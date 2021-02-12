Daniel Jeanmonod MD
I have chosen to write this text in addition to our two earlier contributions because of the development of the “second wave” which came afterward, and in reaction to the current relentless accumulation of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs, also called corona, “social” or lockdown measures).
These are characterized by separation/isolation of human beings through the application of masks, distance maintenance between people, stay-at-home orders and business closures.
An important study in Frontiers in Public Health on the data delivered by 160 countries has found no correlation between death rate and stringency of lockdown measures[1].
Another study showed no significant benefits of stay-at-home order and business closure on epidemic case growth[2].
The following two examples confirm these results: a country with low lockdown stringency like Sweden has at the moment the same fatality rate per million inhabitants as France, but lower than Spain, Italy and UK, where severe lockdown measures were applied.
In addition, Sweden has had for the second wave a much smaller excess mortality than France, Italy or Spain, an observation which allows one to suspect that lockdown measures are delaying the establishment of herd immunity. This is not desirable, as the time during which the old, sick and frail can be exposed to the virus gets longer.
As NPIs are imposed in an overloaded ambiance of viral threat, they are additionally in position to activate destructive neuro-immunological mechanisms as well as to trigger secondary deleterious psycho-social, medical and economic developments5. Both have a direct effect on population mortality.
Analyses indicate that at least a third, and possibly more than half, of the observed excess mortality may be caused by the applied measures[3][4]. Measure-based mortality will proceed and may even accelerate if the fear-mongering stays and no end to the nightmare is presented to a now chronically overloaded population.
We are in the typical context of a “self-fulfilling prophecy”, where, through neuro-immunological overresponses, physical immobilization, social isolation and socio-economic difficulties, the death toll gets maximized and the expected death prophecy confirmed.
This requires then the maintenance and even increase of measures, and explains why people questioning their necessity are swiftly qualified as fools, idiots, conspiracy theorists or even murderers (heartlessly risking lives).
For almost a year, cultivated virus hysteria has fuelled the belief in a necessity to suppress “Covid19”.
Epidemiological models, revealed regularly as strongly pessimistic, justify preemptive NPIs even if collected data show positive reassuring evolutions. These measures are presented as unavoidable parts of the fight to be held, and are applied relentlessly without questioning their efficiency (see reference [1]), and without considering, as mentioned above, their lethality.
PCR tests are enacted for the whole population, with their extreme sensitivity and false positives5, maintaining in the population the awareness of the dreadful presence of the virus. The fact that a large percentage (88% in Italy) of deaths happened in the presence of corona (but not due to corona) in the context of end-of-life situations is not considered.
Science moves on to find new threat markers, like the reproduction factor R and recently the rise of mutated virus variants. Thoughts and emotions remain focalized on covid-19 and its threat, taken out of the regular context of the normal human/virus interactions.
For example, tests of corona presence have never been performed before to establish what normality is along the year, and variants can be seen as the logical and usual answer of viruses to the development of human herd immunity.
In our county of Solothurn in Switzerland, 2,662 deaths have been reported for 2020[5], among which 219 were attributed to covid-19 and of these 211 were living in nursing homes[6]. Median age of covid-19 death in Switzerland is 86 years old[7], and the rate of significant premorbidities is very high (97% with at least one premorbidity).
Switzerland, in spite of a clear-cut “second wave”, has experienced no excess mortality for ages below 65, and even for 70 and above, a correction for the increasing size of this old age group shows no excess mortality for 2020[4], and a lower mortality in 2020 than in 2012, 2013 and 20156. Finally, for the whole swiss population, the total death rate per 100,000 inhabitants was the same in 2003 and even higher in 2000[8].
Where do we find, here and around the world, any motivation and necessity to limit the professional and social activities of a whole population for now almost a year?
Should we have locked populations in the past during former flu epidemics? Obviously no.
Shall we have to do that in the future? How long can our human environment resist such heavy, deleterious and questionable measures? And when shall the people of the world get their basic human rights and freedom back?
Of course, fear takes the best out of us, and nobody is to blame for damages produced unwillingly and under the pressure of fear.
There is, alas, no doubt about the following fact: modern, technological medicine often lacks the compassionate therapeutic dimension one expects from it, and presents the unpleasant tendency to promote huge profits through drugs and medical-technical products, with less than appropriate up to fraudulent practices[9][10]
Fraud resides in the highest levels, as exemplified by the recent withdrawal of a fraudulent article from the famous journal the Lancet[11]. This article claimed wrongly the inefficiency and dangers of a plant-based, well known, efficient and inexpensive medication.
A proper decision and information strategy in the corona crisis would have been to open the scientific, political and public debate to different views, with the goal to come up together to a balanced, consensual program, in which nobody is right or wrong and all agree to have worked together on the best possible solutions.
It is extremely counterproductive and dogmatic to promote the exclusive value of the dominant view, proposed by governments and their scientific task forces and widely distributed by the media. Other views are being seen as unacceptable, not-an-option, or even ethically wrong.
Why propagate the idea the whole world needs to be vaccinated against covid-19 in the context of the above-mentioned epidemic data? What of the recent confirmation, published by the WHO and authored by Dr. Ioannidis[12], of a general average case fatality ratio of 0.23% (analyzed from 61 studies), in the range of a flu epidemic?
In addition, to the contrary of what the WHO has proposed recently, we may strongly consider that the natural herd immunization process, established by life processes along millennia, and non-dangerous for the immense majority of the active population below 65, will be more efficient than any vaccination.
Finally, the essential role of physical and emotional health as protections against severe infectious developments has been dramatically ignored in favour of medical technical interventions, precipitating many human beings into severe disease evolutions by physical inactivity and social isolation.
Our governments should contribute to protect without coercion the old, sick and frail and free the rest of the population from all general NPIs. We have all learned what to do in winter with our old and frail parents, who particularly need our presence and can decide for themselves what they prefer: state-imposed protection, or an evening to their life surrounded by their beloved ones.
Numerous human beings have died these last months in appalling physical and emotional conditions, immobilized in their rooms and isolated from families and friends. This has lasted long enough and should be considered as inhumane and stopped. The Great Barrington Declaration enacts the reduction of measures to “focal” protection. It was proposed by 3 epidemiologists from Harvard, Stanford and Oxford and has collected more than 50,000 signatures from medical and public health scientists and medical practitioners as well as from more than 700,000 concerned citizens.
The people need to regain their democratic rights and freedom of decision without delay.
With courage and scientific data at hand, we should stop hiding away from the virus on the order of our governments. We should trust nature that things will balance back to normal, instead of tampering chaotically and arrogantly with the natural dynamics regulating the human/virus interactions.
The relentless, never-ending confinement measures have led to the appearance of a host of absurd, even pathetic measures and situations, with some citizens wearing masks alone in their own cars, or jogging masked and alone in the countryside…I have heard many people around me wonder if they were not in a nightmare or a bad movie.
We need to wake up and work to fix this.
Daniel Jeanmonod MD, Professor Emeritus of Neurosurgery at Zürich University and Physiology & Neuroscience at New York University.
