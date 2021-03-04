Kit Knightly
The vaccine rollout is in full flow now, the daily tickers have had “people vaccinated” added to their red counters, and the improbably large number grows more improbably large every day.
The sale of the century is very much on. The powers that be want every single person to be vaccinated, and they’re pulling out all the stops to make sure it happens.
Here are the five main ways the establishment is trying to manufacture your consent.
1. Bribery
It’s being reported that everyone getting vaccinated is the only way to get “back to normal”.
Don’t you want to go to the pub again? Or the gym? Or see granny? Or hug people?
Well, just take the shot. Take the shot and all this lockdown and social distancing economic collapse and mounting poverty, it will all just go away.
It’s a common refrain, one which rather clashes with “new normal” we’ve been hearing about for a over year.
In fact, it looks like “back to normal” may come with a qualifying asterisk. For example embattled New York governor Andrew Cuomo has said vaccines will help the state “get back to normal*”…
…where “normal” involves an “Excelsior Pass”.
You don’t need me to explain the complexities of this technique. It’s simple coercion. “Do as we say, and you’ll get a treat.”
Important to remember: “Getting back to normal” is a lie. As much as people repeat the mantra in soundbites and social media posts, the “experts” are clearer – many have said we will NEVER be going back to normal, and others have said we need to maintain anti-Covid measures until at least 2022. The “vaccine” itself does not even claim to limit transmission, even those vaccinated are still being ordered to follow the restrictions.
2. Celebrity Endorsements
One of the oldest and most widely used marketing gimmicks. Partly because it works, but mostly because it’s cheap and easy: Simply find a bunch of tools and put them to work.
The NHS was not shy about this approach, claiming they were planning to enlist “sensible celebrities” who are “known and loved” to combat anti-vax sentiment.
For example, Patrick Stewart:
How do we say thank you to the health workers and scientists for their sacrifice and service? Receive the vaccine as soon as one can to lessen their load and keep wearing a mask to protect fellow citizens. In my 80th year, I am grateful and hopeful for better days ahead. pic.twitter.com/emGDlnYL2E
— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) January 22, 2021
Or Elton John and Michael Caine:
Or even Her Majesty:
‘It was very quick. It didn’t hurt at all.’
The Queen shares her experience of getting the #COVIDVaccine with England’s NHS Vaccine Deployment Lead Dr @Emily_JR_Lawson, and encourages those who might be hesitant to get theirs when invited. 👑 @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/MsR7uqSmK2
— NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) February 25, 2021
Important to remember: Celebrities – especially actors and TV personalities – are simply paid to repeat lines. Even if their intentions are correct, there’s no reason to assume any of them have any understanding of what they’re talking about. And none of these people has anything to lose should you or a loved one suffer any harm from taking an untested vaccine.
*
3. Forced “scarcity”
For weeks now we’ve been seeing headlines about “dwindling stock” of vaccines. How people in Europe are desperate for doses or some states are being prioritised over others. It goes on and on and on.
Everyone who has ever been inside a store knows this trick. “While stocks last”, “limited time offer”, or a thousand other variants designed to create the idea that if you don’t acquire product X right now, you will miss your chance.
A corollary of this is fake exclusivity, the way credit card companies tell absolutely everyone they call that they “qualified for our exclusive introductory rate”.
By creating the idea that the vaccine is hard to come by, they also create the idea that anyone who gets their hands on a dose is fortunate, or somehow a de facto member of some special club.
Important to remember: It’s all total nonsense. They are not in any danger of “running out” of vaccines. And even if they are, scarcity is a marketing ploy, not an argument.
*
4. Fake “popularity”
You can’t underestimate the idea of peer pressure when it comes to marketing, one of the oldest tricks in the book is culturing popularity through the idea that popularity already exists. It’s why people buy likes and views on youtube and concerts have seat fillers.
And it’s why Matt Hancock was reported to have said this:
Incredible take up: Matt Hancock says 94% of Britons have taken a coronavirus vaccine or will do so when offered.
— Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) March 1, 2021
Is this true? No source is cited, so it’s hard to say. It could be entirely made up, a lot of statistics are. Even if the figure is technically real, it’s likely just from some opinion poll. And, as Yes Minister has taught us, polls are totally meaningless.
To quote (ironically enough) Peter Hitchens:
Opinion polls are a device for influencing public opinion, not a device for measuring it.”
The UK is reporting that 1/3rd of the population has already had at least one dose of vaccine, a number which seems very high (it equates to roughly 250,000 vaccinations per day since the first shot was given on December 8th), this follows early reports that vaccine uptake was “better than expected”.
