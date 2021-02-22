Liberation by Unplugging?

David Perez
Two dangerous things are happening simultaneously.
First, the official COVID narratives are mutating in ways that threaten to make it a forever phenomenon—unsurprisingly to anyone who’s been paying attention. Second, the titans of Hi-Tech, in league with the Deep State and its political lapdogs—are hell-bent on eliminating voices of dissent on various Internet platforms.
It seems to me that we have to fight extreme with extreme. But our extreme might be simple. Hard, yes, but a very direct action. Might we, for instance, begin our resistance by ditching our smartphones? In the ones and twos? Or in rallies where we dump them en masse? Might this make the agenda of the corporate and political elite harder to implement, particularly all the surveillance apps supposedly for our health?
While we’re at it, can we consider that the digital world in general has now reached the point (perhaps long past the point) where it serves the oppressors far more than it serves us? Has our habit of evaluating the benefits of technology in strictly personal terms been trumped by its use by empire for economic, political, social and militarized rule?
Can we overcome the feeling that high tech is a runaway juggernaut we’re helpless to control? Re-imagine an old normal independent of behemoths like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Twitter, free from the tyranny of algorithms, our self-worth measured in digital likes and shares?
When does acceptance become surrender?
I realize, of course, that because of COVID, millions of people are now more dependent on the Internet and apps like Zoom for their bread-and-butter, and only for the grace does my income situation enable me to opt-out. Nevertheless, it’s a real question: Is our being forced to spend more time online potentially another health hazard? To quote that 1985 Aretha Franklin song: “Who’s Zoomin’ Who?”
It could very well be that the Luddite Might-Wannabe inside me has fed over the years by my job at Op Cit Bookshop in Taos, New Mexico. Formerly known as Moby Dickens, the store has been operating in the same location for over 30 years as a time machine to the past, some might say an ancient past.
Our Point of Sales (POS) system still runs on MS-Dos, the precursor to Windows built in 1977 and too old to be linked to the Internet. The computer monitor is a CRT with green lettering and the keyboard functions with F keys. We also use an Okidata Dot Matrix Printer. The only thing missing is Pong.
Alas, we do have a laptop with a Wi-Fi connection, which allows us to order inventory from distributors like Ingram, as well as checking emails and doing research on bookstore-related news. But, by and large, Op Cit operates very old school. We even use index cards and scrap paper to take special orders and leave each other notes.
When customers, a steady mix of locals and tourists, discover how low-tech we are, they invariably respond with something like, “Oh my God, that’s so awesome!” Many of them, youth in particular, wonder how such an old operating system could have lasted this long. We wonder the same thing.
Personally, the Op Cit experience has caused me to examine just what it is that I truly need. As science author Nicholas Carr wrote in The Glass Cage: Automation and Us (W.W. Norton 1994):
We assume that anyone who rejects a new tool in favor of an older one is guilty of nostalgia, of making choices sentimentally rather than rationally. But the real sentimental fallacy is the assumption that the new thing is always better. What makes a one tool superior to another has nothing to do with how new it is. What matters is how it enlarges or diminishes us, how it shapes our experiences with nature and culture and one another.”
Writer and reporter David Sax makes a similar point in The Revenge of Analog (Public Affairs 2016), a detailed book that shows how youth are at the forefront of getting unplugged from a relentlessly digitized world. Sax writes:
There’s an argument that the world has fundamentally changed and we should just get used to it. That the amount of time spent on computers, smartphones and so forth is because the young love it, it’s their way of communication. To deny that is to deny reality. Moreover, the technology is good; it is liberating and has opened vast new frontiers.”
The book shows how it’s the exact opposite. It is the younger generation that has become less enamored with digital technology, and warier of its effects. Sax explains:
These were the teenagers and twentysomethings out buying turntables, film cameras, and novels in paperback. They were the students who told me how they would rather be constrained by the borders of a page than the limits of word processors.”
Good to know, right?
Hey, I totally get the challenges. The Internet is a vast resource with enormous benefits. This very article for this very website demonstrates its use and value, and I’ve been clicking and scrolling for decades.
Still, I can’t shake the feeling that perhaps we’ve reached a crossroad, maybe gone past it. That digital addiction has become the real lockdown, hiding in plain sight, weaponized on behalf of the ruling class. And as I stated in the beginning, their agenda relies heavily on pumping up the drug.
So, might our ultimate liberation depend on getting unplugged, or at least moving in that direction? Extreme measures that lead us back to community and to love?
A-human! The simplest and most powerful act is to withdraw participation. To go a bit further than the article, a CONSUMER GENERAL STRIKE with the demand for our return being the institution of direct democracy vote on policy & budget, would be devastating if we keep it up until the goal is achieved. Just stop, is all we have to do. Buy local food and postpone everything else as possible. The lowered monetary inputs can take the system down in 6 months. Poor people do without most of their life. LOCKDOWN has sacrificed the lives of the 99% for one year. Why can’t we call LOCKDOWN ourselves & withdraw from their carousel of austerity. We should decide policy. We should decide budget. It is OUR WORLD not theirs.
There is something ironic about using the Information technology to call for people to stop using information technology.
I don’t think we should revert to old technology in order to make a point or a stand. I love my “smart phone”. It does everything for me except dictate my social life. I only use WhatsApp for very basic keeping in touch. Nothing else. As long as you use the technology the way you want to and to your benefit I don’t see any real harm. Vinyl is bulky as are hardcover books but it’s still the same music and the same words on an Mp3 or PDF file. I disable my GPS unless I’m using Googe Maps for driving. I decide how to use the technology at hand. There’s nothing wrong with that and that isn’t the real problem. The real problem has always been our subservience to authority. That’s a lot harder for us to give up it seems. Technology is a tool and how we use it to create a better life for ourselves. We can use it just as well to liberate us.
It isn’t just the net…I soon expect to be assaulted by 3 mtr square flashing sign boards warning me that I must be vaccinated…the local paper today was basically wall to wall carryon about needing it, where to get it and those dreadful anti vaxx people…soon to be exposed….yet again the reverse is applied.,.been the way all the way of late…
Great article. I use a 9 year old computer and connect via ethernet. I have cell phone yet never carry it with me anymore. It’s replaced my landline and stays where my landline use to be. I check my messages a couple of times a day. My greatest achievement over the last few years has been getting off Fb and the rest of social media. Not everyone has the luxury to diconnect as the article points out, still I think if suddenly millions of people were cancelling their cell service and having cell phone recycling rallies you have to know that would put the evil that is on notice.
Well, depending on what you mean with “recycling”.
Instead of say, cellphone “recycling” rallies, how about buy less smartphones less often, and sell your older ones or give them away to someone who could use them instead. It’s a bit more productive.
As in, rather repurpose or reuse than “recycle” as such, less waste, pollution, energy. They will eventually be recycled. Lower the amount of times that has to happen. Less overall corporate/industrial involvement.
Some people will just keep on buying new shit every 3 months.
Oh, and my glorified hifi with shitty speakers is basically 11 years old, other than the gpu, which is like 3 years old, I dunno. As well as some hdds.
It’s pretty obvious that the powers that be want some portion of the population to create new communities, media, infrastructure, currency, etc. Multipolar, local, but still dependent on the beast.
One can only assume why. Perhaps to limit growth and upward mobility. Maybe to allocate resources.
You can see this pattern repeated in eCommerce, media, and politics.
i watch the Old Order Mennonites that live nearby and see how self sufficient they are with very limited technology of any kind. When the grid goes down or the internet fails they suffer not one bit.
I don’t have a mobile phone, let alone a ‘smart phone’. I don’t have wi-fi whatsoever – all internet comes from an ethernet cable. I don’t watch ‘the telly’, etc.
This gave me a laugh:
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/feb/22/people-with-extremist-views-less-able-to-do-complex-mental-tasks-research-suggests
What, like people who try force vaccines, or polarized voters, how about people who refuse to accept evidence because the EMF is brainwashing them? Is that extremist?
Unfortunately there is wifi here, and a fair amount of it, too.
I’m pretty sure it annoys the fuck out of me.
I use someone else’s smartphone like once a month for a photo or something maybe.
Have you heard of my pythagorean headband? Basically, you strap a bunch of magnets to your skull. It’s rad. You should try it.
Birds of a feather…
Not quite.
For instance, if you need to identify plants (which btw, is a hilarious thing in this world), trust me, you want some connection and software matching.
The problem is simply misuse.
So yeah, about that “community” and “environment” stuff.
Have you guys noticed you don’t know shit about your environment? As in, the plants, the soil, that sort of thing.
He’s right but it’s a very hard thing to do when the propaganda has almost completely saturated every aspect of a country. You almost cannot avoid it unless you have the skills and physical prowess to become a “mountain man” and literally live off the land.
Meanwhile…
In 2014, at the height of the Ebola outbreak in Africa, concerns were rising in America about the possibility of the disease spreading across the country. With a genuinely horrifying 40 percent case fatality rate (which is at least 40 times higher than the CFR of COVID-19), and a several week incubation period for infectees, state governors acted to pursue mandatory quarantines for healthcare workers returning to the U.S. from regions where the virus was spreading. At the peak of the epidemic, governors in several U.S. states initiated a very targeted quarantine that only applied to healthcare workers who were arriving back into the country from impacted areas. Dr. Fauci wasn’t happy about the fact that his colleagues were being subject to quarantines. He went on a media blitz and hammered the quarantine policies that had been issued in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Virginia, Maryland, Georgia and Florida, declaring them “unscientific” and “draconian.”
Flashback: Fauci describes Ebola quarantines as ‘draconian,’ warns of ‘unintended consequences’ – The Dossier (substack.com)
Scythe vs Brushcutter
Yes, yes, yes. It’s long past time for us to stop our own enslavement by ditching big tech and getting our lives back. I have long said that, if we ever want to hit TPTB where it hurts, we have to stop spending money on all the stuff we really don’t need. That discretionary spending is what keeps the psychopathic oligarchs who literally OWN the country in power. Without our spending, the economy grinds to a halt. Similarly, if we stop “clicking” online, we stop the ad revenue income stream that sustains big tech and its oligarchs. But, and this a BIG but, it will be extremely difficult to convince millions of people, addicted to their cell phones, to stop using them and to get rid of them. That addiction is so strong and pervasive that the effort will be akin to getting millions of alcoholics to stop drinking in one day. Good luck with that. Should we do this? Absolutely. Can we? Highly unlikely, IMO.
A zillion solutions are offered that all involve ‘we’ doing this or that en masse. It gets tiring pointing out that the ‘we’ who might be interested in taking an action recommended along those lines is TINY. There’s therefore NO solution there.
Better ditch before it IS your face. These face burdens are never going away. Regarding virtual reality headgear, it was quickly ascertained how bulkiness is a major roadblock to adoption. That’s what this whole thing is about. Adoption. The masks and visors/shields will become the new smartphone: gear to access automated virtual or augmented realities. The human internet.
Smart phones made by ‘smart’ capitalists who will go to any length to avoid honest work is the problem. Smart phones, pharmaceuticals, weapons – all very ingenious inventions by capitalists who don’t want to do honest, productive work for a living, is what we’re dealing with. That’s why they are okay with Klaus Schwab’s plan to enslave us (cbdc, ubi, social credit) and have us work for them. They are unprincipled. They have sold their souls. They don’t care how they survive, in one sense. In another, it’s important to them – now that they’ve acquired twisted values and desires – to feel strong and to be seen as strong. That’s why they enjoy taking the means of survival from those who are actually law-abiding (vulnerable therefore). Whatever ‘work’ they are doing in the service of the gangtster Corporatocracy ruled over by the transnational capitalist class, As long as it brings them safey and security and, hopefully the approval of the bigger sharks, and as long as they can get a thrill from it all, then they don’t care whether it results in the harming and destruction (physically and spiritually and mentally) of others.