This is a pre-planned operation and there is literally a mountain of evidence that confirms it including the mRNA synthetic pathogens, some of which were in negotiation for development as far back as 2015.
These measures were not born of fear but hype and lies. Politicians and the oligarchs are maskless attending their private functions and parties.
It couldn’t be more obvious this is outright fraud and governments acting in lock step apart from one or two outliers is proof enough that this is an economic and political agenda that has nothing to do with public health.
Rebranding seasonal illness from low Vitamin D levels to a novel virus is fraud. Issuing blanket DNR orders in care and nursing homes created the first and only wave. Putting patients on ventilators unnecessarily is medical malfeasance.
The entire operation is unlawful, unnecessary, criminal and fraudulent.
Health department heads, politicians and members of the WHO, WEF, World Bank, and the IMF, Gates et al should be tried for crimes against humanity and mass murder for colluding to initiate and continue lockdowns in order to facilitate the deaths of the elderly and force unnecessary global medical intervention, mass testing, lockdowns, fines, masking and “vaccines” on healthy populations.
The “vaccines” continue to kill people. Here are pages and pages of personal stories.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p23Cy78jslq8/
.
George Galloway. If ever there was doubt (and I entertained some), now we know; He’s a dog.
That is incredibly unfair to dogs.
Arby has a pending visit from Anubis. That is only after Horus enlightens him. So it will take a little while.
UK Column News – 12th February 2021
PART ONE
RNA VACCINES MAY PROMPT PRION FORMATION IN BODY
RISKS INCLUDE CJD, ALZHEIMERS AND EVENTUAL DEATH
Please read new research posted below as PART TWO.
VACCINE PASSPORTS ON THE WAY TO ‘SAVE’ YOUR HOLS
PM SAYS 2 COVID JABS COULD ‘ALLOW’ YOU TO TRAVEL
Talks denied early this week are now admitted: IATA cites ‘fruitful’ talks about vax app for travellers. Covid ‘O’ committee will decide.
BILDERBERG MEMBER, FORMER MINISTER, CALLS FOR COERCION
OVERRIDES VACCINE MINISTER – IF GOV DOESN’T ACT, BIZ WILL
George Osborne, former gov minister, Bilderberger, editor of Evening Standard: To lead a normal life you’ll need a Covid passport: here’s why.
“But what if you needed a passport to travel around your own country? What if you needed one to apply for a job, or send your child to school, or even go to a restaurant or cinema?
Yesterday, the impressive vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said the British Government had no plans to issue vaccine passports. That’s only true in a narrow Yes, Minister sense. There may be no plans, but a lot of planning is taking place.
There are three approaches. The first is to try to educate the refuseniks, but otherwise leave them untroubled. The problem is that this endangers not just their health but everyone else’s.
Second, we could make vaccination compulsory. After all, the common weal means it’s against the law to refuse jury service or fail to pay your taxes or (in extremis) be conscripted. We also require seatbelt use and ban smoking in many spaces. So why not make it illegal to refuse a vaccine?
The third approach is Covid passports. Whatever Whitehall decides, the vaccinated public is going to demand that those around them are vaccinated too — when they go to an office, take their child to school, eat in a restaurant, go to a place of worship, watch a movie, sit on a bus or fly on a plane. If the Government doesn’t police this, then businesses will.”
Patrick Henningsen: Osborne is asking a question but really he is raising the prospect that you will need documents to travel around your own country. This Bilderberg member is blatantly overruling the vaccines minister and presenting, demanding the basis for the introduction of vaccine passports. Using terms like refuseniks or deniers is not only offensive, it is flies in the face of people’s right to question the government.
People are getting ill from the vaccine. The vast majority of the general people do not get sick. So you are going to put them into a compulsory vaccine regime, and restrict all of their rights — based on what threat? Where is the threat assessment. There is none. It is all gaslighting.
SIR CHARLES WALKER ATTACKS 10-YEAR SENTENCES FOR TRAVEL
ONE OF THE FEW MPS TO QUESTION GOVERNMENT
“We were told vaccines are the way out… the vaccines would let us celebrate Christmas at Easter… now the transport minister has suggested lockdown will extend from the spring into the summer.”
Mike Robinson: He makes some important points although he does not yet criticise the vaccine.
GATES EMPIRE ISSUES ANNUAL NOTES: TRUMP, RACISM AND GENDER
CBS DOES FAWNING INTERVIEW, INVITES CENSORSHIP
Melinda Gates attacked Trump admin; said Covid exposed systemic racism in the health system; said women had suffered more than men, as low-paid jobs declined.
Questioning the narrative means death, says Gates. Calls for more regulation of social platforms. Calls for permanent plandemic planning, germ games, to prepare for outbreaks.
Patrick Henningsen: what are her qualifications… law, history, medicine? Apparently Melinda Gates worked in the marketing department for Microsoft. That’s it. There are no limits to the megalomania: no acknowledgement that fear narrative and lockdown may have driven people to death.
FACEBOOK — PROMINENT NAMES ARE THE LATEST TO BE BANNED
TWITTER BANS PROJECT VERITAS FOR EXPOSING SOCIAL MEDIA TYRANTS
RFK Jr., Del Bigtree’s Highwire, and the eminent scientists behind the Great Barrington Declaration — they’ve all violated community standards on Facebook.
Facebook expands list of forbidden topics to inc claims that Covid is man made or that vaccines are dangerous. Twitter will ban people who claim vaccines cause harm or are unnecessary.
Instagram bans RFK Jr. for vaccine “misinformation”.
CIA’s local paper USA Today: “Significant and growing public health challenge”
Twitter to censor “debunked conspiracy theories about adverse effects of vaccines.”
Quotes Atlantic Council “resident fellow” about “downplaying” severity, cases, deaths and now shifting focus to vaccine.
U.S. GOVERNMENT PARTNERS WITH BIG TECH TO PUSH CENSORSHIP
DEMOCRATIC SENATORS DEMAND SOCIAL MEDIA AMPLIFY COVID NARRATIVE
Sens Klobuchar, Baldwin, Peters wrote to Tech CEOs demanding “clear and accurate information as coronavirus vaccines roll out.”
UK TV REGULATOR OFCOM PULLS CGTN BROADCAST LICENSE
CHINA RESPONDS BY BANNING BBC WORLD
China Global Television Network controlled by CCP, says OFCOM
China responds by banning BBC World News in mainland china
UK Foreign Sec Dominic Raab says China has poor record on media and internet freedom. “This latest step will only damage China’s reputation.”
Mike Robinson: Yet Britain censored first! They are working to Balkanize the internet and the media. They want total conformity of narrative. The UK calls it “Rapid Response Mechanism,” implemented by Theresa May’s government to enforce a common narrative across all G7 countries.
Patrick Henningsen: Cutting off media access is usually a prelude to war because you don’t want the other side reporting in your country.
GREEN GERMANY RESCUED BY COAL AND GAS IN COLDEST WINTER FOR 20 YEARS
BRITAIN’S ROYALS TO REAP BONANZA FROM WIND TURBINES
Germany’s windmills slowed by Stille Nacht.