Even if that’s the case – and the past year has proven there’s never any reason to trust government figures – Hancock’s “94%” seems very unlikely to have any bearing on reality, given the number of reports of low uptake – especially in poorer regions, amongst ethnic minorities, and NHS workers.
Important to remember: An opinion poll is no measure of reality, popularity is no measure of quality, and it is in the establishment’s interest to make all dissenters feel they are in a tiny minority.
*
5. “Resistance is useless”
This is an interesting one. There’s been a lot of talk about Vaccine Passports recently, and perhaps they will become a thing, but the vast majority of the public discourse is spreading the idea they are “inevitable”.
Now, the idea of inevitability is a powerful tool. You can encourage it as a way of preparing the ground for a policy role out, sure, but you can also use it to engender feelings of defeat in your opposition and thus gain their consent without force.
You can see this defeatist language taking hold in some hitherto staunch Covid sceptics.
Peter Hitchens recently announced he was being vaccinated, claiming he was defeated and vaccine passports were inevitable:
I get the strong sense that any sort of travel, and plenty of other things, will be impossible if I don’t have the necessary vaccine certificate.
Just today, Lord Sumption essentially caved on the same exact issue in the very similar language:
Lord Sumption Capitulating to Vaccine Passports. pic.twitter.com/oL4jkjYNFy
— WE GOT A PROBLEM (@problem_we) March 4, 2021
Desmond Swayne MP, another longtime Lockdown sceptic, also capitulated today:
I’ve just had my jab: make sure you can get yours, so that we can all get back to normal life pic.twitter.com/m0ChCRpkTX
— Desmond Swayne (@DesmondSwayne) March 4, 2021
“Get vaccinated now, because you’ll probably have to eventually” is the message, and it’s not hard to see the utility of it.
From a purely logistical point of view, making people think there are going to be vaccine passports is much, much easier (and cheaper) than actually introducing them.
As a follower said to us on twitter:
I believe it is the next level of the psyop- make people believe they are the minority when in fact the opposite is likely true but because the mind is beaten and manipulated more just ‘tag’ along for the ride
— S.G Truth (@patriotic1966) March 4, 2021
Will they eventually issue Vaccine Passports? Maybe.
Maybe all these tricks will fail and they’ll be forced to use less carrot and more stick. But it seems equally possible that – for now at least – they’re being dangled over people to encourage defeatism in those of us who are resisting, and thereby increase vaccine up take.
Important to remember: vaccine passports will only ever become “inevitable” once the vast majority of people have had the vaccine. If enough people refuse to take part, the program will never work.
*
So, there’s the breakdown of all the broad marketing categories being used to sell this vaccine. But what’s the final takeaway?
Honestly, not an un-positive one I would say. Because what all these strategies have in common is the increasingly hysterical air of desperation.
If vaccine take-up was really at 94%, there’d be no need to sell the vaccine so much. If they were really running out of vaccines, the papers wouldn’t be advertising it, they’d be telling people not to panic.
They’ve publicly turned several notable anti-lockdown voices for this campaign, these are key cards they have played all at once. That’s a desperate move.
In short, there’s good reason to think the resistance to the “new normal” is a lot more widespread than the establishment ever expected it to be.
You don’t put the Queen on a zoom call when you’re winning the argument.
If I were a young man, say, in my 30s or even 40s, I would not feel threatened by covid19, But I’m 63. Statistically I am far more likely to be seriously ill and/or die if I am infected. I believe the chance of catching it is low, but why would I take that chance? I had my Oxford Astra jab yesterday.
Bolsonaro tells Brazilians to ‘stop whining’ after record Covid-19 deaths
My man! When the going gets tough, the tough get going.
Brazil … Looks like a good place to move to. Even though a Brazilian friend of mine says that people get shot on Ipanema in broad daylight.
I guess, better die getting shot and listening to samba then rot away locked up at home and listening to motherfuckers whine about COVID-1984.
After I explained that the virus has never been isolated, a friend of mine with no official education (got pregnant, dropped out, been on her own ever since) recently asked me, ‘so how can they make the vaccine’? A sweetheart, ain’t she. Natural intelligence at its best. Straightforward thinking. Thinking, period. In contrast, some highly educated morons come up with all sorts of utterly convoluted arguments in favor of this shit-vaccine. Go figure.
