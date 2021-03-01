WATCH: Numb.

This powerful short film from British teenager Liv McNeil tells one story of millions, of how lockdown is punishing children by denying them education, social contact and generally a normal life.
It comes out amid new research highlighting the toll the “pandemic” response has taken on the mental health of children, with surges in self-harm and suicide being reported in kids as young as 10.
Something to consider to all the Twitter moms out there, who are so readily locking up their children in isolation to “protect them” from a disease with a survival rate over 99.8% (and much, much higher for children).
This video is heartbreaking. Really moving and so sad.
Do we realize what we are doing to our kids?
In a similar vein, I’ve read this article last night:
“Two cases of scurvy treated in one month in Montreal”
You mean what? Scurvy? That thing that killed almost all the first French colonists that landed in Canada with Jacques Cartier in 1534, one of the first thing we learned in history class?
Scurvy is back in 2021?
Excerpts:
(1st case) “He was a gentleman socially isolated, who had limited home support,” explains Dr. Marquis. But he was barely eating anymore, because he was no longer mobile enough to get his food from the freezer… and so he starved himself like that.”
(2nd case) “The other patient who developed scurvy was a mental health patient, terrorized by COVID-19. As a result, she no longer left her home and ate only pasta. Measures such as curfews or simply social distancingcaused by COVID-19 added a challenge for people who were already fragile,” explains Dr. Marquis. But there’s also the fear of COVID-19, which is very real. And that fear has been absolutely overwhelming [for the patient], to the point of stopping going out completely.”
That dr says it’s the tip of the iceberg. I say it’s a snowflake on the tip of the iceberg.
COVID-19 is like a fly on the window that we tried to kill with a sledgehammer. The fly left. The window is shattered.
Link to the article (in French): https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1774011/scorbut-montreal-deux-cas-hopital
So glad to see this here.
A brilliant short clip which sums up the emotions of young people during this and reminds me what I see in the eyes of my young relatives.
This was an article on how we should learn from our children and we as adults, draw on their talents to protect them. Any caring responsible parent needs to engage with all this regardless of arguments over Covid, lockdowns etc.
http://oneworld.press/?module=articles&action=view&id=1892