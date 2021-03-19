WATCH: Vanessa Beeley on The Last American Vagabond
Vanessa Beeley joins Ryan Christian of The Last American Vagabond to discuss her recent meeting with the Yemeni ambassador, who had some very revealing things to say, as well as the recent leak regarding the CIA caught asking for the release of an al-Qaeda leader.
Sources and show notes can be found here.
CIA caught asking for the release of an al-Qaeda leader
Yup, not much can be added to that.
Al Qeada/The Base slang term in Arabic used by the CIA to describe their Data Base of murderous thugs