The possible explanations are many. They’re mind is obscured by fear. Perhaps not fear of the disease itself, even though that’s still a factor for many an ardent covidiot, but fear of admitting that there is a revolution in progress, or perhaps WWIII, one that aims to destroy the comfy world as they know it. They’re sticking their heads in the sand. The educated morons might also be suffering from having had such thinking patterns installed in their heads that prevent them from coming to the most obvious decisions. Maybe they’re fucked up in multiple other ways, along the lines of the allusion to parental authority = government authority as per the article published here on the other day.
For the one fallacy that stands out in all this bullshit is “appeal to authority”. There is NOTHING rational about any of the shit they’re peddling about the vaccine. People who take it and useful idiots who advocate it do so based on blind trust (I’m not considering those who have ulterior motives). I mean how big a fucking idiot would a person have to be to allow himself to be injected with a substance that will make his body produce a foreign substance that is the signature feature of a supposedly deadly virus? Instead of catching the virus (whether that’s possible or not as per claims that viruses don’t exist), they’ll have their body produce it, or a part of it? How fucking stupid is that? A bizarre experimental treatment for a disease that is known to be completely harmless?
Anyway, I’m happy to report that our government is just about completely inept (after all the prime minister is an oligarch and the sole purpose of him being in politics is to make laws allowing him to stuff his pockets with even more subsidies), and vaccination is not progressing very well. Only a fraction of the population has been jabbed. On the other hand, maybe it’s intentional … 😀 … he needs slaves to work in his conglomerate. He’s fighting for survival too.
For those who will be voting in the Western Australia State elections on 13th March pls note that there is a No Mandatory Vaccination Party for whom you can vote on both Upper and Lower House voting slips.
https://nomandatoryvaccinationparty.com.au/
Since these are the days of “wokeness”, I observe that those celebrity shills are very white. What about the fact that black NBA stars have expressed reluctance to take part in these same ad campaigns on account of the well-known record of the US government where it comes to actions like the Tuskegee experiment and many others that bear more than a passing resemblance to the massive deployment of these experimental gene-altering injections?
Would a question like that be likely to generate any cognitive dissonance in the minds of the pro-vax “woke”?
(Naw, doubt it. They’re masters of doublethink.)
their psychological operations are pathetic…..those who promote them, puny and repellent Why would I care for their suggestions, the shape of their designs, do they care about ours, of course not.
Such Ignorance can go to Hell, ply it’s moronic contrivance on those who are fool enough to follow even.
So, ignore our objections, and as is just, they too will be Ignored.,..and if their shame and guilt fails to awaken them – damnation it is.
Found this handy-dandy guide to whipping up a vaccine in a hurry with a little bit of ‘how’s your father’ [the Jamie Oliver approach] while reading about the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on the risk of truncated protein/ mRNA.
Yes, some COVID vaccines use genetic engineering. Get over it. — Cornell Alliance For Science, By Mark Lynas, Dec 2020.
mRNA — BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna
First up: mRNA. It won’t reprogram your brain. But it does reprogram some of your cells, in a manner of speaking. And that’s not a defect — it’s intentional.
What mRNA vaccines do is prompt a few of your cells near the injection site to produce the spike protein. This then primes your immune system to build the antibodies and T-cells that will fight off the real coronavirus infection when it comes.
It’s not hugely different from how traditional vaccines work. But instead of injecting a weakened live or killed virus, the mRNA approach trains your immune system directly with a single protein.
Contrary to assertions made by opponents, it won’t turn you or anyone else into a GMO. mRNA stays in the cytoplasm, where the ribosomes are. It does not enter the nucleus and cannot interact with your DNA or cause any changes to the genome. No Frankencure here, either.
A variant of the mRNA approach is to go one step back in the process and construct a vaccine platform out of DNA instead. This DNA template — constructed by scientists to encode for the coronavirus spike protein — gets into cells where it is read into mRNA and… well the rest is the same.
Adenovirus — Oxford-AstraZeneca
This one really is genetically engineered. But what does that actually mean?
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine uses what is called a “viral vector” approach. The scientific team took an adenovirus — a type of pathogen that causes a common cold — and spliced in the same spike protein genetic sequence from the coronavirus.The adenovirus simply serves as the vehicle to get the genetic sequence into your cells. *1
Note that genetic engineering is an essential part of the development process. Firstly, vector viruses are stripped of any genes that might harm you and actually cause disease. Genes that cause replication are also removed, so the virus is harmless and cannot replicate.
Then the coronavirus spike protein genes are added — a classic use of recombinant DNA. So yes, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine does actually mean a genetically engineered virus is injected into your body.
