The Nightingale Alternative

It is a year now since I last took a train: a short return trip, from Leamington Spa to Oxford. On the journey out, I was lucky enough to find a seat in which, for some forty minutes, I shared the air with my fellow travellers.
At Oxford station I rubbed shoulders with a multiplicity of strangers as I joined the throng surging towards the exit and proceeding slowly through the congested barriers, then made my way along busy streets, brushing against other human beings on the narrow pavements.
At the Ashmolean I met a friend, and together we mingled freely with the rest of the visitors at the well-frequented Rembrandt exhibition, then chatted at length over a late lunch in the museum café, where the tables – disdaining any hint of anti-social distancing – were full to capacity.
Later, after a walk through Christchurch Meadow and along the river, exchanging smiles and occasionally the odd word with those I passed along the way, I spent some time browsing the shelves of Blackwell’s in daring proximity with other booklovers before deciding on a purchase and braving the jostle of the station platform to board a packed train back to Leamington.
It was a very ordinary day – a day passed without fear as I came into contact with numerous unknown people, some of whom, no doubt, were suffering from the common cold or harbouring incipient or suppressed symptoms of influenza or even of Covid-19 (which, as we now know, had already been on the loose for several, possibly many, months at that time). Not for a moment did this disturb me.
Like all those in good health and unafflicted by obsessive-compulsive disorder, I judged the hasard of stepping out boldly into the microbial soup which surrounds and permeates our existence to be a risk worth taking in exchange for the spontaneous social interaction without which human beings cannot thrive.
I never guessed that this could be the last time I would be free to enjoy a day of such unexceptionable pleasures.
True, rumblings of the pandemic had been growing over the previous weeks, but memories of previous damp squibs – SARS, bird flu, swine flu – which the worst-case speculations of computer-modellers had repeatedly failed to ignite encouraged me to hope that present reports from China and Italy, too, would soon fade into a penumbra of failed sensationalism.
And even if, this time, an approaching wolf really had provoked the gathering crescendo of cries, we British, I assumed, would not panic. Bracing their stiff upper lips, our elected representatives would eschew hysteria, and urge the population to face up to the novel virus with traditional sang-froid.
Instead, common-sense and trust in the survival instincts of rational human beings were abandoned, and plans carefully prepared in 2011 to see us through any future pandemic were jettisoned, on 23 March, 2020.
After all, this was “the greatest test since World War II,” according to the UN Secretary-General Guterres, and “the greatest public health crisis to hit this nation in a century”, in the equally alarmist opinion of Dr Robert Redfield, of America’s CDC.
Our own government’s advisers nodded their heads in agreement, the spotlight falling on Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College, as he led the chorus of doom.
“The world is facing the most serious public health crisis in generations,” he proclaimed, predicting a possible five hundred thousand fatalities in the UK alone, if stringent measures were not taken.
And the lockdowns, distancing and masking began.
For close on a year now official statistics and figures spun out by a team of approved government experts into webs of cautionary speculation have justified rule by decree, depriving us all of autonomy and of the comforting, real-world support of friends and family, and robbing the less fortunate among us of health, of livelihoods, and, in the worst cases, of life itself.
To anyone with the most rudimentary understanding of economic interdependence, the consequences of this decision to quarantine the whole nation were obvious from the start, and were uncannily favourable to the objectives of Agendas 21 and 2030, as handed down from the UN, via national administrations, to local governments throughout the world: but the people of the UK, it seemed, were convinced by the official “narrative”, thousands of them assembling on their doorsteps each Thursday evening to shake their fists at The Virus, and demonstrate solidarity with the NHS.
In the face of such unprecedented madness – after all, in the expert opinion of respected epidemiologist John Ioannidis, the outbreak on the cruise ship Diamond Princess had already indicated an infection fatality rate no worse than that of a severe flu – I defended my own embattled sanity by switching off the endless brainwashing of mainstream news broadcasts and shouting down the government-funded actors on the radio who urged me in homely accents and slick slogans to be good and do as I was told.
Bids to summon up the war-time spirit left me unmoved. No bombs were falling, and the only bodies accumulating in numbers sufficient to give serious concern were in the care homes, where government policy had shamefully accelerated impending death, and in private dwellings, where such trivialities as heart attacks, strokes and burst appendices took their untreated toll.
Each day I would haunt alternative websites, searching for consolation in less apocalyptic interpretations of the figures and statistics; for questions posed and solutions proposed by reputable, peer-reviewed scientists who dared to challenge “The Science”.
It soon became clear that the death count and infection rates attributed to Covid were being vastly inflated by a PCR test as unreliable as the computer models which had hurtled us into this new abnormal.
Yet no matter how often this was pointed out by the likes of Mike Yeadon, former head of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer, and however many charts showed the over-all mortality rate to be nowhere near what would be expected in a pandemic (below), these facts had no effect on either government policy or the overwhelming acquiescence of a population made docile by an unending barrage of propaganda.
Over the months I have grown weary of figures and speculation.
All the figures can be forced into service of the approved Covid narrative, bar those which, when adjusted for age and population growth, intransigently record an overall mortality rate comparable to that of a severe flu season.
Nowadays I skip through or past articles that toss death counts and infection-rates about competitively in attempts to demonstrate the success or otherwise of lockdowns and masks; to decide the number of waves to be anticipated, the percentage of vaccinations necessary to achieve zero Covid, or the comparative spread and severity of all the new Variants of Concern which will no doubt be announced as the months go by; to assess the degree of speed and safety with which an ever-mutating stream of vaccines can be developed and unleashed upon a traumatised population to outwit the evolving menace…or, as Bill Gates has threatened, to counter even more terrifying pandemics.