British royals’ Crown Estate owns all the coastline, gets 25% of licensing… fees in 2021 could exceed 300 million pounds.
No wonder Prince William joins his father in pushing green tech. Prince Charles is a regular with the Davos crowd.
PREGNANT WOMEN ABORTING AFTER JAB
CO-MORBIDITIES COUNT AS COVID CASES BUT NOT JAB DEATHS
COVID mRNA Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine analysis
Dec 9th to Jan 31
Deaths 66
Sudden deaths 9
Spontaneous abortions 5 (child not counted)
Care home deaths are not mentioned…
CHILDREN COULD BE JABBED BY YEAR END — UK CHIEF MED OFFICER
J VAN TAM SAYS KID JAB “PERFECTLY POSSIBLE”
Could jab become compulsory for returning to school in Autumn?
Patrick Henningsen: Children who statistically are at zero risk from Covid are to risk a jab that is not fully tested or approved
Journalist NeilClark66: They want to jab children to make vaccine passports viable. If this was really about vaccines, then restrictions would be lifted once most vulnerable have been vaccinated.
Comedian SeanCollins66: Anyone dumb enough to give children the mRNA vaccine should not have children. “Children are not at risk and it is sinister the desperation to give children this mRNA vaccine. Please wake up. This is sick.”
LEGAL CHALLENGE TO DEFEND, PROMOTE HOME SCHOOLING
COUNCIL TRIES TO UNDERMINE PARENTS
Portsmouth home schooling group prepares legal challenge to Portsmouth council.
Council has been serving school attendance orders – Is the council worried that children are getting a better education at home?
Legal Action by Portsmouth Home Education Group
Crowdfunding effort has raised 21,000 pounds so far.
UK Column News – 12th February 2021
OFFICE FOR NATIONAL STATISTICS SEES GROWTH IN UK ECONOMY
BANK OF ENGLAND INSISTS CORNER HAS BEEN TURNED
ONS says economy fell -2.3% in Nov, jumped +1.2% in Dec
Dec is still -6.3% below levels seen in Feb 2020 (Nov was -7.4%)
GDP grew +1% in the fourth quarter Oct to Dec 2020, after +16.1% in Q3.
That means the economy contracted 9.9% in 2020. Conveniently just avoiding a fall of 10% which is one definition of depression. And by avoiding two quarters of negative growth the UK’s not even in recession. Believe that and you’ll believe anything.
Daily Mail: Britain is ready to fire on all cylinders after a year to forget, writes Bank of England Chief Economist
Ch economist Andy Haldane claims “pent up financial energy ready to be released like a coiled spring,” and claims vaccine rollout means risk of death has “probably halved” and by end of Mar will be reduced by three quarters.
RNA VACCINES MAY PROMPT PRION FORMATION IN BODY
RISKS INCLUDE CJD, ALZHEIMERS AND EVENTUAL DEATH
Correct link for earlier post.
Scientific paper: Covid RNA based vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease by J Bart Classen MD, Jan 12, 2021
As most of us know on this blog, the virus hoax is a pretext for a “shock and awe” transformation of the entire planet into a techno-fascist neofeudal dystopia with the former middle class joining the chronically poor into serf status. Our Owners, in their demonic cleverness, have raised the prospect that this “virus” is a bioweapon, but the truth is obvious that the real bioweapons are the mRNA vaccines, which I refer to as lethal gene therapy. It is so fucking obvious that anyone who cannot see it is either mind controlled or has an IQ below room temperature (in Fahrenheit – perhaps in Celsius as well 🙂 Excellent article but the Cult Covidians are not open to facts. Now the NY Times has come out with an editorial that the Biden administration should establish a Ministry of Truth. I hope to gain employment there operating the memory hole.
Well… Here’s a better short article!
Source: The Babylon Bee
If that’s too much to ask…
And let’s not forget that the governments are happy to forget to mention that their total ‘covid’ deaths are being tallied in the middle of a second influenza season.
Didn’t you know? All strains of influenza have now been eradicated. Here is the WHO flu chart for today:
They say it is because of the MASKS and HAND HYGIENE and HOUSE SELF-ARREST… You know, the good stuff!
Hell, I believe it is about time we start a Global Suicide in order to exterminate the uman animal so that no more “PANDEMICS” will ever hurt us.
Don’t worry, I’m already on it. It happens to be delegated involuntary suicide, btw. Many politicians, for instance, have been kind enough to apply. And with enough politician and “expert” suicides, invariably herd immunity will be achieved.
They’ll get the message soon enough.
Lockdowns are social control- period.
Lockdowns are physical, mental and psychological abuse.
Lockdowns cost human lives.
Lockdowns cause suffering.
Lockdowns cause suicides.
Lockdowns harm children.
Lockdowns cause mass global poverty, starvation and deaths.
Lockdowns are crimes against humanity and every single public leader who supports them should be treated as a criminal and every single person who advocates for them is a collaborator.
For a time I was thinking maybe this is not as bad for children as we think – because children are far more resilient than adults.
Then it occurred to me, with the constant emphasis on lockdowns likely becoming a way of life from here on out, that of all people it’s the children who can look forward to nothing but lockdowns for the rest of their lives.
Children barely had a taste of what it’s like to be a living being; now that’s being taken away from them so the psychopaths can increase their wealth and power.
There are no words to adequately describe what kind of fate these psychopaths should have to endure. Dante’s lowest rung in hell is far too good for them.
OSLO, Norway – Norway said Monday no link had been established between Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine and post-vaccination deaths in the country, but recommended doctors consider the overall health of the most frail before giving them the jab
The second half of the sentence seems to read differently than the first
”Norway said Monday that no link had been established between Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine and post-vaccination death in the country…”
In the immortal words of Mandy Rice-Davies – a defendant during the The Profumo affair which was one of the largest political scandals in twentieth-century British politics – ”Well they would, wouldn’t they.”
“Doc Billy Eugenics and those mass murdering psychos need to go, before they mass murder again.”
“Get out the Rope.”
Can I get my transhumanist reset on the National Health? I am so looking forward to it.
The telemedical future is going to be with us soon and it’s going to be great! No more seeing a real human being!! At best some poor sod in Bangladesh and at worst some algorithm can decide what pharma to give you and dispatch it forthwith.
It’s so good to know this must all take place digitally so data can be generated for hedge funds to gamble on. Fostering paranoia about human contact will get many people to welcome this as if it’s being done in their interests.
“We need to wake up and work to fix this.” Ya, right. Great solution. A “solution” recommended about a million times every day…
“Waking up” will not prevent military police from knocking at civilian doors and forcing citizens to join an asylum…
Members of the military/police are the ones who need to “wake up”. They need to mutiny against orders, and stop saying: Yes Sir! The rest is bad theater for neurotics.
Paul, an interesting development is taking place in the Czech Republic. The deputies didn’t approve a state of emergency extension and quite of few of the restrictions will have to go as of Monday.
I don’t think it’s because politicians have “woken up”; it’s more due to politicking, but I’m anxious to see what happens. They’ll probably try to pull something, like the Siberian variant, but it kinda looks like people have had enough and might not accept another easing and then tightening the screws again.
