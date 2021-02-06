A tale of three old men symptomatic of the world today

Three senior gentlemen have been in the news this month, each in their way speaking for the tragi-farce that is the New Normal.
On Tuesday Feb 2 Centenarian and WW2 veteran ‘Captain Tom’ breathed his last to widespread public grief and mourning. Tom, we are told in the MSM, recently raised £39 million for the NHS by walking round his garden on a Zimmer frame. Janet Street-Porter also thought he had recently received the Sars-CoV-2 vaccine. But then after he died everyone realized this was a mistake.
Captain Tom is, of course, a hero.
On Wednesday Feb 4 Piers Corbyn was arrested in Southwark for distributing ‘malicious material’ to local residents. This is said material.
You will note it compares vaccines with something evil. This makes it malicious and possibly ant-Semitic. So the cops had no choice but to arrest Mr Corbyn for the ninth time.
Mr Corbyn is not a hero. He is a public nuisance.
Lastly, Dr Vernon Coleman, a steadfast rock over many months of this pandemic, released his latest video called Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried as War Criminals. In which he breaks down and weeps at the enormity of the evil currently being perpetrated on the human race.
Dr Coleman is not a hero. He is an ‘antivaxxer’ and therefore an un-person. Which is why his video has been scrubbed from social media almost entirely. You can watch it here at your own risk…
Or download here, if you are depraved enough to want to distribute or share it.
A question from a friend came up yesterday:
What exactly is this file or entity? This first clip below is from the Corman-Drosten paper. What, exactly, is MN908947.2? What is it composed of? My guess is: this is what Drosten came up with by morphing SARS1 and the sequences Wuhan released, which he “edited the shit out of.”
It is the source of the primers for the Corman-Drosten, WHO assay design covered in the C-D paper.
It is also referenced here by the FDA — page 42:
The analytical sensitivity of the rRT-PCR assays contained in the CDC 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019- nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel were determined in Limit of Detection studies. Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA (N gene; GenBank accession: MN908947.2) of known titer (RNA copies/µL) spiked into a diluent consisting of a suspension of human A549 cells and viral transport medium (VTM) to mimic clinical specimen. Samples were extracted using the QIAGEN EZ1 Advanced XL instrument and EZ1 DSP Virus Kit (Cat# 62724) and manually with the QIAGEN DSP Viral RNA Mini Kit (Cat# 61904). Real-Time RT-PCR assays were performed using the Thermo Fisher Scientific TaqPath™ 1-Step RT-qPCR Master Mix, CG (Cat# A15299) on the Applied Biosystems™ 7500 Fast Dx RealTime PCR Instrument according to the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel instructions for use.
The Answer:
That code on the email is just the genetic sequence of the ONLY gene N, extracted from the ‘original’ Wuhan sequence, it is just the nucleotide code of the little piece that represents the alleged gene N, which they then synthesize in the lab by ‘printing’ it (you have molecular ‘printers’) ‘in silico’ or reproduced ‘in vitro’ by cloning it in the lab.
Either way it is just SYNTHETIC crap, a piece of molecular synthesized of the alleged N protein.
Nothing natural.
NOTHING that belongs to a REAL sample of virions, natural, “active” (“alive”), intact, and isolated “purified” that is the only real current way to have a credible Viral Gold Standard, (it should be added even: “directly from the sample of the human host”, but let them do it even only from the supernatant of cell culture, it would be already a lot). To date, no one in the world has demonstrated this.
So it is not even ANYTHING that belongs to the usual simple impure “sampling” that at least comes from a real, living and sick human Host, NOTE that in your email is just synthesized (“dead”) ‘shit’, an inactivated construct that contains the nucleotides corresponding to the codons/amino acids that could recreate the protein expressed by the N gene as described in the Wuhan sequence.
As it is a simple “sampling” (passed immediately in RNA lysate and then sequenced) what they always do when you hear them say: “we have isolated”; today.
It is as if from the original code they print a (rubber) ear copying it from the Frankenstein of pieces of genetic sequences, sketched and assembled together from the phylogenetic of SARS related sequences databases of humans, animals and bats, as present in the sequenced available at the moment in the GISAID database.
This is the original Frankenstein put together at Wuhan, with which they actually constructed an acceptable “consensus” of the alleged new pathogen from the genetic materials sampled in the first cases sequenced at Wuhan, a Frankenstein of sequence pieces called nCoV-2019 and then Sars-CoV-2.
This rubber ear (the code in your email) then they (Drosten, CDC, China and Japan) used it to design and calibrate their tests.
In their tests they actually look for an even smaller “piece” of this synthetic “ear” through primers and probes designed and targeted on 2/3 precise points of this “ear” and if these primers/probes “lock” to something in the sample they claim to have found their “ear” and consequently to have also the proof of the presence of the whole being to which the alleged ear would belong, as described by the original Wuhanese sequence. Total lie especially with regard to mass testing.
You could claim such a thing only if you “totally” sequence EVERY SINGLE sample, and nasal swab, that you do, and ONLY if every time you find 99%/100% of the genetic code of the alleged virus in it. Which is impossible in the world.
The best tests today should find at least 3 of these pieces of alleged virus, I know, at least 1 nose, 1 ear and 1 toe, the chaos and the fog on these data is currently IGNOBLE, but all available data indicate that NO ONE seems to really do it, all test positive even one gene and even if “weakly positive”, a total madness that is ‘destroying daily fundamental freedoms and entire lives of millions of humans.
There is also the very serious fact that it is NOT possible to establish the infectivity from ANY current molecular test, i.e. if that virus is LIVE or DEAD through a molecular test, and it is NOT even possible to establish if that virus is or was really present “whole”, integral and infectious, since we are talking about “dead” RNA crumbs, detected by a very valid test “analytically”, but that is NOT a DIAGNOSTIC test, and it is written black on white, on every “serious” Kit in the world.
Thank you for highlighting this video, offG. Everyone needs to see this! (It is my opinion that it would be even more forceful juxtaposed with that other video of Matt Hancock crying crocodile tears.)