Explained: Why RNA vaccines for Covid-19 raced to the front of the pack, by Anne Trafton | MIT News Office, Dec, 2020
Instead of delivering a virus or a viral protein, RNA vaccines deliver genetic information that allows the body’s own cells to produce a viral protein. Synthetic mRNA that encodes a viral protein can borrow this machinery to produce many copies of the protein. These proteins stimulate the immune system to mount a response, without posing any risk of infection. *2
A key advantage of mRNA is that it is very easy to synthesize once researchers know the sequence of the viral protein they want to target. Most vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 provoke an immune response that targets the coronavirus spike protein, which is found on the surface of the virus and gives the virus its characteristic spiky shape. *3
Robert Langer, the David H. Koch Institute Professor at MIT, a member of the Koch Institute, and one of the founders of Moderna: “The beauty of mRNA is that you don’t need that. If you inject nanoencapsulated mRNA into a person, it goes into the cells, and then the body is your factory. The body takes care of everything else from there.”
THE FOOTNOTES ARE MINE — MC
In a Twist, Scientists Find Cancer Drivers Hiding in RNA, Not DNA – Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Aug 2018
If the mRNA copy doesn’t include all of the exons in a gene or is cut short, then the protein made from that mRNA will also be truncated. It may no longer function properly. And if that protein is a tumor suppressor — one that protects against cancer — then that could spell problems.
The point about not giving in to defeatism and fighting it wherever you see it is very important. There’s all too many saying “of course it’s all a scam but there’s nothing we can do about it, no fighting it or escaping it.”
These are demoralization trolls, whether deliberately to sow defeatism or because they’ve psychologically caved in.
‘One shot, get it over with…no big deal, odds are massive you will be fine’. It is so easy to fall for specially now most people know people who have had it and are fine. It’s a comfort if you are coerced.
What is ignored is that this is a programme with lots of injections (of what?) to follow. Long term effects are not known. Effects related to various diseases and age groups and other cohorts are not known. Not to mention the effect of encountering future injections and pathogens (natural or created).
Risk = Probability x Consequence
Using this simple formula as used in all risk engineering it never makes sense in terms of risk to an individual child to inject the child. So Risk is redefined as risk to society, injection becomes a ritual of religious belief, child sacrifice in many cases. Adults at least have some choice in educating themselves before deciding.
Hopefully there will be a lot of blow back, because once you do start reading about vaccine development and practices and results you soon realise what a ghastly shameful show it is.
The cynic in me says they want all the peons jabbed so that there are no “unvaccinated” peons to compare with. Before and after, side-by-side, will be impossible.
Recall that all those who participated in the “vaccine trials”, including those who received the placebo, are being given the Covid shot. So the vaccine trials are fake, effectively. They’ve been cut short before completion. Placebo recipients in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine trial at GW can now get the real vaccine — ABC, Jan 2021
Big pharma is battening down the hatches but the ships already listing. Prepare for part two of The Great Reset. You’re going to hear a lot more about climate and war (cyber, bio etc) as an excuse to create a false sense of urgency and to isolate dissenters.
Forcible jabbing (as is happening in care homes) is a possibility, using the military – on the grounds that some external threat is so pressing that we just don’t have time for quibbling and moaning and “just shuddup and get on with it”.
The military/intel/police specials are already staging fake attacks on Covid centers which can only be a false flag to justify the use of force against the holdouts.
https://whereistiffanydover.com/blog/
The attacks on Covid centers are real – it is the attribution that likely is false.
https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/02/the-stats-on-covid-vaccine-injury-and-death-dont-add-up/#comment-331369
I havw been hugging, socializing, congregating in bars and restaurants for the last couple months mask free. Nobody here cares. And I’m in Washington State
Where in WA state? I’m the 1% where I live, and most I know are wearing masks and being anti-social.
Re: “vaccine passports” – In the USA we have a law called HIPPA that is designed to ensures the privacy of medical info. Seems to me that it would be illegal here for anyone here to demand proof of vaccination in order to partake or participate in anything. You should be able to refuse to reveal any medical info under HIPPA protection.
Worth a try, though as we’ve seen they’ve been bulldozing every law and regulation and protocol which gets in their way.
We need our own legal defense fund, like the HSLDA and several other organizations modeled on it, to file cases on grounds like that.
One time I took the time to read through the peice of paper they give out, related to HIPAA, that I was told that I had to sign, before I could see a medical practitioner.
My signature was authorizing access to any entity that had a reason to see my records. In effect, signing away my right to privacy.
Not at all about my privacy, it’s consent to ignore my privacy.
Typical piece of legislation that issues forth from a Congress where they have to pass a bill to know what’s in it.
“When the going gets tough, the tough get going!” This cliche perfectly expresses the kind of resistance genuine anti-vaccine individuals will have to the various forms of pressure brought to bear.