It could be just one place that massively rejects this crap and a domino effect will ensue. After all, the stuff the doc is describing in the article is out in the open. Everybody knows that it’s a bunch of crock or – hopefully – on their way to realize it …
Hello Jacques: Good heads up. Thanks! I found it difficult to find a good link to the news item. But that’s not a surprise…
I found it disappointing to note all the deputies wearing diaper masks. It only points to total illiteracy in the health sciences. Ah well. Here’s a link: >
State of Emergency in the Czech Republic To End On Sunday
Published February 12, 2021
State of Emergency in the Czech Republic To End On Sunday – Brno Daily
Wow, just got a letter this morning from the NHS. Guess what it’s about? It goes,
Dear ******* ***
”We are writing to you as ‘experts’ (sic) recommend that people in your age group should be among the first to receive the free NHS coronavirus vaccine. This is because evidence shows that the risk of serious illness due to corona virus increases with age.” I am not bothering to read the rest of it but they seem to assume that I am falling over myself in my quest for a ‘jab’ or two ‘jabs’ now. Just one more for the hat-trick!
It doesn’t seem to occur to the ‘experts’ that ‘serious risk’ is a function of old age! Older people do have this strange tendency to die, particularly when they have underlying medical conditions. In 2019 in the UK over 600,000 died. Perfectly normal.
Oh, yes. I forgot to mention that on the front of the envelope there was a little message, to wit: ”Every cancelled appointment for the vaccination costs the NHS £160. Presumably I am supposed to feel guilty about this.” I have already told them that I don’t want to be a guinea pig for their sordid little jabs. A cheap little blackmail or what?
If they sent a return envelop to reply (free cost) send them this…
My mum got the letter last week, she threw it in the bin, she has no intention of becoming a human guinea pig.
Kill Bill can go to hell.
I get that too. They even phone me up. I haven’t been seriously ill since I was a kid, and have only seen my doctor twice since 1993, when I moved house. Then about 6 weeks ago, I did get seriously ill, and went to A&E, after refusing to go for a couple of days. It was not COVID related, except that my immune system had been seriously compromised, as a result of being locked up in my home for most of the last 12 months. They shot me through with antibiotics, probably just in time. I am very much better now, but still weak, but should fully recover with some exercise and sunshine.
Tony
“wearing masks alone in their own cars”
And even wearing masks in private aircraft, such gliders, when such pilots know only too well that Oxygen partial pressure decreases with height and therefore the reduction in blood Oxygen due to this is augmented by the effect of the mask.
Not sure this is the place for such an article – it is more preaching to the converted. Most comments show that readers have little doubt that this is not about a virus.
This linked by Richard below is much more to the point, IMO.
The thing is, the article goes on as if it’s a real thing. Dangerous narrative, I disconnect from that reasoning.
Even if it were a real thing, we’re past that now. Isn’t it time to see this as an attack on the human spirit? It ought to prepare us to see through any other such narratives they may have up their sleeves, which may not relate to epidemics.
Yes, and I see this article as such an attack. A subversive half-truth. With the opening sentence being the telling part. Other than the continued support of a fundamentally malicious narrative and establishment.
It is at the point were NONE of the bullshit is to be considered or entertained. But hey, I’m just a random lunatic.
“It ought to prepare us to see through any other such narratives they may have up their sleeves, which may not relate to epidemics.”
Time for that is long gone. You should be prepared by now. Everything they peddle is unacceptable.
Not to mention the predicted and sinister turn this has taken with the ‘vaccine’.
We have been awake for a while now, thanks.
I noticed that too. Safer for her because it will deflect criticism maybe. An MD has a lot to lose. I find it useful to cite people working in the center. The virus is real but is no different than any other flu outbreak is what I got out of it. Being an MD is the valuable part. I politely throw this kind of stuff at my political reps to say, “See! I am not making this up! Even doctors don’t support the lockdown and this is why”. Declaring that the virus is not and never was a problem only closes people’s minds. Our “guiding doctors” and the politicians they are advising are in so deep that changing their minds and backing off is almost impossible. It has to be approached in a firm but gentle way. Kind of like when get in an argument at a family party and your wife points out the obvious in the car on the way home. Then you feel really stupid because you know she is right when she tells you that you could have handled it differently.
“Declaring that the virus is not and never was a problem only closes people’s minds.”
Problem is, it happens to be the truth. As it is, you are essentially suggesting a fundamentally incorrect “authority” should still be considered “authoritative”.
You can go do that. I don’t.
My sister, for example, is busy with her doctorate (geneticist). Sadly, she cannot argue with me. As in, she has no counters. And the problem is, she’s indoctrinated with horseshit.
That denial is not my problem. There is no valid reason to perpetuate that horseshit.
How do you use a personal icon, rather than the cartoon alien this site selects for you?
In my case, since I once had 2 now delete wordpress blogs, connected to the e-mail I use for WWW slavery FUN, and since this is a site built on wordpress software the algo goes hunting for my e-mail profile icon and that’s it!
There is also the use of a gravatar account!
Ok. Whatever that is…. I’ll just stick with the silly alien.
Philip Roddis has finally gotten round to a post on COVID. I thought of several ways of responding directly to him but came to the conclusion it would be pointless. I can see nothing constructive coming out of it. He originally seemed to think he could take up some kind of middle ground as a “go between” for the sceptics and the mainstream Left. But since his presuppositions were all with the latter, he totally failed to understand the hidden aggression he took towards sceptics as well as his adoption of the underhanded devices of the Left. I therefore put in my observations on his latest post here:
He has put in a welcome observation on the weaponisation of the term “conspiracy theory” although this naturally makes no difference to his enlightened BTL commenters who are far too sophisticated to believe that conspiracies exist.
He has revised his idea that “time will tell if COVID is a scam”. (He doesn’t like the word “scam” along with synonyms. But I’m afraid I interpret that as another bit of Orwellian preclusion). Time doesn’t seem to be telling us anything – or, at least, not if you don’t pick up on what’s been staring you in the face all along.
He’s also acknowledged that, far from Big Capital also being hard hit by COVID, Big Capital has been doing nicely out of it. But we don’t want to be so uncouth as to join those rather large dots.
Then he says,
“These days I don’t write much about CV-19, or the responses taken by governments in the name of protecting us. One reason being that I’ve grown more confused, not less, as to what many sceptics are actually saying.”
At which point we descend into the usual irrelevant nit picking over what sceptics believe (the tried and trusted reversal of the burden of proof) and claims of sceptical fanaticism. (Which is a neat trick.)
He declares that his “writings on CV-19, sparse as they are, have done more than their ‘sceptical’ critics ever did to give a hearing to relevant but dissenting and hence deplatformed experts who see the disease as overstated, government responses as wrongheaded.”
And that single word “wrongheaded” shows up his own unshakeable faith in the most deliciously ironic way!
RNA VACCINES MAY PROMPT PRION FORMATION IN BODY
RISKS INCLUDE ALZHEIMERS AND EVENTUAL DEATH
(From UK Column News – 12th February 2021)
A few weeks ago. BBC: Denmark shaken by cull of millions of mink.
