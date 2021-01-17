Raskolnikov’s Dream Come True

Edward Curtin
Something is happening here,
But you don’t know what it is,
Do you, Mr. Jones?
Bob Dylan, Ballad of A Thin Man
It’s hard… Life today seems like a dream, doesn’t it? Surreal to the point where everything seems haunted and betwixt and between, or this against that, or that and this against us.
Something.
Or a Luis Buñuel film. The logic of the irrational. Surrealistic. A film made to draw us into an ongoing nightmare. Hitchcock with no resolution. Total weirdness, as Hunter Thompson said was coming before he blew his brains out. A life movie made to hypnotize in this darkening world where reality is created on screens, as Buñuel said of watching movies:
This kind of cinematographic hypnosis is no doubt due to the darkness of the theatre and to the rapidly changing scenes, lights, and camera movements, which weaken the spectator’s critical intelligence and exercise over him a kind of fascination.
Here we are in Weirdsville, USA where most people, whether of the left, right, or center, are hypnotized by the flickering screens.
That’s what movies do.
That’s what long planned psychological operations do.
That’s what digital technology allows corrupt rulers and the national security state with its Silicon Valley partners in crime to do.
We now live in a screen world where written words and logic are beside the point. Facts don’t matter. Personal physical experience doesn’t matter. Clear thinking doesn’t matter. Hysterical reactions are what matter. Manipulated emotions are what matter. Saying “Fuck You” is now de rigueur, as if that were the answer to an argument.
It’s all a movie now with the latest theatrical performance having been the January 6, 2021 stage show filmed at the U.S. Capitol. A performance so obvious that it isn’t obvious for those hypnotized by propaganda, even when the movie clearly shows that the producers arranged for the “domestic terrorists” to be ushered into the Capitol. They let the “Nazis” in on Dr. Goebbels orders. Thank God Almighty they were beaten back before they seized power in their Halloween costumes.
Now who could have given that order to the Capitol and D.C. police, Secret Service, National Guard, and the vast array of militarized Homeland Security forces that knew well in advance of the January 6 demonstration?
Who gave the stand-down orders on September 11, 2001, events that were clearly anticipated and afterwards were described by so many as if they were a movie? Surreal. Dreamlike.
As with the events of September 11, 2001 and the subsequent anthrax attacks, the recently staged show at the Capitol that the mainstream media laughingly call an attempted coup d’état will result in a new “Patriot Act” aimed at the new terrorists – domestic ones – i.e. anyone who dissents from the authoritarian crackdown long planned and underway; anyone who questions the vast new censorship and the assault on the First Amendment; anyone who questions the official narrative of Covid-19 and the lockdowns; anyone who suggests that there are linkages between these events, etc.
Who, after all, introduced the Omnibus Counterterrorism Act in 1995 that became the template for the Patriot Act in 2001 that was passed into law after September 11, 2001? None other than former Senator Joseph Biden. Remember Joe? He has a new plan.
Of course, the massive Patriot Act had been written well before that fateful September day and was ready to be implemented by a Senate vote of 98-1, the sole holdout being Democratic Senator Russ Feingold of Wisconsin. In the House of Representatives the vote was 357-66.
For those familiar (or unfamiliar) with history and fabricated false flags, they might want also to meditate on the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution in 1964 that gave Lyndon Johnson his seal of approval to escalate the war against Vietnam that killed so many millions. The vote for that fake crisis was 416-0 in the House and 88-2 in the Senate.
In the words of Mark Twain:
Suppose you were an idiot, and suppose you were a member of Congress; but I repeat myself.
Harry Houdini, the magical performer who was able to escape from any trap, any nightmarish enclosure, any lockdown, once said,
It’s still an open question, however, as to what extent exposure really hurts a performer.
The question has been answered. It doesn’t hurt at all, for phoney events still mesmerize millions who are eager to suspend their disbelief for the sake of a sad strand of hope that their chosen leaders – whether Biden or Trump – are levelling with them and are not playing them for fools. To accept that Trump and Biden are scripted actors in a highly sophisticated reality TV movie is a bit of “reality” too hard to bear. Exposing them and their minions doesn’t hurt at all. There’s no business but show business.
Houdini knew well the tricks used to deceive a gullible audience hypnotized by theatrics. “A magician is only an actor,” he said, “an actor pretending to be a magician.” This is a perfect description of the charlatans who serve as presidents of the United States.
Life today seems like a dream, doesn’t it?
“Will wonders ever cease,” said Houdini, as he closed his shows.
When I was a child I had a repetitive dream that I was trapped in a maze. Trying to escape, all I could hear as I tried desperately to find an exit was a droning sound. Droning without end. The only way I could escape the maze was to wake up – literally. But this dream would repeat for many years to the point where I realized my dreams were connected to my actual family and life in the U.S.A.
Then, when I was later in the Marines and felt imprisoned and was attempting to get out as a conscientious objector, the dream changed to being trapped in the Marines, or the prison I was expecting if they didn’t let me go. Even when I got out of the Marines and was not in prison, the dreams that I was continued.
It took me years to learn how to escape.
I mention such dreams since they seem to encapsulate the feelings so many people have today. A sense of being trapped in a senseless social nightmare. Prisoners. Lost in a horror movie like Kafka’s novel The Castle in which the protagonist K futilely seeks to gain access to the rulers who control the world from their castle but can never reach his goal.
But these are dreams and The Castle is fiction.
On a conscious level, however, many people continue to rationalize their grasp of what is going on in the United States as if what they take to be reality is not fiction. Trump supporters – despite what are seen by them as his betrayals when he said on January 7 that…
The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy….My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation
…still cling to the belief that he is the man they believe in and was going to “clean the swamp” but was sabotaged by the “deep state.” Biden supporters, driven by their obsessive hatred for Trump and the ongoing delusions that the Democratic Party, like the Republican, is not thoroughly corrupt, look forward to the Biden presidency and the new normal when he can “build back better.” For both groups’ true faith never dies. It’s very touching.
As I have written before, if the Democrats and the Republicans are at war as is often claimed, it is only over who gets the larger share of the spoils. Trump and Biden work for the same bosses, those I call the Umbrella People (those who own and run the country through their intelligence/military/media operatives), who produce and direct the movie that keeps so many Americans on the edge of their seats in the hope that their chosen good guy wins in the end.
