of info for the majority. Also, mainstream sources can give you info by negative signification e.g. when they start emphasising “fake news”, it means that more and more people are rejecting the MSM.
Time for everyone who have their head screwed on right (and those who don’t to screw it on properly) to regard BBC and any other MSM as a conduit of pure horseshit.
The only reason to read it is to know what they’re up to.
But even if you disagree and understand why, you have to be careful because if you’re shaping your thoughts around refuting the bullshit, you’re already being manipulated and controlled.
People have to learn to live their own lives and thing their own thoughts as opposed to being corralled by the globalist shitheads.
Hello Jacques: You said: “But even if you disagree and understand why, you have to be careful because if you’re shaping your thoughts around refuting the bullshit, you’re already being manipulated and controlled.”
Quite true. There are thousands of persons employed by think tank companies such as Rand Corporation. See: > Richard Silberglitt – Profile | RAND
https://www.rand.org/about/people/s/silberglitt_richard.html
Richard Silberglitt – Double-speak expert…
I read somewhere around 100 web pages per week. I often find it necessary to pause and reflect upon the spin and rhetoric. Persons who absorb “news” from BBC, MSN, CBS, NBC, and the rest, are living in a whirlwind of televised fantasy. > Not “news” but germane. >
Two private intelligence companies hack political enemies in Africa, Europe, the Mideast, and the United States, for a price.
By Richard Silverstein
http://republicbroadcasting.org/news/how-israeli-tech-firms-act-as-global-agents-of-repression/
The methods of international operations that Israel signifies are against any notion of morality in foreign affairs, and are criminal in every respect. The Israeli “government” is a sick dog that will require international sanctions and massive boycotts to rid the world of this egregious infection of terminal rabies.
That’s absurd, schooling me that I need to know what lies they are proffering. I do not need to know about the lies or who is consuming them. I am quite aware of how propaganda works.
BBC viewership is waning as more people come to understand that mainstream media are stenographers for various NATO Defense Departments and the Gates Foundation.
Ever taken any media studies?
Because I do not believe you are dissecting these articles or criticizing them in an appropriate manner.
“Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”, is a law of propaganda attributed to Joseph Goebbels.
In reposting these articles you are doing their job.
No, I haven’t taken any “media studies” nor would I even consider such a condescending proposal. Nor do I feel edified by being told that I am not “dissecting these articles or criticizing them in an appropriate manner”. What gives you the right to tell me the “proper” way of handling info? Go and join the fucking WSWS editorial team if that’s the kind of supercilious bullshit you want to promote. I read mainstream stuff – because it’s fucking everywhere and it’s what most read. I get angry and I have to express my anger.
Because you claim you are providing a service to us and that I need to be informed of what others are consuming!
That’s blatantly dishonest. It’s condescending to all of us and absurd.
We are all well aware of how the msm operates, the mountains of propaganda, and where this is all headed.
My question was actually rhetorical since you appear to have some kind of belief you are doing me a favor with churning out daily renditions from the BBC and wsws as “something you need to know”. You also claim you are countering it, which I absolutely disagree. You are barely countering it, you are merely whining about it and repeating it ad nauseam.
“the BBC is something you need to know”
False.
“I think it’s still the main source of info for the majority.”
False.
“mainstream sources can give you info by negative signification e.g. when they start emphasising “fake news”, it means that more and more people are rejecting the MSM.
False.
MSM provides stories and narratives they want you and others to think about and debate.
I never claimed to be providing a service to anyone – least of all to someone who comes on like the head of a corporation!
Who is “we? And propaganda is something you do have to watch for clues about what is happening.
I have no belief I am doing you a favour. Some things in this world are not about you.
Your ensuing shouts of “False” are just raspberries with no thought:
You did not finish my sentence and so took it out of context.
It’s certainly not false that I think it is the main source of info for the majority. I also still think I am correct.
How so? Why else would they emphasise “fake news”?
