“Because I’m your mother (or father)!” All of us have heard that exclamation at some point in our childhood, and more likely more than once.
Or, “Do as I say, not as I do”—that one is a bit more toxic and typically should be avoided by enlightened parents.
We should all learn by example, not necessarily by firm, rigid, and seemingly irrational demands. We all were children at one time after all—in many ways truly incapable of knowing what is best for us and not fully aware of the “why” our behavior could be dangerous or not beneficial. But that was then, this is now, we are not a child anymore, so why are we treated like one by societal authority?—politicians, police, world leaders, etc.? Good question.
One answer could be because often we do, as a whole, and as adults, act as if we cannot think for ourselves. We’ve heard this recently when we are admonished for not “thinking critically” or only listening to the mainstream media or narrative without investigating deeper into a situation. We behave like sheep, just following the furry backside in front of us. Right off the cliff.
Why is that? The answer to that question is beyond the scope of this article, yet it is relevant. I would say it is partially due to deficiencies in education, parenting, and also through the conscious, and unconscious, agenda of the culture. If we are treated like children, typically, from a psychological perspective, we will tend to act like children. Children are lower in the power spectrum, and in a class of their own, and the parents are higher, in a class of their own.
This reflects the infantilization of society. In the context of this article, the parents are represented by government authority, the children are the rest of us. We wait for the word from the parent before we make decisions, we wait for the reassurance from the parent before we take action, and anything that opposes the parent is interpreted as the enemy, the danger, and we lash out against it. Not all of us are like this, of course—and you know who I am talking about.
But just like real children, we do not expect our parents to do themselves the very thing that we are told not to do (there are exceptions with real children, but remember, we aren’t supposed to be like children anymore). The people in our communities that seem to be acting more like children and idolizing their parents (the government) will have a difficult time at first realizing that their parents are not doing as they tell us to do, but once they do realize it, things won’t go well.
Psychologically speaking this is all a power play — absolute power, corrupts absolutely.
It is human nature to exploit power, that is why in recent years (the past 200 or so?) people have made an effort to declare a “no no” to establishing totalitarian regimes. The world has sort of learned (the hard way) that totalitarianism is a bad thing. But some people keep on trying—as we are seeing now, and many people keep letting it happen.
Those in power have a tendency to do what they can to claim their position of power, and often as a result, they behave in odd ways—like publicly claiming “look at me, I’m in a special class, the rules I just made don’t apply to me, only to you.”
We see this clearly from the results of the famous Stanford Prison Experiment where hungry (for cash) University students played either prisoners or prison guards at a simulated prison ward tucked away in a Stanford University basement.
The “guards” transcended above the prisoners and, needless to say, became quite corrupt and followed a different set of “rules” or standards.
We also see, through the study of the Stockholm Syndrome, that the perceived sheep, or children, or prisoners, create a rather odd protective bond with their captors. We see a similar behavior in cults between the members and the leader of the cult where he or she can do no wrong and is always perceived as the one who will save the rest—will take care of them and never hurt them.
In these situations, there is very little critical thinking and the fear the subject feels can be temporarily assuaged by the power of the leader, i.e., the parent. If history is any example, humans seem to be exceptionally prone to falling into these traps. That’s why there has been such success in these totalitarian cultures established in Nazi Germany, Lenin and Stalin’s Russia, and Mao’s China.
As I said previously, one of the tell-tale signs of this dynamic forming in our community is when these leaders begin to separate themselves from their followers.
First noticed, of course, is wielding power through demands, unconstitutional laws and draconian, pointless, rules — these are demands they personally do not have to yield to. Obviously, we are clearly seeing this with our own local, and global, politicians. Just do a Google Search: “politicians who don’t follow the rules” and you’ll get quite a few hits — leaders who have run off to remote islands with their girlfriends during lockdowns — some who have gathered with families over the recent holidays — one in particular (in Canada) who publicly, and unashamedly, announced that government officials were exempt from the rules that the general population had to succumb to.
There are dozens of hits, not only in Canada but in the US and elsewhere in the world. There have also been numerous videos and still photos of politicians and “people of import” smiling for the camera as they allegedly received their Covid-19 vaccine — where it is clearly seen the vaccination was faked — syringes with caps still on, already “fired” with plungers down, or no plunger even pressed, some with no needles attached — what a blatant expression of “we don’t have to play with the rest of you, we are special.”
It certainly seems like an unconscious (conscious?) expression of superiority seeing it was so obvious the injection of the actual vaccine was faked. Why not just inject saline if you are trying to keep a secret? It seems a clear thumbing of the nose.
When Marie Antoinette arrogantly exclaimed “let them eat cake” when confronted with the suffering of her oppressed subjects she lost her head for it.
We, on this side of the fence, can hope that eventually this ruse will be exposed and the previously loyal children under the oppression of the tyrannical parents of government will turn on them in defiance and demand their heads—hopefully only metaphorically and through due process of the law.
Is it human nature to exploit power? Seems rather the nature of power to exploit humans, among other resources. Especially recently (500 years or so?), the scientific management of society has proceeded to infantilize people in mechanical terms of obedience to authority where by now Adam Smith’s pin factory appears almost idyllic compared to what transhumanists have in store for the masses of us. If there is to be revolt against the parental state lording disciplinary techniques of rule over docile wards, it will in large part emerge from those ‘primitives’ among us who still won’t settle for the abuses of ‘civilization’ as worth its reputed glories.
Listen to Daddy!
Lord Sumption speaks very clearly on the despotic dangers of ceding your autonomy to a state of fear driven propaganda.
History is driven by irresistible forces. Life appeared we are told 3.5 billion years ago. Evolution drives life. It was inevitable that evolution would result in a creature that could defeat any predator and alter the biosphere for what he considered his own benefit. This has happened. Every species attempts to project itself into the future by reproduction. There is thus an unstoppable juggernaut that would use up it’s resources and render it’s infrastructure very fragile. We have either the choice of a disastrous coronal mass ejection or a fictitious but equally deadly corona virus. Lord R and his high priests have chosen the latter. Abandon hope all ye who have had the misfortune of being alive at this point of time.
I received the following e-mail from an alternative “care” provider (all identification removed by me): “As I’m sure you know, I closed .. in May of 2020. Of course, with the pandemic, I knew I couldn’t sustain keeping the studio without in-person classes. ..
I’m so excited to tell you that I’ve received my first dose of the Moderna vaccine (thanks to being a k-12 piano teacher on the side!). I will be fully vaccinated by April 1st. With the efficacy of the first vaccine, I am comfortable seeing clients now…
The studio is quite covid safe with a door to the street (no hallways or elevators). There are never more than 2 people in the studio at a time (1 trainer and 1 client) and all the equipment is cleaned with Lysol after the sessions. Of course, we will continue to wear masks in the studio until Fauci says it’s safe to take them off…
P.S. I’m looking for 3-4 people who … would be willing to be interviewed for a promotion video. .. There will be 4-5 masked people in the room, so I’d prefer people who have covid antibodies, either through vaccination or by an antibody or post-positive negative test. ..”
This is very infantlized. (For example, Fauci has to say it’s safe!). Clearly this person has not done much research or they would understand there is, statistically speaking, no asymptomatic spread of C19, making these mitigation measures irrelevant. The person clearly doesn’t understand T Cells or understand the available, actually safe and effective, prevention/treatment options.
Then there is the notably vicious aspect in the person’s thinking. They want people with antibodies! That inaccurate test better show the right results!
This is the strange mixture I have been seeing consistently: no/low information, utter obedience to authorities, especially authorities who consistently change what they say, and a resulting vicious way of interacting with others. I believe all these qualities are being encouraged by govt./other entities around the world. it is the way to encourage people to commit atrocities. Don’t think and believe absurdities. .
The overwhelming evidence that Convid is a massive scam has been at everyone’s fingertips this entire time. If this “provider” still can’t figure it out by now, then that doesn’t make you or me a “conspiracy theorist”—it makes them a dumbass of the highest order.
Very interesting and well written article. I have noticed for years how the media etc. has been infantalising its audience both openly and subliminally. Maybe everyone was being groomed for a situation like this. Sadly it seems to have succeeded with vast numbers
I noticed it at 16, and feeling offended and insulted, stopped watching television at that point. Alas, it’s not easy to say this to people who still watch TV without them feeling offended and insulted by you.
He said he would and he has:
https://twitter.com/ianbrown/status/1367173085980418055
One of the very few in the UK entertainment industry to take a stand. here’s hoping he doesn’t turn out to be more controlled opposition like Hitchens and Sumption.
So today at the office, I had to follow up a patient who lives in a nursing home who had the Pfizer jab 3 weeks ago. But he couldn’t come since he ‘developed’ covid a few days ago. After which the secretary at the office told me that the whole ward in that nursing home was tested positive after they were jabbed.
Now this is a story you hear a lot about on the internet, and sure you don’t have to believe me, but I sure as heck believe what I have been seeing at the office today.
Quite a coincidence eh, given that in the Pfizer trial of 23000 jabbed patients only 8 were PCR positive over 2 months time, while I find that in one ward of elderly people, all turn positive to covid in a few weeks after the jab!
I do not know what is in that vaccine, but do know that the 95% efficacy is a lot crap.
My fellow doctors were only mildly impressed by this finding, playing along with the coincidence game. So I told them why even in the trial the 95% efficacy could be nullified (differential lost to follow-up, and hardly ‘efficacy’ for prevention of airway diseases). Which made them sad as there are high hopes on this ‘vaccine’ among my colleagues. So I got the question how this could end ‘if not by vaccination.’ – Thought the answer to that question is so simple that I decided not to answer it. Let them do some thinking for themselves. Which is, if it works, answering Malcolm Ripley’s comment below, the FRICKING SOLUTION
Willem, thanks for this firsthand info. Firsthand truth coming out as I expected from just the relatively small number of regular commenters here. I expect more of us to begin to report firsthand of personal friends or family we know who getting covid symptoms after the “vax” and dying. I have a second hand report from a close friend whose aunt is dying after getting the deadly treatment. The aunt was in a nursing home and not in perfect health.
We need to make clear to others these are not just coincidental occurrences but that the same thing is happening everywhere. We need to share all our firsthand info with everyone including those who “no longer talk” to us. Repeat over and over become the media. Have you shared with your colleagues these “coincidences”? Plenty of credible links on these pages.
The “vaccine” trials test for efficacy in the reduction covid19 symptoms. Adverse events from the vaccines in these trials were excluded data. Many adverse events and covid 19 symptoms are the same. Thus the experiments are gamed as the presence of covid 19 symptoms after vaxxxination can be categorized as adverse events and excluded in the data. The 95% is a gamed statistic. Your colleagues should be aware of this. Dr. David Martin explains in this interview starting at 50:00. The whole video is worth watching.
https://rumble.com/vd6jjp-david-martin-full-interview-planet-lockdown.html
should say “excluded
infrom the data”
Yes, thank you. I always appreciate your first hand experiences. One thing which has always puzzled me (from UK) is what ever happened to the Dutch? They were previously level headed, intelligent, kind, tolerant people. Over Syria, Covid at least as far as government is concerned they’ve turned into monsters. Why are the Dutch people so lethargic when they suffered more than most under Nazism? Genuine question.
