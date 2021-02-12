Catte Black
Recently a prominent Covid-skeptic on Twitter announced their willingness to start a political party or “movement” to oppose lockdowns.
Several people expressed support.
I understand the good intention behind this idea, but we at OffG consider it a major misdirection of energy – and we said so.
We got a flurry of replies from Marxists and socialists telling us people need to ‘organise’ if the New Normal is to be defeated.
Well, yes, I agree. But what does ‘organise’ mean in an age of fake ‘consensus’, rigged elections and pseudo-Left fascism?
Does it mean creating yet another ‘political party’ with rules, hierarchies and leaders?
Does it mean paying lip service to the senile, corrupt old system of representative ‘democracy’ that we KNOW is fixed and a fundamental lie?
I don’t think so.
I think the New Normal requires a New Response.
This isn’t 2003 and the anti-war protests. This isn’t 1984 and the miners’ strike. This struggle is actually potentially far more winnable. Because it isn’t about trying to force a change of action on remote beings who don’t give a damn and won’t listen. It’s about reaching ordinary people. Our friends, family, community.
What we are facing is not just a new level of tyranny, but a new kind of tyranny. One that requires more than passive obedience or inaction from people in order to preserve their status quo.
The New Normal demands people do things to positively reinforce that Normal, not simply passively consent. People are being asked to make fundamental changes to their daily lives and proactively DO things that inconvenience, impoverish or endanger them and their loved ones. They are being asked to wear masks, remain inside, refuse contact, close stores, all as individual acts of faith in the truth and reality of the narrative.
This means it’s not principally the PTB who are enforcing this narrative – it’s individual people. It’s everyone who is seen to be believing the story. It’s every man, woman and child wearing a mask or social distancing, or closing their business.
We are not merely bystanders to this event, we are required to be active participants. And that potentially gives us a lot more power. Because we can simply say no.
And if people really knew the truth they would say no – out of simple self preservation – the same instinct currently being exploited to get their co-operation.
This is why a bid to organise hierarchical resistance misses the point, and aims at the wrong target.
The fourth Industrial revolution is supposed to be in part about data – information. Those with the information will control the world.
Think about that.
If information is key to them maybe it should be to us. I think we need to see the war against the New Normal as an information war.
The Great Reset merchants are selling conformity through lies. We need to counter them with the truth. Which will, indeed, “set you free.”
We, all of us, everyone reading this, need to start sharing information as if it was ammunition.
Reblog it, print it out and distribute it. Leave it in leaflets, send it in letters or emails, tell people about it by word of mouth.
If only one person in a hundred listens to you, it’s still a step.
But the information needs to be simple and true. Here are the 4 basic facts-
- the ‘virus’ has a blurry definition and has a survival rate of over 99% – no more deadly than some recent flu strains
- the PCR tests DON’T work and are a fraud.
- The reported ‘deaths’ are often people dying of other things and having ‘covid’ added to their CoD based on the test that doesn’t work or on financial incentive.
- The vaccine is NOT a vaccine. It’s experimental gene manipulation which will need decades of testing over generations before it can really be pronounced safe.
Don’t let these basic truths be diluted with irrelevant chatter about bio weapons or ‘miracle cures’. Don’t think you can be more effective if you cut the truth with a few commonly believed lies.
Don’t be tempted to meet the lie halfway. Don’t say ‘sure the pandemic was real and the virus IS scary, but it’s all over now’.
No. Tell the truth. Tell it to at least one person you know every day, and help to set them free.
Tell people how powerful they are. That this sick farce of political/corporate narrative now more than ever needs their endorsement for it to mean anything, and if they simply decline to endorse and walk away eventually the farce will be playing to an empty theatre.
We need INFORMATIONAL organization laterally – getting info out about the ‘pandemic’, about legal rights, about how to get away from total dependence on the system.
Encourage people to form their own groups and spread this info. Organic, loose – hard to monitor and pin down, hard to infiltrate because there will be no hierarchy.
Tell people they don’t need to wait for self-appointed leaders to give them direction. They can be their own change. Starting now.
Take their slogans – ‘strength in unity’ and make it mean something in your own life.
Remember ‘they’ are weak in numbers but strong in cohesion, and they have taken our strength in numbers and used it against us – like a martial arts ninja.
They try to break us apart with internal divisions, setting black against white, male against female, “Right” against “Left”.
The old politics and its terminologies are meaningless in the fact of this latest coup against humanity. It’s not a matter of Left v Right any more. It’s a simple division between those who believe in human freedom and those who want humanity enslaved.
The only way to fight this New Normal is to create another one. Where people rediscover independence of thought and genuine collectivism of action.
“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.” —Edward Bernays (1930). “Propaganda”.
“I own large houses and fly in private planes so who am I to lecture people on the environment?” – Bill Gates, interview in the Guardian 13 Feb 2021
Well, quite.
Would that he would display such restraint in lecturing the world on the “virtues” of vaccines.
(I didn’t have the stomach to read the actual interview – sorry).
The WEF were apparently told by Putin that their plans were idiotic and doomed to fail. So maybe we should wait for him to come and save us 🙂
Joking apart, I for one am following this argument about what is to be done with great interest and hope we don’t turn into red and black ants.
This article and this site is anti-democracy. Democracy is all we have. And the most powerful tool we have. This article is the typical establishment doctrine of small fruitless action. Power respect power., Only as powerful strong political movement will get change.
Whose 4th ‘industrial revolution’. ‘Information war’ on a platform controlled by the US establishment is no war at all. This is the CIA’s aim to get us all barking at the moon on our computers.
What we have now calls itself ‘democracy’, but as soon as you question it, you can see quite clearly that it is not democracy at all.
It has been worsening for decades now, so why should it suddenly start to get better?
The ‘authorities’ who control our society today are enjoying their ‘elite’ lives far too much for them to want to put back what they have been stealing from us over such a long time.
They do not want democracy to apply to anyone but themselves, and they have been systematically silencing and marginalizing our voices in order to ensure that only theirs is heard.
I thought everybody knew that.
Why don’t you know it?
OffG and those of us who comment here are not at all “anti-democracy”, but most of us know something of the origins of that word, and the evidence is everywhere around us that something else is controlling us right now.
What the CIA wants is what the CIA itself says it wants:
“We will know that we have succeeded when everything the public believes is false”–William Casey, Former CIA Director“
What a vapid comment, the same pointless aimless, powerless drivel and distraction that has caused the collapse of our democracy in the first place. It is spineless, ignorances and idiocy to pretend there is any other route to representation, there is NONE. And the only groups who are telling you otherwise are the Neo-Nazis from the CIA, who love coups for the overturning of foreign governments for American interests.
Democracy is all you have sweet-heart, nothing else is real, so you better, get off your pompous ass and make it work, or you and your children’s children are destined to 100 years of tyranny.
Democracy has always been failure. Whatever you do to NOT support THEIR IDEA of democracy is a good thing.
Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.
H. L. Mencken
Under democracy one party always devotes its chief energies to trying to prove that the other party is unfit to rule—and both commonly succeed, and are right.
H. L. Mencken
Democracy is a pathetic belief in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance.
H. L. Mencken
The State doesn’t just want you to obey, it wants to make you WANT to obey.
H. L. Mencken
Voting is one such means, with you justifying through voting (cooption, indoctrination, deceit) and “legitimizing” their fraudulence.
There’s really no point to voting. If it made any difference, it would probably be illegal.
H. L. Mencken
Even before “Covid-19”, what passes for western democracy was broken. What we had was neoliberal governments in power, and opposition parties, especially “socialist” ones, vying with each other to out-neoliberal the governing party.
“Covid-19” has given them the excuse to shake off any pretence of democracy and we have outright dictatorships. It is more obvious in some countries than others, but let’s just say that this hasn’t been western democracy’s finest hour.
“Even before “Covid-19”, what passes for western democracy was broken.”
It was hegelian dialectic totalitarianism (though fraudulent). Voting keeps up the facade that it’s legitimate, as does institutional support.
Hello Swellown: I’m not sure your statements regarding this site are accurate, but I did up-vote your comment. You are correct. Lack of a true democratic processes will only lead to more chaos and slaughter. Civilians know nothing about Sortition based democracy > Sortition – Wikipedia <
nor do they choose to be apprised that “The People” (civilians) are the true proprietors of Lawful order. They’ve been boondoggled into the notion that government is the master, and they are the slaves. This notion of auto-governance is a complete reversal of Lawful and Constitutional artifacts…
I’m a lifelong anarchist, thus have avoided all “organisational” constructs, including marriage and business partnerships. My sense is that humans have insisted upon organizations to counter other organizations, which may or may not be countering another strata of organizational balderdash, and on and on and on and on… Totally counter-intuitive and mutually destructive behavior.