False. The MSM has no intention of getting you to think about or debate anything. It is telling you what to think. Thus, does it give itself away. And this last remark shows that you haven’t the faintest idea what propaganda is or what it is for.
Lol … you just lectured me twice on two threads about why I and (I am presuming) others need to know these things so I assumed you must believe you are providing a service since numerous people have pointed out before I did, that the repetition of your msm and “left” narratives here is suspect and tedious.
You used the word YOU.
This is not about me. But you tried to make it about me. You are still attempting to make it about me by using ad hominem slurs.
Choose your words more carefully if don’t want people to repeat them. I took nothing out of context.
“How so? Why else would they emphasise “fake news”? “
Who cares why they emphasize fake news? Everything becomes “fake” that counters their lies.
And you seem unaware that you do exactly what I wrote in my last point.
You are here, repeating their lies, stories and narratives daily.
In essence, you are starting a discussion or a debate around “stories and narratives they want you and others to think about and debate.”
That is what you are doing! How you cannot see that is beyond belief.
Yes. You know everything and I know nothing. Yet I do not use a preposition when ending a sentence.
Many years ago I was an editor and author at a collective Left leaning political blog site. I moderated for years on one of the first blog sites in the US.
I know nothing about propaganda and you are the King of Propaganda.
George the “care” worker who knows nothing about care or health but is here to tell me about propaganda with his daily dose of BBC and WSWS.
Thank you George, for enlightening me with your propaganda expertise.
I believe it is now two years since I looked at the BBC, although my local state radio news and tv undoubtedly borrow from them…
One does what one can, and the information to be found here at OffG is obviously far more important.
Agreed but let’s stop even calling it a vaccine. By CDRH’s own definition, it is not a vaccine.
Dr David Martin explains, 1:42:30 – 1:46:30 of ‘Focus on Fauci’ video:
https://earthheroestv.com/programs/special-free-live-broadcast-5th-jan-2021-focus-on-fauci-46120-a90064
I excerpted that part of David’s rant and put it on my Bitchute channel.
David wants to be precise in his language but he talks about the coronavirus as though it has been established that it exists. That has not been established. And he refers to a ‘virus’ while emphasizing the fact that ‘nature doesn’t attack us’. But that’s exactly what the concept of ‘virus’ tells us. It’s a foreign invader that harms us.
To try and get down to brass tacks on the philosophic matter of “nature doesn’t attack us”, I think we must still have in mind the natural parasites which DO attack us – from threadworms to mosquitoes, and thence to Fauxi, Foggason, Zuckerbug, and Halfcock, who are proof enough for me that real viruses exist…
They’re called The Palantíri, or Palantír singular… made by the Elves in Valinor during the First Age.
FYI 😅
Oh and what is Peter Thiel’s super spy business called again?
Hiding evil in plain sight.
I recalled the name but this bloody spellcheck kept changing it!
Well done, BBC.
William Shakespeare, aged 457, said the Pfizer spritzer gave him an Arden.
“I feel sprightly as Puck after the jab and if Aunty Beeb wants to propagandize the faithful — I’ll prop her as if she were me own Queen Bess.”
You keep sharing these horrible articles don’t you. You present their propaganda, allowing it to do its job and cover yourself by describing it as horrible propaganda
Propaganda is everywhere Ben. No-one ever gives you the unvarnished truth. You have to figure it out for yourself. But if your exalted mind tells you am a double/ triple/ quadruple bluffer then feel free.
Perhaps I’ll never understand properly until “Researcher” above sends me on the accredited media studies course? (Which of course, is NOT propaganda but the unvarnished truth – according to the media study disseminators.)
To be fair, Ben, nobody here has to read George’s links.
If their title makes me want to throw up, I don’t read them either, but knowing your enemy is still a valuable strategic asset.
Thanks for the support wardropper. I find it astonishing that I seem to be under attack for daring to look at sites which nobody can avoid anyway. You have to have some kind of defense against the shit which is everywhere. And if I can encourage others to truly see this miserable official muck and refuse to take it at face value – and indeed expose its fallacies which ought to be obvious but seemingly aren’t then I think I’m doing something worthwhile. Certainly more worthwhile than making “clever” accusations against those who are on you own side.