‘what ever happened to the Dutch?’
for me, it is nicely explained in that Radiohead video ‘paranoid android’. This is from the 90s where you see the typical Dutch diplomat at the time waving the flag at UN headquarters, explaining everything that is wrong in the world, and is not listened to.
we are a small country and were never part of the big game, as if we were totally forgotten. So the diplomats played the niche of standing on moral higher ground. That is what I see in that radiohead video
all of that was solved with Srebrenica, where the Dutch were allowed to join the game, which we happily did. Not the soldiers were happy, but the diplomats
were. Our ministers became high ups in Defense and Banking, one of them de Hoop Scheffer, became chief of NATO, others like Rudding and Zalm became CEO for big banks including CHASE and ABN-AMRO.
our greatness, was only an apparent greatness. The moment Dutch diplomats could join the game, we happily joined the cabal. We are not different from many other countries..
If I understand correctly and if they’re not lying, the vaccine is supposed to make the body produce the signature part of the genetic makeup of the alleged virus. That same part of the genetic sequence that the tests are for. It would only seem logical that a vaccinated person will be positive. For his or her body will be producing whatever they consider the virus.
No?
The ‘vaccine’ is the ‘virus’
An adult society will be a collective society where everyone participates equally. We will be the policy & budget bosses and government staff obedient employees. Oversight will be done by the People who meet regularly in block by block town halls to define Policy & Budget directives. The bad parent 1% will no longer have an empire. Their outsized wealth and power over. There will be no one without a safety net or base level employment with a living wage. Limits to poverty, limits to wealth. Cooperative peace between nations because there is no point to imperialism, colonialism, or empire on a maxed out planet. It’s cooperative consensus sustainability or it’s the exhaustive self destruction of the Gollum 1%. It’s our choice, not theirs.
“It is human nature to exploit power, ” maybe but not a “settled science.” The Stanford students were a very select demographic group with intense, life long social conditioning. Would the same have been true for an Australian aborigine of 300 years ago or a Kalahari bushman?
It seems clear to me that it is not every human’s nature to exploit power.
Some have other interests than power, because we are not all confined to our own egos..
As I mentioned below, Buddha is reputed to have said, “Don’t believe anything just because somebody said it.”
I’d say it is animal nature to exploit survival instincts – a kind of ‘power’ urge, but, for human beings, far more is at stake than mere survival.
We all want our lives to mean something, which really has nothing to do with exploitation.
In Marxist terms, exploitation does not really become possible until a society is capable of producing surplus product.
In Capitalist terms, exploitation does not really become possible until you develop a class system of land owners constantly indenturing society with long term interest bearing debt.
To produce a surplus/profit, animals and humans were used as slaves. When there’s a surplus, it needs to be stored and guarded as theft becomes an new problem.
It is not my nature to exploit power. In fact, I detest any position of authority. I’m a lone wolf and everybody can kiss my ass. Leave me alone, and I’ll leave you alone too. Once in a while, I might emerge from the woods and if you’re around, we can share a chicken we steal together from some motherfucker in the nearby village, but that’s about it.
Only a person with a severe inferiority complex needs to exploit power.
The self-confident creature doesn’t give a shit.
I should have qualified this statement…I left it too broad…all of these comments I agree with…
Cool, this is an interesting topic, your article is a good vehicle for discussion, reflection. In fact, this is precisely the kind of things people need to be discussing. Issues of substance that examine the core of why people behave the way they do.
I prefer the following quote to Buddha’s. Don’t believe anything you hear or read and only half of what you see.
I’m sure that Buddha was an interesting fella and it would be delight to chat with him, but for whatever reason somebody would have his or her life guided by somebody else’s wisdoms, however interesting, I understand not.
I prefer discovering the world on my own.
Brilliant.
When did you invent the wheel?
What year did you discover fire?
Can you explain how you first generated electricity?
Yeah, when I was about seven years old, I connected a dynamo to a motor, mechanically and electrically, and thought I invented the perpetuum mobile. The fucking thing didn’t work. At about the same time, I also discovered the pi (3.141592636….), I figured that there must be a fixed correlation between the radius and the circumference since all circles are the same, so I measured the distances and divided. Voila.
Fire I don’t remember. Somebody else invented that. Ditto the fucking wheel.
You might want to check the fallacy of false analogy. The comment above was about discovering the world in the sense of searching one’s path through life, which doesn’t mean that one doesn’t learn from others. It was about not subscribing to some single set of wisdoms, but, rather, formulating one’s own wisdoms.
I gather that you understand that but you couldn’t resist being a bit of a prick, could ya …
We all stand on the shoulders of giants, which by natural extension means we all stand on something far more massive than just a bit of a prick (though I must admit I’ve never seen a naked giant and could be making a fallacious anatomical analogy)
So? Just because there have been zillions of people around before me, I can’t go my own way?
I never said that I won’t check out what others say or have done. I simply said something along the lines that I won’t go apeshit about every single statement Buddha, or anybody else for that matter, has made.
You may be surprised to find that your idea of rampant individualism is quite common. And the decisions you make will be in no way historically unique.
Bless you.
Rampant individualism? Are you out of your fucking mind? Who gives you the right to be in any way judgmental about how I live my life? Stick your nosy nose into what I do?
How about if you mind your own fucking business and leave others alone? I don’t mind it if you’re some collectivist creature that prefers living its life in symbiosis with others. Your prerogative.
Just don’t fucking force it on me!
And I’m sure that my decisions and actions are not unique. I’m sure that there are, and have been, other people like me. So what?
There are trolls here with multiple identities who insist on contradicting themselves.
“Learned helplessness” in one comment to Edith, and criticizing you in another for not displaying “learned helplessness”.
It’s just gaslighting. Their favorite modus operandi. They also criticize people or the site for “no solutions“ and then claim any solution offered is the wrong solution. They are blatant in their gaslighting tactics.
If you recognise something in another – you are seeing through the same in yourself. It takes one to know one. The conscious integration of what you recognise in another is a matter of active willingness. Because you only make something your own by giving it.
Where did you pick up the idea that you were on your own?
Perhaps from the society of a split mind that says one thing while doing another.
Once inner conflicts are masked over and hidden as a sense of social survival, the masking starts to take over from a directly felt sense of life and the adaptation and learning of the ‘world’ picks up all kinds of strategies and characteristics from those around them and then from stories, films and books.
The re-discovery we are NOT the self and world we made, may or may not arise in later life. Those who suffer deeply open to awareness that those who maintain comforts, instinctively avoid.
For we have a surface ‘level’ to what we take as consciousness, that lids over what runs beneath. Our current predicament is in part the result of deliberately invoking deeper terror as social leverage. What else will be dredged up as a result? Hatred masking as virtue that can so easily set upon hate targets in the most inhuman and blind cruelty. But also the awakening responsibility to the need for a true foundation in place of a masking over denied fears.
Frankly, that’s too sophisticated for me. As I said, I’m just a simple lone wolf.
Don’t fuck with me, and I won’t fuck with you.
Be it as it may, my comment above was about the alleged human nature to exploit power, in respect of which I was saying that it’s not my nature. That’s all.
pay no heed to binra he’s the resident swami.. quite harmless though a tad sanctimonious.
he’s just working through his past lives.
He can sure write some convoluted sentences! I have no fucking idea what he’s talking about.
Love you Jacques!
”If you recognise something in another – you are seeing through the same in yourself. It takes one to know one.”
Actually, that’s fallacious. It’s one of those clichés that came from bad self help books in the 80’s.
It’s possible to recognize patterns of behavior in others that have nothing to do with oneself.
Understanding or analyzing the motives of psychopaths, narcissists, criminals, pathological liars, murderers etc is not masking a hatred or fear of oneself or a hidden desire to conduct criminal or harmful behavior to others.
We do not need to have first hand experience of behavior, thoughts, habits or traits to recognize those patterns in others once we have initially observed the phenomena.
I disagree.
But invoking ‘new age self help books’ as if to authorise your point is to weaken it.
How can you recognise something that is not also part of you?
Whether you knew it or not the moment before?
That denial operates a mind of masking dissociation is part of what is being served on the world stage.
The FORM of the pattern of behaviour can vary greatly and extreme examples can serve to illuminate what otherwise lies ‘unconscious’ or masked out.
The pattern I see is of the externalisation of feared evil within.
Note that fear can be used as IF fact.
You carry a wealth of experience that goes far beyond your current personal sense. The uncovering of the more of who and what you are is often presaged by disturbance or unsettling.
The issue of responsibility as freedom and NOT blame is key here.
If you invest in the externalisation of sins you MUST see them in others as the means to NOT address and release them in yourself.
The complexity of our entanglements is such as to make grievance and hate seem TOTALLY justified. That is how we ‘came in’ – or Forgot Who and What we are for a displacement in substitution.
This relates to the ability to focus in the human ‘world’ rather than the model of the world that essentially filters and frames our experience of existence.
When light shines from another to you, it shines to your light – and the darkness is no longer operating as your presumption of conflict, lack and loss, disconnection and attempt to resolve it externally.
It takes a love to know a love. Hate cannot see it, no matter how ingeniously masked in complex instruments of virtue.
But when hate is revealed as the pain of hurt, the issue is within the range of communication, rather than posited as a power unto itself or ‘out there’ seeking your destruction.
Any insight can be degraded by marketising and weaponising – just as can any scientific discovery be subverted to ‘possession and control’ agenda. Context is everything here. Merely addressing the forms does not recognise reality, but is easily phished to a false or mis-taken identity.
Resonance is the fundamental power of the Universe.
Dissociation is the mind’s capacity to temporarily block awareness of connection. We have an object lesson in play.
You are also the Casting Director for your life and everyone you interact with. But only for your own narratives and themes, which of course shift and change with experience such as to re-evaluate who you judged – and perhaps release them from judgement.
The gift of freedom is the only way to have it. The attempt to wrest it from another – or force another to take your version, is the realm of manipulative deceits. And in that choice do we also become a target. If you are honest, you will receive an education from a trickster. Such as to address the susceptibility in yourself. There are innumerable ways of running the same trick in different guises, because the lack of responsibility does not look to the deeper pattern or principle of manipulative intent – perhaps because it believes it is the Good Guys.
You can test the saying by choosing to change your disposition and meeting a different world. It isn’t that you are meeting a reflection in image and form, but that you are receiving valid feedback if you are willing to see it. Again if you read this as ‘blame’ you are currently and earnestly lost and lost again. Guilt and blame operate the lockdown of awareness under fear of penalty.
I recognise your posts as consistently worthy of reading. That extends or shares worth. A tangible quality of life given value. I recognise and align in what I value. I am aware of the negative and choose not to feed, nurture, host of invite it into manifestation by demonising denial. We contain the choice for both until we become consistent enough for the conditioned habit to fade by non use, while a new pattern grows an an integrated expression of felt and recognised worth.
“How can you recognise something that is not also part of you?“
Because if I see a butterfly it is not “a part of me”. The recognition is only the recollection of a previous event.
Certainly it is a good thing to have a fierce independence in how we perceive the world. Also worth mentioning is that the refusal to just sponge up received wisdom can actually make life more difficult. The exercise of personal judgement in a holistic framework takes time, this can effect formal schooling, even exam results may be affected. But that is a small price to pay, given the benefits.
And yet, this noble life trajectory is still earth bound. If one is fortunate, a gift from above will present itself and a whole new world will open up. Yes, the supernatural – God, if you will.
Yes, agreed…see above…my mistake.
Early human tribes survived and thrived through cooperation. Competition also played a part but the main means of survival was acting cooperatively and sharing.