No offence, but you should probably not be posting personal comments to a anti-democracy site. When the reckoning comes you don’t want to be tarred with the same anti-democracy brush.
Good points. We are going to need a lot of new tech. Back in 2015 BitTorrent launched project Maelstrom and a new web browser which was essentially a system that used its file sharing platform for hosting peer to peer web content.
The project was abandoned but it needs to be reinvented now. How this works is that if you visited OffGuardian or other sites content could be download via the browser and publicly shared via the BitTorrent file sharing app. This means that every visitor could effectively become a content host. With thousands of visitors that gives content producers extremely resilience against DDOS attacks and such. Such a browser can also become its own people’s search engine if we also developed a file or research mark-up language in order to automatically categorise and organize content in relevant folders. Such a system could also re-establish a news group system like we used to have in old email clients.
Within the next few years we are going to have to bypass gatekeepers in order to avoid totalitarian censorship and this means bypassing Google, youtube etc and the control of big tech to host a people’s web with people’s content using just our internet connections.
This an article not a text–what is with crap like “the PTB”? It seems those who write nowadays love to do three things they never should. The first is the use of unexplained and unnecessary acronyms. The second is using archaic or esoteric words no one knows and/or uses. And the third is the copy and paste of Twatter screenshots.
By the way (BTW), I managed to read the article after “PTB” and guess what? People who care about the truth find it, the rest look only for confirmation of the illusion they live in. The reality is we are screwed in the western world and quite possibly the rest of it as well. So if you see an old codger of the Vietnam era thank them for helping to destroy our civilization.
4) “The vaccine is NOT a vaccine. It’s experimental gene manipulation which will need decades of testing over generations before it can really be pronounced safe.”
Just a small quibble about that “before it can really be pronounced safe”.
I don’t think such a result is a foregone conclusion at all.
Nor do I think it is even intended to be ‘safe’.
The fake problem (“virus”) is used to demonize your body so that you adopt the trojan chemical warfare agent (the “solution”), peddled as a “vaccine”.
All “vaccines” are designed to do damage.It is not intended to be safe. It cannot be safe.
NOT A SINGLE ASPECT of its function is, or the methodology can POSSIBLY BE SAFE. Every single mechanism or method of action is DAMAGING. It can ONLY cause damage, and it DOES.
From bullshit biased trials, and these are only practically instantaneous results, long term it is MUCH worse:
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/race-for-a-vaccine/side-effects-of-covid-19-vaccine-trail-participant-speaks-out/2417356/
“UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said 25-50% of 75,000 patients involved in the Pfizer and Moderna trials experienced some side effects. Fifteen percent of them were more serious and needed more than a day to recover.
It’s your body’s immune system trying to get activated because it’s seeing this new thing and the way that it gets activated is the way you’re feeling which is inflammation,” Chin-Hong said. “The virus is not in the vaccine, this vaccine is completely infection-free.”
They say it is “infection free”, yet, what it does is CAUSE your body to produce the “infection” by hijacking your body. Before you get the “vaccine”, your body simply doesn’t do anything like that UNLESS IT IS TOXIFIED OR DEFICIENT. After that, it will, and you are FUCKED. And now you want to compound that, essentially believing that toxifying yourself based on their lies is “good” for you?
If you cannot understand that it ONLY CAUSES DAMAGE you are an absolute retard and you should never be involved in any kind of decision making as you do not have the cognitive capacity.
Quite, and do we really want experimental gene manipulation to be tested for decades over generations? Over whole populations?
Every act of non-compliance is a victory. Every act of defiance is potentially an inspiration to others to defy the madness. And one of those acts of defiance could be the inspiration for a mass movement, just like Rosa Parks’ refusal to move seats on a bus inspired the Civil Rights movement.
Ignore the rules.
Rosa Parks was not an isolated, individual act of defiance that somehow took off to inspire millions. It was about as organic as Greta Thunberg’s school strike (although considerably more worthwhile).
One of the main problems to countering the narratives playing out currently for the ‘left’ in general is their total lack of understanding in regards to how they arrived at this point…
this soft tyranny is wrapped in the cliches they worship, hence the so called ‘lefts’ confusion and general inability to unwrap what look like contradictions in their ideology…
many are unable to overcome their own preconceptions because unwittingly they equate much of their belief with a ‘lifestyle’ and thus are useful idiots carrying water for the kleptocratic tyrannists.
embedded as they are in media, academia, the professions, social justice etc etc and the hypocritical and childish nature of many of them, people of good conscience and community mindedness will have to leave them and their flawed thinking behind..
Agreed, one must never give up. I think if people truly saw the deep horror of what the controllers are unleashing on humanity, the reality of what’s been planned and on the drawing board for decades, if not centuries, folks would rise up immediately armed with facts and the truth, knowing time has run out to even contemplate anything less. As the Buddha said, “You think you have time”.
I’ve often thought about what the purpose of my life is, what the purpose of anyone’s life is. I believe the reason for a human life, (as opposed to the purpose), is to experience, to enjoy, and contemplate, that we are in fact the stars looking back at themselves across the vastness of the cosmos. But what purpose is my life? Is it to help and guide others, especially children. Is it to contribute to society with my taxes, my time, my skills? Is it to create a business, a career, to marry, have children, buy a home? I guess all these things and more can be considered ‘purposeful’, and indeed they are.
But can we believe our purpose is also to serve others? I don’t mean your loved ones and friends, or even in regard to your community. What I mean is our purpose, our finite time here on the planet, to also serve people we do not know, and likley have little love for. CEO’s, banks, insurance companies, millionaires, billionaires, ‘think tanks’, corporations, managers, celebrities, bosses, business owners, land owners, councils, politicians, lords and ladies, mayor’s, kings and queens etc? I’m thinking most people would respond with a big resounding NO to that question, if they really thought about it. But tragically that’s exactly what has been happening for milenia. People blindly and unthinkingly following along, never questioning. And here we are, at possibly the end game of centuries of obedient servitude.
But I see a stiring. A shift in the general population that I’ve not seen ever before in my life. Those who steer this from the shadows know they are at a very vulnerable stage. They take a massive risk in unfurling and revealing their agenda so openly. It won’t take millions or billions of people to wake up to turn the tide against the elite. We are tantalisingly close to pulling the whole house of technocratic transhumanist cards to the ground. We live in both scary and yet exciting times. All is not lost. After all, you can only be lost if you have no purpose. And we just found our new purpose, to once and for all time shake ourselves free of the parasitic 1% who are the true plague on this earth, and always have been. We must do all we can to not let the future generations down. As that apt Native American saying goes, “We do not inherit this planet from our ancestors. We are borrowing it from the unborn”.
I agree. We need to pull the curtain back on the whole operation. As far back as we can. They are just wizards of Oz with their illusions and the only power they possess is that of deception.
yes, please explain how…
Well, I’ve noticed the aspects of psyche that can’t acknowledge are the aspects that are lost.
So like, you can probably see how that paints a bad picture of this world…in terms of their spiritual (and potential existential) progress.
there is indeed a stirring of spirit, an unveiling of the facade, now the people most show themselves worthy of spiritual freedom…the withered old governors are afraid that their ancient hidden plan of total spiritual corruption (materialism) is failing.. the errant son is falling from the throne.
of course one can never attack mother nature head on and hope to survive, a perfect illustration of their intellectual paucity and moral deficiency..
“After all, you can only be lost if you have no purpose.”
Well, that’s a bit of a problem…
Inspiring to watch – Maskless shoppers react to J & W FoodsWe need more people like this guy interviewed in the video.
Unfortunately we have an attitude in the UK where people are apologetic for merely existing.
Instead of a staged production, people just need to get together with a couple of friends and then go maskless into the store to shop. Go in separately, shop separately, do it often. The sheeple like to copy, few want to wear a mask, when they see others unmasked it gives them the opportunity to take off or pull down there masks. I have seen numerous people unmask at the sight of unmasked others. Find the venue you are comfortable with and practice. It even worked for me at a very busy police station the other day, others pulled down their masks when they saw me and a friend.
The simple and effective counter that ‘they’ can and do make to fight the truth coming out and being circulated to one person at a time is to brand it ‘fake news‘ or ‘misinformation’ and to brand you a ‘conspiracy theorist‘ for attempting to circulate it. This sadly is effective and despite the obvious agenda (another conspiracy theory) it works because most people are sheep and seem completely happy to be so.