It’s not fake news causing their reluctance, it’s the fact that they have relatives in their motherland with first hand experience of Dr. Billy and Nurse Melinda’s Eugenic experiments.
“While Britain suffered its worst day of the pandemic yesterday, the vaccination programme – the vital element in bringing it to an end – continues to ramp up. Over recent weeks our excellent reporting has placed pressure on the Government to improve its handling of the rollout, including by involving pharmacies and moving to 24/7 inoculations. Ministers have now begun to implement both measures.”. The Torygraph.
Deary me. This rag is a fantasy comic.
Yes, and the media always avoid the obvious question – if things are so bad then what’s been the point of a year of lockdowns and masks?
Lockdowns have been too short and too lenient, and mask wearing has not been widespread enough. We would not be in this situation in the UK if the lockdown in November lasted longer. It’s clear from the graphs on https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/ that cases were falling after the lockdown in November, then restrictions were lifted in December, and obviously cases started to rise.
Perhaps if we had a strict lockdown over summer when cases were at an all time low, we could have eradicated COVID-19 from the UK!
It’s frustrating that we’ve had these restrictions all year and now it’s really bad again. The government should not be blaming the public, but should be blaming itself for not supporting people well enough through lockdowns.
perhaps your disinfo would be better expended somewhere else, on people who might actually believe it, at least to some extent.
Excellent trolling – 10/10. LOL
WTF are you doing on this site?
The desk sergeant at 77th Brigade offered some biscuits to Bob for taking the plunge.
Bob.
It is nice for you to add comment.
Your comments are something I read REPEATEDLY back in May in the CBC for so many others. Because you cannot ask the difficult questions and need to be infantalized by the Corpse Media, go to the children’s section of the news website. Comment there.
This is satire right?
A tip: there should be some humorous bits. Mmkay?
I just saw a photo of this story on twitter.
The staff are standing at attention in masks.
One could argue that we should be happy that the restaurants are at least opening.
I’m not. It’s just a continuation of the insanity. Masks and distancing and in some cases writing your name and other info as you enter the establishment.
It’s normalizing the insanity.
But then I am still, 10 months later, utterly astounded every minute of every day at the mask wearing.
Agreed. If they’re going to risk being fined by police anyway, then it makes sense for everyone else to ditch the masks too. The police cannot arrest millions of people for not wearing face masks
The masks are the worst part of this tyranny for me. The feeling of suffocation is undeniable. That media zombies and careerists like Sadiq Khan should push for them makes me despair. Millions of Quislings live amongst us
Congressmen and reporters muffling their words through masks. They are the one who are supposed to be speaking… yet they parade their pusillanimity.
Your complaints about masks are so silly. Here is a list of people who have worn face coverings/masks for years day in day out for their professions/lifestyles:
Surgeons
Motorcyclists (helmets)
Race car drivers
Builders
Welders
People in Burqas
People who wear balaclavas in cold climates
Most of these people wear masks for their safety and for other people’s safety. It is fine. It is safe. It is the bear minimum you can do to prevent the spread of a respiratory virus.
The COVID-1984 Song
(sung to the tune of She’ll Be Coming ‘Round The Mountain)
You can stick your covid-nineteen up your ass
you can stick your covid-nineteen up your ass
you can stick your covid-nineteen, stick your covid-nineteen
you can stick your covid-nineteen up your ass.
You can stick your toxic vaccine up your ass
you can stick your toxic vaccine up your ass
you can stick your toxic vaccine, stick your toxic vaccine
you can stick your toxic vaccine up your ass.
You can stick your social distance up your ass
you can stick your social distance up your ass
you can stick your social distance, stick your social distance
you can stick your social distance up your ass.