In these present times, the arts of cooperating and sharing are not encouraged, and certainly not taught in schools where sport and academic work is all about ‘winning’ – just like neoliberal economics.
You are right, I stand corrected…it seems it is a human propensity if raised in a certain environment, which, since coming out of the forests, we have been in. I do think it is human nature to look for power if power is needed…such as when a person is chased by a bear, but I do not believe it is human nature, although our history supports this idea, to EXPLOIT power…thank you for a comment.
Glad to be of service 🙂
I agree with your analysis at the top. I always hate when people same “its human nature”. I think to myself, I am human, but I am not “this way”.
England and Wales death rates for the last three decades from the ONS:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinformationfoi/deathsintheukfrom1990to2020
Age-standardised mortality was worse every year 1990-2008 than it was in this pandemic year.
“Yes, but imagine how bad it would have been without…. “.
Indeed, many of us were brought up to believe that the people in charge of us automatically know what they’re doing, and that they are more intelligent than we are.
Now in my latter years, I can state categorically, with all due modesty, yet with all that experience behind me, that most of the people who currently ‘govern’ me are definitely NOT as intelligent as I am.
Somebody here pointed to an excellent phrase which many of us could well use when we know ourselves not to be professional scientists, yet wish to claim the right of higher-than-average IQs to have some significance in the rational discussion of what has now befallen us.
That phrase is, “scientifically literate”.
In context, “I am not a scientist, but I am scientifically literate.”
Here’s a small detour by way of example:
I am a professional musician myself, but my mother could not read a note of music, nor would she have understood a word of a reference book on harmony, melody, counterpoint, rhythm, sonata-form, or fugue.
Yet she sang for her own pleasure, and when she did so, she sang in tune by any professional standards with which I am familiar, and she could shape melody with a natural flow and flexibility which are the very devil to teach to a music student who doesn’t have a feeling for those attributes in his soul from the outset.
She was ‘musically literate’, but without formal training, and would undoubtedly have made a fine music student if she had had the time for academic pursuit in that field.
But my point is that she was musical. Music made sense to her, and the logic of musical creativity spoke at least as clearly to her as it does to many expert musicians.
In today’s politics, the jumped-up pseuds who say they know what is best for us (without even caring whether or not it is true) are leading us into mindless slavery, because that is the world they actually inhabit themselves and know most about.
They are the equivalent of alcoholics – in this case addicted to horsecrap – and nobody with an alcoholic in their close family circle could underestimate the tragedy and pandemonium which such an addiction entails.
So what is the difference between an alcoholic or a drug addict and a politician addicted to lies or fake narratives?
The answer is, the media. The corrupt, the bought and the ruthlessly money-oriented media.
The media have no interest in the family tragedies involved in alcoholism, unless they are connected to celebrity and money.
Nor would they have any interest in fake narratives unless they could smell the money involved there too.
So, to address indirectly Malcolm Ripley’s comment below (“I have yet to read FRICKING SOLUTIONS”), we have to put a stop to the media’s automatic ‘middle-man’ role between what is happening in the world and how we get to know about it.
My way of doing that is to ignore all media except those I discover on my personal search for information, and to follow what Buddha is reputed to have said: “Do not believe anything just because somebody said it.”
Do your own digging, just as a responsible farmer would know exactly what was going into the soil he was preparing for the next planting season and harvest.
If the teaching side of my profession was not currently infiltrated by politically-correct and corrupt influences which would happily remove me from my job if I actually did so, I would want to encourage all my music students to stop watching TV and read more pre-20th Century literature – particularly philosophy – remembering that the very word, “philosophy” entails ‘the love of wisdom’.
The love of wisdom is not a joke for elderly eccentrics.
It is something you know when you feel it, and an eighteen-year-old can recognize it as well as an octagenarian.
Love wisdom, and ignore the rest.
Who knows, maybe ‘the rest’ will just shrivel up and die.
I also take heart from what Maxwell says below. I do hope he’s right:
“We should never forget that those who peddle these dystopian fantasies have zero concept of anything we could call the real world – they are also incredibly stupid (literally) and arrogant – and that it takes very little to stop them in their tracks.”
Thank you for this wonderful comment. Parenthetically, an aunt of mine could play the piano with absolutely no musical training. Unfortunately, she got Multiple Sclerosis – back when there was no treatment.
I would caution, though, against citing the Buddha. He also said “If on the road a man comes along and cuts off my head, he is a teacher.” I prefer gentler teachers – although I had a very mean Nun for a sixth grade teacher.
Perhaps Buddha meant (as per your Nun example) that the default personality type of teachers (primary, secondary, tertiary) tends towards decapitational predilections…
You have to recognise the teaching is not ‘in the world’ but To the Awakening.
So like Jesus saying pluck out thine eye if it offends thee, you have to intuit the meaning behind the symbols.
There is a similar Zen saying – “If you meet the Buddha on the road, kill him!”.
Jesus said, ‘Who has seen me has seen the Father!”
If you ‘make special’ you are denying the recognition by distancing, in locked down ‘meanings’ by which to get from the ‘other’ by association – without having to risk the ‘contagion’ of love.
Because the mask of virtue hides a multitude of sins, the ‘nice and safe’ way delivers unto evil, by avoiding the conflicts that are actively running beneath what we ‘say’.
The positive outcome I attend to and look for in the current time is not IN the world but the recognition of the ‘world’ as a teaching device for Awakening.
Starting with awakening responsibility for thought – such as to align thought words and deed. There is no way for a ‘mask’ to awaken, or truly know anything. A dissociation is an active displacement that – as Jesus said – knows not what it does.
I understand that your comment is of more general nature, but what I’ve found to be the biggest problem as a music student, professional, and teacher is a lack of individuality. Lack of balls to be oneself, to go one’s own way. Just about all jazz musicians adore some of the usual suspects in jazz history, forever trying to imitate them, which is not only impossible but also anachronistically naive. They tragically fail to understand that instead of dissecting, say, every Coltrane solo and absorbing his approach, they should use his novel approach as an inspiration for stepping in a different direction. I encourage the few students I now have – private since I wouldn’t be caught dead working in an institution, not in this day and age – to be themselves, first and foremost. Not to be afraid of their personality, of letting it project through their music.
Yes – the sense I have is of being an ‘instrument of thy joy’ – or whatever the qualities of the music are that are uncovered in myself.
This ‘channelling’ is at its best fully present and unselfconsciously unfolding as a flow of experience.
Our image and form based mentality tends toward technical productions.
Can you imagine a technical system imposed on life humankind in which the ‘conflicts’ are removed such as to ‘perfect’ a new world order?
Nor can I, but I see that ‘control’ thinks conflicts must be suppressed.
The joy and pain of my life is in the presence with which I sing and play.
Music offers an alchemical transmutation of pain to yearning to connected joy.
All life is a dance but we don’t hear it if we are trained to what Parents and Society Says – rather than what is actively communicating.
Transparency to what truly moves us requires conscious focus. Make straight the way for a wholeness of being to be and know itself, by neither pushing or holding back. I see the reintegration of being as the opportunity for the undoing of the disintegrity that fragments and sets a self in conflict, fear and ‘control’ masking of denials.
When this is the conscious and active desire, disintegrity will not find a host.
In the mean while All the king’s horses and all the king’s men are engaged in some version of imposing order upon feared chaos rather than discerning the underlying order that chaos can reveal, because it is no longer being used as a pretext for masking in narrative dictate.
When Marie Antoinette arrogantly exclaimed “let them eat cake” when confronted with the suffering of her oppressed subjects she lost her head for it……..You do ot know your history dear boy. Only the ignorant use this as an example of arrogance, far from being what it proports the quote refers to a french law which gave those unable to buy bread the right to purchase cake at a price equivalence to bread to prevent hunger and thus unrest……read more
Excuse me, it is an apocryphal comment, used to create a bit of humour and irony, I am not a history professor writing about the French Revolution therefore am not responsible academically to present history accurately.
Yet your studies are based on academic history…
Abdicating responsibility through fallacious corollary is of course a weakening of the strength of intellectual character vis a vis saying:
You are not an ethicist therefore you are not responsible academically when committing mass murder for personal profit.
It was not presented as academic history, it was a joke…sorry you didn’t get it!
The apologetics of ‘it was a joke’… when in fact you used it as supporting evidence of the arrogance of the ruling class of royalty.
I enjoyed your article on the whole and you make some very salient observations.
Though using fake history as evidence somewhat detracts from the efficacy of your argument.
Keep rocking on my friend
… and remember a PhD means you know more and more about less and less…
(Now that might be a joke… Or is it?)
OK And…….
I have read numerous essays and articles about the position we are in and the psychology behind it. I have yet to read FRICKING SOLUTIONS.
Given we know the psychology surely there is a solution to waking up the brainwashed sheep?
Oh I wish I did have a solution, how I wish I knew. The only one I see is to forge on with the truth. They say eventually it sinks in…but look what the world had to go through before the truth sunk in in 1945, look what Russia went though…on and on.
But the truth didn’t sink in at all in 1945 because that’s when the UN was formed, and the WHO is a UN agency. Moreover WWII was staged just as much as WWI.
Agreed again…but I think you know what I mean…I know the truth has never fully sunk in…
Yeah. I see it here everyday. Among the supposedly enlightened. Also, nobody here has much of a sense of humor, as you’ve just learned. Subtlety seems to miss the mark.
You’re funny.
To release the self-serious drive for solving your problem as they define you (and your world) is to let truth in and abide with you.
This inherently realigns and grows a consciousness that embodies life rather than recoils from fear of life as pain and loss. You live the moment, the day as steps of willingness toward healing – in whatever terms that is represented in you.
There is a point where the goal-driven sense of ‘getting’ subsides to the conscious appreciation of the qualities of Life here and now. Without a set of conditions that must be met or set in place, first.
To truly address the ‘problem’ – is to stop false flagging or displacing it to a diversionary frame of reference.
Researcher has already picked up on the ‘history’.
You cannot make another see what they are currently unwilling to see.
But you can serve the conditions in which the freedom of our being finds acceptance rather than judgement, such that the natural movement of being can register as an extension of curiosity, desire or unselfconscious love.
Feeding the ‘problem’ may seem necessary virtue, but does IT feed on all the energy and attention we give it? Hence the need to recognise what runs beneath the presentations or masking of PR.
Be forged in love of truth!
This is NOT sacrificial or self-denying but the willingness to allow our invested self-illusions to come to light rather than persist unmindfully. The masking of a split off sense of self-evasion is self-denial and sacrifice of love and life to ‘Solutions’ by which to hide inner conflict (from ourself and others who share the same invested illusion).
There is one solution – the only possible solution; the solution that’s always been the solution to everything that has ever happened since time began.
That solution is simply that the thing must play itself out. Not an easy solution, nor a happy, feel good solution; just the only real solution.
Stand outside on a windy day. Try to stop the wind. Or just let it blow until it stops on its own. Yes, if it’s strong, you may lose everything, even your life. But it can’t be stopped. All you can do is keep as far out of its way as possible.
What is the wind that moves all things
yet never itself is seen?
Some say its all just moving air,
but that’s all their words have ever been,
and the wind that blows has ever been.
To know you must leap as a bird to the wing,
as one with the wind moving all things.
That’s about 30 years old or more, but the underlying gist is of an Intimacy beneath the mind that makes the meanings of it world.
The idea of changing life from a point outside and apart is a dissociative temptation to identify the mind as power over life in expression, that sets up the experience of self inflation and self-limitation or indeed self rejection and denial.