Pressure won’t, and can’t, make you cave if you truly believe something – it only convinces you that your belief was correct. If most everyone else believes the opposite of what you believe – that’s almost a dead giveaway that you’re on the right track. So why would you willingly get off?
“Before this would not have given a second thought about getting a ‘vaccination’ but after this… something indeed smells rotten with the entire CORPORATE FASCIST BIG PHARMA-MEDICAL [PSEUDO] COMPLEX (RACKET). This has opened my eyes to several things I had taken for granted. George Carlin definitely was on to something.”
The other thing that works I their favor is that “anti-vaxers” have a bad rep. I think many anti-vaxers have good reasons for being opposed to vaccines, but their views have not been embraced by popular culture. Anti-vaxers are tainted as being anti-science. Of course those paying attention are aware that it is misleading to draw a parallel between traditional vaccines and the mRNA shots, but this is not picked up by many people. So — since most people believe in vaccines, they are willing to go along.
The only reason they have a bad reputation is because they have been smeared and vilified precisely because the corrupt “authorities” know that vaccine choice activists are correct. There is nothing in a vaccine that is healthy.
If I suggested to you that some of the food at your local supermarket could contain a toxic level of arsenic, enough to induce illness and possibly death, would you want to poison yourself with some arsenic first to see if your immune system could learn to better to adjust to that particular poison? Perhaps we should just give you a hefty dose of arsenic in a needle once a year to prevent a case of accidental arsenic poisoning from the possibly tainted food in your supermarket?
Does that make any more sense than the lunacy of vaccines?
I think you overestimate how much of a bad rep non-vaccinators have. Sure, most people submit their children to whatever injections the doctor says, and a lesser number get regular flu shots and maybe some of the other shots officially recommended for adults, but they’re not members of the vax-monger lynch mob that feels and expresses hatred for those who engage in this form of civil disobedience.
The mob engages in idolatry of vaccines in themselves as one of several techno-idols that are sacred to them, and their hate is based not on any of the lies they spew about public health, but the rage they feel at this affront to their religion of scientism and statism.
The corporate media has for a long time amplified the voice of the techno-fundamentalist lynch mob in order to exaggerate its size in the minds of the mainstream and to try to spread the hatred of the non-vaccinators.
Of course with the Covid scam propaganda assault they see their best chance yet to turn most of the populace into this mob.
I’ve long predicted that non-vaccinators were being set up to be used as scapegoats for the inevitably coming pandemics, the ones driven by factory farming and deforestation and the many other ecological assaults of globalization. This scapegoating is bound to be attempted here, as they’ll try to blame us for all the damage the injections cause and for any further fake “waves” of Covid they fraudulently trump up.
We need to turn the tables and insist that ANY further “Covid-type symptoms” among the injected were caused by the injections themselves, and any illness among the non-injected caused by newly virulent germs that mutated in the face of the leaky “vaccines” themselves.
To Kit Knightly:
“You don’t put the Queen on a zoom call when you’re winning the argument.”
Yes, you do, because this is increasing the sense of urgency:
“I care, you know who I am (politician, queen, celebrity, etc.) and I love you all.”
The inane already look up to these shites, so they think the best of them!
You do no good until you drive home the point that the “viruses” themselves are not real!!!!!!
You allow the fear to reside in all the people who read your publication, so they will go the way they think is saving them!!
That supposed blob called “virus” would be conceivable only on two conditions:
1. It is CONSCIOUS!!
2. It has a HIDDEN SOURCE OF ENERGY!!
You hear many saying: The “virus” was given a gain-of-function!!
To what have they given that gain?
What mechanism in that blob allows for such development?!
That mechanism must actuate when the command is given, or the command kicks in at a previously programmed sensory input: “I reached the live cell”, for example.
It sounds like a nanorobot, but nanorobots need a source of energy, even allowing for a supposed remote-control.
The complete program and dataset for such acrobatics would not fit in the blob!
In absence of energy-feed, the nanorobot would need a field of force.
Think electrons: they don’t move until there is a field, with potential difference, that enables directional impulses, gradient, etc.
The only things similar to such would be: the wind, and some liquid flow.
If they grab a “virus” in the wind or saliva, and show it, then fragment it to show the structure, then put it in a body and get the disease . . . then okay.
The entire concept of a “virus” and its amazing feats also goes against their own biological theories, and they attribute to “it” functions never observed or demonstrated!
No virus has ever been shown since the crook called Pasteur introduced the hoax!
This is on top of the illogicality and impossibility adduced above!