You can stick your contact tracing up your ass
you can stick your contact tracing up your ass
you can stick your contact tracing, stick your contact tracing
you can stick your contact tracing up your ass.
You can stick your fascist muzzle up your ass
you can stick your fascist muzzle up your ass
you can stick your fascist muzzle, stick your fascist muzzle
you can stick your fascist muzzle up your ass.
You can stick your new world order up your ass
you can stick your new world order up your ass
you can stick your new world order, stick your new world order
you can stick your new world order up your ass.
I’m sure you forgot a verse.
The sad one about all the abused children.
Don’t attempt humour or deflection in the face of crimes against humanity.
This is serious stuff. Individuals are going to prison for a long time, or worse.
It’s going to hit many people like a huge wave.
They’ll be momentarily overwhelmed and confused.
We have to remain calm in order to disseminate the truth in a timely fashion.
“Bear”-faced gullibility
Viruses do not exist and have been proven not to exist by Dr. Stefan Lanka.
https://bittube.tv/post/74e1d1fd-d096-488e-958c-38425f1e1bde
The specific disease doctrine is the grand refuge of weak, uncultured, unstable minds, such as now rule in the medical profession. There are no specific diseases; there are specific disease conditions.”
— Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, 1820-1910.
So idiot – Why do I need to wear a mask if you wear one? Or is your mask only one way protective? If that’s the excuse why haven’t your heroes developed a mask with two way protection over the last YEAR of alleged plague? Then you could leave me the fuck alone and stop telling me what to do.
The UK guidelines are you should wear a mask unless it causes distress, so get a print of the little card from the gov.uk website and say you’re exempt. Takes a bit of courage to get used to the questions from the supermarket bouncers, but hopefully they’ll let you in.
I just walk right past them, without even acknowledging them. it’s not worth arguing with them; they’re the deranged assholes, not me. so far, they haven’t followed me. if they do, my reply will be, “I can’t, I’m allergic to fascism.”
“I’m exempt due to an extremely rare medical condition: a fully functioning brain”
Here is a masterclass in how to deal with the lowlife bouncers in the supermarket
Loved this video. Thanks for sharing it.
We may soon find out just how many restaurateurs can be fined in one day.
The thought police will have 50,000 restaurants to get through, plus all the other businesses who have also had enough.
We are at a critical time and it’s time for the public to take back control of their lives.
The more who kick up a stink, the more people will question what they are doing. Politicians such as Sadiq only war their masks when in public or during performances. They are quickly donned before the act and then doffed at the mike.
You do understand that Italian restaurants are opening because they are fighting for life?
The restaurant/pub sector, which consists almost entirely of small, family owned businesses, lost 48% of its revenues in 2020 (equivalent to almost 41 billion euros).
Customers will be given entrance to the venues and will be seated. No food or drink will be served during the protest.
The last time my name was requested at a ristorante l wrote “John Lenin”. No questions asked (for the present).
Sadly, Italy acquired tremendous experience fighting “insanity” in the 20th century. Italians have learned that even small acts help erode the power of the oppressors. The important thing is to organize and stand together. Avanti popolo!
https://it.finance.yahoo.com/notizie/covid-coldiretti-riaprono-220mila-bar-113250868.html
With Italy’s history of fascism I’m surprised things are so bad. Small acts are useful
https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1321785323676991489?s=20
Yes I do understand about people’s lives and incomes. I might do the same in their case. It sounds like I am blaming the victim, I know.
But there is no way I would go into a restaurant with the mask and distancing and so forth. It’s still more of the same.
Having said that, I believe that each individual should do whatever they believe right for themselves – whether that is mask, distancing, and any other precaution. I don’t consider people that follow the narrative “sheep”. By the same token that would make me a grandma killer.
I am just sad when I see the mask.
for restaurant purposes, my new identity is “Hugh Mungus”. the point is to mock them even while ostensibly complying with the idiot rules, so the more obviously fake the name, the better. if that’s not acceptable to them, I can take my business elsewhere.
I used “Sebastian Weetabix” in Germany last year. Worked a treat.
