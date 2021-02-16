US Election 2020: From Conspiracy Theory to Conspiracy Fact

Andrew Korybko
Time magazine admitted in a report last week that a self-described “conspiracy” run by a “well-connected cabal of powerful people” “got states to change voting systems and laws” and “successfully pressured social media companies” among other achievements aimed at “democratically” toppling Trump, the revelation of which represents an attempt by the Democrats to flex their newfound post-election narrative power over their opponents as well as possibly provoke the most unstable at-risk ones among them to overreact in a violent way that could then be exploited for justifying the next phase of their “conspiracy”.
The Cat’s Out Of The Bag
The Democrats and their supporters previously defamed everyone speculating about secretly concerted efforts against former President Trump in the run-up to and after last year’s elections as “conspiracy theorists”, and such individuals even risked being de-platformed from social media for exercising their constitutionally enshrined freedom of speech depending on how they articulated their personal views in this respect.
They were told that publicly expressing such an interpretation of events is equivalent to spreading “disinformation” and attempting to “delegitimize” the “democratic” outcome of the US’ electoral process. That makes it all the more surprising then that Time magazine admitted in a report last week that a self-described “conspiracy” run by a “well-connected cabal of powerful people” “got states to change voting systems and laws” and “successfully pressured social media companies” among other achievements aimed at “democratically” toppling Trump.
In other words, “conspiracy theory” became “conspiracy fact”.
Politically Inconvenient Questions
This naturally begs the question of why that pro-Democrat media outlet would so proudly brag about “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election”, as its piece is titled. Time can’t be “discredited” by the Democrats otherwise they’d inflict the same such damage against the dozens of individuals named in their report who voluntarily cooperated with journalist Molly Ball in order to show, as one of them phrased it, that “the system didn’t work magically” and that “democracy isn’t self-executing”.
Whether they intended to or not, they confirmed this hitherto so-called “conspiracy theory” as a “conspiracy fact”, thereby vindicating every Trump supporter who earlier expressed such sentiments. Not only that, but they also tacitly acknowledged that those who were deplatformed were victims of the same self-described “conspiracy” run by a “well-connected cabal of powerful people”. It’s seemingly inexplicable why they’d do this, but deeply reflecting on the deliberate decision to reveal all of this provides some plausible explanations.
The Democrats’ Post-Election Narrative Power Flex
The first is that, since “Every Democrat Is A Wannabe Dictator”, the party wanted to flex its newfound post-election narrative power to humiliate its opponents.
The message being sent is simple enough, and it’s that they’re able to not only get away with literal “conspiracies” such as this one, but are powerful enough to weaponize the institutions under their control (Big Tech, government, mass media, etc.) in order to politically suppress those who dare to call them out on it.
As predicted in the author’s analysis late last year about how “Biden’s America Would Be A Dystopian Hellhole”, the Democrats want to rapidly impose a de facto one-party dictatorship onto the rest of the country in collaboration with their “Republican In Name Only” (RINO) allies.
They’re drunk enough on power after having successfully pulled off what RT’s Nebojsa Malic rightly described as a Color Revolution and thus winning what the author of the present piece earlier called the Hybrid War of Terror on America that they’re excited to move full speed ahead towards this goal without any hesitation.
Maximum Demoralization Motives
The Trump-inspired “Make America Great Again” movement is mired in a political war with the RINOs while simultaneously struggling to purge itself of subversive QAnon elements. This makes it weaker than it ever was at any moment since its inception and thus unable to adequately organize any meaningful political resistance to this scheme.
There’s never been a better moment for the Democrats to strike in dealing what they hope will be the death blow to their most important opponents’ morale, especially since their revelation was disclosed at the time that swamp-captured Trump decided to ally with the GOP Establishment in the likely misplaced hope that the party can regain control of Congress during the 2022 midterm elections.
The intense frustration that some of the Democrats’ opponents might understandably feel about all of these overwhelming developments happening at once might even incite some of the most unstable and at-risk ones such as the QAnon cultists to overreact in a violent way that could then be exploited for justifying the next phase of this “conspiracy”.
