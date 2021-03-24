WATCH: Flash Mobs for Freedom In his latest episode of Solutions Watch, James Corbett discusses flash mobs, and how organized groups can peacefully make a difference
We’ve all heard of flash mobs, but can they be used for more than just organizing pillow fights in Times Square? Join James for this week’s edition of #SolutionsWatch as he explores how freedom fighters are using flash mobs to carve out a space for normal human interaction in these increasingly insane times.
Links, sources and shownotes – plus download options and an audio-only version – click here.
can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media
Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.
Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX
Again Corbett has us barking at the moon, rather than using the democratic process that is available to us. Lobby your MP, senator and demonstrate. Not dance! Corbett gives you the demonstrations the CIA want, the ones they can laugh at.
I agree whole heartedly – with your first phrase; but not the rest. If you really want to give the CIA a laugh, then by all means lobby your bought and paid for politician. As for dancing, it’s about as useful as demonstrating.
Absent a million others trailing behind, no physical presence is going to change anything. People must wake up first; and they show absolutely no sign of even wanting to.
Be cautious when you flash a mob.
Some of them may not appreciate your concept of sartorial freedom.
.
Also wanted to share an interesting interview with Richard Ebright- This is the first I’d heard of him. He had some interesting things to say about the virus, Anthony Fauci and the Wuhan Lab
Entire Interview – Interview with Richard Ebright PHD: How Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins “systematically thwarted” the US Gain-of-Function Research Pause
Molecular biologist Dr. Richard H. Ebright, PhD is one of the twenty six world scientists who signed the Open Letter: “Call for a Full and Unrestricted International Forensic Investigation into the Origins of COVID-19”
Obviously if you don’t accept there is something that was identified this is not for you.
However this bit stuck with me..
The implication seems to be Peter Daszak my be just such a crackpot scientist
Then to take it further, there are reports that “virus hunters” are catching bats to ‘prevent’ another pandemic- I wouldn’t assume, considering how profitable the vaccines have been for big pharma, that the virus hunters, catching bats are attempting to prevent, but, rather quite possibly create the conditions for another “pandemic”
Interesting info to consider
The Most Important COVID Research Is a Fake Investigation (mercola.com) I think this will explain it in plain English, but as there is no new virus what is there to investigate.
I saw James had this one up today, am yet to watch it, but it’s a good idea.
Noticed there had been some ‘flash mob’ grocery shoppers in stores in the US.
Without masks- they’d put their videos on line-
It’s definitely an interesting concept and there is power in numbers.