At the time the story did not make sense. However prions cause scrapie in sheep, encephalopathy in mink, bovine spongiform encephalopathy in cattle, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in humans. One source of prion disease is TDP-43 and FUS proteins which can create prions.
Scientific paper: Covid RNA based vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease By J Bart Classen MD
“RNA vaccines offer special risks of inducing specific adverse events. One such potential adverse event is prion based diseases caused by activation of intrinsic proteins to form prions. A wealth of knowledge has been published on a class of RNA binding proteins shown to participate in causing a number of neurological diseases including Alzheimer’s disease and ALS. TDP-43 and FUS are among the best studied of these proteins.
Published data has shown there are several different factors that can contribute to the conversion of certain RNA binding proteins including TDP-43, FUS and related molecules to their pathogenic states. These RNA binding proteins may have many functions and are found in both the nucleus and the cytoplasm.
These binding proteins have amino acid regions, binding motifs that bind specific RNA sequences. Binding to certain RNA sequences when the proteins are in the cytoplasm is believed to causes the molecules to fold in certain ways leading to pathologic aggregation and prion formation in the cytoplasm.
The current analysis indicates Pfizer’s RNA based COVID-19 vaccine contains many of these RNA sequences that have been shown to have high affinity for TDP-43 or FUS and have the potential to induce chronic degenerative neurological diseases.
Another related concern is that the Pfizer vaccine uses a unique RNA nucleoside 1-methyl-3′-pseudouridylyl. According to FDA briefing documents, this nucleoside was chosen to reduce activation of the innate immune system. RNA molecules containing this nucleoside will undoubtedly have altered binding. Unfortunately, the effect on TDP-43, FUS and other RNA binding proteins is not published.
The use of this nucleoside in a vaccine can potentially enhance the binding affinity of RNA sequences capable of causing TDP-43 and FUS to assume toxic configurations. There are many other potential adverse events that can be induced by the novel RNA based vaccines against COVID-19.
The vaccine places a novel molecule, spike protein, in/on the surface of host cells. This spike protein is a potential receptor for another possibly novel infectious agent.
If those who argue that the COVID-19 is actually a bioweapon are correct, then a second potentially more dangerous virus may be released that binds spike protein found on the host cells of vaccine recipients. Data is not publicly available to provide information on how long the vaccine RNA is translated in the vaccine recipient and how long after translation the spike protein will be present in the recipient’s cells.
Genetic diversity protects species from mass casualties caused by infectious agents. One individual may be killed by a virus while another may have no ill effects from the same virus. By placing the identical receptor, the spike protein, on cells of everyone in a population, the genetic diversity for at least one potential receptor disappears. Everyone in the population now becomes potentially susceptible to binding with the same infectious agent.”
Patrick Henningsen: There is a reason trials take years. If there is a life threatening illness resulting from the jab, you need time to determine that. All of this has been thrown out the window under the guise that this is an emergency and we don’t have time. Also giving the pharma companies, the health industry and government immunity. The mRNA jab is gene therapy. This is a scandal of epic proportions that we have not confronted in modern times.
Mike Robinson: the double blind placebo in these trials has gone. Those people have been offered the vaccine so they have sabotaged the trial.
Protein misfolding, which I’ve mentioned a few times, is one of those effects of toxicity conveniently ignored with respect to resulting supposed “viruses”. Other things include DNA to RNA breaks, truncations, broken/rejected/toxic proteins, etc.
So essentially, the “vaccine” is a causative agent (as is other toxicity) of the supposed “viral” result, and because it (the supposed “virus”, which was synthesized to target your body) has fairly broad epitope homology it will break much of your protein production. After that you’re basically fucked for life.
Thanks for the prion paper link.
https://www.rt.com/uk/515357-vaccine-restrictions-all-adults-covid/
gives the latest sign of mentally subnormal cretinism at the Head of Public Health England.
It cannot be overstressed that the statements made are of a scientifically illiterate cretin, totally unfit for any position of responsibility whose entire financial assets should be requisitioned to put toward the bill run up by the criminals who are knowingly destroying the global economy
That woman (yes: women can be cretins in positions of responsibility) should be confined to her bedroom for the next 5 years as an unconvicted criminal marked down for permanent exclusion from society.
She knows exactly what she is doing and is taking the money like an unprincipled prostitute.
Reasoned argument will get nowhere with a cretin like that.
Rather more primitive ones are necessary, it is sad to say…..
Prostitutes and illiterate cretins…. Well, that pretty much describes my country during the 21st century.
The non-pharmaceutical interventions are harmful. The experts who advocated them knew this, the propagandists who demanded them knew this, the politicians and bureaucrats who implemented them knew this. How many people will die as a result of these interventions? I do not know, but it will certainly be counted in the tens of millions, at least. There is, therefore, no basis for claiming that on balance the interventions were justified. And this was obvious before they were implemented. The people responsible for those interventions are either mad or criminal.
The fact is unless populations wake up its going to go on forever. Now, in France they’re talking of new local lockdowns (though what one has now is close to a lockdown except in name) by trying to scare people with South African and Brazilian variants. The British one has already played its role. There are some 196 countries who are controlled by WHO so they have many variants to go through before inventing something with a different name.
If only we had an opposition who wasn’t worried about what the news was going to say about him, and exposed this nonsense for what it is, nonsense, idiots walking around my area 7-30 am Sunday morning (any morning ) wearing a silly face rag not a soul around I’m sure if they were told to hop around on one foot they would willingly oblige .
https://www.globalresearch.ca/clinical-lab-scientist-covid-19-fake-wake-up-america/5737013
“I’m a Clinical Lab Scientist, COVID-19 Is Fake, Wake Up…”
excellent and v. short, article
Taken a look at that. Yes, certainly clear by now that a large part of the Covid-19 and lockdown official narrative is fraudulent and mis-classifications rife, designed to take us to some form of globalised tyranny. But this post doesn’t look genuine or verified – I’m surprised Global Research republished it, seemingly a month after the original. Maybe I missed something.
One thing I’ve learned is to keep an open mind on all of this. But this one doesn’t look genuine imo
“Of course, fear takes the best out of us, and nobody is to blame for damages produced unwillingly and under the pressure of fear.”
This statement almost – almost – disqualifies everything in the article. If any one thing is abundantly obvious about this entire COVID fiasco, it’s that fear has been intentionally used to damage the minds and very souls of the population.
Without induced fear being promoted 24/7, we wouldn’t be discussing this mess because it would never have happened.
Methinks this was just a badly written sentence and wasn’t meant what it appears to mean…
Or, he’s an establishment tool, as I figure. Very subversive article at this stage. The lockdowns and mask policies are certainly wrong and unacceptable. That is self-evident.