Dictatorship Through “Democratic” Motions
After all, there’s little doubt among the Democrats’ opponents that the party is now going all out in its attempt to impose a de facto one-party dictatorship onto the rest of the country, especially after Time proudly bragged about how they pulled off the first phase of their self-described “conspiracy” to “democratically” topple Trump due to the “secret” efforts of a “well-connected cabal of powerful people”.
Even though they’ve made it clear that they’ll weaponize their control over institutions to politically suppress others through defamatory attacks, deplatforming, and perhaps worse on the basis of indisputable narrative double standards, they still want to complete their full seize of power by going through superficially “democratic” motions.
It would therefore greatly advance their grand strategic goal if an unstable, at-risk, and uncontrollably distressed Trump supporter was triggered by this revelation to plot or even God forbid carry out a domestic terrorist attack. In fact, that doesn’t even have to happen in reality since the context is already set to invent that allegation if needed.
Confusion Reigns
One of the implied supplementary objectives of admitting to the “conspiracy” against Trump by a “well-connected cabal of powerful people” is to make it impossible for anyone to really know what to believe anymore.
For this reason, any reports about domestic terrorist attacks or plans by Trump supporters in response to Time’s surprising disclosure can’t be taken at face value since there will always be the lingering but nevertheless plausible doubt that such allegations are also part of the larger “conspiracy” that was recently confirmed.
As such, it wouldn’t be surprising if many people suspected that such an attack was a false flag or that those implicated in planning something of the sort were entrapped by the secret police (FBI), if the latter even happened at all that is.
The intent in so directly addressing this isn’t to automatically extend credibility to those interpretations, but just to draw attention to how likely they are to emerge in the aftermath of Time’s scandalous report.
“American Solidarity” Is The Only Realistic Solution
The domestic political impact would nevertheless be the same whether they really happened as might be reported or not since those incidents would certainly be exploited to advance the Democrats’ grand strategic goal of imposing a de facto one-party state onto the rest of the country.
Admittedly, there doesn’t seem to be anything that dissidents can do to stop this, except perhaps immediately organizing an “American Solidarity” movement modelled off of its historic Polish counterpart, even if it too might take years to have any noticeable effect, if any at all considering the drastically different domestic political conditions in which it would peacefully operate.
Not only would any attempt to organize violent resistance be illegal and arguably immoral, but it would simply facilitate the Democrats’ plans by providing real evidence of what they’d describe as a domestic terrorist plot for justifying the accelerated implementation of the next phase of their “conspiracy”. For these reasons, “American Solidarity” is the only realistic (albeit possibly long-term) solution to this predicament.
Concluding Thoughts
The Democrats made a deliberate decision to have one of their most prominent mouthpieces so proudly brag about the self-described “conspiracy” that a “well-connected cabal of powerful people” pulled off against Trump.
This was done to humiliate and demoralize their political opponents, as well as likely provoke the most unstable and at-risk ones such as the most radical QAnon cultists into overreacting by committing acts of violence that could then be exploited as the justification for next phase of their “conspiracy”.
The messages being sent are several: the Democrats have successfully captured control of all institutions and are now weaponizing them to politically suppress their opponents on the basis of double standards; this revelation was widely known long ago by all sides but only publicly acknowledged by the culprits at this point due to its strategic timing; and nobody can ever take the Democrats’ and their proxies’ (including institutions’) statements at face value any more. In truth, while one Hybrid War on America just ended, another has only begun.
The two major circuses in 2020 were the Soros/Floyd riots and the (s)elections. Plenty of drama, lots of polarising emotions. All eyes off the looming “vaccine”/lockdown cull.
Transfer of Power
As far as I can see there has been a transfer of power between J Kushner and D Emhoff. A bit like the transfer of the baton in a relay race. With the difference there is only one team in this race.