I’m astonished non stop as well. Anyone normal would be. It’s off the charts insanity.
As for restos, I’m done with them. I want nothing to do with the abuse. Why do people want to enjoy abuse?
Totally with you there, Arby.
Mrs. Checker & I used to love restauranteering, and we were well known as loyal return customers and generous tippers. But we refuse to take part in the deranged ceremonial Kabuki of cross-threshold-with-mask-cleanse-hands-with-magic-potion-two-steps-with-mask-on-sit-bow-remove-mask etc. Even more importantly, I have no interest in being served by a faceless gimp-chimp. “Service with a smile” had genuine value. Now, dining out is a Satanic farce.
The restaurants have simply become an enforcement branch for the Religion of Covidism.
What a great comment, spot on.
So we won’t be seeing you at Weatherspoons when the reopen?
My goodness what a bundle of fun you are.
Restauranteering?
Lol!
Oh you poor wee didums.
Been denied your tasting menus have you?
Don’t worry things will get much better just sitting at your computer doing fuck all.
Some people don’t enjoy participating in fascist rituals when grabbing something to eat. Go figure.
Then, Kevin, just stay home alone.
Nobody cares if you want to erase Trump from the movie.
Before the scamdemic came along, my weekly treat was having a nice meal at a Cafe in Melbourne. No more. I refuse to go thru the contact tracing bullshit as well, however I’ll still get a takeaway coffee.
The sheer insanity of seeing people walk 15-20 feet into a cafe with a facemask on, sit down at a table, then take their mask off… then put the masks on when they walk out!
Do these people not have brains? They’re all sitting there without masks on. Does the ‘virus’ go on a break while people are sitting in restaurants or pubs? I like your last line as well…
Insanity is 1000 people dying everyday because of a disease that the government should’ve controlled earlier on. Using measures to prevent this pandemic is not insanity.
It’s a respiratory virus! It’s common sense that wearing a mask and staying away from infected people is going to reduce transmission.
If you think there’s not enough evidence that COVID-19 exists, ask yourself what evidence you would need to see to believe it does exist.
I prefer deadly epidemic diseases with a survival rate of less than 99.97%. it’s more exciting, that way.
covid19 – whatever it is – might exist. But I do not believe in the official narrative. At all.
There is a bigger picture in my opinion.
I would happily wear a mask and distance and follow protocol if I believed for one minute anything that came from the United States Government. I don’t. With good reason.
Having said that, what I do firmly believe is that everyone has the right to protect themselves in any way they see fit – virus or no. My father did not shake hands with a soul from November through April when he lived. Stayed clear or anyone with a cold.
By the same extent I reserve the right to do what I think is best for my own protection – which includes not wearing a mask unless I am visiting with someone who requests it. Which does not happen often.
I do not need any proof of the virus. It might exist. It might now. It might be the flu or pneumonia. I do not know for sure.
If it does exist I do not think it necessitated the devastation the official narrative has caused.
By the way, you did see Gov. Gavin Newsome at dinner with over a dozen other people UNMASKED? Among the many other officials who have disobeyed their own mandates?
You do realize, in the midst of this horrible virus killing thousands of people that major league sports is STILL HAPPENING!!! I guess when you become a pro you acquire natural immunity.
All those little virus balls dressed in face paint yelling “GO TEAM”!
Sorry for the sarcasm, but really.
Reversal of the burden of proof which is necessary considering the embarassing paucity of evidence pro the virus.
Id like them to present a scientific peer-reviewed protocol that shows the isolation of a specific new virus. – Based on the fact that lies have been proven regarding the roll out of other viruses over the last century.
Id like them to stop conflating death figures with all other illnesses and marking those who died of GSW as dead of covaids.
Id like them to stop insisting on a test that its nobel prize-awarded inventor stated on record (before he was murdered) is not made for testing.
Id like them to stop rampant censorship of any questioning of the alleged pandemic and allow me to use the brain I was gifted to read opinion from all sides of the alleged situation.
