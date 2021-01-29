Jan 29, 2021
comment 1

WATCH: Catherine Austin Fitts on The State of Our Currencies

Editor

With the global technocrats taking the world through the “Going Direct” Reset into the abyss of the End of Currency and the ultimate transhuman slave state, things could not be more dire.

But, as Catherine Austin Fitts of Solari.com tells us, there are options on the table for taking things in a completely different direction and unlocking the incredible abundance of the planet.

The choice is ours, but for how long? Don’t miss this important, solutions-focused discussion on The State of Our Currencies.

For download links, sources, show notes and an audio-only version click here.
Filed under: Economics, latest, video
Tagged with: , , , , ,

Willem
Willem
Jan 29, 2021 9:19 PM

‘ The choice is ours’

‘ The things they don’t tell you in schools these days, geez. Have a look at your owners. The politicians are put there to give you the idea you have freedom of choice. You don’t. You have no choice; you have owners. They own you. They own everything.
George Carlin