To the subject to a limited sense of powerlessness to external circumstance there is no path to shifting the total experience but the possession and control of the minds of others and leverage over external forces.
But the nature of love as the resonant alignment of all things to serve the whole, is truly whole in all its parts. Rather than all the king’s horses and all the king’s men trying to restore wholeness again.
There is a principle in the storm that is also in the Galaxy and the cell.
But the dissociation from the whole in all its parts, is to be masked off from synchronicity.
There is indeed a playing out or process that cannot be evaded.As I see it. But there is nothing passive in my sense of becoming one with this at it true core.
The compression associated with drawing toward death is the refining of the seed essence from which a new expansion shall unfold. Aligning in highest purpose is coming into sync with what Is. Not trying to force it into compliance with our narratives.
There is no “solution” as to waking up the blue pilled other than setting an example and speaking truth to the purported power of the “authorities.” (Or to put it in Nag Hammadi Gnostic terms, to the archons.) Making your solution dependent on the decisions of others is giving away one’s innate power.
No. Save yourself.
Merkel&Soeder had a presser yesterday where they in all seriousness, without grasping the severity, absurdity and insolence of their attitude and statement, said that they, the politicians, would now see it fit to ‘give some trust back to the people’.
https://reitschuster.de/post/corona-gipfel-zumutung-fuer-jeden-muendigen-buerger/
Staggering hubris, but cloaked in polite language so that we won’t notice…
Yes, it sounds arrogant. But be honest: would you trust people who so willingly bought into this COVID nonsense?
Useful summary of where individual US states stand re masks:
https://dossier.substack.com/p/abandon-ship-governors-scramble-to
It isn’t just Texas and one of the Dakotas that have no mask mandate as people wrongly keep claiming.
I heard yesterday that Alabama is “open”.
To shamelessly steal an apocryphal Yogi Berra comment:
Yeah, Alabama’s open. But nobody goes there any more– it’s too crowded.
Any links to the false vaccinations please?
Antoinette never said let them eat cake FFS. This was uttered 200 yrs earlier by a Spanish princess and no she did not lose her head.
Antoinette actually gave food and welfare to the poor. She was murdered by Atheists – the same group today supporting Lockdowns and CV Fascism.
Sorry. It was a joke.
So many downvotes, yet what Ferd says is well-supported by the historical facts…
Yes, but it was a joke…an apocryphal statement that sounds good to make a point…I was not writing an historical article…
Lion, eagle and dragon…..fierce fiery all seeing beasts, powers that feast upon the woolybacks, no thing to them If lamb hogget or mutton, all are taken young. Their remains, but an outline.
But then I sometimes get a sneaking suspicion that it’s the other way around: not that our “rulers” are using and abusing us, but that we’re using them in order that they can abuse us.
We in the “First World” nations grew up too fast (& too furious). What with Little League and all the other inanities foisted upon us “for our own good,” we had very little time to be children. Now, when the economy’s becoming hollowed out, we have free time; only we have no idea how to use it. We need someone to tell us what to do.
Enter the Bureaucrat. (And the rest is history.)
I have received my invitation today to make an appointment for my 1st Covid vaccine. Included with the letter was an NHS information booklet. The booklet is much written in the style of a well-meaning parent to a young child. The parent knows that the child wants some information but also that the information should not give too much away otherwise the child may start to ask uncomfortable and difficult-to-answer-questions. One section in the booklet gives (non)information about the types of vaccines. It states „In the UK there are two types of vaccines currently approved. Other types of vaccines are expected to be approved during 2021.“ That‘s all. Nothing else about the actual types of vaccines. Another section talks about what the coronavirus is and goes on to say that „Overall fewer than 1 in 100 people who are infected will die from Covid-19 …“ That‘s the kind of maths that is meant to scare the child into submission and make it run to the front of the queue to be vaccinated. The child sees and hears „1 in 100 will die“ and it forgets the „fewer than“. The parent could have said 1 in 1000, 1 in 10000, 1 in 100000, 1 in 1000000 and so on which of course are all fewer than 1 in 100. Or „almost 0 in 100“. But then it doesn‘t sound scary enough.
I think this kind of deliberately covert misleading wording in the booklet needs to be reported to the advertising standards agency.
Any GP providing this vaccine, coercing their patients without the necessary informed consent, are opening themselves to all sorts of future problems. Not least being sued or even charges of criminal stupidity and recklessness. It’s happened before, this time it’s so obvious informed consent is lacking in virtually all cases where it’s being administered.
You forget the ‘immunity’ the purveyors and pushers of this injection of dirty water get.
In fact the only immunity provided: immunity from prosecution.
“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean － neither more nor less.”
“The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.”
“The question is,” said Humpty Dumpty, “which is to be the master － that’s all.”
The Freemason and child pornographer Lewis Carroll knew a thing or two….
It is only the opinion of some biographers that Lewis Carroll was a paedophile. The only (at the time) facts are that he painted nude children. As far as I am aware.
DM seems to quote and promote Freemasons.
As if they care. The U.K. government legally sanctioned the murder, rape and torture of UK citizens and foreign nationals by undercover agents and contractors.
I was under the impression that none of these injections had been officially approved, but had been issued with a licence (or some such term) issued under emergency legislation.
Is their repeated use of the word ‘approved’ misleading or just wrong?
They are “approved” for Emergency Use. which gives carte blanche to pharma and no liability to pharma, doctors, etc if something goes wrong.
Under the emergency use provision in the USA one cannot be mandated to take the vaccine. It is still considered experimental.
Once it is “licensed” and formally approved by the FDA as a vaccine it can be mandated.
So they stated quite clearly that over 99% of people will live.
Ipso facto the mutated RNA injection is unnecessary…
As I said elsewhere none of this matters…our various govts have gotten us into being legally required to obey WHO rules…the WHO says everyone has to be vaccinated…there is no such thing as natural herd immunity according to WHO law.. end of story…
how we can ever bring any of these idiots to trial for getting legally entangled with WHO is going to be the interesting question…
I intend ignoring all vaccine requests as sooner rather than later the financial situation will over run all this covid nonsense and enforcing vaccines will become irrelevant…
Learned Helplessness.
If you’re going to die anyway (which you and all those you know will) would it make rational sense to be autonomous?
Did Ghandi say “Well the British Empire rules us so let’s just capitulate.” ?
Or
There is nothing to lose but your life so what does it matter? Die for something worth living for.
Live for something worth dying for.
Fear is the mind killer.
“Nothing real can be threatened, nothing unreal exists…” A Course in Miracles
Fear is indeed the mind killer.
There are several ways (small and big) for us to defy the ugly dictates of the WHO, WEF, oligarchy dictates.
(You quoted a nice one from the ‘A Course in Miracles’. My favorite go-to online mentor, late Paxton Robey (whose e-book “No Time for Karma” helped me immensely), used to quote from it often.)
And immunity can only be achieved through a needle.
It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a hypodermic needle than for
a rich manBill Gates to enter heaven.
If you’re waiting for the financial situation to blow up, you might be waiting for some time. Its horrible I know but I’m hoping the major side effects from the gene therapy treatment become so clear that this illegal experimenting on humans has to stop.
Well, I applaud ignoring vaccine requests which is also what I am doing, but I think reports of the $ollar’s or the £ound’s demise (if that is what you are referring to) are exaggerated.
I do worry about the financial situation in one respect in that the attempts to claw back government outgoings (e.g. Sunak’s UK Budget) are economic illiteracy which will only serve to exacerbate the lockdown-induced recession and are absolutely the wrong thing to do. Sunak isn’t actually economically illiterate, but rehearses the neoliberal playbook in order to cut away at the public sector as much as possible. i.e. he pretends that the finances of a currency-issuing government like the UK are the same as those of an ordinary household and that the government has a “credit card” that can be “maxed out”.
Starmer & Co go along with all this nonsense in the name of “fiscal credibility”.
Edith, have you seen this video with Astrid Heckenberger and Reiner Fuellmich. Absolutely fascinating. The WHO and Bill Gates and GAVI. If people only knew.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gc4ALAiBBuZM/
I have to keep reminding myself – I had my letter – that this is an “emergency use” vaccine. I’ll be skipping it for a (long) while.
The metaphor – government as parent, the people as children – obscures and misrepresents rather than reveals.
Explain. Also, it is only one lens to view it through.
“government as parent, the people as children”
To my ears, this analogy is childish in itself. It doesn’t really address any real issue; what is it supposed to mean “to be a parent”? That would have to be defined, elaborated on. Why? Why not address the underlying issue directly, as opposed to using this “parent” reference?
Also, I’ve recently listened to a broadcast on Radio France about people treated by their parents as kids long after they reached adult age. One after another contributor was whining about mom who would do this or that and the other thing, meddling in their affairs. Geez, people need to get a life! And some balls! If your parent, or whatever entitu, doesn’t want to be a free, independent person, it’s time to tell them to buzz off, to hit the road. It would seem that the problem is that people are so afraid to assert their individuality out of misguided considerateness that they self-destruct.
I agree.
It makes no sense to compare parental concerns (which would include some compassionate and genuine ones as well) about their children with the clearly fake concerns of government about the people they rule over.
Moreover, a child can still disobey a bad parental order and not have to face extreme consequences or a complete denial of freedom, whereas for a citizen not to follow a bad government directive can lead to that.
Right, even though I think the author was trying to draw a slightly different parallel, that of submission to parental control/care projected into submission to governmental control/care.
The underlying issue really is to what extent people should respect ancestors, to what extent they should break free from the past. What we consider progress and whether our perception of it is desirable.
Stuff like that.
This analogy government is kinda like parents is shallow, childish in itself.
The point here is respect for authority – which usually does begin with the parent-child relationship. I happen to believe respect for authority is the mother of all evil; unfortunately, most people remain stuck in their childhood paradigm, on a subconscious level.
Well, from my experience, the allusion that the relationship between a child and parents is that of authority is nonsense. To the unobserving superficial eye, it might appear that parents have authority over the child, but a closer look shows that it’s far from the truth. Parents are usually helpless pushovers vis-a-vis their kids, harbor unconditional love toward them, etcetera. Not all, but most. This is completely different from the kind of authority people face from official institutions that don’t fuck around and don’t let them get away with nothing.
It sure is an interesting topic to look into where people’s pathological respect for authority, obedience, fear of individuality, non-conformity, stuff like that come from, but this simplistic reference to parents doesn’t cut it.
Conditioning to accept authority emanates from school, academia, governments, courts, media, associations, corporations, employers etc: Mini dictatorships.
Culturally and historically it originates from monarchies, dynasties, emperors, Caesar’s, Popes, Pharoahs etc: Hierarchical systems. The transferral of ancient rituals and worship of god and gods to authority figures claiming to represent those deities.
I’d have to think about that. This would clearly be very dependent on historical and cultural experience. I mean, the place where I grew up has been fucked over so many times in the past that people have a rather strong aversion to monarchs, dynasties, emperors (perhaps with the exception of Charles IV who had a bridge built here that still stands … 😀 …). Very atheist too, having the Catholic religion forced on them.
Czechoslovakia is a very interesting country and I’d like to visit Prague if this travel restriction crap ends.
The first paragraph of my comment expressed what we (collectively in the West) experience/d firsthand in the 20thC and 21stC.
The second paragraph lists the forerunners and origins of those hierarchal structures in the first paragraph.
We should always remember the correct relationship between us as citizens and our government, whom we (supposedly) elect, and can theoretically kick out of office, not whenever we like, but at intervals determined by, er, that government, theoretically with some democratic say so, i.e. a vote in the legislature, but also remembering that not everything the government decides is voted on, even in our so-called democracies.
The late left-wing Labour politician Tony Benn had 5 questions that he always asked, or said should be asked of those who are in power:
“What power have you got?”
“Where did you get it from?”
“In whose interests do you use it?”
“To whom are you accountable?”
“How do we get rid of you?”
However, in the Covidian Age, supposedly democratic governments have assumed dictatorial powers, with their elected “oppositions” egging them on, none more so than the Starmeresque New New Labour Party.
From Mitteleuropa – 1932
“Sentimentality is the superstructure erected upon brutality”
– Carl Jung –
(July 26, 1875 – June 6, 1961)
You are not the boss of me…….
Step One- Understand who the “They” is.
Step Two- Understand their motives.
There is not now nor has there ever been an epidemiological or viral emergency event of any sort anywhere in the world in the year 2020.
The manufactured perception that there was such an event is an artifact of mass media manipulation, behavioral conditioning techniques and social engineering. All of this made possible through institutional programming and accelerated media messaging disallowing basic cognitive processes and eliminating critical thinking possibilities.
What we are in the midst of is a planned total economic collapse. This economic collapse was inevitable, Western governments are putting the security infrastructure into place, trying to proactively control the inevitable social disorder which will result from this collapse. To be followed by a global financial reset, after a period of hyperinflation, which destroys both the value of debt and the corresponding paper claims.
The collapse started in 2008 and attempts to salvage this corrupt economic system only delayed the inevitable. In the Fall of 2019 the crisis began to rapidly unravel again.
There was a dramatic decrease in industrial production which showed up in the banking crisis of August of 2019- the so-called Repo crisis when suddenly banks started to refuse US sovereign debt instruments as collateral of overnight loans forcing the Federal Reserve to step in and basically print money to cover this massive shortage.
A quote from Farmer Andy:
The Repo market is where banks borrow money each day so that they have 10% liquid assets at the end of each day. If they do not have 10% liquid assets they are not allowed to open the next day. Around the middle of September the Fed started pumping $20 billion per day into the Repo market to keep interest rates down so banks could borrow the money to stay in business. By the end of December the Fed was pumping over $100 billion per day into the Repo market and it was not enough.
Simply everyone on Wall Street was loaded with enormous debt and was holding on to US cash to be able to service it refusing to finance purchases of foreign currencies and then US currency as Repo Market froze at 10% interest on overnight Repo loans as US treasury bonds and even US bills were rejected as collateral for Repos.
A quote from brother Kalen:
In fact what happen in March 2020 was just the spread of the liquidity crisis from primary dealers markets (TBTF banks and Hedge funds were actually bailed out in September) toward all other stock, commodities, bonds CLOs, MBS etc, as well to Ponzi schemes called today ETF funds, not to mention structured derivative products traded on proprietary platforms nominally representing up to several thousands of $$$ trillions.
When US treasury bonds and even USTB became illiquid due to exponential growth of public (but most of all private) dollar debt while the FED was sucking up cash from financial markets by tempering QE (called QT ) between 2017 and 2019 reduced FED balance sheet from over $5 T to $3.9T by selling assets, all hell broke loose. Something drastic had to be done.
And hence the FED started to “buy all worthless shit for double the price”, Gates’s and Silicon Valley oligarchic gang took over the media, and Orwellian shrinks and doctor Fauci-Mengeles came to the “rescue” unleashing operation COVID.
COVID phenomenon cannot be understood without understanding the un-televised 2019-2020 unprecedented financial collapse threatening the entire global financial system. The COVID fraud timing became necessary as the world markets were faced with an emergency debt crisis that popped up in formerly mostly liquid markets: Repo markets, money markets and FX markets.
The entire House of Cards was falling for six months and could not be stopped so COVID hysteria was manufactured to cover up what amounts today to $11 trillion of FED bailout in cash, stock boost via POMO and guarantees of value of collateral used in structured derivatives.
The end game is that the central banks (Fed) will buy all the toxic, worthless debt from the hedge funds and banks, including the 1.5 quad trillion of derivatives, and then transfer the debt to the treasury as sovereign debt. Then print money to infinity to service the fictitious debt to sink the dollar via hyperinflation and then foreclose on the US and everyone else holding debt in worthless dollars.
That’s the coup.There will be global hyperinflation to vaporize the assets of the masses and the states. As soon as the ruling class mops up the last properties. What this means is the ruling class have limitless claims on everything in the world.
This is not going to stop until people make it stop. These governments know full well that “Covid” is being used as cover for crashing the economies in the Western world. There is not now and never has been a “pandemic”- that is all Kabuki theater to disguise the reality of the rapid economic decline brought on by the Ponzi Schemes of financial institutions over the past few decades.
Listen to this 9 minute phone call from a woman in Belfast on the Richie Allen Show:
https://twitter.com/Castlefeatures/status/1367107218043240448
Brilliant, albeit sobering comment Maxwell, thank you. For those with only a few thousand (or less) stashed away, the future looks pretty grim.
I’m out selling the mag, will listen to this call when I get home. What do you make of The Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution post collapse of the economic system? This is what they intend, including a global digital currency?
Yes it is what they intend and have set in motion.
What that looks like and how it proceeds will vary from one location to the next.
If you are in Russia e.g. you will be okay- if you are in the UK (given that at present there is little to no resistance) you are not going to be in good shape- there will be quite a bit of turmoil and more draconian social control barring serious resistance.
I think where you live in Australia there will also be serious efforts at continued social control and outright repression. Unfortunately both the UK/Australia are attached to the Death Star of the US economic system and are heavily import dependent. I don’t see any graceful way out of that.
It does seem to me that at the moment outside of a few areas the “European public” is easily appeased. They are largely bought off and have been too comfortable. They are going to find out a version of what it was like in Guatemala post-Arbenz and they seem to have forgotten much of their own history of that time.
I don’t see how hyperinflation is to be avoided in any of these places within the next decade or sooner.
Here in the US it is going to be, and already is, wildly different based on regional responses. It is going to be very difficult to convert to an all digital currency in places like Texas, Montana, Idaho, Florida, Tennessee, etc and the overall zeitgeist of the vast majority of people who live in these places (I know this intimately) is one where they will fight back if pushed too far. Let’s just say for the likes of those in the WEF and assorted “think tanks” these places are like different life systems that they can’t possibly ever comprehend.
I’m hopeful there will also be tremendous push back in S America and enough of a push back in E Europe to allow for the actual impacts of the 4th IR and Slavish Reset to be seen before they can be implemented more profoundly.
We should never forget that those who peddle these dystopian fantasies have zero concept of anything we could call the real world, they are also incredibly stupid (literally) and arrogant and that it takes very little to stop them in their tracks.
We should also never forget that the Vietnamese won the Viet Nam war due to one reason- the Vietnamese.
The problem of course is as these megalomaniacs stumble around with their technocratic “plans” they cause terrible damage every step of the way.
Life finds a way.
Just to say, much appreciate your detailed analysis… its going to be very tough, especially, as you say, in places like the UK and Australia. The Daniel Andrews Govt here in Victoria has shown no hesitation unleashing the jackbooted thugs onto anyone dissenting from the covid groupthink.
Both your comments give much food for thought, cheers.
And when you read the comments by the hysterically stupid Victorian sheeple they love Dan and his dictatorship.
Gawdd…. Just arrived home, can close the door, shut out the ‘World’, put on some blissful music, and not see another masked zombie until 6.50 am tomorrow morning! Oh joy!
The infantilised conformity here!🤪🙃 And I swear, the men are the worst. I’ve met bloody pet lambs with more fire in their bellies! And they haven’t even got the guts to say anything.
All the times I’ve been on buses and trains unmasked, and not one person has said a word. A few glares, yes, but when I look them straight in the eyes, they look away within seconds.
Hope your week is going well Marilyn. At least South Australia is somewhat more sane than the pathological madness here…
I hope this won’t sound racist; but you must not have any blacks in Melbourne (I’m assuming the indigenous peoples are rare in the cities).
Blacks, at least in America, will diss you in a heartbeat if you don’t have your mask on.
One day going into the Post Office to mail a letter, I didn’t have my mask on (I live in Maryland – blue beyond words). A black lady on her way out – she was the ONLY person in the Post Office – said to me “Ass hole! Put on your mask!” Of course, being a gentleman, all I could do was say “Shut the fuck up!”
I used to see a lot more indigenous people in Adelaide when I lived there Howard, but Melbourne is a lot more multi cultural – people from Greece, Italy, Vietnam, Myanmar, China, India, Serbia, Croatia, Lebanon, etc.
My observation is that people from an Asian background are very compliant, even outside where facemasks are not mandatory. That’s just my own observation.
But, end of the day, the vast majority in Melbourne fully comply, regardless of their background. The Hipsters especially stand out. Even on hot days they’ll be walking around in a mask.
This is spot on and we should keep it in mind.
Resistance is not futile.
Speaking of Texas, there’s considerable evidence that the recent deep freeze was climate engineered. There are as many ways to bring recalcitrant folks to accept the “new normal” as there are to “skin a….” (I omit mean references to wonderful creatures – may I substitute “bureaucrat?”)
More than one way to skin a ‘crat. I like it.
I wondered about that Texas freeze myself.
Yes the only remaining question is how much time have we left …how much further do they need to delay the inevitable…
Time is relative
The mechanistic idea of time is an illusion.
Clock in
Clock out
The clock is a construct of manufacturing.
That’s what I’ve been wondering today Edith. Researcher thinks it will almost certainly be this year, and she is pretty on the ball.
I’ve also seen Facebook friends I trust make posts in last few days to get in as much non perishable food as possible, enough candles to last for at least a month, batteries, a portable gas stove, and have a supply of cash at home… tho when the crash happens, I don’t know what use money will be.
But guaranteed, the ATMs will be down, and you won’t be able to withdraw anything anyway. Remember Klaus Schwab has been literally boasting there will be a “cyber pandemic”.
I”m sincerely curious, Maxwell – why will one be OK in Russia?
Death Star of the US economic system
LOL love that one..
Hello Maxwell: Your analysis of the “situation” is quite correct. All the covid hype in the world is doing nothing to awaken the public. The inherent flaws of unlimited financial growth were based on the creation of unlimited international debt. Civilian populations have now become a liability rather than a fully collateralized debt > thus they have waxed worthless and expendable.
The present consortium of monetary pirates needs to be hung out to dry. > Permanently <
Independent local currencies need to be established, and all forms of usury banking outlawed. All else is only more pitiful blather.
As i have pontificated endlessly on this CS, men of good will need to start organizing and networking…
rural communities will fare much better, if you can.. get out of the cities…
this will all unravel very quickly and presumably this unraveling is not too far away… needless to say avoid all ‘little pricks’ , and not just the dwarfish meatsack
playing the role of chancellor of the ex cheka..
“men and women of good will”. Please stop using sexist language. This whole plandemic is a masculine construct. I know – some women are involved but these are women who have let their internal patriarch take charge. They are not feminists, but pretend men, and even more ruthless in some cases – sadly.
‘Economics’ and their continual ‘collapses’ are about as real as the covid-19 super virus.
true… conceptually speaking, but believe me when I say the repercusions of such ‘unreal’ nonsense is deadly..
there are pits full of cadavers all over the globe in testimony to this…
and of course it all gets ‘real’ very quickly.. let’s hope ‘you get what you fuckin’ deserve kiwi ‘joker’..
Many thanks, Maxwell – an excellent description of what is happening and what is to come. Claire from Belfast – wonderful. Would like to hear more from her.
Claire from Belfast… Jesus fecken christ. My jaws hit the ground and am about to go and have a smoke.
I’d have one with ye and I don’t smoke.
Me too!
OK, this phone call was amazing. I have been hearing the same thing all year from Catherine Austin Fitts, James Corbett, John Titus and others. But I bury my head in the sand and get all upset about masks.
So I am wondering what to do. Take my savings out of the bank before it collapses? At least I will have a tenner that is worth a fiver. From the sounds of it, the bank insurance companies will not be able to actually insure us our money.
Also, after the hyper-inflation and collapse which then introduces the UBI, I guess they will do away with our social security. Which of course is not an entitlement but our own money. I have been putting off collecting soc sec until 70 because I will receive about $400 more per month than I would if I were to collect now.
But why wait if soc sec gets wiped out.
I know some will say that this economic crisis is another non-existent situation to keep us in fear, but it seems to make sense to me.
Is anyone else pondering? This Richie Allen interview is short. Would love to hear others take on it. (I think)
Nothing can beat an Irish person with common sense.
She’s done her research, and she calmly tells us what it reveals.
Naive, innocent, child-like, no fuss, and utterly devastating.
yup
BTW so was 911
Follow the money as they say
This is disconcerting, at the least. I like to send this kind of thing to a select group of family members. Rational intelligent people who are least likely to shoot themselves. I can’t bring myself to send this, however. Not today, anyway. I did get wad of cash at the bank this afternoon……….A good friend told me a story about a Russian guy who prospered during a Russian economic melt down. He bought and stashed a truckload of vodka to use for trade….. I am tempted.
This is all false in terms of the events and the reasons. It’s an extremely harmful and misleading comment. The economic measures are put in place specifically to bring about a myriad of planned initiatives, operations and other long term agendas. They are all planned. Every crash is fake. It is created by design. I can’t even be bothered to list all the areas where this is wrong except to say it’s Maribel Tuff trollery 2.0.
If this comment was anywhere near true the 77th that live here would have marked it down at least twice.
This article ends reflecting the usual tamed modern moron slave mindset…
There is NO DUE process of the law!
How many are in jail for killing uman animals during OPERATION COVIDIUS and more recently during the deployment of the miracle JAB?!
I probably would tend to agree with you, but that is pure shadow.
No worries!
Modern moron slaves are conditioned to “think” that the “justice” sub-system is there to help them and to “deliver justice”.
The Puer Aeternus( Eternal Child) character is a highly revered person in the West but especially strong in Anglo Saxon cultures and most acutely in the USA
James Dean, Elvis Presley , Michael Jackson, Jim Morrison, JFK, etc
The ” Infantile sentimentality” as embodied by the saccharine style of Disney movies , especially the animated ones, to the point of making your teeth hurt.
Prisons, police state male brutality also the characteristic ” shadow” side of an infantile society.
Its not like this ” constellation” of relationships is anything new.
As in the story of the puer, is that they living a ” provisional life”, 2 weeks to flatten the curve, when the vaccines come out, when everyone gets the ” green card” etc, always the next day, the next week, around the corner , maybe next time.
The tragedy is that living is postponed.
The striking feature of this Scamdemic is the shear level of ” Stupid” mindlessness and compliance, that’s really the issue here.
Villains and evil psychos will always be around, putting them all on on an island an vaporizing them with the latest WMD will solve nothing.
People need to grow up, learn courage and understand that at this point in the story if that doesn’t happen, there is no reset, but the Terminus, the end, extinction…. the howl of wind in an empty urban landscape
Well put.
Reminds me of what Felix de Azua wrote in 1989: “The infantilisation projects put in place by very powerful nations, like the US, have already yielded a fair BIOLOGICAL result, and the current age of western populations fluctuates with regard to intellectual capacities around eight, nine years. The ailment called ‘children’s happiness’ has strongly promoted the entertainment industry and has changed it in a sort of governmental business that can only be compared to the manufacture of nuclear weapons; the moral demands of the non-existing adults are lowered to the level of kindergarten. No wonder that the educated population is practically analphabetic nowadays in the same way that children are, that is to say: their heads filled to the brim with a huge amount of useless facts which take up all the available space in their brains.”
Sort of to follow up on that. The so called ” Psychedelic’s period” 1955/1969 was in fact a CIA project to dull, damage, and destroy the ” youth movement” at the time. So we get into Allen Ginsberg and the so called Mind Control projects, MKUltra etc.
The level of unthinking mindlessness today is probably also the fruit of some CIA/ media /TV mind control project, wouldn’t be surprised.
A bit off topic but still relevant .
I do find myself wondering, however, how did some of us escape the mind control to the point where we are discussing this horrible farce so rationally and with so much insight?
Is it just a question of intelligence, or has 95% of the population already been poisoned by ‘something in the water’…?
If you don’t mind me adding yet two more cents’ worth of “insight.” I would say it has to start early, and it has to self-initiated.
In the 4th grade, perusing the World Almanac, I noticed that nearly every nation had conscription. Though an “Army brat” I decided then and there that conscription was wrong. I’ve spent the last 67 years building on what I discovered at age 10.
Throwing out your TV helps a lot…
Consider this Covid Conditioning gem (Ryan Cristian’s phrase)
https://trendingviews.co/data/video/9/9124-2a9890b5c68d0b840be327fafc5ded4b.mp4
Is that a hair catcher?
What’s he doing? Taking temps?
Yeah, for me this is like looking at one of those superciliously cryptic “New Yorker” cartoons that are really intended to make people feel stupid or uncool for “not getting it”.
I remain blissfully unfamiliar with state-of-the-art body-scanning equipment, but in the two MVD temperature checks I’ve endured in recent months (hair salon and blood test lab) they used the “gun” type thermometers. This looks more like a typical metal-detector technique; maybe body temperature can be accurately read from sweeping clothed limbs (arms), but it seems unlikely.
Maybe it’s a digital deodorant scanner, to ensure that the vaccinators only come close to victims with a satisfactory level of personal freshness.
OTOH, if the authorities announced that jab-seekers had to walk on their hands when entering a vaccination facility, we would see videos of growing lines of out-of-shape and infirm visitors pathetically struggling to assume the position. 😉
I was also thinking that maybe this guy is just zooin’ on everyone. It’s so bizarre.
Kary Mullis
On the subject of administrative ‘Authority‘
Maybe Kary got an mrna injection that caused his upper respiratory infection leading to his (un)timely death.
I didn’t even know the guy and I miss him.
Totalitarianism has won. Orwell predicted it but the new totalitarianism is far more lethal than Oceania or Eurasia. This one comes with a cull. We may as well say goodbye.
Don’t go all Peter Hitchens.
don’t go all maudlin there old fella, the ‘old world’ (heh heh) the world of withered governors, lickspittle bureaucrats and their fellow goat worshipers was just a global abscess, a putrid abomination, sometimes mother nature has to put the vermin back in their place…
best to see it as a time that ‘you really realized you were alive’… a time that made you contemplate how truly evil and repugnant the ‘system’ you all worshiped really was… a time you had to REALLY take responsibility for yourself and loved ones… a time you made a REAL stand for once …
evil cannot stand… but for that to happen YOU have to make one.
it is fair to say though.. we wont all be coming back from the party.
The Marie Antoinette quote is probably fake. The French revolution was driven by the same forces that drove the Bolshevik revolution. The real rulers never lose their heads in literal or figurative sense.
I believe Marie Antoinette had just performed fellatio on the King and was simply misquoted.
There is plenty of evidence that most of the revolutions in Europe and the US around this time were inspired from the world of Freemasony.
the illuminatti documents, discovered by an act of god (lightning strike killed the courier), washington himself a freemason, jeffersons involvement with the frenchies, occult architecture etc etc..
it is an old plan millennia in the making, we are to see it’s crown (corona) in the new age.. the luciferian ‘enlightenment’… the modern babylon run from lucis trust united nations and old family evil money schmata men, decended from old boat men traders and island colonists… they believe they created so called ‘civilization’.
perpetually at war with the supreme creator, ahrimanic goat men.. hollow, withered, unhappy.. a bad seed.
seek to replace the real creation of light with their facsimile created from silicon and electron.
NB…a line of research might be to look into the origins of kem and greece, and as an aside the scythians a noble free roaming people, who like the so called phoenicians history only gives a cursory nod, these scythians and cymerians (scotti and cymru ?) killed these merchant slavers and immolaters of the young on sight..
much mythic history being predicated on this gog/magog conflict..
“Transactional Analysis in Psychotherapy” by Eric Berne cites the concept of The Parent, The Child and the Executive in human communication. The allowed transactions are Parent<->Child, Child<->Parent or Executive<->Executive. Thus, Executive<->Parent (challenge based on Critical Thinking) is taboo.
Love is the answer. As the whole system is rooted it is a must for us as parents to find time and spend it with our children.
https://philosophyofgoodnews.com/2021/03/03/our-children-us-and-the-system/
I liked the article, thank you. It is helpful to me to be reminded to carve out offline time to slow down and connect with my kid.
Excellent article. An important addendum might include childrens’ TV viewing – the authority of superior knowledge and source of entertainment emanating from screens large and small. The pattern is then locked-in for life. Like many others here, my wife and I avoided TV all our adult lives and withheld it from our children to lighten the oppression of propaganda.
As an exercise, I decided to watch the 2011 film “Contagion” to ascertain whether this had been part of the Psy-Op and it was an enlightening exercise (and awful film!): the film introduces us to the respective roles of WHO and CDC, Homeland Security, CIA – they are all the good guys! The one baddie is Conspiracy Theorist, Jude Law, who peddles a fake cure called “Forsythia” to rake in a whopping $4M. The rest of the baddies are we the people who descend into murderous mayhem in the fight to receive the vaccine which has been rushed into development by a scientist who bravely tested it on herself first. There is even a bat which drops a bit of banana which gets eaten by a sick piglet which is cooked by a Hong Kong chef who wiped his dirty hands on his apron before posing with the lovely Gwyneth Paltrow for a photo. Phrases like R-Nought, social-distancing and Quarantine are sprayed illiberally to ensure all the audience is infected with the terminology.
Uncanny or disingenuous fore-knowledge? One of the film’s consultants was Scientist W. Ian Lipkin who, according to CHD, was working at the Wuhan Lab until September 2020 when the Trump admin cut their funding. Lipkin is evidently a man who knows a lot about Covid…The final snippet was that the company who made the film is Participant Media owned by billionaire Jeff Skoll. Skoll recently partnered with Billy Gates investing tons of money into Covid-related businesses and NGOs. Interestingly, Skoll also funded the making of Al Gore’s climate film, “An Inconvenient Truth”. The thick plottens…
Thanks Hugh…yes, those “foreshadow” films, books, and articles are frightening…I will have to watch “Contagion” again…I just rewatched “1984” the movie, and am rereading the book of course…chilled me to the bone. Regarding your comment about TV viewing…oh yes, I have not even begun to consider the sources for the susceptibility of the masses for mind control…it was SO easy to do, definitely conditioned for decades. This article is simple and to the point…
In my Contagion review, I missed a few oddities: one is the flawed head of the CDC who heroically denies himself the vaccine to give it to the son of the janitor. One has to wonder if that scene was suggested by Faustus himself i.e. if anyone asks him if he himself had been vaccinated he could admit that NO he hadn’t because he gave his shot to some snotty kid. Maybe he prefers to try his luck with Forsythia…
HOW TO TOILET TRAIN A BBC JOURNALIST
Or NPR, Fox, or CBS.