Rita´s family homestead(Kin´s Domain) in Russia. In August 2015, Stefan interviewed Rita, who lives, together with her husband, in Russia on their family homestead. Rita revealed profound insights and experiences she gained over the last years, living on her land. This Interview is a must watch for all people who are interested in creating their own family homestead and live happily. Enjoy 35 Minutes with Stefan and Rita and get inspired, lifted up and happy! 🙂
A 42-year-old woman suffered paralysis of the lower body after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. https://greekcitytimes.com/2021/02/12/partially-paralysed-covid-19-corfu/
Have you guys wondered if all this crap is kinda insecurity and distraction from the impending atmospheric chaos due to the sun being displeased with civilization’s abuse of earth?
I think it’s funny that people think only they can discern consciousness, and at such pathetic timescales.
People just like you, Frank.
Don’t you have a single mirror in your home?
“People just like you, Frank.”
Patently wrong. That’s why I asked this question, you can see by the responses that I don’t relate.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Endling
I don’t know if you’ve ever heard, but that cows do vote. They vote where to graze next. One cow will stands up, pointing in the direction they want the herd to move next, this is followed by other cows pointing where they want to go. Through this process it is believed the herd reaches a consensus.
Oh I’ve noticed those sort of behaviours in practically anything. Shit, recently I had about a dozen racing/show pigeons come live here (I dunno why) and they’re all super tame now.
Here’s my favourite one (ballsy arrogant mofo, it only took 1 try and he started eating from my hand…and he’s constantly fighting if other pigeons try come near me):
https://bianco.tv/video/1ucCx
well the planets are the gods are they not… jove, jehova, jupiter, saturn, satan, zeus etc etc
An interesting idea that there may be looming cosmic catastrophe but then again it is always a probabilty… is it not.
or have you had an original thought ‘frank’.
Well, I remember long ago that I figured the sun is basically a massive camera observing the earth, while also growing the earth, before it turns into a gateway/dyson sphere with saturn being a gateway/dyson sphere from orion (where I’m from). The earth then turns into a star, itself.
So my travel log looks like this: Orion -> Saturn -> Sun -> Earth
That’s where I come from.
I take a different view. The Earth will adjust on its axis and civilization will begin over. We have a group that is trying to outwit nature but that is hubris.
“I take a different view. The Earth will adjust on its axis and civilization will begin over. We have a group that is trying to outwit nature but that is hubris.”
That’s part of it, yes. Have you heard of the period where you get 2 sunrises and sunsets in a 24 hour period?
I did kinda drop the idea of what can be considered civilization though. I don’t see it.
I once had this heavy trip. Uhm, spontaneous shamanic ritual thing. Anyway, what I saw was a majority of the people being “left behind” in this world, many “spaceships”… though I don’t know where we went.
Hey David…what do you think this means?
https://off-guardian.org/2021/02/11/unseen-enemy-coronavirus-as-an-archetype-of-perception/#comment-321807
Yet somehow people believe what the profiteering TV “experts” tell them about the nature of their bodies.
So a couple of things about that. The sun is providing the atmosphere less protection these daze.
That happens to affect a bunch of things, of course, their policies of geoengineering and the narrative is the exact opposite.
This is scripture:
https://youtu.be/hbie0VzSK-g
https://youtu.be/0d4U7kzxFmU
Oh here’s another band I particularly like…
https://youtu.be/RXRm_h2hBRI
“Had history been democratic in its ways, there would have been no farming and no indsturial revolution. Both leaps into the future were occasioned by unbearably painful crises that made most people wish they could recoil into the past.”
— Yanis Varoufakis
And now just like with the advent of widespread agriculture and later the industrial revolution, those who initiated and controlled it also financially benefitted and did not experience any pain in the transitions. Just the common people, they suffered terribly then on multiple levels, and will do so now, in fact already are. What you think as a good thing, positive for humanity as a whole, is nothing short of hive mind, or an ant colony. Except this time round the elite controllers have figured out the ant colony can run just fine with a great deal less ants, considerably less in fact. Automation, robotics, all centrally AI controlled, will easily replace the ants, work 24/7, never need feeding or money. It’s all by design and this ‘new normal’ has a name, Communitarianism.
How does he know about the historical causes of farming?
Everyone or almost everyone here by now will know the name Stefan Lanka and many will have seen videos of him or read transcriptions / translations. Most of his material is originally in German, for example his own regular magazine WissenschafftPlus.
For those who aren’t aware, in the following section of that magazine’s website are articles, some of which are in English or have English translations with them:
https://wissenschafftplus.de/cms/de/wichtige-texte “Important Texts”
One of the most important articles, in 2 parts, has translations in English, French, Spanish, Dutch and Croatian.
Also even for articles that are only in German, it’s worth putting them through Google translate, which makes a reasonable job of German to English, and maybe to other European languages. (Or of course try other translation tools according to your preference).
BTW, for Chrome users, I find the IM Translator extension useful. It won’t translate online PDFs, but it will translate normal (html) webpages. Highlight the text you want to translate and right click. Most useful for translating small amounts of text, or single words or phrases.
I agree with you to some extent Catte. And some of us have been writing for print magazines and papers, as well as various websites, or even books readable by all, and which some mainstream, including 1 or 2 close to power, are reading.
But this is not enough. This is the long term haul: writings will make their way slowly as they always do.
However we need to cooperate between ourselves practically much more. We can restart activities for people un-afraid of humans to limited extents certainly, but as we would be doing that we’d be pushing back those limits. For instance create small music or dance groups, or teach (we all can teach something), or form discussion groups. In so doing we can experiment with new methods. I dont mean on internet, but locally in our real lives.
I think others (those in the narrative) will slowly join in: when people see that there is something of quality, they start being attracted.
Cooperation has also to take the dimension of mutual help: e.g. “safe” houses (i.e. ones where the owner doesnt force tests and masks on you) to rent, “safe” places to be lodgers in, for temporary or longer period, and any other type of help we may need to be all in a situation to better fight the narrative. At this precise moment there is nearly no mutual help between ourselves, and certainly no organized one. Even the slight demand of help to create one’s own website meets with silence: if one wants to do this is not as an ego trip,
but only because one may have some idea of an essential purpose not being met by other websites.
We must coordinate our efforts, just like those implementing the narrative are coordinating and united, and helpful (at least those not cowering in fear, but even those are helpful if the help does not require coming physically close).
We should put our knowledge at the free disposal of each other. Those versed in internet security and websites should build a search engine which is not guided by censorship, which appears to be what the others are guided by, should post guides explaining how to build websites, just like some of us, despite having to forego earning to write for free at the moment, are on top of it distributing the files of our books to those not in a position to buy them.
This is the time to look after one other, not have petty quarrels between ourselves. These seem to thrive. I actually conclude that many are not interested in putting an end to what we are going through. For that we have to forget our personal disagreements and dislikes for the moment, we have to forget our egos: what matters is making it possible to help one other so that we each are able to go to our own limits and give our best. We have to be able to transcend ourselves.
Until we are capable of this, the dystopia will keep unfolding, and no one is going to be convinced by our discourse. People are not convinced by discourses, but by role models.
We must provide examples through our own behaviour. We must try to be exemplary which we’ve never tried before, to really at least for a while get over our shortcomings.
Its possible, others have done it at other dark periods, and by doing so have been able to at least overcome tyranny for a while anyhow, at least give space and time for the peace needed for humanity to flourish again and recoup its energy.
There is a dangerous and highly contagious virus. It is called vaccination. No wonder CNN etc. were placing premeditated predictive programming stories showing unhealthy body builders on steroids, keto etc. claiming they were “healthy” and “young” effected by “covid”.
“Healthy 28-year-old mother now dead after being put in a coma after a stroke and brain aneurysm 5 days after Pfizer shot.”
https://twitter.com/justiceforevee/status/1360292634590380034
Carrie Madej makes a good point. Vaccines have been halted before for far fewer deaths. What’s so important this time. https://mobile.twitter.com/DrMadej/status/1360283765956878341/photo/1
Thanks for post. Here is what we should be doing instead of the four facts in the above article, quote from your post.“ And all they do is keep silencing us. Get up, go to your nearest clinic, and tell everyone around you what just happened to this woman. Get fucking loud!”
If you know of anything in your area. Get fucking loud.
First full day of lockdown here in Melbourne, and that was the most positive thing I’ve read today, so thank you Catte.
This ‘snap’ lockdown is meant to be for five days, however a document signed by the Victorian Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton, allows for the lockdown to continue until midnight Feb 26th…14 days.
So, I’ll try to keep this fairly positive. I know that there are others out there who know the whole thing is bullshit. I’ve met them. I’ve had the most affirming discussions with them, we’ve smiled at each other, and I’ve even hugged quite a few.
