The scary red numbers are all going down. Check any newspaper or covid tracking website you want. Cases. Deaths. Hospitalisations. They’re all going down, sharply, and have been for weeks, especially in the US and UK.
So, why would that be?
Pundits across the media world have made suggestions – from vaccines to lockdowns – but there’s only one that makes any real sense.
It’s not vaccines
The assumption most people would make, and would be encouraged to make by the talking heads and media experts, is that the various “vaccines” have taken effect and stopped the spread of the “virus”.
Is this the case? No, no it’s not.
The decline started in mid-January, far too early for any vaccination program to have any effect. Many experts said as much:
Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, said the falling case numbers can’t be attributed to the COVID-19 vaccine, because not even a tenth of the population has been vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Further, the drop is happening simultaneously in different countries all around the world, and not every country is vaccinating at the same rate or even using the same vaccine. So no, the “vaccines” are not causing the drop.
It’s not lockdown either
Another suspect is the lockdown, with blaring propaganda stating that all the various government-imposed house arrests and “distancing” measures have finally had an impact.
That’s not it either.
Sweden, famously, never locked down at all. Yet their “cases” and “Covid related deaths” have been dropping exactly in parallel with the UK:
Clearly, if countries that never locked down are also seeing declines in case numbers, the lockdown cannot be causing them.
So what is?
The WHO PCR Test Guidelines
Maybe for our answer, we should look at the date the decline started.
Observe this graph:
As you can see, the global decline in “Covid deaths” starts in mid-to-late January.
What else happened around that time?
Well, on January 13th the WHO published a memo regarding the problem of asymptomatic cases being discovered by PCR tests, and suggesting any asymptomatic positive tests be repeated.
This followed up their previous memo, instructing labs around the world to use lower cycle thresholds (CT values) for PCR tests, as values over 35 could produce false positives.
Essentially, in two memos the WHO ensured future testing would be less likely to produce false positives and made it much harder to be labelled an “asymptomatic case”.
In short, logic would suggest we’re not in fact seeing a “decline in Covid cases” or a “decrease in Covid deaths” at all.
What we’re seeing is a decline in perfectly healthy people being labelled “covid cases” based on a false positive from an unreliable testing process. And we’re seeing fewer people dying of pneumonia, cancer or other disease have “Covid19” added to their death certificate based on testing criteria designed to inflate the pandemic.
Just as we at OffG predicted would happen the moment the memo was published.
I’m sure we’ve all been wondering what exactly they’re doing with the rollout of their mRNA operating system.
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
Sterilisation? Straightforward cull?
I’d posit that they’re doing the following.
“Directed protein evolution—a method that was awarded the Nobel prize in chemistry in 2018—is a specific conceptual and methodological approach within protein engineering (Chen and Arnold, 1993; Arnold, 1998). The conceptual approach recognizes that we have a limited capability to predict the impact of individual amino acid substitutions on protein properties, but measuring the effect of those same substitutions can be readily achieved. The methodological approach involves generating a large set of diverse protein sequences, with some representing a potential solution to the engineering goal, and then experimentally screening the resulting proteins for desirable properties and functions.”
http://www.plantphysiol.org/content/179/3/907
No, it’s the vaccines. NPR told me so 1/2 hour ago. And you expect me to look at an analysis which shows NPR is incorrect?
One thing I do wonder about is what will happen with the numbers because of the vaccines. In Israel cases and deaths have gone up after being given.
Watching my neighbors take this injection has been one of the most horrific things I have ever experienced in my life.
I saw a German journalist question smarmy-git *virologist* Christian Drosten about the WHO memos, and he got quite defensive, in that smiley, condescending way that arrogant psychos do, and tried to play down the WHO memos:
>”They’re just reminding labs to read the instructions. Some of these labs are in 3rd world countries and staffed by morons”
– not his exact words, but it was the general gist of his answer, though he phrased it in politically-correct speech.
I wish the journo could have followed up more, but people who might really challenge these bozos are rarely allowed access to them.
I might add that flu season is in declining phase so smaller ct and hence less misidentification of flu as Covid collapses the numbers as it was designed to peddle phony efficacy of phony vaccines.
“an unreliable testing process” implies that the PCR test can sometimes be reliable for diagnosing. The inventor himself, Kary Mullis, said that the PCR test should not be used that way. I follow Thomas Cowan here. ‘Everything’ about the PCR test is false.
Nevertheless reducing the number of cycles will reduce the number of positives (whether those positives are simply A or B influenza, or something else is irrelevant. By reducing the cycles you will find less, Mullis said this himself).
But seeing as the virus had never been isolated i do wonder how on earth they expect to recognise it in the first place.
The entire narrative is a forgery.
We know…
Its not us you need to convince.
unfortunately for you you’ve got a better chance of walking the full length of the Atlantic Ocean floor holding your breath, than you have of convincing the many Shaun of the dead zombies.
Just had a conversation with a masked and gloved neighbor who refused to listen to simple logic, preferring the propaganda on the TV, on the radio, etc. I asked her why she believed all those people who have previously lied about just about everything and her only response was, Well, everyone is doing it. There is no reasoning with people like this.
And the response from the Sheeple?
Baa aaa