While Piers Morgan whips up the mob on breakfast television and Twitter, smacking his lips as he contemplates the social isolation of anyone selfish enough to refuse the Covid jab, and my hope of ever again taking a train to Oxford, or to anywhere else for that matter, recedes further and further into improbability, the talking heads on all sides appear to me as irrelevant as a convocation of mediaeval monks wrangling over the number of angels that might comfortably occupy the head of a pin.
If we wish ever again to enjoy anything approaching the freedom we have lost over the past year, this constant chewing over of figures and statistics can only lead us astray. The answer to Covid, and to any future pandemic, lies not in mathematical juggling or in speculative scenarios based on imponderable parameters.
As the past year’s worship of absolute safety leads us into ever deeper denial of our humanity, sanity requires us to shift the focus away from evaluating just how fearful we need to be, and return to the principles, once considered inviolable, which we have been religiously trampling under foot for the past eleven months.
We used to learn in Sunday School that perfect love casteth out fear. It is equally true that perfect fear casteth out love: and since the advent of The Virus, it has been doing just that – remorselessly, callously, self-righteously.
Think twice, says fear, before you offer spontaneous gestures of affection or concern, and remember that you yourself, and everyone you meet, are walking germ depositories, dispensing unseen particles of disease with every breath, and leaving a trail of unwholesome microbes on every surface you touch.
Your aged parent is losing their grip on life, for lack of contact with loved ones? Sad, but it can’t be helped. It’s for their own good that you abandon them to their loneliness. Your wife is dying of cancer in hospital, and you may not visit her to say goodbye? A shame, but stopping the possible transmission of Covid must be your priority. Your mother sits isolated at your father’s sparsely attended funeral (the bulk of the mourners are grieving responsibly in their cars, outside), and you move close to comfort her? No, no, no! This is dangerous, go back to your socially-distanced seat at once!
No bare-faced smiling at your neighbour in the street, or at that little child staring suspiciously at your masked face. Throw yourself under that (empty) bus, if necessary, to avoid cross-contamination when the pavement is too narrow to permit distancing. As for family visits, just make do with nice, aseptic Zoom. Stop the Spread! Be unselfish! Save Lives!
For yes, all these inhumanities are being promoted under the guise of selflessness.
While Covid rages, only selfish, uncaring people would dream of allowing their children to play freely with their friends, or to hug their grandparents; only selfish, uncaring people would want to share a meal or celebrate special occasions with other households; only selfish, uncaring people would expose each other to death-by-human-contact in order to give warm, physically-present support or solace, or to satisfy an unreasonable craving for companionship.
Remember that it’s all for The Common Good, as you stamp your obedient foot on another human face. Put on your mask, hide your feelings, and above all, for the sake of others, offer up your tainted body for purification, by grace of an experimental vaccine.
Most people, it’s true, are obeying rules which defy the age-old, instinctive wisdom of lovingkindness in the belief that they are not only saving themselves from a death revealed by ghoulish media reports to be more horrible than any other, but acting for the greater good: the means justify the end, and this is the only way back, they are convinced, to freedoms that were taken for granted a short twelve months ago.
But make no mistake, neither masking nor lockdowns nor vaccination will arrest the ongoing pageant of dehumanisation which is being rolled out globally in line with the well-published agendas of supranational corporations and NGOs interacting, via revolving-door networks, with governments – national, local and permanent.
Quite the opposite: the masks, the lockdowns, the vaccinations are useful tools, speeding the new abnormal on its way, and now that they have proved so effective they are set to continue indefinitely – perhaps with an occasional easing of restrictions in between fresh “surges”, to keep a figment of hope alive.
Already we are told that the miracle vaccines “tweaked” into being at the drop of a hat will not prevent the spread of infection.
Even if they did, they may soon be deemed ineffective against some new Variant of Concern or against yet more novel and even more lethal viruses. More lockdowns will be required, more vaccinations, more state surveillance, whilst the mirage of a return to the old normality drifts hazily away towards an undefined horizon.
What good can ever come from submitting, even in the belief that it is temporary, to a regime in which ostracism masquerades as solicitude, cruelty as kindness?
Now that governments in pursuit of greater control (and what government is not?) have discovered, in the words of Neil Ferguson, that they can “get away with it”, there will always be new, convenient infections to grant them licence; there will always be computer modellers who, assuming god-like omniscience as they set their faulty parameters, conjure up worst-case scenarios that justify what we know in our hearts to be evil.
Ultimately, the choice is not between different interpretations of statistics, but between a fixation on one single perceived threat to health, and respect for the moral imperatives which, until now, have guided our behaviour during pandemics.
Had we followed the plan laid down by cooler heads in 2011, we would not have transgressed the bounds of tried-and-trusted morality, and we would not now be facing the consequences of that transgression: in this country, millions of lives and livelihoods destroyed; in the wider world, hundreds of millions.
The makeshift hospitals put up in the UK to cater for the expected rush of Covid sufferers were named after Florence Nightingale, icon of compassionate nursing. So perhaps it is worth revisiting what she had to say about infections:
Diseases are not individuals arranged in classes, like cats and dogs, but conditions growing out of one another. Is it not living in a continual mistake to look upon diseases as we do now, as separate entities, which must exist, like cats and dogs, instead of looking upon them as conditions, like a dirty and a clean condition, and just as much under our control; or rather as the reactions of kindly nature, against the conditions in which we have placed ourselves?
I was brought up to believe that smallpox, for instance, was a thing of which there was once a first specimen in the world, which went on propagating itself, in a perpetual chain of descent, just as there was a first dog, (or a first pair of dogs) and that smallpox would not begin itself, any more than a new dog would begin without there having been a parent dog.
Since then I have seen with my own eyes and smelled with my own nose smallpox growing up in first specimens, either in closed rooms or in overcrowded wards, where it could not by any possibility have been ‘caught’, but must have begun.