Don’t worry about The Guardian, CNN or MSNBC. They’re birthed in the bathroom. Their mandibles are attuned to the political drain.
When big pharma complained it was not selling enough flu jabs, it helped the Centers for Disease Control manipulate the flu deaths. So few Americans were coffin from the flu that in 2001 only 18 were positively identified as true flus.
True Flu (Madonna album, 1986)
She has her fans. The boys at CNN and MSNBC in particulah.
So Howdy Doody tualetniy kot spanky nonsense, with anderer copper fastenings and richer quirks? [don’t worry, those concerned will totally understand. That’s why they do what they’re told. Those who are as yet immune to Me Too.]
“It really did look like we needed to do something to encourage people to get a flu shot,” said Glenn Nowhere from the CDC, talking to Huffpost in 2014: Don’t Believe Everything You Read About Flu Deaths.
The CDC’s response was its “Seven-Step ‘Recipe’ for Generating Interest in, and Demand for, Flu (or any other) Vaccination,” a slide show Nowak presented at the 2004 National Influenza Vaccine Summit.
Let us repeat that for verily it speaks of or from or unto or even to The Truth.
7-STEP RECIPE FOR GENERATING INTEREST IN, AND DEMAND FOR, FLU — OR ANY OTHER VACCINATION
AUTHOR: CENTERS FOR DIS-EASE CONTRRROWL (RRRR….)
DATE: 2004
TARGET AUDIENCE: DA MEEJA BOYS
SONG TO SING: TRUE FLU
♫ Here is the “Recipe that fosters influenza vaccine interest and demand,” in the language that appears on the slides:
♫ “Medical experts and public health authorities [should] publicly (e.g. via media) state concern and alarm (and predict dire outcomes) — and urge influenza vaccination.”
♫ This recipe would result in “Significant media interest and attention … in terms that motivate behavior (e.g. as ‘very severe,’ ‘more severe than last or past years,’ ‘deadly’).”
♫ Other emotive recommendations include fostering “the perception that many people are susceptible to a bad case of influenza”, and
♫ “Visible/tangible examples of the seriousness of the illness (e.g., pictures of children, families of those affected coming forward) and people getting vaccinated (the first to motivate, the latter to reinforce).”
Ain’t it so? Speaks not that to our fabulous now… the media hoisting its ass to our face like a kot in testosterone or heat?
Is the first target of our disgust those who wear the cloak of liberal culture, inveigle their way into society [whatever the hell remains of society, it’s hardly democratic or “ours”] while acting as the fascist boot boys of State Corporatist Media — whatever the colour of their swastika?
I won’t talk tougher against my former colleagues because Gladio is already burning Covid testing stations and the media could so easily be the target of provocateurs and I don’t wish the State’s attention upon anybody.
Media is central to this scam however, has been for decades and should be held to account, however tough the fist or bright and sparkly the Woke nightflower of fascism.
the story is far more wide than this…from info being picked up by those German lawyers it gets easy to see that gates has followed his Microsoft model to push upon the world his vaccine model…
I never realised our countries signed onto WHO rules which make them legally binding…the WHO then quietly changes the definition of a pandemic….and also that herd immunity can ONLY be achieved by vaccine by LAW…just think about that for a few mins..,
so then we stack all the advisory boards of WHO and they get to declare than any old flu, cold is a pandemic…no need to prove anything….countries then legally obliged to follow…and then of course we pop up with the magic answer of the magic test and the magic vaccine….because after all only a vaccine can stop it right,,,
better get that street pole ready whoever posts that….think the time is approaching.
It is of course broader. The media is the part that is visible, if we choose to see. It is one card in the deck but not a minor one, given the $ tens of millions that Bill Gates lavishes on the media.
The political aspect is far more complex: Jeffrey Epstein being involved in setting up the Clinton Global Initiative while channeling money from Bill Gates to scientists working on cybernetics, behavioural science, transhumanism and vaccines.
Why would Gates need Epstein to channel money to scientists? He doesn’t. There is clearly another side to the deal of which we are not, as yet, aware.
The Clinton Global Initiative and the Rockefellers directly funding Tedros while he was merely health minister of Ethiopia (they already had him lined up for the WHO job — a fingerprint of the Rockefellers is to work three or four steps ahead of everyone else, with a much bigger suitcase of money.)
The WHO is not a government body. It is an agency run by Bill Gates, with a chief, Tedros, installed by the Clintons. Its power lies in its ability to influence governments to open the sluice gates.
On the WHO’s say-so, governments release a flood of taxpayer cash to corporations (big pharma) or to charities (run by foundations run by corporations).
Governments are complicit, funneling money for the Haiti Earthquake or HIV Aids through the Clintons, Gates and Soros… Why? Just when did they get to be the conduit of international aid flows?
No aid flowed into Haiti. Children, however, flowed out. Recall that a CGI associate Laura Silsby was jailed for the kidnapping of 33 children in Haiti. However, she was freed with the help of Bill and Hillary Clinton. She now runs the company that puts out Amber Alerts, warnings of children who are missing or kidnapped.
Connections between the people named here, and many more, point to a nefarious trade unmentioned in the media. It involves people trafficking, slavery, trade in organs and ID2020 — the same digital identity system that is being proffered during Event Covid is suggested by the same people as a convenient “solution” to child trafficking.
And then there is HIV-AIDS. Corey’s Digs estimates the cash flow for AIDS alone at $90 Billion. Much is routed through the Clinton-Gates foundations and Billions from the Presidential AIDS fund PEPFAR even found its way to George Soros in Ukraine.
Philanthropy News Digest: Efforts of Gates, Clinton Foundations Increasingly Overlap – July 22 2006
“I think what you’re seeing is the beginning of what you might call the first super NGO…with overlapping interests and a great deal of resources,” said former UN ambassador Richard Holbrooke, now president and CEO of the Global Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS in New York City.”
This story is the reason why it is so important to control the media, which is the reason for my original post, How To Toilet Train A BBC Journalist 😉
Thanks…it seems each time since March 2020 I think I am getting anywhere near the bottom of this story someone points out there is so much more to it…that the tie ins of the usual suspects sits like a dragnet ….and the political mob supposedly running countries for their citizens benefit have long gone awol…
part of me guesses it has to be far easier for the average person to just try to get on with their little lives and block it all out..,but sadly I suspect most of them are not far from finding out that doesn’t pay.
Children are not somehow socially inferior to their parents. Parents are ultimately repsonsible for their children which is why they exercise control over them. The result is invariably that children grow up thinking their parents can do everything and anything (ignore the teenage years for a moment…..) which gradually morphs from “they’re Gods” to “they’re jsut as good/bad at this stuff as we are” as we mature into adults.
The relationship with authority is somewhat different and is inculcated not at home but at school. This is the first time a child interacts with true authority figures and a key part of education isn’t the three ‘Rs’ so much as teaching children how to be citizens. This is a fine balance which I think we’ve been upsetting in recent generations as teaching has been systematically de-statused as a job and children have not just been elevated to the center of the universe but made aware of the fact. Now we’re in a situation where a teacher isn’t an authority on anything but rather a hired hand employed to deliver results (and often subject to sanctions if the required results aren’t delivered). Expecations get ahead of reality as children, all brought up as ‘special’, capable of anything they want, hit successively higher barriers to the success they’ve been groomed for as their right and the result is trauma. Think of it as teenage years stretching into adulthood. “You can’t make me!” becomes the refrain — true, but. (If you’re a connesseur of teenagers then interacting with older adults at the local senior center often sees the mask of maturity slipping as a significant number of older people don’t so much rediscover their childhood but their teenage years.)
So no we’re stuck with a load of ostensible adults who are really non-teenage teenagers, all sure of their rights and unaware of their responsibilities. The thing with Covid is a good example — sure, there’s good reason to be skeptical of claims and hysteria but to regard wearing a mask as a poltiical statement? This is classic self-centered behavior — you don’t do stuff just because you want to, you also do it to please others, to (dare I say it?) “play the game”. Now that self-centeredness is being harnessed not just by cynical marketers but by people who have dark ideologies to sell — Way to Go, Everyone!
Re: “We all were children at one time after all . . .”
—
No, the vast majority of us never were children. Instead, we were conformists pretty much from the start. As David Riesman points out in The Lonely Crowd, the modern conformity is to consumerism. We are trained to believe in consuming; that if we just get something, we’ll be happy.
—
Re:
As the Bible puts it in 1 Corinthians 13:11, “When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put childish ways behind me.”
—
https://www.biblehub.com/matthew/18-3.htm
And he said: “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.”
Here in Melbourne, and, yes, elsewhere around the world, there are lots of infantilised adults dutifully complying with covid ‘directives’ without blinking.
Was at one of the main train stations a short time ago, and spotted just 3 other people without a facemask on.
I should take that as a positive I suppose?
This lunacy gets really draining, and it’s hard not to sink into despair – seeing so many people; almost like automatons, doing whatever Daniel Andrews or Jacinda Ardern or Boris Johnson tell them to do.
And just had another message over the PA system on the train as I type this:
“a reminder, for your safety and the safety of those around you, please wear a fitted facemask at all times while travelling on the network”. Big Brother is watching.
On Tuesday here, the Victorian State of Emergency was extended until December 16th. Greens leader Samantha Ratnam was especially proud voting for this authoritarian piece of legislation, as were other small parties like the Reason Party and Animal Justice Party.
All for our “safety” of course.
H.G.Wells. The Elois march towards the old nuke air-aid shelters because the fake sirens have been activated by the old clockwork mechanism. Lunch time for the Morlocks. Eloi steak medium rare.
I found that story really disturbing when I read it years ago and it still is. It’s so horribly true.
h.g wells fabian society tool, fake scientism advocate, futurist and scribe of ‘the new world order’ 1940… a fake tool of the elites somewhat like the maggots wriggling currently in the corpse of the so called ‘west’.
loathed the working classes, servants child with shouldered chip and class traitor.
Do you think Gezzah, that Chairman Dan will allow you to travel on the train after vaccine roll out? Will there be ‘vaccine passports’ at least in the authoritarian left-wing states, do you think? Qld is talking about making coercive control in domestic violence issues a criminal offence. Should be extended to include governments. Latest Reiner Fuellmich video clip on CHD website is appalling – military standing by as German residents in care homes are manhandled by staff to receive vaccination.
I saw an article on Tues that the NSW Govt were discussing a plan to bar people who chose not to be jabbed from pubs, restaurants and cinema’s.
Sitting on the train now and just had another message over the PA about wearing a facemask being mandatory. Was nice to see one other person on my carriage without a mask on, but as soon as the announcement was made, hey presto, they put a mask on straight away. Sigh.
Back to the subject, yeah, vaccine passports will be everywhere, regardless of who is in Govt. This is a big part of the agenda = total control. I’ve seen public transport being mentioned previously, however, I think it’ll be things like pubs, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, sporting events, and receiving welfare benefits, which already happens if children aren’t vaccinated.
I have seen a Govt Minister in the UK mention supermarkets may be considered also. I don’t know if they’ll go that far, but who knows?