So, I’m going to take your article at face value, as it is, because right now we are fast running out of time. And what is coming, viz the Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution absolutely horrifies me. Zero freedom for those left.
And regards the pseudo Left and all the hipster virtue signallers enabling this fascist outrage against us. Fuck them.
Once this lockdown is over, I’m done. They won’t rescind the mandatory facemasks outside in Melbourne now, but I won’t comply. Period.
I hear ya. Only I don’t know a single person in real life who knows what’s going on. All I hear in my limited experiences with ‘the community’ /society, is, well people are almost like 3 year olds parroting what their parents (the TV) told them. Heartbreaking to see too, as I’ve seen many times, old men…people who with life experience surely must know by now how Govs operate…who must have some kind of healthy mistrust, scepticism or even a glimmer of the old Australian disrespect for authority…so sad to see them walking up to traffic lights and stooping to hit the button with their elbow.
One of the things keeping me sane has been meeting other covid sceptics face to face the majority of days I’m out selling.
Believe me, there Are quite a few, tho I sense with some, they are not very open about it with their families or friends, e.g they don’t want to rock the boat (gut feeling)
Unfortunately for me, even people I’ve known 35 years are hook line and sinker sold on the scam. I’d like to have thought that we had some common way of seeing the world. But nope. They’re both atheist, humanist science worshippers. So I guess their party line views are to be well and truly expected.
Those sort of friends and family could be beyond help and cost lives trying to help.
Fuck Melbourne. Why not help those people you met to get out of there? It’s not your/ their home.
No magic bullets but a few additional ideas:
1) Study COINTELPRO. It’s fifty years old but it’s the best guide we have to how TPTB operate. They recycle old strategies in new guises so much is still relevant.
2) The major new tactic since COINTELPRO is put truth in the mouths of lunatics. Sadly, many people are so dumbed down they judge information on the perceived trustworthiness (i.e. likability + expertise) of the messenger. Quoting David Icke or Alex Jones is going to do the opposite of convincing anyone not already convinced.
3) Personal example is something we can all do.
4) Where and how we spend money is a weapon most of us can use.
5) Don’t be disheartened if people you talk to aren’t immediately and visibly converted. Some seeds fall on stony ground and others take time to germinate.
6) Data-mining is part of their weaponry – refuse to collude as much as possible. One example is when joining a GP they asked lots of questions they had no right to. It’s also another reason to use cash as much as possible.Clearly any sort of “smart” device is incompatible with this.
7) Keep asking people how they know what they think they know. Some at least will start to see their answer is really “it said so on the telly” and that they are trusting “experts” about whom they know nothing (like where does their money come from). Be ready for those who will claim some sort of personal experience gives them privileged insight.
8) Broader issues are not a good starting point but they can’t be avoided either. It’s clearly too disjunctive to believe the pandemic is fake and everything else is ‘normal’.
It’s interesting how the narrative has changed to reinforce the fear and the key to control is fear. Many people are frightened because of the constant drum beat of fear which is nullifying the rational mind as the propagandists behind this Scamdemic know very well from over a century of experience.
However, peoples own personal experience begins to breakthrough this insidious wall evil manipulation. Hence why in the summer people flocked to beaches or during the snow falls crowds gathered together to take part in playing in the snow as the police stood helplessly by. The propagandists knew it would be an absolute disaster to attack the crowds as they at large demonstrations against this “ pandemic “ around the country.
Personal experience is one of the keys to unraveling the lock of manipulation on the true believers because they are not a homogeneous group.
As people begin to see the effects of both the insane lockdowns and also the serious side effects plus unfortunately deaths from these experimental gene therapy vaccines, which is already beginning to happen, many many more people will begin to question the Scamdemic !
It is not “the scamdemic” suggesting there could be a real pandemic. There is no real pandemic. It is a vaxdemic. The “spanish flu” was a vaxdemic same as covid. Scamdemic is obvious language designed by the perps along side the phrase “this pandemic” programming people to believe there is more to come. There is not. The game is over. This is the vaxdemic to end all vaxdemics.
“The “spanish flu” was a vaxdemic same as covid”
There was a massive vaccination campaign (numerous types of vaccines) before 1918. And general conditions were of course fucking terrible, war, poverty, massive amounts of toxic shit.
And masks were used (and found to be involved with bacterial pneumonia deaths) found to be useless, there was EMF introduced and retarded use of medication, too. At some places sickbeds were put outside (with great results).
For me, it’s like this…I am no longer willing to live in a world where idiots think toxifying children at birth is not only acceptable, but a “good” thing. Seriously, there is no allowing that shit. So, this world is going to get annihilated.
When you realise you’re being told what to do by human beings who shit like everyone else, who are no better, who hide like gutless cowards behind an enterprise/system that owns science, education, finance, law, military, police, education and all major religions…it’s then you realise if you play along you’re being had. And if you keep playing along there’s no more looking in the mirror for you. You become a wraith.
I’ve figured that out, to some degree. That’s why I refer to that as qlippothic (the “freemasonry” stuff).
https://luxsaturni.com/kabbalah/malkuth/nightside-of-malkuth
They think confirmation bias is truth. That herd need for affirmation.
Very true millions of people are being hoodwinked , not a word from the opposition, not that I expected any I suppose ,he’s worried what the daily Mail and Express may say about him, no leadership from anywhere , so called journalists are a fuckin joke, and the other day we had Lord Snooty debating about beans on Weetabix whilst there’s thousands of people using foodbanks, probably about four and a half people unemployed , the NHS in a shit state and all the posh twat could talk about was beans on Weetabix https://youtu.be/HT1tpetJFQ4
How you extrapolated saying something is a Scamdemic to suggesting that I am implying a real Pandemic such as the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1919 requires an extraordinary amount of mental somersaults. In 2009 the WHO changed the definition from one based on extraordinary number of deaths to one based on extraordinary amount of cases plus deaths. The experimental gene therapy” vaccine”, which is based on the gene therapy of cancer and does work on certain types of cancer in reducing the size of a tumour, has never been used as a vaccine before, there are no medium or long term trials. In fact the estimated end date of completion for the Pfizer-BioNTech experimental gene therapy drug is 31.01.2023. There are no independent scientifically peer reviewed papers plus the international pharmaceutical corporations have legal indemnity clauses.
This crisis has been developing for decades. It’s in our heads. We’re in a huge crisis that didn’t start overnight. The corruption isn’t the problem. If it went against our beliefs people wouldn’t follow orders. Personally, I don’t entirely believe, that there is a dark agenda. It’s just technocratic people (psychopathic nonetheless) who sincerely believe that what they have in mind is what civilization needs to survive or evolve. I may be mistaken or gullible even. I deeply trust they’re NOT going to win this. This isn’t to say that we as a society have a huge problem at hand. Let me look at it from a more psychologist point of view.
People don’t follow covid orders because they are conformist. People follow these because they deeply believe this is how health is maintained. Those people are not stupid. They just wholeheartedly believe that there is no other way left to control this supposed health crisis. Is anybody else noticing how we talk about everything else but health? We do not talk about if what we’ve come to believe in health in the past few decades is realistic at all. Does health really work that way (medication as the only solution and looking at health from a microbiologist point of view)? I don’t see those broad discussions, or only among very few health experts. We avoid discussing the ONE thing that is really responsible for this current crisis and that is separating us: how does health work anyway and is how we see and treat it really the only explanation there is?
Medication, vaccines, lockdowns, they’re only covering up what is really underneath. And only the courageous and curious mind will be able to see what it is…..
Our current problem isn’t our goverments or lobbyists or media etc. They’re only a few. Though I will admit that censoring discussions is making it really hard to open up dialogue. Our problem is that we have allowed beliefs and values to flood our heads that ruin us as a society. We have allowed capitalist thinking to replace human needs based thinking. We have separated families and natural support systems. We have destroyed childhood as a foundation for life by pulling children away from their families. Children are not allowed any self exploration anymore. We have industrialised care that couldn’t be any more uncaring because it’s so unpersonal. We have put achievement above purpose and experience. And all because we believe it’s progress. We have started to put a blind faith in something we call “scientific progress” that may not even be progress at all. When I look around, I see people who blindly trust that whatever is called “scientific” must be highly valuable. They don’t know what science is, they just believe that whatever is associated with science is quality because it’s supposedly been proven. Here are examples. They don’t trust their personal experience enough anymore to realise that unnatural foods do actually cause harm and that reactions are a proof of it. That medical side effects should be a sign of damage and be more like a reminer so we look somewhere else for relief. They don’t trust that a (mentally or phyiscally) sick child tells us something about us as a society. They think that a person struggling with depression and anxiety is damaged. Though these people are the ones who really show us that something is off. We don’t trust that when stress makes us sick, we are having it all wrong with our achievement based thinking.