Nay more, I have seen diseases begin, grow up, and pass into one another. Now, dogs do not pass into cats. I have seen, for instance, with a little overcrowding, continued fever grow up; and with a little more, typhoid fever; and with a little more, typhus, and all in the same ward or hut. Would it not be far better, truer, and more practical, if we looked upon disease in this light ? For diseases, as all experience shows, are adjectives, not noun-substantives.”
According to Miss Nightingale:
True nursing ignores infection, except to prevent it. Cleanliness and fresh air from open windows, with unremitting attention to the patient, are the only defence a true nurse either asks or needs. Wise and humane management of the patient is the best safeguard against infection.”
Tell that to those who decided that old people already suffering from life-threatening complaints should be shut away for months on end, deprived of free movement in the open air and of the contact they crave with those they love!
And what would a woman who remarked, “How very little can be done under the spirit of fear!” have thought of the deliberate incitement of terror which has been the hallmark of public policy in the UK for the past eleven months?
What would her opinion have been of a government that splashes out apparently unlimited sums of public money on fear-inducing propaganda, with the aim of increasing “the perceived level of personal threat…using hard-hitting emotional messaging”?
A Nightingale approach to Covid, and to all infections, would allow us to cast out fear in favour of love, resolving the present conflict between concern for public health and the moral imperatives which should always take precedence over panicked speculation.
It would, however, be exceedingly inconvenient for those currently seizing the chance to impose their anti-human agendas on humanity, under cover of a pandemic.
The quote from Florescent Nightingale in the above article comes from her excellent book “Notes on Nursing”. This book should be compulsive reading in medical schools today by doctors and nurses alike. They may learn a thing or two from it despite the fact that it was published in 1860.
In her “Subsidiary Notes” (1858) this is what she says regarding ‘contagion’ and epidemics :
“Suffice to say that in the ordinary sense of the term there is no such thing as” contagion.” There are two or three diseases in which there is a specific virus which can be seen, tasted, smelt, and analysed, and which, in certain constitutions, propagates the original disease by inoculation, such as small-pox, cow- pox, and syphilis, but these are not “contagions ” in the sense supposed.”
Here “virus” simply meant poison as virology did not exist to make its deceptive claims when Florence Nightingale conducted her important work.
Apologies for typo re Ms Nightingale should read Florence not Florescent!
All doctors and nurses in the past were dumb. They didn’t have Rockefeller degrees and had weird primitive beliefs like there are only two sexes.
How else to explain that nobody seemed to notice autism before the 1940s?
Unfortunately, today doctors rely too much on technology and have largely become technocratic with some obvious exceptions. Sadly, they tend to reduce human beings to ‘cases’ based on biochemical and haematology profiles, and pathology results. Certainly, those factors have their value but they are souless and somewhat alienating and reductionist.
On the other hand, the central dogma in biology which still prevails today is that we are simply “machines” and function like clock work via a series of biochemical pathways and “mechanisms” but we derive from fertilized eggs NOT machines. Have you ever seen a machine grow out of an egg????
Like I have stated on previous threads part of the current agenda is to get rid of all notions of the human soul and spirit, and Medicine will play it’s part in that process by developing a vaccine to help do that according to Dr Rudoph Steiner.
Note that Autism has been known since 1908 and the symptoms were probably known earlier under a different name.
When I was a kid – 6 or 8 years old – we lived for a time on my grandmother’s farm. When I felt like I was getting a raw deal at home, I’d walk down to grandma’s house and turn on the tears (I was really good at turning on the tears).
Imagine if that was now.
“Oh you mustn’t visit your grandma – you might kill her!”
“What? I’d never hurt her – I wouldn’t even hit her!”
“Oh you can kill her just by talking to her!”
“What? Then I won’t say anything. I’ll be quiet as a mouse.”
“Oh, you can kill her just by being in the same room!”
As a kid, I wouldn’t have understood how I could kill my grandmother just by being in the same room. Now I do understand. I know at last how easy it is to kill your grandmother just by being in the same room. How, you ask?
IN THE MIND OF A MADMAN!
In the meantime, in the Dayingale fairy land!
Swedish professor quits COVID-19 research amid hostility over his findings
source: https://nypost.com/2021/03/02/professor-quits-covid-19-research-amid-hostility-over-his-findings/
Of course this is a good article, but when I read:
“Over the months I have grown weary of figures and speculation”…
I have to add that I have grown weary of good articles which paint a perfect picture of what is wrong, but ignore the drastic steps which will have to be taken to put it right.
I am not inclined to shrug my shoulders and accept that this on-going crime cannot be stopped in its tracks and that those guilty of committing it cannot be accused, tried and punished.
We are nominally a Christian society, but the idea of ‘turning the other cheek’ never really caught on in British society.
So where are those stubborn, informed, outspoken citizens who should be saying, “No, YOU turn the other cheek”, to those who are blatantly trying to undermine anything decent which might be left of our society?
I am waiting for somebody to take the first real step. Somebody who isn’t gatekeeping for the politically-correct view, or for the soon-to-be-even-more-fabulously-rich major investor in the Pfizer-Gates-Monsanto-Bayer-Fauci chimera.
Somebody who is scientifically literate enough to know what they are talking about, and bold enough to insist that the media listen.
I have heard such people speak out on behalf of Julian Assange, on behalf of human rights all over the world, on behalf of serious nine-El_ev_en investigation and justice, and I have even heard Greta Thunberg.
So where is OUR Greta, who will ask Matt Hancock in front of an important World Health Organization meeting, “HOW DARE YOU?”…
Where do we start?
Where do we get beyond philosophizing?
Agree with many of your thoughts. Something I go on about all the time is our inability to perceive events with the required seriousness. Even when people manage to work things out and describe it well, it mostly goes nowhere near to reflecting the gravity of the situation.