Id like them to grow a fucking pair and live debate people such as RFK Jr and Vernon Coleman so as to put at ease the minds of the growing band of dissenters questioning the tyranny on this and other sites.
Id like just ONE ‘rule’ or “common sense” protocol to come down from someone who is actually qualified to deliver it – not scum like Bill fucking Gates and that idiot Ferguson – you know someone that those of us with discerning faculties might actually have a modicum of faith in.
Id like to learn of just one fucking development in the last hundred years that was not pushed on us, with millions murdered, by the fucking Rothscum and Rockers.
That do you for starters?
You might want to employ the use of some capital letters in order to express yourself in an even more urgent fashion.
Really it was China.
A cunning plan to enslave the world.
Very cunning.
Create a pandemic within your own boundaries.
Successfully “deal “ with the situation with draconian measures, but concede that some of the mystery virus had “escaped “.
Get the WHO to praise China’s efforts and implement a global rollout of the CCP agenda and using their puppets, poised for the seizure of absolute power on the planet.
I could go on.
The Supreme World Council is the highest authority. This is not about a battle between sovereign nations, but the popular rejection of an authoritarian system.
There are hidden hands that direct the play.
Anyone blaming China is a stooge
obviously.
Seems like the West is grooming us to blame China and to accept a war against China. A tactic that might work better if the West hadn’t imposed Chinese-style repression on its own citizens
Tory politicians who stand to gain financially from track and trace technology are not victims of China
It’s been for long, Ben. My guess is that if covid operation failed, they’d launch a war to distract people and China seemed to be their choice. It’s likely China will cooperate to distract their own people, too.
People have voted ‘down’ on this comment, but I thought everyone knew about the ‘Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development’ event in 2010, which was based around a coronavirus pandemic. In the scenario, China used draconian measures quickly, which combated the virus, and provided a model for the rest of the world. That was called the ‘lockstep’ scenario, because each country marched in lockstep with the Chinese draconian model. Here is the link to the PDF publication. All the usual suspects attended.
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
This was followed with the final ‘war gaming’ of a coronavirus pandemic in Event 201, October 2019, attended by all the main players we see now, including the man who created the sequence for the current PCR test, Prof. Drosten. At Event 201 it was decided that the PCR test would be used to detect the coronavirus.
Link below, but war gamed ‘news reports’ etc can be found on Youtube and online, as with documents and videos from all the events.
https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
Prof Drosten is being named in a legal case for ‘Crimes Against Humanity brought by a group of German and American lawyers.
sure, it’s a well-known fact that the Rockefellers are Chinese.
Collective (even mass) non-compliance is a route back to our collective senses. If there had been mass non-compliance from the outset that would have been the end of it immediately. Observing the rules is collaboration.
Amazing. DuckDuckGo links straight to this article.
We are dominant in the information war.
This is the best piece of news since this scam kicked off. Collective defiance of the twisted designs of the insane freaks who misrule the world is the way forward, without a shadow of a doubt.
Grazie mille to our Italian friends, and muchísimas gracias to our Mexican ones.
You obviously have impressive linguistic skills.
Are you perhaps Welsh?
Your sleuthing ability is quite astonishing to behold. I mean, to deduce that I’m Welsh, based only on the fact that my name’s Gwyn…wow.
Are you, perhaps, the reincarnation of Sherlock Holmes?
I was just poking fun.
Didn’t expect you to take offence.
De nada Gwyn. We have a very liberal prez here atm who refuses to wear a mask and says he believes in free choice. But he’s hated by the local GlobalCap and I fear for his chances in the summer election.
A president who shows clear signs of sanity! A rare thing in this very confused world. I shall be watching what happens to AMLO with much interest.
P.S. I love Lila Downs. ;o)
Yes. All Italy should eat bigly.
Thanks to Leonardo-Finmeccanica.
I think everyone in Scotland in too drunk to undertake anything at present.
The Duke of Edinburgh was right.