The majority of us believe that the body is weak and easily damaged. They can’t see that how we see life is really what’s damaging us. We as a society need to take back our lives and fill it with connection, purpose and allow ourselves to take breaks in life. You can have achievement, purpose and health all at the same time if you listen to yourself.
Looking for solutions?
It starts with how we see motherhood, it includes our kids instead of excluding them. It means that we have to allow ourselves to trust our experience and our innate guidance more again instead of ignoring it all the time. The norms we have in our society are what is wrong, not the politicians. So… Guide the ones who are awake now to take charge of life in a more humane way and let the remaining society follow bit by bit.. that is the response that we need.
Psychopaths are not sincere. And they’ve been winning at this for…thousands of years. There IS a dark agenda.
I don’t get how someone downvotes you for that…
Muito boa Stina é admirável por sua percepção do mundo. Eles são apenas pessoas tecnocráticas psicopatas, no entanto) que sinceramente acreditam que o que eles têm em mente é o que a civilização precisa. Destrua os comedores inúteis e selecione o mais apto (uma raça ariana)
Very good Stina is admirable for her perception of the world. They are just technocratic psychopathic people, however) who sincerely believe that what they have in mind is what civilization needs. Destroy the useless eaters and select the fittest (an Aryan race)
“Destroy the useless eaters and select the fittest (an Aryan race)”
I agree with you, except that.
I think the most important thing is to get people to understand their bodies. Seriously.
If you understand, and listen to your body, you will automatically transcend the branch covidian mentality.
So, if the zealots get a grasp of how that works, they will automatically disbelieve the narrative.
I have at least 3 large blue balls…so if I don’t get the point across, I will be displeased at you.
Totally agree with you, man.
I’d say that one also must understand one’s mind, but body is no less, maybe more, important. The deranged occidental culture of ours tries to detach people from their bodies. Probably because of some sick obsession with sex, despite it being a totally natural thing. I know this from music – check out the musical cultures around the world. Western music (not pop, that’s heavily influenced by African music) is just about devoid of rhythm in the sense of a groove, something that might got people rambunctious or lustful after random members of the opposite sex, or the same sex to be politically correct.
If you listen to your body closely, your body will tell you a lot.
https://youtu.be/hWtckYkufao
Check that skinny motherfucker crushing some drums.
Gotta tell you man that for me, this music sits too heavy on its butt. I like syncopation, light stuff with forward motion …
This you might actually like
I was following the argument on twitter between OffG and Phil Greaves and I had my own severe doubts about the collective action that Phil was advancing.
I have frequently referred to that curious incident back in the 80s when Margaret Thatcher was confronted on TV by teacher Diane Gould over the sinking of the Belgrano and crumbled thus apparently giving a barrowload of ammunition to the opposition …only for the whole matter to be mysteriously dropped. That proved that the whole Falkland War manoeuvre and all connected with it were matters relegated to “upstairs” and all the political parties were going to keep quiet about it.
I’d say this is echoed by the even more curious solidarity across all political parties re: covid. Only in this case, the field of control goes far beyond what was revealed by the Belgrano matter. Back then it was a simple matter of the UK political parties and it wasn’t too hard to accept that they would be united on a higher (or deeper) level by “concerns of national security” etc.
But with covid, we had the unprecedented (as far as I’m concerned anyway) support of what seemed to be the entire Left – even the “extreme Left”. This has been the most effective part of the covid programme i.e. those who would never trust the government, nor the official opposition party, would put their faith in such “extreme” groups. So, when these groups parrot the covid bullshit, the very possibility of opposition is gone.
Thus, as with the Belgrano incident, but to a much wider extent, there is no opposition in terms of organised groups. Were such a group to attempt to form, it would be utterly ignored by the media. (So, for all we know, such groups may already have formed) This ignoring has been the most effective way of controlling info. The entire MSM have, for almost a year now, concentrated on the miniscule thread of the covid “tsunami”. It’s like focusing on the number of people who suffer from hiccups and padding that out to psychotic levels to the exclusion of all else.
Were such genuine protest groups to become larger and larger (and that would be unlikely given the media’s covid divide-and-rule technique) they would be demonised as “fringe QAnon supporters”. And of course, our “extreme Left” groups would join in with the demonisation.
Thus, I think that Catte is correct in there being a new frontier for dissent. All the old avenues have been neutralised. I have already encountered “blasphemous” anti-covid thoughts from others – so there is plenty of fertile ground out there.
correct here’s the interview :https://youtu.be/3JZlP5qQVtE
https://thelightpaper.co.uk
Printed newspaper already being distributed around the UK.
It is important to remember that this is not a battle of ideology.
It is not ‘us’ against any one government.
Governments in search of plunder and fortunes do not care what you think or if your feelings are hurt or you think you deserve special treatment.
It is, rather, ‘us’ against money, those who have it, those who want it, and especially those who want more of it.
The same two or three governments ‘we’ are fighting at the moment are the same ones who have been tormenting -and will continue to torment- people around the world for the last 20 years.
So there is nothing unique or exceptional about the way they have turned on ‘us.’ It was inevitable, in part because we have collectively turned a blind eye to the fate of millions and millions of people around the world for the past 20 years.
So as far as ‘we’ are concerned, our version of that battle is over. They have taken control of the economy and our ability to function in that economy in exactly the way they have done in countries like Iraq and Iran, and hope to do in China.
A future war for economic supremacy against China would usually require soldiers willing to defend the economic structure of the motherland, but the only thing it will require now is ‘jobs,’ as in soldiers who can be paid pennies on the dollar to fight a vast illusion.
That ambition is complete. They have demonstrated beyond a shadow of a doubt that the western ‘economies’ can function without any dependence on those they previously needed to buy the products or educate their children or support their industries.
So ask yourself: Which countries or economies, and there are many, have not ‘fallen’ to their knees in the face of the ‘pandemic’ or the so-called economic meltdown?
Basically all Govs around the world follow orders from handlers, who themselves follow orders from handlers. The central clique of wealthiest families in the world dictate. Govs are well paid middle men.
Great stuff.!! Actions and information. We are on it and making difference day by day. 🙂
Born To Subjugate
Once they have the health passport and the enormous social control that gives rise to, they will be able to do almost anything. The great Reset and all that entails will be child’s play.
The economic disaster that will follow Covid will be a perfect opportunity to enforce state/banking control. Welcome to New China.
WEF – in 2030 you will have nothing and you will be happy.
Obviously, they got you by the balls already.
How about being less defeatist and more creative in trying the find a solution?
If you have a solution, you better implement it now. It all happened too quickly. The audacity is breath taking.
The vaccines are out there and the health passport will be soon.
Nothing happened too quickly.
There might have been a time, roughly in the 1990s after the fall of the Second World, when myopic, and not so myopic people such as Fukuyama, thought that the world has reached nirvana, that history ended and that from then on, it’s gonna be only more and more pleasures.
But the more observing people could see the dismantling of the social system, the erosion of the welfare state, the tightening of the screws (Patriot Act, Homeland Security Act, Basel banking regulations, etc.), the gradual shift toward the elimination of anything that was good for the masses, the rigging of the financial system. In short, a shift toward what they’re foisting on the world now openly.
I’ve been expecting the world to collapse the way it is now for decades. It didn’t occur to me that they’d do it this way, but hey, I have other things to worry about than ponder what schemes fuckers like Schwab might be concocting.
Do I have a solution for humanity? Not really. A few suggestions, maybe. Do I have a solution for myself. Yes, I do have a few things.
It was very clever, really. They built the infrastructure of our future prison up around us in such a way that every detail of its construction (Social Media value-judgment systems, The Internet of Things, Pandemic Paranoia, Bitcoin/ Blockchain, Zoom-streaming, The Green New Deal, “Global Warming” Paranoia, Surveillance Culture, the unsettling calls for the “end of Capitalism” from Capitalist Media, et al) seemed unrelated… a bunch of one-offs… or nothing but the high-tech market expressing itself. I’ve been aware of the general gist of the looming Control System for a long time but every bit of what I thought I knew didn’t crystallize into a useful form until late last year. Awareness came late and, yes, the point we’re at now “happened quickly”: who would have guessed, in 2019, that THEY could lockdown most of the planet virtually overnight…?
We are being shifted from being bottom-feeders/spectators in an old Capitalist Game to being the Data-Farmed currency in a new version of the game. We are, essentially, Surplus Sentient Bio Capital and our super-monitored stats will drive Impact Investment Markets.
The only way to fight back is to get as many people as possible to understand the predicament and NOT buy into it. They want us to wander peacefully into the cage. We can refuse to but it only works if enough of us refuse.