Personally, I’ve read lots of articles recently along similar lines. I don’t actually mind reading articles which repeat the same issues, facts and figures as long as they offer a newish perspective and has a powerful, inspiring message and a solution.
No indeed.
I don’t really mind reading such articles either.
It’s just that, with time, I fear their impact lessens, and there is the risk that we all sink into an impotent, “Oh dear, what shall we do?” mentality, despite knowing a heck of a lot more than most people about the actual facts.
The “powerful, inspiring messages” are now exceedingly plentiful – no disrespect intended – but the solutions? Not so much…
There is only ‘ONE SOLUTION’, 7.5 billion people must wake-up to the realisation they are being played and act accordingly.
The PROBLEM lies in the reality that the bulk of humanity has been so effectively conditioned over so many years to LISTEN AND OBEY.
The fact is 5% of the people may know precisely what is going on but how do they communicate this knowledge to the masses? We are all functioning in isolation. An individual with the ‘solution strategy’ has nowhere to go – Politics, Law enforcement, Intelligence and every other facet of Social Authority now operates under the control of the ENEMY. The masses, in the meantime, are totally under the spell of MSM (e.g. BBC).
Obviously, this ‘AWARENESS’ issue/impasse must be resolved if HUMANITY is to survive it’s intended 90% culling by the ENEMY.
I’m working on it, but I assure you it’s bloody hard going. The ‘GREAT and the GOOD’ who could and are required to facilitate the SOLUTION are just as mesmerised by the ENEMY’S propaganda manipulations as the masses.
Thanks for your reply. Indeed. I guess most articles can only offer limited, short term solutions to the lockdown/ reset regimes – e.g. mental health during this etc. A sticking plaster perhaps. Solutions to get through it individually, buy time.
But I know many readers from their comments take comfort in most stuff here.
I think we have to keep doing what we’re doing and trust that God will guide and protect us. Remember, somethings things change overnight, in a flash. One event is all it could take. Meantime we take it one day at a time and embrace the positives.
The thing is – it’s not just getting people to see covid19 as a fraud. It’s getting them to see that this is just par for the course. That this is just one more take-over in a long line.
Those of us who have been readinga and listening and watching and researching the true history of how the world works had a feeling about this plandemic the moment it started.
I don’t expect people to understand the enormity of what is going on with absolutely no clue of how we got to this point.
I have said many times, had I not happened to watch a documentary about 9/11 back in 2014 which started me on the journey, I am sure I would be masked up and injected right now.
That is why I do not consider them, nor do I call people “sheeple” who believe the covid narrative, or any narrative that is based on msm. I consider myself lucky (I guess) that I came upon that docu and learned about the world.
I direct my anger toward the powers that initiated this nightmare. I am trying not to contribute to the devisiveness that is as much the plan as the “vaccine”.
I’ll wager that Greta got mainstream exposure (which is what this will take) because of the powers behind her. I have never read or listened to her because right off the bat she seemed like a patsy to me. No offense meant to her, I feel she is being exploited.
There are a number of people that are scientifically literate, know what they are talking about, and are great communicators. But NO ONE IS GOING TO LET THEM SPEAK ON MAINSTREAM MEDIA. End of story.
Bobby Kennedy, Jr tells the story of a long time friendship with Roger Ailes, the CEO of Fox news. He asked Roger to book him on one of the news shows (I believe to speak/debate about vaccine safety) Ailes told Kennedy that he would be happy to do that, but as soon as he instructed one of his producers to book Kennedy he would get a call from one of the Pharma companies.
No one with clout is going to come out against this thing. Too much on the line. At best they’d be made fun of, and worst – well, you know.
Best place to start looking for someone to rally the people behind an anti-madness agenda is in the graveyards. I mean that on two levels.
The first level, obviously, is what you might call the Patrice Lumumba or Che Guevara syndrome, whereby anyone genuinely opposed to the ruling class is dispatched to oblivion.
The second, subtler, level has to do with history. Robust societies peopled by people ready to give their all for freedom and the right to live their lives are needed to produce the kind of individuals capable of spearheading a movement as difficult as what you envision. What we have now, at least in the “First World” are timid souls whose greatest fear is losing what little bit they have. The Go-Alongers; the Don’t-Rock-The-Boaters.
Such people have neither capacity nor tendency to save themselves or anyone else.
For what it’s worth, I haven’t changed my perspective in 50-plus years: things must play themselves out. There is no other way. Unfortunately, this time around, they will play themselves out via the Sixth Extinction currently taking place.
Socialism provided billions the political and moral power to fight their elites and win, this is the elite in many countries come-back, underpinned and supported by the power of American Empire, which offers its support for those who buy into the neo-liberal franchise around the world.
.
Yes, the pandemic weaves false and empire building propaganda into every facet of global society.. with the media owned by 6 persons and those six persons appear to be owned by the intelligence agencies in every nation state.. the media is the platform.. but the real purveyors of the pandemic lie are the content providers. The content providers can be identified by name, and their source of income identified to a source.. and that source can be identified to a purpose or a cause.. All that is needed is to start that investigation.
Go to the Covid and Global warming scientists, look at their income, their past and their links to US international bodies. They are liars for cash or blackmailed and provide cover for our willing political traitors.
They work for the good of empire lying to themselves and pretending it is in our common interests, because it is in their personal interests. Empire does not serve the American peoples interests nor the British people’s interests but we are tied to it like a lead weight that is destroying our world.
Where have the CIA and MI5 been during this scam? running it of course:
Ossi’s blog has not been updated but I found a couple of posts from his twitter account.
Here are English translations with the use of a translator.
The 11-year-old daughter was also tested without her mother’s permission. Merike Sirelpuu suffered (due to thrombocytopenia) life-threatening bleeding into the nasopharynx and also internal bleeding. She was bedridden, bloody, for a day and medication for bleeding tendency was blocked.
Merike Sirelpuu has been released and is not in quarantine.
On the advice of lawyers, she will not accept interview requests for the time being, but will let the situation calm. On behalf of Merike and myself, I thank everyone who helped with the situation.
The government is guilty of crimes against humanity and needs to be held legally accountable.
We always look for the real reasons for tyranny: referring to historical, political and economic history; where the answers and the solutions are easily found: In this case the tyranny is for economic geopolitical reasons.
America is living above its means because it can print the worlds reserve currency; the dollar and get foreign goods in return. This was accepted by the rest of the world until they decided to withhold consent and stop buying US bonds; which has happened already. Now only the fed is keeping US bonds alive:
The US is on course to hyperinflation and dollar collapse, because they never wanted to address their outrageous military spending: They are the classic overstretched empire, and Covid gave them an additional year of grace, before they implode.
During that year they have forcibly grown their markets around the world and no doubt bought up valuable assets overseas with their soon to be worthless dollars: So the elites are now protected for the coming collapse. As soon as the economy boots up again the unravelling will begin.
A fun one… But you need to understand that the SRF & Billionaires (your “elites”) are always protected from “collapse” because They are the ones planning the collapse!
Try to focus…
Historically they were never protected until the recession of 2007/8.
Normally the wealthy were hurt by recessions because they were most exposed or over leveraged.
To make the max return on your capital you always leverage your wealth: When the recession’s hit prior to 2008 they were destroyed more than the average joe. this ended only recently.
Don’t use the word “wealthy” when referring to the SRF & Billionaires… The uman animals on those gangs only lose wealth when a fight occurs within their respective gang!
That data depicted in those graphs shows clearly that they didn’t lost anything.
the financial terrorist attack of 2007/8 was just another action in order to increase the rate of wealth transfer.
The diagrams show nothing about recessions. They show the wealth distribution voted for by most AMERICANS.
This is why tyranny is rising; you need to oppress the people you are extorting.
I’m 63, a born and raised American. He’s right. However, this disease is obviously spreading to Europe. You can find similar slums in all American cities and in many small towns.
I don’t see it in Europe, Only the UK.
I see no speculation that they may be actually releasing viruses into the community but I suppose if you can create a new virus in the news media; why release a real one.
Indeed my fellow slave, INDEED…
They just need the TOOL PCR to create a FAKE PANDEMIC… And with PCR (even better than an A-Bomb) They can CULL all the modern slaves They want without ever fearing that the “virus” might kill them!
In the end they are even seen by the eyes of the Ignorant herds as SAVIORS!
Thanks Gillian for your brilliant piece. We have been held in the thrall of Germ theory for too long. How is it possible for practically all governments world-wide to swallow a lie that a new, never seen ‘virus’ a billionth of a metre in size can cause death and disease sufficient to close down life as we have known it, without demanding incontrovertible proof of its existence and characteristics, let alone the evidence that it can make millions sick? How is it that so few in the scientific community are reacting with shock when researchers claim they have the isolated ‘virus’ and have sequenced its genetic makeup, but when a peer looks at their methodology it falls completely short of the claims? Others admit they only assume the virus is in the ‘soup’ they analyse, because they know this work has long been attempted in the past without any pathological virus ever being found anywhere. Even the vaccine manufactures are not saying their vaccine is based on an isolated and purified virus they have in their possession. Vaccines in themselves are a scam! Everything from the lockdowns and social isolation, masking, tracking and tracing and now vaccines and vaccine passports is built on a complete lie, and until that lie is well and truly exposed, we will never come out from under the medical tyranny we are being subjected to. Only when the hoax is exposed as fraud can we come out from under the domination of the pharmaceutical cartel and get on with the business of finding out what really makes us sick and how we get better.
Andy Kaufman Tom Cowan nail this discussion below.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/derrick-broze-interviews-dr-thomas-cowan-amp-dr-andrew-kaufman-january-13th-2021_TVR2okEFCBb8Uvv.html
So, the efforts of Reiner Fuellmich and the other legal teams in Europe and N. America launching cases against those responsible for various aspects of this operation are wasting their time??? Until the world sees the sense in Lanka, Cowan, Kaufman et al., and the virus/vaccine fraud, nothing will change and the tyranny will continue. IOW, it’s not sufficient to show that THIS virus, THIS pandemic, and THESE measures have nothing to do with any serious health crisis for which civilization needs to be destroyed and rebuilt, but we need humanity to accept that ALL viruses are fraudulent before the tyranny can ever end?
Do you know how easy it will be for the biosecurity establishment to knock down Andy, Tom, and friends, over and over again (to the satisfaction of the public and the intelligentsia, if not to we more questioning types here at offG)? Look at this:
( Longer piece at :https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/covid-19-pseudoscience/psychiatrist-who-calmly-denies-reality )
We are now a year into this. Why have there been no live debates between Sucharit Bhakdi, Dolores Cahill, James Lyons-Weiler, Wolfgang Wodarg, David Martin, (who I believe are all against the measures that have been imposed yet not saying anything against germ theory) and/or Stefan, Torsten, Andy, and Tom? Maybe offG could organize one???
Maybe all of the above (your last paragraph) are not debating each other right now because they see a bigger threat. The bottom line is that whatever they believe about viruses they are all against the lockdown procedures. FIghting the cabal takes as much unification as possible.
My take on it anyway.
Totally agree. We need to unite as much as possible. In addition to against the bullshit lockdowns, all these people see the overall fraud and danger of the vaccines and as you say the bigger threat. And all are against the draconian measures of vaccine passports, test passports, etc; anybody for these measures are with the global fascists and support the larger agenda.