I saw someone mention about the elderly people being literally forced to get the vaccine, tho haven’t seen the actual video yet…
Hang in there, Gezzah. It’s awful here, too. I don’t even see three people without a mask. Not even one. And everyone is very excited about the injection.
Thanks Judith, you too… All we can do is seek out other like minded people at this point I think. Hope your week is going okay👍
question
State of Emergency was extended until December 16th.. is that until Dec 16th 2021?
If yes, then damn unbelievable
Yes, Dec 16th 2021, and of course there’s provision to extend it again when the time comes. As I said, the revolting Greens were very proud to vote for this, as they did with the other extensions, as did the other small parties in the Victorian Parliament.
And the majority here in Melbourne applaud like trained seals because they think its for their safety. They think ‘Dan’ is doing it to protect them!
They are totally oblivious to what’s coming. Refer to Maxwell’s comments above about the economic collapse…
Well then the Abo’s were indeed correct, whats that saying what goes around comes around
If their is anything the Western attitude( notice I didn’t refer to any race, its an attitude that any race may adopt ) needs to comprehend( or as a take away lesson), that indulging in genocide, wars exploitation and extreme injustices will eventually come home to roost. This mindset believes that it somehow is immune from the toxicity of its deeds. It fails to take into account how all, all is interconnected.
So if I decide to fly to an island somewhere, exterminate the population, exploit the land and get wealthy by those means, one may indeed ” get away with it”
But strangely in time the wheel of Karma goes full circle and the very means I used to do these things is now being used on me and again maybe not so directly or obvious.
Maybe not now, maybe not right away, but sooner or later or a generation or 2 later the fruits of these actions start to become tangible.
Then voila Mad Max fiction , becomes Mad Max reality.
Marie Antoinette didn’t say it. Fake news fed to the mob. Plus ca change.
Yeah, I know Marie Antoinette didn’t say it, but it is an apocryphal comment…I took liberties, it sounded good and suited my purpose…sorry.
Which would be an example of apologetics on the slippery slope that we are currently encountering, would it not?
That bit just distracted me. Your article reminded me of Papal Bulls and the cestui que vie trusts based on them that condemn us to being children, slaves and lost souls. Our birth certificates and christening certificates are locked up in the Vatican crypts. Looking at our condition, I’m really wondering i
Oops, if we’re under a spell. It goes against all my reason but I can see no other cause for this utter helplessness. That dead feeling in the streets of masked ghosts is very weird, I’m gardening obsessively to try and ground myself!
I’ve read several versions of “you cannot use the system to fix the system,” and I believe that to be the case here. The “powers that be” have spent decades and billions to design and implement a system that they thrive in. They now have all the power, nearly all the money, and they will not, ever, let go. Sadly, too few people understood what was being done to them; now it’s too late to put a stop to all of it. Hunker down, take care of yourself and your loved ones and friends.
The Gospel of Learned Helplessness.
Always a pleasure to read inverse propaganda statements.
Don’t think of a pink apple.
.
.
You just did.
Texas Ends Mask Mandates – YouTube
Come for me G’Mork… I am Atreyu !
The Neverending Story (7/10) Movie CLIP – Come for Me, G’mork! (1984) HD – YouTube
We are power.
“History is a weapon. We are power.” John Trudell
http://www.historyisaweapon.com/defcon1/trudellwearepower.html
The herd of modern moron slaves was tamed during the last 6/7 decades in a very effective way.
Today they even volunteer themselves to be culled via a JAB!
As for the rest..
.
At this point reality is very SIMPLE: It’s either KILL or be culled.
Until several Jedburgh’s actions aren’t executed nothing will change except the things the SRF & Billionaires via jesters want to CHANGE!
I’ve asked more than one Branch Covidian during “the pandemic” if they trust/believe politicians/governments. They’ve always answered “no”.
The moment where the cognitive dissonance sets in is when it comes to seeing that what governments do to foreigners could be done to them at home. They might lie to murder a bunch of distant Iraqis/Syrians/whoevers but they wouldn’t do the same to them. Being lied to, robbed or harmed happens to others, it doesn’t happen to them.
Quite why so many find this fence one impossible to clear I don’t understand.
BTW I’m not sure attacking politicians hypocritically breaking lockdown rules is something to make too much of. Lockdowns will still be disastrous if every politician and oligarch followed them zealously.
@Edwige: “They might lie to murder a bunch of distant Iraqis but they [the regime] wouldn’t do the same to them [the people].”
You are obviously not talking about the U$ (911) or the UK (Dr.David Kelly, RIP)
Right. It’s happening over here too. Politicians are either exempt or able to avoid the rules, but people instead of seeing through this bullshit and understanding that if politicians aren’t afraid of catching it, there evidently ain’t that much of a risk involved, whine about politicians having extra perks, somehow not understanding that everybody should have the “perks”.
If we are treated like children, typically, from a psychological perspective, we will tend to act like children.
Or on Vonnegut’s words, ‘we are what we pretend to be, so we better be careful what we pretend to be’
If people would stop acting childish, the problem of childishness could be solved. But some people are born actors.
Same, btw, applies to epidemiologists who pretend to be paragnosts (stop that) or scientists who pretend to be prostitutes by allowing others to use their mind in no matter what fucked up way as long as they receive money for it in return. But I digress..
‘This reflects the infantilization of society.’
Infantilism is a problem. It feels so good to believe that someone else takes care of all of your problems, so let’s pretend to be babies.
Except for that it doesn’t. What feels good is to find out that you are able to take care of yourself. And once you are able to do that, and are then dragged back into some imbecility by some clever person who writes and talks about the covids in the media or (worse) to you, I feel like Voltaire felt when he wrote the following to Rousseau after he read his book on the social contract that ‘Never was such a cleverness used in the design of making us all stupid. One longs, in reading your book, to walk on all fours. But as I have lost that habit for more than sixty years, I feel unhappily the impossibility of resuming it.’
‘There have also been numerous videos and still photos of politicians and “people of import” smiling for the camera as they allegedly received their Covid-19 vaccine — where it is clearly seen the vaccination was faked.’
What I have seen ‘important’ people do in front of the camera is that they ‘happily’ took the shot. Nothing fake about it all. Whether they happily took the shot, I cannot know for sure, but I doubt it.
Still the “Do as I say, not as I do” hypocrisy is getting hyped up in my profession (epidemiology) which is, of course, related with the Vonnegut quote. It leads to people becoming total dick heads. And fraudulent. And crazy, just as in the Genesis song ‘Jesus he knows me’.
Speaking of ‘special people’. Special? – They are caricatures of swindlers, hypocrites, mad men, grown ups who act like babies (or little men, like Eichmann in Jeruzalem) and every new day that they continue with adhering to this nonsense and imposing rules on us that have no basis (because it feels so good and because it pays so well), this becomes more apparent for everyone who decided to get over it and be their own man that can stand on its own 2 feet.
On a lighter note, I do observe, and I think that I observe this well, that average (good) people are done with the bullshit. How I observe that? – Well for one thing, traffic jams are back in NL.
Traffic jams are delicious on footpath toast.
It is much more than just grown up people’s lazy choice to assume role of infants or clients of powerful. Starting from state itself which is designed as supposedly “harsh but just” parent, all other social organizations have the same approach technocratic bureaucracy centralized rules to follow, person is a pawn in their game handled like a child and that includes scientific and medical institutions. Even courts are places where adults are infantilized told what law means, punished or rewarded, given and taken what they got, awarded and stripped from their rights by a bureaucratic stooge presented as father figure.
People can only assume adults role of responsibility if they self govern their own lives and collectively self govern community they live in.
The ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ should now be renamed the ‘Not Stockholm Syndrome’.
The growing divisions and suspicions between governors and governed can also be explained via noting the slow, inexorable, profound but not very visible change underway in western societies since at least the 1960s. I refer to the huge decline in patriotism and the once unquestioned idea of serving your people and nation. Such feelings used to be standard among the ruling and professional classes, who could freely say ‘my nation first’ without being reviled as ‘fascists’ or spat upon. Today, only working class people still feel pride in being British, and care about serving the nation. The politicians and establishment those workers are legally obliged to fund prefer to serve and ‘save the world’ instead. Indeed, they typically look down on working class compatriots as dumb gammons and xenophobes who can not and should not decide or influence policy. So much for growing equality. How all this happened was not inevitable, but supporting that claim must await a later post.
‘Citizens of the World’ (the good people)
vs.
Citizens ‘identifying’ with one Country (bad people).
“success in these totalitarian cultures”
I’m not sure if the phenomena the author is describing were such a success. I grew up in a totalitarian culture, albeit a relatively mild one, and the vast majority of people didn’t suffer from any of the syndromes described hereinabove. In fact, they knew full well that the government was full of shit and complied only because coercive structures were in place forcing them to do so. It might have been different in Nazi Germany or in Mao’s China, not sure. But I’d venture to say that people succumbed to brutal force, rather than being necessarily fucked up psychologically.
In contrast, Canadians, as other peoples in the Occident, have allowed themselves to be infantilized and dumbed down voluntarily, gleefully, deliberately, and they revel in how fucking swell it is. My experience in coming to Canada as a kid was, wow, how can be people so childish and so pathologically respectful of authorities. We used to rebel against teachers back home, cast doubt on stuff they were telling us. Not so my Canadian buddies. They unconditionally adored their teachers, authorities, parents, grandparents. I mean, nothing wrong with loving your fellow human beings, but one has to fly out of the nest sooner or later and be himself, herself, or whatever self people are nowadays. But few people in Canada, as well as in the US, really wanted to be themselves. They wanted to be like everybody else or perhaps like their idol. Guys I went to school with didn’t want to play the guitar like themselves; they wanted to sound like Pat Metheny. Not surprisingly, there were dozens of pat metheny’s in Toronto, most were probably more pat metheny’s than Pat him-fucking-self. I found Quebec to be an exception, probably because mes frères et seures québécois refused to give in and become assimilated and kept their own 17th-century French identity.
Hard to say where this infantile shite comes from, whether it’s Disney, whether it has been intentionally nurtured in people, whether marketing motherfuckers discovered that it’s easier to fuck over people by making infants out of them, or a combination of all that.
The bottom line is that if people want freedom, they have to start with themselves and free themselves from whatever conventions are imposed on them by whatever authority, whether actual or perceived.
What is your country of origin? Region of world will do.
Curious given the comment “I grew up in a totalitarian culture, albeit a relatively mild one” and the strong contrast you draw to Canada (of what era?).
I grew up in Czechoslovakia. Don’t get me wrong, there are tons and tons of great things about Canada, but the subject at hand, conformism, is not one of them. At least not insofar as I’m concerned.
Have you ever wondered what a population free of any debt would look like?
How would they go about their lives?
What would the happiness of such a society feel like?
¿Odd? mistake to make for someone who goes to the trouble of adding accents!
I would say that if you did some digging, say back 100 years or so, it was not much different, especially in the Anglo Saxon community, I would say the exception being Alberta and Newfoundland. But when WW1 was declared men from all over Canada flocked to the recruitment centers like flies and died like flies.
Now, today in retrospect we know much of WW1 was a scam pushed by yet another Cabal of psychos
At that time it was for Queen and country, the propaganda back then was very effective.
The issue for Canadians today will be for them to take a good hard look at their naivety and insouciance towards the media and ” the experts”
However, still if folks simply turned off the TV and cancelled their cable, that would go a long way.
There are some very good studies out there about television viewing and what it does to the brain.