Incase mention of Oxford university or the title epidemiologist isn’t enough evidence Sunetra Gupta has video where she says smallpox was eradicated by vaccination.
https://youtu.be/5HyMaitZ0pc
This was supposedly done with such measures as ring vaccination and quarantine (concept behind a “focused” approach) but in reality only 10% of the worlds population was vaccinated and the disease was actually sustained by the injections. What more fear inducing idea to promote than smallpox which leaves doctors terrified by the absense of a vaccine for a “novel virus”? Something that could at any point be told to such medical doctors inducing terror in them. No if you want to see her promoting fear this video is full of it together with allegations that international travel could “spread” a disease “as evidenced by the rapid spread of the SARS virus out of China”. “It is still ofcourse entirely possible that we will be plunged into a dystopic state by the sudden emergence of an entirely novel pathogenic life form”. The video is full of fear.
I agree, the statement is terrible. I’ve never heard that justification for wrongdoing before. Fear has been promoted nonstop, but it’s not an excuse for causing damage to others. Otherwise everyone could use that defence for any act that harms others.
The herd immunity theory espoused in your article. This is the reason everyone is told to wear masks, stay home, get vaccinated etc. As terrible as it is I would say even worse is the “Focused Protection” idea promoted in the Great Barrington declaration. Atleast if everyone is “protected” then they will be more aware of what is going on than if only certain groups are “focused” on such as when the Nazis targetted Jews or the medical doctors rolled out their “flu vaccinations” of the over 65s. Much worse would be for this dangerous ideology to survive and be targetted at minorities whilst the public are off enjoying social events. No matter how anti lockdown someone might think they are if they are promoting herd immunity and the virus then they are endangering humanity with a off the shelf skapegoat that could be used in the future to commit horrendous crimes.
As usual, I agree with you.
Non-pharmaceutical interventions do not work…
Nurse! Bring on more of those pharmaceuticals! Quick!
Lots of them! We need stacks of pharmaceuticals NOW!
And don’t forget the new machine that goes, “Ping!”…
Well, that sub-headline shot itself in the foot as far as I am concerned.
Agreed, peddler peddling. The article still supports the basic narrative of the idea that the “virus” is real. So I consider the author to have no credibility.
Btw, fun fact, Neurology is even more corrupt (and idiotic) than psychiatry, fundamentally. It’s a psyche thing.
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2019-10-opioid-related-gifts-pharma-companies-linked.html
Guess which “specialties” are most easily bribed, with enormously higher prescription rates than other “specialties”?
“While there was a relationship between gifts and opioid prescribing in all specialties, there was considerable variability. Primary care physicians were 3.5 times as likely to be in the highest quartile of opioid prescribing if they were paid $100 or more in gifts. Psychiatrists and neurologists who were paid $100 or more were 13 times as likely to be in the highest quartile of opioid prescribing compared to their counterparts who received less.”
MAGA: Microsoft Apple Google Amazon………. Facebook Twitter.
Covid is will ‘make America great again’.
2008 Journal of Epidemiology: “Epidemic theory dictates that a reduction in the force of infection by a pathogen is associated with an increase in the average age at which individuals are exposed. For those pathogens that cause more severe disease among hosts of an older age, interventions that limit transmission can paradoxically increase the burden of disease in a population.“
It’s because of accumulated toxicity/deficiencies as you age, general systemic, mitochondrial dysfunction.
Considering then, that much of “medicine” is outright subversive and addressing symptoms as causative (as they worship at the rockefeller school of mammon cocksucking), fundamentally flawed as a result…WITH TOXIC PHARMA SHIT, it really shouldn’t be surprising if it causes additional, more obvious damage than someone not already as toxified (though, the same treatments are also toxic to someone in better shape, just less obviously).
The error/damage is also compounded by “treatment protocol”. Applying the same “treatments” without consideration for individual status.
And btw, there is no transmission. “Viruses” are not and do not function as they suggest. Stop buying their fundamentally corrupt horseshit.
Even if you just go look at CDC patents regarding coronaviruses you should start getting the idea.
Sorry doc, you’re missing the mark. We’re not dealing with a virus. We’re dealing with the demise of the world as we knew it roughly in the last 70 years. Maybe more, depending on how far the people who are piggybacking this alleged pandemic will try to take things and how far people allow them.
I’m sick and tired of discussing PCR tests, lockdowns, germs, fucking viruses, and all of this horseshit because it’s horseshit.
Also horseshit is the intensification of the trend to atrophy people’s natural abilities to deal with anything that comes their way, whether it’s some unfortunate event in their lives, disease, whatever. This implied concept that people are fragile snowflakes always on the verge of shitting themselves with fear when something happens. I’m a firm believer in the opposite – in the power of each one of us to overcome just about everything using our own devices. Or at least try.
Fuck lockdowns and the implied notion that people must suppress themselves to the point of self-destruction for the alleged good of others. That’s what they’re using to enslave us.
Same as you Jacques, I too am “sick and tired of discussing” the same things over and over again. And I fully agree with your 1st paragraph.
Go out during the Night an ACT!
I agree with what you said. However, one is more likely to seed some doubt in the minds of pro-CoViDers by presenting evidence that the lockdowns,
restrictions”, etc. do not make sense for dealing with the (official) virus than by immediately claiming that this is all part of the Great Reset. As long as most people (especially the
enlightened” ones) believe that these
measures” make sense to deal with the (official) virus, we’ll continue on the same path. This is a good article to share with pro-CoViDers: it is short(ish) and contains references to primary sources.
Some of the more compassionate selves of the Gemini me might kinda agree with you, but quite a few of the other ones are getting tired of this, man.
This has been going on for a fucking year now! How much longer are we’re gonna be walking on eggshells around these masked zombies?
I’m inclined to say that anyone who hasn’t been able to see through this is a fucking idiot.
I agree with your frustration I’ve stopped trying to argue with my friends on Facebook now although I still share the occasional article. I reckon the hardened covidians are now resistant to any logic and pretty much people have chosen sides now. I have noticed a definite shift though in the quiet dissenters of being truly fed up now.
In terms of strategy maybe the focus should be on action now which i think various groups are involved in, sceptics/dissenters should reach out physically to people in their local area for mutual support and local action even if it’s just trying to maintain physical contact with each other among friends. The push back against all this bullshit is a long term project.
I hear ya … but the street fighter in me sometimes feels like reaching out with my foot to somebody’s ass … ha ha …
😂 totally understandable
You’re STILL inclined?!
For me that is an undeniable FACT since February 2020…
“I’m inclined to say that anyone who hasn’t been able to see through this is a fucking idiot.”
No, a minority of the truly unable to ascertain (that is, those who do not have any means for discerning the facts, like random tribal guys or whatever) can be considered “idiotic” if they happen to believe this covid horseshit.
The rest do not have excuses. Fools often also mistake malice for idiocy. Many of those “idiots” you refer to, are spiritually degenerate. It is why they conform to that. It is “their side”.
And you know what I’m saying is patently true, if you consider the abuses, accusations, attacks on those who do not follow their mammon overlord narrative. All of it unwarranted, unjustifiable. And they started with that.
And the other side of that coin is that those who haven’t seen through it are far more likely to become enraged by anyone who disputes what they, by now, take as gospel.
That attitude is what could lead to death camps. “They won’t accept the reality and the danger of COVID so they should be killed!”