One irrefutable fact and its two inescapable conclusions:
i) FACT: No “virus” has ever been purified and shown to cause (by itself) certain symptoms in humans or animals.
ii) Therefore (by direct implication) there is no scientific basis to the claim that any “virus” exists as a mechanism for disease causation in humans or animals (including “SARS-CoV-2”).
iii) Consequently there can be no possible merit to any “vaccine” since you can’t make a “vaccine” for a “virus” you can’t even prove to exist.
Either: a) We learn the truth, that “deadly viruses” don’t exist.
Or: b) We spend the rest of our lives being bullied with “deadly viruses”.
The lies of 9/11, Covid, The war on Carbon, The War on Terror, The War on drugs, or even the moon landings must be exposed as frauds before we can start to be free.
But unfortunately they are the pillars of American empire, upon which the whole fraudulent edifice stands, so that freedom will only be experienced by those who stand around the grave of American empire, not by us. We can never experience the truth as a society it is impossible.
We all knew the Nazis were lying frauds, but they were not for the Germans who lived through it, they would never agree with us, even after seeing the destruction of their own country. Most of them went to their graves believing in Hitler and all he tried to do.
Likewise most of us will never truly understand what we are being subjected to.
My dear fellow slave… We still have till this very day billions, yes with a ‘b’, of modern moron slaves that believe in the previous still lasting FAKE PANDEMIC and FRAUD code name:
“HIV”/AIDS.
So your approach “must be exposed as frauds before we can start to be free” is clearly a no go!
Unfotunately the vast majority of the uman herd embraces Ignorance and Irresponsibility, so there is no chance at all for that to work.
What better example is there if not the utter success of OPERATION COVIDIUS?!
As I said “…. most of us will never truly understand what ‘we’ are being subjected to “.
No doubt at all…
Your “pageant of dehumanisation” is just the consequences of the neoliberalism roll out we have been witnessing for years, championed by US corporate capitalism, encouraged and endorsed by people who vote for those who would give us ‘small government’, deregulation and tax cuts. The people are championing their own oppression.
The right and their fake free-market of choices and opportunities, to be poor and powerless have increased concentrations of wealth & power, that is the problem. And those astronomically wealthy minority, with all the power, will demand protection from, the people they extort via the police and the military, hence the suppression that always accompanies the neo-liberal roll-out wherever it has been deployed throughout the world.
Your job is to point at the tyranny and ignore the economic reality, so we keep voting for
right-wing governments who tighten the noose further and further around our own necks.
The left freed us from this tyranny of the elites before, for 100 years, and they are the only organised political force that can free us again……..that is why they are demonised in all your minds and you are trained like dancing monkeys to hate them, by those on the far right who claim they are your friends
I don’t think it is a case of ‘being trained’ to hate the Left at all. I used to be ‘left’ but their stance on for example Covid makes it impossible to support them. They are worse that the Government here in Ireland, they are all for more lockdowns, shutting down travel etc. I want to like them but their policies make it impossible
The governments of Trump and Johnson the two most far right governments in our history, oversaw the lockdowns and all the covid measures, yet you hate the ‘left’ for the Covid measures. do you not see how idiotic that is?
But in our world where powerless poor immigrants are attacked and abused for the powerful governments immigration policy, that makes sense.
Left and Right… they all work for the SRF & Billionaires. On this one I do understand the high number of negative votes.
It’s not a matter of left/right it’s just a REALITY of Up/Down!
And once again…
Both the “left” and the “right” provide the necessary curtains so that They can make that a FACT!
You point to inequality and offer what political solution….. US Corporate capitalism?
The left are in the business of wealth distribution, that is their business.
Opening the windows carries off toxins breathed out, from materials and ‘cleaning’ products. It increases the oxygen levels and allows vitamin D to be generated from the light. The covid cult are the latest reincarnation of vaxxer quackery. There is nothing modern about their approach. They are stuck repeating the same failings of the past incapable of ever learning. Dr Tildon already knew how to cure pneumonia in the 1920s and looking at what he says indicates the “vast amounts” of drugs, feeding tubes, fear etc. given by the covid cult is clearly the cause of death.
“vast amounts”: https://www.nursingtimes.net/opinion/open-letter-from-an-icu-nurse-i-need-to-be-strong-enough-to-fight-for-a-bit-longer-25-11-2020/
https://soilandhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/02/0201hyglibcat/020103toxemia/020103toxemia.PDF
Jesus some 2000 years ago too also explained this when he said “it is not what goes into the mouth but what comes out that defiles you” in reference to a hand washing ritual. What comes out would be these toxic fumes, the mucus carrying away toxins and the acidic saliva from eating at the “table of demons”.
https://www.compassionatespirit.com/wpblog/2010/04/11/eating-at-the-table-of-demons/
Regarding the hopefully growing resistance, I think it’s significant that this is something I can only determine negatively I.e. from the increasing stridency of the media re: covid. That the media has relentlessly ignored all resistance is something I didn’t anticipate. I thought they’d give prominent place to demonised “QAnon nuts” but I’m guessing that would have been too risky for them. Instead they have utterly ignored ALL oppositional voices. That alone has been an astonishing display of the media’s power.
And I have tediously dwelled on the utter lack of any critique on the part of the Left – but I still find that hard to accept. They’ve all disappeared as if they never existed.
In the meantime, I have been scrambling around just to find ANYONE with some critical sense. Thank God for OffG and a few others. David Icke, of all people, has come to with extremely perceptive remarks on the propagandist manoeuvres – especially in relation to the “Italian Job” phase of the bullshit. When will GG Preparata get his finger out his arse?
Last year, just before this covid thing started, I was in New York. Hadn’t been there for over 10 years. Last what I remembered was that it was a ‘vibrant city.’ What I saw last year were shops without customers, and people silently passing the roads. It was depressing. One day I went to down town Manhattan to watch New Yorkers get into their buildings and start with work. I remember that people entered the building with their heads down, looking at the pavement and it wasn’t crowded. So much for Dolly Parton 9-5. There is this church close to Wall Street and one protester stood on the stairs, silently, with a banner saying something about inequality. Nobody was paying attention. I went to this WTC memorial thing, which looks absurd between all the sky scrapers and saw these 2 gigantic black holes with the names written on the side of who were killed (at least some ‘supposedly’) during 9-11. That day had a clear blue sky and a plane flew over when I sat there. I remember that I thought that 20 trillion USD later, the US was still ‘at war’ with Afghanistan. I saw the occasional mask wearer on the street, which was Covid19 inflicted and understood that in this town fear had not subsided. The day that I went to this memorial thing happened to be Super Tuesday. Bernie Sanders was still seen by some as the potential holy savior of US economy and US traditions and who would bring back some decency and stop the looting at Wall Street. And I thought: ‘how is he gonna do it, with so much debt everywhere?’ That day I wrote a little essay (in Dutch) about this and sent it to one of the MSM newspapers in NL. Of course I received nothing as answer. About a week later, the world was in lock down.
I don’t know what would have happened if Covid19 for some reason was not introduced on the world stage, but do know that the way we used to live before Covid19 was untenable too. What I saw in New York reminded me of this fin de siècle painting of George Seurat where you see people sitting in a park on a beautiful day, doing fine, but also doing nothing but staring as if they see some change coming. And that change probably isn’t good.
This is the painting that I refer to, I hope this copies
That’s how I felt, last year in New York.
I agree with Jacques below that continuing discussions of bullshit claims and figures seems pointless. It is more important to look at what is actually going on in terms of societal transformation. And, from what I see around me, it doesn’t look hopeful. I see shops now partitioned with wood and glass panels stacking the now ubiquitous handwash. I see barricades stacked up in the weirdest places in the supermarket. More depressingly, I see people stopping to use the wretched washes and, worse still, wearing masks outside. One road on the outskirts of a town, practically in the country, had a woman in a black mask – looking like Dick fucking Turpin – walking along with NO-ONE ELSE ABOUT!
And yet I can understand. I am forced to wear a mask at work (which I bypass every chance I get) and when at home walking the dogs in a field, I actually feel naked because I am so used to wearing the mask.
This is how the propaganda works. It has only a minimal appeal to reason. The true power lies in habit formation and the breeding of a whole new human being. I reckon the young will be increasingly targeted to incubate a generation of “natural” mask wearers.
The one ray of hope is that the increasing stridency of the media may indicate increasing resistance. Let’s hope so.
It’s crazy I have seen people in their cars driving along and wearing masks! Who/What were they frightened of exactly!? It reminds me of Arthur Miller’s play The Crucible. It was a skit on the immediate post-war Red Scare in the US where various social and political luminaries such as Charlie Chaplin and Paul Robeson were brought up before the House Committee for Unamerican Activities. I never thought that I would see that again, but here we are in 2021 repeating the errors and practises of the past. There is something truly rotten at the heart of our civilization. We are living, as George Orwell once put it, in a land of rabbits ruled by stoats. And now we have even got star, showbiz and media self appointed Torquemadas conducting the inquisition!
Masks are much more like armbands than any serious medical protection.
They show that you are one of the compliant.
I made one for that back in 2020! Since many didn’t get it I added the text!
This is exactly right.
There’s another angle to it and it’s quite sad. In our atomised society, people have very little sense of community or belonging. That’s why, whenever there’s a whiff of war anywhere, lots of people get excited. They even experience a happiness they never commonly feel. Suddenly they feel part of something. That’s why the back bench Tories threatened to wreck the party unless the Belgrano was sunk to force a war back in the 80s. And it worked. Lots of sad people suddenly get he chance to wave the flag and vote the Tories back in.
So now the asinine “We’re All in This Together” posters make their mark. And large numbers of people are keen to “show solidarity” even from within their cars. Another indictment of out sad present condition.
It’s important to know enough about the stats to counter the “but people are dying” argument. I understand the frustration wasting a few brain cells knowing them but otherwise one sounds woolly-headed and lazy. Equally it’s important to move the conversation on quickly to the reliability of those stats and their limitations.
On habituation, I quoted here long ago a rule from personal trainers known as “the 3 and the 9”. Three weeks makes something new a habit and nine weeks a lifestyle.
This article is excellent in encapsulating what so many of us are thinking as every day goes by. But, to be honest, if I were to send it to what remain of my ‘ovine’ friends, I would insist that they, at the very least, look at the graph at the beginning – therein lies the fundamental truth of the matter.
One does not need that! One just needs “People are dying all the time, what’s new about that? Why do you care just about these specifics deaths?“
The choice we all have and must make around the world is to
(1) vote out of office all the proponents of Covid lockdowns, masking and quarantines and
(2) have laws removed or modified such that the restrictions imposed in the Covid scamdemic will only be able to do so again when there is a true pandemic.
Yes no 2 is of immediate urgency as it gives the pharma mob the opportunity to continually do this…suspect it is now going to take real time to remove from power those who have benefitted most from this game…their disgusting capacity to ignore conflicts of interest and just go full pelt for the public purse needs to be emphasised again and again..
I heard a discussion recently that all governments, by law, have to obey the WHO. It was a whistleblower talking to Fuellmich.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-04-who-insider-exposes-gavi-gates-perpetrating-plandemic.html
(The discussion with Reiner Fuellmich is embedded in this linked article.)
This is a great interview. Thanks for linking.
Why do you think the SRF & Billionaires created and control the WHO?
It’s the one Tool that allows Them to control the entire Planet just with recommendations and protocols!
They just had to be patient and today They are being rewarded.
All nations that are members of WHO. Apprently there are 194. Once they sign on with WHO it is a given that they will adhere to WHO pandemic protocols. It is implicit in the WHO constitution.