It might seem as if I am wrong and that because the Democrats and their accomplices have spent years attempting to oust Trump through Russia-gate, impeachment, etc. that what seems true is true and Trump is simply a crazy aberration who somehow slipped through the net of establishment control to rule for four years. A Neo-Nazi billionaire who emerged from a TV screen and a golden tower high above the streets of New York.
This seems self-evident to the Democrats and the supporters of Joseph Biden, and even to many Republicans.
For Trump’s supporters, he seems to be a true Godsend, a real patriot who emerged out of political nowhere to restore America to its former greatness and deliver economic justice to the forgotten middle-Americans whose livelihoods have been devastated by neo-liberal economic policies and the outsourcing of jobs.
Two diametrically opposed perspectives.
But if that is so, why, despite Trump and Biden’s superficial differences – and Obama’s, Hillary Clinton’s and George W. Bush’s for that matter – have the super-rich gotten richer and richer over the decades and the war on terror continued as the military budget has increased each year and the armament industries and the Wall Street crooks continued to rake in the money at the expense of everyone else? These are a few facts that can’t be disputed. There are many more. So what’s changed under Trump? We are talking about nuances, small changes. A clown with a big mouth versus traditional, “dignified” con men.
Trump’s followers were betrayed the day he was sworn in, as Biden’s will be shortly unless they support a crackdown on civil rights, the squelching of the First Amendment, and laws against dissent under the aegis of a war against domestic terrorism.
I’m afraid that is so. Censorship of dissent that is happening now will increase dramatically under the Biden administration.
Now we have the “insurrection,” also known as an attempted “coup d’état,” with barbarians breaching the gates of the sacred abode of the politicians of both parties who have supported bloody U.S. coups throughout the world for the past seventy plus years. Here is another example of history beginning as tragedy and ending as farce.
But who is laughing?
If you were writing this script as part of long-term planning, and average people were getting disgusted from decades of being screwed and were sick of politicians and their lying ways, wouldn’t you stop the reruns and create a new show?
Come on, this is Hollywood where creative showmen can dazzle our minds with plots so twisted that when you leave the theater you keep wondering what it was all about and arguing with your friends about the ending. So create a throwback film where the good guy versus the bad guy was seemingly very clear, and while the system ground on, people would be at each other’s throats over the obvious differences, even while they were fabricated or were minor. This being the simple and successful age-old strategy of divide and conquer.
I realize that it is very hard for many to entertain the thought that Trump and Biden are not arch-enemies but are players in a spectacle created to confound at the deepest psychological levels. I am not arguing that the Democrats didn’t want Hillary Clinton to win in 2016. I am saying they knew Trump was a better opponent, not only because they could probably defeat him and garner more of the spoils, but because if he possibly won he was easily controlled because he was compromised. By whom? Not the Democrats, but the “Deep State” forces that control Hillary Clinton and all the presidents. A compromised and corrupt lot.
The Democrats and Republicans were not in charge in 2016 or in 2020. Their bosses were. The Umbrella people. Biden will carry out their orders, and while everyone will conveniently forget what actually happened during Trump’s tenure, as I previously mentioned, they will only remember how the Democrats “tried” to oust this man in the black hat, while Biden will carry on Trump’s legacy with minor changes and a lot of PR. He will seem like a breath of fresh air as he continues and expands the toxic policies of all presidents. So it goes.
Throughout these recent days that the corporate mainstream media have devoted to this Trump/Biden saga, Julian Assange, a truth teller if ever there were one, remains tortured and locked up in an English high-security prison cell. His plight has been a minor note at best for the corporate media that is focused on the American “coup d’état.” The spectacle rolls on as an innocent journalist who exposed the vast murderous crimes of the American government is left to slowly die in a horrible prison cell. A man who, if free, could report the truth of this current charade and expose the bloody underside of this magic show.
Long ago in Russia, another dissident, Fyodor Dostoevsky, was also sentenced on trumped up charges to prison and exile in Siberia for being “freethinking” and a socialist enemy of the state. When he was finally released, he wrote a novel that was published in 1866. It was Crime and Punishment, a masterpiece about a man named Rodian Romanovich Raskolnikov who, like Dostoevsky, is sentenced to exile and imprisonment in Siberia. In Raskolnikov’s case, it was for killing an old woman pawnbroker to see if he was “above the common ruck.” The story explores Raskolnikov’s dual consciousness and the right to murder; prideful intellect versus compassion; rationalism versus spiritual values; freedom versus determinism; the individual versus the state.
Like Nietzsche twenty years later, Dostoevsky sent out a warning long ago about the terrifying consequences that would follow in the wake of certain forms of thinking that would result in nihilism. To be “above the common ruck” and murder at will; to play with people as though they were what Raskolnikov calls the woman he murders – “louses”; to create divided minds in a game of social schizophrenia through antitheses that conceal the magician’s devious truths.
At the end of Crime and Punishment, Raskolnikov, while still in Siberian prison exile, feels that he, like Lazarus, has been raised from the dead. He realizes that there is a solution to his split mind and that he has found it as he transitions “from one world into another…his initiation into a new, unknown life.”
But such a resolution, that I will not divulge, is preceded by a very strange dream, one that rings a bell today when life seems like a dream with something happening here but you don’t know what it is, do you, Mr. Jones?
When he [Raskolnikov] was better, he remembered the dreams he had had while he was feverish and delirious. He dreamt that the whole world was condemned to a terrible strange new plague that had come to Europe from the depths of Asia. Everyone was to be destroyed except a few chosen ones. Some sort of new microbe was attacking people’s bodies, but these microbes were endowed with intelligence and will. Men attacked by them became instantly furious and mad. But never had men considered themselves so intellectual and so completely in possession of the truth as these sufferers, never had they considered their decisions, their scientific conclusions, their moral convictions so infallible. Whole villages, whole towns and peoples were driven mad by the infection. Everyone was excited and did not understand one another. Each thought that he alone had the truth and was wretched looking at the others, beat himself on the breast, wept, and wrung his hands. They did not know how to judge and could not agree what to consider evil and what good; they did not know who to blame, who to justify….The alarm bells kept ringing all day long in the towns; men rushed together, but why they were summoned and who was summoning them no one knew….