Do they actually count the votes ? And if they do do they really decide the “election” based on the results ? If the answer is yes is the “winner” independent and free to govern as he sees fit ? It is interesting that both Biden’s and Drumpf’s offspring have all married into the same community.
Good commentary, thanks.
Time magazine…..
Owned by who ? ….
Marc Benioff .. oh right the Salesforce guy , ex of multiple Silicon Valley cia approved tech companies.
These people are certainly taking the opportunity to rub peoples noses in it The election was rigged, there’s nothing you can do, nothing is going to be done about it, this is how it is from here on out. So you ordinarily people better get your minds right or it’s going to get worse for those who don’t.
Oh and have a nice day but remember to put your mask on .OK .
Healthy food needs to be the main focus if you want people to get their minds right. The steak isn’t working incase you think thats healthy food. People can go on and on describing howw messed up thing are but without nutrition and detox the intuition is gone. People are too poisoned too think straight or comprehend.
The Cat is trying to tell you Democracy and the entire system is a fraud.
No kidding.
So I was going to read the article. But I already read the title. And it mentioned “elections”. So I laughed. Really, people waste their time considering that shit?
Hey, Americans. Did you know in 2016, 16% of americans (somewhat inflated numbers, btw) voted for Trump!?!?!
Sounds legit.
And a very truthful, painfully accurate reminder of “democracy”:
I remember it well. But it’s unfortunate we’ll never hear wake up calls like this again, ever.
I’m afraid my own cynicism matches yours pretty well…
Def Con – Every year, the hackers come in, every year they easily break in and change the results. We vote on machines that can be hacked without leaving a trace of evidence. It is an openly acknowledged fact. On this ONE point, are elections are bogus. If they are easily hacked and the results can be changed without us knowing, then we can’t EVER know the real results. And, many of these machines have no paper trail, and the state laws make it impossible fora recount anyway.
https://www.cnet.com/news/defcon-hackers-find-its-very-easy-to-break-voting-machines/
https://spectrum.ieee.org/tech-talk/computing/networks/defcon-hackers-find-holes-in-every-voting-machine
And, both parties are fully aware of this and have not addresses the issue seriously for years. Because they install who they want. Its a joke.
And, most people now know this – Dems woke up in mass in the primaries in 2016 and 2020, and Trump supporters woke up to it in November. That is pretty much the majority of voters along with those dropped out years ago. Who do they think they are kidding to pretend that its other countries doing the fraud – the US is KING when it comes to interfering in other country elections, the CIA & money players wouldn’t do it here?
CMMMMMMMMON
Good to see another Andrew Korybko article here. He’s a great geo-political analyst. The site he writes for, OneWorld Press worth watching.
They were in MSM a few months back for being connected to GRU. A lot of fun and laughs were had over that. Anyway AK churns out stuff daily on all corners of the world. Keep the site on your watchlist.
maybe the deep state wants rid of poltions alltogether and to run things themselves geting bidden elected then delgitimising his victory is the perfect way to to that exect a genral to seize power or somthing like that.
More theater. Very shallow analysis.
Conflict is the goal. This is designed to agitate.
Throw their rotting mainstream media under the bus in favor of their controlled alt media mouthpieces.
Sew confusion, distrust, and instability for more control.
Robots function on binary polarization. It’s the only thing that makes logical sense to them.
Perhaps not surprisingly, I think binary is garbage!
Binary politics. Multiple genders. Oh, the 2020s.
i think this an excuse to get rid of bidden who is bassically just an imbaressment to them install hariss
In short…
“SHAM DEMOCRACY USA-THIRD REICH USA has been one big rigged fixed farce and fraud from the start. What has changed is that the psycho owners do not even bother to go through the motions of hiding the illusion of choice any longer.”
“The REPUBLIC-RATS, the CORPORATE FASCIST political racket so corrupt it needs two aliases.”
Democrat and republican voters combined in 2016 happened to be 1/3 of the population!
Not even combined can they be considered representative. TROLLOL.
Probably the truth.
Most regrettably so.