I heard the South Dakota legislature was moving to do just this – but it’s the only example I know of.
You omitted (1.1) give them fair trials and severely punish those found to have deliberately or negligently harmed the health of the public and/or the prosperity of the nation.
Those offences come very close to treason.
But of course they are pretending this IS a true pandemic, and their defence will be that they didn’t know it wasn’t one.
Let me sum up this rather elongated piece.
There is no fucking pandemic. It’s pure bullshit. Inherently, the measures are causing more harm than good, including increased mortality.
The ulterior motives, all the shit piggybacked on this hoax is what matters.
As to disease per se, the more one ponders disease, the sicker one gets. Jerome K Jerome already established that. Thus, one needs to focus on staying in good shape as opposed to curing illness.
C’est tout, enough said.
PS: People need to stop forever refuting the pandemic bullshit. Even if you understand that it’s a hoax, looking for yet another reasons or angle why keeps you from focusing on the real problems. Namely the fact that our societal/economic system is imploding, that the motherfucker are foisting a totalitarian regime on the world and most likely want to steal everything from everybody, and, most importantly, that the vast majority of people ain’t got the first clue as to what’s going on, and that out of those who understand the shit we’re in, only a handful has some idea as to what sort of world we should be striving for. For there is no way back to pre-CV-1984. We need a new concept for the future.
Jaques, much as I like your posts, I still prefer the article to your shit-flavoured summary.
So where do you live?
Yep… If there was indeed a REAL DEADLY disease these utter Ignorant modern slaves would have culled themselves by now in great numbers!
The “deadly disease” is the fucking lockdown, Agent Whatever.
Have you seen this movie?
We can even go a level further… The “deadly disease” is the fuc king state!
Which is to say it is the scoundrels and terrorists that work under that theoretical construct.
The solution presented in that clip is in fact the only way to end this and try again!
I think you don’t understand what geopolitical forces made the Covid operation possible, there are many levels of ignorance.
Well endless bleating about the virus, the pcr test and/or the vaccine sure isn’t going to improve things…and having happy thoughts isn’t going to make the devastation that has occurred in many lives go away…
The lies of 9/11, Covid, The war on Carbon, the war on drugs, or even the moon landings must be exposed before we can start to be free unfortunately.
That will only happen around the grave of American empire, and will only be experienced outside the dying empire, not by us, we will never experience the truth..
We all knew the Nazis were lying frauds, but they not for the Germans who lived through it; they would never agree with us even after they saw the destruction. Most of them went to their graves believing in Hitler and all he tried to do.
Most of us will never understand what we are being subjected to.
“Most of us will never understand what we are being subjected to.”
You obviously don’t as you don’t mention the holocaust which is the biggest fraud up until cunt19
Yes, excellent piece! Thank you.
Yes, thanks for an uplifting read.
There is not much research out there about rhesus negative blood and infectivity rates.
https://www.infectiousdiseaseadvisor.com/home/topics/covid19/o-negative-blood-had-lowest-probability-of-coronavirus-infection-abo-blood-types/
This gives an intriguing insight. Though I attach little credence to some of the woolier alleged ‘advantages’ of such blood lines, I cannot deny that my type O negativity does seem to confer immunity to colds and flu. I simply don’t catch them. This I obviously help by being a non-smoking non-drinking vegetarian who is supplement literate. I was the only person in my school year who did not need a BCG vaccination many years ago and I always intuitively refuse the annual proffered flu jab. Needless to say, I will be going nowhere near this global rollout of satanic gunk, wherever that leaves me. My wife, a sensible senior professional, not conspiratorially minded in the least, is the same; she simply thinks it all too rushed.
As an aside (and perhaps to tickle a certain Tony) Pink Floyd were possibly hinting at something many years ago with – what was it? – ‘Careful with that vax eugenicist’…
“I was the only person in my school year who did not need a BCG vaccination” So presumably you had a positive reaction to the TST test, I wonder did they follow it up? I also was the only one at school and they did not follow it up. I went to the doctor the day ‘o’ levels finished and spent the next 9 months in a TB Sanitorium, an old Hall in the country with beautiful nurses in starched uniforms and caps to inject you every day with Streptomycin. I was 15, last of the teenage consumptives (mid ’60s). Insane that they would blythly assume you had resistance and all was well. Sometimes contact tracing is a good thing.
I got it next door where I spent a lot of time, they had a TV and watched it all together in a small hot cosy sitting room. My father believed in social distancing (and open windows and no TV) and would come and get me. Perhaps the English doorstep that people never cross did evolve from a reluctance to catch things.
My TB was well advanced, I soldiered on too long on cross country runs with pleurisy and blacking out in Assembly but I don’t recall being told anyone caught it it from me at school. TB is an elusive cat or dog.
No Martin, there was no follow up, or repercussions for me. I did make an attempt to ask why but it was simply implied that I was immune. Sorry to hear of your suffering.
That’s interesting because I always wondered if it was negligence or normal practice to assume immunity.
I didn’t suffer, “TB’s all right to have…” as Leadbelly sang in TB Blues. I read Pasternak and DH Lawrence, was taken on walks in the grounds by the nurses and and became a misfit.
My father’s house hath many misfits, including me. At least you had the nurses (not to wish to summon up the spirits of James Robertson Justice, Sid James and Barbara Windsor et al)…
‘ There is not much research out there about rhesus negative blood and infectivity rates.’
As your link shows, that is blood group non-0, not rhesus negative.
Interstingly, blood group non-O increases pulmonary embolism risk as explained here
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3626462/
As explained here before severe Covid19 infection is a misnomer for unobserved (fatal) pulmonary embolism
‘The O- blood group had a 2.1% chance of getting SARS-CoV-2 infection (95% CI, 1.8-2.3%), the lowest unadjusted probability of all blood groups.’
I could go on, but what’s the point(illism)…?