The plague spread and moved further and further. Only a few men could be saved in the whole world. They were a pure chosen people, destined to found a new race and a new life, to renew and purify the earth, but no one had seen these men, no one had heard their words and their voices.”
Have you?
Edward Curtin is a writer whose work has appeared widely. He teaches sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. His website is http://edwardcurtin.com/. He is the author of the new book Seeking Truth in A Country of Lies
Harold Pinter: Regarding Deep State actions:
It never happened. Nothing ever happened. Even while it was happening it wasn ‘t happening. It didn’t matter. It was of no interest.
The only dissenting view is the acid test, is the Military Plan known as Q real or not.
The opinions voiced so eloquently on this blog about the virus and geo-politics generally become polarised when Q is mentioned.
I have studied Geo-Politics for many years and until Q and Trump came along was of the opinion that all of our lives were controlled by the Freemasons and other secret societies,
like the Illuminati. which would lead to a 1984 scenario.
Q gave hope to a peaceful transition, hope that did not exist before and gave credibility to the information that there are powerful groups that exist only to take the world into a dystopian future.
It was a discouraging prospect for anyone paying close attention to the chessboard of world affairs. The realisation that the security services of the Western Powers, were just one side of a two faced coin that has wrought havoc through drugs and war throughout the World since the Opium Wars is hard to come to terms with.
The Bush/Clinton/Obama/CIA/MI6 promotion of the War on Drugs was fuelled by those same groups, raking in untold profits to fund even more mayhem around the world with no end in site. The ownership of the world wide Financial System another source of incredible wealth to fund the wars and corruption which has become endemic in society.
Q has offered a way out of this established quantum mess.
Q critics do not analyse the reasons behind the Corruption and Human Trafficking or President Trumps executive orders to combat these Crimes against Humanity.
Similarly, neither do they analyse what a state of National Emergency means.
Continuity of Government provide for unusual authorities to be used in conjunction with PEADS, Presidential Emergency Action Documents, little known Presidential powers for use in an emergency.
To think that President Trump, who has shown that he is a part of the Q team, would abrogate his responsibility to his Oath of Office for a clapped out corrupt politician who represents everything that we find abhorrent in a man is taking credulity too far.
An existential threat now exists to the Constitution and the American Political System and POTUS has all the necessary tools at his disposal to rectify and nullify this threat.
President Trump will use these powers and the storm is about to hit.
Agreed: “An existential threat now exists to the Constitution and the American Political System.” There is no doubt.
For what it’s worth my view on Q splits into two: I suspect the underlying messaging is a psyop, for reasons here. But I do not dismiss the people who follow Q because a/ it is a rallying point for genuine concerns and b/ it is demonized as a way of discrediting all those concerns.
Both a/ and b/ are verified by any Corporatist Media outlet.
What should people do? Pursue your concerns at a local level: identify pedophile politicians and swarm them out of office.
Distant, online campaigns like Q will never work. Humiliating and shaming criminals locally is priceless. And satisfying. And what they deserve.
Politics is being pushed off the social media platforms. It is going local. See who gets the last laugh.
https://www.rt.com/news/512782-ireland-mother-baby-homes-vaccine-tests/
REMEMBER VACCINES GOOD.
See in Ireland the cognitive dissonance is at peak level now.
We have the mother and babies home scandal being ramped up as shocking as it was.
We have people salivating for the new Vaccines here at palpable levels YET here in the dominant story is illegal Vaccine trials by Glaxosmithkleine,13 in fact.
How stupid people can’t join the dots.
They are willingly taking part of the biggest Vaccine experiments in mankind yet the they have time for OUTRAGE for what happened the poor kids in the homes.
Them kids could eventually get compensation
The idiots who are taking these Vaccines won’t..
A similar thing happened in the US with disabled children in state run homes being experimented on illegally with Hep B vaccines.
From the RT article:
“It is believed the trials took place between 1930 and 1973, and all involved either the Wellcome Foundation or Glaxo Laboratories, which later became GlaxoSmithKline.
However, the probe concluded that there was “no evidence of injury to the children involved as a result of the vaccines,” prompting survivors of the homes to question the thoroughness of the inquiry.”
The same people involved in the “probe” are backed and controlled by the forces of evil we are facing now behind this global virus scam.
Wellcome Trust is connected to Pirbright and all its funders including U.K. government, DARPA and the Gates Foundation. GSK are the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world. They are all controlled and run by the same cabal behind the central banks, “governments”, global tyranny, the 4th IR (Reich) and the Great Reset.
When are people going to join the dots?
Dostoevsky was simply employing plague as the ultimate symbol of “othering”. Through disease or geneticism (a form of racism), it is the diminution of the rights of others to the point where they have none. To begin with, no right to go outside without a badge. Later, not even the right to exist.
Reducing our fellow citizens to vectors of plague is currently used as a justification for techno-medical despotism.
An insight on this: The Moral Austerity Trap — How reducing politics to the moral simplicity of “saving lives” leads us to elite oppression, by Geoff Shullenberger
Masks also serve to “other”. Supposedly imposed to keep us and others safe they are really being used as instrument of domination and torture.
Why do you think politicians and police are so often seen maskless? For the same reason that prisoners in Guantanamo work masks while the soldiers around them did not.
“prisoners in Guantanamo work masks while the soldiers around them did not.”
Give the troops a break. It is hard work bringing freedom and democracy to people. And you can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs.
Troops follow orders. My point is the mask (for prisoners, not soldiers) is about control not health..
It is necessary to snoop, who controls, controlled and will control the mass media? The times have adapted to this “melody” and not the other way around. Someone has said: “We are ready, it is time.
Yes, I think this came from two sources: On the one hand Climate Change was not delivering and was becoming increasingly shrill: there is a very real issue (though much is pollution by big corporations blamed on the climate). However it is a gradual issue and not apocalyptic except in the minds of brainwashed children (Greta Thunberg). Politicians were only paying lip service.
See: Bjorn Lomborg Declares “False Alarm” on Climate Hysteria
At the same time the tax-exempt foundations were losing traction: By the start of 2019 the Rockefeller-Rothschild thinktanks like Chatham House were lamenting the lack of unity among globalists in the face of the nationalist, populist pushback. We know how the powers create their new Pearl Harbors.
Pandemics were largely a scam by big pharma to make money in the first decade of the 2000s. I suspect the foundations began to develop “plague” as a backup for “climate”. We know Rockefeller developed the Lockstep document in 2010. They decided a couple of years ago to put it into effect.
While reading this article I had that image of all those credits scrolling at the end of most movies, naming the ones oiling the whole thing.
And the dream of Raskolnikov… strangely premonitory.
.
BBC TV digital text news
Of course! The jesters in office are following the SRF & Billionaires ORDERS and the orders are: CULL AS MANY AS POSSIBLE!
So CULL AWAY, cull away… we the herd of modern moron slaves don’t care and won’t do anything to try to stop it!
We may be living in ‘Crime and Punishment’ but we’re certainly living in ‘1984’….
Words removed from future Congressional texts according to the new resolution: “father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, step sister, half brother, half sister, grandson, granddaughter.”
‘1984’ Part 1 Chapter 2: “It was Mrs Parsons, the wife of a neighbour on the same floor. (‘Mrs’ was a word somewhat discountenanced by the Party — you were supposed to call everyone ‘comrade’ — but with some women one used it instinctively.)”.
This week Bill Gates was revealed as the biggest private owner of farmland — an interesting investment decision if WEF says “you’ll own nothing” by 2030.
What are the mega-rich doing? It’s about control rather than profit, says The Money GPS… The food supply chain is vulnerable – and many indicators confirm this, from prices, commodities, inflation, etc.
Shortages are under-reported, according to Ice Age Farmer.
One Yard Revolution: Frugal & Sustainable Organic Gardening
Bill Gates is ruining life and the world
do you really believe he is the biggest owner or is he just a frontman…?
He is a front and has been since IBM set up Microsoft and Oracle.
Locking people up is the New Normal.
New York detention centres for disease carriers
New York’s new law setting up detention centers to lock up suspected Covid-19 cases heralds a Kafkaesque nightmare — RT Op-ed
German concentration camps for quarantine breakers
Quarantänebrecher: Länder schaffen Zentralstellen zur Zwangseinweisung – WELT
and now UK ‘quarantine hotels’
Arrivals in UK could be asked to stay in quarantine hotels, Raab says | Politics | The Guardian
This is serious
Fraudulently used tests are diagnosing healthy people sick. Putting healthy, innocent people in ‘prison’ is a crime against humanity
Will politicians, the police, journalists, the rich be subject to this atrocity?
What’s there not to like?!
made this one in 2020!
New laws allow for the super rich, media personalities, journalists, politicians and selected business people to be exempt from quarantine rules
.
He was visiting Nigel fraud discussing setting up a party together
@Nigel_Farage
I do not agree with Tony Blair on much but he has led the debate on vaccinations well.
Put him in charge of the vaccine programme and let’s have a government of all the talents to end this unmitigated disaster.
Tony Blair is pushing digital immunity passports
He knows the truth- hence he has no fear. He just forgot to pretend otherwise.
Ironic for the snake who was obsessed with collecting personal data in secret and having every UK citizen watched against their will. Scum.
There is no doubt that reality is very far from how it is perceived, through the prism of the media and other conduits of information manure, such as schools, the cinematographic industry, by most.
The question is to what extent. The amount of information sewage that’s coming to the surface is so vast that it’s clear that most of the stuff people are lead to believe in is no more than an empty shell.
No matter how I rack my brains, I can’t think of any solution other than just about completely rejecting anything done on a mass scale and focusing on local life where one is contact with reality.
I must say that I very much enjoy being touch with people around the world, and I hope that communication will be preserved. Facebook seemed like an OK tool for that, but anonymous sites like this are much better. But if that were to be taken away, so be it. I lived most of my life without Internet and I wasn’t any less happy.
A fucked up world, ain’t it. That, however, is entirely in line with the most fundamental axiom of human existence – people will ultimately fuck up everything.
I’ve made the following image before the Jester election of 2016…
moron american slaves did not get it! And FUN part, today they still do not get it… It even appears that their learning curve is negative…
As for mutTrump, he must now walk very carefully because he runs the risk of seeing the Rest of the Billionaires Class turn against him (even though he gave them and himself the largest tax cut in recent times) and bye bye Billionaire membership card!
you feed yourself that much bullshit
the biggest ever bailout in USA history
elites love him as he has done fantastic job for them
We’re Open.
Scotland to open restaurants and takeaways on 30.01.2021.
Sturgeon will close them again after a spike of ‘cases’. The long game is destruction of businesses for the Great Reset.
Won’t happen. They allowed too much exposure as a result of their arrogance.
Their paymasters warned them of this danger to the plan but mistakes were made.
Two weeks away. I wonder if Sturgeon will change her mind?
I suggested previously that she has probably been put under unbearable pressure to implement this sham.
She’ll have to work with the Prime Minister to unravel this mess.
No point making laws if the population won’t accept them.
Interesting times indeed.
Lockdowns are war
.
Herd of modern moron slaves do not care!
A couple of days ago I wrote about the ongoing effort to build the narrative of Jan 6th.
“The entire internet knows the Capitol “invaders” were invited through open doors. It was a cack-handed narrative that crumbled further when (former?) BLM activist John Sullivan appeared on CNN to say he’d been there “to document the event”… What to do? Can’t go back. Must go forward. More script. More events. Write on!
So the things you failed to do — pipe bombs and evacuating Congressmen through tunnels — you write into the script after the event. The press is instructed to report them as if they actually happened.”
And World Socialist Web Site has delivered to order: What would have happened if Trump’s fascist mob had seized hostages? — Joseph Kishore, David North, WSWS, Jan 16, 2020
Epilogue As a Prologue: This also serves to feed public expectations for inauguration day.
Whatever does or does not happen will be sculpted to feed the already-established narrative of a new “War on Domestic Terrorism.”
What would happen if David North was seized as a hostage?
Wet underwear in Trotsky Town.
And the WSW are run by the state. No question. They are hardly even bothering to hide it now.
And of course the truly frightening part of WSWS’s fictional scenario is that nothing much would have happened, or changed, had the entire Congress been spirited away from the “Halls of Power.” The bankers would simply have sent word to Central Casting for a new set of “leaders.”
Yup. Even if there had been such a plot, and even if it had ‘succeeded,’ it still would’ve changed nothing.
On the topic of optimism vs pessimism about this virus/vax pish and how many are going along with it:
Whilst trying to step into the mind of someone who swallows the bullshit, I would have thought that surely there must be doubts and suspicions. Consider:
This virus is the big deadly one, unforeseen, “What can we do?” scream scream etc. Oh hang on! Here’s a vax! YAY! We are saved! (Big selling point: “Take the vax and we can all get back to normal – even though we told you right from the fucking start that there ain’t any going back to any normal!”)
Oh but hang on! Vax not tested! We don’t know if it will work. (At this point, anyone still thinking rationally would say, “Well you can fuck right off with that crap!” – but no! Our wound-up population are too far gone for that. “Quick! Vax! Gimme Gimme Gimme!” )
Ah but – disclaimer! The fact that it hasn’t been tested means we can’t be sure how effective it will be so even though you’ve been vaxed, you’ll still need to keep the mask on, socially distance and generally act as if you’re in a gulag for ….ooh the foreseeable! (I’ve even heard people say, “Well of course! How can anyone be sure about this?” etc. i.e. the very aspect to the vax that should make then suspicious is being used to pad out the big interminable lockdown viral apocalypse.)
So, the initial vax move is by itself already a piece of really shit salesmanship.
Oh, but hang on: new variant and then other new variant! “Oh My God! Quick! Another new vax needed! And another! And another! ….” etc. OK first off, this invalidates the shitey vax you’ve already had. Also, the more these splendidly competitive variants show up, the more obvious it will be that this variant/vax show will go on forever and ever and ever.
And all the above is working within the brain-dead paradigm of the “deadly pandemic” i.e. even the bozos who subscribe to this should be thinking, “Hey, wait a minute….”
“Quick! Vax! Gimme Gimme Gimme!” woke up my old brain with a smile.
Pipkins – Gimme Dat Ding (1970)
A more veiled way of saying “Fuck You” is to launch into the tedious trope of denouncing “conspiracy theory”. It is assumed that it is enough to simply mention this demonised term to dismiss an argument. And to try to deal with that attack by insisting that you are not putting forward a “conspiracy theory” is to fall into a trap where you cannot win. Your strategy should be to say, “So it’s a conspiracy theory. So what? There are conspiracies and this might be one of them. So let’s discuss how it might be a conspiracy and then you can challenge my points.”
Wouldn’t they just respond with fuck you”? I think that’s the point. These people are possessed.
911 is a conspiracy theory;
Mr Big while sitting in a cave in Afghanistan sent his minions to blow up the World Trade Center.
Mr Big and his minions conspired against lovely America.
no, four airplanes were simultaneously hijacked, just through sheer coincidence. there was no conspiracy; everybody knows such things don’t happen in the real world.
Houdini is/was all part and parcel of the hidden(deep) state/jesuit cabal intelligence services of his time imho. David Mcgowan’s very good book Weird Scenes Inside The Canyon explores these likely ideas.
This is a very good book that explains how deeply manipulated and brainwashed we all are to varying degrees and the methods used, and is just the tip of another extremely malevolent ice-berg.
University lecturers threaten strikes if forced to resume ‘unsafe’ teaching.
That’s the MSM headline I’ve just read. No wonder we’re so deep in the shit if this is the standard of so-called ‘educators’, nowadays. Unquestioningly swallowing blatant propaganda, and with no backbone to speak of.
These people are pathetic. Pussies!
Just wondering how many teachers have died of Covid from teaching
If their income stopped would they think differently?
The same terrified middle-class, denizens of academia spoilt brats who call for strikes because they feel their life is in imminent danger (!!!) also expect the service industry to keep going to serve them. They think nothing of Amazon workers delivering their parcels or kitchen staff creating their meals
They needn’t worry too much anyway because teachers around the world will be made redundant. The teaching profession will be destroyed
Expect online learning provided by Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos educational facilities
Ha. Spoilt brats is exactly what they are. How are they going to react when the brown stuff really hits the fan?
(And you make a very good point about these people expecting those services to continue. They must have their little treats!).
True. MOOCs (massive online open courses) and teaching “at scale” are all the rage now. Soon we’ll just need one ‘correct’ instructional video + some AI-run exams; and that’s that.
I tell my teacher friends who’ve had a year of sleepless nights, figuring out how to teach online: Don’t kill yourself. This is the end of education. Even if your remote students were to excel, they’re headed for a world of no jobs and no opportunities.
A recent study in North Carolina has clearly shown that there is no ground for closing schools. A number of schools which remained opened there (about 90,000 people: pupils, teachers and administrative personnel among them) were observed for weeks. During the period of the study, they could trace no transmission from pupil to teachers while they recorded about 700-800 covid cases.
Meanwhile a German study which followed about 25,000 pupils, and recording their claims about the mandatory face mask they’re forced to wear, revealed they cause in them enormous stress, anguish, nightmares, bad sleep, unhappiness and clear physical symptoms such as headache, drowsiness, problems of concentration etc.
Both studies show what has been clear all along to many of us: those school closures and mandatory masks for children and teenagers are nothing less than child abuse.
Sources quoted in The Highwire #198 (at about minutes 27’44” and 31’00”): https://thehighwire.com/watch/
By the way, the Highwire launched a legal challenge last fall against the state of Massachusetts mandating flu vaccines for all students. The first result of their legal challenge was that the mandate was postponed for six weeks, until January. But their challenge is a total victory as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has now decided that the flu shot mandate was purely and simply withdrawn! These people at The Highwire (with Del Bigtree) / ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) really do a great job!
I just get more and more angry at the brainwashed parents who are allowing their children to be subjected to these terror tactics. Child abuse, indeed.
Of course it’s child abuse. But then, should the “rulers” decide to abandon the masks, they can begin taking children from their parents because parents abused children by making them wear masks.
There’s no reasoning that even comes close to circuitous reasoning.
Even if the ”authorities” said that masks no longer had to be worn, the Corona’s Witnesses would still wear them (and force their kids to wear them). And they’d still be flinching when anyone came within ten yards of them.