Search, search!
Start with this:
http://wissenschafftplus.de/cms/de/wichtige-texte
Go down the page and find them in English: Virus Misconception 1 and 2.
There are many others who have the knowledge and courage to speak the truth.
I side with them because I had the questions before I even heard of these people.
My specific background gave me the answer promptly.
But one doesn’t need such background.
One needs only be sensible enough to say: “Show me!
Imbecilic fear of death, rising from the unbelievable selfishness and greed – me! me! me!
It is the stamp of those who have no soul, no spirit, no heart!
May this hoax punish and destroy all the evil!
That’s the SILVER LINING!
Yes. There are no viruses. It is not even a misconception. It is outright fraud and deception because virologists will not use controls or conduct a killer experiment.
The Rockefeller Medical Crime Cartel (who were already developing, testing and selling vaccines globally) and US military doctors figured out after the 1918 Spanish flu there was no influenza and no contagion. Therefore every single pandemic and every vaccination program since 1918 was a racketeering scam to intentionally cause harm.
Piers Morgan has for a year engaged in a vicious, vitriolic, venomous campaign against the people who are opposed to lockdowns and social distancing measures generally, face masks and the so called vaccines. He has regularly and routinely stigmatised this group as ignorant idiots, who constitute a deadly danger to everyone. He has repeatedly called for punitive action to be taken against this group. Surely, this campaign goes beyond the mere expression of opinion and rises to the level of incitement? Yet, not only have the police taken no interest in this (perhaps they are too busy monitoring Twitter and harassing innocent citizens), but he has been enabled to do this by a national broadcaster, and Ofcom seem to be uninterested in this obviously unfair and harmful treatment of people, something that it is their duty to ensure does not happen.
Piers Morgan is probably an investor in one of the vaccines. He has a bit of history promoting his investments. Unlike his “City Slickers” team he was never even charged, which also hints at a deal with authorities.
Yes, no co-incidence now Swayne and Sumption have surrendered. Swayne actually advising people to take the vaccine when he has no qualifications to offer such advice. Seems that famous speech he made in the House of Commons warning something like about “dark forces at work” was a big act. Or they’ve since spiked his drink with something. Just as they likely did with Johnson when he “caught” Covid. Of course the Queen – confirming two things. This thing a massive fraud and that she and her family are finished, totally. Farewell, goodbye, Auf Weiderstein, or something like that.
Just heard this discussion:
Norm 1: They should be forced to stay in quarantine until they test negative.
Norm 2: Yeah and some of them test negative and get let out and 2 days later they test positive. So somethings up.
And that is the closest I’ve heard to a couple of Norms almost formulating a question.
Watch this recent video w/Reiner Fullmich et al- they briefly speak about Dolly Parton at the 22 minute mark- the quote below touches upon her financing Moderna injections to the tune of $1 million.
Dolly Parton Inc. has a team of investors and currently holds shares in Moderna. This is the reality of today’s (and yesteryear’s) philanthropist’s. Celebrity endorsements of the Corporate Death Machine is one of modernity’s many faces of evil. It’s also outright racketeering.
Last year Dolly donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which was working with Moderna to research and develop a vaccine – one of the first to be authorized in the United States. While the federal government did eventually donate $1 billion in the study, the leader of the research effort Dr. Mark Denison said that Dolly’s initial investment really aided the critical early stages of the study.
Video:
They do not care how many people die. They do not care how many people get hurt. All that matters is protecting the vaccine narrative. The narrative is worth trillions of dollars and it’s the key to the largest power grab in human history.
So a Moderna investor is using her celebrity and a complicit media as a platform to promote a vaccine for her own financial benefit.
Back in Nov, CNN covered for her: Dolly Parton learned she funded the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine when the rest of us did. This week the BBC made it sound like it was charity, not an investment. Kinda’ like that lovable ole card(y) Bill Gates.
“A portion of the singer’s money went towards funding an early stage-trial of the Moderna vaccine. In trials, the Moderna vaccine was found to offer nearly 95% protection against severe Covid-19.”
Lord Sumption actually said that if there was a choice between ‘lockdown’ and the ‘vaccine’ then the ‘vaccine’ would be the preferable choice BUT that it was up to the individual to decide and there should be no State coercion applied.
In the same interview he also admonished the UK government for unbalanced science….
Governments should always test what they are being told, in a way that , for instance, judges test expert opinion by producing a counter-expert and working out which set of views stacks up best
What will it take for people to get it through their heads that govts are legally obliged to do what WHO tells them because our idiot govt have signed up to do this lock step…so it is pcr test, isolate and now vaccinate…end of story…
while we continue to carryon about whether a visor exists, what a vaccine is etc…this does not address the issue…the issue is what our various govts have legally signed up to do…and then who controls WHO
Ahhh yes the question of legality and lawfullness.
