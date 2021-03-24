Mar 24, 2021
7

WATCH: Flash Mobs for Freedom In his latest episode of Solutions Watch, James Corbett discusses flash mobs, and how organized groups can peacefully make a difference
Editor

We’ve all heard of flash mobs, but can they be used for more than just organizing pillow fights in Times Square? Join James for this week’s edition of #SolutionsWatch​ as he explores how freedom fighters are using flash mobs to carve out a space for normal human interaction in these increasingly insane times.

Links, sources and shownotes – plus download options and an audio-only version – click here.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: Covid Positive, latest, video
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

4.7 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gortling Hue
Gortling Hue
Mar 24, 2021 8:40 PM

Again Corbett has us barking at the moon, rather than using the democratic process that is available to us. Lobby your MP, senator and demonstrate. Not dance! Corbett gives you the demonstrations the CIA want, the ones they can laugh at.

2
-4
Reply
Howard
Howard
Mar 24, 2021 8:47 PM
Reply to  Gortling Hue

I agree whole heartedly – with your first phrase; but not the rest. If you really want to give the CIA a laugh, then by all means lobby your bought and paid for politician. As for dancing, it’s about as useful as demonstrating.

Absent a million others trailing behind, no physical presence is going to change anything. People must wake up first; and they show absolutely no sign of even wanting to.

2
-1
Reply
Kiwijoker
Kiwijoker
Mar 24, 2021 8:36 PM

Be cautious when you flash a mob.

Some of them may not appreciate your concept of sartorial freedom.

.

0
0
Reply
Penny
Penny
Mar 24, 2021 8:18 PM

Also wanted to share an interesting interview with Richard Ebright- This is the first I’d heard of him. He had some interesting things to say about the virus, Anthony Fauci and the Wuhan Lab

Entire Interview – Interview with Richard Ebright PHD: How Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins “systematically thwarted” the US Gain-of-Function Research Pause

Molecular biologist Dr. Richard H. Ebright, PhD is one of the twenty six world scientists who signed the Open Letter: “Call for a Full and Unrestricted International Forensic Investigation into the Origins of COVID-19”

Dr. Ebright is a member of the Institutional Biosafety Committee of Rutgers University and the Antimicrobial Resistance Committee of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. He is also been a member of the Working Group on Pathogen Security of the state of New Jersey, and the Controlling Dangerous Pathogens Project of the Center for International Security Studies. He was a founding member of the Cambridge Working Group, which advocated for biosafety, biosecurity, and risk-benefit reviews for gain-of-function research on potential pandemic pathogens.

0
0
Reply
Penny
Penny
Mar 24, 2021 8:25 PM
Reply to  Penny

Q- You have said several times that this WHO mission was literally “a charade”.

Yes, its members were willing –and, in at least one case, enthusiastic– participants in disinformation.

The pre-negotiated “Terms of Reference” for the WHO study did not even acknowledge the possibility of a laboratory origin of the virus and did not even mention the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), the Wuhan Center for Disease Control (CDC) or the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products.

Q- Regarding the inspection personnel, at least one member of the WHO mission team, Ecohealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak, seems to have conflicts of interest that should have disqualified him from being part of an investigation of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes. Daszak was the contractor who funded the laboratory at WIV that potentially was the source of the virus (with subcontracts from $200 million from the US Department of State and $7 million from the US National Institutes of Health), and he was a collaborator and co-author on research projects at the laboratory.

Obviously if you don’t accept there is something that was identified this is not for you.
However this bit stuck with me..

if the origin of Covid-19 was a lab accident, GoF, or in between, this would change the narrative of the whole pandemic, and so the measures that should be taken to prevent another one: like, for instance, keeping crackpot scientists far away from deadly viruses. Am I wrong?”

Dr Ebright: You are not wrong.

The implication seems to be Peter Daszak my be just such a crackpot scientist
Then to take it further, there are reports that “virus hunters” are catching bats to ‘prevent’ another pandemic- I wouldn’t assume, considering how profitable the vaccines have been for big pharma, that the virus hunters, catching bats are attempting to prevent, but, rather quite possibly create the conditions for another “pandemic”

Interesting info to consider

0
0
Reply
Marilyn Shepherd
Marilyn Shepherd
Mar 24, 2021 8:50 PM
Reply to  Penny

The Most Important COVID Research Is a Fake Investigation (mercola.com) I think this will explain it in plain English, but as there is no new virus what is there to investigate.

0
0
Reply
Penny
Penny
Mar 24, 2021 8:14 PM

I saw James had this one up today, am yet to watch it, but it’s a good idea.
Noticed there had been some ‘flash mob’ grocery shoppers in stores in the US.
Without masks- they’d put their videos on line-
It’s definitely an interesting concept and there is power in numbers.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz