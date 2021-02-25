James Corbett’s latest episode of Solutions Watch is a tip for taking control of how you access the news.

#SolutionsWatch​ isn’t just about the Big Ideas. It’s also about the simple tricks, tips and techniques that we can use to regain power over our lives and help create the world we want. Today, James explores one very simple and tragically under-appreciated tool: Really Simple Syndication.

We have had numerous inquiries about OffG’s RSS feed. We do have one, you can access it here, and we’ll be adding a more prominent link to the homepage too.