Propaganda doesn’t stop at the TV screen. It extends into the brains of those who accept it – those whose support is needed to institute the very darkest aspects of the scam.
Bigfoot, you don’t seem to understand, the covidiots have had more than a year.
They’ve ignored facts, truths, evidence and supported the narrative, willfully. They’ve not spent any amount of effort trying to ascertain anything, research or even thinking. They are robots, drones. Qlippoth, hivemind, borg.
It is no longer about reaching those, they are gone.
You speak exactly for me, Jacques. The fight is between the Andrew Wakefield et al. take: That on the one hand we are all naturally granted by evolution all the powerful inherited, evolved onboard forces that we need to strike a comradely balance with all our kindred, the other inhabitants of the global ecosphere – especially the air-plankton, which we all breath in constantly, for as long as we live, **and which we actually NEED to breath in for our continuing welfare!**.
And on the other hand, there’s the modern for-gouging-profit, pharma-gangster-promoted worldview which has captured and utterly corrupted modern allopathic medicine: that the world is an inherently dangerous place, brimming with mortal threats, from which we must be protected constantly, constantly, over and over again from birth, or even before, by constant highly profitable – and highly natural-fortitude-destructive – hitech druggy/vaxxy/cutburnpoison intervention, if we are to have any chance of staying alive at all.
To which second world-view the short, loud, emphatic – and entirely correct – response is: BOLLOCKS!!!
As Andrew Wakefield presents it in this current must-see multipart video pushback against the covidiocy, ‘VRCovid’, the tiny cousins of the air plankton – including viruses, if they really exist – are **necessary, essential** parts of the overall life-web of the world, which has been balancing and rebalancing the lives of all Mam Gaia’s kindred of life by natural evolutionary processes for billions of years, very effectively, and which can still do it now, if just allowed the chance, by acquiring natural immunity in the time-honoured, non-interventional way. For example: get the covid illness; get over it as easily as a cold (for about 98% of us), or easier, and thus contribute to the rapidly growing herd immunity.
And for those UNLUCKY FEW – sic! – who need a bit of – actually harmless and effective – medical help to get through it, ask for some of the – at least six – treatments that have already proven themselves to be thoroughly effective against covid: Big-does Vitamin C; Vitamin D; Hydroxychloroquine+azithromycin+zinc; Nebulised and inhaled anti-asthma steroids; Ivermectin; and naturopathic Doctor David Brownstein’s hydrogen-peroxide-based ‘terrain’ treatment. All more or less foolproof life-savers, even for the immune-compromised. (When I caught covid early last Summer, aged 79, 90 grams of vitamin C, taken in water as sips every half-hour over three days saw it off without difficulty; not ill at all, barely even discommoded; no doctor or hospital needed.)
https://vrevealed.com/covid/trailer/confirmed/
😐
Remove the hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.
And as I explained, there is no single “treatment protocol” for everyone. Your environment and status dictates what treatment is necessary. Don’t be stupid.
You and I are very much on the same page, brother.
There is a total ban on criticism of vaccines so we have no idea yet of the pharmaceutical costs, which I suspect will be very high in the long term.
Virus
What virus ?
I did have something in feb last year, untested, and I normally don’t get flu, so there may have been a unique flu strain released as a marker for the rest of the games to be based around.
I have a good friend, no comorbidities, who was in hospital in March last year, in an oxygen hood and close to death. The pictures of his lungs don’t make for pretty viewing. He pulled through and is now fine.
Subsequently he was part of a global study of about 3000 early “bad” cases and it transpires that all the group were deficient in 1 or more of 5 specific genes. I believe the article was published in Nature sometime early December 2020.
Basically, anyone that has these undiagnosed genetic deficiencies are susceptible to increased symptoms if they get a seasonal cold/influenza/pneumonia.
No different that any other year !!
Who knows why one suddenly gets flu. Weaker immune system, psychologically less strong, something worsening in the local environment, a more hectic schedule… I got something very bad in 2006, which the doctors called viral fever. I had not had any illness for 25 years before that…
You had gases…
Wow, well, given that lockdowns, masks, and “social distancing” clearly haven’t “worked”, and that the PCR “test” gives such confusing and misleading results, it’s really so confusing.
It’s….it’s…almost as if the whole theory of germ transmissibility and indeed the whole of germ theory itself….er, isn’t true!……
No one could ever have possibly foreseen this….
Mike hi they will blame us you watch as i have mentioned before it was the blacks up north for not social distancing hence why it got the 1st ever localized lcokdown.
then they blamed paraphaze bojos words the workers and owners of old people for not using PPE that why the old people died.
then they blamed fat people
then they blamed the students and in my area where i live the anger was big towards student coming from all over bringing that virus!!
then it was THEM again for going out spreading it and having party’s
Then it was NON mask wearers IF there that ill they should not be out spreading there germs.
back in December it was official it the lower caste as the parasite elites are exempt from isolating when coming back from where ever as they arent plague bringers like us.
Will be the anti vacers ??
The mask will become the new smartphone to access automated virtual or augmented realities. That’s what this whole thing’s about. The human internet.
If lockdown measures were delaying herd immunity then you would expect sweden to have greater excess mortality. There is no herd immunity, virus etc. The excess mortality is caused by the lockdowns. If someone eats juicy steak, crispy bacon and takes endless pharma drugs other people staying indoors is not going to help at all. It is just going to screw everyone over including the already unhealthy. Hence increased mortality.
Please don’t conflate juicy steak with pharma drugs.
It is not a conflation but the modus operandi. Promote bloody steaks > make people sick > sell drugs > promote bloods steaks. They are racists. They have it in for Europeans putting their bloody Asian cows everywhere. Trying to turn Europe into Mongolia. That guy Hancock he’s got slit eyes and a small dick.
Sarah, if you keep on going like this I’m gonna have to stalk you. I’ll bring a ring and some flowers though.
Antibiotics, growth hormones, vaccines, fuckloads of synthetics, degenerate practices?
How about toxic practices? Did you know Mad Cow Disease (prions) resulted from cannibalism (along with toxic shit)?
Fun fact about that, btw. Protein/genetic similarity is also why so many people actually do have prions in their bodies. Toxoplasma gondii, for example. Directly related to “animal agriculture” and people’s diets.
It happens to make people fucking dumb too.
That first statement is wrong. Sweden achieved a higher herd immunity during the original outbreak. They are now going through seasonal excess mortality which was (a couple of weeks) just above baseline but has now dropped back. Excess mortality is caused by many factors : health, age, ethnicity + latitutude, excercise, demographics, diet. You cannot pick on any one factor. This is about life + death on a planet where we live in a sea of viruses and bacteria which change constantly. It’s not about ONE virus it’s about millions and lockdowns prevent our immune system from behaving normally as it has from the dawn of time.
“That first statement is wrong. Sweden achieved a higher herd immunity during the original outbreak”
Uhm, but it’s fundamentally horseshit, the idea of an outbreak is itself invalid. The PCR tool being played like a yoyo and misattribution being how the idea of “outbreaks” are engineered.
There is nothing like herd immunity, “viruses” are not and do not function as they suggest.