Morality and ethics.
Common law and legalism.
Justice and jurisprudence.
If your elected citizens betrayed your trust then you owe them no obligation for scribbling ink on paper.
And remember a politician is merely an elected citizen.
Yes, you’re so right. And very many people are fully aware that the WHO is controlled by Gates…
Kit:
Important to remember: Celebrities – especially actors and TV personalities – are simply paid to repeat lines. Even if their intentions are correct, there’s no reason to assume any of them have any understanding of what they’re talking about.
—
You might say that, but think of all the people they saved from getting fukd and bombd on “cake”!
Clarky caps.good one.
They are definitely trying to trick us into taking one of their untested vaccines. As well as your 5 ways they are trying to trick people into complying with their unholy agenda they are constantly bombarding people (not me) with telephone calls, text messages and letters telling you when your vaccine appointment has been made. And I think they actually use the term “your vaccine”. I got so sick of this I got a clinician to phone me back. That is the first thing you should ask, to speak to a clinician, because these people phoning you have no medical experience, and your name, if you have not been vaccinated, just keeps popping up in their call centres.
Having spoken to a clinician the phone calls and letters have stopped. Here are details of how I did it.
https://johnplatinumgoss.com/2021/03/01/7-vaccine-questions-nims-failed-to-answer/
Mr Goss
You are a legend sir. And your tale of harassment followed by a rapid back peddling resembles almost perfectly, the experience I’ve had woth a relative.These medical professionals are clueless at best, at worst deliberately trying to coerce and harm patients. The level of complicity will soon become apparent I feel.
What about filing a freedom of information request for the questions you asked? I have been thinking of filing something similar where I live. These questions are all very important as they deal with the populace being forced or coerced with the medical experimenting of lockdowns, distancing, masks, testing, and vaccination.
To Loverat, yes the complicity became apparent just now! 😀
Defeatism has been used in step with confusion, which I think has been an important part of the strategy. It’s like selling dodgy insurance products, in the end the average Joe/Jxe becomes so brow beaten, they’ll sign for anything for an easy life.
You have to feel for Peter Hitchens: as he has said, most of his family now lives overseas, and as a journalist he does need to travel overseas to do work. In his case, he will need some certification to show he is allowed to travel. The Daily Mail would cease to employ him if he did not take the vaccine and his ability to travel overseas is restricted – the newspaper would employ someone else willing to be vaccinated in his place. It is possible also that at some time in the future he may want to leave the UK permanently to be with his overseas relatives and by then he would definitely need the vaccine passport.
You just hope Hitchens did his research and did not take the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine.
My 96 year old mother is in a private New Jersey nursing home which has been closed to relatives for a year. The nursing home does only what former Goldman Sachs employee and current Governor of NJ tells them to do. Maybe in a year or so, assuming my mother is still alive, they’ll tell me I can visit her if I get a government injection or a PCR test. Unfortunately, there isn’t the slightest chance I’ll agree to either one. Nor will I ever go to Yankee Stadium again if they have a similar rule.
People here in my Toronto area, family and friends, talk about going to pubs and coffee shops and restos. They don’t think like I do. I try to tell them that I don’t even ‘want’ to go to a coffee shop or resto while people are acting crazy. I only ever went to coffee shops for the socialization. The old shops I visited, I won’t visit again – because I’m mad at them all for not caring enough to know that this is a hoax/terrorist operation. But going along with it, they are a part of it. They can drop dead. Who wants to be asked for their names etc in a resto? Who wants to social distance when socializing? No one normal. People really are fooling themselves.
I’m tired of being interrogated whenever I enter a building. It’s so outrageously invasive, a waste of my time and my energy. They are basically treating the world like an open air prison where we need to check in with a security guard first and stand on a line or in a square or on a dot and be face recognized for the cameras wherever we go. I’ve had more than enough of this shit.
completely agreed. It is so utterly, agonizingly exhausting.
In NJ, which one? It is not by any chance in Paramus?
It’s not in Paramus, it’s farther south in Middlesex County. If you want to email me I’ll tell you the name of the place.
He just writes opinion pieces. Why would he need to travel overseas to do that?
Anyway, nobody is forcing him to work for the Heil/Fail on Sunday (not the Daily Mail).
He’s just used to the comfortable lifestyle that being an overpaid, overprivileged hack affords him.