This UK government study (published 23 August 2020) that found negligible spread among one million students who returned to school in June.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/study-finds-very-low-numbers-of-covid-19-outbreaks-in-schools
There’s no spread because people are being falsely diagnosed with a faulty test.
It’s important to place the word cases in ‘ ‘ because the tests are misleading and fraudulent
Healthy people are being diagnosed unwell. These are ‘cases’
I hope they lose their jobs.
This is really a scam to usher in online teaching faster.
How I Left the Social Justice Cult – Keri Smith on TriggerNometry
Konstatin Kisin suggests the Internet allows the comedian to circumvent the woke gatekeepers… but for how much longer, given the clampdown in progress?
Bridget Phetasy on TriggerNometry: “Is it good that we’re having white people focus on their whiteness? I feel like we’ve been doing quite well with them NOT doing that.
Do you really want white men to be defensive about being white? That is a marble that may not roll in the direction you want. It’s terrifying and it is reactionary.
There is a dangerous cultural trend of focusing on race that seems to be agitating things, as Ryan Long illustrated brilliantly in When Wokes and Racists Actually Agree on Everything.”
Divide and rule. Let’s all fight amongst ourselves
POLICIES TO DELIBERATELY SPREAD THE VIRUS?
WHO BENEFITS?
On March 25th, New York Governor Cuomo issued an executive order forcing the transfer over 4,500 Covid-19 patients from hospitals to their nursing homes (old-age homes). In the following weeks the nursing homes saw 6,000 deaths from Covid-19. The decision drew fire as soon as it was announced from medical experts, nursing home operators, and the families of residents. However, it was forced through anyway. Similar orders were given in a number of other states. See here.
When the Justice Department requested data (26 August) from governors Andrew Cuomo of New York, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, on their orders requiring nursing homes to admit Covid-19 patients, Cuomo and Whitmer dismissing it as a political charade saying that “At least 14 states – including Kentucky, Utah and Arizona – have issued similar nursing guidance all based on federal guidelines….” See here.
Playing Russian roulette: Nursing homes told to take the infected. California, New Jersey and New York have made nursing homes accept Covid-19 patients from hospitals. Residents and workers fear the policy is risking lives. See the New York Times article here.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=15&t=1184
POLICIES TO DELIBERATELY SPREAD THE VIRUS?
WHO BENEFITS?
Of course, Cuomo was just passing on the order to send Covid-19 patients to Care Homes, as the order was also given in Britain, Italy, Spain and Belgium (and probably other countries).
POLICIES TO DELIBERATELY SPREAD THE VIRUS?
WHO BENEFITS?
Of course, Cuomo was just passing on the order to send Covid-19 patients to Care Homes, as the order was also given in Britain, Italy, Spain and Belgium (and probably other countries).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xz2uLEXLh5E
Who was Mr Big? Who gave the order?
The millions of frightened people who enabled a consensus reality, beamed to television screens and mobile devices throughout the world.
These are the droids you’re looking for.
Stop Gaslighting. They were propagandized through a global media campaign based on lies and pre-planned machinations, then told what the response would be without even being consulted. The entire thing was coordinated through governments, health departments, the WHO, other NGOs, corporations and the media.
The “millions of frightened people” were a duped audience who did not ask for lockdowns, they were lied to and told “15 days to flatten the curve“. There was no consensus. The consensus is manufactured, then force fed into their reality through lies propagated globally.
Dostoevsky is difficult for the western mind. interpretations that interpret him according to Russian values/thinking include berdayev, Viktor Schlovsky, Lev Shestov
‘I mention such dreams since they seem to encapsulate the feelings so many people have today. A sense of being trapped in a senseless social nightmare.’
I cannot pity the people who live in nightmares, as I have come to the conclusion that people like to live in nightmares, for the simple reason that the alternative (that is the waking up part) will be even more frightening to them. People ‘can’t handle the truth.’ So they prefer the nightmare.
It’s like the prayer of the faithful atheist that goes like this:
‘My God, there is no God!’
So he imagines one, for instance that the State=God. And of course the state will save you from all these nightmares. Which is not too difficult for the state as these nightmares were imagined anyway.
Man needs a mythical explanation of how the world is working. Reality, that it is that man is nothing, is a too painful reality for those men. And such men prefer the nightmare over being woken-up. Not all men are like that, but there are enough men like that to make a State work, or another form of religion.
It is not so difficult to open your eyes, but I can’t do it for other people. Men fear reality, and so they dream the dream.
Abre los Ojos was the dream in Vanilla Sky
But why would you want to open your eyes if dreams can be as comfortable as ‘the American Dream’ (for which you need to be asleep in order to believe it, Quote George Carlin)
Or when they are as beautiful as nightmares can be like… Metallica’s Enter Sandman?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CD-E-LDc384
If anything mankind requires an accurate description of history. From this truth it will again find it’s roots and humanity shall free itself from self imposed quarantine.
It’s the truth that sets you free.
Like it or not it’s coming.
Dark to Light.
I do not rate Dostoyevsky very highly. In some ways he is a poster boy for the efficacy of state repression. He was involved in a liberal circle under the highly repressive Nicholas I, arrested, saw some of his colleagues subjected to mock execution and was sent to Siberia. Yet in his later writings it was political radicals he denounced. Perhaps he had been intimidated into surrendering to the Tsarist state, and denouncing nihilism was a safe option in Tsarist Russia. No problems with censorship there.
Tsarist Russia had quite a few poachers turned gamekeepers. For example, the prosecutor in the case of the conspiracy in which Lenin’s older brother was involved in 1886-7 had himself been a student radical in the 1860s and was imprisoned for a short time. Released, he was able to resume his law studies, made his peace with the system and eventually became a state prosecutor. He seems however to have had a breakdown towards the end of the case and was not around for the sentencing – inevitably some people were going to be sentenced to death and perhaps the stress of prosecuting student radicals when he had once been one himself got to him.
“denouncing nihilism was a safe option”
Is there any other option?
Some European writers and intellectuals towards the end of the century actually embraced it to one degree or another, so yes, there were options. He could also have just remained silent on the subject. It is questionable whether nihilists had ever done anything to Dostoyevsky, whereas the state of Nicholas I put quite a crimp into his life. Yet bitterness towards the authorities is not readily apparent in his works (it might not have got past the censor anyway). Like I say, a poster boy for the efficacy of state repression.