And don’t forget this important precursor to the Pandemic Paranoia: the decade(s?)-long demonization of those with vaccine-safety concerns as deranged, irrational, anti-science “anti-vaxxers” (they could just as easily have been referred to as “safe-vaxxers” if there hadn’t been a concerted effort on the part of Big Pharma/Gates to defend their vaccine cash-cow by eliminating via denunciation this typically affluent, highly-educated group of people who could throw a spanner in the Vaccine Works [and along with it their entire planned Biosecurity State agenda]).
Important groups for them to neutralize were the parents of autistic kids, many many of whom first exhibited signs of autism–sometimes within hours–after receiving childhood vaccines (well-documented in Del Bigtree’s films, Vaxxed 1 & 2), and also support groups of adult autists (typically at the high-functioning end of the spectrum) who were covertly and cleverly manipulated into completely rejecting any connection between their autism and vaccines (many if not most of whom now [correctly?] link the long-despised “anti-vaxxers” with the more recent and now equally-loathed “covid-deniers,” and are thus totally on-board with the CV-1984 agenda, looking forward to getting their shots and all the rest of it).
Robert Kennedy, Jr had his Instagram account abolished last week. “Vaccine Misinformation”
Same with Del Bigtree.
This woman addresses the problem in every detail:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnNSjVGWqTO4aW_lyVaB2LEgdqCkmQX-U
Here is her site:
https://wrenchinthegears.com/2020/09/22/blockchain-education-a-ticket-to-digital-serfdom/
This is likely an economic war on the public, so an economic response is required. We need mass strikes and boycotts of the corporations profiteering from the disaster capitalism, as well as civil disobedience and protests. This is what the right-wing establishments and their stooge businesses fear. Trying to combat authoritarian governments using their chosen crony internet corporations is a waste of time, as that game is rigged..
Okay, I agree that one only can win this thing if one is true to oneself. And if all are true to themselves, then we won.
So here is the flaw of the article
‘Remember ‘they’ are weak in numbers but strong in cohesion.’
Who are ‘they’?
As long as ‘they’ are not defined, you are fighting a ghost.
So who are ‘they’?
Remember what George Carlin said: ‘If you have selfish, ignorant citizens, you’re going to get selfish, ignorant leaders.’ Or watch him full
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0Hc8ZsywLYk
The us vs them narrative is leading us nowhere, no matter how good it feels that we are not ‘they’.
But telling people what doesn’t work, is only part of criticism, you should also tell what does work. So here is my advice with the nonsense of this age (which advice is lengthy and given before (I have not changed my mind since) and will follow below)
1 accept reality: we are slaves to the system, always have been, or at least are since Roman Times when the system was perfected.
2 accept reality: most of us don’t know they are slaves. They prefer reality as it is presented to us, Like Truman Burbank did in the Truman show.
3 accept reality: we all were once like Truman Burbank. That we escaped that reality doesn’t mean we have to look down on them who are still gullible. Looking down on them is like looking down on yourself. Try to make the Trumans of this world to accept reality through kindness, even though that may be frustrating.
4 accept reality: in contrast to Truman Burbank, we cannot escape the presented reality through an exit door, as there is not such a door. We have to live in the reality that is presented to us, whether we like it or not
5 accept reality: we are slaves to the system, and that includes those who are up in the sky, pulling the strings. For what could they do if there were no Trumans left?
6 accept reality: fighting the system with Goliath’s weapons is not gonna work, no matter what your Chomsky or Chris Hedges might have told you in terms of organizing resistance (either passive or through violence). The system is far more advanced in organizing and violence and will always win any battle that is fought with their weapons on their ground.
7 accept reality: (speaking of Chomsky and Hedges), there are (what Malcolm X called) field negroes and house negroes. Don’t become a house negro who ‘always identifies himself in the same sense that his master identifies himself’ and thereby becomes a little Hitler (or Chomsky or Hedges). Instead be a field negro who ‘When the master got sick, prayed he’d die.’ Please note that field negroes, (in X’s terms) also have to accept reality, and have to participate in the reality that is presented to them, but grudgingly.
8 accept reality. Know the system’s weak spot, which is that it always wants more for itself, even if that would mean that for that the system has to starve the whole planet (after which the system will starve). So if the system wants to survive, some equilibrium of give and take needs to exist. Problem is that those who most profit from the system (those who are in power) are the last to find out (the hard way) that the system is also starving them
9 accept reality. Make clear to the system that folly, greed, corruption, one-sidedness, leads to the demise of the system. If the system wants to survive it should give room for rationality, fairness, a multiplural worldview and humanity. There is no danger in trying to make the system work more rational and work for the people, as that is also in the system’s interest.
10 accept reality. We don’t live in exceptional times. It’s just that we (who live western countries) are now on the receiving end of the folly of the system. This will end as it always ends, but we don’t know when. It will end though. Don’t despair.
11 accept reality. there are people that can help you getting along, but nobody’s perfect so don’t except everything people say on the fact that they are considered flawless. For instance, even though I quote a flawless guy like Howard Zinn (or is he?) in my final piece of advise, doesn’t mean that I consider everything that Howard Zinn says is wise and flawless. That applies to everyone, including myself. Know thyself.
12 accept reality ‘Don’t look for a moment of total triumph. See it as an ongoing struggle, with victories and defeats, but in the long run the consciousness of people growing. So you need patience, persistence, and need to understand that even when you don’t “win,” there is fun and fulfillment in the fact that you have been involved, with other good people, in something worthwhile’ (Howard Zinn)
There are many realities. You can live in THEIR reality or your own.
For example, I refuse to wear a mask while outside doing anything, whether it is standing in line somewhere or exercising. That is MY reality and it is different from most other people. I often receive glares or looks seeming questioning why I do not have a mask on in the middle of a sea of masks. There are even people who sometimes become vocal about my refusing to participate in their reality, to fail to embrace their fear. I don’t hunt for conflict but I will not back down from it if someone tries to get in my face.
The realities that people live in are created by years of indoctrination starting from the day they are born with their parents and then being reinforced by the education system, the work environment and society in general.
No single one is going to break that indoctrination with logic, facts or even today’s buzzword, ‘SCIENCE’.
You only need to “accept reality” if you want to live in the world that reality represents. You are fee to choose the red pill. Or not.
Avoid both the red and the blue pills. As I explained, both are bullshit, part of the larger purple pill. And you know pills are bad.
“Remember ‘they’ are weak in numbers but strong in cohesion”
I’d be careful about assumptions like that.
If this is an information war, and information war it is, numbers mean shit. Intelligence doesn’t add up. Two zillion dumb sheeple are no smarter than a zillion dumb sheeple and all it takes to bring them to their knees is one smart motherfucker.
Our strength is the fact that while the likes of Schwab, Gates, and the other pricks are smart in the technocratic sense, they’re dumb as shit in every other way. They’ve got no humor, no spark in their eye. They’re schemers, that’s it.
That’s the weakness we must exploit.
Laughing at them ridicules them.
They can’t handle that.
“They’ve got no humor, no spark in their eye.”
I dunno how to explain this, but they are actually robots being instructed and reading “scripts” in the programming sense.
Lesser meat machines like them, have not at any stage been able to grasp concepts beyond their programming, as they are not innately capable of it. That is also exactly why they are in they hierarchies opposite to progressive function. At the pinnacle of those hierarchies.
Consider the symbolic attempts in the /\ pyramid stuff, the overt advertising, etc. The “illuminati”, as in, constantly projected at you. Why do you think they never refer to \/? They are descended, so they try ascend (erroneously). If you’ve already ascended, what do you do? Ask Jesus?
That inferiority complex is also why they degenerate (especially children). As they can never attain that level of existential advancement, so they try to bring others down to their level. Because they DO fear what they can’t understand.
“Remember ‘they’ are weak in numbers but strong in cohesion, and they have taken our strength in numbers and used it against us – like a martial arts ninja.”
Indeed.
Good suggestion. The process is actually happening already. People are coming out of their stupor, and more and more are realizing that things don’t add up. Thankfully, because it’s much better if they realize on their own that they’re being played. Giving them food for thought, however, is always good.
Now, suppose that it works. Suppose that sizable opposition can be mounted. Resistance formed. What’s next?
Even if it succeeds, pushing back against the motherfuckers and rejecting the attempt to install totalitarian covidianism is not enough. The article correctly notes that the left/right dichotomy is an anachronistic concept (it’s actually outright stupid due to its complete lack of descriptiveness). So is, anachronistic, just about everything about this fucked up world. The institutional framework is utterly corrupted. It has nothing to do with reality. The conclusion that forming another political movement is right on – the system can’t be fixed from within.