It is personal and environmental toxicity and deficiency, nothing else.
There was no original “outbreak”. Sweden had a similar panic in their care homes at the beginning of the vaxdemic but not as great as UK which is where the instigators such as Imperial college are situated. There is no evidence in the excess mortality data of any herd immunity in Sweden just a minor reaction to the vaxdemic compared with more heavily locked down countries. You can see Britain longest standing ally Portugal is under particularly heavy attack with 400,000 vaccines administrated up until now, namely to health professionals and in nursing homes. There is footprints of the varying measures in the data. All you need is to take that and line it up with the different measures and it will be apparent the whole excess mortality is driven by the vaxdemic bearing in mind efforts from health advocates to mitigate the harm with advice to eat healthy, get vitamin D etc. which will have counteracted the scale of the destruction instigated by these vaxx pushing psychos. https://www.euromomo.eu/graphs-and-maps#excess-mortality
Exactly, do the opposite and I’m sure you’ll be super unhealthy, manically depressed.
If scientists are absolute in their views and research
Then why isn’t there a cure for cancer?
HIV? MS? ALS? For addiction?
What have they done to be even thinking they can lecture that Vaccines is the only way?
Absolutely nothing.
They have zero credibility and the concepts of vaccines are entirely horseshit.
UNLESS, a “vaccine” happens be essential elements a person is likely to be deficient in.
”The following two examples confirm these results: a country with low lockdown stringency like Sweden has at the moment the same fatality rate per million inhabitants as France, but lower than Spain, Italy and UK, where severe lockdown measures were applied.”
One would have thought that the flat empirical fact as stated above would pretty much have settled the issue. But no. The ‘experts’ know better. The Covid cult will not tolerate any deviation from the received ‘wisdom’. But of course the ‘pandemic’ hysteria has now moved beyond a medical problem and is assuming an altogether different political trajectory. This involves a total reconfiguring of mass consciousness and the supporting social structures. The Eloi sheep (co-incidentally a creation of the eugenicist, H.G.Wells) are now being herded into ideological pens and being ready for re-education.) Anyone want to be a transhuman? Go on you know it makes sense.
Natural herd immunization was always the only way to deal with viral variations. The fact that this has to even be pointed out is an indication of the vicious anti-scientific propaganda being pumped out most disgracefully by allegedly Left sites. And that relentless demonisation of “murderous” herd immunity from these venal sites only goes to show how controlled these organisations were and indeed how essential they were to the COVID con. The Left gatekeepers took central stage and the excruciating thing is how docile their followers were in believing them.
Sweden is simply there to add this story of “herd immunization” to the narrative so it can be used later to pressurise the unvaccinated. There is no virus or herd immunization. This idea was simply cultivated to promote high vaccination rates i.e sales and is complete bs. Unvaccinated children are healthier. They get much less so called “infectious diseases”.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/unvaccinated-children-healthier-than-vaccinated-children/
I must admit, I don’t think I have ever met an unvaccinated child, so I can’t really judge…
They broadcasted a new software titled “Mental Mythical Virus“… Very few rejected the new software.
Evidence to this FACT is this one:
“The Left gatekeepers took central stage”.
It’s not the first time – I’m reading Tarpley’s 9/11 SYNTHETIC TERROR: MADE IN USA and he points out what strong defenders of the official 9/11 narrative supposedly Left gatekeepers quickly became. That was even – or especially – after Bush and his circle no longer seemed that bothered by it.
One example is that the Left gatekeepers showed no interest in the “Angel is next” part of the early 9/11 narrative. They allowed that to be buried so they could attack Bush for alleged imcompetence or cowardice, a sideshow that maintains the fiction presidents really control the levers of power. The issue of whether there was a serious threat to Bush’s life on 9/11 has been forgotten and never properly investigated.
Tarpley’s book is very good. Left gatekeepers wouldn’t and still won’t touch any aspect of 9/11, not even the limited hangout of ‘let it happen on purpose.’ I saw these gatekeepers for what they were after 9/11 when they played a key role in thwarting any questioning of the event.
However, I’m a firm believer that people should think for themselves rather than be told what to think by celebrity commentators, so as far as I’m concerned leftists don’t have an excuse for blindly accepting the blowback narrative pushed by Chomsky et al.
“Perhaps a more accurate and appropriate term is in order. Crocodile teared CORPORATE FASCIST FABIAN EUGENICIST jackbooted brownshirt charlatan fraudsters-– fakers, phonies and poseurs every last one of them.”
The Herd of modern moron slaves ONLY LOVE artificial herd immunization VIA artificial infection, aka JAB!
In UK, if not elsewhere in the world, covid was just what the PTB needed to see how much people would allow govt. to control their lives.
The economic crash was coming, so what better diversion?
I just know if Corbyn had tried Hancock’s and Sage rules and regs, UK MSM would crucify him.
Ruin economy, small business, waste vast amounts of our tax for covid ‘solutions’…
They just shrug, as it’s their mate Johnson.
Johnson was just another player in their international team. Many of the others were already long established.
The power of money.
The professor indeed needs to wake up!
Hey professor PCR IS NOT A TEST.
It’s DNA collection.
They want to make a specific type Vaccine for each individual in time and it will specific attack your dna vulnerabilities.
Instead of the one size fits all and only a few people getting their lives curtailed.
““Non-pharmaceutical” interventions do not work, and are doing far more harm than good”
I have zero respect for whoever wrote this article. Only “non-pharmaceutical” interventions work, despite masks and lockdowns being worthless damaging policy.
So, instant revocation of your potential passage, daniel.
So… what are the ““non-pharmaceutical” interventions” that work?
I dunno, let’s take a look at everything outside of human society’s engineered industrial degenerate products. Which, btw, was fundamentally based on the principles of demonizing nature, and trying to mimic it with toxic synthetic alternatives that are ALMOST the same. Of course, with the methodology of “attacking” symptoms, and ignoring causative fundamentals and essentials, along with SHITLOADS of misattribution. You know, everything based on Pasteur’s plagiarized and bastardized garbage, which is used for the PRS cycle to make sure you are degenerated.
Go ask the people who get more sunlight why they get less RTIs, as an example.
Somehow people miss that tiny little clue of EVERYTHING else.
Frank G L,
The author is using “non-pharmaceutical” specifically to refer to the lockdowns, social distancing, etc.. I do not think he intended to include non-pharmaceuticals such as herbal or natural remedies, or good lifestyles.
Please read again…. he is on your side.
Well it says “non-pharmaceutical”. I can also derive whatever interpretation I want. He only specifically said “non-pharmaceutical” doesn’t work. Chose your words better if you write an article like this, especially considering he’s a “brainy” guy. Which is kinda telling, btw.
If you want to open an article with such a broad phrase, you should perhaps consider it. It is subversive, even if the intent is “okay”.
Also, he’s supporting the idea of these “viruses” as accurate, the basis of the narrative, you know the fundamental thing. The supposed “justification” for any of that bullshit.
And yes, I do agree that lockdowns, distancing and shit is bullshit.
But, I use my judgment and that is not on my side.