Oscar Wilde wrote a play in 1880, entitled Vera; Or The Nihilists. It was not one of his successes but he was clearly somewhat sympathetic to them. In due course the state would come crashing down on his neck.
Would you say that Nietzsche was one of the few who tried to embrace nihilism fully? He certainly lost his marbles. Perhaps it was the strain of trying to “create new values”? I figure it like this: to create is to choose from various possibilities. But you can only choose if you already have a preference – which implies a value system already within you. It is therefore impossible to create (i.e.. choose) a value system. It would be like Baron Münchhausen lifting himself out the water by pulling his own hair.
Maybe things are different in the US but in the UK the lockdown is quietly collapsing. The nagging local council signs are disappearing and the police, bless them, seem to have given up whatever enforcement they ever carried out. It must be a worry for the CIA that their grip on their vassals like the UK has slipped so badly even in less than a year. I guess that’s why they’re trying to blame China again – Haspel and co need to find a scapegoat before the American people demand justice.
My guess is that if it is collapsing – and I certainly hope so – it will be gradual, with as little fanfare as the state can manage. The state and related authorities and pseudo-experts are unlikely to come out and say, “We wuz wrong”. Historically, they have just tended to back off gradually.
Looking at history, one turning point in the Popish Plot which had resulted in near hysteria in 1678-81 was when the King’s doctor, Sir George Wakeman, a Catholic and a Royalist during the English Civil War, was acquitted in July 1679. The charge that he had plotted to assassinate Charles II was not accepted. It was not immediately apparent that this was a turning point – the jurors had to flee their homes and the judge had a dead dog thrown at him. Wakeman himself found it convenient to leave for France after he was released. But in hindsight it was a sign that the Plot hysteria was winding down, although as late as 1681 the Catholic Archbishop of Armagh in Ireland was executed. (Ireland had its own dynamics – with a Catholic majority population that was seen as a permanent threat, the Popish Plot retained some credibility for the authorities after it was waning in England.)
Whilst I hope you are correct, I’m not sure I agree with you there Thom. It depends where you live and when. Plenty of paramiliatry Rozzers stomping around Bournemouth prom yesterday questioning kids on skateboards and the Edinburgh Woollen Mill set fifth columists. Councils are in the last quarter of the Financial Year; expect a renaissance of Stay Home or Die posters circa10th April.
Around 70% or 80% of the people I’ve chatted to out and about don’t buy the Gov’t narrative. It’s a minority of sheep who are scared.
The only escape is abandoning both the Democrats and the Republicans and forming a new party with a Constitution which eternally bans the rich and corporate shysters from taking it over.
Oh, you’ll have to be forever on your guard, for the rich and corporate will never cease in their demands to control everything, acquire everything and subjugate everyone.
But it’s like being a recent divorcee. You couldn’t guarantee that you’d find happiness in marriage again, all you knew for certain was that there was no way you’d put up with the marriage you were already in.
The evidence is overwhelming that, for the 300 million ‘ordinary’ Americans, neither the Republicans nor the Democrats give one flying horizontal jog about your concerns, your aspirations nor your rights as citizens.
So, it’s time to see them not as your representatives, but the enemy within.
You know: ‘Joe Biden is the enemy within, a Patriot Act obsessive.’
All those ‘representatives’ that always vote for wars abroad, none of which are paid for by the people who benefit from them. They are paid for by your impoverishment. And the beneficiaries are corporations often, but not always, listed on the DJIA. Not to mention the ‘war industry’, all those weapons manufacturers the private corporations providing ‘services’ during overseas wars etc etc. Oh, and those who gain control of global drug distribution hubs…that money goes to fund black ops and is totally out of control of Capitol Hill. But without the Hill voting for a new war, those routes would never come open to the organised criminals who benefit….
Those representatives of yours are always providing bail outs to the billionaires but tell the honest striving poor that they are vermin. If the billionaires were so superior, they wouldn’t need their bankrupt corrupt banks bailing out, would they??
It’s not hard to draw up the indictments against both the Republicans and the Democrats.
But at the end of the day, both have sold their services and souls to the corporates and the billionaires.
You just vote in rigged theatre which occurs every four years.
Time you voted for people who YOU control, not those the super rich control.
Trades Unions could have served this function, but they have all been corrupted.. Money corrupts
The only problem is the uman animal itself… not the tools invented by him! Before “money” it was “cattle” and before “cattle” it was “corn” and so on until we reach “rocks”!
Jaggar, Jaggar… That type of Mindset and Acts are not compatible with the current members of the Herd of modern moron slaves.
They are programmed to be IRRESPONSIBLE (VOTE) and just to COMPLAIN (after VOTING) that the “government isn’t doing what I want”!.
What you advocate requires high doses of Responsibility and extremely low doses of Ignorance.
Clearly you won’t find CRITICAL MASS among the current Herd to make that CHANGE.
After all LOOK AROUND… they are wearing a fu ck ing muzzle over fear of catching a cold!
*Time to reread Finnegans Wake.
Reread? (Gapes in awe)
Q-Anon Bears Striking Resemblance to Bolshevik Psy-Op From 1920s Known As Operation Trust — Information Liberation
From Anatoliy Golitsyn’s “New Lies for Old”:
From Wikipedia’s article on Operation Trust:
No amount of military planning could predict events like Q has. Global society is too complex to render any traditional computation of timelines impossible.
Q is quantum. Q is military and they use a quantum computer to predict future events.
I know it sounds like science fiction but be assured it’s true.
Because the output is numerical dates,time stamps etc signify events according to a countdown.
There exists a virtual army of keyboard warriors who perform the task of decoding the information drops thus exposing the psychological landscape and maintaining supremacy in the war.
If you pay attention you’ll witness the plan unfolding.
Many surprising events will occur.
The plague Raskolnikov describes in his dream was paranoid-schizophrenia with fear, greed and control driven sadomasochistic bent that well describes real symptoms of what clinically COVID really is, a mass mental disorder induced by too much political and socioeconomic theatrics of Ionesco kind.
strangely enough this article decrying such absurd theatrics that aim to make us mad opens up question about actors hired to perform in those shows as well enthusiastic media critics of those productions like Caitlin Johnstone one of masters of absurdity as described in her own words below.