What do we do? Form a parallel system, parallel institutions? Something simpler, something with built-in mechanisms that would prevent the system from being hijacked by opportunists and fucked up? Isn’t the bitcoin supposed to be that in relation to money? What ideology and values should such a new vision of the future be based on? Also, are we ready to shed the past crap, such as the left/right paradigm, and look to the future?
Time for people to start thinking about this and working on it fast. For just as this war gives us some unexpected powers as per the article, it also provides us with a unique window of opportunity (hi Klaus!) to steer the world in more desirable, humane a direction.
Bitcoin is stupid bullshit.
Regarding what to do? I figured basics, like, improve the environment. Coz if you’re in a shit environment, and making it shittier, you will become shittier too. But apparently I shouldn’t bother.
Tiananmen Square
We do have to remember Tiananmen square. Demonstrators there were actually crushed to pulp under tanks and the pulp scraped into drains by bulldozers. I am not sure if anyone was crushed (literally) when the tanks rolled into Hungary (1956) and Czechoslovakia (1968). The media kept showing the clip of a tank trying to drive around a demonstrator implying that that was the norm.
What you do have to remember is that when the tanks are rolling in, the enemy has every intention to fuck you up. Kill you, rape your wife, kill her too, kill your kids, steal your shit, take your land. Stuff like that. That’s what tanks are for.
We’re not quite dealing with tanks per se, at least not yet, but syringes can pretty much do the same thing.
Appeasement doesn’t work. When you’re bullied, you need to smash the motherfucker’s face in. I literally did that when I was six years old; you should see the fear in the prick’s eyes when I climbed on a bench and started whacking his head. Anyways, is there the risk that you’ll get crushed? Yes. But the tanks .. err … needles are rolling in. You have two choices – fight or hope that they’ll let you crawl up their asshole.
Dunno about Hungary, but people did get killed in Czechoslovakia in 1968. The country was invaded by Warsaw Pact forces, most of the soldiers were from faraway sticks deep in the Russian tundra. They never saw civilization before and had no clue what the fuck was going on. They had been brainwashed into thinking that WWIII was about to start, stuff like that. I’m not sure if there is any historical parallel between the Prague Spring of 1968 and today. The Hungarian Revolution fits a bit better.
If you’d like to know what kind of future is awaiting us (minus global warming and its effects), read “Blind Faith” by Ben Elton; his description of London in the (very near) future is frighteningly predictive of what’s happened so far, including the cult following of the New World Order (hence the title) and political correctness; IMHO the book deserves the status of “1984” and “Brave New World”; BTW, it also offers a solution albeit a very painful one
Hadn’t heard of it, so thanks for the tip. Will definitely check it out!
Interesting. I’d have guessed he’d be right there with the “celeb Covidians”, but to be fair, I have no idea if he has ever said anything about it publicly.
Non compliance is all that’s left. Bodies upon
gears.
Resistance works but they’re making it impossible through total surveillance. They’ve told us what works because they did it themselves.
The bankers out of London, New York, Frankfurt and Switzerland financed bomb throwers at the Tsars because they wanted the oil but they also resented… They just resented
When they wanted to start a war and hobble the Austrian crown .. because they liked living in Vienna but they resented… They just resented….
And the crowned heads went along with it because they needed the money.
Nowadays having demolished what once was called Christendom they finance suicide vests and take aim at successful secular states.
And to this day the royals are out in front selling civilization down the river. Their allies and alliances give it away. It’s in your face.
Their message to us is, “you just can’t win.”
Perhaps we need a virus which kills only billionaires.
Politicians!
Politicians are a virus which only kills biillionaires?
Well, that could potentially work.
An ethno-specific bio-weapon is something they are on record as trying to produce (can’t remember off-hand where – the PNAC document maybe?).It’s something tp remember if you’re tempted to start thinking “Woke” culture is genuine.
If one doesn’t exist, it’s purely because it’s technologically impossible.
That assumes you believe there are such things as pathogenic viruses.
Mind, they clearly do, so if you can convince them they’ve been infected with a virus which kills only billionaires, half your battle is won.
Thanks for the reminder. Saturn invades their minds.
Sorry Blackie but it is you who has missed the point. The objective is to wipe out humanity. Period. The means to that end include allowing the promulgation of nonsense like the virus does not exist, having people waste their time trying to overcome mask wearing mandates, have orgies. All the entertainment with Trump and Brexit and Novichok and Putin and a thousand other entertainment features these past years and the current turmoil filling the airwaves is to clog thought and build responsibility distance regarding just who pushed the contacts together on the genocide machine. All this stuff, this shit stuffed into your head, is a fugue soak, a drug inducing coma, and it was arranged in there to limit your mind-space and – thought-time so that you dont/wont/cant notice what has not been said.
There is no proof the convid virus exists.
You just outed yourself as a bootlicker.
Excellent article. Thank you Catte. I would add two more points on the information front:
There is no proof the the alleged ‘virus’ even exists (koch’s postulates) never isolated or purified) .
and
Why no debates on MSM? Why such strict censorship? Why the ridicule of opinions of qualified, long term medical people with good reputations?
Catte’s overall message was positive and one which I endorse. I might choose a slightly different set of basic facts to hammer on. There is no virus is certainly one.
You won’t reach through to mainstreamers with “the virus doesn’t exist” or “germ theory is wrong”. If you choose that path you are doomed to fail, as you essentially have to take down modern medicine to make your point. However, pointing to serious research that the survival rate is 99.9% will get you somewhere. Most people just don’t know this little fact (believe US millennials thought 2% of them would die or something like that).
People I know, including both my parents, simply cannot get their head around the all cause mortality statistics from 2020.
Nowhere in the world does it show anything except a perfectly normal year, with the one exception of the elderly murdered in care homes. Office of National Statistics (ONS) in the UK, Euromomo for the whole EU. Every other nation where that data is publicly available clearly shows the exact same.
If they can’t get their head around that, after one year, I seriously believe they will never snap out of their hypnosis.
Teachers unions calling for schools to stay closed, all due to no children dying.
All the other theatrics when the average age of death is higher than the life expectancy.
These people are utter morons (yes I unfortunately include my own parents and family members in that statement) but I have no clue how to get through to them if they are incapable of any level of logical critical thinking, so I’ve largely given up. I’m now looking for a new family!
I can’t believe I’m acting like a preacher, but your comment about looking for a new family immediately reminded me of what Jesus said about following Him.
Not exactly a comfortable scenario, and certainly pointing to a different kind of ‘family’, but an answer nevertheless.
It’s the hard truth that nobody ever said life was supposed to be effortlessly happy, and my own experience of family matches yours exactly:
“Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword. For I am come to set a man at variance against his father, and the daughter against her mother, and the daughter in law against her mother in law. And a man’s foes shall be they of his own household.
He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me:and he that loveth son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me. And he that taketh not his cross and followeth after me, is not worthy of me. He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it.”
[Matthew 10:34-39]
Great piece and presentation of the stakes. Strikes to the heart of the matter: hierarchy. AWe should apply our strategy and tactics most of all to the present (community gardens, mutual aid groups, citizen journalism etc). We too can learn from autonomous movements that have succeeded against Leviathan and very great odds. Many, e.g. Haitian slave rebellion, contemporary like the zapatistas (gustavo esteva), peasant/indigenous cultures of all kinds for the answers, the cooperative movement, etc. The work of James C. Scott dives into how entire ethnic groups in SE Asia defined their cultures in part in how they escaped the State (Zomia).
Since circus began I’ve relapsed after 10 years sobriety, almost gotten divorced (wife is lefty reads New Yorker, never voted before but this year voted for Biden etc), watched my young children and the kids they’ve been growing up with be subjected to ‘online learning’, lost several friendships including my brother, given away dozens of books of former ‘heroes’, moved from my first home in a future biotech ‘smart city’ for a place with 4 acres to start a small farm instead of my big urban 5g garden, started two community gardens, and talked with hundreds of people; overwhelmingly suspicious or hostile to the cabal. Through it all Off G has been there and I think this article is past time for me to increase my monthly contribution. Namaste
Less than 300 supporters on Patreon, from amerika, give until it hurts–
Ms. Black nails it. For once, I have nothing to add or dispute.
I have a non pandemic believer friend who pays cash for everything, when he gets change from the cashier he licks the bills; as well he sings and dances through the grocery with no mask.
My block from home grocer requires masks, there, the 5 minutes a day I wear a mask, it’s a 3 month old grungy one, or I wear it inside out, and tell patrons in line so, and it must be covered in covid.
