WATCH: Numb.

This powerful short film from British teenager Liv McNeil tells one story of millions, of how lockdown is punishing children by denying them education, social contact and generally a normal life.

It comes out amid new research highlighting the toll the “pandemic” response has taken on the mental health of children, with surges in self-harm and suicide being reported in kids as young as 10.

Something to consider to all the Twitter moms out there, who are so readily locking up their children in isolation to “protect them” from a disease with a survival rate over 99.8% (and much, much higher for children).

Film directed by, edited by, written by and starring Liv McNeil. Song: My Tears Are Becoming a Sea by M83