So no, I don’t feel for him, except possibly contempt.
Hugo Talks
Who Can You Trust?
Re: Peter Hitchens
Feb 28, 2021
Ninth Circle: Treachery
The last Ninth Circle of Hell is divided into 4 Rounds according to the seriousness of the sin. Though all residents are frozen in an icy lake. Those who committed more severe sin are deeper within the ice. Each of the 4 Rounds is named after an individual who personifies the sin. Thus Round 1 is named Caina after Cain who killed his brother Abel, Round 2 is named Antenora after Anthenor of Troy who was Priam’s counselor during the Trojan War, Round 3 is named Ptolomaea after Ptolemy (son of Abubus), while Round 4 is named Judecca after Judas Iscariot, the apostle who betrayed Jesus with a kiss.
https://historylists.org/art/9-circles-of-hell-dantes-inferno.html
—
Wikipedia:
A Judas goat is a trained goat used in general animal herding. The Judas goat is trained to associate with sheep or cattle, leading them to a specific destination. In stockyards, a Judas goat will lead sheep to slaughter, while their own life is spared. Judas goats are also used to lead other animals to specific pens and onto trucks. . . . Cattle herders may use a Judas steer to serve the same purpose as a Judas goat. The technique, and the term, originated from cattle drives in the United States in the 1800s.
“Bribery” is not the correct description. It’s coercion, plain and simple, as the text itself makes clear.
So why must the entire planet be “vaccinated” without exception? The reasons put forward by the vacuous, beetlebrowed minions of our Overlords are such shit science that they are not even worthy of debunking. They care less for the hoi polloi than we do for a cockroach stuck in our bathtub. They certainly don’t need 8 billion of us to extract wealth as Boston Dynamics will take up the slack with their robotic attack dogs. I can think of only two reasons that make any sense and they are not mutually exclusive. To radically cull the herd, and I mean radically, and to transform the remainder into cloud entranced, blue pilled cyborgs along the lines of the future proposed by the Director of R&D for Google, the evil Dr. Strangelove – sorry, I meant Kurzweil. I hear he also wears a black leather glove on his right hand.
To paraphrase the motto of the current American “educational” system, no healthy gene left behind.
I guess it’s both. But there’s certainly coercion, especially for those, like us, who think and can grasp the horror of it all.
“They can take their Doc Billy Eugenics EUTHANASIA DEATH SHOT viral toxic cull juice jab and shove it. If they are protected why should they care if anyone else is.”
http://talkingwithtanis.com/wp3/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/do-what.jpg
https://b1daily.news/2021/01/23/hank-aaron-dead-after-receiving-cv-19-vaccination/
It appears that the Chinese are taking their Klaus Anal Schwabs and not shoving it, but rather like James Bond inserting it gently 2 inches with a twist. They take particular delight with Japanese diplomats. Guess they have not forgotten the rape of Nan King. Sort of like dropping your soap in the men’s shower. The “science” is ridiculous but the symbolism is as subtle as a Glock to your temple. Remind me never to go to the People’s Paradise.
As The last American Vagabond highlighted in his recent vlog, the lockdowns will morph into sustainable development lockdowns to ease the strain on the environment.
That’s correct. Global warming, or climate crisis, lockdowns are on the menu.
The genuine vaccine, ie not the Pfizer or Moderna genetic modification experiment, is a good idea for those who typically need to take an annual flu shot, but it’s scandalous to medicate and genetically modify healthy adults and children.
I would probably also downvote you if I could understand what you meant 🙂
He’s pretending that vaccines such as the killer flu shot – which regularly injures, maims and murders the elderly – aren’t toxic, genetically modifying batches of poison. If he knew where cancer comes from – a needle – he might change his mind.
People still believe “vaccines” are health inducing. A century of lies and propaganda from governments can achieve anything. Even the ludicrous and preposterous.
You lost. Get over it
Hmmm, I don’t understand… In fact, one cultural group that I know of resoundingly rejected that advice, persevered for thousands of years, and eventually did reasonably well for themselves. Care to defend your position?
Go get another anal Schwab. You’ve got some kind of disease.
“Don’t mind Martin, it’s the tin foil in his face diaper.”
Nor any reason to assume that they even got the experimental gene therapy. (In the H1N1 days, the German government ministers got an adjuvant-free version of the same vaccine that produced narcolepsy across Europe.)
I’m waiting for my vaccine letter so I can ceremonially burn it and put the video on YouTube.
Or, as someone put it so well on Twitter, “I identify as vaccinated!” Problem solved.
Wonderful! But I foresee problems over public toilets…