Last night at the pub I met a nurse whose room mate had covid, she had him stick his tongue in her nose hoping she’d catch it.
I’m thinking of printing “my body my choice” on my guyish carpenter truck.
In my truck I have printed mortality charts, and on my phone as well. I show them to anyone with ears and something between them.
If masks actually work, why should Karen be afraid of me without one?
When the topic arises, I do ask how many do you know who have died ‘with’ the rona?
Maybe mask burning parties are in order.
Per foolios Lee Camp, or Jimmy Dore, humor is a great ice breaker.
Good article, I should share more!
Cult behaviour is what we are witnessing. Created by modern schooling. That is why it affects almost everyone. The only people outside of the cult are those who have (re) educated themselves.
Dr Andy Kaufman discusses this with Sarah Westall (Starts at about 06:00 minutes).
In 1910 the Carnegie Endowment (Rockefeller front) asked if there was any way other than war to change the behaviour of an entire people. At the time they concluded there was not. But then they look over education. — Testimony of Norman Dodd, Investigator on the Reece Committee of 1954.
I wonder if a candidate were to run on a no lockdown platform whether they’d win simply on that. I don’t think so. I believe that almost 75% of the public are scared of a virus and would cling to a politician who promises them they’ll protect them. That’s the popular vote. How do you think they’re getting away with this already? I’m afraid we’re severely outnumbered. I can tell simply just by the masks I see people wear voluntarily. We’re pretty much fucked but we need to keep up the fight.
I know it is a way off but after the eclipses of may, June I am hoping one may penetrate the brain fog of the followers of the covid cult….their brains simply don’t seem to want to be penetrated right now….whether it is fear of the virus, fear of fighting back or exactly what….the weird look one gets is quite amazing, blank ness comes in their eyes…it is a very odd experience saying anything…
Very nebulous. We need massive demonstrations. Civil disobedience on a massive scale. Hunger strikes. Self immolations. We are of course facing extermination. Like the Native Americans and the Indigenous Australians in the post Columbus holocaust.
Bang pots and pans like the people in Copenhagen
https://youtu.be/SEsjvkIJlZs
But how to get that critical mass?
Put flyers? Get torn down… Wheatpaste?
Can’t rent a space… can’t meet outside in the winter…
Anyone who tries to organize ANYTHING now will quickly see how hard it is under martial law… indeed, what seems like a minority viewpoint can’t even find others of similar views easily, maybe freedom cells, while everyone is buried daily with more lies and insanity, causing everyone to mentally shutdown.
Put flyers up…… I hear gorilla glue is quite good
There are plenty of instances of people taking action on the quiet – whether it be ‘freedom cells’, free newspapers or the creation of independent platforms and news media. Even one as ambitious as an alternative to the centralised internet – the. open source, blockchain-based Web 3.0 project known as Qortal . There are some very bright young, passionate minds out there who are doing their own bit in their own fields and areas of expertise. Let’s not be defeatist.
“massive demonstrations. Civil disobedience on a massive scale”. How do you propose that can happen unless there are enough informed and educated people? When that tiny percentage of aware and active people reaches a certain threshold then mass- people actions may be viable. Until then it’s the slow, painstaking business of informing everyone, anytime, at every opportunity. Catte is right “We, all of us, everyone reading this, need to start sharing information as if it was ammunition.”
we are not alone; Vlad tells them; https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/great-reset-putin-says-not-so-fast
I’ve had FUN the last year watching how we enjoy so MUCH FAILING!
These ideas of “spreading” information DO NOT WORK… specially if the info is to be spread via WWW and social media!
As for in person dialog… My personal example. Two siblings. Both PhD in the area of Biology/Biomedicine. <b>BOTH UTTER FUCKING MORONS!</b>
I’ve been showing them the published papers about the FRAUD relating to the RNA, and the SCAM relating to PCR.
Nothing goes thru that PhD firewall of conditioned thought.
You either find a fellow slave that already is aware of the FRAUD and SCAM and fill in the blanks or else nickles!
For me after more than one year of wasted words and chats… Causing DIRECT LOSS & PAIN to those responsible for this – from the moron playing “pandemic” models, to virologists, to “experts”, to politicians – is the only way to CAUSE a change.
About legal rights… We don’t have that! Look AROUND…
Sorry to hear about your siblings. You could trying searching for therapies*, but the prognosis is not good!
*
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=educated+beyond+intelligence
I’ve said this before in this comment section: a lot depends on where you live. I live in Maryland – per capita the richest state in the US, a state filled to the brim with government workers. By and large, people have not suffered because of the lockdown.
I think it goes without saying that any message delivered to those who have not felt the whip on their backs will fall on deaf ears. Most people here are happy to social distance, happy to walk around with half their faces missing.
Until that changes, communication is impossible. They’re not concerned with “truth.” What concerns them is not rocking the boat – which, for them, is still floating just fine.
Same here in Seattle area.
“They’re not concerned with “truth.” What concerns them is not rocking the boat – which, for them, is still floating just fine.”
Wow, if people actually think like that they are fucked, that ship has practically capsized and the sharks are circling them. I guess for them, don’t look, it’s a long way down?
The mentality is paradoxical.
Look at it:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Magufuli
“PCR kits
He instructed security forces to blindly test coronavirus PCR test kits for quality on goats, papaya, sheep, pawpaw and motor oil. All of them, he said, had been found to be positive for Covid-19.”
Do they actually think the imaginary risk of covid can possibly disappear by wearing a mask? Dude, it can be in your motor oil…covid is everywhere, there is no escape. They should ALWAYS be afraid, even if they wear masks. ALWAYS be afraid.
“The TV told us we’re supposed to be super afraid of covid, we’re super afraid of covid.
But the TV also said if we listen to the TV, everything will be okay. The TV then said I should wear a mask to restrict my breathing. Then, the TV said I should stay at home and make sure to avoid everyone and sunlight. Because the TV said I’m a vampire, probably. I don’t remember, I lost a few braincells when I tried to argue with the TV and it corrected me.
And because the TV is the only parent I’ve ever known and it’s always made me happy I can trust it. That’s why I’m going to get myself some nutritional opioids and seventeen new Imyfacespacecookbookcase radiation devices to help protect me. Because they’re NEW science the TV said I needed them because they’re expensive which is always a sign of quality, necessity and usefulness. I remember the TV teaching me about that. And the course only costed lifelong $3000 payments, with the occasional blood donation as mandatory.
Besides, new science is always better than old science. The TV recently told me I should shove a huge new advanced big metal dildo up my ass, it’s the newest way to make sure I don’t have covid, so I check myself at least 5 times a day.
The cool thing is, it has LEDs in it. So when you shove it up far enough it can directly communicate with your brain and tell you if the result is positive or not, but you need to take a selfie and post it on instagram so that it can be verified by experts.”
About 7 years ago I made a piece of art, I’m quite proud of it:
pasting myself!
Most of the Herd isn’t even aware of how the global society is run/controlled.
The few that know are few! Nowadays few or none is the same.
But I state as a fact the even if ~50% of the Herd knew what really is going on, they wouldn’t do anything to CHANGE. Why? CHANGE is always associated with LOSS, and we were programmed to reject LOSS.
Just look at the examples of those modern slaves that kill themselves because they lost something!
Another important factor is that we are also biologically conditioned to only waste resources if something is a direct menace to our existence or/and life style.
Take the example of OPERATION COVID. The majority of the Herd is ignorant (even while sleeping) so they believe in the menace “SARS-CoV-2″/”COVID” so they acted!
**
And LOSS & PAIN are the only tools we’ve at our disposal to react to the LOSS & PAIN the Secular Ruling Families & Billionaires are IMPOSING on the herd.
SRF & Billionaires DO NOT CARE if modern moron slaves protest on the streets and fight and kill each other in the process, in reality They welcome that behavior, after all They aren’t LOSING anything and feeling PAIN, in fact They feel great joy.
And indeed I would say that 99.9% of those writing/commenting on this site still have a comfortable lifestyle! So you ACT accordingly.
Only when we’re directly targeted by the OPERATION COVIDIUS tools that cause LOSS & PAIN will we react… But as usual reaction is just a moronic behavior.
Media and their fake news is the problem. Just as they promote individuals to be attacked and denied an internet presence, so we should do the same. The servers of these fake news sites need to be taken down and put offline. That will go a long way.
The longer this scam goes on the worse it will get and the worse the remedy will be. Some say that the gov’ts want violence to break out and are just waiting to roll out marshal law. I say let’s have it and lets’ give it back to them in droves.
This waiting around for the shysters in gov’t to set up their end game isn’t helping anyone.
In the eyes of gov’t shysters and charlatans, we are already criminals.