New normal review of “Society Is Made of Narrative. Realizing This Is Awakening From The Matrix” Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Medium.com.
Were they Caitlin’s prophetic words ahead of time, directed toward back then non existent yet Cult Covidians trapped inside Matrix of COVID narratives driven by Governments lust for control and greed for oligarchic profits?
Or new normal (old abnormal) Johnstone simply has short very selective memory setting herself alone as arbiter of truth, the one seeing through invisible walls of social narratives she warn all small people about?
Sadly there is one huge quite visible wall of COVID sham she is banging her head against for almost a year now, succumbing to what could be rightly clinically described as COVID paranoid schizophrenic headache.
Caitlin writes no long ago about difficulty escaping cultish matrix of dogmas and narratives imposed by powerful.
It isnʼt easy, and it doesnʼt happen overnight. It takes work. Inner work. And humility. Nobody likes acknowledging that theyʼve been fooled..
Sound advice but be careful Caitlin as Among for example Cult Covidians acknowledging such humility and doubt may result in Guayana punch drinking socially distanced or mass apoplexy. But there is a hope as she writes:
But, through sincere, humble research and introspection, it is possible to break free of the Matrix and see the full extent to which you and everyone you know has been imprisoned by [cultish] ideas which have been programmed into social consciousness by the powerful. [except on subject of COVID of course] Not just in our adult lives, but ever since our parents began teaching us how to speak, think and relate to the world. [as well as what to believe whom to trust, or whose authority to recognize and submit to].
Caitlin seems to be getting somewhere but still learned nothing:
Not just in the modern world, but as far back as history stretches to when the power-serving belief systems of societal structure and religion were promoted by kings and queens of old. All of society, and all of ourselves, and indeed all of the thoughts in our heads, have been shaped by those in power to their benefit. This is the reality that we were born into, and our entire personality structure has been filtered through and shaped by it..[except for corporate and government COVID narratives that are apparently based on honest to goodness truth, no money, benefit and/or power involved !!!]
So if you do break free from Matrix imposed narratives (except COVID official narratives]… Caitlin continues:
You will despise the oligarchs [except those who want save COVID lives] for the obscene sacrilege that they have inflicted upon human majesty out of greed and insecurity, and you will make a mortal enemy of the entire machine that they have used to enslave our species.
so official narratives skeptics [except for COVID skeptics] be ready:
Theyʼll try to shame you into silence by calling you a conspiracy theorist, theyʼll have their media goons and manipulators launch smear campaigns against you, but because your eyes are clear, none of that will work. Theyʼve got one weapon, and it doesnʼt work on you.
Is that not Caitlin’s hymn for all skeptics United [except Covid skeptics that according to Johnstone are Infantile morons who will hurt themselves or others if not supervised because.. otherwise evil power of oligarchy told her so honestly and sincerely.
Hypocrisy, fake opposition and opportunism with fascist bent not journalism is Caitlin Johnstone trade.
‘You want to go into the world and are going there with empty hands, with a kind of promise of freedom which they in their simplicity and inborn turpitude are unable even to comprehend, which they go in fear and awe of—for nothing has ever been more unendurable to man and human society than freedom!
They will also be persuaded that they will never be able to be free, because they are feeble, depraved, insignificant and mutinous. You promised them the bread of heaven, but, I repeat again, can it compare in the eyes of a weak, eternally depraved and eternally dishonourable human race with the earthly sort?
There is for man no preoccupation more constant or more nagging than, while in a condition of freedom, quickly to find someone to bow down before. But man seeks to bow down before that which is already beyond dispute, so far beyond dispute that all human beings will instantly agree to a universal bowing-down before it. For the preoccupation of these miserable creatures consists not only in finding that before which I or another may bow down, but in finding something that everyone can come to believe in and bow down before, and that it should indeed be everyone, and that they should do it all together
Oh, we shall persuade them that they will only become free when they renounce their freedom for us and submit to us. And what does it matter whether we are right or whether, we are telling a lie? They themselves will be persuaded we are right, for they will remember to what ‘horrors of slavery and confusion your freedom has brought them. Freedom, the free intellect and science will lead them into such labyrinths and bring them up against such miracles and unfathomable mysteries that some of them, the disobedient and ferocious ones, will destroy themselves; others, disobedient and feeble, will destroy one another, while a third group, those who are left, the feeble and unhappy ones, will come crawling to our feet, and will cry out to us: ‘Yes, you were right, you alone were masters of his secret, and we are returning to you, save us from ourselves.’
The Great Inquisitor
Dostoievsky
We are beyond fiction… we are well into the rewriting of history.
“it is the victor who writes the history and counts the dead.”
The rewrite that I am bemused by is govts can create endless money now….apparent No limits any more…so economic theory also having a rewrite…
Napoleon said “history is a set of lies that people have agreed upon”. This isn’t just a pithy aphorism or a metaphor, it’s a literal and deep truth.
Same as when another freemason, Mark Twain, said, “if you don’t read the newspaper you are uninformed, if you do read the newspaper you are misinformed”. Master Mason of the Scottish Rite Samuel Clemens was telling the truth but in such a way it would’t be perceived as such.
Umbrellas as freemasonic symbols, they’re very fond of an arch.
The Trump prject was all about identifying the populists i.e. those plebs who would vote for what the oligarchs don’t currently want. ‘Populist’ is elastic as ‘kulak’. They are the ones currently being “impeached”, not Trump. Their guilt is assured. Anyone who, for example, fancies going on a march against vaccinations will discover they were in the dock too. Anyone not down with the plan is a violent insurrectionist now and can expect to be policed as such. . .
after all the events from the past year, and with DC now turned into a Bagdad style green green zone, I hardly believe either Democans or Republicrats will see the years to come as a breath of fresh air. If any, it has divided the country more than ever.
Imho, too many people now have been exposed to and witnessed the dirty plays of the umbrella.
“In SHAM DEMOCRACY USA the name of the regime (at least its master of ceremonies) may change but the CORPORATE FASCIST REICH stays the same. Unless and until WE THE PEOPLE rise up and free ourselves of its criminal yoke and shackles of oppression.”
https://www.tumblr.com/search/v%20debs
Astounding to think that Eugene Debs was an American.
